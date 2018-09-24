President Trump and President Moon Jae-In Participate in KORUS Trade Treaty Signing – 3:45pm Livestream…

President Donald Trump and President Moon Jae-in participate in a signing ceremony for the United States-Korea Free Trade Agreement (KORUS) at the United Nations in New York. Anticipated start time 3:45pm – 4:00pm EST
More winning!
OMG, our VSGPOTUS is a MASTER. China plays their trade war “BLAME THE VICTIM” CON GAME on wobbly NeverTrump concernies, and VSGPOTUS hits back with FREE TRADE AGREEMENT with the country next door.
EAT YOUR OWN SWISS CHEESE STEEL, CHINA.
Just one more proof that part of Trump’s strategy is playing SO MANY piece-taking pieces on the table at once, that nobody can get ahead of him.
Wonder if there any terms & conditions that help President of South Korea in his discussions with North Korea. This may be part of that larger picture.
Moon has been talking to Kim last few weeks so I suspect there are some terms and agreements in place.
Part of of the North-South Korea discussions concerned an industrial park that is located on the border – big source of income for North Koreans working there, and increased tourism to some of the scenic mountain areas in North Korea. As South Korea benefits, some money will flow North.
Hopefully, Kim will put 2+2 together and see that working to mutual benefit with South Korea, USA and ultimately Japan is the better path.
Something that smart would HAVE to be on Trump’s self-synergizing agenda.
I heard some business moron on TV saying “many people still think PDJT should have stayed with TPP” and I couldn’t hit the off button fast enough. TPP? Good grief. What a fool.
I’m hoping this trade deal provides a nice, big, eye poke for China as well as being good for the US and Korea.
See, Canada? You could have a trade deal, too. But I guess our money isn’t good enough for you. Oh well.
TPP vs KORUS is like a cold baloney sandwich vs a medium-rare rib eye steak!
USCOC & their Chinese Sponsors have mouthpieces racing to imagine “America’s MAGAnomics Mistakes” … yawn-popcorn-yawn.
EXACTLY.
You wrote: I heard some business moron on TV saying “many people still think PDJT should have stayed with TPP”
Business moron is right. What I would like to see is someone take that multi-thousand page TPP agreement and do a point by point analysis of what it really says. Of course, since the TPP document was WITHHELD from the public, it means there was much to hide in it. If the truth about it was revealed in a condense form that people could understand, it would shut up these idiot talking heads and reveal as traitors every pol that was supporting it. JMHO
Trade bullyism? SNORT!
China Says Trump Administration Is a Trade Bully as New Tariffs Take Effect
White paper describes ‘America First’ policy as an abandonment of norms of mutual respect and consultation
https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-says-the-trump-administration-is-a-trade-bully-as-new-tariffs-take-effect-1537777015
CRY-BULLY GUN-BULLY ISLAND-BULLY CHINA SAY WUUUUUT? 😉
Have some more SANCTIONS with your noodles, PLA.
Wait til January’s Level 2!
Never, ever trust…..
China and South Korea seek free trade deal with Mercosur
U.S. protectionism pushes Asians to diversify export destinations
https://asia.nikkei.com/Economy/China-and-South-Korea-seek-free-trade-deal-with-Mercosur
Doubled the limit on Exports-to-Korea of Autos MADE IN USA from 25k to 50k PER MANUFACTURER!
South Korea becomes first Major Partner to finalize a Bilateral Trade Deal!
Suddenly automakers have a YUGE new incentive to expand production of cars “Made in USA”
• Final Assembly: Need to MOVE FACTORIES from Canada to USA
• Parts: Need to BUILD USA CAPACITY to DISPLACE Chinese Exports to Canada/Mexico
Plus Korea EXPANDS IMPORTS of Agriculture from USA
WINNING!
• Canada screwed itself out of their Auto Assembly Industry
• China screwed itself out of Auto Parts Capacity
• South Korea becomes a China-Displacement Partner by Importing Autos Made in USA
• South Korea begins to NEUTER China’s scheme to reduce Ag Purchases from USA
• North Korea gets YUGE incentives to Denuclearize for access to those Ag Purchases, too
• POTUS announces intent to meet with North Korea’s President Kim Jong Un … wonder why.
BKR this was a tremendous WIN for our President and our nation! Our President decided we were going to negotiate this deal wil the situation in North Korea 🇰🇵 looked bleak. The MSM, RINOs, Democrats, CoC, Big Club, Globalist etc. said that it was unfair to South Korea 🇰🇷 that the deal was being negotiated with the situation in North Korea 🇰🇵 worsening.
Our President said that it was the perfect time to do it because of those reasons. That my friend is an APEX PREDATOR!
For those that are wondering what is in the deal, I refer you to the article below that SD wrote back on March 28th.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/28/korus-agreement-announced-details-of-historic-trade-deal-and-repositioning-between-u-s-and-south-korea/
The biggest win for us was the following:
In these discussions, the United States achieved steps to improve the large trade deficit in industrial goods and to address KORUS implementation concerns that have hindered U.S. export growth.
THIS BELOW IS HUGE:
◊ U.S. Truck Tariffs: Korea will extend the phase out of the 25% U.S. tariff on trucks until 2041, or a total of 30 years following the implementation of the KORUS FTA in 2012. (currently scheduled to phase out by 2021).
◊ Growing U.S. Auto Exports: Exports of U.S. motor vehicles to Korea will be improved through the following steps:
Greater Access for U.S. Exports: Korea will double the number of U.S. automobile exports, to 50,000 cars per manufacturer per year, that can meet U.S. safety standards (in lieu of Korean standards) and enter the Korean market without further modification.
Harmonization of Testing Requirements: U.S. gasoline engine vehicle exports will be able to show compliance with Korea’s emission standards using the same tests they conduct to show compliance with U.S. regulations, without additional or duplicative testing for the Korean market.
Recognition of U.S. Standards for Auto Parts: Korea will recognize U.S. standards for auto parts necessary to service U.S. vehicles, and reduce labeling burdens for parts.
Improvements to CAFE Standards: Korea will expand the amount of “eco-credits” available to help meet fuel economy and greenhouse gas requirements under the regulations currently in force, while also ensuring that fuel economy targets in future regulations will be set taking U.S. regulations into account and will continue to include more lenient targets for small volume manufacturers.
All of Princess Sparkle-Socks’ Marxist feminist theory doesn’t amount to a hill of beans next to Trump’s understanding of not just economics, but geopolitical economics. She’s a FRAUD, just like Baby Castro, and Canada needs to give those two a quick BOOT.
From Wikipedia:
Freeland attended the United World College of the Adriatic in Italy.[23] She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Russian history and literature from Harvard University and a Master of Studies degree in Slavonic Studies from St Antony’s College, Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar in 1993.[4][24]
Journalism career
Freeland started her journalism career as a stringer for the Financial Times, The Washington Post and The Economist while working in Ukraine.[25] Freeland later worked for the Financial Times in London as a deputy editor, and then as an editor for its weekend edition, FT.com, and UK news.[25] Freeland also served as Moscow bureau chief and Eastern Europe correspondent for the Financial Times.[25]
From 1999 to 2001 Freeland served as the deputy editor of The Globe and Mail.[25] Next she worked as the managing director and editor of consumer news at Thomson Reuters.[26] She was also a weekly columnist for the Globe and Mail.[27] Previously she was editor of Thomson Reuters Digital, a position she held since April 2011.[28] Prior to that she was the global editor-at-large of Reuters news since March 1, 2010,[29] having formerly been the United States managing editor at the Financial Times, based in New York City.
The commie take-over of the media starts to make sense now.
And here I was thinking “Commie” as I read your post … until you nailed it on the last line!
YUP. Every word of her background just screams it until *I* just want to scream it!!! 😀
President Trump….. reads before signing. 😀
That’s our businessman President.
