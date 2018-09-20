Laura Ingraham Interviews Secretary of State Mike Pompeo…

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sits down with Laura Ingraham for an interview on a wide variety of topics including former Secretary of State John Kerry’s interference with current U.S. policy on Iran; ongoing issues with China; refugee resettlement and more.
At the 1:55 mark Pompeo states: “Secretary Kerry can’t seem to get off the stage – and you have too.” Sure sounds like the root of the problem. Perhaps Kerry is going to take another run for the presidency in ’20?
There are some estimates that there might be over 20 candidates running for president on the democrat primary in 2020. Running for office, especially as a democrat, can make you rich.
The root of the problem that no one ever seems to mentions is that the Obama regime is still trying to over throw our government. President Trump is the focal point of their hate and their theatrics play to the useful idiots. Why the conservative media and politicians can’t speak directly to the Leftist agenda of complete over throw and control of the population under the United Nations One World Governance is a mystery to me?
Good interview. He sidestepped the question on taking legal action with regard to Kerry. Just repeated same criticism from last week.
Pompeo should have said, ” *Former* Secretary Kerry…” Otherwise, a good interview.
Lots of news to catch up on. Sleep is such a waste of time.
Excellent interview. It’s heartbreaking that inhumane treatment still exists. President Trump and his staff are concerned about that and I know they are working to alleviate it. I liked what SOS Pompeo said about helping them thrive in their own countries. That is where these people really want to be. That is their home. Taking people out will not fix it. There has to be rise among the people to get good leadership. Pray and God will heal your lands.
