11:00pm Advisory – Hurricane Florence 140 MPH Winds, Anticipated Strengthening Next 36 Hours…

It is likely that hurricane watches and flood warnings will be issued Tuesday along the U.S. eastern seaboard. According to the 11:00pm advisory: A west- northwestward to northwestward motion and an increase in forward speed are expected during the next couple of days.
Maximum sustained winds are near 140 mph (220 km/h) with higher gusts. Florence is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some strengthening is expected during the next 36 hours, and Florence is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday.
Check HERE for the 5am Advisory on Tuesday Morning
Due to the specifics of this storm’s potential, ask yourself: How would I need to prepare if my power was out for two weeks to a month? Some experts are predicting massive and unprecedented flooding – SEE HERE – If you don’t have to be there, plan to leave.
Right turn, Flo…right turn!
They usually do…
Eventually, yes…but the sooner the better.
Right turn, Flo! Just Do It.
latest GFS…the heavy black line…
latest Global tracks…
Yes, go right Flo!
I’ve got family there and I’m concerned. They have lost their cell service as of this time. Last I spoke with them they were gearing up to evacuate after battening down the house.
Praying for ALL those in posible harms way.
Thank you SD for the continued updates.
Interesting article
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/09/11/sea-surface-temperatures-ahead-of-hurricane-florence/
Stay safe
this storm is over 500 miles wide.
https://mobile.twitter.com/BigJoeBastardi
I have a feeling the NOAA is trying to set Trump up. This storm is going to get much worse, and will be one of the strongest ever. This has been obvious for at least the past 24 hours. Ocean temps are extremely high in that area, much higher than average – which provides half the fuel for the storm. The other half of the fuel comes from the the low pressure, which is still only 944mb at the eye. This means it still has a long way to drop (big storms drop to around 900mb). It’s the low pressure that causes the winds. If in the next 24 hours the pressure at the eye keeps dropping (to below 930) then this will be a Cat 5 when it hits. Knowing all this, you have to ask – is the NOAA trying to set Trump up, not leaving him enough time for evacuations and not enough time to mobilize the forces he could have otherwise done to prevent a catastrophe ?
He has said to follow state and local directions and that the Federal Government is there to help… there is no case for the Feds to intervene without the State asking for help.
crazy talk..come on.
❤
A little empathy pls. Spread good thoughts. Some people are seriously worried and this stuff makes it worse for them.
ggm,
Our President has better sources than NOAA for storm data.
He has access to military weather data, satellite data and other sources that us civilians do not have access to.
I am sure that Pres Trump and his team are keeping an eye on this monster.
But he doesn’t want to panic people.
A mass panic can cause harm to people too.
And storms do make a turn sometimes, which can change the forecasts dramatically.
So even if there are some entrenched ‘resist’ people at NOAA, trying to make trouble…the President is not dependent on them for the data he needs to see.
And their treachery will be exposed, if that’s what they’re doing.
Yeah, I think I jumped the gun a bit. Looks like the state and fed government are starting to really ramp up preparations.
NOAA has been hacked. ggm, I trust no one in the Swamp either, but at this point it looks like everyone is informed.
http://cyberwar.news/2016-09-06-longstanding-security-lapses-lead-to-hack-of-noaa-weather-computers.html
https://money.cnn.com/2014/11/12/technology/security/weather-system-hacked/index.html
those articles are old …and the last one there is CNN from 2012.
or…CNN from 2014, rather…still…that’s 4 yrs ago.
IF it tracks the black line the storm surge will be largest in DC… wash rinse repeat…
God bless Our FLOTUS. God bless America.
do not go any further…farther…than you have to.
if 10 miles is safe, don’t go 100.
Go the 100 and watch the feeder bands instead of 10 or 50 miles and get trapped by flooding.
Be safe, think safe.
that’s why I said “if 10 miles is safe”…if 10 miles isn’t safe, obviously, go further.
regardless of where exactly this “hits”, FLOODING and SURGE will be extreme if not catastrophic.
there will be rescue workers…if you can not evacuate, and you are in an extreme flood zone, be sure to write on your arms (with a Sharpie) :
your name
your blood type
your telephone number
latest ECM Operational model….click on forward arrow (at top) to animate..
https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analysis/models/?model=ecmwf®ion=atl&pkg=mslpaNorm
notice where it hits…and then what it does.
it jogs south…then up and around.
this looks like it will cover a LOT of ground, thru many states.
I don’t like this one at all… 😦
you’ll have a lot of rain in the mts.
5AM update
Maximum sustained winds are near 140 mph (220 km/h) with higher gusts. Florence is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some strengthening is expected during the next day or so, and Florence is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday night.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles (240 km).
RAINFALL: Florence is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 15 to 20 inches with isolated maxima to 30 inches near Florence’s track over portions of North Carolina, Virginia, and northern South Carolina through Saturday. This rainfall may produce life-threatening flash flooding.
WIND: Hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area by late Thursday or Thursday night, with tropical storm conditions possible by Thursday morning.
https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT1+shtml/110855.shtml
it is what it is…focus now on being prepared..
here are some more ideas…
https://www.goldeagle.com/tips-tools/storm-and-hurricane-preparedness/
GOD Bless !
do not panic.
survive this
FYI: The next advisory will be out at 8am ET.
SUMMARY OF 500 AM AST…0900 UTC…INFORMATION
———————————————-
LOCATION…26.4N 64.1W
ABOUT 410 MI…660 KM S OF BERMUDA
ABOUT 975 MI…1570 KM ESE OF CAPE FEAR NORTH CAROLINA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…140 MPH…220 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 15 MPH…24 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…944 MB…27.88
Florence prep…
stay strong. Americans.
keep smiling.
❤
Growing up in south FL there were lots of hurricanes in the sixties and it was not unusual for hurricane parties to take place the night before the hurricane! Seems crazy now!
oh…it still happens here (SWFL)…a lot of crazies in Fl.
On the sidebar menu is an icon of a person reading a book labeled “Emergency and Survival Planning 101 (Tips)”. It isn’t specific to hurricanes, but has many worthy tips for those in harm’s way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Florence could be a lot like Harvey …here’s why… (operational model)…
https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/hurricane-florence-could-be-a-lot-like-harvey-here%E2%80%99s-why/ar-BBN9xHD?fullscreen=true#image=1
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DmzgkcRU0AAu3vh?format=jpg
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DmzglPFV4AE3O89?format=jpg
This tweet was posted 5 hrs ago….
5 am advisory… Hurricane Watch in pink…
https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/graphics_at1.shtml?cone#contents
STORM SURGE WARNING now in effect…
from Edisto Beach, SC north to the NC-Va border incl Pamlico & Albermarle Sounds…
?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Eembeddedtimeline%7Ctwterm%5Elist%3Atropicalupdate%3Athe_latest_weather_news&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fspaghettimodels.com%2F
WATCH (not WARNING)
hang tuff…be safe..
Try again.
https://goo.gl/images/iUk4ib
Thanks again for SUNDANCE’s epic tales from last years hurricane Irma . Memories of patriots and AMERICANS working together to help each other reminds me of why it is great to live FREE …not FOR FREE under government tyranny .
Men and women will pull together as did Sundance and his group . People like the Cajun Navy that helped out in Houston’s powerful hurricane .
My prayers are for those people in the path of hurricane Flo like our family … AS WELL as PATRIOTS in the INVISIBLE STORM against the SHADOW GOVERNMENT and DEEP STATE !!
FLY EAGLES FLY on the wings of Angels our prayers are with you !
just some mutt following Q …WWG!WGA
http://www.windalert.com/en-us/Search/ViewResults.aspx#35.193,-85.554,4,18
Wow! It’s gigantic!
Florence scrapes Bermuda…hits home in Devonshire Bay…yesterday..
Amen
