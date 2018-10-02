Hillary Clinton Cackles and Laughs as Her Political Hyenas Attack….

Hillary Clinton was asked her opinion of Judge Brett Kavanaugh noting how the Clinton political machine writ large was working to smear his name and reputation. Her response was typical Clinton evil…. Shrill laughter. Do not look away:
The vulgar lies and filth are now extreme as the ideological entities utilize their microphones in a brutal attempt to tear down the Kavanaugh family.
As we bear witness, anyone trying to convince us this entire assembly of our union is headed in the right direction, well, they might want to revisit their proximity to the 2018 election ballpark. Because they’re not just out of the city – they’re also out of the same state the election ballpark is located in….. Then again, the media know that.
David Mamet had a famous saying, essentially:
…‘in order for democrats, liberals, progressives et al to continue their illogical belief systems they have to pretend not to know a lot of things’…
By pretending ‘not to know’ there is no guilt, no actual connection to conscience. Denial of truth allows easier trespass.
This hate-filled Democrat ideology relies on your willingness to reconcile their presentations and grant benefit within their seeds of doubt. Do not look away.
There’s a level of anger far deeper and more consequential than expressed rage or visible behavior, it’s called Cold Anger.
Cold Anger does not need to go to violence. For those who carry it, no conversation is needed when we meet. You cannot poll or measure it; specifically because most who carry it avoid discussion… And that decision has nothing whatsoever to do with any form of correctness.
We watched the passage of Obamacare at 1:38am on the day before Christmas Eve in 2009. We watched the Senate, then the House attempt passing Amnesty in 2014. We know exactly how it passed, and we know exactly why it passed. We don’t need to stand around talking about it….
We know what lies hidden behind “cloture” and the UniParty schemes.
We watch the 2009 $900+ billion Stimulus Bill being spent each year, every year, for seven consecutive years. Omnibus, Porkulous, QE1, QE2, Bailouts, Crony-Capitalism. We know exactly how this works, and we know exactly why this ruse is maintained. We don’t need to stand around talking about it…. We’re beyond talking.
We accept that the entire Senate voted to block President Trump’s ability to use recess appointments in 2017. Every.Single.Democrat.And.Republican.
Cold Anger absorbs betrayal silently, often prudently.
We’ve waited each year, every year, for ten years, to see a federal budget, only to be given another Omnibus spending bill by “CONservative” Speaker Ryan.
We’ve watched the ridiculing of cops, the riots, and the lack of support for laws, or their enforcement. We’ve been absorbing all that. We’ve been exposed to violence upon us by paid operatives of the organized DNC machine. We know; the media trying to hide it doesn’t change our level of information.
Cold Anger is not hatred, it is far more purposeful.
We watched in 2012 as the Democrat party thrice denied God during their convention. The doors to evil enterprise opened by official proclamation and request.
Cold Anger takes notice of the liars, even from a great distance – seemingly invisible to the mob. Cold Anger will still hold open the door for the riot goer. Mannerly.
We’ve watched our borders being intentionally unsecured.
We’ve watched Islamic Terrorists slaughter Americans as our politicians proclaim their uncertainty of motive. We know exactly who they are, and why they are doing it. We do not need to stand around discussing it…. we’re clear eyed.
Cold Anger evidenced is more severe because it is more strategic, and more purposeful. Eric Cantor’s defeat, Matt Bevin’s victory, Brexit, Donald Trump’s highest vote tally in the history of presidential primaries or Mark Sanford’s 2018 primary dispatch might aide your understanding.
Cold Anger does not gloat; it absorbs consistent vilification and ridicule as fuel. This sensibility does not want to exist, it is forced to exist in otherwise unwilling hosts – we also refuse to be destabilized by it.
Transgender bathrooms are more important than border security.
Illicit trade schemes, employment and the standard of living in Vietnam and Southeast Asia are more important to Wall Street and DC lobbyists, than the financial security of Youngstown Ohio.
We get it. We understand. We didn’t create that reality, we are simply responding to it.
Deliberate intent and prudence ensures we avoid failure. The course, is thoughtful vigilance; it is a strategy devoid of emotion. The media can call us anything they want, it really doesn’t matter…. we’re far beyond the place where labels matter.
Foolishness and betrayal of our nation have served to reveal dangers within our present condition. Misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, is neither safe nor wise. We know exactly who Donald Trump is, and we also know what he’s not. He is exactly what we need at this moment. He is a necessary glorious bastard.
He is our weapon.
Cold Anger is not driven to act in spite of itself; it drives a reckoning.
When the well attired lady leaves the checkout line carrying steaks and shrimp using an EBT card, the door is still held open for her; yet notations necessarily embed.
When the U.S. flags lay gleefully undefended, they do not lay unnoticed. When the stars and stripes are controversial, yet the foreign flag is honored – we are paying attention.
When millionaire football players kneel down rather than honor our fallen soldiers and stand proud of our country, we see that. Check the NFL TV ratings – take note.
When a school community cannot openly pray, it does not mean the prayerful were absent.
When a liar seems to win, it is not without observation. Many – more than the minority would like to admit – know the difference between science, clocks and political agendas.
Cold Anger perceives deception the way a long-term battered spouse absorbs the blow in the hours prior to the pre-planned exit; with purpose.
A shield, or cry of micro-aggression will provide no benefit, nor quarter. Delicate sensibilities are dispatched like a feather in a hurricane.
We are patient, but also purposeful. Pushed far enough, decisions are reached.
[…] On the drive to and from the East Coast, I paid attention to the billboards and bumper-stickers. Folks, the people in “Fly over” country are PISSED, from the guy that guides hunters, to the mayors of towns and cities, to state senators congressmen and Governors who are voting to arrest and imprison federal law enforcement officials for enforcing federal gun laws that don’t agree with state law … The political pendulum has never, in the history of humanity, stayed on one side of a swing. The back lash from over reach has always been proportionate to how far off center it went before coming back … right now we’re staring at a whole hell of a lot of the country (about 80-90% of the land mass, as well as about 50+% of the population) that is FED UP. You really don’t want those guys to decide that the only way to fix it is to burn it down and start over… (more)
It’s too late…
This family is as unfamiliar with their current enemy as any virtuous family who has never encountered the corrupt, conniving and Godless leftist ideology. It is our job now to stand afore them and fight on their behalf. They have done enough; they have suffered too much.
To respond we must engage as an insurgency. We must modify our disposition to think like an insurgent. Insurgencies have nothing to lose. If insurgents are not victorious the system, which controls the dynamic, wins. However, if insurgents do nothing, the same system, which controls the dynamic, also wins.
Do nothing and we lose. Go to the mattresses, and we might win. The choice is ours.
Right now, through November 6, every day is Saint Crispins day.
If we are mark’d to die, we are enow
To do our country loss; and if to live,
The fewer men, the greater share of honour.
God’s will! I pray thee, wish not one man more.
By Jove, I am not covetous for gold,
Nor care I who doth feed upon my cost;
It yearns me not if men my garments wear;
Such outward things dwell not in my desires.
But if it be a sin to covet honour,
I am the most offending soul alive.
No, faith, my coz, wish not a man from England.
God’s peace! I would not lose so great an honour
As one man more methinks would share from me
For the best hope I have. O, do not wish one more!
Rather proclaim it, Westmoreland, through my host,
That he which hath no stomach to this fight,
Let him depart; his passport shall be made,
And crowns for convoy put into his purse;
We would not die in that man’s company
That fears his fellowship to die with us.
This day is call’d the feast of Crispian.
He that outlives this day, and comes safe home,
Will stand a tip-toe when this day is nam’d,
And rouse him at the name of Crispian.
He that shall live this day, and see old age,
Will yearly on the vigil feast his neighbours,
And say ‘To-morrow is Saint Crispian.’
Then will he strip his sleeve and show his scars,
And say ‘These wounds I had on Crispian’s day.’
Old men forget; yet all shall be forgot,
But he’ll remember, with advantages,
What feats he did that day. Then shall our names,
Familiar in his mouth as household words-
Harry the King, Bedford and Exeter,
Warwick and Talbot, Salisbury and Gloucester-
Be in their flowing cups freshly rememb’red.
This story shall the good man teach his son;
And Crispin Crispian shall ne’er go by,
From this day to the ending of the world,
But we in it shall be remembered-
We few, we happy few, we band of brothers;
For he to-day that sheds his blood with me
Shall be my brother; be he ne’er so vile,
This day shall gentle his condition;
And gentlemen in England now-a-bed
Shall think themselves accurs’d they were not here,
And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks
That fought with us upon Saint Crispin’s day.
The awakened American middle-class insurgency, led by Donald Trump, is an existential threat to the professional political class and every entity who lives in/around the professional political class. Their entire political apparatus is threatened by our insurgency. The entire political industry, all of governance, is threatened by our force, through Donald Trump.
Decision time.
You know why the entire apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why the corrupt Wall Street financial apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why every institutional department, every lobbyist, every K-Street dweller, every career legislative member, staffer, and the various downstream economic benefactors, including the corporate media, all of it – all the above, are united against Donald Trump.
Donald Trump is an existential threat to the existence of a corrupt DC system we have exposed to his disinfecting sunlight. Donald Trump is the existential threat to every entity who benefits from that corrupt and vile system.
Global elites now stand with jaw-agape in horror as they witness our horde. The value of multi-billion dollar contracts dispatched at our leisure. Trillion dollar multi-national trade deals full of scheme and graft, left nothing more than tenuous propositions smashed asunder from the mere sound of our approach.
The fundamental construct within decades of their united global efforts to tear at the very fabric of our U.S.A is being eliminated. They too have nothing to lose; their desperation becomes visible within their apoplexy; and they’re damn sure displaying it.
Do not look away.
Throw aside the sense of discomfort and bear witness to the evil we oppose. Do not turn your eyes from the hatred focused in our direction. Stand firm amid the solace of our number and resolve to the task at hand.
Those who oppose our efforts are merely vile parasites quivering as they stare into the Cold Anger furnace of righteousness.
Who fuels that furnace?
My wife had the “opportunity” to meet Senator Hillary several times at Bethesda Naval back in the early 2000’s when she came in for her free congressional healthcare. She completely treated the Navy Corpsman like they were dirt. Who the hell treats young people serving as a medic badly? My wife described her as a turn it on, turn it off phony depending on the status of the people she was meeting. Nothing has really changed.
Despite me threatening to waterboard the wife, she still won’t disclose Hillary’s health problems to me.
You came in for your last big go round
Maybe you thought you were too hot to put down
But a fake and her lust for money and power soon go separate ways
As you can only find so many fools lyin in a daze
Ha ha woman what you gonna do
You destroyed what little virtue the Lord gave you
Its so good if you don’t get any more gain
So you better get yourself on board your funeral train
E-evil woman, e-evil woman, e-evil woman, evil woman
Oh, most excellent, thank you.
I got my foundation contributions from the Russians and the Saudis too
They gave me money that I sure could use
People love it if I lose,
They’d love to see my dirty emails
Well, I coulda been suing a McDonalds, but I married up
I just have to look good to the MSM, I dont have to be clear
Come and whisper dirty tricks in my ear
Try to see my dirty emails
See me when Im up
See me when Im down
See me when Im up
See my head go round and round
Can we trash all my competition yet?
You know, the boys in my campaign got a running bet
Got the NSA dirt on them all set!
I love others dirty emails
You dont really need to know whats going on
You dont really want to know just how far Ive gone
Just leave me well enough alone
Eat my dirty emails
See me when Im up
See me when Im down
See me when Im stiff
See me when Im talkin southern black all around
My dirty little Whitewater secrets
My filthy big Benghazi lies
Ive got my greedy little fingers in everyones pie
I love to cut em down to size
I love dirty emails
I can do the innuendo
I can pounce and I can sing
When its all said and done I havent told you a single thing
You all know that my crap is king
Eat my dirty emails!
It seems to me by the pictures and video, that Hillary is getting that Ruth Bader Ginsburg slouch down pat !! She’s hitting the wall rather quickly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought the same thing. She must have some major osteoporosis going on. Maybe that was the reason for all the obvious braces under her clothing during the campaign.
After the 2016 Presidential election I saw an interview DiFiChi did about Hillary. The two are best friends and had dinner together. She was reporting shocked Hillary was ok but licking her wounds because of her defeat to President Trump. There is no doubt Hillary and hag DiFiChi planned this debacle with the Kavanaugh nomination. When Feinstein goes off the rails it is for Hillary. No one makes Feinstein pay a price because they will get Hillary’s wrath. They are best friends, remember that tid bit. Look for Hillary to run for President again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lord by your hand please bless and protect the Kavanaughs, President Trump, and your Servants who respect, fear and Revere you.
I pray for righteous justice and Holy wrath against the Your enemies and ours. In the name of Jesus, and all who agree, may we say Amen.
Amen!!
Amen. 🇺🇸🙏🏼
Amen!
I stopped at an estate sale this past weekend that was being run by two old white dudes, both probably in their early 70s. Being in my early 60s I didn’t feel like we were too far apart in age, and for those of you oldies like me — you know what I’m talking about.
Looking around I found a roll of chicken wire I knew my husband would want and asked how much the owner wanted for it. He asked me what it was worth to me (thinking he was funny), and I said I didn’t know, but it would be used to protect young trees my husband had just planted.
The guy said I could have the wire for free because he was a tree hugger. Because of his age I assumed he was not a radical leftist tree hugger, but someone who liked protecting trees from being eaten by the deer in our area.
At that point the two men started talking about the “idiot in the White House” and saying all this weird leftist stuff. I stood and listened for a minute, and when I looked away one said to the other that I probably wasn’t interested in hearing about politics at all.
I turned to them and said I was very interested in politics and said I very much admired our President, President Trump.
They were both dumbfounded — for a moment.
Every POS lie any of us has heard or talked about here those two men talked about and many others I had never heard of before. But they were certain the lies were all true. ‘Why don’t you know that all the media is owned by Republican Jews? Yes, it is and they are lying to you!’
These two men said to me a few times “As a woman aren’t you offended by________(fill in the blank that President Trump has done)?” I’d answer them back with facts, but that was of no consequence or interest to these men. These were old soy boys to be sure.
I found it very telling that these two old dudes who seemed to be so concerned about the virtues of womanhood had a huge stack of Playboy magazines tucked under a table in the one guys garage.
Leftists are evil. Period.
Hillary Rodham-Clinton is a direct threat to our Democracy. She said so herself in a TWEET.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The kids have no idea of the evil that has singled them out, but Brett Kavanaugh knows exactly who he is dealing with and shouldn’t be surprised. He was around for the Clinton presidency and saw up close what happened to Vince Foster. Enough said.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hilly ain’t never going to get over losing………………………..or pass up a chance to get paid to talk about it.
The SCARY thing is that Hillary DID win the popular vote (as she claims).
A majority of (DIM) voters were prepared to vote for a candidate bereft of policy and clearly physically unwell, not to mention corrupt and clearly guilty of multiple crimes… (Democrats would elect a pile of manure)
2016 Presidential election:
Clinton (D) 65,853,514 votes 48.2%
Trump (R) 62,984,828 votes 46.1%
So taking the actual 2016 Election results as a “Generic Poll” the result shows D +2.1
The GOOD news is….
Even with that lead in voter numbers.. it is concentrated in just a few regions… overkill in just those areas does not translate to success across the nation.
30 states Trump
20 States hilly
He’s the president, and never drank.
She’s not, and never stopped.
The Electoral vote was:
Clinton (D) 232 43.1%
Trump (R) 306 56.9%
That is R+1
I realize that Electoral College is not same as Congressional seat distribution.. just an indicator, but the current advantage shown for Dems in Congressional Generic polls is unlikely to translate directly to seats gained in the House.
In fact.. what appears to be a BLUE WAVE In Congressional polls, might well translate into a RED WAVE on election day
That is R +13.8
This sort of falls within this topic. Anyone seen this story by Ambrose Evans-Pritchard? Yeah. I know who he is. But read it. It will leave your jaw agape and your head twirling.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/sinister-battle-brett-kavanaugh-over-202425923.html
So- according to AEP, Kavanaugh conspired with the FBI to cover up Vince Foster’s murder as part of his Ken Starr investigation of the Clintons. So Kavanaugh is a secret double agent for the Clintons, or something, because he didn’t pursue Foster’s murderers in light of falsified 302s, as part of Ken Starr’s coverup of Clinton crimes, or something.
OK, I know. AEP couldn’t find his ass with both hands and a map, and even if he did accidentally stumble upon it he would likely misidentify it as his head. But this piece has two interesting tidbits.
First is the information about the Foster gunshot wound in his neck, not the way anyone commits suicide. The other is hammering away at Kavanaugh’s participation in the Ken Starr investigation. I have theorized from the start that a large part of this war on Kavanaugh is settling an old score against him for his participation on the Starr team. Clinton gang payback. And before you dismiss that, just remember that it was Robert Bork as acting AG who fired Archibald Cox, the Special Prosecutor who was investigating Watergate and Nixon, after the AG and DAG both refused to fire him and resigned. It was left to Bork, then the Solicitor General, to step in and fire the special prosecutor. SO …. Borking Bork when he was nominated to S Ct was certainly at least partly settling THAT old score.
Long memories in Washington, with ample opportunities to experience deja vu many times over.
It takes more than a cloth to wipe away that she is a, “Pathological lier wrapped in a lie inside a lier.”
Actually to take away her cloth(excuses) all that remains is a, “Sheep wrapped in wolf clothing.”
I never thought I could despise someone more each time I saw them, but that witch has proven me wrong
The revulsion & disgust I feel when I watch her tired act of deception & lies is only topped by the absolute nitwits who buy into her bulls***
Holy cow, its just getting better https://ilovemyfreedom.org/breaking-christine-fords-ex-boyfriend-just-exposed-ford-lying-under-oath-about-the-polygraph/?utm_source=stonewall&utm_medium=twitter
There’s no doubt that if cankles had her way, all of us deplorables would be put on our knees and a bullet put through the back of our heads.
I’m much more courteous than she so I would insist on her facing me if I ever had the extreme honor of being on the firing squad that ends her evil.
