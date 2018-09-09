Sunday Talks: Vice President Mike Pence -vs- The Insufferable Chris Wallace

The insufferable guardian of the swamp gates, Chris Wallace, was in his full uniparty glory this morning as he scolds Vice-President Mike Pence during a discussion of the current state of swamp affairs.
Topics include President Obama’s glorious return to the campaign trail; the magnanimous resistance (Wallace opinion) from an anonymous usurper within the administration; President Trump’s unnecessary frustration with the failure of DOJ and FBI to address internal corruption; Bob Woodward’s anti-Trump book etc.
I could only get to 3 min. After the clip of Husien saying “We do not pressure the Attorney general or the FbI to use the criminal just us system as a cudgel to punish our political opponents.” wallichinsky then changes the subject. No mention of how Husien did exactly that for 8 years with no one in the media giving it a second thought. Except for Tucker Carlson I’m done with cable news.
Could not watch the interview in its entirety, as it is sheer torture. (For me) Blood pressure spiked and I wanted to slap the interviewer. Grrrrrrr……What an oppositional pos, imo!
I was in my car listening to this when it came on this afternoon. Chis is such a boob. Pence was absolutely clear about our (government) response ‘if chemical weapons were used” and very clear not giving a response if it was anything else was occurring. As the interview wrapped up FOX interjected Chris stating, “… and as this interview was occurring there were more bombings… blah, blah, blah….” truly trying to make it seem like some gotcha moment, which it clearly was not. Why does FOX have to use CNN tactics? Now I have to stop watching/listening to it for another month, they have been grounded, again.
What exactly does Wallace expect the US to do in Syria? Should we sacrifice blood and treasure to intervene in a civil war. Obama watched 300,000 die in this conflict. The US is committed to stopping the use of MWD under international law. We have troops in Syria cleaning up the remnants of ISIS. But we are not the world’s policeman. We are the world’s largest debtor nation. We should only get involved when our national interests are at stake.
The Fox Broadcast Network is just as liberal as any of the other TV networks and, as such, you have liberal/never-Trump Fox News Sunday. Is it any wonder that it is the lowest rated Sunday network talk show…they seem to piss off both wings of the political spectrum. Just stop watching!
Cant stand Chris Wallace, thought pence did very well. Hell, I thought lindsay was great on his video with Maria. Surprised me.
“President Trump’s unnecessary frustration with the failure of DOJ and FBI to address internal corruption; Bob Woodward’s anti-Trump book etc.”
The DOJ and FBI (and “Intelligence Community”) are corrupt to the bone. I know we hear over and over again that it’s just a few bad apples at the very top (as if that wasn’t more than bad enough), but this is an absurd claim. We are suppose to believe that all the rank-and-file saw nothing, they heard nothing, they knew nothing, they did not even get up any morning all this mega corruption was going on, except to play some piano and maybe a few notes on a flute? This would be like saying the only thing wrong with the nazi party was a “few bad apples” at the very top, or the only thing wrong with the KKK (democrat group) was a “few bad apples” at the very top. The rank-and-file were all wonderful. What an absurdity! What sane person could even believe that?
At this point, we need William Tecumseh Sherman to come back from the dead and burn the DOJ, FBI and “Intelligence Community” to the ground.
Reality check: the Number Two in the Federal Bureau of Investigation lied to federal investigators not once, not twice, not three times, but on four seperate occasions. That we know of. That’s all you need to know.
Chris Wallace is the dullest, most deadpan “journalist” ever. I think he has Botox running through his veins.
The only thing missing from this video is Wallace’s lizard tongue flicking in and out as he asks his swamp questions to validate his buddies Woodward and New York Times anon traitor!!!!
I was only able to watch 4 minutes of it before I had enough.
It seemed like Chris Wallace was sitting in for disgraced former president 0bama today.
I dont trust Pence. His record is abysmal. Hes a clear globalist. Wouldnt surprise me if HE had a hand in the OP-ED. The way the criminal cabal is pushing 25th amendment narrative hard (which involves the vice presidents input) and the news that Pence want to run with Nikki Haley and his little cocktail parties for raising money apparently for HIS presidential run in 2020??? Hes a politician and I think hes dirty as hell. Mainly, the way THE MEDIA NEVER GOES AFTER PENCE is the biggest tell. They never bother Pence and HE is too quiet, unless hes at McCains funeral. Go deeper into Pence. BOLTON AND HALEY TOO. JMO
You would be wrong. VP pence is a person of integrity. I get that integrity is hard to determine these days, but until someone proves a snake, let’s give them the benefit. Also, Trump picked him, and he must have vetted him.
Do you think this is the anonymous person from the DOD that has been mentioned? I was reading this article and there it was, this comment.
“Security clearances are being weaponized against the White House by hostile career bureaucrats, thwarting the president’s agenda by holding up or blocking appointees.”
“In Mr. Lovinger’s case, those weaponizing the security-clearance process include a senior official who remains on the job despite publicly disparaging President Trump as “unfit” to lead, a Pentagon attorney who instructed colleagues on the importance of concealing retaliatory motives behind their actions, and the Defense Department’s security adjudications chief, who persists in advancing false allegations.”
https://themarketswork.com/2018/08/27/the-strange-case-of-adam-lovinger-how-security-clearances-of-trump-officials-are-politicized/
Pence is to Trump, what Bush was to Reagan. Neither would’ve won without their globalist neo-cohen chicken hawk VP handlers. Hopefully Trump and his people are smart enough to dodge the bullet, like Reagan did. Nothing new under the sun.
I watched the entire, painful interview.
IMO VP Pence did admirably under the withering negativity spewing out of Establishment Globalist Wallace.
Wallace is full of hubris and interrupted the Vice President numerous times, which is ungracious and dishonorable. The VP exhibits a great deal of poise and class and although a few times he looked like he wanted to reach out and slap Wallaces teeth out of his snide mouth, VP Pence maintained dignity and answered the interrogation as politely and as assertively as he was able.
Win: VP Pence Fail: Prissy Wallace
