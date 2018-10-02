Another Big Lie: Long-Term Boyfriend of Ford Witnessed Her Coaching Friend How To Take A Lie Detector Test…

During Ms. Christine Blasey-Ford’s senate testimony, under oath, she gave the following answers to questioning from Ms Rachel Mitchell:
MITCHELL: Have you ever had discussions with anyone, beside your attorneys, on how to take a polygraph?
FORD: Never.
MITCHELL: And I don’t just mean countermeasures, but I mean just any sort of tips, or anything like that.
FORD: No. I was scared of the test itself, but was comfortable that I could tell the information, and the test would reveal whatever it was going to reveal. I didn’t expect it to be as long as it was going to be, so it was a little bit stressful.
MITCHELL: Had — have you ever given tips or advice to somebody who was looking to take a polygraph test?
FORD: Never.
[Transcript Link] Unfortunately for Ms. Blasey-Ford, her testimony is now directly contradicted by a former six-year boyfriend who witnessed Ms. Ford coaching a friend named Monica McLean how to take a polygraph examination:
Mitchell definitely had this information, or else why ask the question. I just wonder why she didn’t confront Ford with the differing eyewitness account, versus letting Ford say whatever she wanted without challenge.
Because she wanted to make her comfortable, not on edge or wary. Just watch, I’ll bet this isn’t the only lie that Mitchell caught her on.
Right. But the only people seeing the evidence of the untruths are people like us that scour political blogs at night. The vast majority of people who watched the Ford hearing, will never know about this. That was my point, wouldn’t it have been better to call her out when everyone was watching? Heck, even my wife was captivated and watched the hearing, and she never watches or reads anything political.
The people from our side will know. Even if something had come out from the hearing that day, the crazy lefties already had their narrative and were going to stay on target. Nothing was going to change that. This hearing had to be to convince the GOP Senators.
But I think she should be prosecuted not only for perjury, but conspiracy, along with the Democrat Senators who helped manufacture false evidence.
The lawyers should be disbarred.
^^^LIKE^^^
Lady P.- Dershowitz agrees with you. He was on SH tonight.
MAGA- EXACTLY.
…. because that doesn’t allow her to clarify! If she just asks her, and she lies, bam bam we got her. If she would have confronted her she could have backtracked, then used that later to say she misspoke or whatever.
Plus she only had so much time, I think this Mitchell woman did a great job we got her dead to rights on like 50 things.
Tree. I’m so excited! I was puzzled by Mitchell asking about coaching or advising others on polygraphs. It’s quite possible they had the boyfriend’s letter prior to the hearing.
Exactly! When watching it, we wanted her to kick her butt, but that wasn’t the purpose and wasn’t the best way to ‘win’.
Remember! Sherlock never showed his hand before he had ALL the facts and evidence!
Because it wasn’t a court of law. Mitchell’s whole purpose was to let Ford tell her story. If she had acted like a prosecutor, then there would have been a meltdown. Not good.
Ford’s testimony had to be on the record, including any inconsistencies.
We’re going to prosecute some of these people folks. The republicans are so pissed off about this that something’s gotta change. They’re ridiculing children, they’re mocking good standup men, we’ve got to put some asses in jail so they’ll think twice the next time they try this crap.
Vote him in, lets get the midterms over with, then arrest all these people.
I want them in Jail And the people that put them up to this (and paid for it).
So what if lied under oath….
She gets to keep the hair!
Did you see her dry, frizzy, over-processed hair when she took that polygraph?
Now, she has a great cut, a Keratin treatment and an extremely well done double process.
It was worth it.
Please insert..Chrissy….thank you
Sounds about right. I find THAT to be very credible.
Of course the left will say it’s not credible because it’s too specific, with no gaps in memory or confusion about who was involved.
Funny!
Here is POTUS ripping her to shreds tonight at the rally.
President Trump is the best because he says exactly what is on every ones’ mind. Even better with his sense of humor put into the mix.
Lying witch🙄🙄she’s toast.
I owe Rachel Mitchell an apology…
I did not appreciate what she was doing watching just clips on the day. Her report refutes my opinion.
I did citisize her NOT cross-examining the witness on her claims of the actual incident. I see now, that that (my approach) would have antagonized the witness.. and gained her support.
She was a ringer, they brought in an expert and nailed her ass to the wall. It just wasn’t in ‘realtime’ like we’d prefer.
Mitchell was great. I would love to have seen her go 30 minutes uninterrupted.
I am convinced that the good Lord is taking a hand here.
He has always blessed us with the person we need when our need’s as a country are great.
Patton, Reagan, Trump were imperfect humans but sent to us in times of great need.
Tell me Trump didn’t already know about this Homeric witch before he cut her at the rally tonight!
I’ll bet he knew this… and MUCH more that we haven’t even heard yet.
it seems like most of politics is going out in public and acting like you do not know what you do know. Graham is probably deep in the loop right now too on this. They probably know a lot that we don’t, and some of it they can’t say in public but some they can, or some will come out soon.
Where is she anyway…? Hope her handlers are taking care of her….
Her lawyers Bromawich’s tweet..
“A vicious, vile and soulless attack on Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Is it any wonder that she was terrified to come forward, and that other sexual assault survivors are as well? She is a remarkable profile in courage. He is a profile in cowardice.”
Michael
Learning to fly?
Her lies were evident in the inconsistency of her testimony. If her lawyers could be caught in suborning perjury that would make me smile.
MITCHELL: Had — have you ever given tips or advice to somebody who was looking to take a polygraph test?
FORD: Never.
The prosecutor had the information about Ford’s background with the CIA. Senate investigators did a job since July researching her life. They know everything.
So what does everyone think? Does this experience, and the support he has received from MAGA folks, change Kavanaugh in any way? Does he go from being a little more conservative than Anthony Kennedy, to being a little less conservative than Clarence Thomas in his decisions?
BY THE WAY, when asked about money in the hearing ,she remarked that she heard people had set up gofundme pages, but she didn’t know about that, etc. So in other words, she was already counting those dollar bills.
Kavanaugh? They’ve set up a gofundme page for him too… and the guy running the page (who’s legit) says he has yet to be able to get in touch with the family. He’s left messages with Kavanaugh’s secretary and everything else.
See the difference?
