First Lady Melania Trump Delivers Remarks Hosting U.N. Reception….

Posted on September 26, 2018 by

Earlier today First Lady Melania Trump hosted a U.N. reception and delivered remarks on the ‘Be Best’ program to support children. The first lady announced the four nations she will be visiting during her upcoming trip to Africa: Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in FLOTUS, Melania Trump, North Africa, Uncategorized, United Nations. Bookmark the permalink.

34 Responses to First Lady Melania Trump Delivers Remarks Hosting U.N. Reception….

  1. duchess01 says:
    September 26, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    What a wonderful representative of the United States – and beautiful First Lady – we are blessed by her grace and congeniality – a woman who serves as a role model for young American women – as well as for women around the world – we could not be more proud of our First Lady!

    Liked by 30 people

    Reply
  2. FL_GUY says:
    September 26, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    First Lady Melania is a strikingly beautiful woman. If Michaelangelo were around today, he would be chiseling a statue of her. JMHO

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  3. MIKE says:
    September 26, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    She wants me. No bout a doubt it.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. Merle Marks says:
    September 26, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Indeed a beautiful woman and First Lady…however, if you youtube Donald Trump and Melania on Larry King many years ago, you will see Melania as what I consider to be the view of the most beautiful woman EVER…that interview, that face…that’s my choice for most beautiful.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Elizabeth Carter says:
      September 26, 2018 at 4:41 pm

      That was a great interview. Thanks for sharing. Here is the link.

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
      • lizzie dw says:
        September 26, 2018 at 5:41 pm

        I just saw the 2005 Larry King interview – for the first time. It shows a couple who are comfortable with each other and glad to be together. I wish this could be widely available today for people who have no idea what a longstanding relationship the Trumps have and what their marriage is all about.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Minnie says:
        September 26, 2018 at 5:41 pm

        Thank you, Elizabeth, for sharing this interview. I never saw it before now.

        Such a beautiful, genuine couple ❤️

        We are Blessed 🙏🏼

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • sedge2z says:
        September 26, 2018 at 7:17 pm

        This Larry King video is wonderful. Did you know they were together 5 years before they married? I don’t think Melania has a single “snark” in her. Perfect together. You see a happy, married Donald J. Trump. Melania is confident and all smiles. He was in his 3rd year of “Apprentice” series. And his best features are something we know: He has a Good Heart and a great sense of humor.

        Like

        Reply
  5. MaineCoon says:
    September 26, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    To repeat myself FLOTUS Melania is the President’s secret weapon!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  6. oldschool says:
    September 26, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    Egypt!!!! I rest easier knowing Al Sisi is part of this.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. G3 says:
    September 26, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    Beautifully done! Our First Lady Melania is such a wonderful representative.
    She really seems to have embraced this calling.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. para59r says:
    September 26, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    Two words, easily remembered, so simple, so smart, use them, they work. Yeah FLOTUS! Be Best!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. alliwantissometruth says:
    September 26, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    I can’t believe it. I just read the transcript

    She actually said she wasn’t proud of America? That we’ve made many mistakes & we’re a nation of racists, bigots & war mongers?

    Oh, wait a minute, I was reading an old Michelle Obama transcript

    Never mind

    (so nice to have a proud & gracious First Lady)

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. NJF says:
    September 26, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    Lovely. Very proud of her.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. TreeClimber says:
    September 26, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    Be safe, Lady Melania!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Paul B. says:
    September 26, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    A very genuine and warm human being. A real credit to this nation. Prayers for her health and wellbeing.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Kathylee choi (@Kathyleechoi2) says:
    September 26, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    First lady melania is Beautiful inside and outside,

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. solomonpal says:
    September 26, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    I’m going to watch the video because she is Elegant.

    Like

    Reply
  15. CDuran says:
    September 26, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    Love this beautiful First Lady. She truly deserves to be the “Forever First Lady”, not the scum we had per Vanity Fair. I cringed when I saw that cover.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Average joe says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    I am sure she has heard this a million times, but I’m gonna say it again, thankyou for putting the LADY back in First Lady. Ps .tell your husband, if he’s ever needs anything, just let me know 😍

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. sedge2z says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    I want my children to Be Best too.

    Like

    Reply
  18. covfefe999 says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    That was a beautiful speech. She’s such a wonderful representative of the US. And I’m so glad that one of the things she is focused on is kids being drug-free. We lose too many to addictive drugs and alcohol. And even pot has a negative impact.

    Like

    Reply
  19. NC Nana says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    Our First Lady is both gracious and beautiful.

    By adding other countries to her loving agenda, I would add she will boldly bless those nations. So her program could be thought of as:

    Be Best, Be Blessed, and Be Bold.

    Wouldn’t it be wonderful if America truly became known for nurturing instead of an easy touch for a few billion $ to despots?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s