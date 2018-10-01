Senator Lindsey Graham Discusses Kavanaugh Nomination – Outlines Political Standard for Nomination Withdrawal…

Senator Lindsey Graham discusses the current status of the Kavanaugh nomination with Fox News host Sean Hannity. Senator Graham says he feels confident that Judge Kavanaugh will be confirmed. Senator Mitch McConnell is confident there will be a vote by the end of the week.
However, Mr. Hannity ponders what happens if two of the GOPe votes withdraw. If 49 yea votes are forecast, Graham does the infamous triple-lindsey…
Senator Graham outlines his advice to President Trump if two-of-three Senators (Jeff Flake, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins) do not support the nomination at the end of the week. Graham would advise President Trump to pull the nomination and campaign in the 2018 mid-term election with Kavanaugh as the primary issue. Oddly enough, that’s the same goal held by the Democrat wing of the UniParty.
.
Whenever there is deep contention -actual risk of political exposure- the UniParty always maneuvers back into the shadows and away from actually taking a vote.
If the GOPe pull the vote, republican voters will be angry/disappointed. If the GOPe vote and cannot confirm the nominee, republican voters will be angry/disappointed. Oddly enough, when the UniParty is successful, it always seems to be republican voters that are angry/disappointed. [See: budgets, shut-downs, Obamacare, Omnibus, Go8 Amnesty]
I’m curious, can a sitting Supreme Court Justice sue for defamation?
Whether he/she can or not is, IMO, irrelevant – it certainly wouldn’t be a wise thing to do. If he doesn’t get confirmed, I would anticipate a full-on assault by Kavanaugh.
to answer the hypothetical yes.
Former Alabama Supreme Court Justice and former Senate candidate Roy Moore _has_ filed a defamation lawsuit (May 2018) against the three women who accused him of sexual misconduct..
“We intend to show the people of Alabama that a political conspiracy came about to ruin his campaign for Senate and to defame him, to defame his character so the people of Alabama would not vote for him in the special Senate election,” Melissa Isaak – Mr. Moore’s attorney – said.”
“Mr. Moore’s lawsuit, filed jointly with his wife Kayla Moore, includes counts of negligence, wantonness, defamation, negligent infliction for emotional distress, intentional infliction of emotional distress, outrage, and civil conspiracy.”
“The complaint states that the accusations of events that “supposedly” occurred years ago “coincidentally surfaced for the first time within a seven-day period, a mere 32 days before the December 12 general election.”
“It also claims that Ms. Gibson revealed her “true political agenda” through comments on social media where she expressed support for Mr. Moore’s Democratic opponent, Doug Jones.”
“Outrage”? That’s interesting .. Alabama law recognizes what they call “tort-of-outrage”, also known as infliction of emotional distress..
We all need to pray hard for this man: to pray that he is confirmed and sworn in. Listen to this.
Hi Charlie 🤗🤗.
So much pearl clutching and desperation. Get a grip, folks. The fight is not over.
First, President Trump is not going to withdraw the nomination unless someone has a video of Judge Kavanaugh raping puppies. No way he will give the demonic rats the satisfaction. There is no upside.
Second, McConnell will hold the vote come hell or high water because this is the Turtle’s legacy. He knows he is not popular among conservatives, to put it mildly, and would be blamed for everything by the enraged voters but declared Hero if Kavanaugh is confirmed.
Third, the FBI that previously refused (!) to investigate and declared the case closed, was given a week maximum. President Trump just said they are working round the clock to get it done. There is literally nothing to investigate. If Judge Kavanaugh is a good, God-fearing man as we believe he is, they will find nothing.
So, when they present their 302s, hopefully not altered this time, the RINOs will have no excuse to vote NO. They ALL voted to advance. All 51 of them.
I mentioned earlier today that the only bad thing would be new “credible” accusations but perhaps hoaxers might think twice after that criminal referral.
I say, let McConnell do his dark magic. The final vote will take place in a few days. All we can do is wait and pray.
sounds good. I hope you are right.
only 11 republican senators voted to advance as Kavanaugh was only voted out of committee.
Only 11? You mean, _all_ 11. There were 11 Republicans in that committee, so ALL Republican Senators voted to advance Kavanaugh.
There is nothing to investigate on the Kavanaugh side…..there is plenty to investigate about his accusers, who haven’t been investigated six times previously.
IMHO this has quickly become a battle of anons. In one corner we have Sundance in the other Q.
Q has spoken and welcomed Kavanaugh to SC; Sundance thinks it is another game.
Time will tell but it looks like Q is ahead by the nose of a turtle. Meanwhile Sundance is pulling out Graham crackers to trip him up.
And how will this race conclude? Stay tuned!
Everybody.. Sundance is correct..
Why people keep falling for the Uniparty rope-a-dope is beyond me..
McConnell either knows he doesn’t have the votes, or knows there’s another diversionary rope-a-dope move coming up.. Unipartyist..
Then Fake News deploys flak left and right to demoralize the masses.. Republican voters then get discouraged (their goal), And the Unipartyist Party maintain their seats.. Status Quo..
Mission Accomplished..
It ain’t over until it’s over. And Trump will use any failure to confirm Kavanaugh to hammer mudslinging Democrats and Republican cowards alike. And he can renominate Kavanaugh after the mid-terms or when the next Congress is seated, if Kavanaugh is willing. Remember tax reform was absolutely Stone. Cold. Dead. And then it was suddenly passed and the economy shifted into the next gear.
Yes! And thanks for the reminder!!
Same with the trade deal formerly known as NAFTA
Next congress seated.. It will generally be the same.. Or worse.. A hairline majority (either side, it doesn’t matter – Uniparty), with a few picks getting their orders to be the next sacrificial lambs.. The electorate will forget in time..
President Trump played into their rigged game.. A peculiar move..
I agree with Sundance’s initial statement(s) on this matter..
“..I disagree completely with this decision by President Trump to defer to the Senate. Even with a tenuous outcome likely, in my brutally honest opinion Mitch McConnell should have been forced to hold a cloture vote on Monday, and a full vote on Tuesday..”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/09/28/president-trump-concedes-requests-limited-fbi-investigation-of-brett-kavanaugh-democrats-respond-this-is-only-one-step-in-the-process/#more-154660
This reminds me of the train of “women” they tried to hang on VSGPDJT a few times.
Never worked and now ?
You don’t hear a peep about them.
This shuffles toward the same conclusion imho…..jus sayin.
Well, well, well, look what we have here…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anyone here remember the (I think) “People’s Pharmacist?” It was a book that was printed a good number of years ago. In any case, there was a section titled “Don’t fight the fart.” It is actually not healthy – LOL.
I cannot imagine Kavanaugh not getting confirmed. But if I’m wrong, he will be a lightning rod, a leader in a movement against all this evil. And he will be a powerful force for good in all he does. I, and many many others, will be right alongside him. We need leaders on the ground, too.
I think that’s one good thing that will come out of this.
If Kavanaugh (and Gorsuch) are the Jeb!servatives I think they are, this experience might open their eyes, and hopefully make them the good Justices that Kennedy/Souter/O’Connor/Stevens never were. Hopefully Roberts will shift right as well.
Before this, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if Kavanaugh and Gorsuch voted to keep Roe, and Affirmative Action. Now, I have at least a little hope. Sadly, others respond to constant demonization by constantly feeling the need to rebut, for example charges of racism or sexism, by overcompensating in the opposite direction. That would be bleak indeed, akin to battered wife syndrome.
Better late than never…..
Some in the media, are FINALLY taking a closer look at Ford. The plot is beginning to implode.
The pukes are sensing this and have shifted the narrative to excessive beer drinking, ice throwing and lying under oath about excessive beer drinking and ice throwing.
For good measure, they are throwing in his lack temperament. Kavanaugh’s aggressive self defense after being falsely accused of GANG RAPE, demonstrates that he is unfit to serve on the court. Soon, they will question whether he is worthy to breathe their air.
It’s not really about Kavanaugh….it’s about Kavanaugh’s Country.
ANYTHING short of confirmation, will vindicate these gruesome tactics and normalize this reprehensible behavior. Can we survive as a society if this happens?……. Nope.
Well said.
Withdrawal is a win for the Dems, I can’t see PT or Judge K giving them that. Put that blood in the water and the left will just double down. Not.One.Inch
LikeLiked by 1 person
FYI – Murkowski is being pressured by Alaska Natives to vote against Kavanaugh due to K’s opinion that the gov’t shouldn’t honor Indian/Native treaty agreements (mostly health care, education and subsistence hunting). AK Natives championed a successful write-in campaign for Murky as an Independent in 2012, after she got primaried by a Tea Party guy. So the force against Murky is strong, from both local politics as well as national RINO’s.
Maybe the trick they’re pulling is to prevent a vote at all. That would help all the red state Democrats keep their seats (by not having to vote no). Only works if McConnell 1) believes he doesn’t have the votes to confirm, and 2) doesn’t want a “no” vote. Having the Dems insist/bluff they are a no vote (especially in private) is necessary. They can say “I wanted to vote yes, but I needed more time to investigate” in public. And it gives them more time to smear.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As was said by several on the first page of comments, my understanding (have to watch it again) of what Graham was saying is that if Kavanaugh fails in the vote, nominate him again. As in, there should be a vote.
If the Uniparty stooges want to deny Kavanaugh, make them go on the record to do so. And then you go to the people (as Graham says, I think) and basically ask them “Do you agree with Kavanaugh not being confirmed?” and see what the voters say in the midterms Senate states.
I have to watch this again, but this was my read on what Graham meant. That is, hold the vote and even if Kavanaugh loses hope you win more seats in the Senate and nominate him again (or say you will nominate him again before the midterms and use it as an issue for the races).
So, get people like Manchin and Heitkamp and so forth on record. And then use their presumed “no” votes against them in November. That actually makes sense, if the Flake Trio refuse to vote yes (and make them go on record, as well).
We’ll see how this plays out.
Watching it again, it seems “vote neutral,” as in, there may not have to be a vote in Graham’s scenario.
When does Kavanaugh’s nomination run out? That is, is there a certain period of time in which he must be voted upon? Or can the nomination be put on hold for a time? I think there is a time limit, but I’m not sure.
At 4:44 or so into the video Graham talks about the voters appealing the verdict of their senator (in the midterms). In order to do that, the senator would have to take a position on the nomination. That is, those who don’t want to commit to a vote (yes/no) would either have to vote or else at least declare their position. So, Manchin would not just be able to say “I’m undecided,” even if Kavanaugh withdraws or else the nomination is pulled before a vote because the votes aren’t there.
It will be interesting to see how this works. Would like to see Graham clarify his position here, whether he is saying a vote must take place or not (if the votes are supposedly short and so the nomination is tabled).
Look, POTUS will NOT pull the nomination. When it comes up for a floor vote there will only be 2-3 defectors and THEY should/will be the RINOS who will be the focus of our fury.
We must, no matter what vote straight line GOP because if we dont and lose the HOUSE and Senate POTUS will be hectored by the DemonRats every single day till 2020. The work being done by Nunes et al will be buried FOREVER and our wonderful USA will be run by the true scum of the earth.
NO MATTER WHAT, WE MUST KEEP CONGRESS.
Call the bluff, have the vote. Al in. I think he’ll get at least 52. We have a battle cry with either result. What we don’t have a rallying cry for is pulling the nomination or lack of vote.
Flake is preening but will vote yes if actually made to go on the record. His delay stunt last week was all upside for him, he got all the maverick media glow with his stunt last week. There was no downside for him – either the FBI would turn up something new to scuttled the nomination (not his fault), or if Kav goes on to be confirmed Flake will say it was the right thing, thorough, on the safe side, bipartisan, healing, blah blah.
Flake is of course mega bitter that MAGA bounced him from the senate, and revels in any chance to stick it to VSG… but Flake also still has delusions of grandeur about his future, maybe a primary tag team run w/ Kasich, etc. Being known as THE GUY that sunk Kav in the actual final floor vote is a non-starter with even the nevertrumpers that he hopes would be his base.
Collins, Murkowski will vote yes if they want to run again. Manchin and prob Heitkamp will too.
Win or lose, an up-or-down vote must be taken when this week’s delay is up.
I don’t think McConnell and the rest of the Republicans have the stones to call the vote without knowing they have the votes.
I think somebody on their way out the door should introduce a bill to eliminate all due protection processes and it should have a section in it that people can be asked questions about crimes they were not convicted of during a job interview. Every slimy thing they just pulled should be memorialized in the “Dianne Feinstein Reimagining Due Process Act of 2018”
