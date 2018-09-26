Creepy Porn Lawyer Presents Another Sketchy Kavanaugh Accuser…

Our thoughts and prayers are with Judge Brett Kavanaugh, his wife Ashley Kavanaugh and their children, who are not from this insane world of political resistance creepers.
Creepy Porn Lawyer Michael Avenatti presents another ridiculously sketchy accuser to make unsubstantiated claims that supreme court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh was part of a traveling band of teenage, predatory, high-school gang-rapists, targeting college-aged victims. This stuff is insane. These activists are not stable.
Yes, this is the narrative of the modern Democrat “resistance” movement. These people are NOT stable. You can read the insane declarations from Julie Swetnick HERE. The accusations do not merit the attention the media are desperate to emphasize; however, we must not look away. These people are nuts.
According to the New York Times, Swetnick graduated “from Gaithersburg High School in 1980 before attending college at the University of Maryland.” Brett Kavanaugh graduated from High School in 1983.
According to the claims, Ms. Swetnick graduated High School in 1980. In 1982, as a college student, she was attending high-school parties where heavy drinking, drug use and gang rapes were occurring with regularity. Ms. Swetnick went to the rape-parties at least ten times. She is reporting this today, through creepy porn lawyer, 37 years later.
If these drug and rape parties happened, as Ms. Swetnick claims, there would be dozens of witnesses throughout multiple years along with potential DNA evidence. Additionally, there would be some record, something to substantiate this behavior, from classmates and homeowners. There would likely be police records of these Maryland, DC, rape rings. There would be multiple victims. Forget the nomination, this would be, and would have been a scandal while it was happening.
Ms. Swetnick claims that Brett Kavanaugh, as a high-school teenager, was at these collegiate parties, personally spiking drinks so girls would become drunk, and then standing “in line” to participate in the gang rape. Ms. Swetnick claims judge Kavanaugh was at these parties with regularity. She identifies at least ten of them.
Judge Kavanaugh worked in the public spotlight for over three decades and the fact that he was party to mass gang rape never surfaced till hours before he was scheduled for a confirmation vote? Despite the number of people claimed to be involved, Ms. Swetnick has no eyewitness or evidence for her claims, and carries a long history of dubious personal and financial issues. She presents her claims through creepy porn lawyer.
Avenatti says he has a video of a line of men performing a train on his client.
…It’s Called Stormy’s Gangbang Vol 1.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is Stormy getting a cut?
Ol Stormy was an angel compared to these people.
At least she was professional about it.
LikeLike
This breaking too.
Wow: Ford’s Claim of Proof-by-Polygraph is… Terrible
She wasn’t even asked about Kavanaugh?!
http://acecomments.mu.nu/?post=377259
LikeLike
He dumped Stormi and she sued Avenatti for taking money from her. Additionally, Avenatti owes $1 Billion dollars in back taxes -disbarment is needed today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wrote the thread below the other night and updated it with the interview of the Porn Lawyer on the View earlier this morning and his tweet sharing a photo of the 3rd accuser.
This POS from Arizona decided to be the voice of reason today on the Senate floor.
He decided at the very end to take a few shoots at our President. However, he said something during his sermon that made me smile because he tipped his hand and cemented my point in the thread that the Porn Lawyer’s accuser is the Point of Diminishing Returns.
He says that he doesn’t believe for one second that Judge Kavanaugh is involved in gang rapes. That remark is critical because the Porn lawyer’s victim accusations are so ridiculous, it makes it IMPOSSIBLE for any Republican to vote NO.
The 3 allegations are lumped into one. There is no way you can say you believed the 1st accuser, was hesitant about the 2nd accuser and absolutely didn’t believe the 3rd. That is the dilemma for any Republican that wants to vote NO.
Lindsey Graham is absolutely right! Thank you Porn Lawyer. I hope and pray that you burn in hell!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Thank you, flep!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We are beyond the Point of Diminishing Returns! This people are rabid animals that need to be put down.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The POS has recanted!
LikeLike
Sorry flep…MM made me blame you and Sylvia and NYGuy54 for our night out of debauchery in 1982…or was it 1983? Well, whatever..
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/09/26/september-26th-2018-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-615/comment-page-9/#comment-6039522
LikeLike
The POS Feinstein doesn’t like the answers she is getting from Murkowski! Murkowski probably told her that Fleporeblog is correct that you rolled out one to many 😉. Especially number 3!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Kind of looks like Ma Barker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fox News has posted the transcript of Judge Ks sworn testimony he gave Tuesday night during a telephone interview. He was asked many questions by the Republican Judiciary Committee members, and investigators. Apparently the Democratic members listened, but did not ask any questions. His answers sound very credible, and hopefully Jeff Flake was inclined to believe him.
LikeLike
A couple of observations:
1. Despite what the MSM would like you to believe PT is very careful with his words and uses specific terms for very good reasons. His sudden and repeated use of the term ‘con job’ over the last couple of days leads me think that Grassley’s investigators have uncovered enough information to ensure that Ford will be eviscerated should she dare to appear.
2. I noticed there is a ‘he violently shoved a woman at a restaurant’ accusation. I haven’t bothered to read it but i’m guessing that “extremely drunk” plays a leading role in that particular calumny. It would be a logical follow on to the sudden ‘Kavanaugh was an aggressive drunk’ letter from the college roommate. The ‘drunken bum’ meme is the Dim’s fallback position. I wish the lottery numbers were as predictable.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well, yes they have to now retroactively prove a long history of drunken groping and raping of women.
LikeLike
I agree. But don’t you think if he was a drunken bum one or two of the half dozen FBI background investigations would have reported that? That alone would disqualify him for being on the court, surely.
LikeLiked by 8 people
My apologies. I should have been clearer. Of course a background check would have revealed it. The fact that it was not unearthed is because it is a complete fabrication – just a little extra line of attack for when the ‘sex fiend’ rubbish is completely discredited.
LikeLike
We are witnessing the new filibuster.
Democrats planned it out months ago.
Each new accusation was planned to drop just as they’re about to vote, postponing it each time.
I think when Grassley had enough of this game and announced there would be no more delays, the Democrat conspirators panicked and started dropping all of their ammo, which is what we’ve seen over the past 48 hours.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
it was a ‘sexual’ shove… while drunk. How. Convenient
LikeLiked by 1 person
What kills me is these supposed four people stood by when Kavanaugh thought it was a good idea to aggressively shove a woman against a wall sexually? Sorry, nothing about Kavanaugh strikes me as the kind of person who would grope a woman aggressively against the wall much less with witnesses right there watching.
LikeLike
Can you say backlash? Backlash. Backlash. BACKLASH.
The outrage from everyday, normal Americans who see right through this, will be expressed as punishment, on November 6.
Democrats had better be very careful Thursday, if their actor turns up. If they bus in too much astroturf, and it gets out of hand, it’ll be very bad for them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
The stupid feminazis keep forgetting that the majority of American women have a husband son, brother or male friend that they’d never wish this upon. The “she must be believed” crowd has got to be a very small minority.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PTrump said con game highest level many times. Is he talking about Hillary and Obama? PTrump knows who is the director here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I say: Director is Valerie Jarrett who gets her “orders” from GEORGE SOROS.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Debra Katz is a Hillary fanatic. LONG association.
This is about SCOTUS composition when DiFi and Cankles have serious cases going before them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s really interesting when thinking about Chicago, Val, Obama, et al – that when Michael Avenatti was still going to school (college/law school), he worked for the “Research Group” (Rahm Emanuel), “researching” (digging up dirt) on various Republican candidates –
he was part of all that way before Stormy Daniels came on the current scene
LikeLike
These were not gang rape parties, they were gang bang parties. They are still around. Been around since Sodom and Gamorrah. There is an entire segment of the porn industry that is dedicate to this type of behavior. If she went to ten of them, she was not a bystander, not by any stretch. Point blank, she was a willing participant. She’s a whore. Period!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
A whore if she was getting paid.
Could be nothing more than recreational activity.
LikeLike
Good point.
Got paid: Whore
Recreational: Slut
LikeLike
She was attending them in 1982 as an ADULT college student where MINORS 3 years younger than her were taking part. So she confesses to being a statutory rapist who is being represented today by a third rate creepy porn lawyer Avanetti who also happens to be an idiot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The D’s have gone too far. This will backfire!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If anyone is so inclined, Psalm 59 is an excellent one to pray for Judge Kavanaugh. It is about deliverence from enemies. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
LikeLiked by 4 people
1 Deliver me from my enemies, O God; be my fortress against those who are attacking me. 2 Deliver me from evildoers and save me from those who are after my blood. 3 See how they lie in wait for me! Fierce men conspire against me for no offense or sin of mine, LORD. 4 I have done no wrong, yet they are ready to attack me. Arise to help me; look on my plight! 5 You, LORD God Almighty, you who are the God of Israel, rouse yourself to punish all the nations; show no mercy to wicked traitors. 6 They return at evening, snarling like dogs, and prowl about the city. 7 See what they spew from their mouths— the words from their lips are sharp as swords, and they think, “Who can hear us?” 8 But you laugh at them, LORD; you scoff at all those nations. 9 You are my strength, I watch for you; you, God, are my fortress, 10 my God on whom I can rely. God will go before me and will let me gloat over those who slander me. 11 But do not kill them, Lord our shield,or my people will forget. In your might uproot them and bring them down. 12 For the sins of their mouths, for the words of their lips, let them be caught in their pride. For the curses and lies they utter, 13 consume them in your wrath, consume them till they are no more. Then it will be known to the ends of the earth that God rules over Jacob. 14 They return at evening, snarling like dogs, and prowl about the city. 15 They wander about for food and howl if not satisfied. 16 But I will sing of your strength, in the morning I will sing of your love; for you are my fortress, my refuge in times of trouble. 17 You are my strength, I sing praise to you; you, God, are my fortress, my God on whom I can rely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was my Old Testament scripture reading today. No coincidence I am sure. God is in control
LikeLike
“…astroturf…” hahahaha! Good one!! 😎 Thx for the giggle.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This wouldn’t be happening if Flake, Collins, and Murkowski were not such huge asses.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Bingo. And McConnell.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Can’t blame McConnell in this mess – he’s been behind the President’s judicial picks from the beginning. True he didn’t like Roy Moore but that has nothing to do with the dem’s obscene strategy of destroying other human beings.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grassley’s fault.
LikeLike
yep hawke
LikeLike
My thoughts exactly !!!
LikeLike
As I too, have said…we need to fight this battle right here and right now. Utterly defeat the Dems as they have given us the greatest opportunity to lay waste to this Democrat Party. Hopefully, fair and decent rank and file Democrats cross over or change party affiliation and show up overwhelmingly at the polls to vote with us. Utterly crush them and make their number so inconsequential as to be laughable and insignificant. Otherwise, this never stops. Each and every subsequent Republican nominee will get treated thus. The American people must thoroughly repudiate this Democrat Party. They need to become extinct if our nation is going to survive.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mitch McConnell ‘s failed leadership is responsible for this. We expect insanity derangement lies and lunacy from the left but the Right? It’s only happening because McConnell wants his porkulous spending bill passed and is allowing the Flake Collins Murkowski pandering time stall to continue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You would know better than me but methinks that trio should enjoy whatever pork they’ve extorted from Mitch this time around because I have a feeling it will be last they ever get.
LikeLike
Unfortunately we are going to see more bs if and when Kavanaugh’s approval moves to the full Senate. Senator Chuck is going to do everything in his power to defeat Kavanaugh’s nomination. His weasels on the Senate Judiciary Committee have done their part. The Senate fight will be more ferocious and I don’t think McConnell has any leadership ability is to keep Senator Chuck in check.
LikeLike
So now it’s obvious that the Democrat Party has abandoned the Constitution and Rule of Law in favor of Napoleonic Law which decrees that the accused is guilty until proven innocent.
It is also obvious that Michael Avenatti has more bills to pay so he’s prostituted himself yet again—I would say to GEORGE SOROS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m just guessing that her $60k tax lien arose from failure to report some shady stuff, a la manafort. She had secret security clearance with both DOJ and State that are now inactive, yet no one asks what she was up to at those times. She’s deep state.
LikeLike
My questions to this woman is…If you experienced this yourself or simply heard of it only once…why the heck would you have 10 of these parties that you attended and no police report ?? Not even to mention all the underage drinking or lack of adult supervision for these places to be made available. And a person who is two years out of high school attending high school parties…It almost makes her sound like an MKULTRA handler…just sayin’
LikeLiked by 2 people
Avenatti is such a liar. He said:
Reached late Wednesday, Avenatti said he knew nothing of a restraining order and called the line of inquiry irrelevant.
In the very next breath he says:
“Complete nonsense. No truth to this at all. Her ex-boyfriend fraudulently used her resume to apply for and obtain jobs and was caught by her,” said Avenatti. “Why are you all attacking a sexual assault victim? Would that be appropriate in a court of law?”
HMMMM so he knew there was animosity between his client and her ex but didn’t know of a restraining order? Didn’t notice she omitted the employment by the company she sued for sexual harassment either?
When is he going to be disbarred?
LikeLiked by 2 people
By now, Avenatti should have been disbarred in all fifty states and US Territories.
LikeLike
agree
LikeLike
Hold the vote at 10:01 AM tomorrow if Ford doesn’t show.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree. Then we will hear from the media and the Dems (same thing )what about the second, third, fourth ,and fifth accuser ?Unfortunately, I don’t think this is ever going to end until we prove that we are in charge in November!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder, did the Republicans do all of this crazy stuff to the Democratic President’s Scotus at their hearings? I don’t think so.
These Dems are sick people and so full of hate,
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent pop culture reference.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Called Kavanaugh’s office today to let him know that my wife and I are supporting him and that we are praying for him and his family.
202-216-7180
LikeLiked by 8 people
I was just thinking of doing something like this. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Avenatti’s on CNN now w/ Cuomo. Think I missed a lot of the interview, unfortunately. Shoot, it’s over.
CNNs still running the “5 accusations ” banner , even tho that 5th one was trashed an hour ago.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow, Avenetti and Cuomo.
I could NEVER hear those 2 names again and die a happy man.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What were these “rape” parties? Were they generic parties held for all of the local high schools?
How’d that work? They post notices in bathrooms or what?
This lady is trying to smear Brett Kavanaugh by admitting she attended high school “rape” parties.
As what? Resident sex education chaperone?
Otherwise, she contributed to the delinquency of minors.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She did more than contribute,
She was basically an accomplice to kidnapping and rape.
She should go to prison.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She is the gang bang-ee
LikeLike
I’ve never been invited to a rape party. How disappointing for her that he had to attend at least 10 of them.
LikeLike
Does she know that a rape party is not the same as an orgy?
LikeLike
They know.
LikeLike
I don’t understand why we are supposed to take any of these allegations seriously..I mean, seriously, anyone with a brain can see they are all part of a smear campaign and never happened. i am a woman and I am outraged. Yet, even those who see through them. keep talking about them like they are serious matters…it’s a farce…a complete slimely farce. I think McConnell should just call a vote on the Senate floor and just put an end to this judiciary committee farce.
LikeLiked by 5 people
#metoo
LikeLike
We must not stop investigating these accusers when this circus is over. We need to find out everything about them and bring it out. The men in our lives do not deserve this hit and run. My anger will not end when this comes to a conclusion. Confirm Kavanaugh now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree. We need to make examples of them to discourage this behavior in the future.
LikeLike
I’ve rad multiple reports that mention her innocuous active security clearances at IRS and Treasury. Today I found her resume and saw she braved about old security clearances, at DOJ and the State Department. We trust those agencies so much, why is no one asking whom she worked for there? And why is she no longer mentioning those experiences?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Her activities in the government should be investigated. How did she pass background checks?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Man this Kavanaugh guy is good. He went to Yale & became a judge in order to hide his real role as the drunken, drug addled leader of a vicious rape gang
What I don’t understand is why he went through all that trouble. Most drunken, drug addled rapists, perverts & other assorted criminals just take the easy route & become democrat politicians, operatives & MS media pundits
LikeLiked by 9 people
Hear! Hear!
LikeLiked by 1 person
General question:
I’m assuming, given the ludicrous obscene content, that this is untrue.
If we had a functioning Bureau, in counterintelligence & domestic security, would this not be an item of pressing concern?
Does domestic security involve being proactive to crack down on orgs whose mission is malicious disruption and destabilisation of normal governance? Their funding, history, etc.
Is this kind of activity under the purview of the Bureau?
Am I being authoritarian to ask?
How do we deal with disinformation funded and injected like toxin into our public forum?
LikeLike
Crowdsourcing will have it done it no time. Just watch. It’s all falling apart.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Okay. I continue to watch and learn. This has been a definite eye opener.
LikeLiked by 2 people
With all the citizen sourcing and providing info that indicates a well thought out and well funded campaign to undermine the judicial process you’d think they’d steal a bit of it and act like they knew what they’re doing. Riiiiiight…the same crack investigation crew that helped in the coup.
We’re so lucky to be blessed with patriots that know how to investigate and share their work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s get the good judge on the court. He’s going to have a long memory for this stuff. If there was ever any chance he might go all David Souter on us, I think we can rule that out now
LikeLiked by 1 person
Vinneccy made clear that he did not believe her story.
“I have a lot of facts, evidence, that what she’s saying is not true at all,” he said. “I would rather speak to my attorney first before saying more.”
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/09/26/ex-boyfriend-filed-restraining-order-against-kavanaugh-accuser-845348
LikeLiked by 8 people
Actually, this sort of drunken gang rape thing goes on more than we want to believe.
https://abcnews.go.com/2020/story?id=7748009&page=1
I don’t believe Kavanaugh was part of such an event. But he might have been at a party where something like this happened and he was not aware of it.
LikeLike
Stop it.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
He may want to hire some really good security first. These people are dangerous, and proven that the ends justifies the means.
LikeLike
There is something about Jeff flake that really pissed me off. He just has that piece of sh*t grin and fake suave attitude. Ugh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pisses****
LikeLike
They’re saying on another website that this Julie person once worked in Debbie Katz’s law office. As in the liberal leftist lawyer representing accuser #1 Ford. Duh. They’re all being paid by the DNC or someone similar to “resist”. Would love to see Kavanaugh’s attorney slap them all with libel / slander suits. Discovery would be very enlightening (as in, trace the payments).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not true. Katz represented Julie years ago in a discrimination case with New York Life (Julie worked there). In other words, Dr. Ford’s attorney Katz once represented Julie …..
With Dr. Ford’s case falling apart, Julie, a former client of Katz, is now being represented by Avenatti? Not saying Katz was involved, but very, very bad optics.
LikeLike
It’s all orchestrated and fake, being organized by the same group(s). They’ve had the Ford thing waiting since 2012 when there was a chance Romney might win and name Kavanaugh to the SCOTUS.
LikeLike
State Bar of California – complaint filed against Michael John Avenatti , Bar # 202929
Nold and Muchinsky Attorney at Law
Acting : David Nold
Filed March 26 , 2018
38 pages – Doc Cloud
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/4433390-Avenatti-Bar-Complaint.html
LikeLike
Interesting
LikeLike
Remember …. by any means necessary. I know Sen Grassley tried to do the right thing but he should never have opened the door for this. He should have said that the hearings are done and we are going to have a vote and that’s it. By allowing the Dems to open the door just a crack they stuck their feet in and now it’s open season on Brett Kavanaugh from paid protesters who are willing to commit perjury for the “resistance”. This is a disgrace and Grassley and McConnell are responsible. They should’ve known after the “handshake” stunt that the Dems were willing to do anything to keep Brett Kavanaugh from the Supreme Court. Anything. And that’s exactly what we are seeing.
LikeLike
But this has now descended into a complete farce. The deranged liberal leftists are making complete fools of themselves. No one with a functioning brain believes any of these accusations are real.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s amazing. And the craziest ones call Trump unhinged, dangerous, ect. All while screaming in your face like they are 5 years old. These are some truly sick and deranged people.
LikeLike
Liberalism is a mental disorder, and this entire episode is all the evidence anyone needs to see that.
LikeLike
the Dems are going into a major battle and their weapons are turning out to largely be duds. Our side shouldn’t be so dismayed by the fighting. We’re likely to have an amazing victory soon, maybe even a decisive one. I suggest we beat our chests after we’ve won.
LikeLike
This is how the demonrat party ends. Good riddance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I posted this earlier this week, but I think most of us know why all of these eleventh hour tricks are being pulled.
LikeLike
St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle.
Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the Devil.
May God rebuke him, we humbly pray, and do thou, O Prince of the heavenly hosts, by the power of God, thrust into hell Satan, and all the evil spirits, who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls.
In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen 🙏🏼
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Hell is empty and all the devils are here“
-William Shakespeare [The Tempest]
LikeLiked by 1 person
The plot…… thickens.
LikeLike
Mom, I’m pregnant.
Who is the father?
It could be any one of the dozen boys who hang raped me at that party I went to and passed out at.
That conversation did not happen in suburban Maryland in the early 80s. Because if it had, we would have heard about it long before now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This has been planned since 2012, the same year that Ford remembered what happened, PP came out with this ad that pictured judge Kavanaugh. So he has been a target to 6 years.
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/chrisgeidner/planned-parenthood-hopes-to-scare-liberals-with-la
LikeLiked by 1 person
A skirmish has turned into a major battleground.. They are sending in kamakazi sapper attacks..
It has become apparent the leftists really want control of The Supreme Court.. Their desperation is telling..
The Supreme Court is a fundamental cornerstone in their plan to rid The United States of The Constitution by relegating it into obscurity..
It is paramount that we take it over in order to save The Republic..
LikeLike
That is exactly why liberals are loosing their sh!t. The SC is all they have left to ensure their agenda is passed.
LikeLike
The Democrats are crossing the Rubicon.
LikeLike
Liberals are in the process of not only trying to destroy this great judge, his wife and kids but also destroy the fabric of this country.
Cold anger is an understatement come Election Day.
LikeLike
We ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected.
Avenatti wants her privacy respected so he posts her name and photo on Twitter. Guy’s not playing with a full deck.
LikeLike
I cannot stay quiet any longer. Years ago, I watched as Brett Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge held a kegger in the woods of Maryland. Everyone was there, including Sasquatch and Elvis. Late in the evening, Judge & Kavanaugh spiked their drinks, and then filmed Elvis and Sasquatch making out. It haunts me to this day. Every time I hear “Hunk-a-Hunk-a Burnin’ Love” on my car radio, I get triggered and crash the car. I’m on my third Ford Fetiva now….many thanks, Kavanaugh!!
LikeLike
Anita Hill and Rosie will make claims against Kavanaugh next.
Susan”pro abortion” Collins, Lisa “fake conservative” Murkowsky, and Jeff “Commies are cool” Flake will all want to hear what they have to say. They will all say they’ve heard of these “parties” or maybe been to them.
This whole thing is a travesty. The Dimms are pond scum dealing lies as drugs. The Enemedia are the parasites on the pond scum inhaling and vomiting their masters ooze. The Republicans who allowed this are enablers of this circus.
Real world stuff going on. Get Kavanaugh in and end the abuse of him and his family.
LikeLike
LikeLike
https://mobile.twitter.com/_ImperatorRex_/status/1045101030684446720.
For what it’s worth, well-known Twitter wag Rex says his source ( I assume an investigator in Senate) says bombshells are coming about Ford that relate to her strange claim today that her email has been hacked. Hope it’s true.
LikeLike