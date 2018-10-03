Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – October 3rd (Video)…

Posted on October 3, 2018 by

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Wednesday October 3rd, 2018.  Mrs. Sanders is joined by National Security Advisor John Bolton who delivered remarks about the ongoing issues with Iran.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Iran, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Secretary of State, Secretary Pompeo, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

50 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – October 3rd (Video)…

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    October 3, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    The victor and still champion…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. H.R. says:
    October 3, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    Hmmm… everybody must be busy getting their “Presidential Alerts”. No comments as I’m typing this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Orson says:
    October 3, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    Were I Iran, I’d be very concerned. “Sauron’s” eye seems to have turned in that direction. If the Kavanaugh plate can be cleared…Heads Up there, Mullahs!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. sobriquet4u says:
    October 3, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Thanks for taking the time to post this SD.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. fleporeblog says:
    October 3, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    The POS from the MSM are realizing that their grand plans are crumbling right in front of their faces! Not a single question about the statements the ex boyfriend made under penalty of perjury. Our President was brilliant last night. He knew these POS would take the meat and run with it. People that hear this garbage on the news this evening will want to see what the President said and will want to read Ms. Mitchell’s report.

    These fools get played like a fiddle by our Lion! They absolutely can’t help themselves by falling for it every single damn time!

    Murkowski is completely full of SHIT!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Tl Howard says:
      October 3, 2018 at 4:31 pm

      As for that b-tttch Murkowski? Where does she get off even implying she has a right to vote “no” because she doesn’t like Trump “mocking” Ford? Please, someone, tell me just what Murky has on the GOP that she gets away with this stuff. She and Collins and Flake are directly responsible for continuing the hell the Kav. family and the country have gone through. Who the hell really pulls the strings in Alaska? Big oil? Yeah, but I don’t see them trying to expend any energy on *this* vote for a Bush type justice. I suppose the feminazis give money to Murky but I doubt it’s sufficient enough to do much of anything in AK.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • coveyouthband says:
      October 3, 2018 at 4:31 pm

      Only one problem, he wasn’t mocking, that was the morning talking point (think Gravitas, ) so ignore these fools, losers.
      MAGA

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • gustafus21 says:
      October 3, 2018 at 5:37 pm

      All the posturing for Ford as “aggrieved petite flower” was lost on the Denver Audience for Bill Burr last week end. I’ve posted a couple of times on this – so forgive me for the double and triple posts on this phenomenon.

      Denver is at best, the mushy middle but left of center since they began huffing THC for fun AND profit ….yet the audience howled when Burr cautioned against believing “ALL women?” …. they howled again when he said – “okay how about 85%..okay 89%”

      Burr routinely outs women as harpies and hypocrites. His bit on Oprah telling women that “motherhood is the hardest job” … REALLY, he says… not roofing in July?

      Then he does 20 minutes on why any job you do in your pajamas isn’t too bad, especially over drinks when you put the toddlers down on “trumped up charges”. He’s hilarious…

      and brutal on women as parasites, trophy wives, and whiny divorcee’s …

      This is America’s premier comic… having won every Comedy Club award – filling every stadium in America with thousands for a generation…

      The world according to Bill Burr —-

      Women are not a sisterhood.
      Women are not a voting block.
      and –
      If Women were poked in the nose when they begged for it – they would be better off for it.

      Like

      Reply
  6. Tl Howard says:
    October 3, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Sen. Bob Corker says the Senate expects to get the reports of the FBI Kavanaugh interviews this afternoon, reports @frankthorp. “That is it, there’s not going to be a finding, there never was,” Corker says.

    Like

    Reply
  7. bosscook says:
    October 3, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Sarah Sanders makes me want to start a restaurant called “The Brave Eagle” and have a table reserved for her in perpetuity.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. MIKE says:
    October 3, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    I’m sorry, but press passes have to be yanked from the brainwashed minionites. They are a disgrace and an embarrassment to hard working, critical thinking Americans.
    Can we at least allow Sarah to have one of those T-shirt guns we’ve seen at sporting events, so she can pop em’ with MAGA shirts when they display their ignorance?
    That would be so cool, let,s equip it with a bumpstock

    Like

    Reply
  9. j1u2l3i4a5 says:
    October 3, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Sarah Sanders, you are the Woman!!!

    Like

    Reply
  10. trumpthepress says:
    October 3, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    She is so incredible with these children. She takes them to school every single day. Perfect person for the job. I would vote for her in 2024.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Kaiser Derden says:
    October 3, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    Sarah Sanders picking Chuck Norris to press briefing … “No questions mam” … they will never name a road after Sarah … too dangerous, because as is proven on a daily basis “Nobody crosses Sarah and lives” …

    Like

    Reply
  12. gustafus21 says:
    October 3, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    An Ambrose Evans Pritchard hit piece says BK and IC Starr were complicit in the Vince Foster cover up.

    Yowser….

    Evans-Pritchard is very clear that he believes Kavanaugh made a careerist decision, when he performed an about-face in order to aide and abet an FBI cover-up regarding the details of Vince Foster’s death. Short version; AEP says Foster was shot in the neck and Kavanaugh knew it, but helped propagate the suicide, gunshot wound inside the mouth story.

    Seems participating in a cover-up or committing a heinous crime in pursuit of elite solidarity is the singular resume item that qualifies one for high office and power in this country. It appears to be an initiation ritual that serves to prove allegiance to the ruling class above all.

    Maybe that’s why Kavanaugh looked so angry before Congress. He really wants to blurt out: “I did my part to save the Clinton Presidency and only let the Republicans score political points when I was part of the Starr investigation! You f*%king Democrats owe me damn it!!!”

    Nothing would surprise me….
    Sorry if I’m out of lockstep on BK, but I suspect he’s swamp material- if only because his difficulties lured Georgie the Cheerleader out of the everglades, if only to belch and fart.

    If BK was complicit in Starr’s NON investigation of Clinton Crimes and the Body Count – my earlier suspicions are correct – this isn’t Trumps man… he’s got gills.

    Like

    Reply
    • trumpthepress says:
      October 3, 2018 at 5:33 pm

      That’s not what his record shows for over 20 years. He is a constitutional conservative and would vote accordingly. After this fiasco, do you think he would ever vote left or even center on anything? Not a chance.

      Like

      Reply
      • gustafus21 says:
        October 3, 2018 at 5:41 pm

        That’s not what I thought… okay, he’s conservative. But if he covered for the Foster cover up… he’s got gills.

        Like

        Reply
        • trumpthepress says:
          October 3, 2018 at 6:02 pm

          He was properly vetted and if that were the case, don’t you think the left would vote for him? I don’t buy it. That’s similar to hearing he did something to Dr. Ford…You would think this would have come out before this, no? 11th hour accusations don’t pass my smell test.

          Like

          Reply
        • Sprawlie says:
          October 3, 2018 at 6:06 pm

          I also saw that piece by Evans-Pritchard and am similarly concerned by the questions it raises. Also troublesome for me is the fact that BK wasn’t on the original list of potential nominees submitted by then Candidate Trump before the election.

          Like

          Reply
  13. Disgusted says:
    October 3, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    Just amazing work here today by John Bolton AND Sarah! Both so sharp and clear. Thanks to President Trymp for these two in the capacity within which they both serve in his administration for us! I do feel deep pride in our country once again! I need a new name. I am no longer Disgusted!

    Like

    Reply
  14. Tl Howard says:
    October 3, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    It’s 6:10 in DC. Those FBI reports ought to be in the hands of McConnell and Grassley by 9 their time, wouldn’t you think?

    Like

    Reply
  15. Cooper45 says:
    October 3, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Another fabulous job Sarah dealing with the biased anti Trump jackals and a few reasonable reporters.

    You are undoubtedly the best, the strongest and the most skilled Press Secretary in recent history (that I have seen in my lifetime) because no other President has been attacked so relentlessly by a majority of a politically corrupted MSM. Other admins have been under siege at times by a few reporters or 1 network but not one has had an almost totally united snarly holier than thou hypocrite MS Press against them that is always trying to frame a story into a negative.

    Was there only one question about the USMCA?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s