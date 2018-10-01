Kavanaugh Smear Campaign – Anticipating Mid-Week Shift To Phase #4

The highly predictable strategy by Democrats, far-left activists and compliant ideological media to smear/destroy Judge Brett Kavanaugh is solidly in phase three:
- √ Phase 1 – Activate last minute delay chaos (prior “Me Too” investment).
- √ Phase 2 – Use sex assault claims to demand investigation, further delay. Use republicans, not democrats, to establish/frame the delay.
- √ Phase 3 – Use investigation to frame validity narrative; further delay. Use republican fear (leverage Jeff Flake) not democrats, to continue the delay. Manipulate FBI. Shift investigation goalposts. <=WE ARE HERE
- Phase 4 – Use “deeply flawed investigation” narrative (witnesses ignored); to isolate Murkowski/Collins and keep Flake in position. Drum mid-term “Let the voters decide”.
- Phase 5 – The mid-term election.
So far, the DC UniParty is executing this flawlessly. The shift to Phase 4 should be anticipated for Thursday’s media-cycle. On/Around October 15th the mid-term gravitational field will take over.
Senator Jeff Flake informs his progressive audience that he will almost assuredly vote against Judge Brett Kavanaugh; despite the delay happening *ONLY* because he demanded the investigation. Flake duped the Senate.
This entire scheme has been a carefully manufactured process from the outset. That’s why Mrs. Blasey-Ford social media was scrubbed in advance. All of this was tightly coordinated and loosely framed.
They won’t stop.
It’s going to get worse.
Delay only enables them.
I’m going to remain positive.
(Linked post👇referred to)
What went down with Flake/Grassley on Friday (QRV)
submitted 16 hours ago by 2755686
I posted this on v/theawakening yesterday, so a repost here for anyone interested.
I know this is long … but there’s no TLDR version. What happened yesterday was Shakespeare, so I’m hoping a few of you make the effort.
Almost every post on the boards is attacking Flake. He’s a swamp creature, but what he, Grassley, and Reps pulled off in that hearing room was genius.
When they returned after recess …. every Republican Senator was sitting in their seat except Cruz … nearly all of them. Only one of the Dems was in their seat, the rest were standing in the doorway or were in the hallway. A staffer whispers in Grassley’s ear and he looks around, first right … Reps all seated, then left, Dems still standing around. Then he hits the gavel, Cruz enters and takes his seat, Dems still standing around. Grassley stares at the door for a while … knocks the gavel a few times, but much quieter than before. Flake enters, whispers something to Grassley in passing and takes his seat.
Then … “As a point of personal privilege, I’m going to invite Senator Flake to speak. Normally we would start the vote right now.” … Dems still standing around the entrance … and it’s no big deal, no hurry, Senator Flake is speaking, it’s not the vote.
Flake “I’ve been speaking to the other side and I think it would be proper to delay the floor vote for up to but not more than one week to allow the FBI to conduct an investigation.” The other side were aware that Sen. Flake was only going to vote “yes” based on an FBI investigation. The “one week” was probably news to them. They are still making their way to their seats.
Senator Flake “I will vote to advance the vote to the floor with that understanding.” Then he compliments the chairman and the committee. He already knows it’s over!
Grassley IMMEDIATELY calls roll (vote) you can hear some Dems say “wait … ” they are still making their way to their seats, only 3-4 of them are seated. Feinstein interrupts and grabs Sen. Grassley’s arm … “What are we voting on? Can we have a description” ….. The Dems are in complete disarray. They do not know what’s happening. Sen. Grassley raises his voice, pulls away from Feinstein and says “We are voting on the motion to report the nomination to the floor …. Call the role!” Sen. Feinstein … “but that’s not my understanding” (she thought she had a different deal with Flake) Flake responds “Well my understanding is the deal that the Democrats would accept a one week investigation limited in time and scope.” … Feinstein starts to argue “Well … ” … Then Sen. Grassley jumps in …. “we’ll decide that and if there’s any further discussion we’ll have it after the roll …. CALL THE ROLL!”
As the roll starts …. some of the Dems are still making their way to their seats. As the 11 Reps vote yes, Sen. Feinstein grabs Grassley again … “This is on the nominee?” she’s still confused. He says “Yes”, she votes “On the nominee, No.” Noise in the room increases as the Dems are asking what is happening and taking their seats. Some still asking “On the Nominee?” Finally, the Chairman votes “Yes.” and on hearing the roll was 11/10 declares “The nominee will be reported to the floor.” It’s over and the Dems are still trying to figure out what just happened, some still haven’t made it to their seats. Sen. Coons (who did make it to his seat) realises that the nomination and investigation were separate and proposes that the investigation over the coming week is bi-partisan and is thanked. Feinstein then admits she was confused and thought the two were linked and seconds the bi-partisan motion for the investigation. (She has no choice)
Then Senator Graham sums it all up. “I love this committee but we’re not the majority leader. Sen. Flake has said what it would take for him to support the vote, but it really doesn’t matter what we say here … because it’s up to Schumer and McConnell.” (In other words, any further discussion/motions regarding the investigation are pointless because it’s out of our hands now) … Next up is Leaky Leahy asking for a commitment that there is no movement on the nomination on the Senate floor … and before Grassley can speak, Sen Flake, the guy you are hating on, jumps in and says “Let me say again, I cannot make that commitment for the Leadership … but I would only be comfortable moving forward on the floor when the FBI has done more investigation than they have done already! It may not take them a week … ” so he’s saying that he’ll vote as soon as the FBI have done something, but is not committing to the week, just that he’ll vote after they do something.
After a few back and forths … Feinstein asks Flake if his “amendment includes continuing the investigation through this period of time.” She is still confused. Flake responds “There is no amendment.” and he’s just saying that he wants the Democrats to feel comfortable as they move forward knowing an investigation has occurred and will heal the divisions. He is willing to contact the WH personally to request the investigation and it would be short and limited in scope … sound familiar? President Trump echoes Flake and made a statement shortly after, “be limited in scope and completed in less than one week.” … Anyhow, immediately after Sen. Flake said this, Sen. Grassley bangs his gavel, invokes the 2 hour rule. The meeting is over …. no more discussion, no more delays, no threats to walk out of the room before voting …. oh, and some of the Dems are still standing and wondering wth just happened. ….
So if you want to hate on Flake, you can, but not for this. This was 5D chess. This was the plan. The Republicans all knew there was going to be an investigation. It was worked out with Flake beforehand, but it was going to be done on their terms, not the Dems. No more delays.
Here’s the video: youtube.com/watch?v=aeyzYkisuws
To cut to the chase, here’s what happened:
Democrats wanted to vote on an amendment to have the FBI investigate Kavanaugh allegations and Grassely gaveled out before they could cite an obscure 2 hour rule leaving them with no option but for an official amendment be added.
Thus they are left with Trump saying on Twitter, “Yeah I’ll have FBI look into it but not longer than a week”.
Meanwhile, the full Senate vote can happen as soon as Monday or Tuesday.
It was Sen. Graham who stated he would explain it to the WH (during a convo with a reporter after the vote). I seriously doubt that Flake would even care about what President Trump thinks – he hates him.
That is exactly what I keep saying. Flake will be a yes. I saw that vote. Grassley got him voted out of committee without the democrats walking out. Flake had to be helping Grassley.
I like this.
Bravo – you get it! There WILL be a vote – look for Weds. Kav will be seated by next Monday. In the meantime, the investigation ropes in issues the Crime Party didn’t anticipate.
Whenever “5-D chess” is involved, rest assured there’s trouble ahead.
The simpler explanation is the best explanation. The Dems are running a well-coordinated campaign to push the fight for control of the Supreme Court for the next 20 years into the mid-terms. It might work, in which case both MAGA and GOPe can share the blame.
Occam’s razor beats 5-D chess any day of the week. It’s like the “Sessions is a white hat” stuff. Respectfully, sometimes you just have to accept what you see on face value.
It sounds like this week’s FBI investigation will not include interviewing CBF and BK.
Why interview these women when you already have their stories? In the case of Ford the FBI needs to corroborate the information not allow a new revised story based on fixing inconsistencies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another prediction
https://spectator.org/do-you-trust-kavanaughs-inquisitors-with-our-future/
I HAVE THE SOLUTION…. “Ask the Magic 8-ball”
http://www.ask8ball.net/
Q: Is Kavanagh a serial rapist?
A: My sources say no
Q: Is Kavanagh a violent drunk?
A: My reply is no
I trust the Magic 8 ball. Kavanaugh is exonerated!!
Joe Manchin CANNOT win his reelection bid in West Virginia by voting NO!
From the article linked above:
Also, OANN is reporting that Joe Donnelly who said he was a no last week, is now walking that back. He now says he will wait for the results of the FBI Report. Someone us getting backlash in his state.
Ole Mitch has staked his entire reputation on Judge Kavanaugh! I believe him when he sends these tweets out! This was four hours ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like WE need to be calling and emailing Manchin..
Your Magic 8 Ball is smarter than all the Democrats in the Senate and Half the Republicans.
That photo above with the posters reminds of that Dem Florida scam artist and thoroughly creepy representative with a high barf inducing antics and displays.
Can’t remember his name.
I guess he was VOTED OUT.
Lots of chatter about Kav text messages any one have the into on it? NBC?
Lemme guess: text messages from 1982…
Here is a link to the story. They are trying to call it witness tampering and perjury. It will be like this all week. Grassley has already put out a statement. https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/supreme-court/mutual-friend-ramirez-kavanaugh-anxious-come-forward-evidence-n915566
A spokesman for Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the Judiciary Committee Chairman, dismissed the texts as a political ploy by Democrats. George Hartmann said “the texts from Ms. Berchem do not appear relevant or contradictory to Judge Kavanaugh’s testimony.”“This appears to be another last-ditch effort to derail the nomination with baseless innuendo by Democrats who have already decided to vote no,” he said.” https://lawandcrime.com/politics/legal-experts-new-text-messages-show-kavanaugh-might-have-tampered-with-witness/
I trust Kavanaugh on this because none of these text messages are In the stories…they are alluded to and paraphrased and when it comes to this questioning, the devil is in the details. Grassley, I’m sure, has seen them.
LikeLike
It was Lindsay Graham who started the Phase 4 “Let the voters decide” tonight on Hannity.
Are we surprised? Graham never fails to disappoint.
LikeLike
He did not create it, merely calling their bluff. He pushed their schedule up; and trying to say it was in the Rs favor. His intentions are unclear. I think he personally likes the Judge, so i hope it is good.
The investigation is for the 3, and I think they are not even or will looking any of the testimony or evidence. So once again it is political how it will play to their home folks, or help them in a new job. I just hope after nothing is found they will vote yes for what ever reason.
The bottom line is we need to win the midterms.
“They won’t stop.” Neither will we.
“It’s going to get worse.” It’s going to get better (see rally)
“Delay only enables them”. Not on Trump time and he is running the train.
I don’t know anyone whose High School yearbook could withstand the kind of hypocritical scrutiny the Uniparty is putting Kavanaugh through.
This is disgusting. I hope Democrats will wake up to what their leadership is doing to Judge Kavanugh and, yes, to the country. Who would agree to subject himself or herself to this sort of scrutiny? Is middle school next?
Thing is, they do not care about the country. They only care about the illegals and their power over them. They rather rip it open than let the actual election winners govern. The republicans took too much also so they can’t speak up for fear of exposure. They have to keep us slaves paying for their folly.
You know, they never figured out who Jack the Ripper really was. I am not saying Kavanaugh is in fact Jack the Ripper, or had visited Victorian England, but it makes you think. The FBI needs to investigate.
The FBI needs to investigate CBF and members in the committee. I believe you might be rjcylon the Demosocialist.
THE SENATE MUST VOTE.
Phase 4 is already happening with multiple media reports of various witnesses not hearing from the FBI.
You know what? Here’s my advice to GOP Senate leadership: Just Say No!
If the conservative side had money to pay people to protest and pay for transportation, we could do the same to the commie demoncrats like they are doing to Judge Kavanaugh. Keith Ellison sure needs to go down.
This is the hill we have to die on, folks. Does anyone think the next SCOTUS nominee, or the one after that, will fare better? It’s now or never.
Remember, remember, the 6th of November!
Democrats… decency is weakness for them.
Boofing isn’t hard to figure out. It’s the sound Senator Flake makes in the underbelly of the Capital bldg when the DNC puts his muzzle back on and tell him what a bad dog he is. Sad face and boofing galore. 🙄
Since I began coming here several years ago, I have always appreciated Sundance’s analysis and just changed my own thinking out of the strong recognition of his superior grasp of all things MAGA.
However, I STRONGLY disagree that Kavanaugh will not be confirmed.
I see the strong case that Sundance makes against the Judge’s successful confirmation. However, in this case unlike all of his prior analyses, I think he is not considering his own litmus test.
How does voting against confirmation serve the self-interest of Collins and Murkowski? To my mind and considering what it will cost them in the GOP caucus (for which their prominence is their ONLY tie to ANY influence AT ALL), HOW will it benefit them? They are NOT Flakey…they BOTH want to run for office again as REPUBLICANS.
I just cant see Sundance postulating this except out of cold anger, frustration and borderline despair.
My opinion offered with the utmost respect for him and everyone here.
Collins and Murkowski are also gambling about the consequences of a No vote regarding any future funding of their pet projects, their committeeships, etc. There are lots of ways of payback for holding the country hostage.
So these old Democratic senators never went to a keg, party in college?they never wrote guy stuff and made comments to each other in code!??they were all choir boys!??? The old Democratic senators love picking on kavanah,just wait until some high school girls come forward charging them with sexual asault,then they won’t be smiling,and I believe it’s Ford is lying,she may have been sexually assaulted but it was not bret!
This is from the web on Stalin~ How did Joseph Stalin create a totalitarian state in the Soviet Union?
Stalin was a master of using fear, eliminating his competition,scapegoating, controlling education, creating an effectivepropaganda machine, controlling the flow of information to thepeople, and killing any communist party members who opposed hisregime.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Let that sink in. Aside from literal purging…this the Democratic Party as we see it in action today
LikeLike
The Dems once had a presidential candidate that was a stoner, coke and weed. He went on to 8 long years in the White House.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Let’s see who wins. The investigation has been expanded. At the request of the senate, President Trump firmly states that’s the reason he ordered the expansion. McConnell says he will hold the vote. The response by the Ford legal team read like a closing argument by a defense lawyer. Miss I watched a train of boys file in and out of a room, hanged by her own words on national TV. Shit show.
I commented earlier on the Mitchell thread that Tutle McConnell was an absolute idiot to come out today and announce a vote this week. That I thought it was a signal for all the loonies to cone out and attacked.
Boy was I right. McConnell is a right bastard. Sure enough Graham just happens to sit down with Hannity and casually suggest if the vote falls short we’ll wait until after the mid terms. These a$$hats play with peoples lives like they are cheap and disposable. They are all despicable. What pisses me off the most is PDT keeps trusting them. Rosenstein, Sessions, Wray, McConnell etc. why does he keep trusting them.
Soros likes to see his money at work.
Flake is not going to break with Chris Coons. It’s been made clear that that is his deepest connection in the Senate. Collins and Murkowski are on their own to figure out what their constituents want.
Jeff Flake in Zimbabwe to Monitor Historic Elections
Arizona Republican has longstanding connection to the region
by Katherine Tully-McManus
Jul 31, 2018
https://www.rollcall.com/news/politics/jeff-flake-zimbabwe-monitor-historic-elections
-snip-
Flake, along with Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons, introduced a bill to reset relations, including laying out steps Zimbabwe’s new government needs to take in order to have U.S. sanctions lifted. Like Flake, Coons has a connection to southern Africa through missionary work he did with his church.
-snip-
McConnell says the vote is this week. Prediction (if indeed there is a vote): 48 for confirmation; 52 against (that includes 47 (D), 3 (R) and 2 (I). Now, all you fine folks on this site already know the identities of those 3 Rs; so, I won’t belabor the point. But, don’t give up yet.
Where does that leave us? It leaves us at Nov.6. Second prediction:
Rs keep the House (will actually gain a few seats); Rs not only keep their 51 in the Senate (we’ll actually have a Republican win the Republican seat in AZ — read: FLAKE), but will pick up a minimum of four seats from the following: New Jersey, Missouri, West Virginia, Indiana, Montana, and North Dakota). (Note: being a Virginian, I wish I could add the Old Dominion to that list — Tim Kaine isn’t worth the oxygen to discuss; unfortunately, Corey Stewart doesn’t have a snowball’s chance thanks to likes of Northern Virginia (actually the D.C. suburbs)).
So, at least 55 bonafide Republicans in the Senate on 3 Jan 2019. POTUS announces his SC nominee on 4 Jan 2019 (not Barrett — saving her for the Ginsburg vacancy); but more than likely someone even right of BK.
Life begins anew in January. Now where does that leave Judge K? I would assume there’s a mountain of attorney’s lined up to work for him pro bono and take some politicians, media vermin, accusers, et. al, to the woodshed. At least I hope and pray.
Don’t mean this to be negative — trying my damndest to find something positive out of all this crap we’ve witnessed over the past couple of weeks. Feel free to tear this apart.
