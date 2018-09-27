Sean Hannity Interviews Lindsey Graham About Kavanaugh Hearing…

Posted on September 27, 2018 by

Senator Lindsey Graham appears on television with Sean Hannity to discuss his historic moment at the Judge Kavanaugh senate hearing today.

Cold Anger:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Cultural Marxism, Death Threats, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2018, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, propaganda, Supreme Court, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

156 Responses to Sean Hannity Interviews Lindsey Graham About Kavanaugh Hearing…

  1. MM says:
    September 27, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    TY for posting this clip Sundance…..

    Liked by 23 people

    Reply
  2. BocephusRex says:
    September 27, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    Like Judge K before him, that was some Ezekiel 25:17 right there – and it was glorious.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  3. SR says:
    September 27, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    I love when LG called all these vulnerable senators and flake.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  4. William Petty says:
    September 27, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    Never been a fan of Graham, but today he was magnificent. We need more Republicans to step up and call this for what it is. Ben Sasse from my erstwhile state of Nebraska comes to mind.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  5. abigailstraight says:
    September 27, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    Lindsey Graham had his Spartacus moment today; it’s part of who he really is when he is up against a wall.
    VSGPDJT saw that special characteristic in him and made the point of having a few rounds of golf with him and dinner and phone calls to chat about certain things.
    POTUS gives the nod to Graham and Graham reciprocates.
    Today, they are on the same team.
    As it should be.
    It’s a good thing for the country.

    Liked by 31 people

    Reply
  6. Peter Rabbit says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    Sen. Graham was awesome. Will see how long he can stay on the right side.

    Sen. Grassley handled the entire process with finesse and smarts, but is still criticized by many impatient ones our side, including the legal geniuses.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  7. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    Lindsey Graham today was what Cory Booker thinks he is

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  8. bocephusrex says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    Pity watching DiFi stumble around and have to wait for her handler to whisper in her ear – good GOD she’s vile-

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  10. drawfortruth says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    I have a lot of new respect for Lindsey Graham!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  11. patrickhenrycensored says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    Lindsey gets a twofer.
    He actually talked more than Sean.

    Liked by 25 people

    Reply
  12. fleporeblog says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    The nation owes this man a debt of gratitude for what he did today. He literally saved a man’s life, his family and our country.

    He must have seen Mrs. Kavanaugh like this and decided today is the day I stand up and lay it all on the field.

    Winners want the ball when the game is on the line. Senator Graham took that ball and destroyed the Democrat Party with it!

    May God bless you Senator Graham for the rest of your days on this Earth!

    Liked by 33 people

    Reply
    • MM says:
      September 27, 2018 at 11:12 pm

      Yes he did stand up today Flep..
      I’m happy someone finally had the courage to do so………

      Liked by 14 people

      Reply
    • SHV says:
      September 27, 2018 at 11:19 pm

      “The nation owes this man a debt of gratitude for what he did today. He literally saved a man’s life, his family and our country.”
      ****
      Absolutely!!! Absolution for Sen. Graham for political sins past and future. He stood up in a vicious environment, with the outcome in doubt and unlike many of his colleagues who have been hiding, checking the political wind; he went all out. Absolutely f***ing amazing!!!!!

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • SHV says:
        September 27, 2018 at 11:28 pm

        Sen. Graham’s defense of Kavanaugh today may rank up with Joseph Welch’s June 9, 1954 defense at a US Senate hearing: “Let us not assassinate this lad further, senator. You have done enough. Have you no sense of decency?”

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
    • nwtex says:
      September 27, 2018 at 11:24 pm

      He probably saw Judge Kavanaugh’s mother wiping tears from her eyes as well and the pained look on his fathers face….he may have had tears in his eyes also. Sheesh, my eyes are welling up as I type this.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
  13. deepdivemaga says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    CHIK FIL A ! Haha! Lindsey Graham speaking the TRUTH today.

    I was not exactly happy when Grassley & the committee made this whole debacle last this long…
    But the hearing today made me like Kavanaugh so much more.

    This man deserves the Justice seat more than anyone I could even fathom.

    God bless this man and his family.

    He will make an EXCEPTIONAL judge.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  14. Anon says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    Big mistake promoting Lindsey Graham imho.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • deepdivemaga says:
      September 27, 2018 at 11:10 pm

      When any man speaks the truth, you need to promote it. Doesn’t matter the medium. Truth trumps all. Even if it comes from the former DeceptiCON Graham.
      He spoke the truth today and there is some respect to be had from that.

      We all know here at CTH that Lindsey was not on the MAGA train from day 1, but these past few months he sure has shown different colors.

      Definitely fair to remain skeptical, but this is a Lindsey Graham we haven’t seen before.

      Liked by 16 people

      Reply
    • Outerlimitsfan says:
      September 27, 2018 at 11:26 pm

      Lindsay deserves praise for today. He basically turned the tide, when Judge K was basically standing alone. After tgat, a few other Republicans found their spine as well.

      Hell, the Republicans were looking worse than the dreadful Arizona Cardinals(my favorite team). Judge K had a great opening statement but Lindsay was a huge difference maker.

      Yes, we should probably still call him Grahamnesty on immigration, but he deserves major props.

      Had Republicans continued to act like wimps, no way they would have a chance in Nov. Would conservatives want to show up after that fiasco? Republicans should be thanking Lindsay.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  15. menolikekoolaid says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    You did well Senator. You spoke not only for the nominee and his family today. You spoke for the future of the United States of America. And for both these things, “Thank you.”

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  16. abigailstraight says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    And our good conservative democrat friend from Alabama, Doug Jones, has just reported he is a “NO” vote for Judge Kavanaugh!
    Imagine that!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • nwtex says:
      September 27, 2018 at 11:26 pm

      Thx! Holding my breath and praying.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • albertus magnus says:
      September 27, 2018 at 11:27 pm

      I pray this is true. I hope that this assertion is based on more than the layout of the linked article implies, that this is based on two tweets from nonSenate sources….1 that says that the 3 squishes and Manchin are voting together and 2) that a source says they have inside info that Manchin is a yes.

      The headline is a strong assertion based on deducive reasoning but not real evidence as of yet.

      Like

      Reply
    • Newman says:
      September 27, 2018 at 11:37 pm

      I love the thought….but I’ll wait till-the fat lady sings.

      None of those wafflers can be trusted.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  18. vfm#7634 says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:12 pm

    Wouldn’t be entirely surprised if Graham got engaged in the next few months. That was gutsy.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Chieftain says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    America knows that Democrat voters put these shameless Democrats into office.
    Democrat voter is a badge of immorality.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. WSB says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    Shannon Bream’s Fox News show is interviewing people from different areas of the country. Lindsey was correct. He knew this was a hatchet job.

    One woman in LA, I believe, said that when Kavanaugh began to speak, her understanding of his absolute frustration completely swayed her. Complete honesty.

    I noticed during Ford’s testimony, there was an exhaustive effort on her part to overact emotion. Read in a transcript, though, her answers were a failure.

    Ford could barely remember anything.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  21. rbrtsmth says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    A new Graham and I am happy to see it.

    But wasn’t he complicit in the Trump “Shithole”?

    Like

    Reply
  22. Sentient says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    Kavanaugh should have replied “I try to keep the gang-raping down to a bare minimum.”

    Like

    Reply
  23. RJ says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    Graham was spellbinding. Congratulations to him. The Republicans better confirm Kavanaugh. If they don’t you might as well stick a fork in the country because we’re done. The Democrats are hateful monsters. I’d never vote for a Democrat for any office – Township Supervisor, School Board, County Commissioner, State Representative, US Senate or House of Representative. Never. Never. I’ll say it again – never.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • piper567 says:
      September 27, 2018 at 11:44 pm

      RJ, don’t forget Dog Catcher.
      no Dem Dog Catchers.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      September 27, 2018 at 11:51 pm

      ” If they don’t you might as well stick a fork in the country because we’re done.”
      ______

      Nah…it would be a disappointment, and a setback…but our country would Not be “done”.

      Pres Trump would appoint another SC nominee.
      We would go from there.

      And Judge Kavanaugh would be free to sue Dr. Fraud and all those other liars for Defamation.

      Like

      Reply
    • formerdem says:
      September 27, 2018 at 11:53 pm

      Never. The most important pro-life vote in the House is the vote for Speaker, and they vote for abortion supporters. Ditto Senate. I don’t care about their private views. If they vote for Democratic Speaker/Leader they voted for Planned Parenthood and for third trimester abortion. No matter how they “would have” voted if the system were different. Who cares?

      Like

      Reply
  24. Cheri Lawrence says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    Kavanaugh pulled this off all by himself! Heroic and heartfelt (still recovering from the tears)! I feel the Senate really let him down by letting this go on way to long! It is wierd to see LG so ebullient! Something big (NoName?) has changed and I am thrilled to see it! Anybody not voting for Kavanaugh after this is simply corrupt or compromised! Fienstein has something on Murkowski. Flake said after the hearing it was a tough decision, really dude, who owns you? This is a defining moment as midterms bring all new fresh blood, and it is indeed RED!! God gave us another lionheart in Kavanaugh!!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  25. Jase says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    I was only able to follow proceedings via comments on here. It seemed as though JK was perhaps flagging a little as the stress of defending himself, alone, may have started to take a toll. Reading between the lines here, it seemed that Lindsey saw this and stepped into the breach. Magnificent performance. Saw a brave man best on all sides and rode to his side, sword in hand.
    Might have to change Miss Lindsey to Sir Lindsey.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  26. wheatietoo says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    Cool.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  27. Lindy says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    I want to hear from the odious John Kasich, whose father was a mailman, and get Hhim on record. Don’t let him have any squish room—does he support Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court seat?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. thegrandprognosticator says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    Wow. Miss Lindsey just got her man card back. Somehow when McStain died the curse was lifted on Senator Graham!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • singingsoul says:
      September 27, 2018 at 11:39 pm

      I think Graham has support from POTUS and maybe protection or assurance. Graham needs a friend and POTUS needs a friend. Maybe Graham finally saw who POTUS is and what he is about.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  30. mj_inOC says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    Thank you, sundance, for posting.
    This afternoon America saw what character, courage and conviction look like in Senator Graham.
    God bless and protect him…
    and I think President Trump owes him another round of golf!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  31. newamericandeplorable says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    Today, besides being Judge Kavanaugh’s day , it was Lindsey Graham who stood up and filled the gap.

    I think this is the first video I watched of Senator Graham. I have heard him during debates, but that does not count.

    What is refreshing and the plus from today’s hearing was, I saw, besides Senator Graham, quite a few Senators picking the ball and running, and I think it was Lindsey Graham who inspired them to follow suit. Now if only these senators will keep their new found spine and set for the remaining 6 years of President Trump’s term, this country will be progressing at Trump speed. I do not know how many of you remember but President Trump had promised while campaigning that “we will turn this around so fast that your head will spin”. I think when he made that promise he was hoping co-operation from congress to get onboard with his MAGA agenda post election. It didn’t happen and that is SAD!

    Maybe fellow treepers can help – does Senator Graham always speak the way he did in today’s hearing and in this interview? I find shades of President Trump in him, in terms of speaking from the heart and to actually mean what he was saying. Also watch the video between 7:39 and 7:46 (actually start from 7:10) and I think he tears up while talking about Judge Kavanaugh’s family, specifically about his 10 year old daughter. Maybe I am wrong, but I have my doubts – I recognize, when a man tries to hide his tears.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  32. franuche says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    Indelible in my hippocampus is the fact that Christine Ford is a pathetic fraud.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. Pam says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    Remember what this smear on Kavanaugh is really about. Listen closely to the question Lindsey Graham asks Kavanaugh about military vs. civilian courts when it comes to trying enemy combatants. Listen closely because this is what the dem freakout is really about.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  34. Binkser1 says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    Never will completely trust Graham in the same way I will never completely trust Ted Cruz but I give credit where credit is due: he knocked it out of the park today and I thank him for it.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  35. Paul B. says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    Wow, Graham hit on several key insights. Absolutely tour d’force interview. Keep it up, senator.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. trapper says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    Notice what Graham said, that once it makes it to the Senate floor they are going to pick up some democrat votes. Yup! Watch. Just has to be voted out of committee in a way that can’t be filibustered and he’s in.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. sysconfig says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    Saw this on Twiitter..no wonder Kavanaugh mentioned Hillary.Fords lawyer .Katz with Hillary

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. Outerlimitsfan says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    Let’s be honest. Lindsay likely saved the day. Judge K was awesome in his opening statement but Lindsay thankfully took control instead of allowing the lady prosecutor to continue. Had he not intervened and said what he did, the following Repubs would likely have let her continue.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  39. Charlie "The Deplorable" says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:47 pm

    “Let not your heart be troubled nor afraid”. . . . Kim Clement was a Prophet of God. In 2008 Hod told him Trump would become president. In 2014 Regarding the Supreme Court, Kim prophesied, “Watch how I change everything, for there shall be those who are in justice. There are those who are in a strong position, I’m just hearing this now, in the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court. Two shall step down for the embarrassment of what shall take place for I wish to place in the highest court in the land, righteousness.” Clement was a man of God and passed away last year. He was also always right.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. CNN_sucks says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    Hope we really got the vote for the sake of the republic.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. delmarvajim says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:50 pm

    I think that DHS should declare the DNC to be a terrorist organization

    Like

    Reply
  42. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    They ought to time edit that barn-burner of a speech he made today & then put it out there as a Republican campaign commercial for the midterms.
    Have President Trump at the end saying something like ” You know who I am, and I approved this message. Now get out there and vote!”

    Like

    Reply
  43. Sammy Hains says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    Has anyone pointed out yet that the reason Ford did not share her psychotherapist’s notes with the committee is because they are fraudulent?

    Sharing forged notes that you falsely claim were written in 2012 with the Washington Post is not a federal crime, but submitting them to a Senate hearing is.

    Like

    Reply
  44. Pam says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    Watch this video again for reference. This is where the Graham/Kavanaugh exchange was mentioned. I think it during the first two minutes.

    Like

    Reply
  45. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    Judge Kavanaugh has earned the Judiciary Medal of Honor.

    HIT LIKE PEARL HARBOR.
    CRITICALLY WOUNDED.
    LEFT TO FIGHT ALONE BY HIS LEADERS.
    TAKING INCOMING OUT IN THE OPEN.
    WEAPONLESS YET UNAFRAID.
    FIGHTING 360 FROM ALL SIDES.
    BATTLING BARE-HANDED AGAINST ALL ODDS.
    DOWN TO HIS LAST BREATH.
    GIVING HIS ALL TO SAVE OUR NATION.
    UNCOMMON VALOR. INCREDIBLE GALLANTRY.

    Like

    Reply
  46. trapper says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    God moves in a mysterious way
    His wonders to perform;
    He plants His footsteps in the sea
    And rides upon the storm.

    Deep in unfathomable mines
    Of never failing skill
    He treasures up His bright designs
    And works His sov’reign will.

    -William Cowper

    Like

    Reply
  47. trialbytruth says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    For what its worth I sent this email to Senator Graham, (first time i have called him that in years)

    “Senator Graham

    Thank you for your unequivocal support of Judge Kavanaugh. It has been many years since I have witnessed this level of “Fire in your Belly”. I remember watching you years ago without doubt of your conservative credentials.

    A few years ago, fairly or unfairly I began to question that judgement. My original view of you as rational fighter has been restored. I realize this makes lousy cut and paste for political literature. then again speaking from the heart rarely does.

    Thank you Senator

    Bravo”

    Okay perhaps a little over the top, and yeah i know Ill get a fund raising letter now. He is not completely out of the dog house for me, but I have to celebrate his new found glorious ca-hones.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s