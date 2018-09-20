President Trump Minute Message on Trade….

The U.S-Canada negotiations ended today without any progress. President Trump delivers a video message about trade:
And we are with you, Mr. President!
We absolutely are! The Economic Train 🚂 is literally running over Democrats, Leftists, Democratic Socialist for America, CoC, Big Club, MSM etc. There is absolutely NOTHING they can do to slow her down. What an incredible day today!
From the article linked above:
The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey rebounded strongly in September, rising 11 points to 22.9. Over 38% of the manufacturers reported increases in overall activity this month, while 15% reported decreases.
The new orders index increased 12 points to 21.4.
In September, 42% of the firms reported an increase in new orders, up from 34% in August. The current shipments index also improved, increasing 3 points to 19.6.
From the article linked above:
The Labor Department (DOL) said initial jobless claims and the 4-week average again fell to new multi-decade lows.
Initial jobless claims fell another 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 201,000 for the week ending September 15. This is the lowest level for initial claims since November 15, 1969 when it was 197,000.
The 4-week moving average fell 2,250 from the previous week’s unrevised average to 205,750. This is the lowest level for this average since December 6, 1969 when it was 204,500.
Flep, it’s time to add a metric for “Initial Jobless Claims … as a % of Working Americans”.
The % is certain to be an All-Time Record, since our workforce has grown YUGELY over the past 50 years.
How blessed are we to have a man like Wilbur Ross! So brilliant! And he is always so calm, so measured, and so crystal clear in his comments. No dancing around, no dodging, just the straight dope.
Hilariously he doesnt blame China for taking advantage of a bunch of “soft touches.”
Nah….We were sold out (and he knows it). Our elected representatives got rich and the middle class got poorer.
Just goes to show where our elected officials are and have been! Time to make a grand statement, eh?
Wall?
That’s what I am waiting for now, too.
LETS GET THAT WALL BUILT!
As to Kudlow’s remarks on POTUS reducing entitlements, I don’t know just what he said either, but he might have been calling attention to the decline in demand for food stamps, medicaid, unemployment benefits, etc., that follows from the strong jobs market.
It all depends upon what one considers entitlements. I agree with you. Social Security and Medicaid are not entitlements, but most of the ones you listed sure are. As is/ was Obamacare.
Sorry, I meant Medicare!
The Entitlement Reforms are essential.
• We’re running out of workers: Job Openings exceed People Looking for Jobs.
• We need able-bodied Americans to go back to work.
• We have YUGE numbers of able-bodied Americans on Welfare.
• Able-bodied Americans on Welfare need to be cut off.
LOVE the President’s message! It’s like having…an international trade coach!
It’s like having . . . a president!
…and an international trade professor.
I’ll gladly attend POTUS University for the next 6 years!
He must do all he can to educate the intentionally uneducated and misinformed (thanks to our schools and our media).
Love you, Mr. President!
That is SO true, Cinderella! A one-person international Business School!
Sundance, Sundance, Sundance!!! I keep telling you. HELP! John Brennan gave an interview with Rachael Maddow on Friday, August 17, 2018. I posted comments about what Brennan said at the end of his interview. It’s important! See John Solomon’s article of today at The Hill! YouTube has REMOVED his interview with Maddow. Damn it! MSNBC has a “transcript” of his interview …. bogus and does NOT include what Brennan said during the last few minutes.
Can you find my posts/comments after August 17, 2018? I’m not tech savvy. The MSM/social media is the enemy. It’s important – very important! The media/internet – whatever, whoever, is trying to remove everything. Brennan said he got/saw the dossier in December of 2016. That it was a “hot topic” with the FBI, CIA, DNI, NSA, etc., and they had a meeting and decided that it was not substantiated, so they decided to not include it in their community intel assessment report, as it was “non-intel” and “unsubstantiated”. My previous posted comments, called Brennan out for this, as he was basically throwing the FBI/Comey under the bus, since the FBI had used the dossier in October of 2016. His words, his interview with Rachel Maddow have been removed.
Media is complicit.
You mess with the bull, you get the horns, Justine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The disparity in tariffs that the president talks of at the end is so obviously unfair that only globalist corporate shills and ivory tower eggheads could try to defend it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And all of us had our heads in the sand or no avenue to fix the sh!t.
Sanders is the LAST person whose positions we should conflate with President Trump’s.
It would seem there is simply stupid and then there is Canadian Stupid.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, they make round bacon that doesn’t taste like bacon, so we should not be surprised.
More of these, please
On the flip side, China has put huge tariffs on agriculturral products. My son’s friend has huge pecan orchards. Just was telling me today that China purchases 40% of the US pecans and they now have a 44% tarrif on them. (Was 7%) All I could think to tell him was that hopefully this is short term pain for long term gain.
