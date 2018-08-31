Disturbing – FISA Court States No Hearings Conducted Before Issuing Title-1 Warrant Allowing Surveillance Over Trump Campaign…

Well this is troubling on many levels. According to a responsive filing from the FISA Court (full pdf below), there wasn’t any hearing on the sketchy FISA application submitted by the DOJ/FBI to conduct FISA Title-1 surveillance on Carter Page.
Even more disturbing, according to the secret court, it is customary to just accept and review the FISA applications as presented without judicial inquiry into the content.
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today announced that in response to a Judicial Watch Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit, the Justice Department (DOJ) admitted in a court filing last night that the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court held no hearings on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) spy warrant applications targeting Carter Page, a former Trump campaign part-time advisor who was the subject of four controversial FISA warrants. (read more)
Here’s the full response from the court:
.
As disturbing as this appears, this might actually begin to answer many of the questions we have carried surrounding the entire Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act process.
Back in April 2017 Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, declassified a FISA court ruling that had/has massive potential implications. The 99-page ruling, written by FISA Court Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer, outlined structural issues and admissions by the DOJ and FBI about violations of search queries within the NSA and FBI database.
The term “contractors” is opaque in the ruling, and there are hundreds of redactions protecting the names of the individuals and groups who participated in the unauthorized searches.
The “unauthorized access” was primarily driven by contractors who had access to the information database and were using it in 2015 and 2016. According to the report over 85% of searches conducted were “unauthorized” abuses of the system. DOJ-NSD head John Carlin resigned in 2016 immediately after informing the court.
Not a single congressional hearing has ever questioned the FISA-702(16)(17) search issues. Not a single question to a single witness, specifically Comey or Yates, was ever asked them about the DOJ-NSD and FBI abuse of the FISA database.
The origin of almost all of the corruption seems to consistently circle back to the abuse of the FBI and NSA database which is very much documented and never subject to being refuted. Yet for some reason I cannot fathom, the historic FISA surveillance/search abuse issue is never brought up by anyone, any investigative authority, in any aspect of this ongoing storyline.
It all starts with abuses of the FISA system for political opposition research; yet we never hear a single voice calling attention to the DOJ-NSD and FBI abuse of this system.
Well, Sharyl Attkisson has an idea that might explain why. (prompted, just hit play):
.
Have a contractor (read “cutout”) do subject searches on people you want to look into. The contractor goes into the NSA database and does to, from, and about searches on them, which returns all the emails, text messages, and recordings of phone calls they sent, received, placed, answered, and participated in, as well as any of the above of anyone else who merely mentioned them. Then the contractor reads and listens to it all. Then, after all that, the contractor (“cut-out”) launders some of it through someone else so that FBI/DOJ can use the illegally obtained info to go get a FISA warrant on them to wiretap the subject in real time.
That FISA warrant is a two hop warrant (only limited by Obama’s own internal rule, which he could rescind any time he wanted), which means they get everything to and from the subject (level one), everything to and from everyone who sends anything to or receives anything from the subject (hop one to level two) and everything to and from everyone who sends anything to or receives anything from anyone at level two (hop two to level three). And all this is real time intelligence gathering. Oh, but it gets even better. Once the FISA warrant is granted, the illegal contractor (cutout) surveillance that already took place is folded in and legitimized, because the warrant allows them to go BACK in time as well.
Remember six degrees of separation from Kevin Bacon? Well, this is two degrees of separation from the FISA warrant subject.
They didn’t invent this for the Trump surveillance. They’ve been doing this for a long time. NSA DOJ FBI abolished the Fourth Amendment a long time ago.
So, let’s see. Mueller didn’t need to go get recordings of Cohen’s telephone conversations from his office. Mueller already had them. All of them. He got them from the NSA. The search was just cover to legitimize it and hide that he already had it.
No one wants to peer down this rabbit hole because the federal justice system is FUBAR beyond our wildest imaginings.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Great so PT order up a quick FISA on Hillary, Mueller, RR, Lynch, Obama, Sessions, Brennen, Yates, Comey, Clapper and make sure we get the two stepped type.
Isn’t turnabout fair play?
LikeLiked by 3 people
In this case the best form of turnabout would be to declassify the abuse, get the public so whipped up in anger over the FISA process and NSA databases that they are forcibly destroyed by the very politicians who abused them.
There is NO ONE trustworthy enough to use these tools. None. Not even Trump. They need to be abolished permanently.
I suspect that once the dust settles that lawsuits will begin to trickle up to the SCOTUS and eventually SCOTUS will declare FISA unconstitutional and also severely curtail NSA activities. This type of spying is likely done one way or another.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly. And that explains some of the hysteria. Some of them have gone crazy, knowing the Trump people control the process now and not knowing when the hammer is going to fall or on whom. Trump has been slowly turning up the heat on the pot of water these frogs are in, and they are watching him doing it, knowing he is doing it, and they can’t stop it. How many FISA warrants have been issued on them? We have no way to know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can bet they have been in place for quite some time…
LikeLike
Excellent summary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is always how it is under a dictatorship / zero the Kenyan was a dictator and his cronnies were head of every department and to hell with rights of others or the constitution / his federal attorneys went in front of federal judge lying and presenting false evidence . It isalways the same they must go to jail orbe killed period
LikeLiked by 5 people
Here’s my take: Embrace the suck because not even Trump can clean house. Trump will do his MAGA thing and go home happy every night. I doubt he gives much thought to corruption. It’s there forever.
p.s. To get rid of corruption reduce the federal budget to 12% of GDP.
LikeLike
You are free to “embrace the suck” if you want to, Archie.
But, no thanks.
I don’t believe I will.
Our President barely sleeps…and is very mindful of all the corruption.
He talks about it all the time.
He signed an EO last December, declaring that we are in a State of Emergency due to all the corruption.
He knows that our Justice System is currently in a such a corrupted state…that he issued another EO in March, that enables our Attorney General to refer civilian cases to be tried in military courts.
Everything that is going on right now, is making-the-case for Why We Must Use Military Courts for a while…until our civilian Justice System is cleaned up.
No. The corruption is not there “forever”.
It will just take a while to clean it up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Archie, President Trump’s IQ is a bit higher.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s another thing to hate about that creep McStain. He spent our tax dollars on a charade of sending his assistant to pick up a ‘dossier’ he’d heard tell of. I vividly remember him talking about it as if he didn’t already know all about it, and as if he gave great weight to this silly pee pee story, like he was defending America or something.
Burn in Hell.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We have a great President. He has courage.
It would be a great idea for him to go on National Television and ask SCOTUS Justice Roberts why he is stupidly not supervising the FISC, Then The Donald in public can name and chastise by name the specific judges. The punk judge in HI had no problem trying to knock down immigration executive orders.
This discovery is also raising a question on the Flynn matter.
Herr Muellah is proud of nailing Manafort for “bank fraud” which is material misstatement of income, assets and liabilities.
This is a fine sample of misrepresenting documents to court with intent to defraud citizen rights.
LikeLike
I remember back during the Bill Clinton impeachment…Chief Justice Rehnquist came to the Senate and presided over the proceeding.
I had never seen anything like that before.
Didn’t know that that was how an impeachment of a President would be conducted.
So you want Pres Trump to call out…and publicly humiliate…the man who would preside over the impeachment of him — if such a horror were to happen?
No.
I think that would be a very bad idea.
For several reasons…bad idea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Justice Roberts should resign soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I want to know what the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court is gonna do about this court. He has been silent. Is he OK with this?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump needs to tweet about this and call him out by name.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No he doesn’t.
That would be a very bad idea, Leucothea.
LikeLike
Justice Roberts has nothing over President Trump.
I believe Roberts should be investigated for impeachment and possible removal from the bench. There may be a crime in his background. We need to confirm what it is.
LikeLike
What the #**@!! Are WE Paying these folks for??
Why do they think they are in the positions they are!
To sign away OUR COUNTRY!
To Give away the FARM!
You are Friggin JUDGES!!
Ya don’t just ACCEPT SH!T!!
J U D G E S
Maybe 🤔🤔
We don’t NEED so many FISA JUDGES
or
Maybe 🤔🤔
What We Need is some LEADERSHIP!!
Chief Justice Roberts…
This your BABY…
Right!?
I mean.. Like.. you know
Chief Justice
Your BABY…
RIGHT!?
FISA Court Presiding Judge
Rosemary Collyer… 🤔🤔
Running the show over there..
Is She!?
And quite a Show it IS!!
With Respect, Sir….
IMHO
THIS “SHOW” is Your BABY!!
Like it or no!
YOU are the Chief Justice.
We The PEOPLE provide the means for you to occupy that office.
IF I may be so bold, Sir…
What the @@#*!#@%…
Is going on around Here!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keep pounding that keypad H20, we’ll get there.
We’ll. Get. There.
LikeLike
I keep thinking every day that “Ok, it can’t get any more corrupt, they’ve finally hit rock bottom.” And yet pretty much every day I come on here, I find out about a new low our government perpetrated under Obama. Maybe one day I’ll learn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, then this may make you feel a little better…
Were it not for Obama’s incompetence (and worse), it’s entirely possible our MAGA man wouldn’t have run and won the Presidency.
So let me ask ya, how would you feel about about a Pres Hillary, Romney or McCain? (I know, it’s scary!)
LikeLike
Some things never change… mankind’s decorated nature. This corruption is not a new thing, remember James Madison, “If men were angels, we were need no government”. Federalist 51. Or my personal fav on the topic from the 14th Century, Tunis, philiospher:
“Government is an institution which prevents injustice other than such as it commits itself.” Ibn Khaldun.
LikeLike
With an approval rate off 99 percent..they are not about to start either..FISA based on its current membership has been weaponized 1st against the American people..and then Trump..were it not for Rogers we would never ever know of the abuse and they would be successful in impeachment. They dont want hearings as that leaves paper trails. Recall the Warner texts with Adam Walden
LikeLike
This is as disturbing as it could possibly be. There isn’t anything that prevents them from doing what they did to Carter Page, to anybody else. The FISC is supposed to have safeguards built into it that prevents abuse of an Americans Constitutionally protected, rights by the Government. It is obvious from this case that the Government can spy on any citizen on a whim, without review by anyone in authority. It appears that all they have to do is fill in the blanks and it gets rubber stamped and the spying can begin. This needs to be torn down on a wholesale level. I wouldn’t even venture to say that it should be rebuilt at this point in time due to the uncertainty that it will be replaced with something that will not be allowed to perpetuate the abuse. I wouldn’t trust anybody in DC to do the right thing and replace it with a workable solution. I am more concerned that they would simply say it is fixed, while they would simply have the secret spying covered up on a different level. This is as bad as it gets in a Banana Republic and it appears that we have devolved to the bottom of the barrel.
LikeLike
We have heard discussed endlessly the issue of how the FISA court was snookered about the political source of the Trump Dossier; but here are some other big questions:
1) Besides pushing the false narrative about Carter Page being a Russian spy, was the FISA Court CLEARLY told that Carter Pager was working for the Trump Campaign, and that a significant consequence of spying Carter Page was that the Trump Campaign would also be spied upon as a result of spying on Carter Page?
2) What measures was the Federal government going to put in place to avoid gratuitously compromising the Trump campaign?
2) How could the FISA Court NOT have a hearing about a matter so outrageously off-the-charts as the Federal government spying upon a political campaign?
LikeLiked by 1 person
As I had stated before. The judge never read the application. The un-redacted parts we read were so extraordinary and un orthodox in an investigation, it begged questioning. Rubber stamp.
LikeLike
If anyone has been compromised it’s Roberts. Starting with Obamacare ruling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess that is what Evelyn Farkas was referring to when she said they had to hurry and get as much information out as possible before Trump’s people figured out where and how they (Obama’s people) were getting the information from.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They should go back to Bush Sr. on all FISA stuff. They should give names of all “contractors”. This is real bad.
LikeLike
Why won’t Mueller accept the findings of our Intelligence Community? 17 Intelligence Agencies said Carter Page is a Russian Super-Spy–yet he walks around free as bird. In fact, Page is so dangerous that we had to take the unprecedented step of wiretapping a presidential campaign to stop him. Yet Mueller refuses to accept the word of our Intelligence Professionals.
Is Mueller an agent of Putin?
LikeLike
Inquiring minds would like to know.
LikeLike
With CTH chatter talking about FISC being a rubber stamp. Here is an interesting observation from a SD report yesterday.
Sundance posted a sniplet of the various signatures that signed off on the FISA for Carter Page. Note, the two absent signatures that were provided a formal named space to sign BUT did not. Yup, Kerry and Lynch didn’t sign off on the document.
Now, we have all heard the stories of how someone was able to legally game the system because some ‘i’ was not dotted, or an address had a error of transpose, and etc.
Yet, here we are presented with the application to the FISC and a huge substantial oversight is present right here…
Sundance has asked, “Who signed it?”, maybe the question that needs to be asked, “Who did not sign it?”
Just can’t image a major invasive investigative application of monumental signaficance could have passed the smell test without the court saying there is technical oversight sight on the application. Get me a completely signed off application and then represent the application.
Hmmm… There is more I could go into as to the why’s and what not’s… But I will leave it as it is for now and just let the Rubber Stamp observation sink in for now.
Here is another observation… Why on earth is just the day redacted out here… 10/××/16
Could it be, other principles have testified to where they took actions on belief the FISC had approved the application, yet the application may not have even been submitted.
Kind of a strange redaction.
LikeLike
Here is the Collyer response to Devin Nunes letter last February.
Whttp://www.fisc.uscourts.gov/sites/default/files/Presiding%20Judge%20Rosemary%20M%20Collyer%20response%20to%20Chairman%20Nunes%20180215.pdfe should all read it again.
One other item. I guess the blackhats weren’t wrong when they claim Dossier wasn’t primary factor for FISA approval.
Oh, one last thing. I hate Adam Schiff!
LikeLike
No wonder 90+% of these applications are approved given the fact there’s no hearing to question the veracity of of the evidence presented.
I can’t even comprehend how outrageous the first application was for it to have been denied.
/spit
LikeLike
It all starts with abuses of the FISA system for political opposition research; yet we never hear a single voice calling attention to the DOJ-NSD and FBI abuse of this system.
We have heard voices, defending the FISA process and those voices are surprising. Director Wray from the FBI and Chuck Grassley in the same congressional hearing.
“Not a single congressional hearing has ever questioned the FISA-702(16)(17) search issues. Not a single question to a single witness, specifically Comey or Yates, was ever asked them about the DOJ-NSD and FBI abuse of the FISA database.”
Perhaps the congressional members already know about the dysfunctional FISA process. Recognizing this publicly would force them to take corrective action. This corrective action could end the FISA process and/or force them to explain why the over-site was/is so poor.
LikeLike
50/50 chance the Higher Court is not surprised by this news
20% chance Trump didn’t know all this and know it for months.
Trump needs to confront Muellah with this.
LikeLike
The FISA Court is a rubber stamp. Everything is ex-parte. If they question one affidavit, they question them all. The Court relies on the DOJ/FBI/US Government to not commit a fraud on the court. There is no way to check, so it operates akin to the honor system.
There needs to be FISA reform; the system needs to be abolished. There needs to be — at a minimum — an ability to contest FISA applications and demand proper hearings.
No-one wants to do this, perhaps because doing so may endanger national security in situations where the FISA court system is used properly. But we can’t put the genie back in the bottle. A widespread culture of abuse will not end on its own. The people who perpetrated it need to go to jail.
LikeLike
Sharyl Attkisson is a treasure…a lovely and intelligent lady…
LikeLike
I thought there was an earlier version of the CP FISA request that was rejected by the court?
LikeLike
And I just got an alert from MSNBC on my phone asking “is Mueller about to drop a bombshell?”
Un-F’ing-believable.
LikeLike