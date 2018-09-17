President Trump and USTR Lighthizer Announce Round #2 Tariffs on $200 Billion of Chinese Imports – Full List Pdf…

…When you plant your trees in another man’s orchard, don’t be surprised when you pay for your own apples…
President Trump has instructed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to execute Round Two of tariffs on Chinese imports. The first round applied to $50 billion in products. The current round applies a 10% tariff to $200 billion (effective Sept. 24, 2018), until January 1st, 2019, when the tariff increases to 25%.
The list of products is particularly focused, and happily we note it includes almost all Chinese processed food imports.
Chinese food processing is sketchy, and China has refused to comply with most international food safety programs. However, President Trump spared smart watches from Apple and Fitbit and other consumer products such as bicycle helmets and baby car seats.
In a statement announcing the Round-Two tariffs, President Trump warned China if they take retaliatory action against U.S. farmers or industries, “we will immediately pursue phase three, which is tariffs on approximately $267 billion of additional imports.” That would hit Apple and all consumer good imports. Here’s the announcement and the list of products:
Washington, DC – As part of the United States’ continuing response to China’s theft of American intellectual property and forced transfer of American technology, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) today released a list of approximately $200 billion worth of Chinese imports that will be subject to additional tariffs.
In accordance with the direction of President Trump, the additional tariffs will be effective starting September 24, 2018, and initially will be in the amount of 10 percent. Starting January 1, 2019, the level of the additional tariffs will increase to 25 percent.
The list contains 5,745 full or partial lines of the original 6,031 tariff lines that were on a proposed list of Chinese imports announced on July 10, 2018.
[…] In March 2018, USTR released the findings of its exhaustive Section 301 investigation that found China’s acts, policies and practices related to technology transfer, intellectual property and innovation are unreasonable and discriminatory and burden or restrict U.S. commerce.
Specifically, the Section 301 investigation revealed:
- China uses joint venture requirements, foreign investment restrictions, and administrative review and licensing processes to require or pressure technology transfer from U.S. companies.
- China deprives U.S. companies of the ability to set market-based terms in licensing and other technology-related negotiations.
- China directs and unfairly facilitates the systematic investment in, and acquisition of, U.S. companies and assets to generate large-scale technology transfer.
- China conducts and supports cyber intrusions into U.S. commercial computer networks to gain unauthorized access to commercially valuable business information.
After separate notice and comment proceedings, in June and August USTR released two lists of Chinese imports, with a combined annual trade value of approximately $50 billion, with the goal of obtaining the elimination of China’s harmful acts, policies and practices.
Unfortunately, China has been unwilling to change its policies involving the unfair acquisition of U.S. technology and intellectual property. Instead, China responded to the United States’ tariff action by taking further steps to harm U.S. workers and businesses. In these circumstances, the President has directed the U.S. Trade Representative to increase the level of trade covered by the additional duties in order to obtain elimination of China’s unfair policies. The Administration will continue to encourage China to allow for fair trade with the United States.
A formal notice of the $200 billion tariff action will be published shortly in the Federal Register. (read more)
A pdf list of the Round #2 impacted products is Available HERE.
What will Nike’s, Apple’s, etc. next move be? Trump is just blowing up their whole crooked concoction and there’s nothing they can do about it. I LOVE IT!
Next move? The usual transship thru other countries.
By the way, many major importers in the US are C-TPAT members, which essentially exempts their imports from Customs imspection. What could go wrong?
Nike will just have to find more slave laborers elsewhere.
Fire the Lighthizer!
BOOM!!!
Apple got an exemption on some of its products.
Sundance, you crack me up! 🤣
😆😆
Nothing happens by chance with our President and his Killers! Someone is about to board a plane for Pyongyang, North Korea 🇰🇵. He is bringing a bunch of business leaders from his country. What a perfect time to slap Xi and the Chinese around!
Whew. Trish? Hadn’t seen her before. Holy cow she’s so smoking hawt I’m pretty sure she’s some kind of CIA MK Ultra artificial intelligence media dame.
yahoo’s headline is this is Trump’s Tax Hike. they condescendingly explain that tariffs are a tax placed on the import and so you know, if you want to purchase one of these items, well it’s like you’re being taxed because the manufacturer is going to pass the cost on to you.
funny how they never saw that impact when Obama was getting rid of all used cars (so you could no longer buy a cheap beater) and the way he attacked health insurers as having to suck it up and eat all these new costs like mandatory birth control, etc. no, that wasn’t a tax.
What part of making imported stuff more expensive do they not understand. They act as if the consumer will not react and look for alternatives or just NOT make the purchase.
Plus, if you listen to Charles Payne and Stewart Varney, the president has taken the extra step requiring be established by the Chinese exporters that cover the Tariffs. So, until Chinese stuff is actually purchased, the funds comprising the bond is at risk. These bonds are a tool left unused by previous administrations.
Even better news is that China is having major disease issues with livestock and crops, which they cannot solve. BITCOIN is also tanking, which hurts China as they are trying to float a BITCOIN based IPO in Hong Hong.
Darn editor… Chinese exporters have to establish Tariff Bonds that are at risk if the US consumer does not buy their stuff.
The field mouse is fast, but the owl hunts at night. Creepy ain’t it?
China said today that ( there is no use arguing with Trump until after the midterms I really wonder if they think he is doing this to gain votes,? From the looks of things His feet are firmly planted on the ground they might not have a leg to stand on.. god bless America and President Trump..
enyo
Fools gold! Our President controls all the levers when it comes to trade. Congress can’t do a damn thing about it.
Our President is going to continue to make China’s life a living hell. After this announcement today, PDJT will tell our Wilburine to begin the process on the remaining $267 billion dollars that are left. Those tariffs will be 37.5%. Once those are implemented, we will be all in!
While all of this is taking place, PDJT will continue to build the manufacturing base in our country so that we no longer need to import as much as we do.
Don’t forget that there is a cause and effect to our GDP and theirs. By squeezing them already with tariffs of 10% on the first $34 billion plus 25% on another $16 billion coupled with the newest tariffs of 25% on $200 billion and what I believe may be as high as 50% on the remaining $250 billion, PDJT is swinging our GDP up & killing China’s GDP.
Let’s look at the math:
USA 🇺🇸 Tariffs on China:
$34 billion x 10% tariffs = $3.4 billion dollars to our Government
$16 billion x 25% tariffs = $4 billion dollars to our Government
$200 billion x 25% tariffs (as of January 1, 2019) = $50 billion dollars to our Government
$250 billion x (being a bit conservative) 37.5% tariffs = $93.375 billion dollars to our Government
China 🇨🇳 Tariffs on USA:
$34 billion x 10% tariffs = $3.4 billion dollars to their Government
$16 billion x 25% tariffs = $4 billion dollars to their Government
$60 billion x 25% tariffs = $15 billion dollars to their Government
$40 billion x (THAT IS ALL THEY HAVE LEFT) 37.5% tariffs = $15 billion dollars to their Government
That totals $150.775 billion dollars in tariffs for our Government versus $37.4 billion dollars to their Government.
That shrinks the trade deficit by $113.375 billion dollars a year.
What does that mean for each country’s real GDP rate?
Just last Quarter we shrunk the trade deficit by $53 billion dollars and it added 1.16% to the 4.2%.
Please keep in mind with my math above, China 🇨🇳 and the USA 🇺🇸 brought in the same $7.4 billion in tariffs. They washed each other out.
However, going forward, that isn’t the case! Your talking about an additional 2.32% real GDP rate for each year using the tariffs on China 🇨🇳and them losing that same percentage.
PDJT is absolutely right that WE CAN’T LOSE!
Xi saw the data below and understands damn well HE CAN’T WIN!
Every corporation that complains will get their own tweet from our President!
President Trump is a VERY busy man today……..
He has done SO MUCH today that the media, as well as people complicit in negatively impacting America (both foreign and particularly domestic swamp critters) will have splodey heads for days while trying to figure out countermoves………that President Trump will already have countered before they realize it.
September 17, 2018. I have a feeling this day will be remembered for some time to come.
Soon PDJT & 24 state AG’s will convene with DOJ regarding Amazon & Google violation of fed antitrust laws.
I’m still waiting on comments from report submitted on Aug 6th regarding US postal service absorbing Amazon’s shipping costs. Why should we the US taxpayer underwrite Amazon’s shipping expense? PDJT has awakened the legacy of two on Rushmore, soon will be time to add TR’s legacy as well. Rushmore Redux.
WOW – scrolling through that list of products I could feel the revitalization of our agriculture, mining, logging and textile industries and all the correlating extension industries that are reliant on those commodities!
Makes a person smile.
Yes, leave the smart watches and other computer things at bay so that the loud sjw voices won’t be having screaming tantrums while making it possible for the forgotten US industries to realize it’s comeback time!
This list goes WAY WAY beyond food items. This is really gonna hurt Chinese exports to the USA. True I have not seen any electronics but virtually everything else, chemicals, leather, cotton, clothing, rubber, etc. This is really gonna be painful for China.
