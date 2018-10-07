Head’s Up – Tropical Storm Michael Forecast To Become Hurricane…

Coastal residents of Northern Florida (Panhandle), Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana should keep an eye on tropical storm Michael. The storm is anticipated to become a Hurricane in the northern Gulf of Mexico sometime late Tuesday/Wednesday.
At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Michael was located near latitude 19.2 North, longitude 86.9 West. Michael is currently stationary but is expected to resume a slow northward motion later today. A northward motion with some increase in forward speed is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Michael will move near the northeastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula Monday morning, and then across the eastern Gulf of Mexico late Monday through Wednesday morning.
Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next several days, and Michael could become a hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday. (More from hurricane center)
Oh good grief. Not again.
LikeLike
a lot can happen between now and when it gets well into the GOM.
gotta really watch these things this time year with this kind of track.
depends on when it TURNS…and how far EAST.
Panhandle, upper GOM…or Florida peninsula.
LikeLike
but…could go more east.
LikeLike
intensity guidance…
intensity guidance keeps changing by the hour…it will update at this post, too, so you can check back from time to time.
or head over to tropicaltidbits.
LikeLike
or Mike’s Weather Page, here…
http://spaghettimodels.com/
chat, discussion, really good weather geeks & info.
LikeLike
I demand an invesigation of this “Micheal.” Is he a potential hurricane, or, is this entire storm just more hot air?
LikeLike
start throwing some ice…maybe he’ll go away. 🙂
LikeLike
I just saw my nephew post that he was getting supplies in Jacksonville. Who knew? ‘hope SC doesn’t get hit again!
LikeLike