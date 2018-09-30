Sunday Talks: Kevin McCarthy Discusses Kavanaugh and MidTerm Elections – Dan Bongino is Right….

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy discusses the mid-term elections and the ramifications for republican candidates and politicians against the backdrop of the Kavanaugh hearings.
There is a crescendo of frustration within the electorate, I call it “Cold Anger”, ready to be unleashed. Unfortunately, the traditional republican approach -represented by the Kevin McCarthy/Mitch McConnell mindset- with any political controversy, is to frame the argument such that GOPe politicians cannot vote against the will of the electorate.
In the example of Jeff Flake, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, the GOPe strategy is to position Brett Kavanaugh, such that Flake, Murkowski and Collins cannot vote against the nomination. This is the Decepticon way; the way of the swamp.
Unfortunately, what most MAGA voters fail to understand is: each of the aforementioned senators want to vote against the nominee; their self-interests are aligned with the UniParty in opposition, not in favor. This endless quest to find ways to force the Decepticon politicians to vote with the will of the people is emotionally and mentally exhausting.
This is a personal opinion, likely not supported by many – and generally unpopular, but President Trump should have told Mitch McConnell to let Senators Flake, Murkowski and Collins face the ultimate choice. Force them to vote either “for” or “against” the will of the people.
This is a constitutional republic working as designed.
By playing the Machiavellian political games of the swamp, President Trump might, repeat might, gain Kavanaugh; however, the underlying system of corrupt and bastardized political processes remains untouched and unfazed. This approach benefits the swamp.
Perhaps President Trump will eventually win the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. Perhaps President Trump can leverage Flake, Murkowski and Collins to vote against what they really want to do. Perhaps, yet again, we can eek out a win despite their political opposition. However, in doing so the Decepticon system just moves-on to the next Machiavellian deployment.
In the bigger picture, and again this is likely unpopular, I would prefer to confront the swamp directly. Put sunlight on these elements that continue to hide amid our ranks. Force the damn vote. If it fails, we move to the next nominee and the mid-term election.
Make Jeff Flake, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski fight us in sunlight. Fight us where everyone can see. Fight us directly…. At some point We The People need to end this decade-long fight strategy where we engage amid shadows and deceivers. Their preferred ground rules for this are based on Machiavellian political scheme, lies and fraud.
Not everyone may agree on this approach, that’s ok. I understand there are all sorts of opinions on these issues. However, my sense is that We The People are ready to fight, but we also want those who oppose us to see the purposeful glare in our eyes as we achieve victory and crush them with overwhelming force.
We need to draw out the deceivers and eliminate them from our ranks. As a well versed person pointed out recently:
….”How do you fight a [Decepticon] virus that continues to mutate and survive, no matter the treatment?”…
I would argue, we stop trying to treat it… and just kill it.
I recall a MaineCoons from an old Christian conservative mailing list I was on. Nice list.
“President Trump should have told Mitch McConnell to let Senators Flake, Murkowski and Collins face the ultimate choice. Force them to vote either “for” or “against” the will of the people.”
This sounds nice, but what about poor Brett Kavanaugh and his family? I don’t think President Trump does betrayals like that.
It would not a betrayal.
We are in a war…..you must believe this…”We are in a War.”
In a war you must make tough decisions.
Do you save one person or do you save the Army?
Do you save Judge Kavanaugh or do you save our Country?…..
Make them vote.
If he is nominated OK. If not, we get on with the agenda.
The Dem’s…and GOP are using this as cover to continue their deceptive acts.
Where is the FISA announcement?.
The Presidents current approvals for judge appointees in Congress has come to a stop.
The Budget….no action. All has stopped, just as the Dem’s and the GOP wanted prior to election.
Making tough decisions is not a betrayal. It is the way it is.
There is no betrayal to Judge Kavanaugh,
He defended himself with truth and conviction.
His undeniable innocence was laid out in the open,
only to be attacked by soulless actors in a theater of lies.
Judge Brett Kavanaugh defended his honor without help,
He was alone in that chair, watching his incredible service to justice,
being vilified by lies and deception.
But that wasn’t enough, for the actors who define freedom’s enemy to virtue and moral clarity.
A vote tomorrow would expose the enemy to the people who vote.
Why do they always get another chance to redeem themselves after driving another knife into the liberty of our Republic.
How many of us complain about the Republicans “not taking action” or “not asking the tough questions”….
But are afraid to confront our liberal friends on Facebook or twitter?
We need to be visible and vocal in support of what we believe in….
There are many more of us out there than most people know.
I did a rant post the other day that the Christian community – starting with the major leaders who support PT – should publicly speak up. PT has gone t bat for the Christian community, including with Kav’s nomination. Where are they now?
Liberals aren’t ‘My Friends” any longer. They are the enemy.
You have liberal friends? I don’t. Co-workers, acquaintances, maybe–but friends never.
You might be right, sundance, and you’re definitely right that the Dems will do everything they can this week to expand the investigation in an attempt to delay confirmation. But Trump ordered a one week investigation of limited scope. There is little doubt that this was tailored to give the fence-sitters, especially Manchin in deep red VW, political cover, and this deal for their votes was probably worked out before the announcement. If so it’s hard to see how this isn’t a moderate, pragmatic move by Trump. There are times to stand your ground on principle, but I don’t see this capitulation as violating first principles. But the terms of the investigation have to be closely stuck to, or it will explode into something else.
I agree. You also have to worry about a defeat of Kavanaugh weaking conservative/popular support for Republicans in general. WHy vote Repubilcan, they can’t even get a great person put on the Supreme Court? It’s a fine line to walk.
Let’s remind ourselves – many GOP uniparty establishment type are leaving at the end of this session. Paul Ryan and Bob Corker immediately come to mind, and there are others. This constitutes DRAINING THE SWAMP by attrition!. Progress has been made! Rome wasn’t built in a day!
–
The GOPe wanted President Trump to declare war against THEM and throughout his first two years he has religiously refused to do so. Thus going into the midterms some of his most vocal GOP opponents are gone for various reasons – Ryan, Corker, Flake and McCain – and there is no vocal and visible discord in the GOP. This is another achievement for the President!
–
Flake, Collins and Murkowski are obviously agents in the Kavanaugh farce – ready and willing to vote against a good man if the President gives them cover to do so by making a political misstep. President Trump has thus far avoided doing so.
President Trump’s selection of Kavanaugh was a stroke of genius for many reasons. One of the most important reasons is that it is a unifying issue for the GOP – Kavanaugh came out of the Bush camp – and they have to make an effort along with the President to get him over the line. But the Bushes too will throw one of their own under the bus if the President gives them cover to do so. That is why the President seemed to step back a little bit from his nominee – the President got Kavanaugh into the red zone but it is not solely his responsibility to the seal the deal! This is a team effort, and the President emphasized that repeatedly this past week by stating “I’ll let the senate handle it – that’s their job” (McConnell’s and Grassley’s in particular).
Even if Kavanaugh does not make it over the line, I don’t see how President Trump will be blamed for it – the duplicity of Flake, Collins and Murkowski are already evident and the Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee will be seen as partially responsible through their mishandling of the situation. Until the Trump base is willing to get in the face of senators like Collins and Murkowski they will try to pull this sh*t. Its not enough for the MAGA types to shout at a Trump rally – at some point there may have to be a large two or three day protest against frauds like Collins and Murkowski.
This overall situation illustrates exactly why the 17th amendment should be repealed. Exactly how many senators would the GOP control if there was no 17th amendment? How can the GOP control 30 states houses but only have 51 senators? Is that the GOP’s fault or the base’s fault for not showing up in off-year elections?
Keep fighting. Do not despair.
Keep triggering the Left. They cant help themselves and showing who they really are…waking up the Normals just in time for mid-terms…
Noticing there is no Republican #walkaway but a growing tide of Dems who do…
I hope people with cold anger, patriots, conservative, etc. are prepared to spend some money. Because the Dems are donating money to candidates at a record pace. They are out fund raising conservatives by a wide margin. They are full of “passionate intensity”. Are you?
Cold Anger voters don’t spend money they vote … just like with Trump …
Sundance, I do not disagree with you.
The Dems and Uniparty have pushed us around too long.
We’ve tried to ‘be nice’.
That time is up.
Here is how I want our side to fight:
https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=CF0T2_1521760034
One thing I learned after closely following Leo Donofrio’s account of his lawsuit against the NJ Secretary of Sate was that……the Globalists and their Deep State demons run deep and wide through not only the State Sspreme courts, but the US Supreme Court itself, and the grooming processes for all of them.
I am past ready for this fight. Little time remains and the depth of this may soon leave us, the people, the only force left to can fight it.
Unless they are exposed in the most stark, real and brutal way, the natural slaves among us will never realize their depth and permanence of their predicament.
Our election of Donald Trump gave us, quite literally, freedom’s last stand. But only we can save it.
“Never leave a man behind.”
If a few days for the FBI to update their background check (probe) gets Kavanaugh confirmed (three eGOP votes) then why abandon a fellow soldier on the battlefield?
On any other issue I would have said “take the damn vote” because it was a policy vote. Policy votes die and get resurrected all the time.
But this is a man’s life we are talking about. Abandon him when the firefight gets the loudest…..then don’t expect another soldier to step up to fight beside you.
They could have taken “the damn vote” last Friday, or they can “take the damn vote” this Friday. One week’s difference won’t stop the next nominee from being announced or confirmed timely if Kavanaugh fails, but at least give him a fighting chance. At least have his back.
I agree that there should be no delay after this week. Enough is enough. I just don’t want to leave a good man behind.
I share the “gut sense that We The People are ready to fight”. I know this is anecdotal, but it’s on topic.
A man I met during the presidential primaries is creating literature and signs at an expense he can ill afford. He is placing / distributing the materials in an area which might make or break a race that the dems have dumped a couple million into. Another group in the same congressional district has likewise printed their own door hangars. Yet another group is reportedly preparing some sort of leaflet campaign for late October, again with pooled financing. I am hearing there are more ad hoc groups in different parts of the district working to keep our rep in office.
Never have I seen or heard of people doing this sort of thing. It’s almost like the Tea Party of old. No one really in charge, everyone knows right from wrong, and are spending their own time and money to target their neighborhoods or localities. I was given a self-produced piece, and it beats anything a campaign consultant could have designed, IMHO. The mental and physical exhaustion we all felt, and may still feel, is being channeled into productive activities and messages. It smells like victory.
each of the aforementioned senators want to vote against the nominee … ????
completely disagree … they will vote the vote that keeps them employed … a No vote get both women primaried and destroyed GUARANTEED … so they want to vote Yes … but they need cover with “moderates” for their future general elections and that cover is “The FBI found nothing” …
Kav is not anti-swamp he represents no threat to the swamp … they have no reason other than Trump hatred to vote No (see Flake) …
This site is starting to spin into black helicopter territory (acting like EVERY FBI agent is a swamp creature … good lord)
There is alot of talk about Cold Anger … which I agree with … but one characteristic of cold anger is the lack of public emotion … seems like there is ALOT of PUBLIC emotion shown here …
In other words most of the commenters here DON’T really understand what Cold Anger is … Mentally yes but not in their gut, they don’t actually feel Cold Anger … just look at the comments … Lots of I’VE HAD IT !!!!! WHAT ARE THEY DOING !!!! THIS IS WHAT THEY/HE SHOULD DO !!!!
Hot Anger not Cold …
and Hot Anger leads to crazy land and crazy talk … just calm the f*ck down and let things play out … (and vote of course) …
Keep triggering the Left. They cant help themselves and showing who they really are…waking up the Normals just in time for mid-terms…
Noticing there is no Republican #walkaway but a growing tide of Dems who do…
I wonder how many will #Walkaway when they’re in the voting booth and vote for the R ticket? Talk about a giant middle finger!
You need not calm any of us who understand mankind’s fate had HIlliary or Jeb “won” the Whitehouse
Kavanaugh is officially a campaign issue esp in the 10 senate districts Trump won in 2016. All the dems are saying NO. The SC vote falls in line w Illegal immigration and Obamacare solutions. People would be stupid not to vote Republican bc the divide is exposed.
