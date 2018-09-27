Senate Judiciary Hearing: Judge Brett Kavanaugh -vs- Christine Blasey Ford – 9:45am Livestream Coverage

The Senate Judiciary Committee will be hearing testimony from Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Professor Christine Blasey Ford about her allegations that Judge Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while the two were teenagers. The anticipated start time is 9:45am EST.

C-SPAN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – ABC Livestream Link

Alternate Livestream #1 – Alternate Livestream #2

.

Advertisements