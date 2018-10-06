Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Discusses Kavanaugh Nomination….

Posted on October 6, 2018 by

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appears with Laura Ingraham to discuss the Senate nomination process of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Election 2018, Legislation, media bias, Mitch McConnell, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Supreme Court, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

38 Responses to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Discusses Kavanaugh Nomination….

  1. DanO64 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:03 am

    This is very good.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      October 6, 2018 at 12:26 am

      Senator McConnell deserves a lot of credit for this entire process! I have a feeling that our President wanted to select Amy Barrett. I think Mitch, Grassley and Lindsey talked him out of it. Their reason being that their was no way Collins or Murkowski would vote for her out of fear of Roe v. Wade. It would have failed in the Senate.

      By selecting Brett Kavanaugh, they realized that his connection to the Bushes was huge. Collins was a guarantee Yes as well as Flake. The POS from Alaska was assumed to be a Yes as well.

      None of them could foresee how far the Democrats were going to go to stop the confirmation. He had 6 FBI investigations and passed them with flying colors.

      In the end, Collins held the line as well as Flake (connection to GWB was a factor).

      The Bushes were happy and Judge Kavanaugh will now be Justice Kavanaugh.

      The best part is that he is NOW a Trump Republican based on our President’ Unwavering commitment to him and his family.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  2. Monticello says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:05 am

    Turtle? Finally told up?
    He should have been primary bait! GOPe!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Minnie says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:07 am

    The GOPe grew a spine – finally!

    Dimms were, at least, good for that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. pgroup says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:07 am

    He is no longer the Turtle. He is now the Snapping Turtle. And with all the frustration he gives us deplorables, he comes through in the clutch for DJT.

    Red tsunami warning – seek higher ground.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. CNN_sucks says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:09 am

    He is definitely wounded and felt betrayed by his buddies Difi and She-man Schumer

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. filia.aurea says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:09 am

    The leftist/marxists are losing. Vote ‘R’ across the board in upcoming elections. Give President ‘Trump the support he deserves!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Citizen 817 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:10 am

    Winning is contagious… President Trump is teaching and training!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. stats guy says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:11 am

    righteous thread Senator:

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. anotherworriedmom says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:12 am

    The successful mob intimidation used to be referred to as “reaching across the aisle”. Finally the Repubs have decided, at least this once, to not allow the enemedia / Dem combo to bully them into submission. Thank you Mr President for showing them that they can win if they stop caving.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. calbear84 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:14 am

    “Everybody’s going to remember what they did to Judge Kavanaugh.”
    Truer words have never been spoken, Leader McConnell.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. Bullseye says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:15 am

    If only Mitch would get behind the presidents agenda as robust as he has Judge K. The Wall Mitch

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. alliwantissometruth says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:16 am

    I wrote something for the occasion. Sung to the tune “Panama” by Van Halen…

    Jump back, what’s that sound
    Here they come, full blast and screeching sounds
    Lot’s a blubber, burnin’ down the avenue
    comrades, not citizens, zero discipline

    Don’t you know they’re coming at him to scream?
    You’ll lose your hearing fast

    Kavanaugh, Kavanaugh
    Kavanaugh, Kavanaugh

    Ain’t nothing like it, this leftist blubber machine
    Got the feel for another meal, hard to keep their mouths clean
    Scream & screech, burning down the avenue
    Got a headache, coming on through

    Don’t you know they’re coming at him to scream?
    You’ll lose your hearing fast

    Kavanaugh, Kavanaugh
    Kavanaugh, Kavanaugh

    They’re screaming, my ears are bleeding
    Right behind, the stench overwhelming
    Got the feeling, my stomachs reeling
    Ears a popping, please God stop it now

    Kavanaugh, Kavanaugh
    Kavanaugh, Kavanaugh

    Like

    Reply
  13. HickTick says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:17 am

    No body better not pull no funny business with the Vote Tomorrow .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Sentient says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:21 am

    What time is the vote tomorrow?

    Like

    Reply
  15. Monticello says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Reminds me of the RINOs hijacking the Tea Party.
    The demon rats employed a scorched earth policy. Generations still resent Sherman’s march on Georgia and South Carolina. This ploy should be remembered by a generation or so but the reaction should never be to applaud the RINOs for doing one thing right but to realize if it weren’t for them…….This would NOT have happened!

    Like

    Reply
  16. starfcker says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:26 am

    At the end of the day, he got the job done. Nice work Senator McConnell. Thank you

    Like

    Reply
  17. The Devilbat says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:31 am

    the New York Times ran a piece where top democrats were quoted as saying that if they get a majority they will immediately start the impeachment process against Judge Kavanaugh for sex crimes and lying to congress.

    You know what? these idiots just made a criminal investigation essential. The situation cannot now be left undone. It is far to much of a risk. With criminal charges made and proven in court, there will be no way for them to impeach Judge Kavanaugh.

    Like

    Reply
  18. keeler says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Rhetorical question:

    Why is there an intimidating mob in the Senate halls to begin with? How are aggressive activists gaining access to the Capitol building? Why do they have the freedom of movement to corner and harass elected officials attempting to conduct government business? Why does the United States Congress have less crowd control than a rock concert?

    This is not an isolated incident or series of events. Democratic officials have been flooding the Capitol Building and creating security risks for Republican officials for some time… remember when the “journalist” threw a Russian flag at the President some months back?

    It takes very little imagination to see where this trend is headed. It needs to be addressed and halted before a serious incident occurs.

    Like

    Reply
  19. JasonD says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Great Interview. I did note that he declined to back Graham’s call for consequences. Maybe just being a “good” majority leader? He also noted that the Cray-Cray’s are good for Republican’s – which is tough to argue against.

    As I noted on another thread – evil serves a purpose. It turns good people away from the “Gates of Hell” in the nick of time. Mitch seems to buy into that.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s