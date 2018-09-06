Dramatic Acting – Embarrassing Moment as Senator Corey Booker Declares He is Spartacus…

Today presents yet another example of lunacy from the political left as Democrat Senator Corey Booker declares he is Spartacus; except he isn’t – not even a little bit.
Using his best dramatic voice Booker said he would “knowingly” violate Senate rules to release emails marked “committee confidential” showing that nominee Brett Kavanaugh discussed racial profiling as a White House lawyer in 2002.
Playing to the television audience Booker declared his bravery and referred to his actions as an act of “civil disobedience”. Saying: “This is about the closest I’ll probably ever have in my life to an, ‘I am Spartacus’ moment.” ::Dun-Dun-Duh:::
.
Except, what dramatic Booker failed to mention was the super-secret Kavanaugh emails he was bravely releasing were, well,… already cleared for release.
Via Fox – “We cleared the documents last night shortly after Senator Booker’s staff asked us to,” said Bill Burck, a lawyer for Bush involved in the release of documents. “We were surprised to learn about Senator Booker’s histrionics this morning because we had already told him he could use the documents publicly.”
“Apparently, some just wanted to break the rules and make a scene, but didn’t check their email,” a spokesman for committee Republicans said in a statement. The committee posted the same documents. (more)
But wait…. it gets better.
Cory Booker’s Spartacus moment, the bombshell hit on nominee Judge Kavanaugh, is that Kavanaugh was a Republican opposed to profiling by race during the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.
Whoopsie. But hey, thanks for bringing this to light, senator Spartacus!
.
Former President Barack Obama presents the award for: “Best Dramatic Acting in a C-SPAN Congressional Hearing” – Senator Corey Booker in “Muh Spartacus”!
They’re children, children who act out theatrical displays meant to signal to their equally childish voter base
Their entire intent is to scream, yell & pose for the camera’s in order to make it look like they’re doing something about some imaginary injustice, an injustice that doesn’t exist, to, again, play to their base of equally stupid people
They have no actual reason to object & have absolutely no vision for the country except radical communism, so they stomp & scream like petulant children for attention
They’re all stupid people with zero leadership qualities & no understanding of what true leadership is. They live in a racial identity, anti-America / anti-white bubble of utopian fantasy that’s so far removed from reality
They’re college snowflakes who actually think the tactics they used in college against frightened, politically correct administrators will work in the real outside world
Sorry nitwits, yelling, stomping your feet & holding your breath until you turn blue doesn’t work in the real world
And that’s the problem with the democrats. The real world demands serious, intelligent adults with true leadership abilities to tackle real world problems
Many democrat voters are the ones who truly need real leadership & concrete idea’s to help them climb out of poverty & despair, yet due to their voting habits, they get the clown shows we all see today in the democrat party
Disgraceful
Children is correct. And like children they ALWAYS think they can do it better. Of course we all know they can’t cause redistribution is not a path to prosperity. It’s a path to the NWO utopia.
They don’t have good ideas because the end state they advocate for is not a good place, unless you’re one of the elites, or a mousey little Gramsci bureaucrat. Freedom is not part of their future goal.
Problem is, they will eventually win if allowed to continue to grind on our system and culture. There is no coexistence (they said so, and I wholeheartedly agree) so one of us has to go. For the sake of our children they must be crushed and extinguished as a political force in this country.
Such an excellent and realistic assessment. Thank you. I am saving it for future use when I discuss the reason why we should not have “friends” who are Democrats. They are not really friends because they will toss you away if you dare have a position that differs from theirs and their beliefs are a danger to our country. We need to BOYCOTT Democrats.
I bet only 5% can change a tire.
Recently heard of a family that has to hire a maintenance person to change their light bulbs. I’m not saying they are low IQ. They are not. They just are the settlers, not the pioneers. Or something like that.
Adult brats.
I don’t watch TV news but did TV news tell the public the truth, the whole story tonight, or did they just show the I am Spartacus sound bite and Cory’s misleading claim that leaves the impression that the judge’s email was in favor of profiling?
The Democratic Party is finished The one’s who are still sane enough are
“Walking Away” and all that remains is the lunatics running the asylum.
You can see them every day committing ritual suicde
Everyone is just shaking their heads and turning away. Their MSM cover is crumbling on all sides…Blacks, hispanics,…….just walking away
Their institutions, Nike, Facebook, twitter, now Congress critters all showing their lunacy which we all knew…
The Democratic party …….Well….Bye…
Tell the public the truth? Bwah Ha Ha Ha Ha. Somewhere a comment is missing its sarc tag.
Say Corey …
Harris Faulkner on FOX news said the documents were released at 4 this morning and that maybe Corey Booker was not informed. Actually all congressfolk were informed, but Booker loved his 1-act drama too much to give it up and figured he could just say the e-mail never got to his computer. One of the Fox reporters mentioned that Booker and Kamala Harris were both uninterested in the confirmation and solely interested in TV face-time because both intend to run for President in 2020. “They want to be perceived as fighters!”
I’m telling you. These leftists all think they are the star of their own reality TV show and that the stupid masses out there have them on a pedestal. That’s life inside the Washington beltway bubble. This idiot is in for a rude awakening if he ever travels out into middle America on his presumptive Presidential campaign.
I hope you prove to be correct. The midterms will tell.
Exactly, Murray. Anybody who thinks the democrat party is done, is kidding themselves. They’re as popular as ever, maybe even moreso. They are hardcore, the young and the old.
And way more dangerous because this has become their religion and 24-7 obsession. They are truly scary.
Which WE allow and perpetuate by allowing enemedia to call them “rock stars”, “icons”, “legends” etc… when what they should all be called are traitors and globalist stooges.
This goes for enemedia too, and I would count among them the likes of people that many here would excoriate me for including. But, hey, rock stars play kick @$$ music that people enjoy, and liars are liars.
Being a flip flopping, catch up playing liar on “conservative” radio doesn’t make ANYONE a “rock star” or “icon” either. The truth only hurts those who are liars or living a lie, etc…
America, the celebrity nation that “worships” human garbage for no apparent reason at all.
Rail on… I know where I stand, and I stand behind it. 😀
The urban dictionary refers to the word Spartacus as some one who is gay. Searching the internet, there is a lot homosexual reference related to Spartacus. So when Corey Booker stated:
“This is about the closest I’ll probably ever have in my life to an, ‘I am Spartacus’ moment.”
What he really meant was:
“This is about the closest I’ll probably ever have in my life to an, ‘I am GAY’ moment.”
Not that there is anything wrong with that. 😘
“Hey Joey…….Ya like Gladiator movies?”
Airplane……what a hoot…😎
Yes. A delicious bit of code signalling. (Delicious used to be corey’s favorite word)
Was that only during the soetoro years??? L 😀 L!
So Spartacus no longer refers to the leader of the gladiator/slave rebellion against Rome? Sigh. Another perfectly good word corrupted…
Oh. Cory! Thanks for the laughs. Your Just-Do—It moment made my day.
You’ve got a real future in comedy.
Corey Booker in the new film adaption “I am Moron!”.
cory booker isn’t too stupid to be a moron?
I was pretty sure he was… seriously. 😉
Damn fool 😐
Watching Corey reminded me of this commercial
LikeLiked by 4 people
SPAZtacus
Please, let him be the Democratic nominee in 2020. Or Kamala Harris. Or Joe Biden. Or Lieawatha. Come to think of it, I’m good with any of them.
John Kerry. Or maybe Walter Mondale – he’s only 90.
“I am IDIOT”…Corey Booker. Fall on that sword now Spartacus!
“Cory Booker’s Spartacus moment, the bombshell hit on nominee Judge Kavanaugh, is that Kavanaugh was a Republican opposed to profiling by race during the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.”
____________________
Considering that ISLAM is NOT a RACE, what would profiling by ‘race’ have to do with capturing the Muzzies after 9/11?
The ignorance and idiocy is just OFF the CHARTS. Like the monkeys pawing at the black obelisk in 2001: A Space Odyssey.
What’s worse, if all the attackers on 9/11 *HAD* been of a particular “race”, and Kavanaugh counseled to NOT ‘profile’ by that race, then Kavanaugh is an IDIOT.
I’m sorry people (not really), but if a white guy robs a bank, then you issue a BOLO for a WHITE guy.
And if a black guy carjacks somebody, then you ‘profile’ by searching for a BLACK guy.
And if an Asian guy robs a liquor store, then you ‘profile’ by looking for an ASIAN guy.
And if blue-eyed, blonde-haired Sally-Mae Johnson snatches some designer shampoo and nail polish on her way out of the mall, then you profile a WHITE WOMAN with BLONDE HAIR.
That’s what you do.
UNLESS your objective isn’t law enforcement AT ALL, but rather VIRTUE SIGNALLING while worshiping spread-eagled on the Altar of Political Correctness.
The idiocy just infuriates me.
and to think I once supported Booker
Me, too, Scott.
Me three.
Sorry, Scott, it appears you haven’t kept up with modern societal edicts in the US – or the entire West, for that matter
It’s impermissible in this day and age to put out a BOLO for “a black guy”
In that circumstance, it must say nothing more committal than:
“Be on the lookout for a man in trousers and a shirt”
… even then, one might be assaulted for “genderism” or some such Left-ascribed sin
Good god, man – get with the times!
Like. Scott, I’m scrolling through the posts just now, but that was the first thought that popped in my head while reading the email. Islam is not a race.
Pardon if some else picked up on this, but Senator Lindsey Graham spent time yesterday and today asking some very specific and pointed questions regarding military justice, especially how it could be applied to civilians charged with crimes such as treason… And during those moments, also made specific references to -the tragedies- of September 11th, 2001.
Thoughts anyone?
V.D.M.A.
it’s a clue to hook the big fishes (if you believe in Q)
Interpreted as, “if you aided or abetted a terrorist acting to harm the USA, whether here on our soil or anywhere around the world, you may be charged/tried via military justice (tribunal) vs civilian justice.
In other words, if you conspired with an enemy combatant you are therefore, one and the same.
We’ve been in a “war” on terror (fought by terrorists) since 9/11.
I found his questions surprisingly astute and penetrating. I didn-t think he had it in him.
He is called Spectacle.
Corey: “I am Spectacle.”
Let’s make that:
Corey: “I am spectacle, hear me roar”
Corey: “I am spectacle, hear me whine.”
Corey: “I am Spectacle.”
Or “I am Clown”.
The hearings told me the left has no shame nor brain. Unbelievably, willfully stupid, arrogant and blind, three gifts of the devil bestowed via the sacrament of abortion.
I can hear PDJT now at the rally tonight…”hey did you all hear that Spartacus was at the Kavanaugh hearing today” …. “Complicated business folks”
“These people are stupid” Q
Considering Booker had said he would fight against Kavanaugh’s nomination, even before PDJT officially announced it, this *gotcha* moment is simply boring but predictable.
We in the Garden State are fortunate to have two –count ’em!– Senators, Booker from backalley Newark and Menendez from (barrio Caracas?), ceaselessly working DC’s hallowed halls.
A cockroach and a Chrysaora (“Sea Nettle” jellyfish) would at least be socially acceptable.
I wish this article would be widely distributed so all Americans had access to it.
Unfortunately, the MSM will likely edit a few sound bites that will still make him look like a hero to the Dem left rather than the cruel, dishonest, grandstanding buffoon of a politician he is.
sundance’s razor sharp wit and the photos above are perfect representations of Booker’s atrocious histrionics. The Dems have no shame.
Is he looking left, or looking right, or looking straight, or looking all three ways at the same time…!? Who friggin’ knows, but the self-serving pathological liar degenerate filth that is Senator Corey Booker, formerly Mayor Corey Booker of ghetto craphole Newark NJ, has incognito celebrity friends to whom he is beholden far more deeply than his willfully ignorant constituents.
Is that a white-supremacist hand signal?
And is that a p#ssy scarf?
Looks like a “Planned Pedocide” anti-virtue signal.
Hahahahaha ha ha
Rachel Maddow with a new femme look?
Or Katy Perry in a blonde wig?
I don’t spend enough time keeping up with celebs, apparently
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reading comprehension problem, Cory??
I still want to throw him out
To those who think the democrat party is finished, think again
We may be able to stave them off for the time being due to their ever growing lunacy, but with radical Marxists still in control of our schools & our children’s minds, we’re going to ultimately lose, unless we get control of the situation
Booker’s “I am Spartacus” moment is reminiscent of Septagenagian Teresa Heinz-Kerry’s unsolicited assertion that she is “sexy.”
Blind Bleach is on aisle six.
Argh. Mind Bleach.
Eye Bleach shares the shelf on aisle 6 with Mind Bleach.
Is it not possible, lazy Booker didn’t read the relevant document – his staff did, misinterpreted it and passed incorrect analysis to Booker? Hahahahahaha. Emily Litella (SNL), “Never mind.” 😆
It’s probable they are morons, counting on their public to be even stupider than themselves.
Why do I keep asking how crazy can the left get..
Kavanaugh Protesters Fill Grassley’s Office, Pound Doors and Windows
https://www.westernjournal.com/kavanaugh-protesters-fill-grassleys-office-pound-doors-windows/?utm_source=push&utm_medium=westernjournalism&utm_content=2018-09-06&utm_campaign=manualpost
No wonder sane people stay out of politics. Unfortunately, it leads to the bottom feeders and grifters running our countries.
In between seeing patients today, I checked the news and saw this story.I think they heard me laughing straight down the hall.
This my friends, is true mental instability on display.
OMG how did he ever become a senator???
The asylums of the 50s have nothing on these people.
Wow simply wow!
And yet, there is one person insanely jealous of the insane Booker, fearful that he (and Harris) has one-upped her in the bat-sht crazy Dem Pres. race. Desperate, she must do something
If Brave Spartacus doesn’t have a US Passport, PLEASE deport him immediately (to Canada…)
We have enuf crap here already – this guy should do the monty python thing (life of brian) and volunteer for crucifiction asap. Who elected this embarrassment?
Just making a scene and saying “racial profiling” to ensure the fake news spreads his wailing and gnashing of teeth all over the place.
Booker is full of gas. Throw him out, and take his coat.
Let’s break this down.
He knowingly and willfully broke the rules and fully expected to be removed as a Senator for that. The fact he didn’t/couldn’t understand what he was looking at only makes it worse.
Of did he and his staff actually get the message that the documents were cleared and he simply chose to create an outrageous display for a sound bite and fell flat on his face in doing so.
Either way, he is ethnically challenged and should be maybe not removed from being a Senator but remove from his position as a member of any and all Committees.
