Sean Hannity Interviews Lindsey Graham About Kavanaugh Hearing…

Senator Lindsey Graham appears on television with Sean Hannity to discuss his historic moment at the Judge Kavanaugh senate hearing today.
Cold Anger:
Senator Lindsey Graham appears on television with Sean Hannity to discuss his historic moment at the Judge Kavanaugh senate hearing today.
Cold Anger:
TY for posting this clip Sundance…..
Chick-fil-A nuggets…in NYC, no less!
God Bless Lindsay Graham for having the courage to stand up and tell the truth…….
You bet!
TOWNHALL JUST RAN THAT THEY HAVE THE VOTES!
Thanks for this! I found it: https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2018/09/27/breaking-we-have-the-votes-n2523402
Dobbs just said the same thing! Tomorrow at 0930.
Excellent!
Yes Chick-Fil-A in NYC. one of the busiest even in the rain.
That’s it! Scares suburban folks…!
Like Judge K before him, that was some Ezekiel 25:17 right there – and it was glorious.
The second time I watched Graham’s meltdown I also watched Judge K – you can just see the ‘daaaaaaaaaaaay-um’ forming in his head-
oh… so that’s what that was. The ‘day-um epiphany’. I couldn’t quite put my finger on it but, yeah, that works.
Well, I’m just glad it didn’t have a Pulp Fiction end 😬
Ezekiel 25:17
I will carry out great vengeance on them and punish them in my wrath. Then they will know that I am the LORD, when I take vengeance on them.
I totally agree; Democrats who orchestrated and participated in this diabolically evil plot to thwart Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation *at any cost* have more than just the wrath of the American voter to worry about.
Clinton revenge indeed. Her Jezebel hands are all over this mission to destroy – not only Judge Kavanaugh but the ability of President Trump to select judicial nominees and thus stick it to him for defeating her in 2016.
That woman belongs in prison where she can’t do so much damage; she belongs in prison because she Broke the Law many times over. If not prison, send her to a deserted island!
darcy, with no weapons and no seeds…no food or water.
just a mirror.
Ezekial 25:17
The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the
Inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men
Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and good will
shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness
for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children
And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious
Anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers
And you will know
My name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee
Clinton’s hands.
Soros the puppeteer.
Precisely.
I love when LG called all these vulnerable senators and flake.
Never been a fan of Graham, but today he was magnificent. We need more Republicans to step up and call this for what it is. Ben Sasse from my erstwhile state of Nebraska comes to mind.
Graham did indeed. It seems he has a shackle off with the passing of McCain. Graham found a much better leader in President Trump.
Obviously.
Yes! Free at last! He has a cunning mind and a quick wit. That is formidable in a prosecutor. Or Senator participating in this charade.
Or repenting? Nah…
Remember when Candidate Trump gave out Senator Lindsey Graham’s phone number live on tv?😊😯😂
And Lindsey’s response ad of 100 ways to destroy your phone was hilarious!😂
No, I missed that! :-O
But President Trump’s answer to Lindsey Graham was genius!
When Graham exposed Trump’s phone number, Donald Trump turned it into a campaign message.
THAT..is why President Trump is a genius!!!!
👍
I believe that too. He’s a changed man since McCain has been mercifully removed from this planet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dream on. Our little chipmunk doesn’t have it in him.
Lindsey Graham had his Spartacus moment today; it’s part of who he really is when he is up against a wall.
VSGPDJT saw that special characteristic in him and made the point of having a few rounds of golf with him and dinner and phone calls to chat about certain things.
POTUS gives the nod to Graham and Graham reciprocates.
Today, they are on the same team.
As it should be.
It’s a good thing for the country.
Tell Corey, “that’s what a Spartacus moment looks like!”
LikeLiked by 16 people
Ha! – brilliant, Jonesy!
It IS a good thing for our country, Abigail, and I’m happy he took that fierce stand in defense of the good Judge, but Miss Graham has much more to do to prove to me he’s on the MAGA team, the Trump Train, the side of every Deplorable American before I welcome him with open arms and an unquestioning heart to the fold.
I get a stinking feeling he’s playing his part in a charade to the Deplorables, that he has an ulterior motive for his action and public stand today. I do NOT get such a feeling from the actions of the likes of certain people like our incredible Lion or the good Judge or Pompeo. Been fooled by too many for too long to be fooled too easily anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do share with the 3 OTHER Senators who outshined LG to win the day.
We’re ALL saying “Show Me More” but LG KILLED.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I give credit where credit is due…
He deserves my praise for what he did for Judge Kavanaugh’s family today.
He spoke the truth…………
When he does wrong he receives my wrath……….
Lindsey has been Divinely led throw PDJT since McShame was exposed in the dossier. Hopefully Lindsey will continue to follow this Divine path.
*through
Sen. Graham was awesome. Will see how long he can stay on the right side.
Sen. Grassley handled the entire process with finesse and smarts, but is still criticized by many impatient ones our side, including the legal geniuses.
We all need to send him a note thanking him for what he did today during the hearings and standing up for Judge Kavanaugh………
LikeLiked by 15 people
I thanked him on his twitter from all of us.
I saw so much evil posted on his twitter…I had to write something nice.
Good for you, elena. I don’t do Twitter so I gladly accept your including us in your tweet.
TY Elena……….
The man really struggles with the English language. You root for him to find the right words, but he just seems to always stumble on his tongue. Its not a criticism, just an observation. I like him. I just dont find him particularly eloquent
Lindsey Graham today was what Cory Booker thinks he is
LikeLiked by 19 people
Like……..
Pity watching DiFi stumble around and have to wait for her handler to whisper in her ear – good GOD she’s vile-
LikeLiked by 15 people
Nothing heard from Flake so far?
https://www.yahoo.com/news/kavanaughs-fate-now-rests-three-gop-senators-flake-murkowski-collins-002247438.html
LikeLike
Manchin is in a dead heat in WVA-my money says he’ll vote to confirm-
LikeLiked by 6 people
Lou Dobbs reported a few min ago that Repubs are out of their splinter meeting and the committee will vote tomorrow morning 930am. DiGenova predicts 11 Repubs will vote Judge K out of committee.
Committee recommendation will be interesting.
I have a lot of new respect for Lindsey Graham!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Lindsey gets a twofer.
He actually talked more than Sean.
LikeLiked by 25 people
Ha!
Patrick, that HAS to be a First!!!
Yes he did. That must be a first. LOL
The nation owes this man a debt of gratitude for what he did today. He literally saved a man’s life, his family and our country.
He must have seen Mrs. Kavanaugh like this and decided today is the day I stand up and lay it all on the field.
Winners want the ball when the game is on the line. Senator Graham took that ball and destroyed the Democrat Party with it!
May God bless you Senator Graham for the rest of your days on this Earth!
Yes he did stand up today Flep..
I’m happy someone finally had the courage to do so………
Amen
“The nation owes this man a debt of gratitude for what he did today. He literally saved a man’s life, his family and our country.”
****
Absolutely!!! Absolution for Sen. Graham for political sins past and future. He stood up in a vicious environment, with the outcome in doubt and unlike many of his colleagues who have been hiding, checking the political wind; he went all out. Absolutely f***ing amazing!!!!!
Sen. Graham’s defense of Kavanaugh today may rank up with Joseph Welch’s June 9, 1954 defense at a US Senate hearing: “Let us not assassinate this lad further, senator. You have done enough. Have you no sense of decency?”
He probably saw Judge Kavanaugh’s mother wiping tears from her eyes as well and the pained look on his fathers face….he may have had tears in his eyes also. Sheesh, my eyes are welling up as I type this.
I know. I think about his parents, too. It would crush my heart to see either of my grown daughters having to suffer this way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope this works. The link looks a bit wonky.
Tears my heart out. The insufferable jackals have no heart…..just an empty space.
You know to click on the image to enlarge, right?
Those vultures went after this family and changes their happiness to hurt that can never be erased. Good grief those are little children they hurt. They have years of schooling ahead where they very well could be taunted by classmates.
This picture is hard to look at.
Breaks my heart to see what these evil people did to Judge Kavanaugh and his family….
I hope they find a way to heal from all of these lies told just to harm/frame a good man…
LikeLiked by 2 people
God comforts the broken hearted — the Psalms are replete with the balm of healing.
The Kavanaugh’s will be stronger in their faith and more determined in their righteous temporal causes and challenges.
CHIK FIL A ! Haha! Lindsey Graham speaking the TRUTH today.
I was not exactly happy when Grassley & the committee made this whole debacle last this long…
But the hearing today made me like Kavanaugh so much more.
This man deserves the Justice seat more than anyone I could even fathom.
God bless this man and his family.
He will make an EXCEPTIONAL judge.
Big mistake promoting Lindsey Graham imho.
When any man speaks the truth, you need to promote it. Doesn’t matter the medium. Truth trumps all. Even if it comes from the former DeceptiCON Graham.
He spoke the truth today and there is some respect to be had from that.
We all know here at CTH that Lindsey was not on the MAGA train from day 1, but these past few months he sure has shown different colors.
Definitely fair to remain skeptical, but this is a Lindsey Graham we haven’t seen before.
This is the Lindsey Graham…before he went to the Senate.
It was Congressman Lindsey Graham who lead the prosecution of Bill Clinton for his Impeachment.
Totally agree. We can’t handle people’s reputations as if they were mainly pawns on a political chessboard. Some people think like they are. but the eighth commandment says otherwise.
Agree
Agree with Anon…..mistake promoting Lindsay Graham.
IMHO
Lindsay deserves praise for today. He basically turned the tide, when Judge K was basically standing alone. After tgat, a few other Republicans found their spine as well.
Hell, the Republicans were looking worse than the dreadful Arizona Cardinals(my favorite team). Judge K had a great opening statement but Lindsay was a huge difference maker.
Yes, we should probably still call him Grahamnesty on immigration, but he deserves major props.
Had Republicans continued to act like wimps, no way they would have a chance in Nov. Would conservatives want to show up after that fiasco? Republicans should be thanking Lindsay.
Maybe with McCain gone, Sen. Graham’s position on immigration will undergo some serious course change.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
You did well Senator. You spoke not only for the nominee and his family today. You spoke for the future of the United States of America. And for both these things, “Thank you.”
And our good conservative democrat friend from Alabama, Doug Jones, has just reported he is a “NO” vote for Judge Kavanaugh!
Imagine that!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great job Alabama. Geesh pathetic
LikeLiked by 5 people
Come on, Alabama. Make this a one time senator.
In the Urban dictionary, “sheep” is defined as:
Someone who mindlessly follows and emulates anything and everything in the name of fame/recognition. A waste of flesh and brain cells.
“Many of the kids where I live are sheep.”
A newer term that has come along is “sheeple.” In the Urban Dictionary “Sheeple” is defined as:
People unable to think for themselves. Followers. Lemmings. Those with no cognitive ablilities of their own.
That be you, doug!
A Poltroon.
Spit
I think Michael Savage coined the term “sheeple” a couple of decades or so ago.
So Doug Jones says he’s voting “NO” – If you’re Alabamian, you can call 202 224 – 4124
Isn’t he up for election this November as the seat was only for a few months or is it next year?
WE HAVE THE VOTES
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2018/09/27/breaking-we-have-the-votes-n2523402
Thx! Holding my breath and praying.
I pray this is true. I hope that this assertion is based on more than the layout of the linked article implies, that this is based on two tweets from nonSenate sources….1 that says that the 3 squishes and Manchin are voting together and 2) that a source says they have inside info that Manchin is a yes.
The headline is a strong assertion based on deducive reasoning but not real evidence as of yet.
I love the thought….but I’ll wait till-the fat lady sings.
None of those wafflers can be trusted.
Wouldn’t be entirely surprised if Graham got engaged in the next few months. That was gutsy.
America knows that Democrat voters put these shameless Democrats into office.
Democrat voter is a badge of immorality.
Shannon Bream’s Fox News show is interviewing people from different areas of the country. Lindsey was correct. He knew this was a hatchet job.
One woman in LA, I believe, said that when Kavanaugh began to speak, her understanding of his absolute frustration completely swayed her. Complete honesty.
I noticed during Ford’s testimony, there was an exhaustive effort on her part to overact emotion. Read in a transcript, though, her answers were a failure.
Ford could barely remember anything.
She had to read her answers from a piece of paper so when the script was flipped on her she flubbed the questions…
6-8 times she changed her story and lied…….
LikeLiked by 6 people
Eagle eyes, MM! Dissecting her appearance…it was a flop.
She also got caught giving a different story than what she started with.
She forgot herself, and her lies got exposed.
The little mousy poo, girly voice dropped a couple of brief times too, so that was also a bust.
Yep……
I so want her punished for what she tried to do to a good man…..
I don’t have to believe and I don’t believe her!
Perhaps her lawyers should be investigated, also. If they refused to give her information and communications from the Senate, that may be reason for disbarment.
As were Ford’s frequent assists from her attorneys.
PS I also called Bromwich’s office and left a message about the little envelope Sheila Jackson Lee passed to him…idiot!
So much for the “Dummies Guide to (Method Acting)”, huh, WSB.
method acting
A style of acting in which an “actor” tries to understand and “feel” the emotions of the character he or she represents.
As, MM, sez…
And I agree…
Scripted. Make belief. Fantasy.
aka..
LIES!!
There is a reason Laurence Olivier was a great actor…so few have followd!
A new Graham and I am happy to see it.
But wasn’t he complicit in the Trump “Shithole”?
I thought Graham said that he “didn’t hear” Pres Trump say that.
Kavanaugh should have replied “I try to keep the gang-raping down to a bare minimum.”
Graham was spellbinding. Congratulations to him. The Republicans better confirm Kavanaugh. If they don’t you might as well stick a fork in the country because we’re done. The Democrats are hateful monsters. I’d never vote for a Democrat for any office – Township Supervisor, School Board, County Commissioner, State Representative, US Senate or House of Representative. Never. Never. I’ll say it again – never.
RJ, don’t forget Dog Catcher.
no Dem Dog Catchers.
” If they don’t you might as well stick a fork in the country because we’re done.”
______
Nah…it would be a disappointment, and a setback…but our country would Not be “done”.
Pres Trump would appoint another SC nominee.
We would go from there.
And Judge Kavanaugh would be free to sue Dr. Fraud and all those other liars for Defamation.
Never. The most important pro-life vote in the House is the vote for Speaker, and they vote for abortion supporters. Ditto Senate. I don’t care about their private views. If they vote for Democratic Speaker/Leader they voted for Planned Parenthood and for third trimester abortion. No matter how they “would have” voted if the system were different. Who cares?
Kavanaugh pulled this off all by himself! Heroic and heartfelt (still recovering from the tears)! I feel the Senate really let him down by letting this go on way to long! It is wierd to see LG so ebullient! Something big (NoName?) has changed and I am thrilled to see it! Anybody not voting for Kavanaugh after this is simply corrupt or compromised! Fienstein has something on Murkowski. Flake said after the hearing it was a tough decision, really dude, who owns you? This is a defining moment as midterms bring all new fresh blood, and it is indeed RED!! God gave us another lionheart in Kavanaugh!!
That’s because Judge Kavanaugh had the truth on his side…..
It was a beautiful thing to witness…..
Wasn’t it! So sweet to behold and such a stark contrast to the sickness surrounding him!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was only able to follow proceedings via comments on here. It seemed as though JK was perhaps flagging a little as the stress of defending himself, alone, may have started to take a toll. Reading between the lines here, it seemed that Lindsey saw this and stepped into the breach. Magnificent performance. Saw a brave man best on all sides and rode to his side, sword in hand.
Might have to change Miss Lindsey to Sir Lindsey.
‘ … a brave man ‘beset’ on all sides …’
Cool.
I want to hear from the odious John Kasich, whose father was a mailman, and get Hhim on record. Don’t let him have any squish room—does he support Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court seat?
As a Buckeye, I could not care less what opinion John “Butthurt” Kasich has on anything !
Doesn’t matter. He doesn’t get to vote.
I want to know also!!!!
Ugly, obnoxious women attacked Lindsey Graham afterwards.
http://www.theamericanmirror.com/hepersisted-lindsey-graham-battles-hecklers-during-tv-interview/
Awesome security there. Why don’t people just going there and start beating senators?
* go there
Lindsey persisted.
Wow. Miss Lindsey just got her man card back. Somehow when McStain died the curse was lifted on Senator Graham!
I think Graham has support from POTUS and maybe protection or assurance. Graham needs a friend and POTUS needs a friend. Maybe Graham finally saw who POTUS is and what he is about.
Thank you, sundance, for posting.
This afternoon America saw what character, courage and conviction look like in Senator Graham.
God bless and protect him…
and I think President Trump owes him another round of golf!
Today, besides being Judge Kavanaugh’s day , it was Lindsey Graham who stood up and filled the gap.
I think this is the first video I watched of Senator Graham. I have heard him during debates, but that does not count.
What is refreshing and the plus from today’s hearing was, I saw, besides Senator Graham, quite a few Senators picking the ball and running, and I think it was Lindsey Graham who inspired them to follow suit. Now if only these senators will keep their new found spine and set for the remaining 6 years of President Trump’s term, this country will be progressing at Trump speed. I do not know how many of you remember but President Trump had promised while campaigning that “we will turn this around so fast that your head will spin”. I think when he made that promise he was hoping co-operation from congress to get onboard with his MAGA agenda post election. It didn’t happen and that is SAD!
Maybe fellow treepers can help – does Senator Graham always speak the way he did in today’s hearing and in this interview? I find shades of President Trump in him, in terms of speaking from the heart and to actually mean what he was saying. Also watch the video between 7:39 and 7:46 (actually start from 7:10) and I think he tears up while talking about Judge Kavanaugh’s family, specifically about his 10 year old daughter. Maybe I am wrong, but I have my doubts – I recognize, when a man tries to hide his tears.
President Trump may have said … you were at meeting at Sea? Island to oust me! Come on board and you get pads?
pass
Yes, Senator Graham does indeed have a fighting spirit (VSGPDJT knows it) and he has exposed it over the years. However, it seems to depend on who the POTUS is and where the majority lies as to how he plays the game.
He is a powerful political force and he is not one of the ‘bad, evil guys’; that’s prolly why he gets re-elected in SC.
Indelible in my hippocampus is the fact that Christine Ford is a pathetic fraud.
Remember what this smear on Kavanaugh is really about. Listen closely to the question Lindsey Graham asks Kavanaugh about military vs. civilian courts when it comes to trying enemy combatants. Listen closely because this is what the dem freakout is really about.
Yes the military courts/tribunal is freaking them out……….
They are guilty of so many crimes against people all over the world.
May they rot in he!! someday soon……
Pam, THANKS for posting this.
Much discussion ab it, but I had not heard the exchange.
I do wonder…other than having this dialogue on the record…what Lindsey was thinking here.
I know what I wish h was thinking, ha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. I would have loved to been a fly on the wall. 😉
Never will completely trust Graham in the same way I will never completely trust Ted Cruz but I give credit where credit is due: he knocked it out of the park today and I thank him for it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Notice what Graham said, that once it makes it to the Senate floor they are going to pick up some democrat votes. Yup! Watch. Just has to be voted out of committee in a way that can’t be filibustered and he’s in.
Saw this on Twiitter..no wonder Kavanaugh mentioned Hillary.Fords lawyer .Katz with Hillary
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is what you get when you drag $100 through a trailer court. They need to cover her up with one of those blue $3 tarps.
to think this woman came anywhere near the presidency.
Let’s be honest. Lindsay likely saved the day. Judge K was awesome in his opening statement but Lindsay thankfully took control instead of allowing the lady prosecutor to continue. Had he not intervened and said what he did, the following Repubs would likely have let her continue.
Couldn’t agree more!
“Let not your heart be troubled nor afraid”. . . . Kim Clement was a Prophet of God. In 2008 Hod told him Trump would become president. In 2014 Regarding the Supreme Court, Kim prophesied, “Watch how I change everything, for there shall be those who are in justice. There are those who are in a strong position, I’m just hearing this now, in the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court. Two shall step down for the embarrassment of what shall take place for I wish to place in the highest court in the land, righteousness.” Clement was a man of God and passed away last year. He was also always right.
Hope we really got the vote for the sake of the republic.
I think that DHS should declare the DNC to be a terrorist organization
They ought to time edit that barn-burner of a speech he made today & then put it out there as a Republican campaign commercial for the midterms.
Have President Trump at the end saying something like ” You know who I am, and I approved this message. Now get out there and vote!”
Has anyone pointed out yet that the reason Ford did not share her psychotherapist’s notes with the committee is because they are fraudulent?
Sharing forged notes that you falsely claim were written in 2012 with the Washington Post is not a federal crime, but submitting them to a Senate hearing is.
Watch this video again for reference. This is where the Graham/Kavanaugh exchange was mentioned. I think it during the first two minutes.
Judge Kavanaugh has earned the Judiciary Medal of Honor.
HIT LIKE PEARL HARBOR.
CRITICALLY WOUNDED.
LEFT TO FIGHT ALONE BY HIS LEADERS.
TAKING INCOMING OUT IN THE OPEN.
WEAPONLESS YET UNAFRAID.
FIGHTING 360 FROM ALL SIDES.
BATTLING BARE-HANDED AGAINST ALL ODDS.
DOWN TO HIS LAST BREATH.
GIVING HIS ALL TO SAVE OUR NATION.
UNCOMMON VALOR. INCREDIBLE GALLANTRY.
God moves in a mysterious way
His wonders to perform;
He plants His footsteps in the sea
And rides upon the storm.
Deep in unfathomable mines
Of never failing skill
He treasures up His bright designs
And works His sov’reign will.
-William Cowper
For what its worth I sent this email to Senator Graham, (first time i have called him that in years)
“Senator Graham
Thank you for your unequivocal support of Judge Kavanaugh. It has been many years since I have witnessed this level of “Fire in your Belly”. I remember watching you years ago without doubt of your conservative credentials.
A few years ago, fairly or unfairly I began to question that judgement. My original view of you as rational fighter has been restored. I realize this makes lousy cut and paste for political literature. then again speaking from the heart rarely does.
Thank you Senator
Bravo”
Okay perhaps a little over the top, and yeah i know Ill get a fund raising letter now. He is not completely out of the dog house for me, but I have to celebrate his new found glorious ca-hones.
