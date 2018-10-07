Head’s Up – Tropical Storm Michael Forecast To Become Hurricane…

Posted on October 7, 2018 by

Coastal residents of Northern Florida (Panhandle), Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana should keep an eye on tropical storm Michael.  The storm is anticipated to become a Hurricane in the northern Gulf of Mexico sometime late Tuesday/Wednesday.

At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Michael was located near latitude 19.2 North, longitude 86.9 West. Michael is currently stationary but is expected to resume a slow northward motion later today. A northward motion with some increase in forward speed is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Michael will move near the northeastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula Monday morning, and then across the eastern Gulf of Mexico late Monday through Wednesday morning.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next several days, and Michael could become a hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday. (More from hurricane center)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized, Weather Events. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to Head’s Up – Tropical Storm Michael Forecast To Become Hurricane…

  1. imkittymyers says:
    October 7, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Oh good grief. Not again.

    Like

    Reply
  2. smiley says:
    October 7, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    a lot can happen between now and when it gets well into the GOM.

    gotta really watch these things this time year with this kind of track.

    depends on when it TURNS…and how far EAST.

    Panhandle, upper GOM…or Florida peninsula.

    Like

    Reply
  3. billrla says:
    October 7, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    I demand an invesigation of this “Micheal.” Is he a potential hurricane, or, is this entire storm just more hot air?

    Like

    Reply
  4. Amy2 says:
    October 7, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    I just saw my nephew post that he was getting supplies in Jacksonville. Who knew? ‘hope SC doesn’t get hit again!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s