Rachel Mitchell Memorandum and Analysis of Christine Blasey-Ford Testimony…

Arizona sex-crimes prosecutor, Rachel Mitchell, questioned Christine Blasey-Ford during her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Ms. Mitchell presents a nine page report with her analysis of Ms. Ford’s testimony.

Within the memorandum Mitchell notes many inconsistencies with the testimony and points out the multiple conflicts within the story story were likely an outcome of coaching by her attorneys.

Multiple Democrat lawmakers and staff interacted with Ford prior to her testimony; and much of her testimony appears to have been shaped in an effort to justify inconsistencies.

Advertisements