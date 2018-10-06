Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Discusses Kavanaugh Nomination….

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appears with Laura Ingraham to discuss the Senate nomination process of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
This is very good.
Senator McConnell deserves a lot of credit for this entire process! I have a feeling that our President wanted to select Amy Barrett. I think Mitch, Grassley and Lindsey talked him out of it. Their reason being that their was no way Collins or Murkowski would vote for her out of fear of Roe v. Wade. It would have failed in the Senate.
By selecting Brett Kavanaugh, they realized that his connection to the Bushes was huge. Collins was a guarantee Yes as well as Flake. The POS from Alaska was assumed to be a Yes as well.
None of them could foresee how far the Democrats were going to go to stop the confirmation. He had 6 FBI investigations and passed them with flying colors.
In the end, Collins held the line as well as Flake (connection to GWB was a factor).
The Bushes were happy and Judge Kavanaugh will now be Justice Kavanaugh.
The best part is that he is NOW a Trump Republican based on our President’ Unwavering commitment to him and his family.
But neither Bush can give an ounce of credit or respect to President Trump who chose Judge Kavanaugh as his nominee.
Turtle? Finally told up?
He should have been primary bait! GOPe!
We deserve better than RINOs!
The GOPe grew a spine – finally!
Dimms were, at least, good for that.
He is no longer the Turtle. He is now the Snapping Turtle. And with all the frustration he gives us deplorables, he comes through in the clutch for DJT.
Red tsunami warning – seek higher ground.
He is much more than the Snapping Turtle 🐢!
If all the Republicans in the Senate, Congress and the self-proclaimed political expert RINO Never Trumpers would get on the Trump Train we would have even more prosperity and a red Tsunami that would be devastating. We hopefully will still have a good one, but watch your back against these socialists. Be on alert for voter fraud.
He is definitely wounded and felt betrayed by his buddies Difi and She-man Schumer
The leftist/marxists are losing. Vote ‘R’ across the board in upcoming elections. Give President ‘Trump the support he deserves!
Winning is contagious… President Trump is teaching and training!
Amazing what a real leader can do!
Now this is a real Sparticus moment. Everyone found courage in themselves and stood up for what was right, despite the consequences, even Susan Collins. Listened to her speech. She actually made sense.
righteous thread Senator:
The successful mob intimidation used to be referred to as “reaching across the aisle”. Finally the Repubs have decided, at least this once, to not allow the enemedia / Dem combo to bully them into submission. Thank you Mr President for showing them that they can win if they stop caving.
Another observation: what is different now from prior enemedia / Dem hysterics? Hmm. Someone is no longer in the mix. Someone who will not be named.
“Everybody’s going to remember what they did to Judge Kavanaugh.”
Truer words have never been spoken, Leader McConnell.
Everybody must remember what the Democrat Party has done to Judge Kavanaugh And his family, all of his family.
God Bless Judge Kavanaugh and his family.
If only Mitch would get behind the presidents agenda as robust as he has Judge K. The Wall Mitch
I wrote something for the occasion. Sung to the tune “Panama” by Van Halen…
Jump back, what’s that sound
Here they come, full blast and screeching sounds
Lot’s a blubber, burnin’ down the avenue
comrades, not citizens, zero discipline
Don’t you know they’re coming at him to scream?
You’ll lose your hearing fast
Kavanaugh, Kavanaugh
Kavanaugh, Kavanaugh
Ain’t nothing like it, this leftist blubber machine
Got the feel for another meal, hard to keep their mouths clean
Scream & screech, burning down the avenue
Got a headache, coming on through
Don’t you know they’re coming at him to scream?
You’ll lose your hearing fast
Kavanaugh, Kavanaugh
Kavanaugh, Kavanaugh
They’re screaming, my ears are bleeding
Right behind, the stench overwhelming
Got the feeling, my stomachs reeling
Ears a popping, please God stop it now
Kavanaugh, Kavanaugh
Kavanaugh, Kavanaugh
No body better not pull no funny business with the Vote Tomorrow .
Watch Flake.
Daines better make his way back to DC tomorrow just in case there is some trickery afoot. I don’t like celebrating before the game is over.
What time is the vote tomorrow?
Around 1pm EST if I recall correctly.
No 5pm at earliest.
Reminds me of the RINOs hijacking the Tea Party.
The demon rats employed a scorched earth policy. Generations still resent Sherman’s march on Georgia and South Carolina. This ploy should be remembered by a generation or so but the reaction should never be to applaud the RINOs for doing one thing right but to realize if it weren’t for them…….This would NOT have happened!
Where’s the wall midget Mitch?
At the end of the day, he got the job done. Nice work Senator McConnell. Thank you
the New York Times ran a piece where top democrats were quoted as saying that if they get a majority they will immediately start the impeachment process against Judge Kavanaugh for sex crimes and lying to congress.
You know what? these idiots just made a criminal investigation essential. The situation cannot now be left undone. It is far to much of a risk. With criminal charges made and proven in court, there will be no way for them to impeach Judge Kavanaugh.
How cute they still think they have a chance at getting a majority … bless their hearts.
Rhetorical question:
Why is there an intimidating mob in the Senate halls to begin with? How are aggressive activists gaining access to the Capitol building? Why do they have the freedom of movement to corner and harass elected officials attempting to conduct government business? Why does the United States Congress have less crowd control than a rock concert?
This is not an isolated incident or series of events. Democratic officials have been flooding the Capitol Building and creating security risks for Republican officials for some time… remember when the “journalist” threw a Russian flag at the President some months back?
It takes very little imagination to see where this trend is headed. It needs to be addressed and halted before a serious incident occurs.
Great Interview. I did note that he declined to back Graham’s call for consequences. Maybe just being a “good” majority leader? He also noted that the Cray-Cray’s are good for Republican’s – which is tough to argue against.
As I noted on another thread – evil serves a purpose. It turns good people away from the “Gates of Hell” in the nick of time. Mitch seems to buy into that.
