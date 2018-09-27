Senate Judiciary Hearing: Judge Brett Kavanaugh -vs- Christine Blasey Ford – 9:45am Livestream Coverage

Posted on September 27, 2018 by

The Senate Judiciary Committee will be hearing testimony from Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Professor Christine Blasey Ford about her allegations that Judge Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while the two were teenagers.  The anticipated start time is 9:45am EST.

C-SPAN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkABC Livestream Link

Alternate Livestream #1Alternate Livestream #2

.

  1. codasouthtexas says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:38 am

    From what I read on twitter. Kavanaugh will never be confirmed. It’s a circus. Democrats have coached this woman and they are on top of Grassley! Might as well we fold!

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      September 27, 2018 at 11:39 am

      Concern noted.

      Just PRAY. GOD is in charge!

    • Mary Van Deusen says:
      September 27, 2018 at 11:39 am

      Folding will certainly make the world a better place. /sarc

      • yy4u says:
        September 27, 2018 at 11:44 am

        Folding ends the chaos. Note that when Bush was president, we had chaos — courtesy of the MSM with its unrelenting negativity. During the eight blessed years of Obama (sarc) there was no chaos. Obama had no scandals. Everything was Elysian. Peace and prosperity (well except for Frerguson, Baltimore and high unemployment etc. etc. none of which they could hide or they would have) but no negativity. When ever there was a problem, it was the Republicans’ fault — Benghazi, Fast and Furious. Never mind that the Republicans were as useful as a bicycle to a fish. But there was lack of chaos thanks to the MSM keeping a lid on things. THAT IS WHAT THEY{RE COUNTING ON — a return to blessed tranquility of a Marxist in the WH.

        Give me chaos and an opportunity to be free rather than the twenty eight years of Bush – Clinton- Bush – Obama in which the mIddle class took it in the ear and the Globalists took it to the bank.

    • imkittymyers says:
      September 27, 2018 at 11:43 am

      Get a grip!

    • helix35 says:
      September 27, 2018 at 11:44 am

      Let’s not forget who allowed this shit-show to happen in the first place: the cowardly and despicable Republican Party who knew this was BS but treated it as legitimate because, as usual, they couldn’t stand the heat. So, once again, good men’s lives and reputations are trashed and the base is demoralized because these spineless cretins couldn’t bring themselves to stand up to the bullies and liars who forever call the shots in that god-forsaken hellhole called Washington DC.

    • Sporty says:
      September 27, 2018 at 11:51 am

      Twitter doesn’t vote on the nomination.

  2. woohoowee says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:39 am

    Wonder where the Google interns are from?

  3. Jan says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:39 am

    Election night all over again! Like that night the outcome will not be the media’s expected one. Mitchell isn’t crying or emotionally connected, she is analytical and that is what will dig out the truth.

    • Eaglemom says:
      September 27, 2018 at 11:40 am

      It’s going to take Mitchell 3 months to dig out the truth.

    • farmhand1927 says:
      September 27, 2018 at 11:47 am

      The media, including Fox News and Fox Business have issued a verdict directed at the uninformed voter and for the ears of Flake, Sasse, Murkowski and Collins: “Chrissy Ford is legit. Holes in her testimony don’t matter. She is believable, a pathetic victim.”

      Instead of reporting the news they are dictating what the outcome should be. They already are discussing ‘if Kavanaugh goes down’.

      This is a national disgrace. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, truth, justice and presumption of innocence will die on this hill.

  4. beach lover says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:39 am

    The questioning is not working… watching FNC and they are all saying this isn’t going smoothly for the GOP. But, hopefully she will get to the main points here pretty soon.. if not, I expect Lindsay Graham to take his turn and ask his own questions! I hope some of them will!!

  5. sunnydaze says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:40 am

    Anyone else find it Very. Weird. that someone so thoroughly traumatized by young men in H.S. and who has never gotten it over it, would ****Take young Google guys into their own HOME?******

  6. WrightorWrongAl says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:40 am

    First C-Span call – She’s lying like a dog.

  7. Concerned Citizen says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:40 am

    She claimed to have symptoms of a trauma survivor, like PTSD. Exactly what were the symptoms? When did they come on? Did you ever seek treatment for those symptoms?

  8. Daniel says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:40 am

    The way she says “and” varies a great deal. When people change their accent and mannerisms this way, it is a very strong indicator of deception. If you don’t know what I’m talking about listen again for the use of the word “and.” Sometimes it’s the cutesy/girly “iyaund” and later it’s the more standard “and.” I have always held that the cutesey/girly manner is a recent development in US English and recent enough that the use of that style is generally forced and not natural especially someone of Ford’s age and education.

  9. VegasGuy says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:40 am

    I do like the assumption that the music for the party just happened to be controlled from the very bedroom Ford was “shoved into”. And if she was relieved to be extricated from the “assault” why run into an even more confined location,,,the bathroom..rather than run downstairs where other people were available to assist.

  10. wheatietoo says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:41 am

    She has never explained ‘why’ she went up to that bedroom with the boys.
    [supposedly, according to her story]

    I hope they ask her…one of them…”What made you go up to that bedroom with the boys?”

  11. All Hype says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:41 am

    This hearing is a farce. Kavanaugh will get confirmed. This is the Democrats last chance to injure President Trump before the mid terms. They will not succeed. Just let the hearing occur and the committee vote will take place tomorrow and the full vote on Monday. Trust President Trump. He knows Kavanaugh is more than qualified to be a SC Justice.

    The Democrats are just cutting their own throats. President Trump has them dancing on a string. The fun really starts when Justice Ginsberg dies or is found incapable of duties and a new Justice is nominated. Trust me, President Trump is really going to stick it to them when he has 56-58 Republicans in the senate after the mid-terms.

  12. Eaglemom says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:41 am

    Maybe they are going to land their blows against Dr. Ford when Kavanaugh is out there so they don’t look “mean” to Dr. Ford.

  13. Concerned Citizen says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:41 am

    You accused Judge Kavanaugh’s high school of being “elitist”. What did you mean by that?

  15. waltherppk says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Let’s get to the part where there has been an unwanted immaculate conception delusion as a recurrent nightmare all caused by an overactive hippocampus or …..lonely something

  16. treehouseron says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Folks, calm down.

    Typically in a senate hearing you get a republican for 5 minutes, then a democrat for 5 minutes. They all ask and say different things, and it’s all disjointed.

    Mitchell is getting interrupted every 5 minutes, but typically the republican senators would have to SWITCH every 5 minutes, after being rebutted by a democrat.

    INSTEAD, every 5 minutes we get to go back to the same Prosecutor. She is laying out the facts right now, and we will get to the good stuff later.

    This is *MUCH* more effective than having countering senators grand stand back and forth for 4 hours.

    If you’re agreeing with Chris Wallace, you’re doing it wrong.

  17. cdnintx says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Will Kavanaugh have the right to directly face/question his accuser? I would think as a Supreme Court Justice he would be more than a good witness in his own defense? This whole hearing should have been Kavanaugh questioning her directly.

  18. stephen fenlon says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:42 am

    So, she left alone and no-one missed her?
    She seems to be implying she arrives alone, so:
    Who’s house is it? How did she know where to go? Who gave her the address she no longer remembers? How did she identify that she had arrived at the right house? What colour was the door?

  19. wheatietoo says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:43 am

    They took a caller on the CSPAN call-in…from the Democrat line.

    The caller said “She’s lying. This is all fake.”

    Next caller, Republican line…”This is so scripted. It’s all a lie.”

    • treehouseron says:
      September 27, 2018 at 11:46 am

      Wheatie, here’s reality.

      The Democrats and the Media have convinced you, and me, and others, that we’re the minority. We’re not. Almost everybody agrees with us, it’s just many of them aren’t vocal about it.

      Everytime I watch C-span the callers on both lines completely support Trump.

      If we stop the democrats from vote cheating we’d gain about 15 points in every election.

    • JohnMcStain says:
      September 27, 2018 at 11:47 am

      Unfortunately CSpan callers don’t vote, limp noodles like Flake and Murkowski do.

    • bosscook says:
      September 27, 2018 at 11:49 am

      As an actual rape survivor (also torture) who was sober and remembers vividly every detail and second (my attack was 35 years ago), and spent years just trying to forget, but never will, I am beyond livid this lying lying lying woman is even allowed a voice. Did I write “lying” enough times??? Every rape victim who sees this knows she’s lying.

  20. coltlending says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Have they asked her if she could recall the neighborhood or could she recognize the house, if she saw it?

    What was the type or artist/group performing the music?

    Color of the bedsheet, walls?

    Why hasn’t Judge been called to testify?

    Her saying six weeks after the incident she sees Judge at the grocery store and she doesn’t avoid him strikes me as odd.

    It’s also odd she can’t remember how she got home. One would think she was hell bent on getting out of the area and would remember how that happened, given she did not get their on her own.

  21. Bull Durham says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:43 am

    My fallback position is to say prayers for Judge K.
    We can’t help him any other way.

    A sick woman, a sick process, weak, spineless Senators is a Purgatorio for the Judge.

    Prayer alone has protected America.

  22. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:43 am

    What’s the problem with “white men” questioning a white woman? Wallace is insuffarable

  23. Diddian says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:44 am

    Reportedly, her history was scrubbed from the Internet as were photographs and photo captions from online yearbooks from the all-girls private school she attended. That managing of her background occurred during the 3 months that passed from the time she first notified her congressperson (and attempted to pass tips along to the Washington Post) in June and the time this became public in September.

    I would like to hear the prosecutor who is conducting the questioning of Blasey-Ford before the Committee ask the witness what she knows about that – Who did it? Why was it done? What were the parameters for the scrubbing? She testified she spent two months agonizing about whether to go public with her name, but while her own history was being scrubbed, SOMEBODY was organizing a surprise accusation against Judge Kavanaugh.

    HE gets a surprise accusation, while the accuser’s own history is scrubbed. BS.

  24. Pam says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:44 am

    You know journalism is dead when the insane clown posse on Fox News is taking up for the lying snake in the grass accuser.

  25. Iamcat says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:44 am

    A man has come forward and been interviewed three times with a confession, she can’t remember a lot, but has no need to see the confessors face?

  26. G3 says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:45 am

    Chrissy Wallace can’t understand what’s going on…. he doesn’t see laying down the groundwork.
    Mr. Denial.
    Only Judge Kavanaugh has been bullied in this hearing.

  27. Jpcarson says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:45 am

    We are barely into this and you guys are already throwing in the towel??? Has she revealed more evidence that implicated Judge K???

  28. Summer says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:45 am

    Not impressed with the prosecutor. Perry Mason she is not. Not even Ham Burger. We shall see what she will ask within the next brief 5 minutes before being interrupted by another grandstanding demonrat submitting a pile of letters from Soros operatives.

  29. ❌🐸🐸Trump Babe🐸🐸❌ (@DeplorableBabe) says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:46 am

    Putting aside her “credibility” here are some interesting observations:

    Things she remembers specifically:
    Swimming and diving earlier at the country club
    Who was at the party
    Quiet downstairs loud music playing upstairs
    The one piece bathing suit under her clothes, the groping and the laughing
    The jumping on the bed and all falling apart
    The running to the bathroom to get away
    The laughing and stumbling down the stairs
    Leaving the party past everyone standing there (this is new)
    Seeing Mark Judge at the grocery store, saying hi and him looking “ill” (this is also new)

    Things she can’t remember at all:
    Who’s house it was
    How she got there
    How she got home
    Approximate date this happened

    Also interesting to note:

    She was NOT raped
    She DID get away
    There were several other people in the house including her friend yet she chose not to tell anyone. Ever. Till now.

    That said, I can almost understand not telling anyone you were raped. I have been raped twice and telling people was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done. Actually, come to think of it, I am not sure I told anyone ever about my first one. I was heavily intoxicated, underaged and woke up to being molested by an old man. I ran away as soon as I could get up and found my way somewhere to call my dad to come get me and he never questioned why (that was our deal.) The 2nd time I did report, yet they declined to prosecute due to two previous cases that turned out to be lies. (Think of how I feel about women who lie about rape.)

    The reason I lay this out is that I understand the shame of being raped and being afraid or unwilling to tell anyone about it. However, I know that if two drunk clowns did that to me, I’d immediately tell everyone and anyone about it, especially right away. Hey everyone, this idiot just tried to rape me but I got away! Kick his ass!

  30. teeheeman says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:46 am

    I have three great, well-mannered sons who have been raised to respect women and all others. As a responsible parent, what do I say to them about this travesty of justice? I guess the left wants to fan the flames of a full out gender war. Need to channel this COLD ANGER in a purposeful way.

  31. Kaiser Derden says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:46 am

    its always been about painting a #WaronWomen meme and thats failing … hold the line …

  32. Koot Katmando says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:46 am

    Thanks for the updates. I can not watch it. I have Fox on the TV and in the Car. I just get so livid when I see people lie and grand stand with a smirk on their face. The non verbals say we both know I am lying and there is not a damn thing you can do about it.

  33. thedoc00 says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:47 am

    In the end, its going to come down fact vs emotion. 100% of the media are going with emotion, so its all on the RINO gang of 4 at this point to choose. We already know the “media” polls are going to call Ford “believable” but say nothing about the facts.

  34. Nigella says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:47 am

    Wow, is this going as bad as the media says it is for Kav? I can’t watch…?

  35. Iamcat says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:47 am

    Leland was not there. Does not know the judge. If she is wrongly remembering her friend being there, how can she be sure of anything?

  36. Dora says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:47 am

  37. meadowlandsview says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:47 am

    Now that we have all of the facts, let’s check Kavanaugh’s alibi:
    “Sir, were you ever in a house in the 1980s with 4 or 5 or 6 or 7 or …. people?”

  38. Sherri Young says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:47 am

    The Dims and the other Soros surrogates have spent a week trying to insert the compromised and partisan FBI into this confirmation process. Christopher Wray is over the FBI but Rod Rosenstein is over Wray. I think this explains why the Soros agitators are out in force.

    Deep State in action.

  39. treehouseron says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:48 am

    SWITCH TO FOX BUSINESS

    They’re much more on the positive side of it. Guy just said Ford is going down, she spent 18 minutes talking to her lawyer next to her, because the lawyer sees where the questioning is going.

    Remember, typically the republicans would have to SWITCH speakers every 5 minutes like the democrats, instead we get to use the same one! She’s F****ED!

  40. Cheesehead54016 says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:48 am

    I havent been a fan of Wallace for yrs. Won’t watch any show he is on and hear same from many others.

  41. jmclever says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:48 am

    Exactly which docs has POTUS Trump with held justifying an injunction??!!

  42. burnett044 says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:49 am

    and now act Two….as we go pin balling along

  43. mashall says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:49 am

    Every word she speaks is the “perpetual almost crying child voice”…..Poor Dear….
    Hand me your purse, I’m barfing…..

  44. stats guy says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:49 am

    Firstly, the reaction by C Wallace et al. is from a performance artist point of view. He is a performance artist…not a lawyer, not bright, and a leftist.

    Second, I saw some of the Leahy stuff. This is advanced agitation-propaganda. In the Soviet Union (back in Stalin’s day) their were acting troupes that went across the county to propagandize the county folk. The only difference here is that the agitprop troupes the USSR used cut out props to tell stories about evil people….here we use live people. (if you are a totalitarian, take notes…this is profession stuff)

  45. formercrookcountyresident says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:49 am

    I think this “Google interns” business is a LIE? Since it’s out there in various places that she runs the CIA INTERN program at Stanford. Anyone confirmed that? If so, Ms. Blasey Ford is definitely “deep state”! https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-09-23/exposed-cia-honeytrap-set-kavanaugh-accuser-cia-ties

  46. ogoggilby says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:49 am

    This not a search for the truth. This is political show hearing. A five-minute rule for cross-examination of the accuser. Brought to you by the consent of the Republicans on this panel.

  47. VegasGuy says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:50 am

    She’s back with her “Sufer Girl” look…..Hair pulled back, glasses on top of head…LOL

  48. beach lover says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:50 am

    I thought she said she walked home?!

  49. LULU says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:51 am

    Under questioning by Mitchell, she agreed that someone drove her home. She also agreed that no one has come forward to say they drove her home.

