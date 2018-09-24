“Ms. Blasey Ford Attorney Casts Doubt on Appearance….”

As of last weekend sketchy DC political lawyer Michael Bromwich, joined the legal team to represent the political interests of sketchy Kavanaugh accuser Ms. Christine Blasey-Ford.
Mr. Bromwich sends a letter tonight beginning to back-away from his clients prior agreement to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. This latest development is entirely predictable.
How can sketchy Ms. Ford deliver credible testimony about a 36-year-old event (at an unknown time and unknown location) where there is ZERO corroborating evidence supporting her claim, and mountains of evidence refuting her claim? Five teenagers at a house party, yet all of the five say not their house. Additionally, every witness she identified as present during the event has gone on record denying any knowledge of anything within the foundation of her claim. How can she testify? She can’t.
Ms. Ford cannot testify because there’s no truth in her sketchy accusations; this was a political stunt with no intention of testimony. So, with a deadline looming it is more likely her political lawyers will try to extricate Ford from their prior commitments.
The claimed witnesses were: (1) Mrs. Leland Ingham Keyser, (2) Mr. Mark Judge, and (3) Mr. Patrick “PJ” Smyth.
According to CNN’s current reporting here’s the statements from the witnesses:
(1) Simply put, “Ms. Keyser does not know Mr. Kavanaugh and she has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford.”
“I have no memory of this alleged incident,” said (2) Mark Judge in a September 18 letter sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee. He said he did not recall the party and never saw Brett Kavanaugh act in the matter Ford describes.
(3) Patrick J. Smyth issued a statement:
“I understand that I have been identified by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford as the person she remembers as ‘PJ’ who supposedly was present at the party she described in her statements to the Washington Post. I am issuing this statement today to make it clear to all involved that I have no knowledge of the party in question; nor do I have any knowledge of the allegations of improper conduct she has leveled against Brett Kavanaugh.
Personally speaking, I have known Brett Kavanaugh since high school and I know him to be a person of great integrity, a great friend, and I have never witnessed any improper conduct by Brett Kavanaugh towards women. To safeguard my own privacy and anonymity, I respectfully request that the Committee accept this statement in response to any inquiry the Committee may have.”
According to the accusations by Ms. Ford there were five people present at the unknown residence, at the unknown time, at the unknown party. Three boys and two girls.
Four of the people Ms. Ford claimed were present, including the accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh, now publicly state they have no knowledge of anything related to the accusation; including no recollection of any attendance at any gathering at a high school party claimed by Ms. Ford.
The only person left claiming attendance to a party; at the unknown time; in the unknown year; at the unknown residence; is the accuser, Mrs. Blasey Ford.
Who’s House? According to her story, there are five teenagers at “the house”. So it has to be one of “their houses”. Yet four of the five have said they don’t have any idea what she’s talking about; it’s not their house… and it’s not Mrs. Ford’s house; so…
Ford and all her cohorts need to get sued and prosecuted until the cows come home. And then some more!
She`s just a stooge.
Is that a valid defense?
Ceertinnly…..said Curly,,,,,,,,,,,😎
Nyuk, nyuk, nyuk. 🤥😤😵
The real criminal is Mrs. Feinstein, the pride of Dung City, California.
A drunk willing stooge.A typical demokkkrat.
Gotta due the stooges to discourage future stooges. It cannot be a risk-free proposition to slander and derail good people.
I have sons, a father, a husband, brothers, etc, and this scares me to death.
Interesting point you’re making here, of which I seriously do not know but would like to know the answer to.
Legally, how probable is it and should Judge K and his wife sue within the full force of the law for defamation of character, slander and libel?
Judge K hired the right lawyer to do so.
FOCUS. The forces of evil want us divided and distracted. What needs to happen is for each of us to pray, including for Ms Ford, to use whats going on to motivate everyone to vote including normally nonpolitical people and finally, to vote. We, each of us, is in a battle to win votes. We have 43 days left to win or the Demonics return to power. FOCUS.
Yes, sue her, except it keeps the story alive, Slander is something people don’t seem to understand until they have experienced it.
That’s why Kavanaugh has hired a top defamation attorney who will no doubt pursue this matter in the courts after he is sworn in as Associate Justice. He will clear his name.
Why were two hundred protestors allowed to assemble inside the Capital? Why didn’t Capital police arrest protestors that chase Senator Cruz and his wife out of a D.C. restaurant tonight after being verbally assaulted by paid Soros agents?
The answer: Because Tucker Carlson said it best tonight. The Republicans don’t care about Kavanaugh and they don’t care about us. BINGO!
Rick, go back to your union headquarters. If Carlson said that, he is a fool. Let the Dems continue their histrionics. I am going to grab some more popcorn.
You should youtube his opening statement. Toward the end he makes a cogent argument about the Republican party not “protecting” Trump voters — immigration, ObamaCare, SCOTUS picks. You can agree or disagree, but there’s some validity to the argument, IMO.
@11:50.
Anyway, the first 11:49 is a good breakdown of the Democrat’s insanity. Worth a listen.
It’s true. If the Republicans cared about us, they would stand up for us, advocate for us, represent us.
Instead, they resent us!
It is not “if” tucker Carlson said it, he DID say it, much to my shock and horror, and he said not to vote for them in the mid-trerms, “because they don’t care about us”. I’m hoping he made a mistake and MEANT Democrats, but that is NOT what he said.
I don’t always get a chance to catch Tucker, but his opening was spot on.
When you boil it all down to 12:00 like he did, it really sums up well how ludicrous this whole thing has become. Guilty until proven innocent. That is LITERALLY what the Dems are trying to convince the public is the correct mindset going forward. Later in the show Heather MacDonald (and Tammy Bruce) outlined how what we’re seeing now is the “arrival of campus culture into the world at large”. Agree 100%.
@6:19.
Mr. Piddles, Having lived in Mexico they use Napoleon law of guilty until proven innocent. But this is our America and innocent until proven guilty. Good try democrats but ain’t gonna work. Your stooge is not able to do a good job because she has no character and has no clues so your coaching will undoubtedly fail. No reason to make anything special for her vs. others who did not anything special done for them. Hypocrisy is there for democrats and Ford and especially since she has nothing to say that validates anything she says happened – no location or address, no explaining why she went upstairs to the bedroom, no real clue as to who was on the bed with her and pleading she was drunk which means she has no memory or anything else and if she lies at the hearing, 5 yrs. in prison. Frankly, if she does appear Thursday (no way more delay DiFi!) and caught in a lie, CIAO! Since she has no REAL evidence of who it was let alone Kavanaugh, best she back out now and let the democrats weep and swear and start looking for another way that will fail as well. Slow learners because most are old and think the old ways of throwing someone to the wolves still works. NOT!
The Satanic Left is responsible for whats going on. To suggest otherwise is victim blaming. Were Jews responsible for the Holocaust because they were unarmed? Get a grip. GOP bashing is exactly what the enemy wants. They need us divided, discouraged and distracted so we don’t do our job. Bottom line, if the Demonics regain control in 43 days it will be on each of us who bashed the GOP rather than going out to win votes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
cozette, exactly and if you have to hold your name vote republican and we will deal with them afterwards. Meanwhile can inform them if they do right, they will be fired and no benefits of any kind goes with them. We hired them and we can fire them!
Trump supporters will vote GOP, no doubt. But I think the overall point to consider is that voting GOP *in general* is becoming a necessary evil. There are a LOT of anti-Trump folks in the Republican party. Anyway. Some are turning the corner I think… Graham maybe, Little Marco? Whatevs. Democrats should not be within 1000 miles of control of ANYTHING WHATSOEVER. If MSM is the Enemy Of The People, then the Democratic party is the Greatest Threat To Our Republic. It’s becoming so obvious that long-time Dems are jumping ship. Literally.
Been a necessary evil for a long time. Bush, Dole, Bush, McShame, Romney to name a few. And that was only at the Presidential level
I didn’t hear it in his opening, maybe didn’t tune in that early, but definitely in his closing. there was NO mistaking it.
What does that have to do with the D.C. police not arresting the clowns who acosted Cruz and his wife?
I want to know the answer also.. Is it ok if I go up to some stranger sitting in a restaurant and just start screaming ” You rotten vile person, You are dirt you are bla bla bla ” and just keep on and on and follow this total stranger out and keep yelling all the way to their car ? I would be arrested … Something super hinky going on with all this. Kristen Neilson has security and so does Cruz …Their security doesn’t put a stop to it ? Why ? What the hell is going on ?
How ’bout this one. I think the last major Antifa mini-riot in D.C. was allowed to unravel as we’ve seen so many times before. Weren’t we told 18 months ago that D.C. has an ordinance that you can’t wear masks over your face? I believe we were told that. A bunch of people got arrested then… but a couple months ago I heard of no such thing.
Rule of law. Please. Somebody. Make it happen.
I’m with Tucker on this. Of course the Dems are more odious, but the Republicans in Washington care far more about what Tom Donahue and the globalist oligarchs want then they do about “the base”. They are a pressure relief valve to keep cold anger in check, nothing more. They are worse than the enemy, they are the enemy that pretends to man the battlements with you but opens the gate while you aren’t looking.
The Trump Movement opened my eyes to the corrupt nature of the DC GOP and I will never, ever trust the GOP again unless it’s torn down to the foundation and rebuilt by PDJT.
We are going to be dealing with a circus and BS all week because of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s failure to proceed with the hearing today/Monday. They should never have agreed to any of her demands. The entire thing was a set up. She was never going to testify. Her “acceptance” the other night was not an acceptance at all–it was replete with conditions to allow her to weasel out. We are witnessing the total deconstruction of the Democratic party, and there is no bottom to their depravity in trying to regain power. She would place herself at risk of prosecution for perjury if she were to testify. Her claims against Kavanaugh are false–as everyone else has attested.
I’m glad for the circus…let them get real freaky.
The more freaky, the better for us.
Totally agree, Ace.
I was actually hoping for a bit more of a sh*tshow today.
Maybe they’ll up their game tomorrow in the Plaza.
Judge Kavanaugh, his wife and daughters certainly aren’t glad for the unnecessary circus. Whatever happens, and I think he will be confirmed now, I hope to God he sues Ford and Ramirez for defamation. The next phony accusers for future nominations will only be stopped if they know there will be legal repercussions.
There are busloads of paid protestors en route to D.C. tonight.
Ms Powell: how should Grassley have handled Collins and Flake?
So what? I think its amazing that anyone would second guess Grassley. They have more information than the pundits or any of us in the cheap seats. Whatever happened to trust?
Btw, thank you for writing your book, Ms. Powell.
You are absolutely right on the integrity of the facts regarding the accusation and Grassley. But the politics of this issue is complicated and I think Grassley wants to help out his weak links when they vote to confirm Kavanaugh, Senator Collins and Merkouski.
Did you see the interview of Kavanaugh and his wife tonight by Martha McCallum? Kavanaugh’s mouth and jaw just clenched when the subject of his children and their exposure to this circus came up.He is a good man and I applaud him for standing up to these slimy politicians.
“The goal should be to develop the relevant facts”
What? You don’t have facts?
Good catch. What jumped out at me was their offense at an “experienced sex crimes prosecutor.” They clearly mean BK harm, so why wouldn’t they want a prosecutor?
Prepare yourselves. We will soon learn Kavanaugh has been the head of a violent South American drug cartel for over 30 years. It’s going to be a long week.
Creepy porn lawyer says he is gonna bring out in the next 24-48 hours “victims” to say Kavanaugh ran a drug and sex ring at Yale
He’s actually the founder of MS-13
He’s the chief procurer for the DC Circuit pedophile ring.
He donated to the NRA.
😅 thanks for the chuckles.. Dark humour provides balance.
Ho once thought about voting for Hillary……….okay, that’s just plain slanderous. 😀
He, not Ho.
and prostitutes.
I will be so glad when we no longer to have to hear about Michael Avenatti or Stormy Daniels. The freak show is disgusting.
Be sure to vote.
Actually Barney Frank is going to show up tomorrow and claim Kavanaugh was the mastermind behind the male brothel ring Barney’s boyfriend was running out of Barney’s Washington DC apartment in 1989. Sure to get headlines at CNN.
https://www.businessinsider.com/the-one-thing-no-one-is-mentioning-in-their-barney-frank-tributes-the-prostitutes-2011-11
Don’t forget the cock fighting matches that he used to set up in his cellar.
So Collins now wants to hear from Rameirez(SP).. Unbelievable
Why doesn’t she call her up or email her? Seriously. They can chat offline. Ronan Farrow can set it up.
Seriously?
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/408176-collins-second-kavanaugh-accuser-should-speak-with-senate-panel-under-oath
““I believe that the committee investigators should reach out to Deborah Ramirez to question her under oath about what she is alleging happened,” Collins told reporters, when asked what she made of the latest allegation against Kavanaugh.
Asked if she believed Ramirez should appear at a Judiciary Committee hearing scheduled for Thursday, Collins added that she didn’t.
“No, because there hasn’t even been an interview of her yet and I think that needs to take place first,” Collins said.”
When I think of Christine Ford driving to DC I can’t help it, I keep thinking of the movie scene in Dumb & Dumber when they get off the interstate for gas & get back on going the wrong way.
No. She is a DhimmiRat & from the planet Neptune, circling Venus at the moment.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When I think of Christine Ford this is the movie I think of…
OMG that is perfect. and …. yikes.
Oh yeah…I can definitely picture Christine Ford boiling rabbits and shrieking:
“I will Not Be IGNORED!”
I thought she was circling Uranus🤭
Schumer, Avenetti is circling Uranus.
So, an attorney who is a Dimocrat representing a liar,( another Dimocrat) is blaming everyone else for Blasey Ford not showing up? Shades of Hussein. Gee, what a surprise.
Meanwhile, what we need to know before the midterms, while we are on the subject of sexual misconduct, is 1. Which members of the House and Senate had claims against them paid out of the Congressional slushfund? 2. How much was paid for each claim and when? 3. What were the allegations made against each member?
LikeLiked by 23 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sidney, you’re picking on them. And we all love it when you do. 🙂
Sidney, get it out there. You have clout. That’ll encourage them to line up for an immediate vote for Judge K. Suddenly they’ll remember their voters and their principles.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Plhs, if you stay silent, which plenty of people do, one stays silent. It’s PRIVATE. This just doesn’t click, I can feel it.
Conflating tusseling, perhaps. With someone . This woman has been poorly counseled, s a clinical sense.
Other girls would TELL. .
It’s also disingenuous to suggest this is not a trial. It is, in a kangaroo court…
Sad. Ugly. We need to protect people from slander who are not Democrats, as they’ve established a pattern of ‘resuiting ‘vicgims’. Also, that term is unhelpfhl.. “‘target” is a better way to perceive it. That way you dont internalize it, blame yourself, think crazy thoughts and allow these experiences more power over oneself
A genuine target who decided to reveal this, in public, wouldn’t do so for external political motives,, as she allegedly said, esp so long ago.. It would be to protect other people, if the man is a prredator. But that factor isn’t relevant..
This is framed. And scripted.
I’m ashamed. As a woman.
Exactly Ann. All of it.
Plus she claims she did this as civic duty…what about 36yrs ago if it happened it wasn’t her duty to warn her friends about this awful dude? Not one friend? baah…liar
Same with all the other #MeToo creeps— never cared enough about other women to warn them? Trash.
Thanks .
Sorry about typos.
I forgot to say that a person who decided to talk about it would see the police as protectors. You would need their support. And they’d want to help. Why would Mrs. Ford not want experienced police. They are kind, gentle and good people.
Also, if she was punched, the struggle would be all over. Impossible to conceal.
On so many levels, it doesn’t FEEL right.
I’m not ashamed. The Dems own this.
But d*mn, I am Pi$$ed! Pi$$ed that they are making a mockery of sexual assault for political purposes. Pi$$ed that they’ve sunk the dialogue to the lowest possible level with their continual garbage. Pi$$ed that they slander a good man with their absolute crap. ugh ugh ugh.
Good. Be pissed. Go out and talk about it everywhere. Talk to people in checkout lines. Talk to cashiers. Do NOT mention Trump or Republicans. Instead say something like the Democrats need to stop being dangerous and crazy. The only way they might stop is to lose big at the mid terms. Say you now understand why the #walkaway movement is so huge. The Democrats are terrifying. They will destroy anyone who gets in their way.
Soros’ $18B slush fund buys one helluva search committee.
Real life piles up troubles upon seemingly small bad decisions. Here is an example of what is perhaps a similar case, not CBF: A husband discovers his wife has been a serial cheater during their marriage, and asks for a divorce. The wife pleads for marriage counseling first. He agrees. As the counselor elicits a description of the dysfunctional behavior, he wonders what launched the dysfunction. Many if not most counseling psychologists tend to believe that such a history of drinking and over-the-top philandering has a start in early sexual abuse. “Did someone abuse you, Mrs. X, before you entered the spiral of partying, drinking, and impulsive sex?” Mrs. X reflects, and then comes out with an event, an excuse if you will: “I’m embarrassed to talk about it, but there was this horrible party with some HS boys. It was horrible, terrifying.” –and onward. The husband becomes sympathetic, impressed that she achieved anything after such a history. From then on Mrs. X has to live with the story, and starts to blame every failing of hers on the event, still vague in her memory, if it was memory at all. If the woman was politically active and obsessed enough, she might write such a letter, leak the story anonymously, and get dragged forward, unable to recant (since it is the basis of her marriage solution). She might find herself suddenly surrounded by partisan attorneys and other advocates, all paid for by a third party. Then again, the actual story of CBF herself may be otherwise….
How any self-respecting woman could vote Dem after this Circus, is beyond me. The Dems are making a JOKE of a very real issue for women.
And how any MAN could vote Dem after this???? Absolute suicide.
Just Say No to Democrats.
well said!
Yes! The Dems seemed to forget that women have fathers, brothers, boyfriends, sons, husbands, male friends and all their male extended family members. And they would never in a million years want them treated this way.
Well you have to admit the Democrats these days are skilled in the ability in running on nothing and be proud of it.
Democrats – “We the corrupt, have been running for so long on so little that we can now run forever on nothing”. Or something like that….
The “rumor” is is that McConnell doesn’t have the votes… I’m stunned that they would believe these obvious smears…
You are posting a lot of unsourced info tonite…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
The Collins thing about wanting to hear Rameriz was on Laura Ingram tonight
I saw the “news” conference from the creepy lawyer saying the rape and drug ring . He also charged Judge
You have faith in Collins and Flake?
Chad Pergram tweeted their names:
People need to call those Senators, continually, for the next couple days.
He absolutely has the votes! Any Republican that was thinking of voting NO got screwed by the New Yorker article and the porn lawyer. This means any Republican that votes NO is siding with all of these false accusers.
The person he is referencing is most likely Jeff Flake.
Good news
These beautiful women get it! This is why I say that NO Republican will be stupid. This truly is bigger than Judge Kavanaugh.
Flakey was going to vote present if Dr. Fraud was not given a chance to be heard. He was the only R on committee not to vote yes. Committe would be split so what is their recommendation? Still does not stop a floor vote.
On the floor Murkiy was not sure and Manchin (D) leaning confirm as he has a race to win. I believe it is 50 + VP to confirm.
These numbers were before the crazed left went crazier.
54 (all Republicans plus Manchin, Heitkamp and Donnelly).
Fle, I agreed Flakey’s present was before the whore pile on. Glad you brought Heidi and Joe as they are in close races.
Flakey won’t be able to return home OR stay in D.C. if he doesn’t vote Yes.
Nobody likes a turncoat fink. If Flakey boy caved, today’s headlines of praise would (ironically) translate into a political-employment desert the next day. Talk (and headlines) are cheap, soon forgotten. Treachery is forever. Venal snakes like Jeff Flake know this all too well!
Dr. Fraud………I like it! 🙂
I heard different.
Thanks, Fleporeblog
‘I heard different ‘ was directed to Nigella
On the vote count? I don’t know… Just went with the Fox person….
“This is not a criminal trial for which a sex crimes expert would be appropriate.” Isn’t Dr ford accusing Kavanaugh of a crime? These lawyers should be disbarred for even writing such a ridiculous letter.
What’s really rich is all the Dems saying the hearing is a sham, that she is being victimized again, because she will have to be questioned by a bunch of old white guys. Now they are screaming why isn’t she being questioned by a bunch of old white guys…why are you bringing in a female to question her?
I’ll tell you why they are turning it back around now…because the Dems needed those optics of old white guys questioning her…a skilled female attorney doesn’t fit their bullshit narrative, and how they planned for it to play out on national TV. Takes away from their bogus message….The republicans don’t care about women.
So now the Dems think they should be the ones who choose lawyers for the Republicans on the committee? This is irrational lunacy (redundant, I know).
Lawyers writing letters starting with “We” are lying.
Of course she won’t testify, as that was never the plan
Lying, deception, corruption, criminality & immoral depravity is the democrats political MO, & taking a cue from their brainwashed voter sheep base, they’re now trying to install a college campus snowflake form of government
Lie, make false accusations, scream, screech, protest, hold their breath until they turn blue, & then retreat to their safe spaces
A sense of fairness, the facts & the truth not only mean nothing to them, they’re trying to destroy our system of justice that was put into place to end the old inquisition type of “justice”, that was basically compelled through mob rule, governmental corruption or religious zealotry
Americans of all political stripes better think long & hard about this usurpation of American justice
Living in a ideological utopian fantasy land governed by the morally bankrupt & corrupt might sound wonderful when you’re a naive college student, but in the real world it’s the beginning of a truly fascist form of government that can & will turn on you
They were counting on these new accusations to get her off the hook…
I know this will probably be an unpopular view, but I would consider giving all the witnesses willing to testify against Judge Kavanaugh an opportunity to testify, like, one per week going into the midterms. Heck, I would subpoena Ms. Ramirez if she refuses to appear! If Judge Kavanaugh is who he claims to be, the dems will be crying uncle before long. This travesty of biblical proportions has to be hung around their necks! I want every one of his accusers humiliated and exposed for the liars they appear to be so that NONE of the dem politicians can ever claim that his accusers weren’t heard!
As noted above, when Ford bails out of testifying, Grassley punts the thing out of committee — even if the vote is all dems, “nay”, half the GOPe, “yay”, and the rest of the GOPe, “duh”. It then goes to the full Senate, where The Turtle hisses to his caucus, “a nay on this means you are dead to me” and maybe Manchin and a couple of others defect.
Whole thing can be over by tiffin, and we take tiffin pretty early in these parts….
(extra credit for anyone that gets the reference)
Lunch for you.
Three fingers and some afternoon delight for me.
I like your thinking
Had to look that one up on Duck Duck Go.
Thanks for the break for civility.
what about elevenses? Oh well, carry on! (Current favorite is Carry On Cleo – infamy, infamy, they’ve all got in in fa me!)
The actual, “….and we take tiffin pretty early in these parts….” reference was to “Bored of the Rings”, a “Lord of the Rings” parody by the Harvard Lampoon that sold a couple of thousand copies in about 1973. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bored_of_the_Rings
” If Judge Kavanaugh is who he claims to be, the dems will be crying uncle before long.”
The problem is they don’t want to testify under oath under the penalty of perjury, that is why Ford has been stalling since she was invited to “be heard” two weeks ago. Ramirez is also a liar and a radical leftist activist and she won’t testify under oath either. That’s why they are telling their bs lies to the press. You are wanting to play fair, the radical left doesn’t do that because they know they can’t win under those circumstances. Pesky laws and the Constitution get in the way. This is assymetrical warfare, it’s mob warfare. And Grassley and the R’s have the power to shut it down. If they don’t come through, they are done.
The whole point of my post is the dems are now appreciating that they may be at the “we’ll agree to stop beating you” stage of this farce. If they are allowed to just walk away this stunt hasn’t cost them anything. I say see if they can be kept in the ring so to speak so that they can be given a real beating.
Plus Kavanaugh was shrewd enough to let it be known that last week he hired a barracuda female attorney famous for winning defammation suits. LMAO. The Demonics got the message loud and clear.
They want the final voted delayed for two reasons. First they think they can win the senate. But even if they don’t delaying the final vote would keep Kavanaugh from hearing cases for a while. That’s what they want. Plus they can fund raise on this.
I have posted several places that she will not appear Thursday. I expected her to not start traveling and for her to do this a day or 2 later. She needs a subpoena. She is educated enough to see she will be covering lies. She has not agreed to be under oath. “Share her experience” hints at she may not answer questions.
Thread by @_ImperatorRex_: “1. This confirms it, for me. Trump and his people have been working behind the scenes on this, from Day 1. That means the Democrats who did this, as well as their backers, are SCREWED. And should be terrified.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1044384355391430656.html
The most self-destructive deception the Left ever perpetuated was convincing itself Trump is a moron.
Trump himself cultivated the Lefts delusion that hes an amiable, narcissistic dunce. Hes openly talked about doing it in his books and encourages others to develope the ability to mask their intelligence and lethality. He cautions that its a hard skill to master when youre uber bright but adds that its well worth the effort since it gives you a huuuge advantage over your adversaries. Trump is a top tier genius as well as a Master persuader. Its fascinating to catch glimpses who him when his mask slips just for a moment.
LikeLike
SamFox
I agree she will never testify because she’s got perjury exposure. This week will go down in history as Trump triumphant, with Kavanaugh confirmed, NYT refuses to report Ramirez claim, Rosey and Mueller recuse as witnesses to spy gate, Horowitz reports, and Huber announces indictments, including some pedo cases. And many many guilty pleas, so many we’ll need a list.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Christine Blasey Ford never filed a police report.
It is a crime to report or file a false police report.
https://brassballs.blog/home/christine-blasey-ford-never-filed-a-police-report
Dr. Christine Blasey heads Stanford’s CIA Undergraduate Internship Program.
She is an “affiliate, Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences”.
https://brassballs.blog/home/christine-blasey-works-for-stanford-universitys-cia-undergraduate-internship-program-her-father-is-cia-too-and-so-was-her-grandfather-nicholas-deak
Lawyer Bromwich.
A.K.A. Louis Cyphre.
Bromhich looks just like him, only about 10-15 years older:
Portrait of a Shyster.
Eyes of evil.
Democrats care about nothing except power.
Still gnawing at my craw…..
“Her Loving Parents.”
If “news” reports are to be believed (stop laughing), “Her Loving Parents” did not sign the Ballsey support letter. One report said that Chrissy and “Her Loving Parents” are not close, because they are at odds, politcally…..hmmm.
OK…too many movies…but, wouldn’t it be great if “Her Loving Parents” flipped?
We’ll see.
On Chris Wallace’s show he reread the tweet – leaving out “her loving parents”.
Facts don’t matter. Visuals do. She will testify. She will cry. She will play the victim. The upside is too much for them. Very little downside.
All she has to do is cry and say she doesn’t remember all the details but she knows it was BK who abused her. A 20 second clip of her emotionally breaking down while making her claim is all they need. It’s all theoretical now. It’s becomes real when they have a visual to go with the story.
The complete confidence many on the right have that she won’t show up at all just makes the psychological impact more devastating when she does. She’s probably been practicing for months. I bet she’s chomping at the bit.
The left may be evil but they aren’t dumb.
Actually, the left is incredibly dumb. 9 years ago, they had everything. Today, they can’t even dog catcher supremacy.
I agree… It will be a sob fest
Strong women report, and cry about it ****When It Happens*** they don’t shutup and then cry about it 36 years later.
They will only consider letting her testify if she is a persuasive witness, and the only way they will know if she is persuasive is if they have tested her testimony before a focus group. The stakes are too high for all parties on her side if she has a bad day, so I don’t see the dems “flying blind” on this one – they will want to know if an audience will buy her story.
She will testify only if it is not under oath and only if it is old white guy Senators asking the questions. The optics you speak of won’t work nearly so well, if at all, if a female lawyer is asking the questions.
Expect them to refuse to appear if Grassley stands firm on female prosecutor.
If she testifies to Senators in committee, it doesn’t matter if she isn’t under oath — lying to Senators in committee is a separate felony meaning pretty much the same thing. That’s why the letter went to Eshoo (a Rep) and was passed-on to Feinstein.
After all the care to raise a ruckus without her facing consequences, she’s not going to testify on Thursday in any way that faces consequences. She’ll go to the press and blow-off the committee.
Kavanaugh should sue dorF for all the money she has (or will get from liberal pockets) from making such a obviously false claim against his personal integrity. She has had her allotted 15 minutes of fame.
Just take her houses. If someone moves away from Silicon Valley, it’s nearly impossible to move back. They’re forever exiled to flyover land.
She was never going to testify. And no Mr. Bromwich, you don’t get approval of who on the Senate Judiciary Committee does the questioning or anything else.
While I think Ford is totally lying about her Kavanaugh claims, she is clearly a disturbed woman who not only has had a lifelong problem with men from within her own home but also has extreme reactions to people with whom she disagrees with politically, including her own parents. This is according to her own husband, Russell Ford.
“She didn’t always get along with her parents because of differing political views,” Russell said. “It was a very male-dominated environment. Everyone was interested in what’s going on with the men, and the women are sidelined, and she didn’t get the attention or respect she felt she deserved. That’s why she was in California, to get away from the D.C. scene.” Lady has man issues on all fronts growing up.
Grassley should know by tomorrow since Ford’s side has to give notice and submit a statement before her Thursday appearance (no-show). So the vote should be called for Kavanaugh Wednesday by Grassley by tomorrow evening.
Fully agree that Ford seems to have many issues…..sad thing is that the Left wants to use them to make her a pawn to attack our nation. If she were to seek help from the Right, she’d get an outpouring of emotional support and guidance towards the path of redemption.
Some come to the path early, some come to the path later, but there is room for all to be washed by the blood of the Lamb.
If both Ford and Rameriz admit they were in a blind drunk stupor how do they know anything about who, what, when, or where especially 30+ years ago? MAGA girls/women don’t think so little of themselves as to lose total control over their bodies as these two lefties claim.
The point of his letter sounds like Dr. Ford does not want to be questioned by a professional familiar with responses from true victims of sexual crimes.
But she would be willing to appear to offer a stage for the long winded, agenda driven, sympathy laden statement/questions of the committee.
Much easier to be the prop for the campaign ads and soundbites than to actually defend her accusations.
Important issue: Whose house?
That would be really easy to figure out.
Every time I went to a house party, we all knew who lived in the house. And always, the parents were away on some travel.
It’s interesting to note she doesn’t mention an approximate time, meaning around 10 p.m., after midnight, around 02h a.m., and so on. Shortly after she arrived, how many hours more or less after she arrived. No mention of that.
At the grand old age of 15, she almost certainly would have depended on someone else for a ride to the party unless she was out alone at night and took a cab.
Does not sound right.
There’s a reason that Grassley kept emphasizing that everyone else had already given testimony under penalty of felony.
When your client is a liar, and everyone else has given sworn testimony that corroborates everything else, you have a problem. It would be malpractice to allow your client to give sworn testimony.
When this is over, Ford should be indicted for criminal mischief, interstate fraud, and conspiracy. Who cares how a trial would come out? Lawfare! Like the other side does constantly, except in this case fully justified.
Remember Dede Philips, the lady from Georgia who strangled a bobcat to save her life.? At the time she was putting a bumper sticker on her car that said “Woman who behave rarely make history”.
Not quite what Dr. Ford was looking for but she is history in the different meaning of the word. Her 15 minutes of fame are GONE just-like-that!
That Georgia lady lives in my little town……..it’s just lovely here on the lake.
haha…only a southerner will get that joke.
Just wait until RBG retires and President Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett. A woman for a woman, and the Left has to attack a woman, who is more conservative than Kavanaugh.
Can’t wait.
Getting tired of fake Republicans calling for Republicans to be punished in November for the handling of this. You really want these insane, corrupt Dems in power again?
Should help turn a few more black men off the Dems, too. Pretty funny tweet:
Check this out….. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N3irid2qUVk&feature=push-u-sub&attr_tag=x-yDwbGsvMoZPBpc%3A6
That was very nicely put. Candace is an extremely impressive young lady.
No excuses !!! If Balsey Ford does not show Thurs. 9/27/2018 at the appointed time, gather your collective Senatorial butts, and take the vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh, up or down. Get hot Grassley, do your job,as well as all the other Senators. Enough political theater.
What was Feinstein thinking? This is sloppy. Careless. Amateurish.
Democrats humiliating themselves is deserved, but the Me-Too movement is going to turn into “Women who make up sexual attacks in America for profit, politics and attention.”
Not cool, ladies. Not cool at all.
Hey, Senators make Judge Kavanaugh a Supreme Court Justice before the Democrats crap all over themselves again….the world is watching these idiots. So embarrassing and humiliating to every real victim of sexual assault in the entire world. These propagandists are the worst people ever, they’re vile and despicable. Shut it down. Make it stop…
Most likely she was thinking they could get Kavanaugh to withdraw.
I want it it to keep going until they’re screaming at the sky when he’s confirmed.
Who has paid for Ford’s polygraph (and in fact why does she even need one?), and who is covering her legal bills? These are not cheap attorneys. Finally, who leaked her letter to the Washington Post? This is all so innocently contrived. I think not.
If Grassley holds firm, the “sh*t or get off the pot” for Ford is 10:00AM ET Tuesday when the “paper work” is due. Up until that point she can walk away, if she submits her written testimony and other documents, she has Crossed the Rubicon for potential bad legal trouble for herself.
Federal Code Title 18 section 1001:
” Section 1001 covers false statements more generally, without requiring an oath. The section stipulates that “whoever, in any matter within the jurisdiction of the executive, legislative, or judicial branch of the government of the United States, knowingly and willfully” falsifies or conceals information, including before a congressional committee’s inquiry, may also be fined or imprisoned up to five years.”
*****
Would she be prosecuted for lying to a congressional committee? Unlikely but why take the risk.
I stopped reading his response at the “that there” near the bottom of the second paragraph.
My college English Composition Professor would give him a flat “F” for that paper. There is no need for the word “that” in the sentence..
Try reading it without “that” in the sentence.. Works doesn’t it.. And more succinctly straight forward..
That letter is an example of Harvard schooled English Composition..
My College Education was better than Harvard..
Does anybody else think it’s extremely suspicious that the lawyer for a corrupt former FBI acting director is insisting the FBI get their hands on Kavanaugh?
I don’t think the lingering stench has been cleared out enough yet to trust the FBI with anything so consequential.
Fortunately, it’s ridiculously outside their purview. And, no, I don’t think it has gone unnoticed that the hail-mary from “we’re doing something illegal and political” is to try to assign it to an agency known for corruption.
Judge Kavanaugh is a public figure and so the “malice” standard applies to libel/slander based NY Times v. Sullivan.
Judge K apparently hired a pretty tough lead pipe swinging libel attorney so my guess is that will roll out as soon as Ford actually says anything on the record — assuming she does.
Personally, if I were Ford’s attorney, I would be doing what Bromwich is doing which is backing the F up and getting my client out of testilying ASAP using any excuse that I can to do so.
My understanding is that Judge K’s attorney is politically connected to the other side, but deemed absolutely competent as a “pretty tough lead pipe swinging libel attorney.” So Judge K has looked beyond partisanship but is looking to destroy Ford personally if she lies about him. And, of course, the unfeeling Left will leave her hanging as a pinata as soon as he is confirmed.
Again, I hope she is called to the path of redemption….because being a sacrificed pawn of the Left has gotta be severely unpleasant.
Hmmm…well if the accuser does not show up for the hearing what should we do ?
Hmmm…tap..tap..tap..
What could we put in that 10:00 am
Slot……OH OH I KNOW!!!
KAVANAUGH CONFIRMATION
VOTE !!!!!!!!!
The calmest person in this circus is Trump…
If I was a dem this would worry me.
“Ms. Blasey Ford Attorney Casts Doubt on Appearance….”
The entire disgusting Democrat party Casts Doubt on the innate goodness of humanity…
In the past, many of the GOP have been busy reaching across the aisle to Dems or being exceedingly friendly and courteous to Ranking or Senior members of the disgraced opposition like Diane Feinstein while they are actively plotting one of the cruelest and most despicable smear jobs in political history. Feinstein knew what she was going to do to Kavanaugh months ago while Chuck and her had friendly off mike chats during the 31 grueling hours of Kavanaugh testimony.
The Dems could have destroyed one of America’s best families–the impressive Kavanaughs—for political purposes and still could if the GOP fails to oppose the Dems by any and all legal means necessary and confirm his well deserved promotion to the SCOTUS.
The involvement of a “serious and experienced sex crimes prosecutor” to question the accuser or accusers on behalf of all GOP members is a good first start.
I cannot imagine how a reasonable American Citizen could find this in any way acceptable or cast a vote for the democrats. They have nothing to offer, no policy, nothing positive that would affect peoples lives. I also feel the longer this goes on the stronger Trump gets………..at some point most Americans whether they like Trump or not will see through this crap………….
Do the citizens (and other residents) of California ever wonder why they, along with “Professional Psychologists”, get stereotyped as being a flakey bunch of nuts?
