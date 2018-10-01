CTH will have much more when USTR releases the details. An initial review of framework suggests the important economic aspects will be in SIDE LETTERS.
“Today, Canada and the United States reached an agreement, alongside Mexico, on a new, modernized trade agreement for the 21st Century: the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). USMCA will give our workers, farmers, ranchers and businesses a high-standard trade agreement that will result in freer markets, fairer trade and robust economic growth in our region. It will strengthen the middle class, and create good, well-paying jobs and new opportunities for the nearly half billion people who call North America home.
“We look forward to further deepening our close economic ties when this new agreement enters into force. (LINK)
I’d say it fulfills President Trump’s definition of fair and reciprocal trade.
Pretty much blows-up anyone considering that NAFTA will stay NAFTA, don’t it?
Wolverines and Honey Badgers all around!!!
Yes, that energy got the US to this deal. It took much effort, having to overturn the old paths and the complacency. I salute the President’s trade team. It also encourages the two others to rethink their positions in light of what is good for their economy and peoples. It was a hard slog, but it is a win for not just the US bit also for Mexico and Canada. It may take time for that to sink in, but it is a mutual hard fought win all around.
The incoming Mexican President played a big roll in this. With some incentive. If Mexico can give up Chinese content, then so can Canada. And why should Canada’s dairy industry be immune from competition?
It cannot, but the protectionism is long established. The way it is structured will have to change. I expect it even will actually help them.
Complacency is now being confronted.
I just hope there are some major letters in there about Canada dumping lumber into the US. IF that is addressed, then the other hammer will fall…. getting the great NW lumber mills going again… all those little ones too… and probably a multi-year deal to cut lumber in the great northwest again. If the timing is right, should be up and going by a year from now… meaning a lot of lumber jobs in places that are hurting.
Dodged a Bullet…
A Canadian take on the new deal: https://jaycurrie.wordpress.com/2018/09/30/bullet-dodged/
In all a fairly boring deal from the details available. But it will save the Canadian auto industry and it is a fairer deal for all the parties. But no gender rights…who would have thunk it?
Poor JT, he was counting on the next election being a referendum on Trump which he could win in a walk. Now he’ll have to campaign on his record and legalizing pot is not much of a record – and even that is going to be a clusterf**k.
The news media is already spinning this as a win for Canada. Trudeau let it run to the last minute and President Trump, knowing that he had to keep the states happy that ‘depend’ on trade with Canada, caved.
Canadian negotiators brillantly targeted congressional members of these states to force a deal. He stared into the eyes of a tyrant and didn’t back down. My take on the news reports so far.
We are going to hear garbage like this for the next year and Trudeau will ride this ‘victory’ into the next election.
I would have preferred no deal and throw Trudeau out of office and have the next government make a deal with the US.
I don’t think our country will survive another 4 years of Trudeau.
In canada, the election is decided by Ontario and Quebec because we do not have an electoral college.
So if/when congress approves the new USMCA, when will the agreement go into effect?
