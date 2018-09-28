Being A Little Boy’s Mama – The Real Life Version

I am bringing this back for a third time, due to what I consider to be an assault on men in America today. How is this relevant?
Your sons are obviously going to have to be well prepared young men to deal with the increased threat from lunatic feminists who think destroying men is how you handle your objections to the politics of the day. I may later write an update, specifically addressing today’s problems. I hope this helps and encourages some of you.
Originally published in 2014. I thought it worth a re-do, in honor of more grandsons being born and joining the family. This comment was from the last update.
Lately on Facebook, several versions of what it means to be a little boy’s mama have been circulating. They are touching, and bring a smile to your face, a touch of nostalgia, and perhaps even a tear to your eye. You are exhorted to have lots of energy, be ready to put up with bloody noses and reptiles in the house, see movies you don’t like, and various other true things.
We mamas of little boys have a tough job. We deserve a little smile as we ponder our muddy offspring. As I type this, my just recently de-mudded grandson is graciously allowing me a few minutes to recoup from a busy day of swimming, mud bogging, dump trucking, and hugging stinky dogs. His sister hung right in there with him. So, yes, we even need these moments that tell our hearts that our efforts are special moments that will unfold in a story book life for our beloved sons.
However, we also need some harder truths, and now is a good time to take a look at that. So, here’s my version, for what it’s worth.
You might think, because I write this, that I am an expert and my sons are jet setting billionaires who are in a third world country fixing the unfixable problems. Nope, they are just normal guys, who have normal lives with some really wonderful successes like those grandkids temporarily being angels, and great jobs, fun hobbies, or devotion to family and friends. Being there when family needs help, rooting for the right football team (Go Irish!), sitting by hospital beds, listening to troubles. They have tried and failed, tried and succeeded, fallen and got back up too many times to count.
I’d like to begin by looking at where I want to end up. Since this is my post, I am of course going to give you my opinion of what a man should be, without a single apology or whimper of remorse.
Your little boy should grow into this wonderful creature called a man, and to express that manhood as God meant it to be, indeed, as God wrote it into the very cells of his creation, he is called to reflect the image of his Creator, to walk to paths directed and laid out for him by that Creator, to reach down inside himself to bring forth the manly strength written in those muscles made to be so much bigger and stronger than yours, his mother, to rise to the challenges and overcome the trials that life will throw his way, and in the doing, he is going to get banged up and bloody, discouraged and tired.
If he’s going to make that long hard journey, he needs to be training for it, and that starts with you, from the moment you fall in love with his unfocused but intent gaze, swaddled in his first blanket.
Now that we know where we want to go, how do we get there? Listen closely, this first part matters more than anything else. Your little boy needs this more than anything else you can ever in his whole life give him.
Choose his father well.
Choose. Choose. Don’t let your little boy be a biological accident whose sperm donor is on the street dealing drugs. Pick a man, a man who can guide that little guy down life’s rocky road.
Pick a man who will be just as likely to spend the night in the emergency room with him as he would to play catch. Pick a man who will lead that little boy in righteous ways, and teach him the values of a man, the strength of a man, the love and compassion of a man.
Fatherhood needs participation, not just chromosomes. There are some truly wonderful single mothers out there, and God has given them the grace to overcome and to do what it takes to raise good and decent young men, but a boy really needs a father to teach him to be a man.
Before we get off the subject of dads, if you did your job and picked a man, a real man, he’s going to teach your son some things that you don’t like. Some things that really make you uncomfortable and hurt. No, I’m not talking about how to belch on demand and the fart jokes. I’m talking about how to be strong, how to get up when you fall, how to be disciplined and tough, how to be a winner.
He isn’t going to be a participation ribbon guy. He’s going to push your son to excel. He’s going to lean on him when he’s lazy. He’s going to give him really tough goals. He’s going to look him in the eye and ask him if he wants to stick with that story. He’s going to teach him things you think might be dangerous, like how to ride a bike sooner than you think he’s ready, climb a tree, how to use the lawnmower before you think he’s big enough, how to use power tools, how to run a race, fix a car, answer for his mistakes. Maybe even how to be a soldier or a sailor, how to go off to war.
His punishments are going to be tough, his standards high. It will take a lot more to impress him, really impress him, than it will you.
He won’t worry so much about your son’s fragile feelings, because he knows that true worth comes from that confident manliness that cannot come from participation medals and common core teaching, or lots of mom’s hugs.
Get out of his way. Let him teach your son the tough, shoe leather side of being a man. He will do it with his example, but he has to do it with his standards, his discipline, his tough, tough love, his demands, and yes, even his punishments.
Help him. Work with him. Unite with him. The little boy God gave you both needs both of you to make him whole. Each assume your role, and the battles you face will be faced with the unstoppable power of a family, a home, stability and strength. Give him those most priceless gifts, and you will give the world a man to be reckoned with.
Now that the foundation is out of the way, there isn’t a lot to add. Just the common sense stuff.
Your overwhelming instinct is to love and protect, and fortunately for us mamas, little boys really need that. But we need to learn when they don’t need it too. They need to learn to be independent. They need to learn by doing, they have lots of curiosity. Let them use it.
They also have lots of natural aggression. Part of growing into manhood is learning to control it. The world has too many bullies. One thing I learned from my husband and father in law, two world-class dads, is that an aggressive boy needs physical activity and demanding work, not just play. He needs responsibility from a pretty early age. He needs accountability.
As he grows, teach him to work, teach him the value of a job well done. Don’t do it for him, and for his sake, make him do it over when he’s shoddy. Teach him by example that there is no substitute for a good job.
Don’t be the mama who always says “My son wouldn’t do that.” Yes, he will. He will do some really rotten things, and you are not going to want to believe it. Dad will usually be way ahead of you in knowing that yes, he deliberately spray painted Mr. Young’s new shed, or broke Sarah’s new doll. Or snuck out the window, wrecked the car because he was speeding, or was drinking at a party when you thought he was at a friend’s house.
Look with your eyes and not your preconceived ideas, because, yes, he will do that. Now, make him pay the piper. Never ever stand between him and the repercussions of his actions.
Teach him honesty, and realize he’s learning it by your example and not your words. When you give a cashier back the five too much she gave you, he’s learning. When you call in sick to work, then go shopping, he’s learning. Don’t wonder why he lies to you tomorrow.
In all things, homework, chores, sports, trouble with bullies, help him, but don’t do it for him. Stand beside him, not in front of him. Your job is to always remember that one day, you won’t be there, and that is as it should be.
Teach him to respect women by being a respectable woman. Boy, is this your job. First of all, way back in step one, picking his dad, you gave him a big jump on this because you picked a man who admires and respects women, and is teaching your son to do the same. But you are teaching him the why and the how. You are teaching him the worth of a good woman, and to look beneath the cheerleader outfit to see the cruelty or the compassion. He might not be the best at that at fourteen, but keep the faith. The essence of the man you and his dad are forming will whip those hormones. Most of the time.
Teach him that life is hard, and sometimes bad things happen, even when you do the right thing. Teach him to be ready for the bad, and just deal with it. Teach him to face adversity with confidence and yes, cheer.
Teach him to keep going, even when he wants to give up. You do this by steps. Finish the task you started. No, I won’t come pick you up on Mount Rainy because it’s raining. Start baseball season with the Bruisers and find out you don’t like it or they lose a lot? Tough, you gotta finish it. He wrecked his car and wants yours? Is that best, or should you teach him that there are repercussions, and he might have to take a bus, or be without a car for a date?
Finally, lead him to faith. Be a Godly example, give him the opportunity to know the wonder of God’s love for him, ground his world in the strength that only comes from his Creator, and you have given him every gift you want for him as a parent. Without this, he has no chance. With it, he cannot be defeated. It will be a gift he must accept or reject, as they all are, but without your example to follow, your belief to ground himself in, he will flounder and search for value and good. Give him a moral conscience, and an unending source of strength and love, and then watch him become the man he was meant to be, reflecting the perfect love from which he came.
If he sees you in prayer when times are tough, and also when things are well, he sees the source of your strength, and the foundation of your joy. If your answers come from your faith, your belief system instead of just your desires, he learns to look for truth and rightness. If you lead him into church on Sundays, he will find answers that exist no other place on Earth. He will find Heaven above.
Then one day, when the time comes, he will come home to you, holding the hand of a beautiful young lady and speak the best words in the world.
“We’re going to have a baby.” This, ladies, is the best reward in the whole wide world for being a mother.
Perfect time for your post…..
Well said Menagerie..
I’ll pass this along…….
TY………..
I love the dirt on the little boys face, this is how things should be IMO…….
Our grandsons don’t get much time in the wilderness. So, towards the end of summer we take them into a wilderness area that is absolutely stunning. We return them home, very happy and covered in dirt from head to toe. So far, we have logged four days of doing this with a fifth day scheduled soon. The entire wilderness area is not accessible in the winter, so our time is limited. Our daughter and son-in-law say the boys love these outings more than anything they have ever done, including Disneyland!
Absolutely with the craziness we have witnessed over the past few weeks. I absolutely agree with the first point of choosing a man for all the right reasons.
I truly believe the master plan of the NWO kicked into full gear during the LBJ Administration. The keeping Blacks on the plantation was put into full effect with his policies. It took a few decades for them to kick in but when they finally did, the damage has been devastating.
As many of you know, I was a HS Principal for 7 years in the South Bronx. Only a handful of my Black students had an actual active father in their life. So many had a very young single mom or grandmother that were raising them.
Everything written by Menagerie never happened for them. They saw the few girls in my school as objects to conquer. This was because of the music they listen to, their upbringing and the culture they live in.
I always saw my job as being a father figure since 85% of my students were boys. I had the highest suspension rate in the city. I suspended them for every little infraction. I had to teach them how to be accountable for their actions.
Nearly 90% of my students graduated. Many thanked me after returning back for events we would hold at the school. A large percentage of them while in school would have loved to punch me or even worse.
Thank God President Trump is creating an Economy where jobs are abundant and training opportunities are available to people of all colors. It won’t change things overnight but as long as we pick future Presidents in his mold, we absolutely can reverse all of the damage done.
This INCREDIBLE Black woman gets it!
Candace is truly amazing, She drives the Regressives crazy every single day!
Sounds like you discovered the Real Way to avoid the “school to prison pipeline”, unlike the Obamanation program that produced “winners” like Trayvon Martin & the kid that shot up the Parkland school…
Thank you Menagerie.
I was one of the fortunate ones with a great Father, Mom and 6 siblings, growing up in a small town in Southern Missouri.
This is a post that is always relevant! Thanks for a great job with this one, Menage.
Thanks MOM
“Be a Godly example, give him the opportunity to know the wonder of God’s love for him, ground his world in the strength that only comes from his Creator, and you have given him every gift you want for him as a parent.”
IMO the best and most important sentence in your post.
Ephesians 6:4 And, ye fathers, provoke not your children to wrath: but bring them up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.
I’m just bawling. My son is in Japan teaching right now. He is fluent in Japanese and graduated from SMU with honors. I understand now, why he waited until after college to have sex. He is a very attractive young man and very good hearted and kind. He was waiting for marriage, but it did not work out. I miss him so very much. He is following this confirmation, and I don’t think he will ever come home, at least not for good. The insanity has gotten so bad. He will go very far in life, and has lofty goals. This has scared him. It makes me sick.
welp, hope he is absentee voting from Japan.
Every vote counts, to end the madness.
Ty Menagerie. Its been really rough this week with you know who. He took it upon himself yesterday to pee all over the school bathroom floor. So I had to get him early. He needs guidance but not to be emotionally emasculated by “the system.” Baby steps. 😟
Hang in there Gil. Mine is 24 now, and you will remember this challenge with a smile when yours gets older. And yes, sometimes you have to be fierce with our broken system.
God bless!
The tough love strategy, it works because kids need structure.
What’s very important is the morning/night kiss and hug and, as much as possible, reading to them a bedtime story while playing with their hair.
Amen
Timely especially personally. Anyone who could spare the prayer our youngest boy could use it, headstrong and determined to learn things the hard way.
Prayers for all CTH families
LikeLiked by 7 people
Done and done! God bless!
So much here. Thank you. I always worry about those really good little boys who were raised with none or little of this interaction and love. I know. I was there…….
(Hugs) for you
At first, I thought the title was “Being a Little Mama’s Boy” – and figured it was about Jeff Flake.
There’s no way Flake is male, based on his performance today, so this post couldn’t apply.
My mother’s role models were the Kennedys and Helen Gurley Brown. she worshiped
pop culture and politicians. She defended Ted Kennedy in the murder that was Chappaquidick. My Cowboy/Indian Pop was a different story-I thank god I had him to
keep me on th straight and narrow…
Thank you and AMEN!!!
I feel so privileged to have had the opportunity to bring up a son, my husband’s and mine only child. My husband is a great father to our now-25 year old young adult son. My son is a good son. What we taught him took, by the grace of our Almighty God and Savior. My son is a responsible member of our society.
Since he was a little boy of only 3 or 4, I started to pray for him and his future and his future wife and his posterity.
I frequently converse with him about many different things, among them toxic femininity. Rabid feminism and the toxic women who act it out and are looking for an opportunity to blame all of their stupid choices and bad consequences on men.
Praise God for good men who are willing to protect others from the evil many other men AND women are willing to perpetrate on the innocent and unsuspecting.
Watching Judge Kavanaugh defend his family, his name, his honor and didn’t take from the Demons illustrated to me the meaning of what it is to be a man!
From the dog tag I wore in AFG: Joshua 1:9
“Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” Sorry for the world you’re heading into American boys…
LikeLiked by 7 people
Powerful Word! And thank you for your service.
I wish to expand on this beautiful post by Sundance. Teach your daughters!!! Teach them to be strong, respectful of all people, confident and self-assured, tolerant, and to think for themselves. What we are seeing, IMHO, is a sector of the population that is so insecure, easily persuaded and ungrounded, they strike out in militant fashion against those who have been identified as the enemy. Teach them NEVER to become so consumed with envy and jealousy that they are willing to destroy good and honest men because they can. Teach your daughters and your sons.
LikeLiked by 7 people
This post is by Menagerie, who is the mother of 3 sons, not by Sundance.
I know that, but am thanking Sundance for posting it, or I most likely would never have seen it.
Menagerie and the other admins (Stella, Ad Rem, Sharon, Wee Weed, YTZ4me, Patriot Dreamer, Waltzing Matilda) have independent posting privileges here. They post their own pieces as they desire, Sundance does not have to do it for them. Just FYI.
That said, we can never thank Sundance enough for this place. Best site on the internet by far. Everyone is encouraged to hit the donate button regularly.
He didn’t post it. We all very occasionally post. Ad rem, Stella, Wee, and me. There used to be a couple more of us, but several are no longer active.
Great post. Thought I was all done with the “allergies” yesterday, after the end of Judge Kavanaugh’s inquisition. Nope. This post is making itself hard to read. Thanks, Menagerie!
Wonderful…. truly wonderful. But I’d like to extend this to little girls.
And when that little boy and girl are born, mom will be really truly tired and in need of rest.
And Dad will look outside the window and the World will be a much more beautiful place… worth the $750K that will cost to raise that child, worth the time, effort, tears, wrecked cars, late nights helping out, dreading phone calls after 9:00PM, Worth every single part of it, thrice over, and more.
At first, Dad will be ignored. There will be an immediate bond between the baby and mom. No matter how often Dad cleans up the poop, feeds them a bottle, we’re, still, just not IT for baby. But, sometime around 6 months -or so it was with my kids- the baby will look into Dad’s eyes, smile and will make contact. Life will become REALLY good then. REALLY GOOD. Get ready for a hug.
Better than your Wedding Day or even their birthdays.
The feeling then, well, it’s hard to type about with dry eyes.
The bond with the boy is different. Dad will shower with the little boy. When Dad shaves, Son will want to shave too, so use the back of the blade to “shave them”.
Girl is different. Mom will teach Daughter how to pee -different from us guys. But teaching Son will be trivial. Just get a mop. Mom will do the poop training -Thank God for that.
As the kids grow up, while mom gives in too easily to the children, it will be Dad’s job to say NO. Trust me, that’s a REALLY hard job because we really mean to say YES. But oftentimes NO is the right thing to do. And Dad will come in as the wall of last resort. When Dad says NO, it means NO.
The girl will go on rampant hormones that confuse Mom and leave Dad in the dark -girls are much harder to raise. But if done right, that girl will learn to be strong and just. Just like Mom.
The boy will… oh well… they’re boys. Just make sure he doesn’t get bullied nor bullies anyone. Back him up and teach him to walk the fine line between being strong and responsible. Let him work out his hormones by doing sports. Make sure to stock up the fridge -I recommend Costco.
Make sure both of them do their homework.
Hardest day will be dropping off child at college dorm. Make sure NOT to watch Toy Story 3 the week before the trip.
And then the children will become all grown up, but for us Dads, they will always be kids. My kids call me “Dad”. I call them by their Christian names.
Oh, btw, kids make for wonderful (and often) interesting lives.
(Daughter) “Daddy, a tree hit the car”….
(Dad to son) “Where’s the van??? WHERE IS THE VAN?”
Remember, always let your kids wreck ONE car. So long as nobody is injured. The second one they wreck better be theirs or there will be hell to pay.
Yet we Dads love our kids.
“The Absolute Necessity of Fathers”…a Jordan B Peterson podcast discussion with Warren Farrell is illuminating as well.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Do it for your little girls, too……unless you want them to grow up feeling like dis-empowered second class citizen VICTIMS.- cuz that’s obviously the Dem Party Plan here.
Additionally, boys/young men need a much larger pool of girls/women with good character and moral fibre who will be an obvious foil to the tarts and angry haters of men all too prevalent today. The differences will be striking — and the decent boys will be so happy to know that decent girls are out there and in plentiful-enough supply to make them all happy husbands and dads.
Raise both boys and girls to love the LORD above all things.
Or becoming Monsters, as Toxic Genderism teaches them.
They suffer either way, victims or abusers, too often both.
As i raised only three boys, I feel unqualified to talk about girls. We will have to hope that Stella, Wee, and Ad rem can help out there as they all have some mighty fine daughters.
I now have some really wonderful daughters in law, but I get no credit for that. I do hope to contribute in a positive way to making my granddaughters awesome young ladies, as well as continue the trend with grandsons.
I love your posts Menagerie.
You are a great Mom, Grandma…I remember that last photo when it happened ❤️
Wonderful post Meagerie.
My son is 17 and I’m more afraid of him going off to College than I was when my daughter went 3 years ago.
Judge Kavanaugh reached into that infinite well of strength that comes with his relationship with Jesus. His accuser turned to her beach friends. The result? Judge Kavanaugh confucts himself as a man in the image of out Creator. His accuser? Sick unto her soul.
We are all frail and sinful beings, purposely not made strong enough to make it without the power of Jesus. I have taught my children the source of true power and and to stay on the righteous road, until there is no more road. Not easy this roaf. Detours are tempting. No AAA. Often the way is dark. But this is the road our children must travel.
Loved It!
You are right! We have 4 very strong sons. One is a new Marine Graduate and we are expecting 2 more to follow very soon. We have lived this also and it works! Our boys have always looked the brama bull in the face butt naked or not. It really is in their DNA. Couldn’t be prouder!!
Congrats……convey my appreciation for their courage and sacrifice on “our” behalf.
That was a wonderful post, thank you Menagerie.
I was blessed with such a father, retired U.S.M.C. with the scars and stars to back it up. He was fair, stern, and devoted. My three brothers and I were raised on “Corp.” values and it wasn’t always easy, but If I could be half of what that man was, I’d be very proud of myself.
Lightheartedly your remarks reminded me of when my autistic son declared in passion to my husband “Someday I’ll be Half the man you are!” We still like to joke about that here…
What is gratifying, as a mother, is seeing my now 29 year old son, raising his own 6 year old daughter as a single father. This wonderful man that my husband and I gave birth to and raised to be a fine, conservative, young man has stepped in and became an amazing father himself. Watching him helping my granddaughter choose her clothes, comb her hair and teaching her how to be a respectful young lady is more gratifying than I ever thought it could be.
Be proud, it’s not easy. I did it for 11 years.
Thoughtful post, AS A MAN..
Can You say, Daddy’s Lil Girls?
I had SOLE Custody of My 2 very young Daughters..
WHOM, I might add…
I raised, (some claim) as Boys…
I love them both with all my heart & SOUL..
Took them clamming, crabbing, fishin, teaching them how to count “clams” up to 250 in the first grade..
Lotsa great times,, I MISS them!
We going fishing,,..
Bravo to a job well done sir.
Is that a Jeep powerwheels I see in the lower corner?…..Love it!
🙂
Outstanding and thank you for bringing it back into the light, for the newer TREEPERS such as me.
I think the days of rabid feminism are starting to see a nadir. People are tired of it; they are tired of not getting along (or being pestered into thinking they shouldn’t). People realize this have very little to do with their daily lives, in which it is better if they do get along.
Basically, normal people don’t carry much stock in “gender issues”.
And the feminazis are only throwing this much of a fit because deep down inside they realize that nobody is really listening to them.
Because it was never about gender, never about the real relationships between men and women (which have their sticking points but not of a kind or scope mentioned by the feminazis) — it was always about the hard fascism of a socialist state that wants to dictate everything to everyone. That is why it is failing: because it was never about fixing anything; it was just about the path to power by making people miserable and alone…and afraid.
So overall, I’m hopeful. Things will be rough for another decade or so imhao — but if we keep going on the course we are starting to step out on all will be better.
Very good. It’s also about destruction of families and Humanity itself, for Communism, under all its forms and disguises and aliases, intends to remake God’s work from the Clay up, and cares not the misery and murder required to reduce all Humanity to mere clay.
Indeed, utter destruction of Humanity, the elimination of God’s writings upon our hearts, is an absolute must on their dystopian to-do list.
⚜
Thank you so much for this Menagerie. I realize that I may have learned as much from mother on how to be a man as I did from my dad. I pray that both of them now are in God’s arms. They sacrificed much for me.
My prodigal step-son just asked to return home in order to get his feet on the ground, and off the street. This could not have been more timely and I thank you Menagerie, and CTH, for this essay that I will share with him, in hopes he will understand why I am not made of cotton and his mother not of steel, that he will embrace manhood and the duty and joy of striving and enduring.
⚜
Thank you for posting this, we need to hear it.
Years ago I warned our sons that things were changing and not in their favor. Of course at the time they thought I was crazy, but today they realize that everything has progressed just as they were told it would.
No, I am not prescient, but paying attention to things going on in this world gave me an understanding of the slowly shifting winds in our society.
I thank God every day for President Donald J. Trump and for everything he is doing on behalf of this country and it’s people he loves so much.
Thank God we have a strong family unit, because at the end of the day what else matters most?
Thanks Menagerie…….
My dear wife and I have not always seen eye-to-eye on some of the repercussions I have imposed on our son, but…..he is turning out just fine (ask her!!).
As far as carrying through on the losing season…..my son is being sought by a Div I school right now because of that very situation (GO Irish!!!). He caught their eye because he never gave up, never let the other guys give up, and threw up consistently high numbers each and every game, win or lose……….He’s till a kid and has a lot to learn, but what the hay……I’m still learning too, more years later than I would like to admit.
Thanks again for your post. I needed the uplifting today!!!
Brother, when we stop learning, we’re dead.
Dad on!
⚜
Such a beautiful message. 💞 And the pictures were real, especially the last one.
Beautiful piece
My take?
Are men & women different?
Sure they are. Besides the physical differences, men & women are different in so many ways, as they’re given certain attributes which make the whole life thing work
Yin & Yang. One compliments the other. The natural order of things
Yet those differences don’t mean or suggest one is better than the other
I’m a tall, physically strong, handsome guy. I love women. I adore women. Besides having numerous true female friends, I’ve been intimate with so many (having been a touring rock musician, but I’ll forgo the details here)
I’m a good guy. I’ve never abused a woman. I’ve never hit a woman. That kind of stuff repulses me
I’ve always been honest with them. I’ve always been protective of them. I’ve always defended them
The simple fact is they’re human beings, just like me. Respect deserves respect. If I found a woman to be dishonest, cruel or not worthy of my time, I walk away, just as I do with male friends
We all deserve what we ourselves bring to the table. Some women are smarter than some men. Some men are smarter than some women. Big deal
As we pursue life, we become individuals, & we’re all on the same level. The group mentality doesn’t apply. If a woman can do a better job than a man, give the job to the woman, & vice versa
God has already defined & created the yin & yang. That’s what makes it work as a whole. Then it’s up to us as individuals to make it work between us
Good & bad. Kindness & cruelty. Smart & stupid. Those are all facts of life, but no particular sex has a monopoly on either one
And if you don’t do this, they’ll likely end up in the Democrat party.
I posted this a couple of days ago, but thought perhaps it might be apropos to repost since EVERYONE involved was a boy at one time. At this exact moment 100 years ago, the American Expeditionary Force (AEF) was busting thru the German front lines in the vicinity of the Meuse River and the Argonne Forest. It was largest American military force ever assembled for one battle – 1.2 million MEN under the command of General Pershing. For the next 47 days our brave doughBOYS were in constant contact with the enemy while they drove them back east until it became obvious that the tide had turned in favor of the Allied Powers. Some 26,277 courageous American MEN died during that campaign and over 100,000 in the course in the entire Great War. And, of course, our President will be in France on 11 November to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day.
My stepmother’s father was a young office clerk in Philadelphia when he received his draft notice in May 1918. The following month he found himself in Camp Meade, Maryland, learning the rudiments of military life and conduct, but without weapons since we had none at that time. The following month he was off to France where he received minimal training in weapons and tactics before being sent over the top on 26 Sep 1918. By the following spring he was back in the States and demobilized…returning to a quiet life that he lived for the next 4 decades without benefit of the extensive treatment available to veterans today…I don’t know how they did it.
Should you wish to learn more of what they went through, I would heartily recommend a recent book on the subject: “With Their Bare Hands: General Pershing, the 79th Division, and the Battle for Montfaucon”, by Gene Fax. His description of the maelstrom into which they were thrown and the ensuing chaos beggars belief…it’s hard to see how anyone got out alive.
My mother passed away suddenly when I was 12 which is why I ended up with a stepmother. Her father had passed before she married my father so I never got to meet him and thank him for his service. Come to think of it, I’ve thanked hundreds of veterans over the years from WWII, Korea and Vietnam, but I can’t remember ever thanking a veteran of the Great War…and now it’s too late, sigh. Whenever you can, please thank a vet as if your life depended on it…because it does…after all, they Made America Great before Donald Trump was even born. May God bless them all!
(BTW, nothing about this post was meant to denigrate the contributions of American women who served as nurses and the like taking care of our wounded behind the front lines…but the Americans who went “over the top” were exclusively male, I’m just sayin’)
My little boy just turned 22. I am so delighted with the man he has become. He’s in a solid relationship with a wonderful young woman (a no drama mamma), they’re both in professional school, they will be wonderful parents. My job is about done — now it’s his turn
Thanks, Menagerie, well said.
I’m sitting here with my laptop perched precariously on my knees, as my sleeping nine-month-old son has claimed the majority of my lap. I’m infinitely grateful for this post –
I had no positive male role model in my life, certainly not a father. My husband also had no positive male role model in his life, and plenty of women who do nothing but tear him down and trample him down. (He has become who he is despite his family, not because of them… still not sure how, exactly.) I’m having to research to find out what to do and not do… my son is the first person in my family for four generations to have both parents, and only the second in as many generations to be wanted.
He just cut his second tooth a couple weeks ago… no one else on Earth exists when Daddy walks in the room (Daddy was the first person he saw when he was born, I was in surgery still) … he wants to walk on his own already… he doesn’t want to be handed things if he can pick them up himself, thank you very much… he’s eating solid foods (sort of)… he’ll sometimes just stare straight at me then smile as big as he can (Daddy gets that smile every time)… he loves his bouncy swing second only to Daddy… nothing and no one is more precious than this child.
When is a good age for chores? Four? Three? When do I not intervene when there’s blood and Dad goes “Oh, it’s just a scratch, you’re not hurt”? What do I do when he runs out into the street butt naked (which I can already tell he’s going to do, he hates clothes with a passion and regularly removes his diaper)?
How am I good enough to raise him?
At two or two or so you can help teach your child to put toys up. As they get older teach them more. A small child can clean up after themselves (toy wise) fold clothes, etc.
As they age they should be taught more. Rinse and put dishes in the dishwasher. Keep their rooms neat. Learn to make up beds.
Intervene when he needs stiches, or has a broken bone. But dad will very likely be snatching him up for a trip to the doc when he sees that. Men are usually tough, but not insensitive to real injury. Tough for a young mom to see when her baby is a little hurt though, I agree.
Bring him inside and put clothes back on him, after you snap a picture to embarass him with when he is a teenager, of course. 😀
You aren’t good enough alone. None of us were. That’s why mother’s prayers get answered with great frequency and much generosity. Have faith and do your best.
And you get to start over every day, trying to make each one better.
Thank you, Menagerie. ♥
Ive got the best buns pic of mine. Im going to get a small canvas print from Costco of it eventually. Despite the serious sleepless nights, I have found the special connection with my little mr. is worth it. From what I ve learned, asking yourself if youre good enough is how you know you are. You care to consider.
I left a comment for you at Stella’s. Sorry to be late to respond. You are a great mom. So many things you have already taught your little guy! He is going to be fine and so are you.
Fortunately being a mom allows on the job training.
You’re good enough ‘cuz God made you and charged this young soul to your care, He trusts you.
Mom on!
⚜
The Democrats and their supporters are Marxists/Maoists. Stop calling the people attacking men and especially white men, feminists. You are continuously using BS and misleading labels to describe what is going on. Western civilization is experiencing a massive ideological attack. The use of words like ‘Deep State’ and ‘feminists’ diminishes the threat we are facing in people’s minds by a factor of about 1000.
Worth reading. It’s about elephants, but on topic:
http://thesestonewalls.com/gordon-macrae/in-the-absence-of-fathers-a-story-of-elephants-and-men/
A great article but don’t ever forget good people, the progressive left would spit on this woman and her son and accuse them of being intolerant for not liking it. I don’t think there is a peaceful resolution to be had with them. I don’t like that but it seems unavoidable
Thanks, Menagerie, for sharing this (again). I always enjoy your writing & perspective & greatly appreciate how you weave in faith & truth with real life in grace, peace, & strength.
Here’s a slightly different perspective on the parenting topic, one that you have an abundance of understanding & experience with too–special needs (grand-)parenting. Blessings!
https://specialconnections.wordpress.com/2016/02/20/being-a-special-needs-mom/
I am one of six siblings, my father told me “it was my job to be aware of my surroundings and never allow myself to be put in a position that I couldn’t control”. I made sure I stayed sober on dates and looked out for other females who didn’t. As a female I am responsible for my actions, getting blind drunk and sleeping around isn’t a male issue it’s a female issue- if you don’t respect yourself no one else will. Women today want the right to absolve themselves of personal responsibility, they want men to wear the stench of shame so they don’t have to.
I would think that any and every man would be getting good and _________ sick of whiny, lying feminist types.
If the unholy democrats have their way all the little boys will become transsexuals. It’s in Hillary Clinton’s playbook. She hates her cheating husband (if you can call him that).
