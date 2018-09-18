Report: FBI and DOJ Officials “Scrambling to Respond” To Declassification Directives…

Beyond the narrative engineering, NBC’s Ken Dilanian is reporting from his mutually aligned sources inside the DOJ and FBI. The basic outline is the embed officials within the DOJ, FBI and larger intelligence community, are not happy about the White House declassification directive. Why would they be?….
These are the same DOJ and FBI officials who, without justification, redacted the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages.
First, the article:
WASHINGTON — U.S. intelligence officials, blindsided by President Donald Trump’s order that they make public highly sensitive files in the Russia investigation, are hoping the White House will allow them to conduct a formal declassification review and damage assessment before they are forced to release the documents, current and former officials tell NBC News.
Senior executives at the FBI, Justice Department and Office of the Director of National intelligence were scrambling Tuesday to respond after being taken by surprise by a White House press release Monday directing them to release classified material they had previously determined should not be made public. (more)
The biggest mistake people make is not accepting the influence of the worker-bee career officials, operating under the leadership structure, within the bureaucracy.
Because many people do not take this into account, a tremendous amount of false-theory is cited. “Trust the plan” is perhaps the most well-known proclamation that flows as an outcropping.
There is no “plan”; there are only “goals”.
Many of the corrupt lower-level officials within the administrative state have goals in conflict with with sunlight and truthful discovery. Other officials, like FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, have more specific goals to protect their institutions. Because the preservation of the institution is the primary focus, their goals may therefore align with the more openly corrupt officials.
This is the nature of political bureaucracy. It is not a grand conspiracy, it is more often ordinary corruption. However, failure to accept this simple truism leads to cognitive dissonance, intellectual dishonesty and, even worse, creates a false perception of what is possible.
Absorb information without rational and logical discernment long enough, and you get ridiculous “Q Theories” and proclamations about grand “Stealth Jeff Sessions” plans.
AG Jeff Sessions is recused from anything to do with corruption within the 2016 election, operation ‘spygate’, operation ‘crossfire hurricane’, and the Russia investigation. The same career OLC lawyers within the system convinced Sessions of his conflicts, and have carved the Attorney General out of the investigative processes within the DOJ.
AG Sessions did not plan with President Trump for the declassification directive. Sessions is recused:
Tashina “Tash” Gauhar – Yes, the DOJ/FBI lawyer at the heart of the Clinton-email investigation; the DOJ/FBI lawyer hired by Eric Holder at his firm and later at the DOJ; the DOJ/FBI lawyer who was transferred to the Clinton probe; the DOJ/FBI lawyer at the epicenter of the Weiner laptop issues, the only one from MYE who spoke to New York; the DOJ/FBI lawyer who constructs the FISA applications on behalf of Main Justice;…. just happens to be the same DOJ/FBI lawyer recommending to AG Jeff Sessions that he recuse himself….
But wait, do you notice how Dana Boente (former interim head of DOJ-NSD) was participating with Peter Strzok’s lead DOJ aide “Tash” Gauhar in the discussion which recommended Attorney General Jeff Sessions should be recused? Sessions’ official announcement came immediately after this meeting on March 2nd, 2017.
Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente retired from the DOJ in October 2017. In January 2018, amid the beginning of the sunlight furor upon the FBI, Director Christopher Wray re-hired Dana Boente as Chief Legal Counsel for the FBI.
When all those FBI lawyers are showing up with Lisa Page, Peter Strzok and Bruce Ohr during committee hearings, and telling them not to answer questions about their contacts with the media etc. who is in charge of those FBI lawyers? The same Dana Boente.
The officials within the system of the administrative state are protecting the administrative state from scrutiny. This protectionist outlook transfers to the Inspector General, and was evidenced in how the “summary of findings” within the IG reports did not match the details of fact within 600+ pages of evidence.
Rational discernment and the application of common sense logic is important when evaluating the battle inside the executive branch of government. The institutions of the FBI and DOJ appear to have been thoroughly corrupted by political operatives; and more extreme ideologues were rewarded and promoted during the prior administration.
Many of those politicized officials within the system are still present. The election changes the leadership, but the underlying organizational corruption remains, albeit under new management.
If the goal of management to save the institution is stronger than the goal to take the institution down to brass-tacks, eliminate corruption and rebuild, then the corrupt elements are able to survive the leadership change. By all measures, this is the current status of the FBI and DOJ.
Because the corruption happened during their tenure, current officials within the FBI, DOJ and much of the larger intelligence apparatus, are not in alignment with the reform goals demanded by change-agent President Trump. Their goal is to fight Trump’s goals.
“It must be remembered that there is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than a new system. For the initiator has the enmity of all who would profit by the preservation of the old institution and merely lukewarm defenders in those who gain by the new ones.”
Throughout a period from June 2017 through May 2018, CTH was optimistic the Cabinet Leadership within the DOJ and FBI would accept the scale of corruption within their institutions and embrace reform. However, as more and more tripwires were crossed; and with the scale of the corruption even more visible; and with the calendar moving forward without any action; we were forced to accept the goals of AG Sessions, DAG Rosenstein and Director Wray were not reform goals – they are preservation goals.
The lack of action from the release of the prior two IG reports; the inability of the FBI to even acknowledge the severity within the May 2018 report on FBI misconduct; and the compounded issues surrounding the DOJ and FBI approach toward admitted classified intelligence leaker James Wolfe; leads only to one possible conclusion. The downstream consequences of the corruption are so entirely devastating, the sunlight is actually a risk – and must therefore be ‘managed’.
Conversely, outside the executive branch there are voices in congress holding no vested interest in the systemic corruption, and therefore they are in alignment with President Trump’s demands.
The executive branch is holding Trump hostage and trying to wait out the election hopeful to have a change in congressional power. This preserves their institutions and executes their goals. It is the legislative branch who are trying to help the President and force the officials within the cabinet to admit the corruption.
“taken by surprise”???? Are they kidding. POTUS ordering release of these documents has been on the table for months. Are these people delusional or just plain stupid?
LikeLiked by 5 people
They are not stupid. They are part of the resistance. These people are borderline criminals and insubordinate against the president. Time to fire Sessions, Wray and Rosey
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nothing borderline about the crimininality within the leadership or the “rank and vile” of the DOJ/FBI.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://truepundit.com/mccabe-and-strzok-caught-destroying-evidence-during-final-days-at-fbi-huber-is-running-a-grand-jury/
LikeLike
But FBI Director Christopher Wray had suspected as much and — working with personnel from the Inspector General’s office — set up a sting-like operation to prevent against evidence destruction, both documents and electronic, two FBI sources confirm.
Though at differing times, McCabe and Strzok were under 24-hour surveillance both at the office and outside FBI HQ in Washington D.C. And any documents, files, and databases that were deleted or manipulated by McCabe and Strzok were being recorded and documented by federal agents. The original records were restored after the duo vacated the FBI.
“They had no clue they were being watched,” one FBI source said.
LikeLike
Why not let President Trump handle this? Hes no baby. Hes dealt with corrupt people all of his life and won. Plus hes a genius, patient, strategic and ruthless. Why should I worry about something totally outside of my control especially when its in his hands? Im delighted that he publically ordered the release. He has Obamas EO to back up the declassification. He has his guy, Coats from DNI involved. Trump knows whats in all of the documents and they WILL be released. Even the Koch Brothers are afraid to cross him and they should be. Trump and his team have been setting this up for weeks. Even DiGenova and Carter have been signalling. Perhaps someone is having a Battered Conservative relapse and needs some winnamons? PLEASE lets leave this to POTUS a focus on WINNING votes during the next 45 days. Thats our job. Plus praying.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes!
Dear God, can You drop the hammer on the obstructors and let us get on with restoring the Republic? Grind them exceeding fine, Lord, and let the wind scatter the dust.
We are weary, Lord. Help us to stand against this evil as it rages and let us see its end.
In Jesus’s name we pray. Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
With perfect timing. Right NOW is not the time, IMO. Wait for it.
Trump has a plan here. Look at what he’s doing. Why spoil his own plan? No – patience bags the big bucks. He has these jokers cornered. Let it play out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are “taken by surprise” to reinforce the media narrative that Trump is impulsive, erratic, and wants to corrupt a criminal investigation. It’s all propaganda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Totally agreed. “Chaos narrative”. It’s all a LIE.
LikeLike
They are not stupid…maybe. BUT they think We The People are stupid
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Deepers are surprised that our VSGPDGT had the stones to follow-through.
Of course, they also thought that he would have been chased from office already.
LikeLiked by 1 person
VSGPDJT… been a long day, already.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s pure propaganda intended to misinform the public and shape their beliefs and opinions … and control their votes. Period.
I’m so glad the internet exists and is very widely used, and I’m so glad Trump uses twitter to speak directly to the people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well most Americans will have no reason to believe it is NOT a surprise – after all they haven’t read a damn thig about any of this in their newspapers, or seen and heard anything on TV or on NPR. All the struggles of the Congress with the DOJ over documents has been embargoed, as have the revelations about the emails about “We will stop him”.. That’s how the media carries out its sacred duty to make sure the public is informed of everything the Democrats want them to know!
LikeLike
The news is real, the replies are fake. No, they were not caught off guard.That’s part of the narrative spin that they never imagined Trump would take such a treasonous action as to divulge confidential source and methods, the very same ones Peter and Lisa blabbed about that became public record. Right!
LikeLike
I like how stupid they are to use their issued phones. Oh my.
LikeLike
Playing stupid, more like it. “If I ignore it, maybe it will go away.” Or, ” if I delay, maybe he’ll forge about it”. Yes, they behave like sneaky, selfish, immoral middle-schoolers.
LikeLike
I hope the president doesn’t fall for this “damage assessment” and “protect sources and methods” bullschitt….the only sources and methods are who did the leaking, and to whom was it leaked; they’re only trying to weasel more time out of the good guys to stonewall, obfuscate, and conduct other insubordinate / illegal actions while hoping and praying the America haters regain control over congress. I am so relieved and rest easier since Rudy joined the team; Rudy will help the president get it done. Crush their nutts, Mr. President! Release ALL the documents publicly, unredacted, and NOW.
LikeLike
This is a constitutional crisis!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know what you mean, but I view it as an opportunity to restore constitutionality.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If they do not comply, why wouldn’t POTUS simply release copies (I assume he has) of the info…
LikeLike
There is a process he is supposed to follow where they make their redaction recommendations on national security concerns, which PDJT can take or discard.
At some point of stall, can he just release without their input? Does he (his people) even have these documents? I really don’t know the answers,
LikeLike
Supposedly they are available via the skif in the basement of the WH. That is, unless they have gone the way of the 33,000.
LikeLike
The declassification process is per an Obama EO, which PDJT can modify with a stroke of his pen. Deep State should know that. So should MSM.
LikeLike
Comply? LMAO. Trumps had his team working on this for weeks. The letter is just a cover and smoke screen. Its a done deal. Now its just a question of when the moab drops. Thursday perhaps so it dominates the weekend news cycle? Or perhaps hecwants to torture and surveille the Swamp Rats for a while longer. Fun times.
LikeLike
Trump doesn’t bluff, they’ll be released one way or the other, trust me!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think it’s the same Trump strategy as the wall funding- he starts with the proper channel- Congress- gives them a chance to comply and in the process exposes the obstructionists, while at the same time has a back up plan.
Apologies for changing the topic, but Lou Dobbs just went OFF on Larry Kudlow for bringing up entitlement reform. Whoa!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump ALWAYS give the miscreants the opportunity to expose themselves. It’s a JOY.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We want to know who has been deciding what text messages are released and when; what gets redacted; and what witnesses providing Congressional testimony is allowed and what is not?
Someone in DOJ/FBI has been pulling puppet strings. Who is it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Correction: what witnesses providing Congressional testimony are allowed to say and what they are not?
LikeLike
Correction: what witnesses providing Congressional testimony are allowed to say and what they are not allowed to say?
LikeLike
And Rosenstein so haughtily announced that he has nothing to do with it, even though all of people doing the redactions ultimately report up to him. I wanted to smack his face when he said that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothings going to be redacted. Nunes has seen everything and has said NOTHING has to do with National Secrets and its against the law to classify to hide crimes or prevent embarrassment to individuals or organizations. Obamas EO 13526 section 1.7. Team Trump have totally got this. Its been a long time in the planning and is being rolled out seamlessly.
LikeLike
Intellegence officials were “blindsided” by this? It’s only been talked about for the past 6 months or so. Blindsided my butt.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump should call Wray and Rosenstein in his office and say I want these documents now or I want your resignation. There is no other option.
I don’t know about you but, I’m fed up with the BS.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Keep an eye on the oscillating blades… seems something may be hitting them soon…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why stress about micro managing President Trumps handling of this fairly mundane matter? Hasnt he earned our trust since 2015 when he announced his run? This genius is NOT a baby. Hes an apex predator from Queens NY. Enjoy and focus on winning votes in the next 45 days otherwise Schiff will replace Nunes. THAT imho should be OUR concern rather than palace intrique that Trump can handle in his sleep.
LikeLike
I want to know what Huber and his 400 person staff are doing?
LikeLike
Who is this Huber fellow/gal of whom you speak?
LikeLike
I wonder as well. He still hasn’t interviewed key witnesses.
LikeLike
Short answer — nothing. Documents and witnesses are in DC, Huber is in Utah.
LikeLike
Everyone wants to know things that shouldn’t be known yet.
We’ll all find out when the time comes whether he’s doing what we hope or not.
Unless someone has spoken with Trump himself, I don’t believe they know exactly what’s going on either. I can’t see telescoping what everyone everywhere is doing as the greatest idea, personally. That’s not how #WAR should be conducted anyway… unless you’re purposely trying to lose like a bathhouse bari would.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Professional prosecutors do not speak about grand juries, who theyre interviewing, targetting or who theyve indicted until they believe they are ready to win in court and have caught everyone. Then they unseal indictments, make arrests and hold a press conference before trial. Thats the LAW and thats good strategy.
LikeLike
The only reason they would be surprised by this is if they don’t listen to a real news channel. This has been at least two months in the making.
LikeLike
Sadly that’s at least half of the population.
LikeLike
If they do not release then this is insubordination to a direct order . A conduct issue with grounds for firing even a civil servant. So it’s checkmate one way or the other. That’s why above it’s about “process and impact assessment to delay”. They can’t say no or they are out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe it was Nunes who made a big deal on this being a direct order as opposed to a recommendation
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Sally Yates was a good example. The Dems consider her a hero, but she got herself fired after only 10 days. 🙂
LikeLike
“The executive branch is holding Trump hostage and trying to wait out the election and hopeful to have a change in congressional power.” – This is the why the mid-terms are so critical. Trump knows this, of course. So, I suspect we’ll be seeing some blockbuster tweets, as well as more declassification within the next 49 days. He’ll directly tell the American people they are being played.
LikeLike
How can they be taken by surprise
I knew Trump would declassify and I’m a Plumber
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
We have no justice. There is no white knight. The entire system is corrupt.
LikeLike
Yes we do. His name is President Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pray.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s why we need to work harder. Continue to educate ourselves, help to educate others, work on campaigns for good candidates, vote smartly, and if you can do it run for political office yourself.
LikeLike
It’s unfathomable for us to think of, but what if it is true?
LikeLike
fanbeav, It is and needs to be dealt with using the Constitution as its cornerstone. “Give me Liberty or give me Death!” Does that ring a bell? It’s March, 23rd,1775 all over again.
LikeLike
Sudden u-turn based on an article from NBC? Sorry, not buying it. The chess board has changed with the declass order yesterday. And regarding recusal – that was then, this is now. Just my opinion and gut feel. Have at it if you want! Just getting tired of the roller coaster.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Imho this is a reason to take a government shut-down… then simply “lay off” (as opposed to firing which would bring in the union) all those listed as being non-essential by every agency. Last time 92% of the EPA employees were listed as non-essential which begs the question if they’re non-essential why are we paying them?
It is my understanding that the government employees union was created by an EO. If I am correct can anyone here tell me if congress subsequently codified it? If not I would think it could be summarily dissolved by another EO
LikeLike
Suzanne, Great questions! Where’s Flep or Ristvan?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fed Unions codified under Carter I believe.
LikeLike
“Throughout a period from June 2017 through May 2018, CTH was optimistic the Cabinet Leadership within the DOJ and FBI would accept the scale of corruption within their institutions and embrace reform.”
The good folks over at Judicial Watch have never shared any of the optimism that exists or had existed here. Chris Farrell has stated publicly on numerous occasions that “Inspector General’s Reports are where the truth goes to die”.
Whether it is from experience dealing with the “District of Corruption” and/or confidential tips given to them by well placed trusted sources, I am finding out the JW has just about the best “track record” out there of what is going on, as well as how to fix it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Keep in mind that CTH and JW are apples and oranges. CTH offers up much more than just political information and discussion. But when it comes to the poltical analysis, CTH is probably the finest blog available.
LikeLike
hands down 999
LikeLike
If I accepted a job or position with a particular job description , salary , benefits and then “recused” myself from doing half of what that job required , why should I be allowed to keep the job , salary ,benefits ?
LikeLike
He recused after meeting with the swamp, not his CIC. Insubordination. For me, that was always the “tell”.
LikeLike
So Sundance,
I’d like to sum this up using Mark Twain
1. “If voting made any difference they wouldn’t let us do it.” Let’s hope this is NO more thanks to PDJT
2. “It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.”
3. “If you don’t read the newspaper, you’re uninformed. If you read the newspaper, you’re mis- informed.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fantastic that POTUS released his order via a Press Release from the White House. Last thing the Black Hats in the FBI/DOJ were looking for.
Question about Mr. Wray: if he was the one, if I am reading correctly, who set up the “sting-like operation” that apparently caught people like Page and Strzok destroying files and other evidence, but who is ALSO the one who re-hired Dana Boente after Mr. Boente’s behavior self-revealed him as a possible Black Hat—is Mr. Wray reliable to comply with the order from POTUS?
LikeLike
Suspicious cat thoughts ….
They protest too much. I wonder if it’s because there’s nothing to see? That is to say, that everything has either been shredded, bleached or hammered into oblivion. Or, they are not finished with their alterations? Discovery of these possibilities would indeed invoke much protest.
LikeLike
What, “Trust The Plan” doesn’t work?
I’m shocked – absolutely shocked – to learn that Sessions isn’t all over this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If they refuse, President Trump then has justification to fire Wray and Rosenstein.
Then, he releases the info and shows how corrupt the entire Herr Mueller coup scheme was.
Then, he fires Mueller et al.
Then, the mid-terms happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would be wonderful if he could work in a little theatre along the way, like leading 50 US Marshals into the DOJ, starting in Rosey’s office and ordering him to hand over everything. When Rosey says “NO” he goes in the cuffs, and we go to the next person down, until someone obeys and is put in charge.
LikeLike
“What’s to review?” one intelligence official wondered to NBC News.
Maybe there is one good guy left in the IC?
LikeLike
Trying to find some positivity in any of what sundance wrote or the article.
LikeLike
Congress has been asking for these unredacted documents for months. Shouldn’t they have already been working on them? Trump has been saying fir months he might have to step in. Why the surprise?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its BS. They have been working on it. How to cover it up. They just say that so they can delay it more.
But POTUS is the ultimate declassifier, and it should come out within a week.
LikeLike
It’s all disgusting disgraceful and predictable as Ken Dillanian running down the hall to get paid CIA NBC contributors “on the record” while he’s first to report the State Official Resistance TM narrative
LikeLike
False theories like “Trump is boxed in”, “hands tied” and “won’t release inredacted FISA documents”?
LikeLike
Cutthe damn wood let the chips fly where they will
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Rational discernment and the application of common sense logic is important when evaluating the battle inside the executive branch of government.
Ok… then
Bruce Ohr demotion to HR was a brillant move on par with the entrenchment details that would need to be shuffled around to bury the personnel details of political operative placed ‘worker bees’.
Thanks SD. See how it works folks.
LikeLike
“How dare President Trump allow this woman to be heard”
We’ll played Mr. President, well played!
POTUS: Chess anyone?
LikeLike
send in the U.S. MARSHALS, let them stay there until the the apps are handed to them. along with all the texts messages
LikeLike
Wait, didn’t Sundance tell us Boente was a white hat whobthe DOJ chases out and now he’s a swamp creature?
LikeLike
Sorry for typos
LikeLike
I can’t remember.
But opinions often change as more facts are known.
LikeLike
Thanks Sundance. You have detailed the sick feeling I have had for months that much of President Trump’s branch has no regard for his office or the authority bestowed upon him. Godspeed to him and his soldiers.
LikeLike
If they disobey, fire them. At some point down the chain of command, we will find an honest actor. Enough of the cover-up.
LikeLike
“It is the legislative branch who are trying to help the President and force the officials within the cabinet to admit the corruption.” said by SD
I think this only partially true. Ryan and McConnell could much much more to help. A very small minority in the house appear to be helping. I believe the Senate is mostly working against PDT. Grassley seems to be helping only enough to advance the establishment R agenda.
LikeLike
We need some low level patriots in the FBI and DOJ to do what they can to help PDJT from the inside.
LikeLike
“formal declassification review and damage assessment” …. they want to do this? Before they release anything? Was not the order to just release it? Sick of Federal government bureaucrats, all their peculiar language, rules and other nonsense. These are the most entitlement-minded people that exist in the United States.
LikeLike
I wonder if any of these career DoJ/FBI careerists are the stars of James O’Keefe’s next installment.
LikeLike
The Story on FNC had a lot today. McCarthy and Papadopolous.
He clearly said that he was entrapped.
Papa is throwing it all out. Very detailed and direct! Get him into an open hearing!
AND he said STEFAN HALPER. heard that name first time on prime time TV…
He blames UK and Australia in conspiring to entrap him know all about it.
(Remember when Judge Nap said the MI5 was involved in early 2017 and was then on a prolonged vacation and came back different?)
Keep your eyes on Papa. He is ready to go all the way it seems.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Brennan was interviewed whining about this release. Shocking, I know. He also said the President has every right to do this. So it’s legal, apparently.
LikeLike
“Current and former officials” = James Comey, Peter Strzok, Andrew McCabe, Lorreta Lynch, etc.
LikeLike