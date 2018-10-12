President Trump Impromptu Media Remarks in Ohio….

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the release of Pastor Mark Brunson from prison in Turkey.  In addition President Trump remarks on the missing journalist rumored to have been kidnapped, perhaps killed, by Saudi dictate.

  1. tav144 says:
    October 12, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    I find it noteworthy and interesting that he didn’t really seem to want to acknowledge or give credit to Turkey or Erdowan. This is telling. He said there was no deal made. This implies to me it was a strong arm “release or else” maneuver. Leverage. I can’t help but think it has something to do with the journalist killed that seems to conveniently look like setup by Turkey.

    • Blind no longer says:
      October 12, 2018 at 9:22 pm

      Couldn’t agree more. Never ever trust Erdowan. He would love to frame the Saudi’s, for something Turkey may indeed be responsible for!

    • Sunshine says:
      October 12, 2018 at 9:49 pm

      Erdogan wanted Islamist Fetullah Gulen in exchange; that Gulen who is his super-wealthy arch-enemy who lives in Maryland and not to be trusted either. I’m certain the Gulen guy is under intense surveillance.

      What Caliph Wannabe Erdogan got in return to save face: extra-permission to import a limited amount of oil from Iran.

      Turkey’s economy is in Trump’s hands and he holds Wannabe Caliph Erdogan by the balls.

    • fleporeblog says:
      October 12, 2018 at 10:17 pm

      Our President also put 50% tariffs on all steel imported from Turkey 🇹🇷! They were the 6th largest seller of steel into our country. Turkey’s economy is also in really bad shape.

      Something doesn’t smell right with this situation with Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦. The Globalist and the Warmongers need to do everything in their power to drive a wedge between our two countries. They see that Iran 🇮🇷 is teetering on having their government overthrown and when that occurs, the ME will look and react a lot differently.

      They also realize that the GCC countries are building a rapport with Israel 🇮🇱. This is devastating for them and must be stopped at all costs.

      ISIS and Al Queda are being destroyed! Palestine 🇵🇸 is no longer receiving funding from us. Iran can’t afford to provide funding to them as well as other terrorist organizations.

      Where is suspicious cat!

    • Carrie2 says:
      October 12, 2018 at 10:23 pm

      tav144, I think many of us were astounded by this as Erdowan has been super against releasing him but I guess he stopped to think what would be happening to him in Turkey so opted to release the man. So glad he is back home on our soil.

  2. Peoria Jones says:
    October 12, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Wow, what a beautiful photo – kissing the flag. Also, I was glad to see the men on the roof in the video.

  3. rsmith1776 says:
    October 12, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    All the morons yell about Saudi Arabia being punished without proof for the alleged death of one so called journalist. In fact a Muslim Brotherhood agent, which makes Washington Post guilty of terrorist connections.

    The same idiots disregarded multiple, proven, consequential anti-American actions taken by Iran while being repaid by Baroque 0bola with untold billions of dollars.

    Erdogan is a good friend of the Iranian mullahs. Birds of a feather.

  4. sysconfig says:
    October 12, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Heinous crime if true..I just thought it was peculiar the long line of news media and silicon valley folx even Uber and Branson..all Anti Trumpers making a hay day whilst not saying a peep about Assange..languishing in another embassy….

    • The Boss says:
      October 12, 2018 at 10:12 pm

      The people you mention are in on the scam. Instead of pathetic, scheming leftist democrat senators, we have pathetic, scheming leftist whores of business and media hawking a fantasy. This time the fantasy is murder. And the objective is the same – influence an election to overthrow a government. Criminals all.

  6. progpoker says:
    October 12, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    I believe Thomas is correct. Makes more sense than what the pile-onners and fake news have to say. The narrative builders are hard at work!!

    https://gab.ai/Thomas_Wictor/posts/38389406

  7. Honest Abbey says:
    October 12, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    I find it strange that there’s not even a hint of suspicion surrounding the missing journalist’s fiancée. She purportedly went with him to the embassy, but she waited outside rather than going inside with him….strange, no?

    Also, it has been reported that the Saudi government sent 15 agents to Turkey on the same day Jamal Khashoggi disappeared. How would the Saudi’s even know that he was expected at the embassy on that particular day? It was made to sound as if this engaged couple just swung by the embassy to pick up some documents prior to their impending wedding.
    Would this require an appointment?

    It’s all very suspicious!

  8. pnj01 says:
    October 12, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Another presser! President Trump gives the Press so many opportunities….to make him look like the Man in Charge. And he is.

  9. Curry Worsham says:
    October 12, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Cracking jokes about the bald-headed guy in front of the camera.
    POTUS is one relaxed dude.😎

    • Rock Knutne says:
      October 12, 2018 at 10:55 pm

      Exactly!

      Compare and contrast how calm, cool and collected President trump is compared to all these criminals from the obola regime screaming like their hair is on fire.

      President Trump has them cornered with re-inforcements in the shape of mid-term voters on the way.

      Go vote!

      Then enjoy the massacre.

  10. feralcatsblog says:
    October 12, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    What I want to know about the accusations being made against Saudi Arabia is what do Professor Doctor Christine Blassy-Ford’s recovered memories say about it all? Maybe the CIA should bring her in as a consultant. God knows they need all the help they can get if they are ever to get anything right.

  11. lock her up says:
    October 12, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Very likely he dropped off Fetullah Gulen in Turkey last week, and then said, hey can you release that journalist? That’s not a deal, technically. That’s good neighbors borrowing sugar one week and the other borrowing an egg the next

  12. railer says:
    October 12, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Yeah, this all stinks, and you could just smell the set up when fake news and the neocon cabal started squawking in unison. Then the pastor suddenly gets released. Gee, I wonder if these events are related?

    That guy was clearly somebody’s asset, and either the Turks or the Saudis or probably both wanted him dead. The Turks likely killed him, with Saudi sanction, like a mob hit. The Saudi consent might have returned a Turk promise to release the pastor. There may be other possible permutations of this shady deal, but it seems certain something like this occurred.

  13. Cooper45 says:
    October 12, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Congratulations to the Brunson family and all the best to them in the future.

    Good to see Richard Grenell again. His Fox commentaries in favor of Trump from the early days were always worth watching.

  14. woodstuff says:
    October 12, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    But the journalist wore a Dick Tracy watch.. or Apple watch. Christine Ford could verify this

  15. Cooper45 says:
    October 12, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    It is quite brazen of me and probably unwise of me (here) to make a suggestion to PDJT, the most ingenious and successful politician in my somewhat lengthy lifetime. Especially, a fledgling campaign that ran with little initial support and considerable joking and mocking from the media and jeers from most or all of the political elite in both parties.

    I’m just an ordinary run of the mill foreigner nobody but it seems to me that Trump’s (necessarily) repetitive rallies would be a tad more effective if he gave at least a few more hints of a positive vision forward and slightly less at looking back at his great (but past) accomplishments.

    Trump was a smashing and immediate hit with millions of Americans not because he recited his impressive business successes but mostly because he laid out a hopeful and promising vision for the future. From my experience many voters have short unappreciative political memories but they are always open to refreshing new ideas about their future. I also think Trump doesn’t use his great sense of humor enough. However, there is an excellent chance that Trump would still help those running for election win if he read the same exact speech at every one of the next rallies by his charisma alone.

    Notwithstanding all that, I would gladly stand for hours to listen to one of his usual rallies.

