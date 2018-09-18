Representative Jim Jordan Introduction Remarks for Devin Nunes As Winner of The 2018 Keeper of The Flame Award…

Posted on September 18, 2018 by

Representative Jim Jordan delivers poignant remarks and introduces HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes to receive the 2018 Keeper of the Flame Award.

5 Responses to Representative Jim Jordan Introduction Remarks for Devin Nunes As Winner of The 2018 Keeper of The Flame Award…

  1. Cheri Lawrence says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Have you noticed? Life is becoming full of beautiful and poignant moments lately in so many beautiful ways just by people doing the right things and standing up with character and resilience. Extraordinary times of light in our new world so plain to see against the drab and gray background of those who didn’t. Thank God, it is magnificent to behold!!

  2. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:55 am

    “Representative Jim Jordan delivers poignant remarks and introduces HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes to receive the 2018 Keeper of the Flame Award”.

    Both were in good company at the Center For Security Policy. I used to enjoy Frank Gaffney’s columns when he wrote for The Washington Times. I used to get the weekly edition mailed to me once a week back in the 1990’s.

  3. ann says:
    September 18, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Great speech about a courageous man from a fellow patriot.. wonderful to know this crucial Corp is gaining adherents. The Transparency Doctrine ❤️

  4. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    September 18, 2018 at 1:05 am

    The young woman Rep. Jordan mentions from scripture:

    Esther 4:7 And Mordecai told him of all that had happened unto him, and of the sum of the money that Haman had promised to pay to the king’s treasuries for the Jews, to destroy them.
    8 Also he gave him the copy of the writing of the decree that was given at Shushan to destroy them, to shew it unto Esther, and to declare it unto her, and to charge her that she should go in unto the king, to make supplication unto him, and to make request before him for her people.

    Eventually Haman goes to the gallows he had built for Mordecai

    Esther 7:9 And Harbonah, one of the chamberlains, said before the king, Behold also, the gallows fifty cubits high, which Haman had made for Mordecai, who had spoken good for the king, standeth in the house of Haman. Then the king said, Hang him thereon.
    10 So they hanged Haman on the gallows that he had prepared for Mordecai. Then was the king’s wrath pacified.

  5. SoCal Patriot says:
    September 18, 2018 at 1:05 am

    He is an excellent public speaker…even better than Botox Nancy!

