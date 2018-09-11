Joe diGenova Recent Radio Interview….

Joe diGenova called in to WMAL for a conversation about the latest developments in the Robert Mueller investigation.  Within the interview Mr. diGenova drops some rather interesting information from his own contacts and perspectives.

  2. JRD says:
    September 11, 2018 at 3:39 am

    Thanks for this.
    But, wake me when the indictments happen.
    Fed. Up. With. Waiting.

  3. kltk1 says:
    September 11, 2018 at 3:51 am

    That was very good. Thanks for that.

  4. Bullseye says:
    September 11, 2018 at 3:57 am

    Comey better get that book money ready, his attorney’s are going to eat it up. Can’t wait to see the system he’s used and abused for so long used against him.

    • farrier105 says:
      September 11, 2018 at 5:30 am

      If you had an honest FBI and DOJ, Comey would have been indicted shortly after his book came out. He admitted to perjury and obstruction in how he handled the second round of Hillary emails right before the election. He admitted that her running for President influenced his decisions.

  5. tunis says:
    September 11, 2018 at 4:01 am

    Why isn’t this guy AG?

  6. Rob in Oz says:
    September 11, 2018 at 4:03 am

    Joe DG always seems very well informed, and very sure of his information. I love it!
    I wonder where he gets his info from?

    • meow4me2 says:
      September 11, 2018 at 5:07 am

      Yes, I wonder, too. How do they know the contents of that Obama meeting? To me, it means someone involved spilled the beans or the meeting was recorded somehow.

  7. nole2016 says:
    September 11, 2018 at 4:34 am

    Some new/bombshell information, at least to me. I wish, Joe was this direct and open when he’s on, Hannity’s or, Dobb’s show.

    • beach lover says:
      September 11, 2018 at 6:16 am

      He tries! If Sean will let him talk, I could listen to him for the whole hour. I have no doubt he has correct information. He has never backed down on his assurances of how corrupt the Obama administration truly was.

      On thing new was his mention that James Baker is a cooperating witness against Comey and all. He brought it up twice. This will be devastating for the scheme team.

  8. TigerBear says:
    September 11, 2018 at 5:03 am

    When Obunghler is being arrested WAKE ME then!

  9. Non=combative. says:
    September 11, 2018 at 5:09 am

    The question is, how far down the chain of command will it take to get an honest prosecutor who doesn’t have strings attached to the deep state. Appears the top tier of FBI/DOJ are pretty much complicit with all the shenanigans.

  10. myrightpenguin says:
    September 11, 2018 at 5:13 am

    One thing I am not a fan of is Hannity et al. going on on their show every day for three weeks continuous that the declassification of documents has been imminent and will be a bombshell that blows everything out of the water. Ideally you only want to be hyping it up at most a couple of days before the big drop, otherwise it all becomes over-hyped and the surprise element for the ‘enemy’ is lost somewhat.

    • TigerBear says:
      September 11, 2018 at 6:00 am

      I agree. The hype is just too much. I no longer bite on the “Booms” and the “tic tocs” as its usually a big fizzle based on all the before hand hype. 🙂

  11. Akindole says:
    September 11, 2018 at 5:37 am

    Encouraging stuff to hear from JD, but don’t expect anything until after the hurricane blows through and the media gets bored with that. Our VSG will use the FEMA routine, like last year, to get the recovery/assistance efforts/message out first. This is going to be a big one, and he’s not going to let the Marxist state hacks pull a Puerto Rico on him.

    • JX says:
      September 11, 2018 at 6:23 am

      Plenty of aid was sent to Puerto Rico. Workers decided to go on strike and the materiel sat on the docks, was not distributed, and prevented other ships from unloading. Then they had the gall to blame Trump.

    • bitterlyclinging says:
      September 11, 2018 at 6:29 am

      NC Governor, Cooper, is a ‘D’ and you can bet that Soros, Steyer, and Obama will be leaning heavily on his shoulder while whispering in his ear.
      Expect lots of “Giving them space to destroy” type comments to come out the office in Raleigh, with absolutely no Chris Christie style huggings of Buraq, The Liar, Hussein Obama images coming against the sand and wreckage strewn back drop of the Outer Banks beaches.

  12. Rose says:
    September 11, 2018 at 6:28 am

    Meuller investigation is an oxymoron, the only evidence against Trump was planted by the FBI and DOJ using human sources. The entire investigation is akin to dirty cops investigating themselves, the cover up by law enforcement is the worst criminal scandal in our life time.

