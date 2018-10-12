Mark Meadows Discusses Simpson, Rosenstein and Mueller….

This is an interesting panel segment. It is not often you get the primary source (Meadows) and the recipients (Carter, Solomon and Hannity) all in one panel segment. Representative Mark Meadows has been the primary source for information from within the joint committee oversight hearings to Sara Carter, John Solomon, Sean Hannity, Greg Jarrett and Catherine Herridge.
All of the panel participants concede that most of the declassified evidence against the soft-coup officials will not come out until after the mid-term election. Additionally, it appears to be generally accepted now that AG Jeff Sessions will be fired (allowed a graceful exit) in the lame-duck congressional period or soon after.
I said yesterday that our President is confident for all the right reasons for the upcoming November 6th Election. What the Democrats and MSM did to Justice Kavanaugh and his family has literally flipped this election on its head. The one thing I would concede is that Democrats had a double digit margin on enthusiasm. That has completely evaporated.
CNN today had to warn their lunatics that there may not be a Blue Wave and that Democrats may come up short in the House. They have acknowledged that there is no hope in the Senate.
Poll after poll have been terrible this past week for Democrats not only running to retain their Senate seats but in House Districts the Democrats thought they could flip and more importantly hold onto.
The Lunatics cannot be controlled! They are starting to destroy Republican offices. This is only going to intensify sane Americans to get out and vote.
No need to take out this nuclear weapon at this point! AG Sessions can use the Prison Reform Bill as his reason for resigning. DAG Rosenstein can make sure that the IG Report doesn’t hold anything back and that it comes out by the end of November, early December.
He has this POS Mueller put his report together and closes down shop. At which point he resigns. The MORONIC FBI Director can say based on the two resignations, he is resigning as well. Boente and anyone else can use the same excuse.
The new Congress takes over on January 3rd! Senator Lindsey Graham assumes the Chairmanship for the Judiciary Committee since Senator Grassley will be taking over the Chair for the Finance Committee.
We will have between 56 to 60 Republican Senators. Only 50 would be needed to confirm the replacements for the folks referenced above.
On the House side, Rep. Jim Jordan becomes our Speaker. Nunez remains the Chair of his Committee. Rep. Matt Gaetz takes over Gowdy’s Committee while Rep. Mark Meadows takes over Bob Goodlatte’s Committee.
At that point in time with all our weapons in place, our Lion 🦁 calls all the boys together and says, “EVERY SINGLE POS INVOLVED IN THIS COUP NEEDS TO FACE JUSTICE”.
flepore, never have I so hoped you are spot on!
That there last paragraph would be a dream come true!
“AG Sessions can use the Prison Reform Bill as his reason for resigning. “
Sessions can use a hang nail as his reason for resigning just as long as he resigns.
One addition to a post that mirrors my thinking; a while bunch of conservative judges appointed, and even more with Senate majority, so that trials aren’t flummoxed by liberal judges.
Bingo! In all of this, THAT is the critical issue, IMO! This will also help in the fight against radical Islam – MB and CAIR use our laws against us every single day of the week! Our judiciary MUST be brought back in line with the Constitution, even if it is only a minor step in the right direction.
So… quick question here. Who’s in charge? sara carter? “But eventually the President will make that public, if he’s smart… he’ll get rid of rosenstein, he’ll get rid of jeff sessions, blah blah blah… ?
Where were all these people throughout their careers when it comes to the swamp, derp state, globalism, treason and sedition? Why have we never heard any of them mention the term UNIPARTY in their entire lives???
Well, they weren’t whistle blowing, especially sean hannity, he’s been incredibly busy selling rinos to “conservatives” and “great Americans” for his bosses. How long ago was it that Sundance was very skeptical of sara carter?
Meh. So much of all of this seems like coat tail riding to rebuild careers or make them in the first place for talking heads and bloviating pundits that never stood up and spoke out about the globalist aspect of the swamp…
Makes me a suspicious cat myself, especially when hannity’s favorite thing to say these days is that HE exposed all this crap, over and over and over again. Right there on his show… To even mention how those people on his “show” “deserve the credit” is to me, an insult to common sense.
Lou Dobbs is the only person at Faux that ever spoke up about the evils in this nation, all the way back in the day and at fake news itself, cnn. I’m not trying to be “negative”, I’m trying… to understand why I should suddenly believe all these people are long-term heroes and so very “in the know”.
Have at it folks. I still recall hannity’s call screener cursing me out in 2007 for being truthful about what I wanted to ask hannity about flip flopping from rino to rino and ignoring those who spoke in real terms, though the main one turned out to be fraud thompson. Not fred. Fraud. Before anyone rails, though, understand I know what our VSG PDJT has to work with, and to me, it ain’t much.
Jeff Sessions…. coming to a Rest Home near you!
(After the midterms)
Jeff Sessions is just like Uncle Joe in Petticoat Junction https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VPiY43stW8M
But not as energetic…
And he’s even more like a post turtle.
AGINO
Butt hurt Sessions Youth and Q-TIPS will be storming into the comments section with the dreaded troll accusation and Soros shill accusation.
Did you not get the memo?
Jeff Sessions is Q
Q is Q.
Sessions is AGINO
And they will be coming to take Jeff Sessions away Ha Ha
They will be coming to take him away ho ho he he ha ha
To the funny farm where life is beautiful all the time
And he’ll be happy to see those nice young men in their clean white coats
And they will be coming to take him away ha ha
To the happy home with trees and flowers and chirping birds
And basket weavers who sit and smile and twiddle their thumbs and toes
They will be coming to take Jeff Sessions away ha ha… …
And Trump fans will be singing…
“I’m happy They Took you Away (Jeff)…. haha”
Dating yourself feralcatsblog! ROFLMSAO! But wait, me even knowing you are doing it … does it to me as well!
Not if Jeffy was an inside man for the coup other locations I can think of
Great Clip..
TY
A lot of this material covered again this afternoon on Howie Carr’s show between Howie and Joe DiGenova. I sense the battlefield is being prepared. As Joe D says (in essence), there will be a coup all right – a coup de grace to the democrat party.
That’s the sound of the 64-D chess crowd imploding on itself….
I’m going to speculate on Rod Rosenstein for a minute.
What if he said to Trump, that yes he did say he would wear a wire… he said that to some bad actors that are dangerous people just so he could get out of the room in one piece. But he never did wear a wire, never intended to and never would have.
When we read McCabe’s notes he took of the meeting he says in it that “Rod would be open to the idea” or something like that. That clearly shows that THEY are the ones that approached Rod about the idea, not that this was Rod’s idea himself.
I’m not saying he handled it right. I’m not saying he didn’t allow himself to be a useful pawn.
But it is possible that he has flipped to Trump’s side.
The enemy of my enemy is usually my friend. And when McCabe and Comey and these swamp guys are going after Rosenstein, it tells me that its because he is their enemy now. They view him as an obstacle towards getting Trump.
Interesting take on it.
Your last sentence “They view him as an obstacle towards getting Trump.” could be modified to say “They view him as a route Trump can get them.” Either way works!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great point and very true
Your way of looking at the situation seems more plausible. JC and AMc know precisely what they’ve done. They trying to keep themselves, HRC and BHO out of jail.
It is possible (not saying I believe it to be true, but am warming up to the idea) that Rosenstein contemporaneously informed Pres Trump about McCabe’s new anti-Trump investigation/demand that Rosenstein wear a wire. Do subsequent events support or disprove that notion? Trump clearly wanted McCabe fired for cause and his pension-enhancement plan derailed, and both came to pass. By contrast, RR is still DAG.
No, cause of Rosie had informed DJT, contemporaneously, why wouldn’t FIT say “By all means, wear a wire, and get these pos’s recorded, engaging in treason/sedition?
And, if there were such recordings, wouldn’t we have seen perp walks, a long time ago?
Hang on to that thought.
Just my opinion, but any boss who listens to his employees plotting against the president and goes along with them ore eve “pretends” to go along but doesn’t fire/arrest them, will never be on Trump’s side.
I just can’t picture going along with sedition with people that work for you. For any reason.
The Politik,
It’s highly doubtful that he ‘flipped to Trump’s side’.
The Sbake Poem comes to mind.
Snake, not shake.
Not ‘sbake’ either.
5/09/17 = Comey fired as FBI Director in accordance to the recommendation of Rod Rosenstein. McCabe acting Director. Wray becomes FBI Director on 8/02/17.
5/16/17 = Timeframe of McCabe/Rosenstein meeting regarding taping the President.
5/17/17 = RR appoints Mueller as Special Counsel.
McCabe was acting Director when the meeting took place. It was McCabe’s idea searching for any means to save his ass and the others. They probably even discussed the appointment of a Special Counsel, which happened the next day. You can imagine numerous ideas were flying around in order to further their coup, and protect their criminality.
The President has absolute leverage on RR in holding back the release on documents. He doesn’t need to play that hand at this time. Rosey controls Mueller, and the President controls Rosey—ergo, the President controls Mueller! Answer a few of Mueller’s question in writing, and the investigation gets shut down. The President is in total control and can release when the time is right for maximum destruction of the Obama-led soft coup of a duly elected President.
Jeff Sessions. Good riddance.
I have to conclude that this was all by design of the Almighty. For what, we may never know but we know that it is undeniable that through all of this We The People are WINNING.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We need Joe DiGenova for A.G.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would require a substantial pay cut. Not going to happen
“All of the panel participants concede that most of the declassified evidence against the soft-coup officials will not come out until after the mid-term election.”
You can’t always get what you want…..
I am not a fan of the Rolling Stones (or the Beatles, either), so I am not going to link to the song.
But if you try real hard… you get what you need
We’ll win the mid-terms. Trump becomes unstoppable and untouchable. He essentially has garnered more Republican Support for his Presidency than George W Bush did. They are all jumping on the Trump wagon.
Once that is established after the clear victory… Sessions is gone. Perhaps Rosenstein too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
De JA VU. How many times will we hear all this same stuff? Each week a few more grains of truth are added to a silo containing enough factual evidence to indict and convict the entire mess of them. Yeah, I am sure there’s a strategy….and I confess, we need Hannity and others to keep the pot well agitated, lest the Democrats, their lying media, and THEIR DOJ sweeps it all away…BUT…
how much longer before their rotten heads roll?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The DOJ policy is that no action taken of political consequence during the 60-days before national elections. It was always unlikely anything would happen indictment or arrest wise after 9/6. Frustrating but true.
Remember back in the day, when we were counseled to be patient this was all being timed to come out before midterms?
Now it is after midterms.
Next it will be too close to the presidential elections.
This is a lather/rinse/repeat cycle we’ve experienced forever from repubs.
I’ve never believed in timing this stuff for elections, mostly because to me that would be corrupt, and I don’t view PDJT as corrupt. IMO, for whatever reason, he just isn’t able to exert his will over a DOJ/FBI filled with Obama leftovers yet.
But when he can, I believe he will, and he won’t be timing it for political advantage.
But if you try real hard, and elect Street Fighter DJT, you just might find, you get what you need…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sad that this country is so full of cowards, cheats, and liars. And they manage to acquire high offices. Greed and lust for power is one thing, but pure cowardice is beyond all understanding.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Charlotte Powell Brooks…The power struggle(s), PDJT understands VERY well (BUSINESS), These morons in gove, NOT SO MUCH (FED HACKS). However, PDJT has a goal in mind…and that is to MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE THAT THIS NEVER HAPPENS AGAIN. Taking down this crowd of sycophants IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT and has to be done in certain way…EVERYONE who is part and partial of bringing this President down is going to feel the “Wrath of God”…so to speak. When Pres. Trump gets down with these morons they will be so “sh$t scared” AND everyone sees what he had done to theme, ALL OF THE RHETORIC WILL HAVE DIED DOWN AND WE HAVE A FUNCTIONING GOVERNMENT WHERE THE CONCRITTERS AND WORK-BEES KNOW — THEY WORK FOR US. Not the other way around…apologize for the length but it is important that everyone understands that Hannity is a mouth-piece, albeit a loud one and juicing for viewers and the others, well, they have a job to do…
does this mean the possum isn’t playing 64d chess and thousands of indictments aren’t pending?
LikeLiked by 5 people
After someone (Joe DiGenova?) stated that Huber had never interviewed his wife’s whistleblower client, Rep John Ratcliff made an unhappy statement about that on Fox. He complained about Huber but also said that someone (apparently implying Huber) was racking up a whole lot of frequent flyer miles. I take that to mean that Huber is not hiding out in Utah but is in DC on a regular basis. I have hopes that the swamp draining is moving forward and would be concerned about the Huber team’s work getting derailed if Jeff Sessions is forced out.
What ever happened to Preistap?
As per Papadopolos, he is stating that the Austrialian press is reporting that Mifsud is a British agent. That would fit with the late night call from heads of state to President Trump to not release the redacted material that we all want. Brexit is in a delicate place and President Trump was a supporter of Brexit . President Trump was and is wildly hated for that position. Makes sense that that some of the brits would go after him and that the current government doesn’t want to deal with a scandal of that proportion at this time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow. Imagine the power trump yields over all of them now, simply because of all their own dirty deeds coming home to roost.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great point, Britain is scared Trump exposing them will help Brexit.
They are trying to Kavanaugh Kanye West! Will they bring out some sexual misconduct allegations or stick with impugning his mental health?
This is the most compelling political drama in history. Ultimately, ifjustice is served without a catastrophic implosion in the markets, Trump will be proven to have accomplished more in history than any prior American President who did not preside during and existential war. It’s amazing when you think that he has been underestimated and ridiculed during most of his professional life. A true American story if there ever was one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I stopped bothering with soap operas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am expecting a market crash. Soros almost certainly wants to deprive Trump of having his “the markets are up since I took office” talking point. That could cost Trump a whole lot of goodwill from the people who look at their 401(k)’s everyday. Soros broke the Bank of England. He would probably consider tanking the US stock markets as the crowning achievement of his life.
Not moving an inch. It’s a small branch for sure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This Johnny Cash song seems appropriate here
Still wonder why John Carlin hasn’t testified before the committee. It is as if he is being hidden. I hope it is because he is ready and willing to burn it down. I know, I know, we could never be that lucky…but we can hope. Surely there is someone involved who will roll over, there has to be. It is human nature.
Sessions had little to loose in Alabama by supporting the candidate running against Hillary who was strong on immigration. If Trump lost as many predicted, there was no downside for Sessions. I think he just never thought out what he’d do if Trump won. His first instinct was to ask for a big job, AG. But the confirmation hearings spooked him. He didn’t want to be tied to Trump anymore. He have the courage the very first time it got tough.
So he just washed his hands of the job, and hoped everyone would still like him. Trump was on his own.
I wonder how Sessions felt watching McConnell, Graham, Grassley etc step up to their moment with such power and grace in the last few weeks. Sessions will never have such a moment now, He will retire with a legacy of weakness, a man in a job too big for him, who grew smaller every day he stayed.
I hope he felt ashamed.
In recent interviews Trump has — in the way he phrased it IMO – let us know that Sessions’ endorsement was likely just a ploy to get the AG job.
Trump kept saying, “he just really wanted to AG job”
Sessions may seem like the awe shucks small town politician… but he’s a more strategic and snakey con than we ever knew.
Looking back on it, from a distance… it actually makes all the more sense that Sessions was put up to supporting Trump by the cabal.
Well, Sessions did have the honor of serving as AG while Rod Rosenstein ran the DOJ.
Metaphorically, Sessions is Rosenstein’s Monica Lewinsky.
The good news is….
Jeff recused himself from everything.. and so when the continued DoJ corruption of the last 2 years is exposed…. I am SURE Jeff is innocent..
The bad news is…
When he writes his book it will be short and VERY boring!
Hey Jeff, don’t let the door hit you in the Azz on your way out.
I am in love with Sarah Carter !
Take a number and get in line.
I read this, from Washington Post and ask myself, why would Hillary loving Washington Post do anything but set forth ‘red herrings’, So I read it with a nagging voice in my head that says, what are the WP trying to do here? How are they trying to cover something up or change the narrative? Its a shame when newspapers have become reputational liars because when they do put something forth that is the truth, one can’t or struggles to believe them and spends most of the time asking, what are they shielding? WOLF WOLF! What’s all of your opinion on this? https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-12/andy-was-angry-inside-tense-standoff-between-mccabe-and-rosenstein-front-mueller
Sessions is the worst mistake and misjudgment in PT’s professional life. Very unfortunate. Outside of the people who view and sympathize with this platform, few in America know of, or believe that this coup attempt actually happened. The evidence from these docs better be solid or 6 months from now everyone will still be fighting over what really happened, Mueller will be still in search of a lost cause and Hillary will be laughing at everyone. And this political episode will all be partisan conversation which gets no outcome that satisfies. Meadows, as usual, obfuscates around Hannity’s direct question. Frustrating. Pray the Red wave hits this election.
It’s simple. If Trumped wanted all the info out it would be out.
Mueller prob is dead. Whatever he comes up with it will be B.S.
All he can provide is 2 days of MSM propaganda.
So the info not being out means Trump doesn’t want it out yet.
Until some big fish gets the perp walk treatment, I don’t really care anymore… I tune it all out and until I see handcuffs I’ll assume these people above the law… Lady Justice has her blindfold off and is using a magnifying glass with her hand on the scale… didn’t read the post and didn’t watch the clip…
Is it possible that RR told POTUS about McCabe s anti Trump bias after the Comey firing. The meeting with Trump Mueller and RR was not about the open FBI position, but about McCabe. And that an SC appointment would wall off McCabe and seditious FBI agents. We are assuming that RR Never told Trump. What if he did and offered an alternative.
McCabe works for RR. He could fire/transfer/control/etc. McCabe as he saw fit.
IMO, there is no way that an SC was done to isolate them. Especially when the SC was staffed with -more- people working successfully on a soft coup against PDJT.
This doesn’t require palace intrigue. RR is essentially in charge with Sessions MIA. If the coup is still ongoing (and I think it is) RR is aiding it.
One good thing that needs to come out of the FBI would be an indictment for Christine Blasey Ford. Anything less would be ridiculous.
Yesterday, I heard a political analyst say that he expects to see Republican wins all over the place because the men in this country have just seen that the Democrat party does not deserve their votes. I think the GOTV efforts should be directed toward getting men to the polls. The Blasey Ford/Kavanaugh drama just sealed the deal on nationalizing the election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The best think the FBI could do now would be pack up and move to Leavenworth.
Would that get individual cells,..er offices?
Sherrie, I do believe your last statement is true, and I expect this fact to impact the mid-terms.
What’s a wild-card, and fun to anticipate, is the effect of yesterday’s Oval Office drama upon this election.
So exciting!
As so many have already said: What a time to be alive!
I am sure this all happen by accident!
Are they connected Chuck Schumer to Simpson at Fusion GPS to Joshua Levy at 2018 Cunningham Levy Muse LLP to Ms. Whitney at Sidley Austin LLP to Obama?
Note: Joshua Levy, used to work in Congress as counsel to no less than Chuck Schumer.
Sidley Austin LLP seems to work for © 2018 Cunningham Levy Muse LLP
http://www.cunninghamlevy.com/attorneys/margaret-whitney/
[Ms. Whitney at Sidley Austin LLP worked for X – President Obama]
Ms. Whitney practiced in the Washington and Los Angeles offices of Sidley Austin LLP.
Her responsibilities included the selection, vetting, and confirmation of President Obama’s judicial nominees. Her clemency team responsibilities included advising the President on commutations, pardons, and issues of executive clemency.
http://www.cunninghamlevy.com/attorneys/margaret-whitney/
[Joshua Levy worked for Chuck Schumer]
We know that [GPS Fusion co-founder Glenn] Simpson is tight with Democrats. His current attorney, Joshua Levy, used to work in Congress as counsel to no less than Chuck Schumer.
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2017/07/getting-a-fix-on-fusion-gps.php
[Joshua Levy, a partner with law firm Cunningham Levy Muse]
“The merits of the complaint are strong,” said Joshua Levy, a partner with law firm Cunningham Levy Muse, who represents the residents. “The evidence of Mr. Trump’s bad character is strong.”
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/09/11/trump-international-washington-liquor-815560
I am sure this all happen by accident, again! Has Schumer been a busy little bee?
On 12.18.16 SCHUMER REMARKS CALLING FOR SENATE SELECT COMMITTEE TO INVESTIGATE RUSSIAN INTERFERENCE IN 2016 ELECTIONS
So last week, here, four senators put out a letter saying we ought to investigate. Today the four of us—Graham, McCain, Republicans, Jack reed and I, Democrats are calling for the next step: special senate investigative committee on government hacking of our elections and other areas. A special select committee that will focus on other foreign governments: Russia, but also China and Iran, and their hacking our political system as well as our economic infrastructure and social system.
https://www.schumer.senate.gov/newsroom/press-releases/schumer-remarks-calling-for-senate-select-committee-to-investigate-russian-interference-in-2016-elections
