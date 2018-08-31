Canada: ‘When it comes to negotiating “Robert Lighthizer is a vicious son of a bitch”…

Well, there’s yet another promise kept. Candidate/President Trump always said he would deploy the “killers” to renegotiate trade deals:

…‘When it comes to negotiating, “Robert Lighthizer is a vicious son of a bitch.”… ~Gordon Ritchie

Somehow I think this type of criticism will only elevate U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in the eyes of President Trump.

