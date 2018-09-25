EPIC Bilat #4- President Trump Speaks With President Ivan Duque Marquez of Colombia….

This is great. Perhaps one of the best bilat video segments in the administration so far. President Trump is talking with President Ivan Duque Marquez of Colombia on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. The media start asking questions that have nothing to do with U.S. Columbia relations. POTUS asks President Marquez if it’s ok to keep answering the questions, effectively turning into a mini-presser.
Relaxed and confident, MAGA President Trump delivers. Columbia, Venezuela, Iran, North Korea, Democrats, Judge Kavanaugh… etc. MUST WATCH:
[Transcript] – 11:32 A.M. EDT – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much. It’s a great honor for me to be with President Duque, who had a tremendous victory. He won by a lot. They love him in Colombia. And it’s an honor to have you with us. And I just want to congratulate you. That was a very big and powerful victory.
PRESIDENT DUQUE: Thank you, Mr. President.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: So the people are agreeing with what you stand for and what you do stand for. Very, very powerful against drugs and drug trafficking. And you’ve been a friend to the United States, and we look forward to working with you, Mr. President.
PRESIDENT DUQUE: Thank you so much, Mr. President. I appreciate those words, and I also want to thank you for your interest in the best of our country. We want to strengthen the ties between Colombia and the United States. We cherish democratic values. And we also share this important effort against illegal drugs throughout the world.
So I commend your words, and I thank for the response and the support we’ve gotten from your administration in Colombia.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you, Mr. President.
PRESIDENT DUQUE: Thank you so much, Mr. President.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Good luck. Good luck.
Q President Trump, have you thought about a military intervention to Venezuela — or in Venezuela?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, we’re looking very strongly at Venezuela. It’s a horrible thing that’s going on there. It’s a very disruptive, dangerous — it’s a horrible place right now. And this used to be — I remember not so long ago, Mr. President, that was the richest country in South America by a lot, and now it’s a country that’s going through tremendous turmoil. People are dying. People are being killed. They’re also dying of hunger and lots of other things. The medical is in horrible shape.
We will always be looking at it. We have been looking at it. And we’ll see what happens.
But what is going on in Venezuela really is unacceptable. And I know from the standpoint of Colombia and other nations fairly close by, it’s very unacceptable also.
Q What’s the most important thing for Maduro to do? What should Maduro do?
Q Every option is still on the table, Mr. President? Every option is still on the table against Maduro’s regime? Every option, including military option?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: But, see, Maduro — if you look at it, you’re asking about the regime. The Maduro regime is obviously is not doing the job.
First of all, it’s brutal, and people are seeing what’s happening. It’s a horrible, horrible thing to witness. It’s one of the truly bad places in the world today. And there are some other pretty bad places. But it’s not acceptable to us, and it’s not acceptable to many of the surrounding countries. Many of those countries, including Colombia, are taking in refugees who are literally starving. They’re literally starving.
It’s having a big impact on other countries. So — and they’re doing a very good job with what they have to work with. They don’t have that much to work with, but they’re doing a good job. They’re trying to help.
Q What do you want Maduro to do? What should Maduro do?
Q Is the United States (inaudible) Colombia’s drug policy?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: What I want — what I want and what we’ve discussed, and one of the reasons I was so happy to see the President’s victory — that was a great victory and there was a very worldwide, world-renowned victory because of his strong stance on drugs.
Now, if he comes through, we think he’s the greatest. If he doesn’t come through, he’s just another President of Colombia. (Laughter.) But I think he’s going to come through. I really do.
PRESIDENT DUQUE: Let me add something there, Mr. President. And I think this is a very important message. Yesterday, 130 countries signed this amazing declaration. So we’re not going to drop the towel. And we want to continue the efforts against illegal drugs. It’s not only prevention but it’s also dismantling the cartels. So we’re very committed.
And since the first day of our administration, we’ve begun with very important policies to dismantle those cartels in Colombia. And also, we’re going to face prevention.
And something very important, Mr. President, that I want to share with all the press corps here: We are going to sign a decree this week that allows the Colombian police to confiscate any of those in Colombian streets, because we don’t want to see more consumers in Colombia. We don’t want to see more families being destroyed by illegal drugs.
Q Are you going to talk about FARC and ELN, the peace process?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Are you asking me that question? We’re going to be talking about everything.
PRESIDENT DUQUE: But let me —
PRESIDENT TRUMP: We’ll be talking about everything.
PRESIDENT DUQUE: Mr. President, if I may take that.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Go ahead.
PRESIDENT DUQUE: And this a very important message: ELN is a terrorist group that has been killing Colombian people. They have been introducing kidnappings in the last 17 months while they were negotiating with the past administration.
And I have said they have to put an end to all their criminal activities and they have to free all the persons that are kidnapped. Otherwise, there will be no chance for any negotiation with them.
Q President Trump, are there going to be more sanctions for Venezuela, Maduro, and his (inaudible)?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: We’re spending a lot of time and effort on Venezuela. A lot of time and effort.
What is going on in Venezuela is not acceptable on a humanitarian basis or on any basis. So we’re looking at that very, very strongly, yes.
Q How are the plans going for the second summit with Kim Jong Un?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: So we’ve been communicating, and we are doing very well with North Korea. And we have some very good feelings going on with North Korea — far greater than the media understands or knows. And I’m not blaming the media for that. Actually, in this case, I’m not all, because we have been doing communication. Letters have been going back and forth, and conversations have been happening.
And I can only say — you know, look, in the end, who knows? Who knows? But I can say this: We’re doing very well. Far better than anybody would understand.
Now, if you just take a look at the outer signs — no nuclear testing, no missiles, no rockets, hostages back.
We’re getting back the remains of our great heroes from many, many years ago. Already some have been notified. Some families have been notified that they found, in many cases, the grandfather, or whoever it may be, the family member. But we’re getting back the remains.
And it was a really — Vice President Pence went to Hawaii and he did an incredible job. That was one of the most beautiful ceremonies. I’ve had people come to me — in fact, just today, they came to me and they said, that was one of the most beautiful ceremonies they’ve ever seen. The remains coming back, the way the military handled it, Mike’s dignity, it was an incredible — really, a very important event, in my opinion. But it was so beautiful.
But many people have told me that. Many people have said that was one of the most beautiful things that they’ve seen and it was very special. And we’ve gotten that back, and a lot more of our great heroes will be coming back. They’re working very hard to do that.
I can only say — you know, I listen to commentators, and I’m not blaming them because we can’t tell them, and we don’t want to tell them what’s going on. But we’ve had communication that nobody will know about that is extraordinary.
And if you look at just last year, at this exact time, my words were slightly different having to do with the events taking place in North Korea. Slightly different. I was going to point that out but I didn’t even want to. I didn’t want to bring up the past.
But there’s —
Q Mr. President —
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Excuse me — but there’s been a tremendous difference if you look at from one year to the next. A tremendous difference. And again, far greater than anybody really would understand, because we know what’s happening behind the scenes.
Q Could the same trajectory happen with Iran, where you criticized them very heavily today, but a year from now you could be talking to them?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, I hope we have a similar trajectory. I think Iran should be something that happens. They’re not doing well.
So when I became President, if you look at the day before, or the day after, but if you look at that period of time — less than two years ago — everybody looked at Iran as they’re just going to take over the Middle East.
I’d speak to General Kelly; I’d speak to everybody. Everybody would just — it was like: They’re going to take over the Middle East. They’re going to take over Syria, they’re going to take over Yemen, they’re going take over Iraq. They’re going to take over everything.
And that’s not happening. Remember the statement, “They’re looking for the Mediterranean”? That’s very far away. They wanted to have the Mediterranean as part of their doorstep. Not going to happen. It’s not going to happen.
And Iran is a much different country today than it was a year ago. Now they have riots in the street. They have horrible inflation — the worst in the world. They have — their currency is a disaster. Everything about Iran is failing right now.
They’re, frankly, bringing back their warriors, their soldiers, because they have no choice, because their country is rioting in every city. They have other problems. They’re not looking for the Mediterranean so much anymore.
So I think that, at some point, they’re going want to negotiate. I have said “no,” so far. It was me that said, “no,” not them. The media covered that incorrectly. But these are — that’s relatively a minor mistake by the media. But it was me that said “no,” not them.
And I think that at some point we will have meaningful discussions and probably do a deal. I don’t see how it works for them otherwise, because otherwise they’re going to be in the worst economic trouble of any country anywhere in the world. Okay?
Q Mr. President —
(Cross-talk.)
PRESIDENT TRUMP: You don’t mind this, do you? You don’t mind this? Do you?
PRESIDENT DUQUE: No, no, no.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: I have to ask Colombia if he thinks — have you ever even thought about Iran? (Laughter.)
See, the nice part about that — you can worry about drugs and do a great job, but you don’t have to worry about Iran and various other places.
PRESIDENT DUQUE: We don’t have to worry about (inaudible).
Q President Trump, would do you think of sending troops to Colombia and maybe from there managing —
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Say it again. What?
Q Would you think of sending troops to Colombia, and maybe from there trying to manage the relationship with Venezuela? Maybe getting closer —
PRESIDENT TRUMP: I don’t want to say that. I don’t like to talk about military. Why should I talk to you about military? I’m going to tell you like President Obama — he used to say exactly what he was going to do — and then it would be 10 times tougher to do it. I don’t do that. (Laughter.)
Q But how —
(Cross-talk.)
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Quiet. Hey, excuse me. Just quiet for a second.
Q I’m sorry.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: You’re so — nice and easy, I’ll come to you next. Okay?
Q Okay. Thank you.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Go ahead.
Q President Trump, President Duque, insofar as the demands against Maduro in the International Court, are you going to support as well?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: I can’t understand your question. What?
Q The President Duque is supporting a demand — a claim against Maduro in the —
PRESIDENT TRUMP: A claim? A claim?
PRESIDENT DUQUE: We’re denouncing him at the International Court.
Q His denouncement.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, if he’s denouncing them, that’s fine. I mean, I’m denouncing him. Everybody is denouncing him. So if you’re denouncing him, join the crowd. Right? (Laughter.)
Yes, go ahead. Go ahead.
Q President Trump, I’m sorry, I don’t want to talk about the military action again, but how dangerous is Maduro’s regime for national security? And what you are going to do against him to stop him?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, it’s dangerous for their security. It’s dangerous for their people’s security. It’s a regime that, frankly, could be toppled very quickly by the military if the military decides to do that.
And you saw how the military spread as soon as they heard a bomb go off way above their head. That military was running for cover. That’s not good. I don’t think the Marines would have run. What do you think, General Kelly, do the Marines run when they hear a bomb go off?
GENERAL KELLY: They don’t know how to run.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: They don’t know how. (Laughter.) You know what they do? They run toward the bomb. Right? That’s even better.
Q Mr. President, did you see Judge Kavanaugh’s interview last night?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: I saw Judge Kavanaugh last night.
Q Can you give us some thoughts, sir?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: I think he’s just a wonderful human being. I mean, I think it’s horrible what the Democrats have done. It’s a con game they’re playing. They’re con — they’re really con artists. They’re trying to convince — you know, they don’t believe it themselves, okay? They know he’s a high-quality person. They don’t believe it. It’s just resist and obstruct.
They’re playing a con game, and they play it very well. They play it, actually, much better than the Republicans. They’re lousy politicians, and they have lousy policy. They don’t know what the hell they’re doing. They want to get rid of ICE. They want to get rid of law enforcement. They don’t want to take care of our military. They want to raise your taxes. But they’re good at one thing — they’re good at one thing: that’s obstruction and resisting and con.
He’s one of the highest quality people. You know, when he said that really what he was focused on was trying to be number one in his class at Yale, to me that was so believable. I understand college very well, and I understand being number one in your class, and I understand a lot of things. When he said that, I understood exactly what — he was so truthful. And I think it came out. I mean, I hope it came out.
But for the Democrats to be trying to make him into something — let’s be nice about it — that he’s not. He’s a high-quality person. He’s a great intellect.
You’re also not seeing him on his footing. This isn’t his footing. He’s never been here before. He’s never had any charges like this. I mean, charges come up from 36 years ago that are totally unsubstantiated.
I mean, you, as watching this, as the President of a great country, Colombia, you must say, “How is this possible?” Thirty-six years ago? Nobody ever knew about it? Nobody ever heard about it? And now a new charge comes up, and she says, “Well, it might not be him.” And there were gaps, and she said she was totally inebriated and she was all messed up. And she doesn’t know it was him, but it might have been him. “Oh, gee, let’s not make him a Supreme Court judge because of that.”
This is a con game being played by the Democrats. Also, take a look at the lawyers. These lawyers are the same lawyers that have been fighting for years. They keep fighting. Take a look at the lawyers. And it’s a shame that you can do this to a person’s life.
And I’ll tell you, maybe even more important, who is going to want to go before the system to be a Supreme Court judge or to be a judge, or to be even a politician? I can tell you that false accusation and false accusations of all types are made against a lot of people. This is a high-quality person.
And I certainly hope — I certainly hope — it would be a horrible insult to our country if this doesn’t happen. And it will be a horrible, horrible thing for future political people, judges, anything you want. It would be a horrible thing. It cannot be allowed to happen.
And the Democrats are playing a con game. C-O-N. A con game. And it’s a shame. And they know it’s a con game. They know he’s high quality. And they wink at each other. They’re winking. They know it’s a con game.
Go ahead.
Q Should the second accuser be allowed to testify on Thursday? Would you welcome that?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, I look at the second accuser — the second accuser has nothing. The second accuser doesn’t even know — she thinks, maybe, it could have been him, maybe not. She admits that she was drunk. She admits time lapses. There were time lapses.
This is a person and this is a series of statements that’s going to take one of the most talented, one of the greatest intellects, from a judicial standpoint in our country, going to keep him off the United States Supreme Court.
You know, I said something this morning: He has the chance to be one of the greatest justices ever in the United States Supreme Court. What a shame. And what a shame it is for the so many other people whose world that isn’t. That’s not his world, and it’s not their world.
These are legitimate people. They’re not in the world of con, and the world of obstruct, and the world of resist. He never thought this was even a possibility. He’s startled. He can’t believe this is happening.
His wife is devastated. His children are devastated. I don’t mean they’re, like, “Oh, gee. I’m a little unhappy.” They’re devastated. And it’s because these Democrats — and they know. They know. When I see Schumer, who never even saw this woman, “I believe her 100 percent,” and I see these other senators that I deal with on a daily basis — I know them better than they know themselves — it’s just a game for them. But it’s a very dangerous game for our country.
Thank you very much. Thank you. Thank you very much.
Thank you Lord for this President. One of the greatest of our entire history as a nation.
LikeLiked by 36 people
I am crying after listening to our Lion defend and incredible man, father, husband and son. The part about Judge Kavanaugh’s wife and his two daughters was the most gut wrenching part for me.
If there is a single Republican that votes NO, I will make it my life mission to do everything in my power to see them destroyed politically.
LikeLiked by 46 people
That was powerful. I’m sure Judge Kavanaugh knows he has President Trump’s full endorsement and respect.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Someone was kind enough to post the phone number for Judge Kavanaugh’s chambers or whatever you call his office, and I called to leave a message of support. I was okay at first when I was speaking about Judge Kavanaugh himself, but when I said I apologize so, so much for what these evil people are putting your wife and beautiful daughters through — well, I started sobbing so hard, I don’t think anyone will be able to make out what I was trying to say.
All that to say I am with you, Flep! I’m paying attention to this vote like nothing before it, and I will do whatever I can to exact political retribution on any Repugnant who votes no!
LikeLiked by 29 people
lisabrqwe:
I’m sure your words (and sobs!) touched him greatly.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Your tears of pain will most definitely be understood by the Kavanaugh family!
LikeLiked by 5 people
If any vote no, count me in on that pledge.
LikeLiked by 14 people
And they call us deplorable?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Our Lion was really pist about th treatment Judge Kavanaugh is getting. He did a good job maintaining his composure tho. When we win the midterms, i pray strict rules are putnin place in the Senate to prevent last minute fabrications and delay tactics like this.
Also, Im glad to see that Our Lion defends his people. and Im glad he’s on my side!
LikeLiked by 5 people
No more public confirmation hearings. take written questions. Have the transcripts for the public to view online. the demons love all the venom and hate they can spew before the cameras, so end it ,take it away from them and we would see 99% of this nastiness end. no camera’s, no show.
LikeLike
The longer this goes on the angrier the people will become. I understand why people will commit to this never happening again. All stand for Judge Kavanaugh.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The honorable Justice Kavanaugh is somebody I will be proud to point out to my boys and my grandsons as somebody to emulate. He embodies what it is to be a Christian Man and a fine American.
I’m proud to be a strong supporter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will join you, Flep…especially with Flake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flep, I love your positive contributions. (Like this one, in case it isn’t clear.)
LikeLike
Please FOCUS on destroying the Demoncrats for the next 42 days so President Trump gets the #RedWave he needs on #November6th. Even a RINO win will count as a Trump win. Now is the time when we can talk about the election with EVERYONE we meet; everywhere we go, without involving Trump or Republicans. Talk about how Democrats are now willing to destroy anyone who gets in their way even if they’re innocent. Use the approach taken by #walkaway. Everyone will be watching the results of the midterms to see if we back Trump or the Democrats and their vicious tactics. Please pray and work your heart out so we send the message, loud and clear, that we reject EVIL.
LikeLike
Dismantle the CIA and 80% of the drugs will stop pull out of Afganistan now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
100% agreed. MY President speaks for ME! Yes … in plain speech … this is a CON job on Kavanaugh. A … C-O-N … con job. Because that’s ALL the Demoncraps have … LIES and FAKERY. Brett Kavanaugh has led a life of TOTAL integrity. Nothing whatsoever in his entire life suggests he is even capable of this behaviour. And if there is one thing Democrap Sluts HATE … it’s morality and integrity. These screaming harpys live lives of sluts and pigs … then look to blame someone (read: men) for their shortcomings. This “victim” lived a life of a slut, that is in verifiable evidence. So much of a slut, that she needed (still needs) years of therapy. She must just HATE a righteous, upright, successful man with a successful marriage and beautiful children like Judge Kavanaugh. Their HATE for a righteous Christian man must just seethe within their veins.
LikeLiked by 4 people
+1
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tru Dat. The last few minutes of the President’s response was direct, from the heart, and absolutely undeniably true. Reminded me of Clarence Thomas’s words in calling out Teddy KKK and his democrat comrades in their attempt to lynch “an uppity Negro who dares to think for himself”. The evil emanating from the modern day democrat party and the dem operative media is palpable. It smells of sulphur and serves the Prince of Lies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, again, Sundance, for posting the transcript – this is an important opportunity for President Trump to showcase and advance his Drug Initiative – the hearing impaired are most grateful to be able to be an active part of the discussion – God Bless You!
LikeLiked by 16 people
I’m glad he came out and called the Kavenaugh situation a con – numerous times! We all know that’s exactly what this is.
LikeLiked by 21 people
LikeLiked by 18 people
This is why he is POTUS. Can you imagine any other Republican candidate being this strong and blunt?
Also, Trump nails it when he say’s that the Dems are playing a dangerous game. However, they will only continue to do so if there are not serious ramifications for this outrageous smear. Its up to us to vote these bastards out. But shouldn’t any lawyer representing these women be disbarred for bringing this kind of garbage forward? Kavanaugh is a sitting Federal judge. Can you just smear a Federal judge without a shred of evidence without any consequences? Even if they are not successful in preventing Kavanaugh’s confirmation, the Dems are signalling to any future SCOTUS nominee that they will make their lives a living hell and perhaps some will decline – and I have to say that I wouldn’t blame them – but if you disbar these schiester lawyers, perhaps they will think twice about this sort of baseless crap.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Can you imagine any other Republican candidate being this strong and blunt?
No.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And … IF … this woman (gawwwd, or women) testify before the Senate Committee … I fully expect the Republican Senators will show great deference to her claims, and walk on eggshells around her. Thus legitimizing her claims and sinking Kavanaugh. She should NEVER been allowed a televised public spectacle to “make her case”. This circus tent is NOT what the Senate is supposed to be.
If ANY (R) Senator still had any BALLS … and the BEST interest of the Amican Justice system … they should go RIGHT at her handlers, and rip em a new for this ridiculous shit show.
Yes. I am ANGRY. Angry that our hallowed halls of Congress has become a Den of Thieves attempting to STEAL a nomination from the (R’s) … completely debasing themselves and impugning the character of a GOOD man. 😤 mad.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kenji, don’t worry. Ford will not testify because she would have to face facts; even her best friend, and the only other female at the party, supposedly, said she was not there and the party did not happen. Ford KNOWS all the people she said were at the party have signed statements, under oath, that they never were at such a party. That was 4 people total. Why would she come clear across the country to face that she has ZERO credibility?
LikeLike
Take a look at the lawyers…Trump knows who is the architect and likely has a plan to take care of business.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No better advocate for US!
LikeLiked by 15 people
What a boss. What a total freak of nature in energy and intelligence. VSGPDJT must be God sent. Can you imagine Jeb or any of the other 16 opponents handling these questions?
LikeLiked by 26 people
I’m astounded on a daily basis by his capabilities.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Count me in. He’s unbelievable.
LikeLike
Possibly the first time we’ve had an actual genius in the White House. This is how they are. Very intense people.
LikeLiked by 16 people
The amazing thing is that he has found people just like him and put them in his team of killers. Wilbur Ross, Mick Mulvaney, Mike Pompeo, a long list!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t imagine Jeb being strong enough for what the president faces everyday. Jeb is too worried about the GOP not liking brown people this is so insulting to me makes me literally want to spit.
LikeLike
Well that should shut up some of the posters who were whining about PT not supporting the judge as much as he should. Both barrels.
LikeLiked by 18 people
LOCKED AND DAMN LOADED!
LikeLiked by 12 people
They never ever shut up. Flep, I’m truly humbled by your patience.
LikeLike
BOOM!
LikeLiked by 3 people
PDJT on Kavanaugh: “These are legitimate people. They’re not in the world of con, and the world of obstruct, and the world of resist. He never thought this was even a possibility. He’s startled. He can’t believe this is happening.”
That’s exactly how Judge K appeared to me yesterday. I’m still not sure whether to cry or throw something.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Throw something
LikeLiked by 6 people
👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can I throw someONE? Please????
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sure, throw Feinstein, and have her land on Shumer!
LikeLiked by 5 people
better yet!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Demoncrats are evil and violent people 👿Can’t see how blind people can be to vote for Demoncrats! Many people still being sucked in by MSM and others!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thinking back on some past comments concerning insurgencies and NARCO-Terrorism in South America, there was a descriptive term used that needs to be considered. Several of these gangs and movements were described as “Maoist”. That was back in the 1970-80’s. Interesting thought.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Now we see Islamism there. Monroe was right.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Not the point, the point being communists have been there a long time, from China. Now China has wised up to use Hispanic Proxies in the Form of Cubans.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wait until they get done with Africa!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am truly hoping, WSB, that PDJT’s plan is to force a massive contraction of Chinese Global Economic and Military Adventurism.
If they have to concentrate on creating real opportunities and prosperity for their own people in order to create an internal market to compensate for loss of their Exploitation Model Economy, they might not be able to afford Africa.
That One Belt One Road thing isn’t going so well, and seems more another Ghost City Works Project only via debt by the host countries that are being crushed and compromised to the degree even LaGarde at the IMF called China out on it.
Heck, maybe PDJT has plans for Africa that don’t involve them being victims, or victimizers. You know, Make Africa Great, Finally.
⚜
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s probsbly a long shot but cutting off foreign aid will cripple all of those drama queen dictators…might actually help the situation.
Barry and Crew are over there as well, so the veins must be ripped out first.
LikeLike
Well pardon me for expanding on your point.
Of course yours was an “interesting thought,” who could dispute that. Decades on, maybe the additional Civilizational Corrosive of Islamism will be interesting, to someone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, didn’t mean to be so dismissive. Lots of people are over using the Islamic boogeyman these days.
LikeLike
Understood. Shining Path and Hezbollah, Marx and Muhommed, these bloody ideologies both have long pedigrees in the field of Human suffering and are both existenstial threats to Humanity itself.
The two join forces to destroy all other forms of thought and feeling, and if ever successful, they would commence to sterilize the planet to eliminate the other.
LikeLike
It has been said before that MS13 is China’s proxy army in the drug war.
LikeLike
I thought it was Hillary’s proxy army here. Do I have to add /sarc?
LikeLike
What’s the diff?
LikeLike
The common denominator is China and there is no reason the answer can’t be both/and. Seems there is no need for sarc tag 😡
LikeLike
OMG! That last part, regarding Kavanaugh, is up there with what Clarence Thomas said at his hearing. Trump let the Democrats HAVE IT!!! Thank God!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Well done
LikeLiked by 2 people
He doesn’t give them an inch anymore! He says what he wants to say and no more!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have been thinking about Kavanaugh’s young daughters. They are being attacked they are being frightened they are being threatened and they see their father and mother being attacked. Do these idiot Dems that claim to care for women have any idea what this is doing to these young girls ? this is every bit as bad as any assault on a young woman which they claim dishonestly that they are trying to protect. I truly hate what these ignorant facist degenerates are doing to this family and their children. But I am sure that Kavanaugh prevail and that this will be a lifelong lesson to his daughters that you fight through this Haze of corruption.hate and ignorance because it’s the right thing to do. May God bless his family protect them and give comfort and protection to these young girls.
LikeLike
You could tell President Trump was getting upset at the very end when speaking of Mrs Kavanaugh and their children and rightly so. I think the Dems and their MSM henchmen are completely alone in their advocacy of these lying women. The American people see and get what is happening here and these 11th hour sexual assault accusations where ever they turn up are getting old and transparent.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Yea he was starting to boil. I keep saying its time for THE PURGE………..24 HOURS IS ALL WE NEED THESE LIBERAL SEWER RATES COULD FIND ON SANCTUARY.
LikeLiked by 5 people
While my heart breaks for Kavanaugh and his precious wife and daughters, I always remember all that President Trump, Melania, and Baron have endured at the hand of the same evil and vile people.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Unprecedented evil! Never has any President been so disrespected. I harbor hate that I never before in my 83 years experienced. I even bought a 38, something i NEVER contemplated doing before.
LikeLike
Magnificent.
LikeLiked by 9 people
#rekt
BTFO
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s just incredibly rude of the press to be talking about the fake news of the Kavanaugh obstruction when they’ve got the President of freakin’ Colombia sitting there available to talk about the real news of regional security re: Venezuela, refugees, and drug policy.
LikeLiked by 11 people
That’s how they roll; downhill.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LOL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Media is about gossip, not about news, but their industry is disappearing and they got their degrees with the idea they would be sterling reporters, always capturing the biggest and best stories. The Scoop! How hard it must be to face that the President gets right to his base with Tweets, instead of via “journalists”. We don’t NEED them at all. They are scorned! Hard pill for them to swallow. Jim Acosta needs a therapist, badly!
LikeLike
Martha Mccallum never should have gone there. Judge K never should have been put on the spot to answer such a question in front of the world. (I’m sure every knows the question referencing) With his grace and such honest and forthright person he still fully answered. Shameful…
I like Martha, but that was a low point for her and a shot at the Judge IMHO.
I blame this primarily on the 3 idiots, Murkowski, Flake and Collins if not for their indecisive political BS, this family would not have been put through this.
We must vote in strong decisive MAGA candidates ASAP
LikeLiked by 9 people
It was sickening and very disturbing to see a great American be stripped bare. Boy oh boy did the nasty left zero right in on that very passage … that monotonous late night stubble face couldn’t ‘resist’ going straight to the gutter where they live. Not terribly different from how terrorists operate when they film demoralization. Something profound is missing in people who cannot recognize they have lost their humanity. Soulless.
PT saying they are in a different “world of con” “world of obstruction” “world of resistance” really coined it. People watching that last nite were appalled at JK’s revelation and pained that anyone could be subject to this kangaroo social justice hit job. It enrages normal people and it feels like that may be what’s building. Revulsion. It’s under people’s skin and rattling our bones… not to be ignored or forgotten.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well said, Apfel. With true feeling and indignation. How dare they all? Since election night 2016 till today nothing has changed. No facts, no righteousness in a person, nothing diminishes the derision against— really, against all of us who play by the old rules and revere our traditions. I’ve had it up to here. Something’s got to give because it’s impossible to fight illogic and unreason, if that’s even a word.
LikeLike
Bullseye- AGREe. At the very least, it was totally undignified and inappropriate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Until that question, Martha was my favorite FOX person. She just shot off her own feet!
LikeLike
I thought it was handled respectfully. I sympathized with him before, now I want to shoot his detractors for putting him and the nation thru this. Very powerful moment and interview.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“I know these Democrats better than they know themselves.” Truer words have never been spoken by my President.
LikeLiked by 18 people
The President just put a shot across the democrat bow !
LikeLiked by 5 people
Translation: I know whose lobbyist puppet they are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And likely a lot more…
LikeLike
Fantastic job by our President. LMAO at the president of columbia, look on his face, this mofo don’t play.
LikeLiked by 6 people
God bless President Trump for telling it like it is.
LikeLiked by 10 people
OUTSTANDING
LikeLiked by 3 people
Feinstein and friends, meet the human steamroller. He is kicking your ass and it is beautiful to watch. I hope by the time he is done the tip of his boot lands so far up your behind we see it exploding out of your eyeballs. Then I’ll be happy to chip in to buy him a new pair of Fryes, I’ve no desire to scrap your shit off the old ones.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Q: “Would you think of sending troops to Colombia, and maybe from there trying to manage the relationship with Venezuela? Maybe getting closer…”
PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I don’t want to say that. I don’t like to talk about military. Why should I talk to you about military? I’m going to tell you like President Obama — he used to say exactly what he was going to do — and then it would be 10 times tougher to do it. I don’t do that.”
Yes indeed spoken like a true Commander In Chief!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Loved Duque’s laugh at that!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know, right? Kindred spirits the two presidents!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are so many World leaders present and future looking at President Trump as a model, of courage, strength, morality, humor and of course intelligence and success. I believe he is setting standards and raising the bar and all Humanity will be touched by his leadership.
I knew of DJT before he ran, but am not celebrity curious so had no idea what he is capable of. I’m not sure anyone did, really. I am so pleased with him and his non-ego-protecting approach to selecting the most competent and intelligent people to work for us.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
LikeLike
But you KNOW the reporter didn’t grasp it. He was too busy preening to pay attention to the President’s answer.
LikeLike
Me thinks PDJT was sending a not so subtle message to Mitch and Chuck to step up and push forward.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Great take-down of Dems’ con-job on Kavanaugh. It’s going to work against Dems – especially the “red state democrat senators” if they vote against Kavanaugh (and they will). I talked today to someone I know from business. She’s in her early 60’s and very “pro-choice”. She said that what they were doing to Kavanaugh was unbelievable and disgusting. If you haven’t seen this thread (which I found on Larry Schweikart’s Twitter feed) yet, it’s worth a quick read: https://twitter.com/jellen805/status/1043600287758311424
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, it had to be said outright, challenge Democrats directly on this absurd farce.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“It’s a very dangerous game…”
That’s the money quote.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“I know them better than they know themselves.”
How ominous.
DROP THE HAMMER ON ‘EM, MR. PRESIDENT!
LikeLiked by 3 people
With extreme prejudice!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The News said that the UN laughed at President Trump when he was talking about the Economy and sad but he is doing great, just learned that Obama and Karry are trying to undermine PT by going to the EU and the Iranians to get them to wait him out, I wish that PT would go after Obama and threw him and karry in jail for Treason Obama thinks he has a right to do what he is but that skunk has no rights in this country anymore. and wish he would take him and his big mouthed Wife and leave Been reading for the past couple of weeks that Karry thinks he is being pretty cute when he goes to talk to Iran, I guess we don’t have to worry about Jeff Sessions doing anything that might help PT NO guess not.. Cant wait until the day They walk Jeff Sessions out of the JD RR too Maybe Wray should go too..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rusty, I agree. Wonder what would happen if those two idiots had their passports pulled/frozen and couldn’t leave the country?
LikeLiked by 2 people
can you pull the passports while the dumb and dumber are “over there” and strand them?? just asking for a friend.
LikeLike
WOW! Those last couple minutes truly impacted my soul and solidified my support (and respect), of Donald J. Trump the man and the President!
LikeLiked by 3 people
You can tell he meant every single word. I really wish Trump would address the entire nation…so many people will never see this video.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dems have played the crying wolf game so long it is worn out.
LikeLike
I’ve posted this video on a few liberal Y-T videos that reference Kavanaugh. For the most part it makes them go silent. Winning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The most interesting thing was not that PDJT remembered the President of Columbia was also there for a bilat and asked his permission to continue answering US centric questions rather than about drugs and Venezuela. That was second most interesting thing because it shows his total situational awareness, always inside the other’s OODA loop.
It was that the entire international press (many here with heavily Spanish accented English, of course) are following PDJT on NoKo, on Iran, on SCOTUS! Shows that PDJT has in less than two years moved USA back to its proper place at the global center of trade, economics, foreign policy, and just about everything else. China’s bid for second place is falling short in multiple ways, while Germany and Russia have just about been removed from the leadership game board.
And third most interesting (FWIW) was PDJT always giving copious credit to others when due. In this mini 17 minute presser, the President of Columbia, Kim, General Kelly, and VP Pence. And discredit when due, like specifically to Chuck Schumer. Lesser Lions would not do so. By comparison, Obama’s most recent ‘rally’ ~30 minute speech had (IIRC) 113 I or me references to delight the ~700 who ‘packed’ his 7000 seat venue. This stark contrast is why.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep rivstan!!
LikeLike
Great points ~
LikeLike
Mega, Maga trials for sedition and treason is the answer.
LikeLike
And these accusers and their lawyers should be added to those trials, and by the military.
They are all part of the coup attempt, and need to pay full measure.
LikeLike
I listened to the last 5 minutes of President Trump’s endorsement of Judge Kavenaugh several times. It was heartbreaking, because I don’t think I’ve ever witness a speech by him where he showed hist heart and feelings on his sleeve and the total pain he feels Judge Kavenaugh is going through and the devastation of his wife and daughters. He can’t help but take it personally. He nomination him. It has touched him greatly.
His intensity of truth in exposing the resistant and obstructing Ds was equally as touching because it was strong truth with intense feeling. Everyone in the room was quiet. Everyone believed him, what he said.
May God bless those that bless Him and curse those that curse Him (Deut 27/28). May God’s will be seen to His glory in fulfillment of His Word in those verses. May He utterly destroy the evil presented against Judge Kavenaugh. May God eliminate it and it be His will that J. Kavenaugh be totally exonerated and exalted to the Supreme Court to bring God’s righteous to this country through our justice system. I pray this in Jesus Name, Amen.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen and amen mainecoon!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you didn’t hate democrats before, you have reason to hate them now.
LikeLike
amen
LikeLike
Con game!!! Ouch, that will leave a mark. We just saw the righteous anger. President Trump is fed up with this grotesque sideshow. Let’s see how RINOs in the committee would react.
LikeLike
Colombia: Gateway to South America. Or conversely, to Central America from the south.
Let the wave begin. Make S.A., Central America, and Mexico Great Again!
Canada can sit back and sulk/throw a tantrum, or get on board. Up to them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remind the Senator from Alaska her precious pipeline, itself the subject of a Half Century long DEM CON GAME, hasn’t been built yet. And if not for President Trump, it never would be!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Creepy Porn lawyer Avenatti has took his twitter to private today after anonymous on 4chan posted they fooled him into believing the gang rape story on the Judge..
https://twitter.com/EWErickson/status/1044654736459345920burned-michael-avenatti-with-fake-kavanaugh-witness%2F
Not sure if I should laugh or cry…
NSWF:
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s making the round on twitter now:
LikeLiked by 3 people
How about using the appropriate thread?
LikeLike
The WH should impose a rule about cameras. First minute only and only again after final “thank you” by the president. The incessant camera clicking is ridiculous.
LikeLike
Thank you lord for this man! I keep coming back to Moses and what he endured. A man of God who didn’t want to or understand at the time the significants of what was happening at the time. I am sure history will see President Trump in the same light.
MAGA!
LikeLike
Great, masterful job.
LikeLike
The Flake/Collins attack on Judge Kavanaugh must end now and both of those politicians should immediately issue apologies to the Kavanaughs for their disgusting behavior.
LikeLike
It’s almost surreal to have such an amazing POTUS after YEARS of lying, cheating, blathering, greedy politicians. Every morning I have to remind myself, “oh yeah…Trump is President!” and I have giddy HOPE. Every day he reaffirms my vote 10 times over. Every day he does something amazing. What a gift from God. There’s no other explanation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was an incredible defense of Judge Kavanaugh.
It’s times like this where Trump rises high above other “finger in the wind” politicians to speak the unfettered truth to the world as he sees it. Past presidents and many present politicians would have thrown Brett and his family to the depraved wolves alone or thrown them under the next passing bus long ago to avoid some “messy political business” but not PDJT.
He defends his friends at all times and crushes his vicious enemies like no other world leader in my lifetime.
LikeLike
And just think of the loyalty PDJT is instilling in Judge Kavanaugh, who before this trial might have been a Bushie and a swing vote. I’m thinking he will be a much more reliable conservative Justice than he might have been before being burned by the flames of this evil confirmation process. He’s just been shown how truly evil the Left is.
LikeLike
Cracked me up when President Trump made fun of Madero army running than he ask Kelly do Marines run. General Kelly responded “Marines don’t know how to run”
Venezuela ‘drone attack’: Soldiers seen running
LikeLike
PRESIDENT TRUMP: … That military was running for cover. That’s not good. I don’t think the Marines would have run. What do you think, General Kelly, do the Marines run when they hear a bomb go off?
GENERAL KELLY: They don’t know how to run.
Heh.
LikeLike