Ms. Blasey-Ford Attorney Casts Doubt on Appearance…

As of last weekend sketchy DC political lawyer Michael Bromwich, joined the legal team to represent the political interests of sketchy Kavanaugh accuser Ms. Christine Blasey-Ford.

Mr. Bromwich sends a letter tonight beginning to back-away from his clients prior agreement to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. This latest development is entirely predictable.

How can sketchy Ms. Ford deliver credible testimony about a 36-year-old event (at an unknown time and unknown location) where there is ZERO corroborating evidence supporting her claim, and mountains of evidence refuting her claim?  Five teenagers at a house party, yet all of the five say not their house. Additionally, every witness she identified as present during the event has gone on record denying any knowledge of anything within the foundation of her claim.  How can she testify? She can’t.

Ms. Ford cannot testify because there’s no truth in her sketchy accusations; this was a political stunt with no intention of testimony.  So, with a deadline looming it is more likely her political lawyers will try to extricate Ford from their prior commitments.

(Source)

The claimed witnesses were: (1) Mrs. Leland Ingham Keyser, (2) Mr. Mark Judge, and (3) Mr. Patrick “PJ” Smyth.

According to CNN’s current reporting here’s the statements from the witnesses:

(1) Simply put, “Ms. Keyser does not know Mr. Kavanaugh and she has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford.”

“I have no memory of this alleged incident,” said (2) Mark Judge in a September 18 letter sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee. He said he did not recall the party and never saw Brett Kavanaugh act in the matter Ford describes.

(3) Patrick J. Smyth issued a statement:

“I understand that I have been identified by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford as the person she remembers as ‘PJ’ who supposedly was present at the party she described in her statements to the Washington Post. I am issuing this statement today to make it clear to all involved that I have no knowledge of the party in question; nor do I have any knowledge of the allegations of improper conduct she has leveled against Brett Kavanaugh.

Personally speaking, I have known Brett Kavanaugh since high school and I know him to be a person of great integrity, a great friend, and I have never witnessed any improper conduct by Brett Kavanaugh towards women. To safeguard my own privacy and anonymity, I respectfully request that the Committee accept this statement in response to any inquiry the Committee may have.”

CNN article link.

According to the accusations by Ms. Ford there were five people present at the unknown residence, at the unknown time, at the unknown party.  Three boys and two girls.

Four of the people Ms. Ford claimed were present, including the accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh, now publicly state they have no knowledge of anything related to the accusation; including no recollection of any attendance at any gathering at a high school party claimed by Ms. Ford.

The only person left claiming attendance to a party; at the unknown time; in the unknown year; at the unknown residence; is the accuser, Mrs. Blasey Ford.

Who’s House? According to her story, there are five teenagers at “the house”.  So it has to be one of “their houses”.  Yet four of the five have said they don’t have any idea what she’s talking about; it’s not their house… and it’s not Mrs. Ford’s house; so…

…How can she testify?

352 Responses to Ms. Blasey-Ford Attorney Casts Doubt on Appearance…

  1. Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    Ford and all her cohorts need to get sued and prosecuted until the cows come home. And then some more!

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
  2. Rick says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:37 pm

    Why were two hundred protestors allowed to assemble inside the Capital? Why didn’t Capital police arrest protestors that chase Senator Cruz and his wife out of a D.C. restaurant tonight after being verbally assaulted by paid Soros agents?

    The answer: Because Tucker Carlson said it best tonight. The Republicans don’t care about Kavanaugh and they don’t care about us. BINGO!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • truthbomb says:
      September 25, 2018 at 12:07 am

      Rick, go back to your union headquarters. If Carlson said that, he is a fool. Let the Dems continue their histrionics. I am going to grab some more popcorn.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • mr.piddles says:
        September 25, 2018 at 12:20 am

        You should youtube his opening statement. Toward the end he makes a cogent argument about the Republican party not “protecting” Trump voters — immigration, ObamaCare, SCOTUS picks. You can agree or disagree, but there’s some validity to the argument, IMO.

        @11:50.

        Anyway, the first 11:49 is a good breakdown of the Democrat’s insanity. Worth a listen.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
      • MelH says:
        September 25, 2018 at 12:33 am

        It is not “if” tucker Carlson said it, he DID say it, much to my shock and horror, and he said not to vote for them in the mid-trerms, “because they don’t care about us”. I’m hoping he made a mistake and MEANT Democrats, but that is NOT what he said.

        Like

        Reply
    • RoddREpub says:
      September 25, 2018 at 12:18 am

      I don’t always get a chance to catch Tucker, but his opening was spot on.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • mr.piddles says:
        September 25, 2018 at 12:27 am

        When you boil it all down to 12:00 like he did, it really sums up well how ludicrous this whole thing has become. Guilty until proven innocent. That is LITERALLY what the Dems are trying to convince the public is the correct mindset going forward. Later in the show Heather MacDonald (and Tammy Bruce) outlined how what we’re seeing now is the “arrival of campus culture into the world at large”. Agree 100%.

        @6:19.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Carrie2 says:
          September 25, 2018 at 12:46 am

          Mr. Piddles, Having lived in Mexico they use Napoleon law of guilty until proven innocent. But this is our America and innocent until proven guilty. Good try democrats but ain’t gonna work. Your stooge is not able to do a good job because she has no character and has no clues so your coaching will undoubtedly fail. No reason to make anything special for her vs. others who did not anything special done for them. Hypocrisy is there for democrats and Ford and especially since she has nothing to say that validates anything she says happened – no location or address, no explaining why she went upstairs to the bedroom, no real clue as to who was on the bed with her and pleading she was drunk which means she has no memory or anything else and if she lies at the hearing, 5 yrs. in prison. Frankly, if she does appear Thursday (no way more delay DiFi!) and caught in a lie, CIAO! Since she has no REAL evidence of who it was let alone Kavanaugh, best she back out now and let the democrats weep and swear and start looking for another way that will fail as well. Slow learners because most are old and think the old ways of throwing someone to the wolves still works. NOT!

          Like

          Reply
      • cozette says:
        September 25, 2018 at 12:32 am

        The Satanic Left is responsible for whats going on. To suggest otherwise is victim blaming. Were Jews responsible for the Holocaust because they were unarmed? Get a grip. GOP bashing is exactly what the enemy wants. They need us divided, discouraged and distracted so we don’t do our job. Bottom line, if the Demonics regain control in 43 days it will be on each of us who bashed the GOP rather than going out to win votes.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Carrie2 says:
          September 25, 2018 at 12:48 am

          cozette, exactly and if you have to hold your name vote republican and we will deal with them afterwards. Meanwhile can inform them if they do right, they will be fired and no benefits of any kind goes with them. We hired them and we can fire them!

          Like

          Reply
        • mr.piddles says:
          September 25, 2018 at 12:56 am

          Trump supporters will vote GOP, no doubt. But I think the overall point to consider is that voting GOP *in general* is becoming a necessary evil. There are a LOT of anti-Trump folks in the Republican party. Anyway. Some are turning the corner I think… Graham maybe, Little Marco? Whatevs. Democrats should not be within 1000 miles of control of ANYTHING WHATSOEVER. If MSM is the Enemy Of The People, then the Democratic party is the Greatest Threat To Our Republic. It’s becoming so obvious that long-time Dems are jumping ship. Literally.

          Like

          Reply
      • MelH says:
        September 25, 2018 at 12:35 am

        I didn’t hear it in his opening, maybe didn’t tune in that early, but definitely in his closing. there was NO mistaking it.

        Like

        Reply
    • MAGAbear says:
      September 25, 2018 at 12:32 am

      What does that have to do with the D.C. police not arresting the clowns who acosted Cruz and his wife?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • agentcommonsense says:
        September 25, 2018 at 12:59 am

        I want to know the answer also.. Is it ok if I go up to some stranger sitting in a restaurant and just start screaming ” You rotten vile person, You are dirt you are bla bla bla ” and just keep on and on and follow this total stranger out and keep yelling all the way to their car ? I would be arrested … Something super hinky going on with all this. Kristen Neilson has security and so does Cruz …Their security doesn’t put a stop to it ? Why ? What the hell is going on ?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • mr.piddles says:
        September 25, 2018 at 1:06 am

        How ’bout this one. I think the last major Antifa mini-riot in D.C. was allowed to unravel as we’ve seen so many times before. Weren’t we told 18 months ago that D.C. has an ordinance that you can’t wear masks over your face? I believe we were told that. A bunch of people got arrested then… but a couple months ago I heard of no such thing.

        Rule of law. Please. Somebody. Make it happen.

        Like

        Reply
    • Former lurker says:
      September 25, 2018 at 1:16 am

      I’m with Tucker on this. Of course the Dems are more odious, but the Republicans in Washington care far more about what Tom Donahue and the globalist oligarchs want then they do about “the base”. They are a pressure relief valve to keep cold anger in check, nothing more. They are worse than the enemy, they are the enemy that pretends to man the battlements with you but opens the gate while you aren’t looking.

      The Trump Movement opened my eyes to the corrupt nature of the DC GOP and I will never, ever trust the GOP again unless it’s torn down to the foundation and rebuilt by PDJT.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Sidney Powell says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    We are going to be dealing with a circus and BS all week because of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s failure to proceed with the hearing today/Monday. They should never have agreed to any of her demands. The entire thing was a set up. She was never going to testify. Her “acceptance” the other night was not an acceptance at all–it was replete with conditions to allow her to weasel out. We are witnessing the total deconstruction of the Democratic party, and there is no bottom to their depravity in trying to regain power. She would place herself at risk of prosecution for perjury if she were to testify. Her claims against Kavanaugh are false–as everyone else has attested.

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
    • Ace says:
      September 24, 2018 at 11:42 pm

      I’m glad for the circus…let them get real freaky.
      The more freaky, the better for us.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • L4grasshopper says:
      September 24, 2018 at 11:47 pm

      Ms Powell: how should Grassley have handled Collins and Flake?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • truthbomb says:
      September 25, 2018 at 12:09 am

      So what? I think its amazing that anyone would second guess Grassley. They have more information than the pundits or any of us in the cheap seats. Whatever happened to trust?

      Btw, thank you for writing your book, Ms. Powell.

      Like

      Reply
    • margaretwalker says:
      September 25, 2018 at 12:42 am

      You are absolutely right on the integrity of the facts regarding the accusation and Grassley. But the politics of this issue is complicated and I think Grassley wants to help out his weak links when they vote to confirm Kavanaugh, Senator Collins and Merkouski.
      Did you see the interview of Kavanaugh and his wife tonight by Martha McCallum? Kavanaugh’s mouth and jaw just clenched when the subject of his children and their exposure to this circus came up.He is a good man and I applaud him for standing up to these slimy politicians.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. JX says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    “The goal should be to develop the relevant facts”

    What? You don’t have facts?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • TreeClimber says:
      September 25, 2018 at 12:48 am

      Good catch. What jumped out at me was their offense at an “experienced sex crimes prosecutor.” They clearly mean BK harm, so why wouldn’t they want a prosecutor?

      Like

      Reply
  5. rjcylon says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    Prepare yourselves. We will soon learn Kavanaugh has been the head of a violent South American drug cartel for over 30 years. It’s going to be a long week.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. Nigella says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    So Collins now wants to hear from Rameirez(SP).. Unbelievable

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. MVW says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    When I think of Christine Ford driving to DC I can’t help it, I keep thinking of the movie scene in Dumb & Dumber when they get off the interstate for gas & get back on going the wrong way.

    No. She is a DhimmiRat & from the planet Neptune, circling Venus at the moment.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. ditzee58 says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    So, an attorney who is a Dimocrat representing a liar,( another Dimocrat) is blaming everyone else for Blasey Ford not showing up? Shades of Hussein. Gee, what a surprise.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Sidney Powell says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    Meanwhile, what we need to know before the midterms, while we are on the subject of sexual misconduct, is 1. Which members of the House and Senate had claims against them paid out of the Congressional slushfund? 2. How much was paid for each claim and when? 3. What were the allegations made against each member?

    Liked by 23 people

    Reply
  10. ann says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    Sexual assaults wo weapons leave. bruises broken bones, dislocated shoulders, bite marks , defensive scratches , tom clothing swollen face and bruised neck, carper burns , the room. torn apart.
    Plhs, if you stay silent, which plenty of people do, one stays silent. It’s PRIVATE. This just doesn’t click, I can feel it.
    Conflating tusseling, perhaps. With someone . This woman has been poorly counseled, s a clinical sense.
    Other girls would TELL. .

    It’s also disingenuous to suggest this is not a trial. It is, in a kangaroo court…

    Sad. Ugly. We need to protect people from slander who are not Democrats, as they’ve established a pattern of ‘resuiting ‘vicgims’. Also, that term is unhelpfhl.. “‘target” is a better way to perceive it. That way you dont internalize it, blame yourself, think crazy thoughts and allow these experiences more power over oneself
    A genuine target who decided to reveal this, in public, wouldn’t do so for external political motives,, as she allegedly said, esp so long ago.. It would be to protect other people, if the man is a prredator. But that factor isn’t relevant..
    This is framed. And scripted.
    I’m ashamed. As a woman.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Molly Pitcher says:
      September 24, 2018 at 11:47 pm

      Exactly Ann. All of it.
      Plus she claims she did this as civic duty…what about 36yrs ago if it happened it wasn’t her duty to warn her friends about this awful dude? Not one friend? baah…liar

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        September 24, 2018 at 11:50 pm

        Same with all the other #MeToo creeps— never cared enough about other women to warn them? Trash.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • ann says:
        September 25, 2018 at 12:15 am

        Thanks .
        Sorry about typos.
        I forgot to say that a person who decided to talk about it would see the police as protectors. You would need their support. And they’d want to help. Why would Mrs. Ford not want experienced police. They are kind, gentle and good people.

        Also, if she was punched, the struggle would be all over. Impossible to conceal.

        On so many levels, it doesn’t FEEL right.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      September 24, 2018 at 11:48 pm

      I’m not ashamed. The Dems own this.

      But d*mn, I am Pi$$ed! Pi$$ed that they are making a mockery of sexual assault for political purposes. Pi$$ed that they’ve sunk the dialogue to the lowest possible level with their continual garbage. Pi$$ed that they slander a good man with their absolute crap. ugh ugh ugh.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
      • cozette says:
        September 25, 2018 at 12:43 am

        Good. Be pissed. Go out and talk about it everywhere. Talk to people in checkout lines. Talk to cashiers. Do NOT mention Trump or Republicans. Instead say something like the Democrats need to stop being dangerous and crazy. The only way they might stop is to lose big at the mid terms. Say you now understand why the #walkaway movement is so huge. The Democrats are terrifying. They will destroy anyone who gets in their way.

        Like

        Reply
    • Full Spectrum Domino says:
      September 25, 2018 at 12:14 am

      Soros’ $18B slush fund buys one helluva search committee.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • AlanHan says:
      September 25, 2018 at 12:48 am

      Real life piles up troubles upon seemingly small bad decisions. Here is an example of what is perhaps a similar case, not CBF: A husband discovers his wife has been a serial cheater during their marriage, and asks for a divorce. The wife pleads for marriage counseling first. He agrees. As the counselor elicits a description of the dysfunctional behavior, he wonders what launched the dysfunction. Many if not most counseling psychologists tend to believe that such a history of drinking and over-the-top philandering has a start in early sexual abuse. “Did someone abuse you, Mrs. X, before you entered the spiral of partying, drinking, and impulsive sex?” Mrs. X reflects, and then comes out with an event, an excuse if you will: “I’m embarrassed to talk about it, but there was this horrible party with some HS boys. It was horrible, terrifying.” –and onward. The husband becomes sympathetic, impressed that she achieved anything after such a history. From then on Mrs. X has to live with the story, and starts to blame every failing of hers on the event, still vague in her memory, if it was memory at all. If the woman was politically active and obsessed enough, she might write such a letter, leak the story anonymously, and get dragged forward, unable to recant (since it is the basis of her marriage solution). She might find herself suddenly surrounded by partisan attorneys and other advocates, all paid for by a third party. Then again, the actual story of CBF herself may be otherwise….

      Like

      Reply
  11. sunnydaze says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:45 pm

    How any self-respecting woman could vote Dem after this Circus, is beyond me. The Dems are making a JOKE of a very real issue for women.

    And how any MAN could vote Dem after this???? Absolute suicide.

    Just Say No to Democrats.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  12. Sunsettommy says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    Well you have to admit the Democrats these days are skilled in the ability in running on nothing and be proud of it.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. Nigella says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:47 pm

    The “rumor” is is that McConnell doesn’t have the votes… I’m stunned that they would believe these obvious smears…

    Like

    Reply
  14. Tiffthisb says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:47 pm

    “This is not a criminal trial for which a sex crimes expert would be appropriate.” Isn’t Dr ford accusing Kavanaugh of a crime? These lawyers should be disbarred for even writing such a ridiculous letter.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Blind no longer says:
      September 25, 2018 at 12:13 am

      What’s really rich is all the Dems saying the hearing is a sham, that she is being victimized again, because she will have to be questioned by a bunch of old white guys. Now they are screaming why isn’t she being questioned by a bunch of old white guys…why are you bringing in a female to question her?
      I’ll tell you why they are turning it back around now…because the Dems needed those optics of old white guys questioning her…a skilled female attorney doesn’t fit their bullshit narrative, and how they planned for it to play out on national TV. Takes away from their bogus message….The republicans don’t care about women.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • BetsBets says:
      September 25, 2018 at 12:35 am

      So now the Dems think they should be the ones who choose lawyers for the Republicans on the committee? This is irrational lunacy (redundant, I know).

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  15. annieoakley says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    Lawyers writing letters starting with “We” are lying.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. alliwantissometruth says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    Of course she won’t testify, as that was never the plan

    Lying, deception, corruption, criminality & immoral depravity is the democrats political MO, & taking a cue from their brainwashed voter sheep base, they’re now trying to install a college campus snowflake form of government

    Lie, make false accusations, scream, screech, protest, hold their breath until they turn blue, & then retreat to their safe spaces

    A sense of fairness, the facts & the truth not only mean nothing to them, they’re trying to destroy our system of justice that was put into place to end the old inquisition type of “justice”, that was basically compelled through mob rule, governmental corruption or religious zealotry

    Americans of all political stripes better think long & hard about this usurpation of American justice

    Living in a ideological utopian fantasy land governed by the morally bankrupt & corrupt might sound wonderful when you’re a naive college student, but in the real world it’s the beginning of a truly fascist form of government that can & will turn on you

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. Concerned Citizen says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:49 pm

    I know this will probably be an unpopular view, but I would consider giving all the witnesses willing to testify against Judge Kavanaugh an opportunity to testify, like, one per week going into the midterms. Heck, I would subpoena Ms. Ramirez if she refuses to appear! If Judge Kavanaugh is who he claims to be, the dems will be crying uncle before long. This travesty of biblical proportions has to be hung around their necks! I want every one of his accusers humiliated and exposed for the liars they appear to be so that NONE of the dem politicians can ever claim that his accusers weren’t heard!

    Like

    Reply
    • cthulhu says:
      September 24, 2018 at 11:58 pm

      As noted above, when Ford bails out of testifying, Grassley punts the thing out of committee — even if the vote is all dems, “nay”, half the GOPe, “yay”, and the rest of the GOPe, “duh”. It then goes to the full Senate, where The Turtle hisses to his caucus, “a nay on this means you are dead to me” and maybe Manchin and a couple of others defect.

      Whole thing can be over by tiffin, and we take tiffin pretty early in these parts….

      (extra credit for anyone that gets the reference)

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Committee of Safety says:
      September 25, 2018 at 12:14 am

      ” If Judge Kavanaugh is who he claims to be, the dems will be crying uncle before long.”

      The problem is they don’t want to testify under oath under the penalty of perjury, that is why Ford has been stalling since she was invited to “be heard” two weeks ago. Ramirez is also a liar and a radical leftist activist and she won’t testify under oath either. That’s why they are telling their bs lies to the press. You are wanting to play fair, the radical left doesn’t do that because they know they can’t win under those circumstances. Pesky laws and the Constitution get in the way. This is assymetrical warfare, it’s mob warfare. And Grassley and the R’s have the power to shut it down. If they don’t come through, they are done.

      Like

      Reply
      • Concerned Citizen says:
        September 25, 2018 at 12:29 am

        The whole point of my post is the dems are now appreciating that they may be at the “we’ll agree to stop beating you” stage of this farce. If they are allowed to just walk away this stunt hasn’t cost them anything. I say see if they can be kept in the ring so to speak so that they can be given a real beating.

        Like

        Reply
      • cozette says:
        September 25, 2018 at 12:50 am

        Plus Kavanaugh was shrewd enough to let it be known that last week he hired a barracuda female attorney famous for winning defammation suits. LMAO. The Demonics got the message loud and clear.

        Like

        Reply
    • OmegaManBlue says:
      September 25, 2018 at 12:24 am

      They want the final voted delayed for two reasons. First they think they can win the senate. But even if they don’t delaying the final vote would keep Kavanaugh from hearing cases for a while. That’s what they want. Plus they can fund raise on this.

      Like

      Reply
  18. Leucotheahints says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    I have posted several places that she will not appear Thursday. I expected her to not start traveling and for her to do this a day or 2 later. She needs a subpoena. She is educated enough to see she will be covering lies. She has not agreed to be under oath. “Share her experience” hints at she may not answer questions.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Lucille says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    Thread by @_ImperatorRex_: “1. This confirms it, for me. Trump and his people have been working behind the scenes on this, from Day 1. That means the Democrats who did this, as well as their backers, are SCREWED. And should be terrified.
    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1044384355391430656.html

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Full Spectrum Domino says:
      September 25, 2018 at 12:28 am

      The most self-destructive deception the Left ever perpetuated was convincing itself Trump is a moron.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • cozette says:
        September 25, 2018 at 1:03 am

        Trump himself cultivated the Lefts delusion that hes an amiable, narcissistic dunce. Hes openly talked about doing it in his books and encourages others to develope the ability to mask their intelligence and lethality. He cautions that its a hard skill to master when youre uber bright but adds that its well worth the effort since it gives you a huuuge advantage over your adversaries. Trump is a top tier genius as well as a Master persuader. Its fascinating to catch glimpses who him when his mask slips just for a moment.

        Like

        Reply
    • Sam Fox says:
      September 25, 2018 at 12:36 am

      Lucille, thanks for the link. I am going to share it with some of my friends.

      SamFox

      Like

      Reply
  20. Doppler says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:56 pm

    I agree she will never testify because she’s got perjury exposure. This week will go down in history as Trump triumphant, with Kavanaugh confirmed, NYT refuses to report Ramirez claim, Rosey and Mueller recuse as witnesses to spy gate, Horowitz reports, and Huber announces indictments, including some pedo cases. And many many guilty pleas, so many we’ll need a list.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. Deplorable Saint says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:56 pm

    Vote now…get this circus over with now!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. Harry the Greek says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:56 pm

    Christine Blasey Ford never filed a police report.

    It is a crime to report or file a false police report.

    https://brassballs.blog/home/christine-blasey-ford-never-filed-a-police-report

    Dr. Christine Blasey heads Stanford’s CIA Undergraduate Internship Program.

    She is an “affiliate, Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences”.

    https://brassballs.blog/home/christine-blasey-works-for-stanford-universitys-cia-undergraduate-internship-program-her-father-is-cia-too-and-so-was-her-grandfather-nicholas-deak

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. scott467 says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:58 pm

    Lawyer Bromwich.

    A.K.A. Louis Cyphre.

    Bromhich looks just like him, only about 10-15 years older:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Anonymous says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:00 am

    Democrats care about nothing except power.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. JoD says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:01 am

    Still gnawing at my craw…..
    “Her Loving Parents.”
    If “news” reports are to be believed (stop laughing), “Her Loving Parents” did not sign the Ballsey support letter. One report said that Chrissy and “Her Loving Parents” are not close, because they are at odds, politcally…..hmmm.
    OK…too many movies…but, wouldn’t it be great if “Her Loving Parents” flipped?
    We’ll see.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  26. Mezzz says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:02 am

    Facts don’t matter. Visuals do. She will testify. She will cry. She will play the victim. The upside is too much for them. Very little downside.

    All she has to do is cry and say she doesn’t remember all the details but she knows it was BK who abused her. A 20 second clip of her emotionally breaking down while making her claim is all they need. It’s all theoretical now. It’s becomes real when they have a visual to go with the story.

    The complete confidence many on the right have that she won’t show up at all just makes the psychological impact more devastating when she does. She’s probably been practicing for months. I bet she’s chomping at the bit.

    The left may be evil but they aren’t dumb.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Ace says:
      September 25, 2018 at 12:08 am

      Actually, the left is incredibly dumb. 9 years ago, they had everything. Today, they can’t even dog catcher supremacy.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Nigella says:
      September 25, 2018 at 12:09 am

      I agree… It will be a sob fest

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      September 25, 2018 at 12:32 am

      Strong women report, and cry about it ****When It Happens*** they don’t shutup and then cry about it 36 years later.

      Like

      Reply
    • Concerned Citizen says:
      September 25, 2018 at 12:35 am

      They will only consider letting her testify if she is a persuasive witness, and the only way they will know if she is persuasive is if they have tested her testimony before a focus group. The stakes are too high for all parties on her side if she has a bad day, so I don’t see the dems “flying blind” on this one – they will want to know if an audience will buy her story.

      Like

      Reply
    • Jase says:
      September 25, 2018 at 12:48 am

      She will testify only if it is not under oath and only if it is old white guy Senators asking the questions. The optics you speak of won’t work nearly so well, if at all, if a female lawyer is asking the questions.
      Expect them to refuse to appear if Grassley stands firm on female prosecutor.

      Like

      Reply
      • cthulhu says:
        September 25, 2018 at 1:07 am

        If she testifies to Senators in committee, it doesn’t matter if she isn’t under oath — lying to Senators in committee is a separate felony meaning pretty much the same thing. That’s why the letter went to Eshoo (a Rep) and was passed-on to Feinstein.

        After all the care to raise a ruckus without her facing consequences, she’s not going to testify on Thursday in any way that faces consequences. She’ll go to the press and blow-off the committee.

        Like

        Reply
  27. J Gottfred says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:03 am

    Kavanaugh should sue dorF for all the money she has (or will get from liberal pockets) from making such a obviously false claim against his personal integrity. She has had her allotted 15 minutes of fame.

    Like

    Reply
    • cthulhu says:
      September 25, 2018 at 12:41 am

      Just take her houses. If someone moves away from Silicon Valley, it’s nearly impossible to move back. They’re forever exiled to flyover land.

      Like

      Reply
  28. Committee of Safety says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:04 am

    She was never going to testify. And no Mr. Bromwich, you don’t get approval of who on the Senate Judiciary Committee does the questioning or anything else.

    While I think Ford is totally lying about her Kavanaugh claims, she is clearly a disturbed woman who not only has had a lifelong problem with men from within her own home but also has extreme reactions to people with whom she disagrees with politically, including her own parents. This is according to her own husband, Russell Ford.

    “She didn’t always get along with her parents because of differing political views,” Russell said. “It was a very male-dominated environment. Everyone was interested in what’s going on with the men, and the women are sidelined, and she didn’t get the attention or respect she felt she deserved. That’s why she was in California, to get away from the D.C. scene.” Lady has man issues on all fronts growing up.

    Grassley should know by tomorrow since Ford’s side has to give notice and submit a statement before her Thursday appearance (no-show). So the vote should be called for Kavanaugh Wednesday by Grassley by tomorrow evening.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • cthulhu says:
      September 25, 2018 at 12:20 am

      Fully agree that Ford seems to have many issues…..sad thing is that the Left wants to use them to make her a pawn to attack our nation. If she were to seek help from the Right, she’d get an outpouring of emotional support and guidance towards the path of redemption.

      Some come to the path early, some come to the path later, but there is room for all to be washed by the blood of the Lamb.

      Like

      Reply
  29. Judiciary says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:06 am

    If both Ford and Rameriz admit they were in a blind drunk stupor how do they know anything about who, what, when, or where especially 30+ years ago? MAGA girls/women don’t think so little of themselves as to lose total control over their bodies as these two lefties claim.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Tennessee Dregs says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:07 am

    The point of his letter sounds like Dr. Ford does not want to be questioned by a professional familiar with responses from true victims of sexual crimes.
    But she would be willing to appear to offer a stage for the long winded, agenda driven, sympathy laden statement/questions of the committee.
    Much easier to be the prop for the campaign ads and soundbites than to actually defend her accusations.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Sunshine says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:09 am

    Important issue: Whose house?
    That would be really easy to figure out.

    Every time I went to a house party, we all knew who lived in the house. And always, the parents were away on some travel.

    It’s interesting to note she doesn’t mention an approximate time, meaning around 10 p.m., after midnight, around 02h a.m., and so on. Shortly after she arrived, how many hours more or less after she arrived. No mention of that.

    Like

    Reply
    • Sherri Young says:
      September 25, 2018 at 12:20 am

      At the grand old age of 15, she almost certainly would have depended on someone else for a ride to the party unless she was out alone at night and took a cab.

      Does not sound right.

      Like

      Reply
  32. NewfTea says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:10 am

    There’s a reason that Grassley kept emphasizing that everyone else had already given testimony under penalty of felony.

    When your client is a liar, and everyone else has given sworn testimony that corroborates everything else, you have a problem. It would be malpractice to allow your client to give sworn testimony.

    When this is over, Ford should be indicted for criminal mischief, interstate fraud, and conspiracy. Who cares how a trial would come out? Lawfare! Like the other side does constantly, except in this case fully justified.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Phil says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:10 am

    Remember Dede Philips, the lady from Georgia who strangled a bobcat to save her life.? At the time she was putting a bumper sticker on her car that said “Woman who behave rarely make history”.
    Not quite what Dr. Ford was looking for but she is history in the different meaning of the word. Her 15 minutes of fame are GONE just-like-that!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Gman says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:11 am

    Just wait until RBG retires and President Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett. A woman for a woman, and the Left has to attack a woman, who is more conservative than Kavanaugh.
    Can’t wait.

    Like

    Reply
  35. truthbomb says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:12 am

    Getting tired of fake Republicans calling for Republicans to be punished in November for the handling of this. You really want these insane, corrupt Dems in power again?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  36. sunnydaze says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Should help turn a few more black men off the Dems, too. Pretty funny tweet:

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  38. sunnydaze says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  39. Pete says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:19 am

    No excuses !!! If Balsey Ford does not show Thurs. 9/27/2018 at the appointed time, gather your collective Senatorial butts, and take the vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh, up or down. Get hot Grassley, do your job,as well as all the other Senators. Enough political theater.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. Donna in Oregon says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:27 am

    What was Feinstein thinking? This is sloppy. Careless. Amateurish.

    Democrats humiliating themselves is deserved, but the Me-Too movement is going to turn into “Women who make up sexual attacks in America for profit, politics and attention.”

    Not cool, ladies. Not cool at all.

    Hey, Senators make Judge Kavanaugh a Supreme Court Justice before the Democrats crap all over themselves again….the world is watching these idiots. So embarrassing and humiliating to every real victim of sexual assault in the entire world. These propagandists are the worst people ever, they’re vile and despicable. Shut it down. Make it stop…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  41. J Gottfred says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Who has paid for Ford’s polygraph (and in fact why does she even need one?), and who is covering her legal bills? These are not cheap attorneys. Finally, who leaked her letter to the Washington Post? This is all so innocently contrived. I think not.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. SHV says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:29 am

    If Grassley holds firm, the “sh*t or get off the pot” for Ford is 10:00AM ET Tuesday when the “paper work” is due. Up until that point she can walk away, if she submits her written testimony and other documents, she has Crossed the Rubicon for potential bad legal trouble for herself.

    Federal Code Title 18 section 1001:
    ” Section 1001 covers false statements more generally, without requiring an oath. The section stipulates that “whoever, in any matter within the jurisdiction of the executive, legislative, or judicial branch of the government of the United States, knowingly and willfully” falsifies or conceals information, including before a congressional committee’s inquiry, may also be fined or imprisoned up to five years.”
    *****
    Would she be prosecuted for lying to a congressional committee? Unlikely but why take the risk.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  43. Texian says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:30 am

    I stopped reading his response at the “that there” near the bottom of the second paragraph.

    My college English Composition Professor would give him a flat “F” for that paper. There is no need for the word “that” in the sentence..

    Try reading it without “that” in the sentence.. Works doesn’t it.. And more succinctly straight forward..

    That letter is an example of Harvard schooled English Composition..

    My College Education was better than Harvard..

    Like

    Reply
  44. joeknuckles says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Does anybody else think it’s extremely suspicious that the lawyer for a corrupt former FBI acting director is insisting the FBI get their hands on Kavanaugh?

    I don’t think the lingering stench has been cleared out enough yet to trust the FBI with anything so consequential.

    Like

    Reply
    • cthulhu says:
      September 25, 2018 at 12:48 am

      Fortunately, it’s ridiculously outside their purview. And, no, I don’t think it has gone unnoticed that the hail-mary from “we’re doing something illegal and political” is to try to assign it to an agency known for corruption.

      Like

      Reply
  45. Basil says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:44 am

    Judge Kavanaugh is a public figure and so the “malice” standard applies to libel/slander based NY Times v. Sullivan.

    Judge K apparently hired a pretty tough lead pipe swinging libel attorney so my guess is that will roll out as soon as Ford actually says anything on the record — assuming she does.

    Personally, if I were Ford’s attorney, I would be doing what Bromwich is doing which is backing the F up and getting my client out of testilying ASAP using any excuse that I can to do so.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • cthulhu says:
      September 25, 2018 at 12:55 am

      My understanding is that Judge K’s attorney is politically connected to the other side, but deemed absolutely competent as a “pretty tough lead pipe swinging libel attorney.” So Judge K has looked beyond partisanship but is looking to destroy Ford personally if she lies about him. And, of course, the unfeeling Left will leave her hanging as a pinata as soon as he is confirmed.

      Again, I hope she is called to the path of redemption….because being a sacrificed pawn of the Left has gotta be severely unpleasant.

      Like

      Reply
  46. Kelly says:
    September 25, 2018 at 1:00 am

    Hmmm…well if the accuser does not show up for the hearing what should we do ?
    Hmmm…tap..tap..tap..
    What could we put in that 10:00 am
    Slot……OH OH I KNOW!!!
    KAVANAUGH CONFIRMATION
    VOTE !!!!!!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  47. Ace says:
    September 25, 2018 at 1:01 am

    The calmest person in this circus is Trump…
    If I was a dem this would worry me.

    Like

    Reply
  48. Cooper45 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 1:03 am

    “Ms. Blasey Ford Attorney Casts Doubt on Appearance….”

    The entire disgusting Democrat party Casts Doubt on the innate goodness of humanity…

    In the past, many of the GOP have been busy reaching across the aisle to Dems or being exceedingly friendly and courteous to Ranking or Senior members of the disgraced opposition like Diane Feinstein while they are actively plotting one of the cruelest and most despicable smear jobs in political history. Feinstein knew what she was going to do to Kavanaugh months ago while Chuck and her had friendly off mike chats during the 31 grueling hours of Kavanaugh testimony.

    The Dems could have destroyed one of America’s best families–the impressive Kavanaughs—for political purposes and still could if the GOP fails to oppose the Dems by any and all legal means necessary and confirm his well deserved promotion to the SCOTUS.

    The involvement of a “serious and experienced sex crimes prosecutor” to question the accuser or accusers on behalf of all GOP members is a good first start.

    Like

    Reply
  49. Trump Train says:
    September 25, 2018 at 1:03 am

    I cannot imagine how a reasonable American Citizen could find this in any way acceptable or cast a vote for the democrats. They have nothing to offer, no policy, nothing positive that would affect peoples lives. I also feel the longer this goes on the stronger Trump gets………..at some point most Americans whether they like Trump or not will see through this crap………….

    Like

    Reply
  50. Suppo says:
    September 25, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Do the citizens (and other residents) of California ever wonder why they, along with “Professional Psychologists”, get stereotyped as being a flakey bunch of nuts?

    Like

    Reply
