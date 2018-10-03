Retired FBI Agent/DOJ Lawyer Ms. Monica McLean Attended Kavanaugh Hearing With Blasey-Ford…

Earlier today we did a deep dive into the background of Ms. Christine Blasey-Ford’s life-long friend, Monica Lee McLean. We outlined how Ms. Ford and Ms. McLean grew up together; went to high school together; moved to California together; went to college together and were roommates together in California. [FULL BACKSTORY]
After college Ms. McLean then took the bar exam in California and joined the DOJ as a lawyer for the FBI. Througout their lives Ms. Ford and Ms. McLean remained close friends and vacationed together etc. Ms. McLean worked with the FBI for 24 years retiring in 2016. Ms. Ford and Ms. McLean were together in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware when Ms. Ford wrote the accusatory letter toward Brett Kavanaugh which was sent to Senator Dianne Feinstein.
Well, look who shows up in the hearing video walking in with Ms. Blasey-Ford when she delivered her testimony: [Video at 18:04]
Yes, that’s Ms. Monica McLean arriving with Ms. Christine Blasey-Ford.
.
Ms. Blasey-Ford and Ms. McLean being together for the writing of the letter on July 30th, and for the testimony that was an outcome of that letter on September 27th, presents an interesting question against the backdrop of the actual testimony.
When asked about how Ms. Ford went about getting legal representation, Ms. Ford essentially responded she didn’t know what to do and had never been in a situation where complex political legal issues were part of her thinking. However, her life-long BFF was not only a lawyer – she was a career lawyer within the Department of Justice and as legal counsel for the FBI had specific insight into exactly these issues.
You could say, Ms. Monica McLean was/is a subject matter expert on exactly the issue that Ms. Ford was facing.
So why did Ms Ford give such a disingenuous response to the question?
.
Excellent work Sundance….The scheme is now unravelling………
So ….her husband was not there,
but her life-long never-married BFF was.
Aha! Well, that explains a lot, really.
Hubbie and sons were too big a risk – could not be controlled enough. Look for them to never surface.
There’s enough stuff to criticize already. Where you’re going is not relevant or necessary, and harms the case.
Nothing was spontaneous. All orchestrated by the Left and Clintonistas. Sickening. PR
Once Judge Kavenaugh has been voted in as Justice Kavenaugh there should be a conspiracy investigation into the whole Ford set up. Looks like a spin off of the failed soft coup against the President.
Wow. My mind is still trying to process all of your bombshells from today. I may get no rest tonight after adding this latest revelation!
Stupid and arrogant. They are convinced they are the sharpest tool in the shed and that is what trips them up. And they are desperate, if Trump does get both the House and Senate they are toast for the next 6 years.
Wow, very interesting. Monica is very bold or Christine needed hand holding. Or both, I suppose.
Bring the sunlight!!! These two are thick as thieves. Lock them up!!!
I believe will see not so smart duo Monica McFat & Ford2Dr in courtroom very soon !!!!
Sundance, I am curious about the badge that McLean is wearing at the hearing. It looks official, and I wondered in what capacity she was there?
LikeLiked by 1 person
At some point I’d like to see an an attempt to develop an organizational flow chart of the resistance which seems to have a fairly robust active intelligence and counter intelligence capability.
Why did Ms Ford give such a disingenuous response, you ask? Ms Ford was recruited, groomed and focus group tested for her role as ‘accuser’. She was activated by her BFF as soon as a SC nominee from her neighborhood was floated. Every single word out of her mouth was scripted.
“So why did Ms Ford give such a disingenuous response to the question?”
Anyone listening to three people at once trying to get a make-believe story straight is bound to utter a confused response.
Good for us, for her – not so much.
So why did Ms Ford give such a disingenuous response to the question?
What’s one more count of perjury anyways?
And who HAVEN’T we heard a PEEP FROM since this whole debacle?
“Ms. McLean worked with the FBI for 24 years retiring in 2016. Ms. Ford and Ms. McLean were together in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware when Ms. Ford wrote the accusatory letter toward Brett Kavanaugh which was sent to Senator Dianne Feinstein.”
This hill, added to a many other hills, and a few other mountains, would make any reasonable person think the FBI was an organized crime syndicate which needs to be abolished before it destroys the country.
I love the tags you add to these Deep State posts. Decepticons, Notorious Liars, Typical Prog Behavior… they all fit.
For a supposedly all-powerful deep state the whole Kavanaugh thing is exposing them as relatively impotent. Clowns with a clown witness when the OMG-Scandal media circus doesn’t work by remote control. Their only leverage is on the three Disloyal R’s but even that coming into the sunlight weakens them. Democrat outcomes are to either lose big (Kavanaugh on court, public disgusted with Dem tactics) or lose catastrophically (public revolt and 6 year Trump mandate, if Kavanaugh nomination defeated).
