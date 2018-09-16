Sunday Talks: Joe Lieberman Discusses the Audacity of John Kerry….

Posted on September 16, 2018 by

Former Senator Joe Lieberman appears on Sunday Morning with Maria Bartiromo to discuss former Secretary of State John Kerry holding diplomatic discussions with Iran and undermining U.S. foreign policy.

  1. beachbum31 says:
    September 16, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    Maria hit it out yet again today… give her the pm 2-4 slot or 3-5 m-f PLEASE!

  2. scrap1ron says:
    September 16, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Pull Johnny’s security clearance and confiscate his passport. Charge him with violating the Logan and Sedition Act. Arrest him. How about a FISA warrant on his communications and investigation of his activities and those he’s been in contact with. Where are you Jeff Sessions?

  3. USA First! says:
    September 16, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Are we a nation of laws or not? If so, prosecute now!

    If law breaking is okay than government has no right to demand anything different from its citizens.

  4. JC Calhoun says:
    September 16, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Patriotic Americans, democratic, republican, or independent, demand the arrest and prosecution of John Kerry for all of his crimes against this country and its constitution!!!!! Are you listening Jeff? Do we have to wait until you are fired, Jeff? Do you even recognize that the law applies equally to all of us, Jeff? What a sad and pathetic way to end a career of public service, Jeff.

  5. Nikita's_UN_Shoe says:
    September 16, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    John F. Kerry’s 57 varieties of audacity has shined his whole life.
    A member of a Constitutionally-illegal POTUS administration does everything illegally.
    Indict this walking criminal and help save our Constitutional Republic.

  6. Golden Advice says:
    September 16, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    Lieberman is part of a small group of Democrats who is still hinged to his morality, integrity, and dignity.

    Very refreshing.

    • covfefe_USA says:
      September 16, 2018 at 3:55 pm

      Yes, indeed he is; above all else. he is an American first. Especially nice to see, since wasn’t there a “Kerry-Lieberman” ticket some years back??

    • thedoc00 says:
      September 16, 2018 at 4:07 pm

      I beg to differ on ALL democrat congressional members. They talk a good game for the lemming democrat electorate but for a conga line behind Pelosi and Schumer when the voting starts. He and Bernie sanders milk the “Independent” moniker, as it suits them as well as to rake in Federal and Private election money.

      Look at the voting record of every “moderate” democrat claiming to be willing to “compromise”.

    • blondegator says:
      September 16, 2018 at 4:16 pm

      Yes, Joe Lieberman is one of a handful of Democrats who is still sane, and willing to tell the truth as he sees it.

      I’ve always liked him. Years ago, I saw a late night Inside DC event, where pols and celebs were doing stand-up comedy routines. Lieberman was hilarious. I’ve never been able to find it again, but that’s when I took notice of the guy. He mostly made fun of himself, IIRC. Speaks well of his character, IMO.

  7. Sentient says:
    September 16, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    If the Iranians think they can wait out Trump, they’ll have to wait longer than Jean Faux Kerry is advising.

  8. John Ribeiro says:
    September 16, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Why the surprise? Remember back in the day, when Jean Claude, while still a Naval Reserve officer met with the North Vietnamese and the National Liberation Front in Paris, during the Vietnam Peace Talks? He undercut us then, too. And except for a rumor that he got a ‘less than honorable’ for his efforts [Which would explain, if true, why he never released his military records], he got NO punishment at all. Why would now be different?

  9. Sentient says:
    September 16, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    We shouldn’t come down too hard on Lurch, though. We should encourage him to run for president in 2020.

  10. Sentient says:
    September 16, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    Lurch 2020!

    • MelH says:
      September 16, 2018 at 4:05 pm

      Brilliant idea, but I’d rather Rudy charge him with the Logan Act and Sedition, make the embarrassment current instead of two years from now when he might be dead. He is OLD! Plus charging him now might make obama have second thoughts about what he is going to do going forward. Maybe there is some oath they take that includes public servants being exempt from prosecution while “serving”?

  11. mdaush says:
    September 16, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    send SEAL Team 6

