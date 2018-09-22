Pete Flores -vs- Pete Gallego…

Posted on September 22, 2018

A Texas senate seat flipped from democrat to republican this week for the first time in 139 years.  Republican Pete Flores, a former game warden, defeated former Democratic Congressman Pete Gallego in a senate district covering around 800,000 border residents.  Because the district is 73 percent African-American and Hispanic, the republican victory has gained a little bit of attention [SEE HERE].

Many of the articles citing the republican victory point to the strong campaigning by Pete Flores, and then jump to highlight the possibilities represented by this large district victory.  All of that is true.  However, the one important aspect missing within all political analysis is a failure to recognize that Latino votes are *not* monolithic.

A Puerto Rican Hispanic is to a Mexican Hispanic as a New Yorker is to a Montanan.  While it is true culturally the Puerto Rican base is favorable to democrats, the South American and Cuban vote is not politically analogous.  Nor is the Mexican voting bloc identifiable with either PR, Cuban or South American. Each group is NOT interchangeable; and each group has its own cultures and identities that are not in line with Democrat Socialism – actually, far from it.

Go to a Mexican quinceanera celebration and you will not find a hot-bed of purple-haired activists railing against ‘toxic-masculinity’.  Exactly the opposite is true. The role of a strong male head-of-household, and protector, is ingrained within the culture.  When Donald Trump first began campaigning, we pointed out the Latino cultural connection to his message based on strength, national pride and ‘the patròne effect‘.

[…]  It is absurdly common for this reality to be misunderstood by business interests and the media.  Whether this misunderstanding is accidental, naivete’ or intentionally done for ideological broadcast purposes is essentially a moot point; the truth is divergent from the MSM presentation. (more)

It is a big mistake to view any group based on inappropriate politically motivated identity politics.   The republican victory by Pete Flores is a prime example of how all candidates need to include everyone as part of the MAGA coalition.

  1. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    September 22, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    And a big point missed by most is that the MSM, Google, Facebook, Twitter and Obama
    were as bad as their technical development allows them to be.

    

    Reply
  2. Fred Kiehl says:
    September 22, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Bet this will not make much play on the MSM.

    

    Reply
    • Ozwitch says:
      September 22, 2018 at 10:27 pm

      What fun it is reading the pre-election comments on this blog for Nov 7th 2016! How prescient many of you were! Knowing the delicious schadenfreude to come for the MSM and Dems makes it much more fun.

      

      Reply
      • starfcker says:
        September 23, 2018 at 12:34 am

        Volgarian8301 on November 7, 2016 at 7:43 pm
        Think they can hear us yet?

        

        Reply
        Keln on November 7, 2016 at 7:52 pm
        They will tomorrow brother. They will tomorrow.

        

        Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      September 22, 2018 at 10:48 pm

      It hasn’t, nor will it.

      Even the Dem blogs ignored this one.

      These are people who cannot face reality head-on. But then, we already knew that.

      

      Reply
    • jackphatz says:
      September 22, 2018 at 10:59 pm

      The MSM will just move onto the next forced crisis. It’s the Dem’s who should be understanding this. Look at the typical feminist, there would be no comprehension whatsoever. The Dems core are not the great thinkers.

      

      Reply
    • Ditch Mitch says:
      September 22, 2018 at 11:05 pm

      Yuge, on FBN Varney and company as he had Flores on for an interview. Flores’ policies are the same ad PDJT’s and he pointed out PDJT’s policies being a great success. Varney asked him directly about the blue wave and Flores said that was not gonna happen.

      

      Reply
    • ParteaGirl says:
      September 22, 2018 at 11:31 pm

      Gov Abbott has a huge war chest and he thankfully he pumped some money into this race. 20,000 households were personally reached through good old fashioned door knocking. I was at a fundraiser this week, and it was all the buzz. So happy!

      

      Reply
  3. fleporeblog says:
    September 22, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    That is because it has sent shockwaves through the Democrats, MSM, Leftists, RINOs, CoC, Koch Brothers etc. There is no way in hell can they explain this away. Especially given the Demographics of those that live there.

    This race is a prelude to the destruction and slaughter that the Democrats will face on November 6th. What has happened to Judge Kavanaugh is going to bring across not only men but more importantly women that see this for what it is.

    Judge Kavanaugh will be Justice Kavanaugh by close of business on Monday, October 1st. Senator Grassley was waiting on this! He has an actual friend of her’s and the only woman admitting to not knowing or being at any party with Judge Kavanaugh.

    Game, set, match!

    

    Reply
    • mopar2016 says:
      September 22, 2018 at 10:27 pm

      And I’m sure that Chrissy Ford’s new lawyer will be asking senator Grassley for a continuance. I really hope that he doesn’t play along.

      

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        September 22, 2018 at 10:31 pm

        Chuck Grassley is a Killer! Remember him standing on the Senate floor and telling the FBI either Simpson is lying or god forbid the FBI is. You have balls of steel to do that.

        Chuck Grassley has his reasons and knows things we don’t. His legacy may also include the DEATH 💀 of the Democrat Party. We are going BIG GAME hunting. Enjoy it because are kids and grandkids will be talking about it for generations.

        

        Reply
      • cozette says:
        September 22, 2018 at 11:00 pm

        The longer Grassley can keep this in the news cycle while still getting Kavanaugh confirmed the BETTER. This is an issue that is waking up Liberals and people totally uninterested in politics to just how dangerous and crazy Democrats are and how important it is to stop them from gaining control by voting Republican on November 6th. This allows people to vote for Republicans without embracing Trump. The Democrats are STUPID. Grassley, thank God, is not.

        

        Reply
        • Sunshine says:
          September 22, 2018 at 11:25 pm

          Especially Liberal men. Stay away from Liberal women.

          

          Reply
        • Carrie says:
          September 22, 2018 at 11:28 pm

          So I followed your advice and emailed the tip line to the Daily Mail with Kimberly Strassel ‘s tweets. Naturally, I explained in the title what was going on (the staff there isn’t always the brightest-not surprisingly)

          

          Reply
        • ann says:
          September 22, 2018 at 11:39 pm

          The DNC/Left collectivist s thinking boxes them into ethnic determinism,.
          The same phenomenon is true in their expectation that females will flock to Me Too , when in fact their presumptuous attempt to own the voices of those who have experienced sexual assault is a revolting display of political prostitution.

          dragging partisan interests into every aspect of human existence is intrusive. patronising, and ineffectual,
          The voters in this district appear to concur…

          

          Reply
        • Republicanvet91 says:
          September 22, 2018 at 11:54 pm

          This is also an issue that is waking up the squishes like Susan Collins who always enjoyed sitting on the fence and the media adoration of her when she did it.

          It started shortly after Kavanaugh was named. It ended I believe when the raving left overplayed their hand with Collins.

          I don’t recall details of it, perhaps it was Collins office receiving the 3 foot cardboard penis, but it was about that time when I saw comments from her in some media story, and she was PO’d. She did not come right out and say it as much as you could tell she was disgusted by what the left was doing in trying to intimidate her.

          Maybe I am looking for a silver lining, but I don’t believe so.

          This issue of all 4 witnesses named by Ford will make any R voting against Kavanaugh look as though they do not support due process. Hopefully many others are seeing the same thing.

          

          Reply
    • Minnie says:
      September 22, 2018 at 10:30 pm

      🙏🏼🇺🇸🙏🏼

      

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      September 22, 2018 at 10:37 pm

      History folks! Everything your hearing from now until Justice Kavanaugh is confirmed is just chaff and countermeasures.

      

      Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      September 22, 2018 at 10:52 pm

      #WalkAway should have been named #RunAway… Because they are! 😀

      “Dr.” Ford needs to see a psychoanalyst, once she has been de-licensed to practice, of course… Yes, I’m kidding! We know it wouldn’t be of any service to her. She knows exactly what she’s doing!

      Lyin’ liars gonna lie, she should be LOCKED up once the “verdict” is in. Such bovine scat must stop once and for all. She’s cried wolf the proverbial one too many times for all in the also bovine scat me too movement of lyin’ liars.

      

      Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      September 22, 2018 at 10:55 pm

      VERY nicely done, Flep!
      Sleep well, Treepers.

      

      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      September 22, 2018 at 11:00 pm

      Democrats wet themselves…

      

      Reply
    • USTerminator says:
      September 22, 2018 at 11:18 pm

      Once Kavanaugh swears in as Justice USSC, the liberal will be sorry for this stunt that they put him and his family thru this travesty. Kavanaugh might be fair mind, constitutionist but he is still human being. With a lifetime appointment, there will be many times that the liberals will be regretted.

      

      Reply
  4. formerdem says:
    September 22, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Yes I think a lot of South Americans like him, of the ones I’ve met, though I try to avoid politics. They don’t like him for their own purposes, they just like him, for doing his job honestly. They can see.

    

    Reply
  5. Fred Kiehl says:
    September 22, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    When light is shown on injustice, the injustice flees.

    

    Reply
  6. Ozwitch says:
    September 22, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    I’ve always thought the “Latino vote” was a pretty insulting term. It would be like saying the “English-speaking vote” – people don’t vote based upon what language they use. Very derogatory but that is the Dems – love to put everyone in boxes and then squawk about how they love diversity.

    

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      September 22, 2018 at 10:54 pm

      The “Anglo Vote”, The “Northern European Vote”, The “Southern European Vote”, the “Eastern European Vote”.

      Or, more simply, the “European Vote”.

      The “Asian Vote” is another one they “legitimately” use. Interesting that they ONLY do this sh*t with people whose ancestors didn’t immigrate from Europe, right?

      

      Reply
  7. Carrie says:
    September 22, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    This is wonderful,SD that you try to destroy another Democrat myth. The Hispanic vote is extremely varied. Case in point, I was in Miami visiting my elderly father and met up with a group of women casually, including,my sister-in-law (who is Dominican), an older Venezuelan, an older Cuban woman and a very young Cuban woman. I, of course causing a bit of trouble, started talking about Obrador and how he may end up being like Chavez. Turns out every woman there supports Trump except one- the young Cuban! She hated hearing everyone tearing to shreds her socialist pipe dreams!

    

    Reply
    • CNN_sucks says:
      September 22, 2018 at 10:49 pm

      Patriarchy is strong in latino community. Young people are brain wash by their activist professors.

      

      Reply
      • Bert Darrell says:
        September 22, 2018 at 11:13 pm

        I lived in South America and have spent time in a number of South and Central American countries, I disagree with your statement. Patriarchy might be strong in some families but it is not the norm or even frequent in “the latino community”.

        

        Reply
  8. Motzilla says:
    September 22, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Democrats are convinced they have us over a barrel and MAGA will die!
    IT IS IMPERATIVE!   VOTE!   NOVEMBER 6th!
    And let’s crush these enemies within!

    

    Reply
  9. Minnie says:
    September 22, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Incrementally, bit by bit, we WILL take back our Country.

    Our beautiful, blessed, Sovereign America 🙏🏼🇺🇸🙏🏼

    

    Reply
  10. pnj01 says:
    September 22, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    I have a friend who was born in NYC of Dominican parents and who moved down to Texas for his job (a good position in a major American Bank). Although he might be characterized as a Texas Latino now and most TLs’ daughters have quinceaneras when they turn 15 because that is the Mexican custom and most TLs are Mexican by heritage, my Dominican friend waited until his daughter turned 16 because Dominicanas have Sweet Sixteen Celebrations, not quinceaneras. I was honored to be invited to his daughter’s Sweet 16 in a Washington Heights catering place.

    MORAL? DOMINICANS DO NOT DO QUINCEANERAS. Political Wisdom? Not all “Hispanics” are alike.

    

    Reply
  11. Curry Worsham says:
    September 22, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    I Googled this race in the hours after it was called, and could not find ONE MSM outlet even reporting on it – beyond Fox News.
    Journalism is dead.
    Imagine the hours of breathless reporting had this been the other way around.

    

    Reply
  12. GB Bari says:
    September 22, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made an excellent point right before he was cut off by the host (I assume due to time slot restraints). He noted that Democrat Candidates in the general elections may sometimes sound reasonably moderate of centrist. But he cautions, they ONLY GOT THERE by being hard Left in the primaries. They appeal to their voters by extolling extreme Leftwing policies and values.
    Remember that about those moderate sounding Democrats, like Conor Lamb in Pennsylvania.

    

    Reply
    • Ditch Mitch says:
      September 22, 2018 at 11:10 pm

      As PDJT warns at every rally. Paraphrasing “The Dim candidate in the race praises me, tells me I am doing a great job even touts my policies, but when it comes to a vote: NEVER, not one time did the dim vote for my policies. Vote Republican.”

      

      Reply
  13. rashomon says:
    September 22, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    You are so wise to address this issue, Sundance. The stories abound in cities such as Miami, New York, Chicago, etc. One of my friends who came to wedding in Puerto RIco with us admitted that she had never imaged a blonde PW. “West Side Story” begat my staging for the established PR. They all danced and they all carried knives.”

    One of my best friends of Mexican heritage has family who have lived in my area of the midwest far longer than my family — back to the 1840s. So much for these hyphenated IDs. My own family deconstructs with every access to documentation. Why not celebrate mutual victories that a land such as this has afforded us?

    I know San Antonio well as much my extended family has roots there and the fourth/fifth/sixth generation is coming back in industries unknown to those ranchers and farmers. Pete Flores speaks to their future carving out new entrepreneurs well equipped for absorbing that multi-cultural, but highly-individual heritage.

    

    Reply
    • rashomon says:
      September 22, 2018 at 10:57 pm

      SD, you are in Florida, the Ca-pi-tol of all things South of the Border according to “The Nine Nations of North America” and my former neighbor, now a VP of IBM South America.

      Seriously, has anyone checked the heritages of these South American countries since 1907?

      

      Reply
      • formerdem says:
        September 23, 2018 at 12:01 am

        Yes, Ecuador has a memorial day for independence from Spain, another one for independence from Colombia, and another for when Peru invaded but was stopped. I am not yet sure which of these is the favorite.

        

        Reply
  14. ck says:
    September 22, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    I like Mexico and Mexicans, I know Trump does too. I knew he could make a deal that would be good for both countries.

    

    Reply
  15. sunnydaze says:
    September 22, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    ….” A Puerto Rican Hispanic is to a Mexican Hispanic as a New Yorker is to a Montanan. “…..

    Thankyou!

    Growing up in an area with immigrants from all these different Caribbean, Central and South Am. countries and Mexico, it seemed pretty wierd- to ALL of us- when all of a sudden they started being grouped into one Monolithic Mega Culture.

    Was it Nixon Admin. who did that? Early 70’s?

    Whoever did it, these .gov shortcuts to Identity Politics have got to go. It’s all just toxic.

    Yeah, most of ’em spoke some version of Spanish, but that was the ONLY thing they had in common.

    

    Reply
  16. Wayne Robinson says:
    September 22, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    Here that blue wave in action

    

    Reply
  17. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 22, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    Massive Message, Sundance: EVERYONE.

    

    Reply
  18. TMonroe says:
    September 22, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    This brings to mind a thought I shared here recently along these lines:

    “I was heartened that at a raucous Brazil-El Salvador soccer match I attended last night, the moment of silence asked for in remembrance of the victims of September 11th was observed throughout the stadium, even though it came after the anthems for the countries and the intros, which hyped up the crowd. (Oh, and no one sat or kneeled during either anthem…)”

    Many of the next generations here have family units, and the kids speak English as their primary language. You don’t reach them by pandering but by pointing out common sense ideas, which include sustainable economic models — which the youth already here will benefit from unless unfettered immigration and socialist subsidies win the day.

    

    Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      September 22, 2018 at 11:03 pm

      Reaching people through honesty… what a concept. One that politicians don’t use because, well… politician.

      Only serving themselves.

      

      Reply
      • Mariposa323 says:
        September 23, 2018 at 1:04 am

        What is amazing is how the Dems are clearly going full red commie socialist for all the world to see , that will definately NEGATIVELY impact a huge number of Hispanics who would normally vote Dem . Why ? Because just about every country in Central / South America is reeling from these socialist bozos ! There are enough out there who have sense ( I pray to God ) !

        

        Reply
  19. elena1950909deplorable says:
    September 22, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    I been thinking about Trump’s revolution, it is a real revolution: its us, the people, against elites…Look at the people on TV against Trump: they are all elites. And we are in their mind “great unwashed toothless hicks..

    

    Reply
  20. Herbert Kroll says:
    September 22, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    Identity politics aim directly at conservative minorities, to cut those people’s ties with conservatism. Now think of the effect a provocateur like Milo Yiannopolous has had: he pulled conservatives towards progressivism (just by being gay) and, simultaneously scared away conservative minorities (portraying immigrants as bigots). Identity politics the BB way.

    

    Reply
  21. Me says:
    September 22, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    Grouping people, then oppressing those groups is the plan.

    

    Reply
  22. alliwantissometruth says:
    September 22, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    “Smart” doesn’t discriminate. Being a smart voter has many meanings

    Intelligence & intellect can be measured by simply exhibiting common sense, or the lack of it

    People the world over have children & families, & safety, security & law & order mean something to them

    When the democrats scream about abolishing ICE, when they support illegal aliens & other criminal types, when their supporters rampage on our streets, people of all ethnicity’s & backgrounds take notice

    They also see what the democrats have done to black Americans

    Sure, there’s plenty of naive & stupid people out there, but you’ve got to believe many others are waking up to the realities of the democrat party

    I wouldn’t be surprised if the biggest base for the democrats at this time is college “educated”, brainwashed white nitwits

    The ones who feel the brunt of the destructive democrat policies the most are those they purport to champion. They must see what’s going on

    I could be wrong of course, but I’d bet many in the minority communities are rethinking their past support of democrats

    You don’t need a high IQ to recognize insanity, & you don’t need to be educated to know being overrun by illegal aliens, being soft on crime & eliminating law enforcement is a bad thing

    

    Reply
  23. visage13 says:
    September 22, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    That is why I am confident, Andrew Gillum in FL, will not win. The South FL Cuban population is not going to vote for a someone with a socialist agenda.

    

    Reply
    • Carrie says:
      September 22, 2018 at 11:33 pm

      Agreed! Especially old school Cubans and the Venezuelans (many who have fled only recently). Venezuela is still smarting from the Chavez/Maduro nightmare. In about one decade, it went from having some of the best universities in South America, to starving inhabitants killing pets for food. Terrible.

      

      Reply
  24. emet says:
    September 22, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    I live in North Fairoaks CA, which is also known as Little Michoacan, because most of the people here (75% Latino) are from that part of Mexico. The population density is high, and I can hear three of my neighbors TVs. I have never heard them listening to news. In the evening people gather in their fromt yards, maybe put up tents, but I have never heard a discussion of US politics, its work, or soccer, or maybe something going on in Mexico. Never President Trump or Dem vs Rep. The serious topic is work, finding work, getting more work, etc. I hear a hundred conversations as I take my evening walk. Most throw the local free Spanish papers in the trash. These papers have let up on the Trump bashing. On Friday and Saturday the music is turned up to 10, and it is serious party time for adults and kids. By Sunday things are quiet, men work on their vehicles. Monday morning starting very early the sound of hundreds of trucks starting up. If somebody is talking about President Trump, or midterm elections, or the swamp etc. I have never heard it. Reporting from Fairoaks.

    

    Reply
    • ck says:
      September 22, 2018 at 11:57 pm

      Sounds like my hometown, Riverside, Ca. Used to visit my friends in “Casa Blanca”, It always smelled so good. The men always had interesting projects going on. Lowriders, wrought iron business’ and everyone talking. It was great.

      

      Reply
  25. Jeff hansen says:
    September 23, 2018 at 12:17 am

    I live in Portland and a Kate Brown canvasser came by. He asked if they could count on my support and I proceeded to tell him how disgraceful her policies are. Then I recounted my befuddlement when she had the gall to sign a sanctuary state law 30 days after an elderly woman was burgaled and raped only 30 blocks away. It turned out he had been subject of a retainer request from an arrest only 2 weeks before the rape.

    Needless to say, he looked like I hit him with a 2×4. I told him to cheer up, my 2×4 is nam d “Sweet Kate.” Sort of an homage.

    These people are stupid.

    

    Reply
  26. jmclever says:
    September 23, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Turns out, people are individuals who form their own opinions regardless of their skin color, and thinking people from all backgrounds are smart enough to discard identity politics.

    Who knew? 🗽

    

    Reply
  27. jmclever says:
    September 23, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Turns out, people are individuals who form their own opinions regardless of their skin color, and thinking people from all backgrounds are smart enough to discard identity politics.

    Who knew? 🗽

    

    Reply
  28. 6x47 says:
    September 23, 2018 at 1:05 am

    I grew up in El Paso and lived in Texas most of my life. Texas, unlike California, has a large cohort of native-born “Latinos” who are descendants of the original Mexican settlers: The Tejanos. Their ancestors broke away from Mexico in the Texas Revolution, and became Americans when Texas joined the Union in 1845.

    Tejanos are as American as any other Texan, and share many of the same conservative social and political leanings.

    Even more importantly, the Tejano culture assimilates more recent immigrants. As a result Texas Hispanics are a whole different breed of cat than the invaders who have overrun California.

    And I bet they aren’t too impressed with the pasty Irishman sporting the Mexican nickname.

    

    Reply

