11:00pm Advisory – Hurricane Florence 140 MPH Winds, Anticipated Strengthening Next 36 Hours…

It is likely that hurricane watches and flood warnings will be issued Tuesday along the U.S. eastern seaboard.  According to the 11:00pm advisory:  A west- northwestward to northwestward motion and an increase in forward speed are expected during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 140 mph (220 km/h) with higher gusts. Florence is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some strengthening is expected during the next 36 hours, and Florence is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday.

Check HERE for the 5am Advisory on Tuesday Morning

Due to the specifics of this storm’s potential, ask yourself: How would I need to prepare if my power was out for two weeks to a month?  Some experts are predicting massive and unprecedented flooding – SEE HERE – If you don’t have to be there, plan to leave. 

  1. wheatietoo says:
    September 11, 2018 at 4:10 am

    Right turn, Flo…right turn!

  2. elize says:
    September 11, 2018 at 4:10 am

    Thank you SD for the continued updates.

  4. smiley says:
    September 11, 2018 at 4:19 am

    this storm is over 500 miles wide.

  6. ggm says:
    September 11, 2018 at 4:24 am

    I have a feeling the NOAA is trying to set Trump up. This storm is going to get much worse, and will be one of the strongest ever. This has been obvious for at least the past 24 hours. Ocean temps are extremely high in that area, much higher than average – which provides half the fuel for the storm. The other half of the fuel comes from the the low pressure, which is still only 944mb at the eye. This means it still has a long way to drop (big storms drop to around 900mb). It’s the low pressure that causes the winds. If in the next 24 hours the pressure at the eye keeps dropping (to below 930) then this will be a Cat 5 when it hits. Knowing all this, you have to ask – is the NOAA trying to set Trump up, not leaving him enough time for evacuations and not enough time to mobilize the forces he could have otherwise done to prevent a catastrophe ?

  7. James Alan Groome says:
    September 11, 2018 at 4:24 am

    IF it tracks the black line the storm surge will be largest in DC… wash rinse repeat…

  8. thinkthinkthink says:
    September 11, 2018 at 4:38 am

    God bless Our FLOTUS. God bless America.

  9. smiley says:
    September 11, 2018 at 4:43 am

    regardless of where exactly this “hits”, FLOODING and SURGE will be extreme if not catastrophic.

    there will be rescue workers…if you can not evacuate, and you are in an extreme flood zone, be sure to write on your arms (with a Sharpie) :

    your name

    your blood type

    your telephone number

  10. smiley says:
    September 11, 2018 at 4:49 am

    latest ECM Operational model….click on forward arrow (at top) to animate..

    https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analysis/models/?model=ecmwf&region=atl&pkg=mslpaNorm

    notice where it hits…and then what it does.

  11. JX says:
    September 11, 2018 at 5:09 am

    5AM update

    Maximum sustained winds are near 140 mph (220 km/h) with higher gusts. Florence is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some strengthening is expected during the next day or so, and Florence is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday night.

    Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles (240 km).

    RAINFALL: Florence is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 15 to 20 inches with isolated maxima to 30 inches near Florence’s track over portions of North Carolina, Virginia, and northern South Carolina through Saturday. This rainfall may produce life-threatening flash flooding.

    WIND: Hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area by late Thursday or Thursday night, with tropical storm conditions possible by Thursday morning.

    https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT1+shtml/110855.shtml

  12. smiley says:
    September 11, 2018 at 5:12 am

    it is what it is…focus now on being prepared..

    here are some more ideas…

    https://www.goldeagle.com/tips-tools/storm-and-hurricane-preparedness/

    GOD Bless !

    do not panic.

    survive this

  13. Pam says:
    September 11, 2018 at 5:23 am

    FYI: The next advisory will be out at 8am ET.

    SUMMARY OF 500 AM AST…0900 UTC…INFORMATION
    ———————————————-
    LOCATION…26.4N 64.1W
    ABOUT 410 MI…660 KM S OF BERMUDA
    ABOUT 975 MI…1570 KM ESE OF CAPE FEAR NORTH CAROLINA
    MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…140 MPH…220 KM/H
    PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 15 MPH…24 KM/H
    MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…944 MB…27.88

  15. smiley says:
    September 11, 2018 at 5:31 am

    Florence prep…

    stay strong. Americans.

    keep smiling.

  16. MaineCoon says:
    September 11, 2018 at 5:33 am

    On the sidebar menu is an icon of a person reading a book labeled “Emergency and Survival Planning 101 (Tips)”. It isn’t specific to hurricanes, but has many worthy tips for those in harm’s way.

  19. Pam says:
    September 11, 2018 at 6:03 am

    #HurricaneFlorence is strengthening once again. Expected landfall Thursday/Friday as a major hurricane. The system is predicted to stall and bring potentially historic flooding. Hurricane watches and Storm surge advisories are now up for the Carolinas. Details @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/eiuEQAVoxS— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 11, 2018

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

  20. MaineCoon says:
    September 11, 2018 at 6:03 am

    This tweet was posted 5 hrs ago….

    Gas stations in The Wilmington area have gas. Some stations only have premium. #ncwx #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/hzOzooGV4G— Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) September 11, 2018

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

  21. smiley says:
    September 11, 2018 at 6:14 am

    5 am advisory… Hurricane Watch in pink…

    https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/graphics_at1.shtml?cone#contents

  22. burnett044 says:
    September 11, 2018 at 6:24 am

    hang tuff…be safe..

  25. Jeff says:
    September 11, 2018 at 6:34 am

    Thanks again for SUNDANCE’s epic tales from last years hurricane Irma . Memories of patriots and AMERICANS working together to help each other reminds me of why it is great to live FREE …not FOR FREE under government tyranny .

    Men and women will pull together as did Sundance and his group . People like the Cajun Navy that helped out in Houston’s powerful hurricane .

    My prayers are for those people in the path of hurricane Flo like our family … AS WELL as PATRIOTS in the INVISIBLE STORM against the SHADOW GOVERNMENT and DEEP STATE !!

    FLY EAGLES FLY on the wings of Angels our prayers are with you !

    just some mutt following Q …WWG!WGA

    http://www.windalert.com/en-us/Search/ViewResults.aspx#35.193,-85.554,4,18

  26. Dora says:
    September 11, 2018 at 6:39 am

    Wow! It’s gigantic!

  27. smiley says:
    September 11, 2018 at 6:41 am

    Florence scrapes Bermuda…hits home in Devonshire Bay…yesterday..

