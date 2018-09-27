Senate Judiciary Hearing: Judge Brett Kavanaugh -vs- Christine Blasey Ford – 9:45am Livestream Coverage

The Senate Judiciary Committee will be hearing testimony from Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Professor Christine Blasey Ford about her allegations that Judge Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while the two were teenagers. The anticipated start time is 9:45am EST.
C-SPAN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – ABC Livestream Link
Alternate Livestream #1 – Alternate Livestream #2
.
From what I read on twitter. Kavanaugh will never be confirmed. It’s a circus. Democrats have coached this woman and they are on top of Grassley! Might as well we fold!
Concern noted.
Just PRAY. GOD is in charge!
Folding will certainly make the world a better place. /sarc
Folding ends the chaos. Note that when Bush was president, we had chaos — courtesy of the MSM with its unrelenting negativity. During the eight blessed years of Obama (sarc) there was no chaos. Obama had no scandals. Everything was Elysian. Peace and prosperity (well except for Frerguson, Baltimore and high unemployment etc. etc. none of which they could hide or they would have) but no negativity. When ever there was a problem, it was the Republicans’ fault — Benghazi, Fast and Furious. Never mind that the Republicans were as useful as a bicycle to a fish. But there was lack of chaos thanks to the MSM keeping a lid on things. THAT IS WHAT THEY{RE COUNTING ON — a return to blessed tranquility of a Marxist in the WH.
Give me chaos and an opportunity to be free rather than the twenty eight years of Bush – Clinton- Bush – Obama in which the mIddle class took it in the ear and the Globalists took it to the bank.
Get a grip!
Let’s not forget who allowed this shit-show to happen in the first place: the cowardly and despicable Republican Party who knew this was BS but treated it as legitimate because, as usual, they couldn’t stand the heat. So, once again, good men’s lives and reputations are trashed and the base is demoralized because these spineless cretins couldn’t bring themselves to stand up to the bullies and liars who forever call the shots in that god-forsaken hellhole called Washington DC.
Twitter doesn’t vote on the nomination.
Wonder where the Google interns are from?
Google.
Bah!
Election night all over again! Like that night the outcome will not be the media’s expected one. Mitchell isn’t crying or emotionally connected, she is analytical and that is what will dig out the truth.
It’s going to take Mitchell 3 months to dig out the truth.
5 minutes at a time.
The media, including Fox News and Fox Business have issued a verdict directed at the uninformed voter and for the ears of Flake, Sasse, Murkowski and Collins: “Chrissy Ford is legit. Holes in her testimony don’t matter. She is believable, a pathetic victim.”
Instead of reporting the news they are dictating what the outcome should be. They already are discussing ‘if Kavanaugh goes down’.
This is a national disgrace. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, truth, justice and presumption of innocence will die on this hill.
The questioning is not working… watching FNC and they are all saying this isn’t going smoothly for the GOP. But, hopefully she will get to the main points here pretty soon.. if not, I expect Lindsay Graham to take his turn and ask his own questions! I hope some of them will!!
They where always going to say that is their narrative.
I think it’s a slow go, but we’ll get there! She’s getting rattled.
Which is why you don’t want 5 minute interludes.
They’re just jumping on the Virtue Signal Train at FNC.
FBN’s better.
The prosecutor is laying a massive attack.
The fact that the prosecutor is not ripping Hippocampal/NE/ girl apart at this point should scare the living sh*t out of team blue.
Unfortunately, I agree w/Fox comments, so far Mitchell has not been very effective. Dems have been getting in resonating points. There are 8 Republicans left, 40 minutes for Mitchell to turn this train around! I hope she asks why no one else can corroborate her story, in fact they are denying, why is that?
Anyone else find it Very. Weird. that someone so thoroughly traumatized by young men in H.S. and who has never gotten it over it, would ****Take young Google guys into their own HOME?******
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ding ding ding
I wonder where the Google interns are from.
I heard that and almost fell in the floor…WTH???? Google=Left!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Works for Google = safe gay dudes
First C-Span call – She’s lying like a dog.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Second caller scripted – putting on an act, you can tell she’s lying.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thx 4 the Heads Up.
Switching to Cspan for callers!
She claimed to have symptoms of a trauma survivor, like PTSD. Exactly what were the symptoms? When did they come on? Did you ever seek treatment for those symptoms?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The way she says “and” varies a great deal. When people change their accent and mannerisms this way, it is a very strong indicator of deception. If you don’t know what I’m talking about listen again for the use of the word “and.” Sometimes it’s the cutesy/girly “iyaund” and later it’s the more standard “and.” I have always held that the cutesey/girly manner is a recent development in US English and recent enough that the use of that style is generally forced and not natural especially someone of Ford’s age and education.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I do like the assumption that the music for the party just happened to be controlled from the very bedroom Ford was “shoved into”. And if she was relieved to be extricated from the “assault” why run into an even more confined location,,,the bathroom..rather than run downstairs where other people were available to assist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. And why didn’t she scream???
And not telling her parents is VERY odd…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe she was known as the “liddle girl who cried “WOLF” ” too many times and her parents caught her in too many lies for her first 15 years of living with them.
LikeLike
She has never explained ‘why’ she went up to that bedroom with the boys.
[supposedly, according to her story]
I hope they ask her…one of them…”What made you go up to that bedroom with the boys?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
She claimed she went upstairs to use the bathroom in the hall…
only one bathroom in the house? none on the bottom floor?????
Just made me think about the extra front door.
Maybe she wanted a Tudor-style house…
Clearly she needed a reason to be pinned to a bed by Kavanaugh….Beds & Bath upstairs,,,Perhaps a bath BUT ,No beds downstairs…
Very poorly designed home. One bath is upstairs and house stereo is in the bedroom.
No bathroom/powder room on the first floor in a Bethesda two-story home.
There should have been a ? at the end of my comment about the bathroom situation.
Ah…I didn’t get that that was why she was up there.
What bullshit…she could’ve used the bathroom downstairs.
This hearing is a farce. Kavanaugh will get confirmed. This is the Democrats last chance to injure President Trump before the mid terms. They will not succeed. Just let the hearing occur and the committee vote will take place tomorrow and the full vote on Monday. Trust President Trump. He knows Kavanaugh is more than qualified to be a SC Justice.
The Democrats are just cutting their own throats. President Trump has them dancing on a string. The fun really starts when Justice Ginsberg dies or is found incapable of duties and a new Justice is nominated. Trust me, President Trump is really going to stick it to them when he has 56-58 Republicans in the senate after the mid-terms.
Maybe they are going to land their blows against Dr. Ford when Kavanaugh is out there so they don’t look “mean” to Dr. Ford.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You accused Judge Kavanaugh’s high school of being “elitist”. What did you mean by that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s get to the part where there has been an unwanted immaculate conception delusion as a recurrent nightmare all caused by an overactive hippocampus or …..lonely something
LikeLiked by 2 people
Folks, calm down.
Typically in a senate hearing you get a republican for 5 minutes, then a democrat for 5 minutes. They all ask and say different things, and it’s all disjointed.
Mitchell is getting interrupted every 5 minutes, but typically the republican senators would have to SWITCH every 5 minutes, after being rebutted by a democrat.
INSTEAD, every 5 minutes we get to go back to the same Prosecutor. She is laying out the facts right now, and we will get to the good stuff later.
This is *MUCH* more effective than having countering senators grand stand back and forth for 4 hours.
If you’re agreeing with Chris Wallace, you’re doing it wrong.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Will Kavanaugh have the right to directly face/question his accuser? I would think as a Supreme Court Justice he would be more than a good witness in his own defense? This whole hearing should have been Kavanaugh questioning her directly.
LikeLike
So, she left alone and no-one missed her?
She seems to be implying she arrives alone, so:
Who’s house is it? How did she know where to go? Who gave her the address she no longer remembers? How did she identify that she had arrived at the right house? What colour was the door?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did she drive home drunk?
They took a caller on the CSPAN call-in…from the Democrat line.
The caller said “She’s lying. This is all fake.”
Next caller, Republican line…”This is so scripted. It’s all a lie.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wheatie, here’s reality.
The Democrats and the Media have convinced you, and me, and others, that we’re the minority. We’re not. Almost everybody agrees with us, it’s just many of them aren’t vocal about it.
Everytime I watch C-span the callers on both lines completely support Trump.
If we stop the democrats from vote cheating we’d gain about 15 points in every election.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unfortunately CSpan callers don’t vote, limp noodles like Flake and Murkowski do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As an actual rape survivor (also torture) who was sober and remembers vividly every detail and second (my attack was 35 years ago), and spent years just trying to forget, but never will, I am beyond livid this lying lying lying woman is even allowed a voice. Did I write “lying” enough times??? Every rape victim who sees this knows she’s lying.
Have they asked her if she could recall the neighborhood or could she recognize the house, if she saw it?
What was the type or artist/group performing the music?
Color of the bedsheet, walls?
Why hasn’t Judge been called to testify?
Her saying six weeks after the incident she sees Judge at the grocery store and she doesn’t avoid him strikes me as odd.
It’s also odd she can’t remember how she got home. One would think she was hell bent on getting out of the area and would remember how that happened, given she did not get their on her own.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My fallback position is to say prayers for Judge K.
We can’t help him any other way.
A sick woman, a sick process, weak, spineless Senators is a Purgatorio for the Judge.
Prayer alone has protected America.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’d say our military has done a darn good job of protecting us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And they are successful only with GOD’S Providence…
What’s the problem with “white men” questioning a white woman? Wallace is insuffarable
LikeLiked by 3 people
Reportedly, her history was scrubbed from the Internet as were photographs and photo captions from online yearbooks from the all-girls private school she attended. That managing of her background occurred during the 3 months that passed from the time she first notified her congressperson (and attempted to pass tips along to the Washington Post) in June and the time this became public in September.
I would like to hear the prosecutor who is conducting the questioning of Blasey-Ford before the Committee ask the witness what she knows about that – Who did it? Why was it done? What were the parameters for the scrubbing? She testified she spent two months agonizing about whether to go public with her name, but while her own history was being scrubbed, SOMEBODY was organizing a surprise accusation against Judge Kavanaugh.
HE gets a surprise accusation, while the accuser’s own history is scrubbed. BS.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You know journalism is dead when the insane clown posse on Fox News is taking up for the lying snake in the grass accuser.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A man has come forward and been interviewed three times with a confession, she can’t remember a lot, but has no need to see the confessors face?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chrissy Wallace can’t understand what’s going on…. he doesn’t see laying down the groundwork.
Mr. Denial.
Only Judge Kavanaugh has been bullied in this hearing.
We are barely into this and you guys are already throwing in the towel??? Has she revealed more evidence that implicated Judge K???
Not impressed with the prosecutor. Perry Mason she is not. Not even Ham Burger. We shall see what she will ask within the next brief 5 minutes before being interrupted by another grandstanding demonrat submitting a pile of letters from Soros operatives.
Putting aside her “credibility” here are some interesting observations:
Things she remembers specifically:
Swimming and diving earlier at the country club
Who was at the party
Quiet downstairs loud music playing upstairs
The one piece bathing suit under her clothes, the groping and the laughing
The jumping on the bed and all falling apart
The running to the bathroom to get away
The laughing and stumbling down the stairs
Leaving the party past everyone standing there (this is new)
Seeing Mark Judge at the grocery store, saying hi and him looking “ill” (this is also new)
Things she can’t remember at all:
Who’s house it was
How she got there
How she got home
Approximate date this happened
Also interesting to note:
She was NOT raped
She DID get away
There were several other people in the house including her friend yet she chose not to tell anyone. Ever. Till now.
That said, I can almost understand not telling anyone you were raped. I have been raped twice and telling people was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done. Actually, come to think of it, I am not sure I told anyone ever about my first one. I was heavily intoxicated, underaged and woke up to being molested by an old man. I ran away as soon as I could get up and found my way somewhere to call my dad to come get me and he never questioned why (that was our deal.) The 2nd time I did report, yet they declined to prosecute due to two previous cases that turned out to be lies. (Think of how I feel about women who lie about rape.)
The reason I lay this out is that I understand the shame of being raped and being afraid or unwilling to tell anyone about it. However, I know that if two drunk clowns did that to me, I’d immediately tell everyone and anyone about it, especially right away. Hey everyone, this idiot just tried to rape me but I got away! Kick his ass!
LikeLiked by 1 person
and she left her female friend in a house with a rapist …. riiiiiiight ….
I have three great, well-mannered sons who have been raised to respect women and all others. As a responsible parent, what do I say to them about this travesty of justice? I guess the left wants to fan the flames of a full out gender war. Need to channel this COLD ANGER in a purposeful way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
its always been about painting a #WaronWomen meme and thats failing … hold the line …
Thanks for the updates. I can not watch it. I have Fox on the TV and in the Car. I just get so livid when I see people lie and grand stand with a smirk on their face. The non verbals say we both know I am lying and there is not a damn thing you can do about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the end, its going to come down fact vs emotion. 100% of the media are going with emotion, so its all on the RINO gang of 4 at this point to choose. We already know the “media” polls are going to call Ford “believable” but say nothing about the facts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, is this going as bad as the media says it is for Kav? I can’t watch…?
right … you expected the media to claim she’s a liar ??? really ? I have bridge for sale you might be interested in …
LikeLiked by 1 person
NO! The media is spinning like always, we’re doing just fine.
Leland was not there. Does not know the judge. If she is wrongly remembering her friend being there, how can she be sure of anything?
Every time she refers to the physiology of trauma based memory, I cannot help but think that she is digging herself into a hole.
Now that we have all of the facts, let’s check Kavanaugh’s alibi:
“Sir, were you ever in a house in the 1980s with 4 or 5 or 6 or 7 or …. people?”
The Dims and the other Soros surrogates have spent a week trying to insert the compromised and partisan FBI into this confirmation process. Christopher Wray is over the FBI but Rod Rosenstein is over Wray. I think this explains why the Soros agitators are out in force.
Deep State in action.
SWITCH TO FOX BUSINESS
They’re much more on the positive side of it. Guy just said Ford is going down, she spent 18 minutes talking to her lawyer next to her, because the lawyer sees where the questioning is going.
Remember, typically the republicans would have to SWITCH speakers every 5 minutes like the democrats, instead we get to use the same one! She’s F****ED!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I havent been a fan of Wallace for yrs. Won’t watch any show he is on and hear same from many others.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly which docs has POTUS Trump with held justifying an injunction??!!
and now act Two….as we go pin balling along
Every word she speaks is the “perpetual almost crying child voice”…..Poor Dear….
Hand me your purse, I’m barfing…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Throw those “Statute of Limitations” out the window, they were written by Old White Men!
Firstly, the reaction by C Wallace et al. is from a performance artist point of view. He is a performance artist…not a lawyer, not bright, and a leftist.
Second, I saw some of the Leahy stuff. This is advanced agitation-propaganda. In the Soviet Union (back in Stalin’s day) their were acting troupes that went across the county to propagandize the county folk. The only difference here is that the agitprop troupes the USSR used cut out props to tell stories about evil people….here we use live people. (if you are a totalitarian, take notes…this is profession stuff)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think this “Google interns” business is a LIE? Since it’s out there in various places that she runs the CIA INTERN program at Stanford. Anyone confirmed that? If so, Ms. Blasey Ford is definitely “deep state”! https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-09-23/exposed-cia-honeytrap-set-kavanaugh-accuser-cia-ties
This not a search for the truth. This is political show hearing. A five-minute rule for cross-examination of the accuser. Brought to you by the consent of the Republicans on this panel.
She’s back with her “Sufer Girl” look…..Hair pulled back, glasses on top of head…LOL
I thought she said she walked home?!
Under questioning by Mitchell, she agreed that someone drove her home. She also agreed that no one has come forward to say they drove her home.
