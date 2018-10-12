Mark Meadows Discusses Simpson, Rosenstein and Mueller….

This is an interesting panel segment. It is not often you get the primary source (Meadows) and the recipients (Carter, Solomon and Hannity) all in one panel segment. Representative Mark Meadows has been the primary source for information from within the joint committee oversight hearings to Sara Carter, John Solomon, Sean Hannity, Greg Jarrett and Catherine Herridge.

All of the panel participants concede that most of the declassified evidence against the soft-coup officials will not come out until after the mid-term election. Additionally, it appears to be generally accepted now that AG Jeff Sessions will be fired (allowed a graceful exit) in the lame-duck congressional period or soon after.

