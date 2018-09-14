Knowing What We Know Now, We Must Remind Ourselves….

As we absorb the corrupt evidence within what the DOJ, FBI, CIA and intelligence community was willing to do to stop the Trump administration; as we absorb the totality of all methods deployed by the professional political establishment to destroy Donald J Trump; as we begin to quantify the scale of corruption within our political institutions, and continue bearing witness to the ongoing war against our the presidency; it is worthwhile revisiting a warning, a call to arms, from two-years-ago.
The lies, the severity of hatred and opposition, now make much more sense.
On October 13th 2016, presidential candidate Donald Trump delivered a speech that defines the MAGA movement within our nation’s history. Perhaps he knew; however, most did not know the incredible truth within Trump’s statements. Part of that speech has been put to a video. The entire transcript of that speech is below.
[ Transcript ] […] “Our movement is about replacing a failed and corrupt political establishment with a new government controlled by you, the American People. There is nothing the political establishment will not do, and no lie they will not tell, to hold on to their prestige and power at your expense.
The Washington establishment, and the financial and media corporations that fund it, exists for only one reason: to protect and enrich itself.”
“The establishment has trillions of dollars at stake in this election. As an example, just one single trade deal they’d like to pass, involves trillions of dollars controlled by many countries, corporations and lobbyists.
For those who control the levers of power in Washington, and for the global special interests they partner with, our campaign represents an existential threat.”
“This is not simply another 4-year election. This is a crossroads in the history of our civilization that will determine whether or not We The People reclaim control over our government.
The political establishment that is trying everything to stop us, is the same group responsible for our disastrous trade deals, massive illegal immigration, and economic and foreign policies that have bled this country dry. The political establishment has brought about the destruction of our factories and our jobs, as they flee to Mexico, China and other countries throughout the world. Our just-announced jobs numbers are anemic, and our gross domestic product, or GDP, is barely above one percent. Workers in the United States, were making less than they were almost 20 years ago – and yet they are working harder.
It’s a global power structure that is responsible for the economic decisions that have robbed our working class, stripped our country of its wealth, and put that money into the pockets of a handful of large corporations and political entities.
Just look at what this corrupt establishment has done to our cities like Detroit and Flint, Michigan – and rural towns in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina and across our country. They have stripped these towns bare, and raided the wealth for themselves and taken away their jobs.
The Clinton Machine is at the center of this power structure. We’ve seen this firsthand in the WikiLeaks documents in which Hillary Clinton meets in secret with international banks to plot the destruction of U.S. sovereignty in order to enrich these global financial powers.
And, likewise, the emails show that the Clinton Machine is so closely and irrevocably tied to media organizations that she is given the questions and answers in advance of her debates. Clinton is also given approval and veto power over quotes written about her in the New York Times. And the emails show the reporters collaborate and conspire directly with the Clinton Campaign on helping her win the election.
With their control over our government at stake, with trillions of dollars on the line, the Clinton Machine is determined to achieve the destruction of our campaign, which has now become a movement the likes of which our country has never seen before – and we won’t let them do that.
The most powerful weapon deployed by the Clintons is the corporate media. Let’s be clear on one thing: the corporate media in our country is no longer involved in journalism. They are a political special interest, no different than any lobbyist or other financial entity with an agenda. And their agenda is to elect the Clintons at any cost, at any price, no matter how many lives they destroy.
For them, it is a war – and for them, nothing is out of bounds.
This is a struggle for the survival of our nation. This election will determine whether we are a free nation, or whether we have only the illusion of Democracy but are in fact controlled by a small handful of global special interests rigging the system.
This is not just conspiracy but reality, and you and I know it.
The establishment and their media enablers wield control over this nation through means that are well known. Anyone who challenges their control is deemed a sexist, a racist, a xenophobe and morally deformed. They will attack you, they will slander you, they will seek to destroy your career and reputation. And they will lie, lie and lie even more.
The Clintons are criminals. This is well-documented, and the establishment that protects them has engaged in a massive cover-up of widespread criminal activity at the State Department and Clinton Foundation in order to keep the Clintons in power. Never in history have we seen such a cover-up as this, one that includes the destruction of 33,000 emails, 13 phones, laptops, missing boxes of evidence, and on and on.
People who are capable of such crimes against our nation are capable of anything.
[…] But I take all of these slings and arrows for you. I take them for our movement, so that we can have our country back. Our great civilization, here in America and across the civilized world, has come upon a moment of reckoning.
We’ve seen it in the United Kingdom, where they voted to liberate themselves from global government and global trade deals and global immigration deals that have destroyed their sovereignty.
But the central base of world political power is here in America, and it is our corrupt political establishment that is the greatest power behind the efforts at radical globalization and the disenfranchisement of working people.
Their financial resources are unlimited. Their political resources are unlimited. Their media resources are unlimited. And, most importantly, the depths of their immorality is unlimited.
Our political establishment has no soul. I knew these false attacks would come. I knew this day would arrive. And I knew the American people would rise above it and vote for the future they deserve.
The only thing that can stop the Corrupt Clinton Machine is you. The only force strong enough to save this country is you. The only people brave enough to vote out this corrupt establishment is you, the American People.
They control the Department of Justice, and they even clandestinely meet with the Attorney General of the United States – in the back of her airplane, while on the runway – for 39 minutes – to most likely discuss her reappointment in a Clinton Administration just prior to the Attorney General making a decision over whether or not to prosecute Hillary Clinton.
Likewise, they have corrupted the Director of the FBI to the point at which stories are already saying the great men and women who work for the FBI are embarrassed and ashamed to what he’s done to one of our great institutions. Hillary Clinton is guilty of all of the things that Director Comey stated at his press conference and Congressional hearings, and far more – and yet he let her off the hook, while others lives are being destroyed for far less.”
“This is a conspiracy against you, the American people.
This is our moment of reckoning as a society and as a civilization.
I didn’t need to do this. I built a great company, and I had a wonderful life. I could have enjoyed the benefits of years of successful business for myself and my family, instead of going through this absolute horror show of lies, deceptions and malicious attacks. I’m doing it because this country has given me so much, and I feel strongly it was my turn to give back.
Some people warned me this campaign would be a journey to hell. But they are wrong, it will be a journey to heaven because we will help so many people.
In my former life, I was an insider as much as anybody else – and I know what’s like to be an insider. Now I am being punished for leaving their special club and revealing to you their great scam. Because I used to be part of the club, I’m the only one who can fix it. I’m doing this for the people, and this movement is just right – and we will take back this country for you and Make America Great Again.
The corrupt establishment knows that we are an existential threat to their criminal enterprise. They know, that if we win, their power is gone and returned to you. The clouds hanging over our government can be lifted, and replaced with a bright future – but it all depends on whether we let the New York Times decide our future, or whether we let the American people decide our future.
If this Clinton Campaign of Destruction is allowed to work, then no other highly successful person – which is what our country needs – will ever again run for this office.
I will not lie to you. These false attacks hurt. To be lied about, to be slandered, to be smeared so publicly and before your family, is painful.
What the Clinton Machine is doing to me, and my family, is egregious beyond words. It is reprehensible beyond description.
But I also know, it’s not about me – it’s about all of you. It’s about all of us, together, as a country.
It’s about the Veterans who need medical care, the mothers who’ve lost children to terrorism and crime, it’s about the inner cities and the border towns who desperately need our help, it’s about the millions of jobless Americans. This election is about the people being crushed by Obamacare, and it’s about defeating ISIS and appointing Supreme Court Justices who will defend our Constitution.”
“This election is also about the African-American and Hispanic communities whose communities have been plunged into crime, poverty and failing schools by the policies of Hillary Clinton. They’ve robbed these citizens of their future, and I will give them their hope, jobs and opportunities back. I will deliver.
This election is about every man, woman and child in our country who deserves to live in safety, prosperity and peace.
We will rise above the lies, the smears, and the ludicrous slanders from ludicrous reporters.
We will vote for the country we want.
We will vote for the future we want.
We will vote for the politics we want.
We will vote to put this corrupt government cartel out of business. We will remove from our politics the special interests who have betrayed our workers, our borders, our freedoms, and our sovereign rights as a nation. We will end the politics of profit, we will end the rule of special interests, we will put a stop to the raiding of our country – and the disenfranchisement of our people.
Our Independence Day is at hand, and it arrives, finally, on November 8th. Join me in taking back our country, and creating a bright and glorious new dawn for our people.”
Play This Loud….
What a great speech from President Trump !
And I pray that some day a Canadian leader will be raised up to give a similar speech, and then be elected and follow thru with action.
Hurray for Trump! Hurray for Trump! Every word of that was Truth.
The video in the article that is unavailable is called “Deplorables Unite”; the people of the world singing to unite against globalism: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWAgIVNzHKs
He knew.
He knew all along.
Yes…and he knew for decades. All the work he and his team have done so far….was planned for decades. This speech told everything that went wrong in America and why.
The Opposition chose Satan’s way. President Trump and his MAGA team chose God’s way.
This as close, in fact too close, to an American civil war as imaginable since the horrendous civil war of our history. We must prevail at any cost to preserve our union and constitution. Continue to support our CiC as he leads the attack against all enemies .
Yep, this is the one. This is THE speech that affirmed my beliefs in VSGPDJT. It told me that he knew everything he needed to know about the corruption, why he was running for President, and that he was running for all of us (the “forgotten men and women”). “Our political establishment has no soul.” THAT is what needed to be changed and corrected. VSGPDJT actually wants to return this nation to being a true Republic, One Nation Under God, as it was intended, designed to serve WE THE PEOPLE. May God be with him and us as he champions the changes needed to accomplish this.
Yes, this speech now surpasses the classic “THE Speech”, given by Ronald Reagan, in 1964, at the Republican National Convention, in San Francisco.
It was a “Call to Arms”, for true Reagan Conservatism, and was, until DJT, the greatest. Somehow, I feel confident the gipper doesn’t mind at all, the passing of the torch.
I believe the Gipper would love the Donald!
First 3 minutes of this video…before same speech…worth it.
Excellent! Thanks for that!
In my mind, possibly the most important thing beyond the vision and the promises and the execution and the results: Trump didn’t have to do any of this. Speaks to his belief in and commitment to the country.
LikeLiked by 12 people
This Oct 2016 speech contains so many dots and clues that we were able to connect going forward to today. Now this speech is perfect for showing others esp those sitting on the fence, or starting to have doubts about their party.
Help them to see the real truth. Show them articles, speeches, comments, twitters…anything… from the last 3 years to support this speech…then they will be able to connect the dots and see the Sunlight of past lies.
Thank you, President Trump, for everything you have said and done for us American People. We Love you and stand with you all the way, no matter what happens. Covfefe Rules.
May the Lord Protect and Bless President Trump, his family, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.
What an amazing time in history to be alive…..and awake!
LikeLiked by 7 people
AMEN!!! (yes, I’m screaming!-lol)
AMEN!
Incredible. I believe we are at a time where he must deliver part 2 of this speech, somehow directly to the people, wherein he sets out much of what we have learned here. Hard facts, well explained, and a promise to Americans that justice will be served and our rights preserved.
Thank you Sundance for your hard work in helping us foresee and understand this moment.
I have been thinking, last couple of weeks, that POTUS has tools in his toolbox, he hasn’t used yet.
One in particular, is the “Presidential Address To The Nation”. Can’t see how networks could refuse to broadcast it, and it would be devastating, when the time is right.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, I have thought this for a long while, and when he does it, he needs to be flanked by other very important people in authority and attention needs to be payed to the setting, also.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Enough with calls for indictments! They will come, when they come. “It would be helpful if” sounds an awful lot like a passive/aggressive way of trying to get around having to put a dollar in the “POTUS SHOULD DO” jar?
Can we get a ruling on that, gunny?
Also be on the lookout for scams soliciting money for “supposedly” conservative causes.
I’ve been getting several, allegedly from different organizations but ALL with the same DC PO Box:
The Daily Grind, Post Office Box 96967, Washington D.C. 20090-6967
The Tea Party, Post Office Box 96967, Washington D.C. 20090-6967
and purporting to be from the GOP, Steve Scalise and (gag, vomit) Karl Rove. Also including “Paid for by the NRSC.
Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.
http://www.NRSC.org“, “Paid for by Scalise For Congress”, “Paid for by the NRCC and not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee. NRCC.org” and others.
These have gone into my spam bin (and then trash), but the obvious incongruity is scumbag Rove and any “Tea Party” org using the same mass email service.
*Ripoff Alert*
Looks like Steve “Mr. Fake Teaparty” Eichler is up to his old tricks, spamming everyone with bogus pleas for cash. How much money goes to actual candidates? Nobody knows.
These guys are almost as bad as the overt enemy.
Work for your candidates and/or donate directly to help them. No DC skimming outfits.
The Dem-Com Party and the RINOs are in a state of panic. They all are losing ground and seeing those “trillions are at stake” slipping thru their fingers…..going…going….GONE.
Carpe Diem.
Push back with words.
get out and help with the Nov elections
and VOTE.
Thanks for that. I have been suspicious but do not know enough so I just delete them.
Is it just me or has the video been shut down and hacked.
Hollywood.
‘Knowing what WE know”
The “we” are individuals like the ones who are on this website. When the hell are we going to get the Republican Party to show some outrage and pushback. With the exception of the Jim Jordan’s group, where are his elected official supporters? This President, God bless him, is the only one to show fight. He gets criticized for over tweeting, but he’s the only one tweeting it seems. Some hack running for Congress in NY calls DJT a “crook”. Who is challenging this guy? NO ONE!
This President is like Gary Cooper’s sheriff character in the movie High Noon. When he turns around to see who is with him, his party runs out on him, including members of his own Cabinet.
I hope after this mid – year, win , lose or draw that he cleans house, declassifies documents and uses the FISA court against traitors like Kerry, fires all the leakers or those who will not take action to fire them and to put the screws on theses Dems.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Corey Booker is not Spartacus. But I know who is.
Look up Spartacus on Wikipedia. Apparently he was a hero of none other than KARL MARX.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
You know, in the thread below this one, I vented my frustration with how this entire deep state corruption & criminality is being handled. The powers that be are keeping it moving at a snails pace, hoping to regain power with the midterms
Yeah, I’m frustrated & yeah, I’m pissed off, but one thing I won’t do is quit
I won’t quit trying to educate people. I won’t quit doing what I can & I absolutely refuse to quit believing in America & our warrior President
Trump was elected for a reason, be it a sign from a higher power or simply the resilience of the American people, & again, I refuse to dismiss one or the other
As Sundance stated, this is a fight for the ages, a fight for our very existence. We don’t have a choice. It’s us or them, period
If we lose, I can fade away until I’m just a grumpy old man, reminiscing about how it once was, but this isn’t about just me, it’s about my family. It’s about all American families & it’s about America herself
To quit would be quiting on the country that gave all of us so much. Handing it over to corrupt & criminal scumbags isn’t an option
So no, as frustrated & disgusted as I am, I won’t give up
Godspeed Mr. President. Know that we’re behind you
And by contrast Hillary’s big speeches were either the “deplorables” speech or the “why aren’t I fifty points ahead” speech. And that says all you need to know.
You might ask??
Please do the deplorables would be happy to explain.🚔🔐🔗😈💵👈
That was powerful then and it still is powerful.
Sundance,take the link to this guy off your site.He is out there spreading more crap,he is no more a conservative than the clintons are
https://dailycaller.com/2018/09/14/matt-drudge-trump-midterm-elections/
Conservative news giant Matt Drudge on Friday made a somber prediction about Republicans’ chances in the November midterm elections, predicting President Donald Trump will see his party lose 60 seats in the House of Representatives.
Drudge, who runs the influential Drudge Report, compared the upcoming midterms to the electoral bloodbath Democrats suffered in the 2010 midterm elections under former President Barack Obama.
“Trump and Obama both have 47% approval at this time of presidency, according to Rasmussen. Trump will also lose 60 seats in the House like Obama did during first midterm!” Drudge wrote on Twitter. (RELATED: Democrats Should Immediately Abolish ICE After Retaking Congress)
He added cryptically: “Unless…”
Democrats have to gain 23 House seats in November in order to flip the lower chamber. Democrats have an 83 percent chance of retaking the House, according to FiveThirty Eight.
what ever happened to drudge, anyone know? I have looked at drudge probably four times in the last year. he is so over. what happened???
Did he get scared that they would shut him down? Was he threatened? Use to got there every day during the campaign and then everything changed on that site.
Dennis, I agree with you about Drudge.
Drudge made no such prediction. He reported that Rasmussen did.
Drudge is a news aggregator. He is not a news originator.
And his “unless” is not cryptic to me. He is saying Rasmussen’s poll is showing historical averages, and we can make a disruption to the average.
It is up to us to keep history from repeating.
“The political establishment that is trying everything to stop us, is the same group responsible for our disastrous trade deals, massive illegal immigration, and economic and foreign policies that have bled this country dry.“
Massive LEGAL immigration is worse. We will not solve the issue by stopping illegals alone. ALL immigration must be halted. Most certainly the current tsunami of mass immigration must be cut WAAAAAAAY WAY back.
beautiful sundance
[From the Transcript] “We will vote to put this corrupt government cartel out of business. We will remove from our politics the special interests who have betrayed our workers, our borders, our freedoms, and our sovereign rights as a nation. We will end the politics of profit, we will end the rule of special interests, we will put a stop to the raiding of our country – and the disenfranchisement of our people”.
A Promise Made.
It will be a Promise Kept.
In full.
That I can tell you.
I think Christopher (“desperate to stop Trump”) Steele was working for the anti-brexit factions within Theresa May’s government.
I’m thinking illicit contributions of taxpayer’s money to the Clinton Foundation on a quid pro quo basis.
Think Julia Gillard, former Aussie Prim Minister.
Can some on provide a link to this video. I’m gonna share it on Trumps tweets every day. Thanks
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, but on my iPhone the url can’t be copied or displayed. The video just starts playing and there’s no way to copy the link. I only have an iPhone for everything but Thank you for trying to help.
Sorry thumbing on and iPhone sux.
Can someone please provide me a link to this video. I plan to respond to every Trump tweet with this video. Thanks.
What an excellent idea!
Here you go: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHsZxJlxHYw
“The most powerful weapon deployed by the Clintons is the corporate media. Let’s be clear on one thing: the corporate media in our country is no longer involved in journalism. They are a political special interest, no different than any lobbyist or other financial entity with an agenda. And their agenda is to elect the Clintons at any cost, at any price, no matter how many lives they destroy.”
True.
Personally I think they should be hung in high trees but we’re a democracy. But, the reality is if Trump gets outed, liberty and property rights are doomed for future generations without civil war.
I sometimes wonder if he realized what he was saying…if he realized the power of what he would be fighting….the speech is revolutionary…did stephen miller write it?
Everyone must get involved at the local level. we must keep the crazy leftist loonies out of of our local elections. This is the only way we can ensure a safe future for our children and grandchildren. Get involved in your communities please.
That speech never gets old. I get a fresh boost of patriotic pride and gratitude every time!
This speech never happened. Watching the CSPAN video of his speaking engagement. This is not an authentic transcript of any speech made October 13, 2016.
Listen to what this KGB defector says in 2013 and compare it to what our President said. 13:36
I mean really listen to him!
Great Speech by PDJT which was designed and implemented at this point in time in history. The criminals must be extremely scared. Great time in history to be alive and for all of us to watch this.
The Clinton Foundation and Hillary Emails are the center of the alleged Largest Criminal Enterprise in U.S. history.
PDJT knows he has the nuclear criminal codes to destroy the criminal when he is ready; the powers given to him by the Constitution.
PDJT knows he has to use the criminal codes for Hillary’s emails and the Clinton Foundation; the only way to win the war.
PDJT knows he cannot (impossible) win this war unless he uses the nuclear Criminal Codes.
PDJT-has been planning on going nuclear with the criminal codes since Nov. 8th 2016.
PDJT told the snake story all during his campaign…the story was for the Clintons… knowing he was going after Hillary’s email and the Clinton Foundation (PDJT was hinting to all his followers).
The Globalist/Elitist criminals wants to make sure no one ever challenges them again far into the future by setting an example of completely destroying PDJT and family…they do have a major problem because PDJT holds the power of the criminal codes and they do not.
PDJT know 100% he will do his duty and win this war by using the Criminal Codes.
GOD BLESS PDJT…he has given up so much for this country, his bravery is beyond words. PDJT is truly partnered with divine intervention!
Knowing what we know…..
While Hillary and Obama continue to get away with their crimes.
Trump Nation wants accountability and action!
Handcuffs! Paddy wagons! Indictments unsealed….
October is best….
Hold on, and hold on tightly. We have weathered the September rainfall.
Get ready for the Storm.
This speech amazes me every time I hear it. It is the best political speech I have ever heard in my lifetime. Let us hope President Trump can bring it to fruition. MAGA!
