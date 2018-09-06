Dramatic Acting – Embarrassing Moment as Senator Corey Booker Declares He is Spartacus…

Today presents yet another example of lunacy from the political left as Democrat Senator Corey Booker declares he is Spartacus; except he isn’t – not even a little bit.

Using his best dramatic voice Booker said he would “knowingly” violate Senate rules to release emails marked “committee confidential” showing that nominee Brett Kavanaugh discussed racial profiling as a White House lawyer in 2002.

Playing to the television audience Booker declared his bravery and referred to his actions as an act of “civil disobedience”. Saying: “This is about the closest I’ll probably ever have in my life to an, ‘I am Spartacus’ moment.” ::Dun-Dun-Duh:::

Except, what dramatic Booker failed to mention was the super-secret Kavanaugh emails he was bravely releasing were, well,… already cleared for release.

Via Fox – “We cleared the documents last night shortly after Senator Booker’s staff asked us to,” said Bill Burck, a lawyer for Bush involved in the release of documents. “We were surprised to learn about Senator Booker’s histrionics this morning because we had already told him he could use the documents publicly.” “Apparently, some just wanted to break the rules and make a scene, but didn’t check their email,” a spokesman for committee Republicans said in a statement. The committee posted the same documents. (more)

But wait…. it gets better.

Cory Booker’s Spartacus moment, the bombshell hit on nominee Judge Kavanaugh, is that Kavanaugh was a Republican opposed to profiling by race during the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

Whoopsie. But hey, thanks for bringing this to light, senator Spartacus!

Former President Barack Obama presents the award for: “Best Dramatic Acting in a C-SPAN Congressional Hearing” – Senator Corey Booker in “Muh Spartacus”!

