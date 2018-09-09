Sunday Talks: Vice President Mike Pence -vs- The Insufferable Chris Wallace

The insufferable guardian of the swamp gates, Chris Wallace, was in his full uniparty glory this morning as he scolds Vice-President Mike Pence during a discussion of the current state of swamp affairs.

Topics include President Obama’s glorious return to the campaign trail; the magnanimous resistance (Wallace opinion) from an anonymous usurper within the administration; President Trump’s unnecessary frustration with the failure of DOJ and FBI to address internal corruption; Bob Woodward’s anti-Trump book etc.

