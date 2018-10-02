Another Big Lie: Long-Term Boyfriend of Ford Witnessed Her Coaching Friend How To Take A Lie Detector Test…

During Ms. Christine Blasey-Ford’s senate testimony, under oath, she gave the following answers to questioning from Ms Rachel Mitchell:

MITCHELL: Have you ever had discussions with anyone, beside your attorneys, on how to take a polygraph?

FORD: Never.

MITCHELL: And I don’t just mean countermeasures, but I mean just any sort of tips, or anything like that.

FORD: No. I was scared of the test itself, but was comfortable that I could tell the information, and the test would reveal whatever it was going to reveal. I didn’t expect it to be as long as it was going to be, so it was a little bit stressful.

MITCHELL: Had — have you ever given tips or advice to somebody who was looking to take a polygraph test?

FORD: Never.