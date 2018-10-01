Rachel Mitchell Memorandum and Analysis of Christine Blasey-Ford Testimony…

Arizona sex-crimes prosecutor, Rachel Mitchell, questioned Christine Blasey-Ford during her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Ms. Mitchell presents a nine page report with her analysis of Ms. Ford’s testimony.
Within the memorandum Mitchell notes many inconsistencies with the testimony and points out the multiple conflicts within the story story were likely an outcome of coaching by her attorneys.
Multiple Democrat lawmakers and staff interacted with Ford prior to her testimony; and much of her testimony appears to have been shaped in an effort to justify inconsistencies.
Advertisements
With Midterms Around the Corner, Michelle Obama Tells Voters to Stay Stupid and Vote Democrat (VIDEO)
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/with-midterms-around-the-corner-michelle-obama-tells-voters-to-stay-stupid-and-vote-democrat-video/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nobody is listening they are too busy investigating all their new options for gainful employment.
LikeLike
Well… it did work for her husband, twice!
LikeLike
I would have posted a comment at the article you linked, but in order to do so you have to log in to Facebook or Google or Disqus or something else.
If you try to log in through any of those, a new box pops up and you have to agree to let them follow you, collect your data, sell your data, put a microchip in your firstborn child, etc.
It’s incredible.
It’s ridiculous, just to get to the point where you can post “That’s a dude!”.
That’s all I wanted to say.
It’s less trouble to new your Driver’s License!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“renew” your Driver’s License…
LikeLike
Senator Majority Leader McConnell delivers his remarks on Kavanaugh hearings:
LikeLiked by 3 people
ITS OVER FOLKS!
The Boys know the play is to move the goalpost. Orrin Hatch sends out a hilarious tweet:
LikeLiked by 15 people
As I said on another post, it’s time to kick Lucy.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That would be so awesome, just once!
Have Charlie Brown not even try for the ball, just run up and kick Lucy for all he’s worth, lol!
LikeLike
Kick Lucy (family guy episode) https://youtu.be/ZahNTpd-0_w
LikeLike
Sorry for the repeat. But the news cycle is churning.
The author of howtobeyourownderective.com said bsaically the same, but in a more down to earth tone, earlier today.
He covers some spots the counsel does not. It’s a good supplement tot this report, whch Team Sundance so aptly collects for us, like they always do.
The illustrations and commentary will make you laugh … and his tribute to the Veags victims on this one year anniversary is essential.
LikeLike
Good. Let’s get it dun
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
She REFUSED to turn them over, but the FBI has shown a lot of interest in it. Lets see if she STILL refuses even the FBI, if she does, the investigation will end much more quickly.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She’s toast already.
LikeLike
What I’m hearing at the local level is most people don’t believe her, but most say even if it were true, it wouldn’t be a crime, and certainly nothing to destroy a man and his family over, decades later.
Anyone who actually got as disturbed over such an incident as she is claiming, was an unstable basket case to begin with.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Funny how opponents of beer drinking weren’t upset that Barry did cocaine for years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yikes, these mid-control experiments at liberal universities sounds like something out of 1940’s Germany.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You mean her renter?
LikeLike
It is crashing down on ALL these POS!
From the article linked above:
While the paper by Ford and several other co-authors focused on whether various therapeutic techniques, including hypnosis, alleviate depression, it also discussed the therapeutic use of hypnosis to “assist in the retrieval of important memories” and to “create artificial situations” to assist in treatment.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Heard Hypnosis is one of the reasons that lie detectors cannot be trusted anymore…
Good percentage of those that can be successfully hypnotized can lie like crazy on a lie detector test and it will think they are telling the truth.
LikeLike
The timeline from Ms Mitchell states the Polygraph results showed she “was being truthful when she said a statement summarizing her allegations was accurate”
Really? The whole polygraph session was merely a yes or no answer as to the accuracy of a statement?
That would be pretty easy for anyone to pass.
LikeLiked by 1 person
especially if they are an expert in hypnosis.
LikeLike
But there is NO PROOF that the “statement” they are referring to in the lie detector test uses the name Brett Kavanaugh!
LikeLike
if you are told the answer is Yes / Yes in advance then no memory access is required and its accessing your memory AND changing it that might show as a lie in a poly …
LikeLike
FBI to Ford & Therapist & Attorneys:
Was Ford ever hypnotized for any purpose?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hyp-mo-tized and Mez-mo-rized!
LikeLike
I think she was asked if she had been hypnotized or did any kind of memory retrieval work during the hearing and the answer was no.
LikeLike
In my Proffffessor Ford voice, Corrreccccttta
LikeLike
BINGO! I’ve felt for some time that the situation was created…and her girlish mannerism in testimony was part and parcel of that. Also the statement she wrote for lie detector with maiden name. In her mind she is reliving a fake event.
My psychologist is a hypnotist. I did not undergo hypnotherapy myself, but it is a very real thing.
LikeLike
The thing is, Balsey KNOWS the research about false memories, KNOWS they are unreliable yet would have us believe she’s sure her attacker was Kav. She’s a damn liar, guys, and I’m beginning to believe she really IS a CIA plant, as Michael Savages is saying. Today I caught a bit of him in the car. He says she teaches a training class for CIA students at STanford.
LikeLike
Don’t forget Brennan’s tweets about the hero she is.
LikeLike
What a great day. Hopefully the Kavanaugh family can soon put this disaster behind them and have great lives.
Onward President Trump!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Will someone ask Ms Ford if she has a PhD in Psychology as her placard at the hearing said: Dr. Christine Ford? And Ms Ford introduced herself as a Research Psychologist at Stanford University, California.
Seems I’ve read that Stanford changed he bio web page in the last 14 days. And also isn’t it a felony in the state of California to call yourself a Psychologist without the certified degrees and multiple examinations?
LikeLike
I read this yesterday. Pretty straight forward. Side note- I think Rachel Mitchell was awesome at the hearing 🙌🏼💯
LikeLiked by 5 people
It was so well played by republicans and Grassley!
Mitchell basically helped Ford to destroy her false case against Kavanaugh and exposed the dems facilitating it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Because she wrote them herself or her renter did.
LikeLike
Just as I keep saying but never hear on tv, “Neither does her lie detector test results.” The summary makes no mention of Kavanaugh. SHE WAS NEVER ASKED ABOUT KAVANAUGH. Can someone shove, literally shove up their noses this info to Murky and Collins, force them on tv to FACE IT??????????
LikeLike
Anyone surprised?
Her NAMED “witnesses” all contradict her, no one comes out to support her. Her own Therapist notes don’t line up with her claims, oh she REFUSES to allow those Therapist notes be seen by the Senators on the Committee.
How can anyone still support this obvious fraud?
LikeLiked by 4 people
In the name of SEIZING AND RETAINING POWER, YES!
LikeLike
Mitchell is from here in Phoenix, and as you’ve all seen, she does a damn good job of getting to the truth. As for Ford, that woman has some serious emotional problems and I don’t believe that any of them were caused by Judge Kavanaugh. The woman sounds like a 12 year old when she speaks, and I get the impression that she’ll do anything to get attention. I don’t find her story to be the least bit credible.
LikeLiked by 5 people
For whatever reason she has been rejected by her family.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The tone and cadence of her vocabulary was clearly faked. If it was not we would already have “leaked” audio from some of her classes she taught.
Sundance, no offense intended, but when this turns around on the Dems will you admit you were wrong?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mitchell set Ford up at the hearing. People thought Mitchell did a poor job (some felt this), but she just methodically laid traps that we can see the results of today.
Great work.
LikeLiked by 7 people
She did exactly what needed to be done – cloak the questioning in a “friendly” female package. It would be difficult for a man to be that unthreatening while developing important testimony at the same time. Alan Dershowitz thought that attorney Mitchell wasn’t aggressive enough but that was a fine line. If she went all John Ratcliffe on Dr. Ford, Dr. Ford would have welled up with tears and decamped from the hearings turning the charade into a disaster. Whoever came up with this strategy should be commended.
Getting Dr. Ford to admit who suggested the attorney she selected was probably the best that could be expected as far as damaging admissions go. I was surprised she answered that truthfully.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ms. Mitchell’s time in those 5-minute increments was was my favorite part of the entire hearing! Unassuming sort of frumpy lady, completely non-threatening in every way, had Ford thinking she had her wrapped around her little finger by the end of the second five-minute questioning period. I found Ms. Mitchell riveting (and I would never play poker with her).
LikeLike
Actually hope they do this to all the people who make false claims, not just the ones making false claims against Kavanaugh.
The “MeToo” movement is being used like the Salem Witch Hunt as a way to get back at someone you want revenge on or just don’t like for some reason. There needs to be more and more people persecuted for these lies so that untruthful people will quite ruining the lives of innocent men and women.
Kavanaugh Accuser Referred For Prosecution For Lying About Allegations
The man who made the false allegations faces a 10-year sentence.
https://conservativedailypost.com/kavanaugh-accuser-referred-for-prosecution-for-lying-about-allegations/
LikeLiked by 5 people
I hate hearing anyone saying that her testimony was credible and believable.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I think the people saying this are using the word “credible” in a different sense than the rest of us.
I think they mean “credible” in the sense that, they know NOTHING of the facts in the case, and all they have to judge is her televised testimony. In that vacuum, they find her credible. Since that’s a personal, subjective statement, it can’t be refuted.
For the rest of us, comparing her testimony with her previous statements, and evidence offered by other witnesses, she is very much NOT credible.
As Mamet said: “In order to continue advancing their illogical arguments modern liberals have to pretend not to know things…”
LikeLike
Her testimony may have been ‘compelling’, but ‘compelling’ and ‘credible’ aren’t the same ting. The Lord of the Rings was compelling, but ‘credible?’ Naw.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Coast “The president told reporters that Christine Blasey Ford “was a very credible witness” and the President also tweeted “Bruce Ohr and his beautiful wife, Nelly.” But I believe that President Trump has the gift of being sarcastic without being detected by the msm. I don’t believe Ford anymore than I think Nelly is beautiful. IMHO
LikeLike
“Credible” – THE most overused and misused word since this started. More word play by the commies on the left….just like illegal immigrants morphed into all immigrants.
LikeLike
Mitchell’s report goes where the FBI won’t: providing opinions and a conclusion. This is why it is a highly important document. And her use of the word weak seems like hyperbole.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mitch McConnell should have it read aloud on CSPAN, Ted Cruz has done a 13 hr stint, I think he is up to it…
LikeLike
Wow, knock me over with a feather, ya don’t say!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow! This story will be on the front page of every MSM newpaper and the lead story on tonight’s MSM nightly news!! Not!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is anyone in this entire monstrous perversion of a legal system and legislature going to be punished? go to prison?
What’s the point of fact-finding if the guilty never are punished? All that does is undermine confidence in gov’t even further. And when you do that, Dems win.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who the F is leaking this info? Are deep staters running the investigation?
LikeLike
Does a bear . . .
LikeLike
I just saw a comment on another site (from someone who firmly believes everything Ford said):
“Well we’ll see if the FBI can break the other guy who was in the room. At this point that’s the only way we can get the truth.”
Getting Mark Judge to walk back his adamant denial is the last hope these people have. Hopefully, he doesn’t have any skeletons in his closet that could be used as leverage to get him to flip!
LikeLike
Someone did some body language analysis of Dr. Ford’s testimony. It’s interesting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grassley deserves an A+for utilizing Mitchell. So many wanted to go for the jugular in questioning Ford, but this was the absolute most professional way to get to the truth. The Democrats wanted to show angry, old, Republican Men questioning to enhance the victim card. The Democrats failed. Mitchell was great and the findings spot on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The email address of the NC State University snake (Charles Cameron Ludington) who ratted on Judge Kavenaugh’s alleged drinking of thirty+ years ago
The addresses of many of his colleagues in the department of history at NC STate:
; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;
LikeLike
The email address of the NC State University snake (Charles Cameron Ludington) who ratted on Judge Kavenaugh’s alleged drinking of thirty+ years ago
ccluding@ncsu.edu
The addresses of many of his colleagues in the department of history at NC STate:
dambaras@ncsu.edu ; ross@ncsu.edu ; dpbolger@ncsu.edu ; mmbooker@ncsu.edu ; jcboyles@ncsu.edu ; paul.brinkman@naturalsciences.org ; jcaddell@ncsu.edu ; david_gilmartin@ncsu.edu ; kimler@ncsu.edu; thomas_parker@ncsu.edu ; narobins@ncsu.edu ; slatta@ncsu.edu ; svincent@ncsu.edu ; mlweisel@ncsu.edu ; david_zonderman@ncsu.edu
LikeLike
Sorry, I sent a second post in which the addresses actually appear. It went into moderation. This is not an invitation to abuse, but to express our feelings about “Professor” Ludington to his colleagues.
If Ad Rem believes this is against policies here, she can erase both messages; thank you.
LikeLike
Not Ad Rem but glad they filtered those out. you would have opened the site up to shut down request.
LikeLike
I do not believe that. These addresses are public email addresses pertaining to a public university.
I did and do not invite to any illegal activity. On the contrary, I suggest polite, firm, unequivocal denunciations of the abhorrent tattletale, who is a “professor” as much as Ford is a “doctor”.
LikeLike
In other words the slut is a liar. This commie ho makes Anita Hill look relatively tame. When you look at her testimony, there are at least 9-10 different times she appears to have perjured herself.
LikeLike
Don’t forget that Anita Hill trashed the FBI investigation n book and public statements.
LikeLike
Democrats will never accept this….she was selected by white republican males to tear down Ford’s testimony they will say and the MSM will gladly publish the same.
I am glad McConnell is taking a stand on this and the vote must happen this week!
LikeLike
Is Ms Mitchell’s report going to do any good with Senators Larry, Curly and Mo?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you can get Moe you will get the other two.
LikeLike
Baby… did you forget to take your meds?
LikeLike
Napoleon on the Elba Island?
LikeLike
Just another DELUSIONAL neurotic, hysterical woman.
Psych wards are full of them 🙂
LikeLike
“Psych wards are full of them”
So are schools, colleges, universities, NGOs, MSM and the Dem party and its affiliates who rant in the streets and elevators of America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And prisons are full of men who drove them to it.
LikeLike
I could say more but those ain’t lady feet!
LikeLike
Why am I getting a feeling this is going to end horribly badly for Mrs. Ford? I have to laugh now at how upset (or happy) Fox Chis Wallace was that Ms. Mitchell wasnt landing hard hitting punches on Ford during her testimony……….. it appears she was and still is. Wallace…… won’t watch him whenever his is on or whenever he is a guest.
LikeLike
He will be confirmed.
LikeLike
” I have to laugh now at how upset (or happy) Fox Chis Wallace was that Ms. Mitchell wasnt landing hard hitting punches on Ford during her testimony……….. it appears she was and still is.
Cheesehead, how many of our Sultans of Smart lambasted Ms Mitchell that she wasn’t doing anything? I am not in L.E. or Law, but I did stay at a Holiday Inn last night. I watched her intently I knew what she was doing she was looking for holes in her previous depositions / statements / being under oath. The thread she wove on her travels was like taking candy from a baby, that and flat out asking about her being in MD for the Summer and the flights which were tied to being at the beach in MD and fear of flying. She disassembled the canards faster than a NASCAR pit crew doing a tire change. Are Sultans of Smart look really stupid after this report.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. Mitchell was the right person for the job. If she wouldnt have done her thing in the first half or more of the testimoney all we would have had out of it all was typical politicians like Gowdy, Chaffetz, Ratcliff, and plenty of others during other testimonies that went nowhere. Great plan, great results Mr. Grassley.
LikeLike
I do not think so. The republicans are offering escape hatches and when the FBI investigation finishes, she will slink away to write her book(s).
LikeLike
Rachel Mitchell Channeling her “inner Comey”…..
I do not think that a reasonable prosecutor would bring this case
LikeLike
Good analysis by Church Militant ‘s Michael Voris . We are in a dangerous place culturally . Will radical feminist/ atheists have the final say in our society ?
LikeLike
We all thought Mitchell a failure during her interview. But turns out there was method to her “madness”.
Ford’s lawyers are caught between a rock and a hard place, and most deservedly so too. It’s rather obvious why they would refuse to release even the name of her “therapist”, who was either her very own self (self-hypnosis), or some dude staying in her AirBnB.
The article she co-wrote on self-hypnosis, her endless lies and “corrections”, her “little girl” voice, and now this damning report all point toward exactly what Joe DiG. has been saying for the last week – she was a licentious loon in high school, and now she’s a loon with an agenda.
Now that her yearbook has been unscrubbed, there are lots of her contemporaries who can tell the FBI exactly what little Miss Chrissy was up to in her high school years.
How likely is it that her “attorneys” will permit the FBI to interview her? Will they even ask?
Miss Ford is looking more and more like Miss Pinto – crash and burn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But… but she seemed so credible…
LikeLike
LikeLike
Well, now Judge K is an alcoholic prone to blackouts. I happen to be an expert in this area, and a person does not achieve scholastically and professionally what Kavanaugh has achieved with this problem. The alcohol abuse gets in the way of all those focused achievements—I know from experience with 36 years of absolute sobriety and cleanliness!!! I’ve owned a business almost 40 years, so I know the detrimental affects to ones aspirations to achieve, especially in business. Otherwise, I would not have had a business all these years.
Anyway, it still boils down to Flake, Collins, and Murkowski— and with Bongino, assuming Flake is out (traitor), pressure must be applied to the other two to have the votes to confirm with Pence deciding. If they are your Senators, stay on their asses to confirm! Manchin will see which way the wind is blowing before he decides!
LikeLike
Yeah. I did well at school but had a lot of trouble fitting in serious drinking at the time.
Also no time for going out raping when you are up past midnight completing assignments.
LikeLike
Even if they are not your Senators, keep calling. They REALLY need to hear from you!
Jeff Flake 202.224.4521
Susan Collins 202.224.2523
Lisa Murkowski 202.224.6665
Join me, it’s fun! Keep it short but tell them to confirm Kavanaugh.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rachel Mitchell was worth every dollar we paid her, every minute of questioning she did.
She has filleted the accuser and eviscerated the main attack on Kavanaugh.
Excellent woman to lead Ford to her dead end testimony.
No one can accuse her of male bias. She gently exposed the lies and phony charges.
A professional!
She deserves commendation for the excellent work she did for the country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And can you imagine(credibly of course) how much Mitchell would have been able to find out about Ford if she was able to interview Ford in the appropriate setting instead of 5 minute intervals?
LikeLike
NEW – Theme song for Senate Hearings….
LikeLike
Just as well Blasey Ford can fly…. over the Cuckoo’s nest
LikeLike
“I’m shocked …TOTALLY SHOCKED!!!” said absolutely nobody anywhere ever!
She had her “Kavanaugh sexually assaulted me” lie all teed up years ago in case Romney won the Presidency and nominated him to the SCOTUS. This lie has been marinating in what passes for her mind for a looooong time.
This is another typical Democrat smear by the usual gang of nuts & sluts and their legal weasels.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Regarding the drinking thing, anyone notice that the supposed “mutual friend” is the one to get arrested? Somehow, I smell an old grudge here. Interesting that the police at the time didn’t fault the supposedly violent Kavanaugh …
LikeLike
The Rachel Mitchell report should end this farce once and for all. But the real damning evidence is the timeline she put at the end of her report – make sure to read that, not just the text of her report. It’s damning for the WaPo and the Dims.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The body language expert tore apart Ford as well.
LikeLike
Sorry I didnt see this exact same video posted above.
LikeLike
This whole Ford mess is sounding like the “Little Red Hen” story….Not me–Not me—Not me–
Graham And Cotton Demand Investigation Into Leaks
The pair of senators called for an investigation into Dianne Feinstein’s office, hoping to find who leaked the Christine Ford letter.
https://conservativedailypost.com/graham-and-cotton-demand-investigation-into-leaks/
LikeLike
In my 65 years I’ve met a lot of people and made many acquaintances from all walks of life. I’ve become a very good judge of character even to the point where people who know me have stopped saying “you’re crazy” when I warn them of someone’s character and it later turns out to be true.
When I saw Ford testify in that little 12 year old hurt girl voice, that had to be one of the phoniest things I have EVER seen, how anyone could be swayed by something like that is just incomprehensible – it goes to show there are many suckers in this world. BUT what struck me even more was the immediate changes in character. From the little girl, to smiling and laughing (and not in a nervous way) to the cutesy look, to the defiant look and then going back and forth to them all. Those are the kind of people that set of major warning bells in my head. I give them a wide berth and avoid them at all costs, they are dangerous and unstable.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Maybe somebody should have asked her which personality they are talking to.
LikeLike
If we were judged at Kavanaugh’s age for what we did at 16-22, most of us males would be convicts. Guys do a lot of stupid stuff when with friends. (And we do a lot of good things.) The girls forgive us, as do some cops and some parents and neighbors. It’s called growing up.
The man has a virtually perfect adult life. Exceptional CV. A great legal mind according to experts. And this Way of the Cross we are putting him through is foul.
Post his college years, we find nothing to charge him with. That’s what he should be judged on.
Perfection is not possible for mortals. Why is Judge Kavanaugh held to that standard?
LikeLiked by 3 people
The problem is that the good Judge is judged for what he did NOT do.
LikeLike
That report is devastating to the dimms. I am presently disseminating the PDF to EVERYONE I know.
LikeLike
The story.. as it stands is….. Blasey Ford and 2 guys in one bedroom.
Nobody has pointed out that that leaves “The rest of the party” as just Leland Ingham Keyser and PJ Smyth… a couple? Off shagging in another bedroom perhaps?
What ford describes is not a party so much as a evening of debauchery.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Demorats play the long game, they used the FBI and DOJ to set up Trump before and after his campaign. I don’t believe a word out of Ford’s mouth, I worked at a woman’s shelter and let me tell you abused women forget nothing zip nadda. The fact that she scrubbed her social media accounts and changed her story multiple times tells me she was coached and trained via what to say- using a fake voice that was suppose to mirror that of a woman under duress. She didn’t sound like a woman under duress -she sounded like a mentally ill five year old.
LikeLike
What is sad is that Ford could very well have been assaulted by 4 young men in the mid eighties. Maybe her senior year in HS. She doesn’t seem very stable. What mixture is this fantasy of Kavanaugh assaulting her come from her delusions egged on by Dem politicians or was she knowly frabicating and the Dem politicians were being used?
LikeLike
Truly now, I simply believe that “dr” (ha) Ford HAS MADE THE WHOLE THING UP. 100%.
There isn’t one scintilla, one shred, one modicum, one atom of truth to her idiotic allegations.
Even Tucker and others seem obligated to start with “something may have happened to Dr. Ford”.
Nonsense. In the words of Immanuel Kant, the patron philosopher of false accusers, Pure Immanent BS.
LikeLike
Not to detract from the facts, real or speculated, but it looks like she walks away with over $750,000 for a one day acting gig reading a script designed by a bunch of lawyers to be deniable with a simple “that was my best recollection”.
Not a bad one day haul for a wacko.
LikeLike
It’s all money from Liberal coffers…. it was always going to be spent on Liberal stuff… donations to the DIMS or whatever. Just as well let Blasey Ford sped it on flights around the Pacific.
LikeLike
Did Ford self-hypnotize before the hearings? Did she become the girl that was almost raped to death in her self-impregnated trauma? Oh this is getting good.
LikeLike
Ms. Chrissy, did you do alot blotter acid in 80s? Shrooms? Just wondering…
LikeLike
The most frustrating part of all this is that everyone has ignored the 64 or so women that have all stated that the Brett Kavanaugh they know is not a sexual abuser or drunk? So why is this being ignored because we have one psychopath who was coached by her dem activist lawyers and that is gospel for people like Collins and Murkowski. Flake is not going to vote yes because he is going to stick it to Trump!
LikeLike