11:00pm Advisory – Hurricane Florence 140 MPH Winds, Anticipated Strengthening Next 36 Hours…

It is likely that hurricane watches and flood warnings will be issued Tuesday along the U.S. eastern seaboard. According to the 11:00pm advisory: A west- northwestward to northwestward motion and an increase in forward speed are expected during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 140 mph (220 km/h) with higher gusts. Florence is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some strengthening is expected during the next 36 hours, and Florence is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday.

Check HERE for the 5am Advisory on Tuesday Morning

Due to the specifics of this storm’s potential, ask yourself: How would I need to prepare if my power was out for two weeks to a month? Some experts are predicting massive and unprecedented flooding – SEE HERE – If you don’t have to be there, plan to leave.

