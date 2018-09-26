Creepy Porn Lawyer Presents Another Sketchy Kavanaugh Accuser…

Our thoughts and prayers are with Judge Brett Kavanaugh, his wife Ashley Kavanaugh and their children, who are not from this insane world of political resistance creepers.

Creepy Porn Lawyer Michael Avenatti presents another ridiculously sketchy accuser to make unsubstantiated claims that supreme court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh was part of a traveling band of teenage, predatory, high-school gang-rapists, targeting college-aged victims. This stuff is insane. These activists are not stable.

Yes, this is the narrative of the modern Democrat “resistance” movement. These people are NOT stable. You can read the insane declarations from Julie Swetnick HERE. The accusations do not merit the attention the media are desperate to emphasize; however, we must not look away. These people are nuts.

According to the New York Times, Swetnick graduated “from Gaithersburg High School in 1980 before attending college at the University of Maryland.” Brett Kavanaugh graduated from High School in 1983.

According to the claims, Ms. Swetnick graduated High School in 1980. In 1982, as a college student, she was attending high-school parties where heavy drinking, drug use and gang rapes were occurring with regularity. Ms. Swetnick went to the rape-parties at least ten times. She is reporting this today, through creepy porn lawyer, 37 years later.

If these drug and rape parties happened, as Ms. Swetnick claims, there would be dozens of witnesses throughout multiple years along with potential DNA evidence. Additionally, there would be some record, something to substantiate this behavior, from classmates and homeowners. There would likely be police records of these Maryland, DC, rape rings. There would be multiple victims. Forget the nomination, this would be, and would have been a scandal while it was happening.

Ms. Swetnick claims that Brett Kavanaugh, as a high-school teenager, was at these collegiate parties, personally spiking drinks so girls would become drunk, and then standing “in line” to participate in the gang rape. Ms. Swetnick claims judge Kavanaugh was at these parties with regularity. She identifies at least ten of them.

Judge Kavanaugh worked in the public spotlight for over three decades and the fact that he was party to mass gang rape never surfaced till hours before he was scheduled for a confirmation vote? Despite the number of people claimed to be involved, Ms. Swetnick has no eyewitness or evidence for her claims, and carries a long history of dubious personal and financial issues. She presents her claims through creepy porn lawyer. Here is a picture of my client Julie Swetnick. She is courageous, brave and honest. We ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected. pic.twitter.com/auuSeHm5s0 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018 BREAKING: Avenatti has been asked SIX TIMES since Sunday to make his client available to be interviewed by Senate Judiciary Committee attorneys regarding her allegations that Brett Kavanaugh was the mastermind behind a secret child gang rape cartel. He has refused all requests. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 26, 2018 Abt 20 of my cmte investigators are tracking down all allegations/leads & talking to all witnesses & gathering all evidence. We have experienced fed agents on detail from ATF+ICE along w seasoned congressional investigators from my nominations & oversight teams +temp SCOTUS staff — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 26, 2018

