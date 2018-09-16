Sunday Talks: Joe Lieberman Discusses the Audacity of John Kerry….

Former Senator Joe Lieberman appears on Sunday Morning with Maria Bartiromo to discuss former Secretary of State John Kerry holding diplomatic discussions with Iran and undermining U.S. foreign policy.
Maria hit it out yet again today… give her the pm 2-4 slot or 3-5 m-f PLEASE!
I gave up on Wallace months ago. Tucker Carlson, I watch from time to time. She would be a nice replacement for Wallace.
she’s a dynamo!
Pull Johnny’s security clearance and confiscate his passport. Charge him with violating the Logan and Sedition Act. Arrest him. How about a FISA warrant on his communications and investigation of his activities and those he’s been in contact with. Where are you Jeff Sessions?
Sessions seems to have recused himself from most of his job. I guess he’s doing something about immigration, right?
A dead skunk would do MORE about immigration than the Alabama Traitor.
Shame on him and on his family.
Do any lawyers here know if Johnson vs Eisentrager applies to John Kerry? Lindsey Graham’s description of it during the Kavanaugh hearing sure makes it sound like it!
If he is guilty can’t windsurf at GITMO there horse face…
It is long established that much of DC is well paid for not knowing certain things. Sometimes, it seems, Lindsay Graham sends the check back.
Is Sessions the ONLY one who can do something about Kerry?
There may already be a FISA on John F Kerry (who served in Vietnam). Remember after they pulled Brennan’s Clearance there was a rumor there was a FISA on him and that was how they found out about the anonymous “Sr. WH official” leaking anonymous information to anonymous.
Ooooo. FISA warrant gets you 2-3 steps doesn’t it? Who would be 2-3 steps from him? Hmmmmm.
Are we a nation of laws or not? If so, prosecute now!
If law breaking is okay than government has no right to demand anything different from its citizens.
Patriotic Americans, democratic, republican, or independent, demand the arrest and prosecution of John Kerry for all of his crimes against this country and its constitution!!!!! Are you listening Jeff? Do we have to wait until you are fired, Jeff? Do you even recognize that the law applies equally to all of us, Jeff? What a sad and pathetic way to end a career of public service, Jeff.
Says everything…
John F. Kerry’s 57 varieties of audacity has shined his whole life.
A member of a Constitutionally-illegal POTUS administration does everything illegally.
Indict this walking criminal and help save our Constitutional Republic.
Lieberman is part of a small group of Democrats who is still hinged to his morality, integrity, and dignity.
Very refreshing.
Yes, indeed he is; above all else. he is an American first. Especially nice to see, since wasn’t there a “Kerry-Lieberman” ticket some years back??
I think it was Gore/Lieberman
I beg to differ on ALL democrat congressional members. They talk a good game for the lemming democrat electorate but for a conga line behind Pelosi and Schumer when the voting starts. He and Bernie sanders milk the “Independent” moniker, as it suits them as well as to rake in Federal and Private election money.
Look at the voting record of every “moderate” democrat claiming to be willing to “compromise”.
Yes, Joe Lieberman is one of a handful of Democrats who is still sane, and willing to tell the truth as he sees it.
I’ve always liked him. Years ago, I saw a late night Inside DC event, where pols and celebs were doing stand-up comedy routines. Lieberman was hilarious. I’ve never been able to find it again, but that’s when I took notice of the guy. He mostly made fun of himself, IIRC. Speaks well of his character, IMO.
If the Iranians think they can wait out Trump, they’ll have to wait longer than Jean Faux Kerry is advising.
Why the surprise? Remember back in the day, when Jean Claude, while still a Naval Reserve officer met with the North Vietnamese and the National Liberation Front in Paris, during the Vietnam Peace Talks? He undercut us then, too. And except for a rumor that he got a ‘less than honorable’ for his efforts [Which would explain, if true, why he never released his military records], he got NO punishment at all. Why would now be different?
We shouldn’t come down too hard on Lurch, though. We should encourage him to run for president in 2020.
Lurch 2020!
Brilliant idea, but I’d rather Rudy charge him with the Logan Act and Sedition, make the embarrassment current instead of two years from now when he might be dead. He is OLD! Plus charging him now might make obama have second thoughts about what he is going to do going forward. Maybe there is some oath they take that includes public servants being exempt from prosecution while “serving”?
You rangggggg?!?!?
send SEAL Team 6
