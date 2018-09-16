Transparent Political Hit Job – Kavanaugh Accuser, Christine Ford-Blasey, Activated To Advance 35-year-old Accusations…

Posted on September 16, 2018 by

The timing is transparent: the week prior to Brett Kavanaugh committee vote; the outlet is transparent: the intelligence ‘resistance’ apparatus, The Washington Post; the accuser is transparent: a far-left California liberal professor, Christine Ford Blasey, anti-Trump ‘resistance activist’ with an anti-policy background, including recently.  The accusation is transparent: 35-year-old harassment claim/accusation, from high school intended to activate the “Me Too” activists. The motive is transparent: block the Supreme Court nomination of Justice Kavanaugh.

Today the Washington Post announces the accuser of Brett Kavanaugh has stepped forward to tell her story.

Ms. Christine Ford, aka Christine Blasey, a registered democrat and political activist, claims she attended a high school party where Kavanaugh forcibly groped her over her clothes. [Story Here]

[…]  While his friend watched, she said, Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed on her back and groped her over her clothes, grinding his body against hers and clumsily attempting to pull off her one-piece bathing suit and the clothing she wore over it. When she tried to scream, she said, he put his hand over her mouth.

“I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” said Ford, now a 51-year-old research psychologist in northern California. “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.”

Ford said she was able to escape when Kavanaugh’s friend and classmate at Georgetown Preparatory School, Mark Judge, jumped on top of them, sending all three tumbling. She said she ran from the room, briefly locked herself in a bathroom and then fled the house.  (read more)

After carefully deleting her social media profile; and after carefully selecting left-wing attorney Debra Katz to represent her political interests; and after carefully scripting some dubious and sketchy supportive material including a lie-detector test and vague notes from a 2012 couples-therapy session, the 51-year-old academic psychologist steps forward.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Cultural Marxism, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2018, Fabian Socialists - Modern Progressives, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, propaganda, Supreme Court, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

469 Responses to Transparent Political Hit Job – Kavanaugh Accuser, Christine Ford-Blasey, Activated To Advance 35-year-old Accusations…

Older Comments
  1. Chieftain says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    It is NOT a 35 year old harassment claim.
    It IS a new claim about an alleged event that supposedly occurred 35 years ago.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. massivedeplorable says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    “…clumsily attempting to pull off her one-piece bathing suit and the clothing she wore over it.”

    WHAT? How does one remove the undergarment first then the “clothing she wore over it”?

    In the parallel universe known as Libtard land the Laws Of Physics are suspended just like rational thought is suspended.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • peace says:
      September 16, 2018 at 8:45 pm

      And she must have been one big husky 15 year old teen to fend off not one, not two, but 3 big husky football players. Wow, maybe she should have tried out for the team! Her story is as fake as a 3 dollar bill and will just expose how mentally ill liberals are.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Beth Glenn says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Apparently she has not been a highly thought of professor.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • sat0422 says:
      September 16, 2018 at 8:39 pm

      Gosh darn…do you expect me…a seasoned woman with lots of experience with men during my youth and adult life ; do you expect me to believe this story???
      P L E A S E…spare me the laughs and the insult to my intelligence. This woman and Feinstein or should I say Comrad Feinstein, should take a dip in the pacific ocean about 20 miles from shore and then swim into San Francisco Bay. Now, that we could film and believe.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. joan and bill says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    fact – she was 14-15 and the 4 boys and herself were intoxicated, but does not remember who else, when or where with no police reports nor witnesses for this alleged 2-5 minute groping while wearing a bathing suit underneath her clothes this professor has no proof of a sexual assault (felony) but is a 51 year old registered democrat with proof of donations who waits to make allegations of teen age groping from decades ago by a 53 year old judge only to delay his sc nomination Kavanaugh has over 50 signatures of support from women who knew him then

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. sickconservative says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    Another leftist political activist being used but probably willingly to prevent an extremely qualified appointment.
    Just curious does she happen to live near David Axelrod, seems like Hermain Cain had the same crap.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Beth Glenn says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    Apparently she has not been a highly thought of professor.
    http://www.ratemyprofessors.com/ShowRatings.jsp?tid=1352705

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Lulu says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    What got Flake’s nose out of joint? Oh, never mind.

    Mrs. Ford claims Bret was drunk and had one hand covering her mouth. He tried to take off her clothes with his other hand apparently. Is he right-handed or left-handed? Which hand did he use for covering her mouth and which for undressing her?
    Unless she’s disabled, she has two hands and two legs yet was unable to fend off this drunken teen? What kind of dexterity did this inebriated teenager exhibit that he (not a very large man now, so he probably wasn’t so big as a teen) could immobilize a non-drunk female who had use of all four of her limbs?

    Supposedly she passed a lie detector test administered by an FBI agent. Would that be Peter Strzok, Jim Comey or Andy McCabe?

    Something is very wrong with this story.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. John says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    How do you lock yourself in a closet… just saying. It’s not a bathroom.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Monticello says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    I am so sickened. As Tata Kyle said, in so many words….it saps my spirit. How low can they possibly go?
    They are about to raise up an awful and terrible consequence, no sane person wants their progeny to mature in their sick world. I am starting to view them the same as I do radical Islam….there can be no negotiation with an already declared and implacable enemy!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. ltravisjr says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    If the left gets away with this and he isn’t nominated, they will rue the day. I believe PDJT has Amy Barrett on his on-deck circle. I hope and expect she will be RBG’s replacement but would be more than happy to see her nominated should the worst happen with Kavanaugh.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. IMO says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    Demtards in their death throes using the same old playbook. If they don’t get that blue wave their toast game over.

    Bottom line we mobilize this November “Red Wave” Kavanaugh gets in.
    Then the demtards go to gitmo.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • betseyross says:
      September 16, 2018 at 8:45 pm

      They have run this play so many times. It’s becoming so obvious. You would think they would be ashamed that they haven’t come up with anything better. I guess it has worked so well in the past that they are becoming quite satisfied it will work now. What a shame that an honorable man has to be put through their nonsense. They plumb new lows every time any one of them takes a breath.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  12. Darklich123 says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    The left has made it that no woman will ever be believed again. Real champions of women. Pathetic. But what is worse is that most people will believe this nonsense.

    Like

    Reply
  13. TeaForAll says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    The fact that she did not tell even her best friend in HS, about what happened. 100% BS meter. Teenage girls always tell their best friend their secrets good or bad. The whole story is fabricated, for one reason only. not to confirm another conservative judge.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. JC Calhoun says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    It is so discouraging to realize that there are people like Diane Finestain and Christine Ford who care nothing for this country or the reputation of a good man that their politics outweigh their moral duty. What a despicable way to go through life. I hope the fires of hell are especially hot for both of them.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. 335blues says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    The leftist playbook reruns like a skipping record on a phonograph.
    Robert Bork
    Clarence Thomas
    Herman Cain
    Brett Kavanaugh
    Out of the blue up pops a floozy to accuse the target of impropriety.
    The marxist democrat party is out of control.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. susandyer1962 says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Didn’t we all do dumb stuff I high school? She was drinking with four boys at the age of 14? I’m having a hard time believing any of this! If it’s TRUE, then how come it was never brought up before???

    Like

    Reply
  17. susandyer1962 says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Didn’t we all do dumb stuff I high school? She was drinking with four boys at the age of 14? I’m having a hard time believing any of this! If it’s TRUE, then how come it was never brought up before???

    Like

    Reply
  18. Stephen Paul says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Anyone can see right through this disgusting ploy. This is a completely scam and a last ditch effort. they know they have no other way to stop whats going on so the fabricated something ! She makes me sick. the whole lot of them do ,I can not believe the underhanded crap these clowns try to pull off and they expect people to respect them afterward?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. stats guy says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    From Powerline:

    Despite the feebleness of Ford’s complaint, it is easy to understand why the Democrats are clinging to it like a life raft. But what could possibly prompt Jeff Flake, who ran for office and was elected as a Republican, to join in their attempt to block one of the most superbly qualified jurists ever appointed to the Court? There is only one answer: his insane hatred for President Trump.

    Flake is a never-Trumper. Like a number of others for whom I once had considerable respect, Flake has elevated his hatred for our president over every principle of politics and public policy. He would rather subvert his own allegedly conservative principles than allow President Trump to exercise his constitutional powers as president. Words can hardly express how contemptible this is.

    https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/09/jeff-flake-traitor.php

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Monticello says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    What these people do not realize….and I am not advocating for it, in fact I shudder to think of it…is that when the population see injustice for too long the vigilante rises up. A terrible thing! But it may happen if this goes on for too long. The left is not the only potential mob, (again shudder the thought), Justice had a way of demanding that it happens. How long must the people insure such unrighteousness? What is the breaking point?

    Like

    Reply
  22. treehouseron says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    This is not the fight for Kennedy’s seat, it’s the fight for Ginsburg’s seat and the Demidiots know it. They’re doing everything they can to slow it down but it’s going to happen anyways. They’re trying to stop the government, because everything President Trump accompishes is A. effective, and B. appreciated by voters.

    If they can stop him like they’ve stopped the wall so far, they think they might have a shot of turning it around.

    Unfortunately for them there’s no brakes on the Trump Train. Kavanaugh gets confirmed, soon, and then Ginsburg can decide if she wants to keep being part of the dissent, or if she just wants to go ahead and retire.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Piggy says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    Super Court nomination hearings are an embarrassment. This is not how they should be done. Everyone involved should be embarrassed except the nominee. This BS has been going on since Bork.

    Anyone who believes this woman I have some ocean front property to sell you in AZ.

    I feel bad for the Kavanaugh kids. Just more abuse from Leftist Boomers.

    All of this because of abortion. States don’t have to allow abortions. Roe v Wade isn’t law. What can the Fed do to a state that bans abortions? Court? Lol I dare them.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Another Scott says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Didn’t Diane Feinstein employ a Chinese spy for 20 years? This would be a good time to start a thorough investigation of ALL her dealings for the last 20 years to find out what may have been compromised…just sayin’….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. DeWalt says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    How to become the most despised woman in America. These people have no shame. DiFi needs to be hounded into oblivion over the ChiCom spy. What a disgrace.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Matt Transit says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    This witch needs to be exposed for the political puke that she is.
    With any luck, the remaining sane persons in the Democrat Party, will see this for what it is.
    And walk away.
    If the rational ones haven’t done so already.

    Like

    Reply
  27. LKA in LA says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    If Feinstein is not exposed for what she is now then she will never be. The fight needs to happen now. I hope a press conference is called tomorrow by President Trump and many are named and corrupt facts presented. This bs has gone on too long. They better not allow a derail of Kavanough. Drag Feinstein and this witch through the mud.

    Like

    Reply
  28. Cankles Clinton says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    So why wasn’t Kavanaugh’s alleged behavior an obstacle for the high position of federal judge?

    Like

    Reply
  29. DeWalt says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    Start demanding a special prosecutor to look into Dianne Feinsteins connections to the ChiComs while sitting on the Senate Intelligence Committee. It’s a matter of national security.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Matthew says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    Diane feisntein and the Democrats are an absolute embarrassment to their party and to their representatives. The confirmation hearing and this last minute hit job along with all of the other countless obstruction attempts are pathetic and have stained our country and the institutions they were voted into uphold. It’s embarrassing to have to even read this hit job garbage and have to defend it. As a conservative Republican I’m tired of being in the defensive against the far left Democrats, it’s time for Republicans to push back and call this out for what it is and embarrassing and disgusting attempt to smear an honorable man because the Democrats can’t win an election have stooped as low as cheap TMZ reporters. This is the United States of America and that used to stand for something no matter which way you voted but the Democrats have ruined that permanently.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s