First Lady Melania Trump Delivers Remarks Hosting U.N. Reception….

Earlier today First Lady Melania Trump hosted a U.N. reception and delivered remarks on the ‘Be Best’ program to support children. The first lady announced the four nations she will be visiting during her upcoming trip to Africa: Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.
What a wonderful representative of the United States – and beautiful First Lady – we are blessed by her grace and congeniality – a woman who serves as a role model for young American women – as well as for women around the world – we could not be more proud of our First Lady!
First Lady Melania is a strikingly beautiful woman. If Michaelangelo were around today, he would be chiseling a statue of her. JMHO
Indeed a beautiful woman and First Lady…however, if you youtube Donald Trump and Melania on Larry King many years ago, you will see Melania as what I consider to be the view of the most beautiful woman EVER…that interview, that face…that’s my choice for most beautiful.
That was a great interview. Thanks for sharing. Here is the link.
I just saw the 2005 Larry King interview – for the first time. It shows a couple who are comfortable with each other and glad to be together. I wish this could be widely available today for people who have no idea what a longstanding relationship the Trumps have and what their marriage is all about.
This Larry King video is wonderful. Did you know they were together 5 years before they married? I don’t think Melania has a single “snark” in her. Perfect together. You see a happy, married Donald J. Trump. Melania is confident and all smiles. He was in his 3rd year of “Apprentice” series. And his best features are something we know: He has a Good Heart and a great sense of humor.
To repeat myself FLOTUS Melania is the President’s secret weapon!
Egypt!!!! I rest easier knowing Al Sisi is part of this.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Beautifully done! Our First Lady Melania is such a wonderful representative.
I can’t believe it. I just read the transcript
She actually said she wasn’t proud of America? That we’ve made many mistakes & we’re a nation of racists, bigots & war mongers?
Oh, wait a minute, I was reading an old Michelle Obama transcript
Never mind
(so nice to have a proud & gracious First Lady)
LikeLiked by 8 people
