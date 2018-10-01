Kavanaugh Smear Campaign – Anticipating Mid-Week Shift To Phase #4

The highly predictable strategy by Democrats, far-left activists and compliant ideological media to smear/destroy Judge Brett Kavanaugh is solidly in phase three:

√ Phase 1 – Activate last minute delay chaos (prior “Me Too” investment).

√ Phase 2 – Use sex assault claims to demand investigation, further delay. Use republicans, not democrats, to establish/frame the delay.

√ Phase 3 – Use investigation to frame validity narrative; further delay. Use republican fear (leverage Jeff Flake) not democrats, to continue the delay. Manipulate FBI. Shift investigation goalposts. <= WE ARE HERE

Phase 4 – Use “deeply flawed investigation” narrative (witnesses ignored); to isolate Murkowski/Collins and keep Flake in position. Drum mid-term “Let the voters decide”.

Phase 5 – The mid-term election.

So far, the DC UniParty is executing this flawlessly. The shift to Phase 4 should be anticipated for Thursday’s media-cycle. On/Around October 15th the mid-term gravitational field will take over.

"The arrows continue to point in the same direction, which is that this was a person who conducted himself in an aggressive way, especially when he was drinking" – Rep. Eric Swalwell on Brett Kavanaugh https://t.co/PLaJUeNIQR pic.twitter.com/mNNV7j0Mtb — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) October 1, 2018

Senator Jeff Flake informs his progressive audience that he will almost assuredly vote against Judge Brett Kavanaugh; despite the delay happening *ONLY* because he demanded the investigation. Flake duped the Senate.

"I hope to continue to fail my tribe," a smirking Sen. Jeff Flake says as a vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation looms. pic.twitter.com/7Ll4BxRClJ — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 1, 2018

This entire scheme has been a carefully manufactured process from the outset. That’s why Mrs. Blasey-Ford social media was scrubbed in advance. All of this was tightly coordinated and loosely framed.

They won’t stop.

It’s going to get worse.

Delay only enables them.

