Dramatic Acting – Embarrassing Moment as Senator Corey Booker Declares He is Spartacus…

Today presents yet another example of lunacy from the political left as Democrat Senator Corey Booker declares he is Spartacus; except he isn’t – not even a little bit.

Using his best dramatic voice Booker said he would “knowingly” violate Senate rules to release emails marked “committee confidential” showing that nominee Brett Kavanaugh discussed racial profiling as a White House lawyer in 2002.

Playing to the television audience Booker declared his bravery and referred to his actions as an act of “civil disobedience”.  Saying: “This is about the closest I’ll probably ever have in my life to an, ‘I am Spartacus’ moment.”  ::Dun-Dun-Duh:::

.

Except, what dramatic Booker failed to mention was the super-secret Kavanaugh emails he was bravely releasing were, well,… already cleared for release.

Via Fox – “We cleared the documents last night shortly after Senator Booker’s staff asked us to,” said Bill Burck, a lawyer for Bush involved in the release of documents. “We were surprised to learn about Senator Booker’s histrionics this morning because we had already told him he could use the documents publicly.”

“Apparently, some just wanted to break the rules and make a scene, but didn’t check their email,” a spokesman for committee Republicans said in a statement. The committee posted the same documents.  (more)

But wait…. it gets better.

Cory Booker’s Spartacus moment, the bombshell hit on nominee Judge Kavanaugh, is that Kavanaugh was a Republican opposed to profiling by race during the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

Whoopsie. But hey, thanks for bringing this to light, senator Spartacus!

.

Former President Barack Obama presents the award for: “Best Dramatic Acting in a C-SPAN Congressional Hearing” – Senator Corey Booker in “Muh Spartacus”!

  1. alliwantissometruth says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    They’re children, children who act out theatrical displays meant to signal to their equally childish voter base

    Their entire intent is to scream, yell & pose for the camera’s in order to make it look like they’re doing something about some imaginary injustice, an injustice that doesn’t exist, to, again, play to their base of equally stupid people

    They have no actual reason to object & have absolutely no vision for the country except radical communism, so they stomp & scream like petulant children for attention

    They’re all stupid people with zero leadership qualities & no understanding of what true leadership is. They live in a racial identity, anti-America / anti-white bubble of utopian fantasy that’s so far removed from reality

    They’re college snowflakes who actually think the tactics they used in college against frightened, politically correct administrators will work in the real outside world

    Sorry nitwits, yelling, stomping your feet & holding your breath until you turn blue doesn’t work in the real world

    And that’s the problem with the democrats. The real world demands serious, intelligent adults with true leadership abilities to tackle real world problems

    Many democrat voters are the ones who truly need real leadership & concrete idea’s to help them climb out of poverty & despair, yet due to their voting habits, they get the clown shows we all see today in the democrat party

    Disgraceful

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Jederman says:
      September 6, 2018 at 6:54 pm

      Children is correct. And like children they ALWAYS think they can do it better. Of course we all know they can’t cause redistribution is not a path to prosperity. It’s a path to the NWO utopia.

      They don’t have good ideas because the end state they advocate for is not a good place, unless you’re one of the elites, or a mousey little Gramsci bureaucrat. Freedom is not part of their future goal.

      Problem is, they will eventually win if allowed to continue to grind on our system and culture. There is no coexistence (they said so, and I wholeheartedly agree) so one of us has to go. For the sake of our children they must be crushed and extinguished as a political force in this country.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Brenda copely says:
      September 6, 2018 at 6:56 pm

      Such an excellent and realistic assessment. Thank you. I am saving it for future use when I discuss the reason why we should not have “friends” who are Democrats. They are not really friends because they will toss you away if you dare have a position that differs from theirs and their beliefs are a danger to our country. We need to BOYCOTT Democrats.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • AustinPrisoner says:
      September 6, 2018 at 7:29 pm

      I bet only 5% can change a tire.

      Like

      Reply
      • thinkthinkthink says:
        September 6, 2018 at 7:54 pm

        Recently heard of a family that has to hire a maintenance person to change their light bulbs. I’m not saying they are low IQ. They are not. They just are the settlers, not the pioneers. Or something like that.

        Like

        Reply
    • Bendix says:
      September 6, 2018 at 7:44 pm

      Adult brats.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Convert says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    I don’t watch TV news but did TV news tell the public the truth, the whole story tonight, or did they just show the I am Spartacus sound bite and Cory’s misleading claim that leaves the impression that the judge’s email was in favor of profiling?

    Like

    Reply
    • 🍺Gunny says:
      September 6, 2018 at 6:38 pm

      The Democratic Party is finished The one’s who are still sane enough are

      “Walking Away” and all that remains is the lunatics running the asylum.

      You can see them every day committing ritual suicde

      Everyone is just shaking their heads and turning away. Their MSM cover is crumbling on all sides…Blacks, hispanics,…….just walking away

      Their institutions, Nike, Facebook, twitter, now Congress critters all showing their lunacy which we all knew…

      The Democratic party …….Well….Bye…

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • fakenoozisforfools says:
      September 6, 2018 at 6:52 pm

      Tell the public the truth? Bwah Ha Ha Ha Ha. Somewhere a comment is missing its sarc tag.

      Like

      Reply
    • Kenji says:
      September 6, 2018 at 7:17 pm

      Say Corey …

      Like

      Reply
    • MelH says:
      September 6, 2018 at 7:58 pm

      Harris Faulkner on FOX news said the documents were released at 4 this morning and that maybe Corey Booker was not informed. Actually all congressfolk were informed, but Booker loved his 1-act drama too much to give it up and figured he could just say the e-mail never got to his computer. One of the Fox reporters mentioned that Booker and Kamala Harris were both uninterested in the confirmation and solely interested in TV face-time because both intend to run for President in 2020. “They want to be perceived as fighters!”

      Like

      Reply
  3. doohmax says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    I’m telling you. These leftists all think they are the star of their own reality TV show and that the stupid masses out there have them on a pedestal. That’s life inside the Washington beltway bubble. This idiot is in for a rude awakening if he ever travels out into middle America on his presumptive Presidential campaign.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • murray says:
      September 6, 2018 at 6:38 pm

      I hope you prove to be correct. The midterms will tell.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      September 6, 2018 at 7:34 pm

      Which WE allow and perpetuate by allowing enemedia to call them “rock stars”, “icons”, “legends” etc… when what they should all be called are traitors and globalist stooges.

      This goes for enemedia too, and I would count among them the likes of people that many here would excoriate me for including. But, hey, rock stars play kick @$$ music that people enjoy, and liars are liars.

      Being a flip flopping, catch up playing liar on “conservative” radio doesn’t make ANYONE a “rock star” or “icon” either. The truth only hurts those who are liars or living a lie, etc…

      America, the celebrity nation that “worships” human garbage for no apparent reason at all.

      Rail on… I know where I stand, and I stand behind it. 😀

      Like

      Reply
  4. Guyski says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    The urban dictionary refers to the word Spartacus as some one who is gay. Searching the internet, there is a lot homosexual reference related to Spartacus. So when Corey Booker stated:

    “This is about the closest I’ll probably ever have in my life to an, ‘I am Spartacus’ moment.”

    What he really meant was:

    “This is about the closest I’ll probably ever have in my life to an, ‘I am GAY’ moment.”

    Not that there is anything wrong with that. 😘

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. MightyMustardSeed says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Oh. Cory! Thanks for the laughs. Your Just-Do—It moment made my day.

    You’ve got a real future in comedy.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. MAGAbear says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    Corey Booker in the new film adaption “I am Moron!”.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. Minnie says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    Damn fool 😐

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. youme says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    Watching Corey reminded me of this commercial

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. DP says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    SPAZtacus

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. starfcker says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    Please, let him be the Democratic nominee in 2020. Or Kamala Harris. Or Joe Biden. Or Lieawatha. Come to think of it, I’m good with any of them.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. Blind no longer says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    “I am IDIOT”…Corey Booker. Fall on that sword now Spartacus!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. scott467 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    “Cory Booker’s Spartacus moment, the bombshell hit on nominee Judge Kavanaugh, is that Kavanaugh was a Republican opposed to profiling by race during the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.”

    ____________________

    Considering that ISLAM is NOT a RACE, what would profiling by ‘race’ have to do with capturing the Muzzies after 9/11?

    The ignorance and idiocy is just OFF the CHARTS. Like the monkeys pawing at the black obelisk in 2001: A Space Odyssey.

    What’s worse, if all the attackers on 9/11 *HAD* been of a particular “race”, and Kavanaugh counseled to NOT ‘profile’ by that race, then Kavanaugh is an IDIOT.

    I’m sorry people (not really), but if a white guy robs a bank, then you issue a BOLO for a WHITE guy.

    And if a black guy carjacks somebody, then you ‘profile’ by searching for a BLACK guy.

    And if an Asian guy robs a liquor store, then you ‘profile’ by looking for an ASIAN guy.

    And if blue-eyed, blonde-haired Sally-Mae Johnson snatches some designer shampoo and nail polish on her way out of the mall, then you profile a WHITE WOMAN with BLONDE HAIR.

    That’s what you do.

    UNLESS your objective isn’t law enforcement AT ALL, but rather VIRTUE SIGNALLING while worshiping spread-eagled on the Altar of Political Correctness.

    The idiocy just infuriates me.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  14. VandalizeDuhMastuhsAlgorithms says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    Pardon if some else picked up on this, but Senator Lindsey Graham spent time yesterday and today asking some very specific and pointed questions regarding military justice, especially how it could be applied to civilians charged with crimes such as treason… And during those moments, also made specific references to -the tragedies- of September 11th, 2001.

    Thoughts anyone?
    V.D.M.A.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • snarkybeach says:
      September 6, 2018 at 7:14 pm

      it’s a clue to hook the big fishes (if you believe in Q)

      Like

      Reply
    • Wretched1 says:
      September 6, 2018 at 7:14 pm

      Interpreted as, “if you aided or abetted a terrorist acting to harm the USA, whether here on our soil or anywhere around the world, you may be charged/tried via military justice (tribunal) vs civilian justice.

      In other words, if you conspired with an enemy combatant you are therefore, one and the same.

      We’ve been in a “war” on terror (fought by terrorists) since 9/11.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Lindenlee says:
      September 6, 2018 at 8:06 pm

      I found his questions surprisingly astute and penetrating. I didn-t think he had it in him.

      Like

      Reply
  15. Popoy says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    He is called Spectacle.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Popoy says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Corey: “I am Spectacle.”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. Popoy says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Corey: “I am Spectacle.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Plain Jane says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    The hearings told me the left has no shame nor brain. Unbelievably, willfully stupid, arrogant and blind, three gifts of the devil bestowed via the sacrament of abortion.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Blind no longer says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    I can hear PDJT now at the rally tonight…”hey did you all hear that Spartacus was at the Kavanaugh hearing today” …. “Complicated business folks”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. Boris Dabot says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    “These people are stupid” Q

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. John Juan says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    Considering Booker had said he would fight against Kavanaugh’s nomination, even before PDJT officially announced it, this *gotcha* moment is simply boring but predictable.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Pyrthroes says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    We in the Garden State are fortunate to have two –count ’em!– Senators, Booker from backalley Newark and Menendez from (barrio Caracas?), ceaselessly working DC’s hallowed halls.

    A cockroach and a Chrysaora (“Sea Nettle” jellyfish) would at least be socially acceptable.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. jsteele9 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    I wish this article would be widely distributed so all Americans had access to it.

    Unfortunately, the MSM will likely edit a few sound bites that will still make him look like a hero to the Dem left rather than the cruel, dishonest, grandstanding buffoon of a politician he is.

    sundance’s razor sharp wit and the photos above are perfect representations of Booker’s atrocious histrionics. The Dems have no shame.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Meatzilla says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    Is he looking left, or looking right, or looking straight, or looking all three ways at the same time…!? Who friggin’ knows, but the self-serving pathological liar degenerate filth that is Senator Corey Booker, formerly Mayor Corey Booker of ghetto craphole Newark NJ, has incognito celebrity friends to whom he is beholden far more deeply than his willfully ignorant constituents.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Cathy M. says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    Reading comprehension problem, Cory??

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. kea says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    I still want to throw him out

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. alliwantissometruth says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    To those who think the democrat party is finished, think again

    We may be able to stave them off for the time being due to their ever growing lunacy, but with radical Marxists still in control of our schools & our children’s minds, we’re going to ultimately lose, unless we get control of the situation

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. Maquis says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    Booker’s “I am Spartacus” moment is reminiscent of Septagenagian Teresa Heinz-Kerry’s unsolicited assertion that she is “sexy.”

    Blind Bleach is on aisle six.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Janie M. says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    Is it not possible, lazy Booker didn’t read the relevant document – his staff did, misinterpreted it and passed incorrect analysis to Booker? Hahahahahaha. Emily Litella (SNL), “Never mind.” 😆

    Like

    Reply
  30. kinthenorthwest says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    Why do I keep asking how crazy can the left get..

    Kavanaugh Protesters Fill Grassley’s Office, Pound Doors and Windows
    https://www.westernjournal.com/kavanaugh-protesters-fill-grassleys-office-pound-doors-windows/?utm_source=push&utm_medium=westernjournalism&utm_content=2018-09-06&utm_campaign=manualpost

    Like

    Reply
  31. limelite001 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    No wonder sane people stay out of politics. Unfortunately, it leads to the bottom feeders and grifters running our countries.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Cliffaheadwolvesbehind says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    In between seeing patients today, I checked the news and saw this story.I think they heard me laughing straight down the hall.
    This my friends, is true mental instability on display.
    OMG how did he ever become a senator???
    The asylums of the 50s have nothing on these people.
    Wow simply wow!

    Like

    Reply
  33. Bill says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    If Brave Spartacus doesn’t have a US Passport, PLEASE deport him immediately (to Canada…)

    Like

    Reply
    • Will Warburg says:
      September 6, 2018 at 8:00 pm

      We have enuf crap here already – this guy should do the monty python thing (life of brian) and volunteer for crucifiction asap. Who elected this embarrassment?

      Like

      Reply
  34. Raven says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    Just making a scene and saying “racial profiling” to ensure the fake news spreads his wailing and gnashing of teeth all over the place.

    Like

    Reply
  35. trumpforthewin says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    Booker is full of gas. Throw him out, and take his coat.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. areyoustillalive says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    Let’s break this down.
    He knowingly and willfully broke the rules and fully expected to be removed as a Senator for that. The fact he didn’t/couldn’t understand what he was looking at only makes it worse.
    Of did he and his staff actually get the message that the documents were cleared and he simply chose to create an outrageous display for a sound bite and fell flat on his face in doing so.
    Either way, he is ethnically challenged and should be maybe not removed from being a Senator but remove from his position as a member of any and all Committees.

    Like

    Reply
  37. kea says:
    September 6, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    Like

    Reply
