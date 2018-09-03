11:00pm Gordon Advisory – Fast Moving Storm Expected To Reach Hurricane Strength…

Louisiana Governor declares state of emergency. Coastal Mississippi and Alabama should be on alert and prepared to finalize storm preparations by noon Tuesday.

[National Hurricane Center] At 1100 PM EDT (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Gordon was located near latitude 26.9 North, longitude 84.3 West. Gordon is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h). A west-northwestward to northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over the next few days.

On the forecast track, the center of Gordon will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico tonight and Tuesday, and will approach the north-central Gulf Coast within the warning area late Tuesday afternoon or evening, and move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected during the next 24 hours, and Gordon is forecast to be a hurricane when it makes landfall along the north-central Gulf Coast. Rapid weakening is expected after Gordon moves inland.  [more from Hurricane Center]

 

11 Responses to 11:00pm Gordon Advisory – Fast Moving Storm Expected To Reach Hurricane Strength…

  1. Minnie says:
    September 3, 2018 at 11:53 pm

    All are in my prayers, stay safe, Treepers.

  2. Cathy M. says:
    September 3, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    Durn. I live in the Red area. Guess I can turn off my lawn sprinklers.

  3. HickTick says:
    September 4, 2018 at 12:12 am

    Heavenly Father we rebuke this storm in Jesus name , turn it out to sea we have the power , We take its power , Amen

  4. Plain Jane says:
    September 4, 2018 at 12:13 am

    Prayers for you all.

  5. Tall Texan says:
    September 4, 2018 at 12:15 am

    To my eastern brethren on the Gulf Coast – my thoughts and prayers are with you as you seek to stay high and dry.

