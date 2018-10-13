President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House for Kentucky…

Posted on October 13, 2018 by

President Trump walks up to the White House press pool and gives over a twelve minute impromptu press conference prior to departing for a MAGA rally in Kentucky.

The level of unfiltered access President Trump provides the media is quite remarkable. Multiple topics are covered:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Election 2018, Legislation, media bias, Mexico, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

52 Responses to President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House for Kentucky…

  1. Kels says:
    October 13, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    Trump is amazing! His patience with the media is highly respectable.. I would not be able to speak with those liars.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
    • All Too Much says:
      October 13, 2018 at 6:11 pm

      He owns them, and they know it.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • dalethorn says:
      October 13, 2018 at 6:33 pm

      Ever notice how the media always tries to bait Trump with the old saw “throw the baby out with the bathwater”, or “cut off your nose to spite your face”?

      They use that time and time again, such as to “protest” something in Saudi Arabia where we don’t even know what happened, the media baits Trump to hurt thousands of our own people by cutting off trade.

      Now there’s a downside to maintaining the flow of money no matter what violations occur, but I have no doubt that Trump knows exactly how to use economic leverage to correct these abuses. And that’s a very important reason to make sure we have that economic leverage in the first place.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        October 13, 2018 at 7:06 pm

        They tell Trump “You gotta shoot from the hip or you’re the BAD GUY.”

        Trump just tells them NO. Because he’s RIGHT. Shooting from the hip is the FASTEST way to become the bad guy.

        FAKE NEWS is EVIL NEWS. Nobody should listen to their pleadings, provocations and incitements, and the VSGPOTUS does NOT listen!

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • Fake Nametag says:
          October 13, 2018 at 7:30 pm

          In a small way I disagree. He needs to listen to them so he can then respond and deconstruct their false arguments. They are left with no way to push back because he is so reasonable. Every time he does one of these impromptu pressers out on the lawn, he gains more supporters. The way the media behaves is dramatically different than a year ago. They’re still the same a-holes but it’s almost like they are listening to him now.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • wolfmoon1776 says:
            October 13, 2018 at 7:40 pm

            Oh, that’s fine, to hear them – I mean don’t listen to them in terms of taking on their concerns. They are the ULTIMATE concern trolls. Don’t take on their concerns!

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
          • dalethorn says:
            October 13, 2018 at 7:41 pm

            And I slightly disagree with this. We are in fact at war with the Left over trillions of dollars of trade and economic policies. The MSM is the propaganda arm of the enemy, and any pretense that they are getting in line is both temporary and fake.

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
            • Fake Nametag says:
              October 13, 2018 at 8:29 pm

              Well, I agree with that, I just think that it is becoming harder for the media to play nasty. PDJT is so direct and reasonable that they (at least the front line guys with the microphones) are becoming embarrassed at their own unreasonableness. So now they are forced to give him the respect he has commanded. The hard core left isn’t going to change but the middle ground people watching at home are going to perceive the media’s fake respect of PDJT as acceptability, swaying more votes in our direction. Just my opinion…

              Like

              Reply
      • calbear84 says:
        October 13, 2018 at 7:18 pm

        President Trump, there are those who say that you and Melania are unhappy. Your thoughts?

        Like

        Reply
        • dalethorn says:
          October 13, 2018 at 7:36 pm

          I can’t answer for the president or his wife, but I can answer as a married man who lives in an era of massive divorce, abortion, denial of God, propaganda-induced hate, and other evils perpetrated by ….. well ….. those whose intents are evil.

          And my answer is, Trump and his wife are doing truly marvelous things for *other* people, accepting the brickbats, smears, and hatred and abuse of the Godless media on our behalf. Trump isn’t Jesus, but doesn’t he remind you of some of His followers?

          Liked by 5 people

          Reply
  2. starfcker says:
    October 13, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    93,000 people applied for 10,000 tickets to tonights rally in Kentucky. He loved dropping that one. Muh blue wave.

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  3. Bullseye says:
    October 13, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    He’s trained them to respect him or get toasted. Besides he loves it

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. mickeyhamtramck says:
    October 13, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    He speaks to them as a boss. He has control over the hyenas. With each month of winning after winning these snot-nosed ‘kids’ are starting ( very gradually) to realize how very different a man he is, contrasted to the previous resident.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. Marygrace Powers says:
    October 13, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    Impromptu presser, like twitter, gets his
    message of the moment directly to the people/
    VERY EFFICIENT VSGPDJT.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    October 13, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    Most transparent President ever, and I’m 66.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Paula Daly says:
      October 13, 2018 at 6:07 pm

      Us too. Citizen. Never seen anything like him, and we never will again!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • InAz says:
        October 13, 2018 at 8:45 pm

        Yep. I told my children that they would be very very fortunate if in their lifetime they were to witness another President Trump as POTUS

        Like

        Reply
    • calbear84 says:
      October 13, 2018 at 7:21 pm

      It’s really nice when you’ve got nothing to hide!

      Like

      Reply
    • JasonD says:
      October 13, 2018 at 7:34 pm

      Hi Citizen. I know you and I sit on the opposite side of the RR fence, but I only REALLY SAW this yesterday, so my lingering doubt is pretty much gone. It goes to transparency.

      In this link below I quote (with time stamps) PDJT during the Lester Holt interview. He TOLD us, as clearly as he dared, what was coming re the Russian investigation. Watch for yourself, and you will relax re this issue …..

      https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/10/12/clintons-researchers/comment-page-1/#comment-6148505

      Tell me I’m dreaming?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • dalethorn says:
        October 13, 2018 at 7:47 pm

        The first big hint I had that Rosenstein might play ball was when he rode AF1 to Florida with Trump the other day. At least I feel a little relieved about that.

        BUT – remember when Trump met with the publisher of the NYT recently, and then the NYT continued their fake news about Trump – even making it worse? And they hired that girl who hates white people with a pathological passion?

        Like

        Reply
        • JasonD says:
          October 13, 2018 at 7:56 pm

          Yeah, but POTUS said. “I might lengthen out the investigation…” and “I might confuse some people …” He laid it out there. When you know that POTUS knew that he had been spied on (he said so very clearly in the interview, twice), that he had known for 7 months prior since Adml Roger’s visit, AND knowing what we know now, do you really think he did not have a plan?

          Did you read that post that I linked too and watch/listen to POTUS in his own words?

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  7. All Too Much says:
    October 13, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    I can go back in my memories of presidents all the way back to Eisenhower.
    Has any president ever been this open and available, and able to carry off, as many of these mini press conferences? I don’t recall any.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  8. Sylvia Avery says:
    October 13, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    Every time I watch one of these, he amazes me yet again. So courageous. So open. So direct. He didn’t promise to be the most transparent administration of all time…but he most certainly is.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  9. swissik says:
    October 13, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    When I came to the US Eisenhower was president. Donald Trump exceeds all of them since then, he is direct and humorous, very easy on my nerves.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. wyntre says:
    October 13, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    I see the presstitutes have received their new talking points in light of the failure of their attempted Kavanaugh Coup.

    IMMIGRATION! Switch back to IMMIGRATION!

    There’s not been a d@mn thing about IMMIGRATION for weeks, now, but I suppose their Ene-Media masters told them they’d caught Melania in an IMMIGRATION misstep whereby she apparently disagreed with her husband during the ABC interview (she doesn’t) and so the J-Urinalists are breathlessly trying to drive a wedge in between POTUS and FLOTUS.

    Won’t work.

    Little George Stuff-an-Octopus, who probably writes and emails these specific questions to the troops, may have been able to neuter Romney with the Binders of Women and contraception nonsense but Mr. and Mrs. Trump are in a whole different league far from his puny reach.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      October 13, 2018 at 6:45 pm

      The Immigration Solution is coming, and the Mobsters with their Presstitutes will NOT be liking the outcome.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • dalethorn says:
        October 13, 2018 at 7:04 pm

        Justice is harsh and unpleasant for those who are undisciplined, slothful, disobedient, and everything else the “open borders” people believe in, along with their hatred for law enforcement, the Constitution, normal families, etc.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      October 13, 2018 at 8:41 pm

      Presstitutes is being kind! They’re PRORES and PROOKERS! 😉

      Yes – definitely attacking on IMMIGRATION.

      FLEP is right – this will be about immigration. The synergy of….

      RADICAL SOCIALISTS
      VIOLENT MOB
      OPEN BORDERS

      People have no trouble putting these things together.

      You know, their “chaos narrative” can be reversed JUST. LIKE. FAKE. NEWS.

      Link “MOB” to “CHAOS”.

      Just like Trump turned “fake news” back on the fake news, “CHAOS” works very well on the Dimms who tried to sow that narrative

      You know what I’m sayin’? 😉

      Like

      Reply
  11. Kerry Gimbel says:
    October 13, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    I look especially forward to hearing this rally. Lost my first friend over Trump. An old friend. Really hurts but I believe what I believe. And this guy is the last person I ever thought would be a Democrat. Or I should say a believer in the radical Dems

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • dalethorn says:
      October 13, 2018 at 6:42 pm

      I think sometimes we underestimate how the radical Leftists traumatize people with their constant gaslighting. Nobody is 100 impervious to their insanity. I just wish we had a way to deprogram them like is done with radical cults.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • rustybritches says:
      October 13, 2018 at 7:21 pm

      Hi just wanted to let you know your not alone There are alot of us that have lost people that we care about because of what is going on in this country so we are hear to hold your hand and help you get threw this time Hold your head up and be proud of what you believe in , Your in the right yard here and thank the good lord that President Trump is our President right now, You can see how crazy the left has gone just think how much worse it would be if Hillary Clinton had won There would be just a third term of Obama to watch them bring our country to her knees even more so than before..

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • JasonD says:
      October 13, 2018 at 7:42 pm

      Hi Kerry, I’m an Aussie and my brother is a US citizen, lives in Wilmington, DE.

      We used to talk fortnightly on the phone – for over an hour, most times. No more ….

      It seems to be a “religious” thing. When one is trapped in a scientific materialist world view, you are logically forced into “one eyed” post modernism by the inexorable python squeeze of logic based on your axiomatic foundation.

      Needless to say, he thought Crooked was the way to go. Still thinks that was the better bet.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • dalethorn says:
        October 13, 2018 at 8:01 pm

        At the risk of drifting from the main point, sometimes people can be reached by a hard reality when logic no longer works. Arguing with a friend heatedly during the campaign, I kept telling him that the news he was reading was fake, and he didn’t accept that at all. We ended up betting $500 on the election, and he paid me when he lost. He still couldn’t believe they lied to him, and so he bet me another $500 a few days ago that the Dems will “take the House”. I accepted his bet, then as a reality check I asked him “Do you understand that you gave me a 23-point advantage, since the Dems are behind by 23 seats now and they will have to gain 24 seats for you to win?” And he was so sure that the Blue Wave would sweep up at least 24 more seats than the Republicans that he said “Yes”. Now I can’t predict how the Midterms will go, but I couldn’t turn down such a favorable advantage. If he loses again, I will once again ask him why he continues to cling to the fake news, and who knows where that will go?

        For me, the bottom line in all of this is most of the fanatical Democrats have little or no stake in America – no family (or no normal family), no religious beliefs, no experience in defending the country, etc. And so the reason they attach themselves so readily to fake news is that they have no incentive to do otherwise.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  12. KLJ says:
    October 13, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    It is clear that, when you never have to worry about having to lie, a press conference is effortless.

    What a refreshing change Donald Trump is.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  13. notunderwhelmed says:
    October 13, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    I love this president. Greatest in my lifetime. He loves this country — and is putting the country’s interests first — not his own. This is so refreshing! 💝

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. coveyouthband says:
    October 13, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    Love me some VSGPDJT…

    By the way. Remember the other genius behind the 16 win ? Who do you suppose is putting the pencil to these rally site locations ? It’s not happenstance.
    Remember the little “shrinking violet” KAC ? Hmmmm ? 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s