President Trump Minute Message on Trade….

Posted on September 20, 2018 by

The U.S-Canada negotiations ended today without any progress.  President Trump delivers a video message about trade:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Auto Sector, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2018, media bias, NAFTA, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

28 Responses to President Trump Minute Message on Trade….

  1. talker2u says:
    September 20, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    And we are with you, Mr. President!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      September 20, 2018 at 5:26 pm

      We absolutely are! The Economic Train 🚂 is literally running over Democrats, Leftists, Democratic Socialist for America, CoC, Big Club, MSM etc. There is absolutely NOTHING they can do to slow her down. What an incredible day today!

      From the article linked above:

      The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey rebounded strongly in September, rising 11 points to 22.9. Over 38% of the manufacturers reported increases in overall activity this month, while 15% reported decreases.

      The new orders index increased 12 points to 21.4.

      In September, 42% of the firms reported an increase in new orders, up from 34% in August. The current shipments index also improved, increasing 3 points to 19.6.

      From the article linked above:

      The Labor Department (DOL) said initial jobless claims and the 4-week average again fell to new multi-decade lows.

      Initial jobless claims fell another 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 201,000 for the week ending September 15. This is the lowest level for initial claims since November 15, 1969 when it was 197,000.

      The 4-week moving average fell 2,250 from the previous week’s unrevised average to 205,750. This is the lowest level for this average since December 6, 1969 when it was 204,500.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  2. Tired Mom says:
    September 20, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    How blessed are we to have a man like Wilbur Ross! So brilliant! And he is always so calm, so measured, and so crystal clear in his comments. No dancing around, no dodging, just the straight dope.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. jmclever says:
    September 20, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    Hilariously he doesnt blame China for taking advantage of a bunch of “soft touches.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Pa Hermit says:
    September 20, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    Just goes to show where our elected officials are and have been! Time to make a grand statement, eh?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Redhotsnowman says:
    September 20, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    Wall?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Doppler says:
    September 20, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    As to Kudlow’s remarks on POTUS reducing entitlements, I don’t know just what he said either, but he might have been calling attention to the decline in demand for food stamps, medicaid, unemployment benefits, etc., that follows from the strong jobs market.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. WSB says:
    September 20, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    LOVE the President’s message! It’s like having…an international trade coach!

    Like

    Reply
  8. magakathryn says:
    September 20, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    Sundance, Sundance, Sundance!!! I keep telling you. HELP! John Brennan gave an interview with Rachael Maddow on Friday, August 17, 2018. I posted comments about what Brennan said at the end of his interview. It’s important! See John Solomon’s article of today at The Hill! YouTube has REMOVED his interview with Maddow. Damn it! MSNBC has a “transcript” of his interview …. bogus and does NOT include what Brennan said during the last few minutes.

    Can you find my posts/comments after August 17, 2018? I’m not tech savvy. The MSM/social media is the enemy. It’s important – very important! The media/internet – whatever, whoever, is trying to remove everything. Brennan said he got/saw the dossier in December of 2016. That it was a “hot topic” with the FBI, CIA, DNI, NSA, etc., and they had a meeting and decided that it was not substantiated, so they decided to not include it in their community intel assessment report, as it was “non-intel” and “unsubstantiated”. My previous posted comments, called Brennan out for this, as he was basically throwing the FBI/Comey under the bus, since the FBI had used the dossier in October of 2016. His words, his interview with Rachel Maddow have been removed.

    Media is complicit.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Sentient says:
    September 20, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    You mess with the bull, you get the horns, Justine.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Sentient says:
    September 20, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    The disparity in tariffs that the president talks of at the end is so obviously unfair that only globalist corporate shills and ivory tower eggheads could try to defend it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. tav says:
    September 20, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    It would seem there is simply stupid and then there is Canadian Stupid.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. oldschool says:
    September 20, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    More of these, please

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Landslide says:
    September 20, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    On the flip side, China has put huge tariffs on agriculturral products. My son’s friend has huge pecan orchards. Just was telling me today that China purchases 40% of the US pecans and they now have a 44% tarrif on them. (Was 7%) All I could think to tell him was that hopefully this is short term pain for long term gain.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s