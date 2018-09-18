Representative Jim Jordan Introduction Remarks for Devin Nunes As Winner of The 2018 Keeper of The Flame Award…

Representative Jim Jordan delivers poignant remarks and introduces HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes to receive the 2018 Keeper of the Flame Award.
Advertisements
Representative Jim Jordan delivers poignant remarks and introduces HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes to receive the 2018 Keeper of the Flame Award.
|SoCal Patriot on Representative Jim Jordan Intr…
|Troublemaker10 on September 18th – 2018 Pr…
|Deplorable_Infidel on Representative Jim Jordan Intr…
|Jedi9 on September 18th – 2018 Pr…
|Retired IG on BREAKING: President Trump Dire…
|rbrtsmth on BREAKING: President Trump Dire…
|rjcylon on September 18th – 2018 Pr…
|piper567 on September 18th – 2018 Pr…
|MAJA on September 18th – 2018 Pr…
|WSB on Robert Mueller Delays Flynn Se…
|Stillwater on President Trump and USTR Light…
|NebraskaFilly on BREAKING: President Trump Dire…
|Lindenlee on BREAKING: President Trump Dire…
|Curry Worsham on September 18th – 2018 Pr…
|oldman g (@gerald494… on September 18th – 2018 Pr…
Have you noticed? Life is becoming full of beautiful and poignant moments lately in so many beautiful ways just by people doing the right things and standing up with character and resilience. Extraordinary times of light in our new world so plain to see against the drab and gray background of those who didn’t. Thank God, it is magnificent to behold!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Representative Jim Jordan delivers poignant remarks and introduces HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes to receive the 2018 Keeper of the Flame Award”.
Both were in good company at the Center For Security Policy. I used to enjoy Frank Gaffney’s columns when he wrote for The Washington Times. I used to get the weekly edition mailed to me once a week back in the 1990’s.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great speech about a courageous man from a fellow patriot.. wonderful to know this crucial Corp is gaining adherents. The Transparency Doctrine ❤️
LikeLike
The young woman Rep. Jordan mentions from scripture:
Esther 4:7 And Mordecai told him of all that had happened unto him, and of the sum of the money that Haman had promised to pay to the king’s treasuries for the Jews, to destroy them.
8 Also he gave him the copy of the writing of the decree that was given at Shushan to destroy them, to shew it unto Esther, and to declare it unto her, and to charge her that she should go in unto the king, to make supplication unto him, and to make request before him for her people.
Eventually Haman goes to the gallows he had built for Mordecai
Esther 7:9 And Harbonah, one of the chamberlains, said before the king, Behold also, the gallows fifty cubits high, which Haman had made for Mordecai, who had spoken good for the king, standeth in the house of Haman. Then the king said, Hang him thereon.
10 So they hanged Haman on the gallows that he had prepared for Mordecai. Then was the king’s wrath pacified.
LikeLike
He is an excellent public speaker…even better than Botox Nancy!
LikeLike