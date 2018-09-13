Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses Florence and the Economy….

Secretary Wilbur Ross is in North Carolina today touring the NOAA facility and listening to projections of how long Hurricane Florence may disrupt rail, road and shipping transport. Mr. Ross then calculates the economic impact.
We love wilbur!
We love wilbur! He is a real American!
Direct. Clear. Informative. Sincere and honest…why is this not the pattern of every Federal employee?
I could answer that but I wouldn’t be allowed back here again😳
Because we don’t require them to earn their keep for a half-century before landing a government job.
