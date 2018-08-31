Canada: ‘When it comes to negotiating “Robert Lighthizer is a vicious son of a bitch”…

Well, there’s yet another promise kept.  Candidate/President Trump always said he would deploy the “killers” to renegotiate trade deals:

…‘When it comes to negotiating, “Robert Lighthizer is a vicious son of a bitch.”…

~Gordon Ritchie

Somehow I think this type of criticism will only elevate U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in the eyes of President Trump.

4 Responses to Canada: ‘When it comes to negotiating “Robert Lighthizer is a vicious son of a bitch”…

  1. wheatietoo says:
    August 31, 2018 at 5:05 am

    Sounds like:
    ‘He won’t let us take advantage of them anymore! He’s a big fat meanie!’

    Haaaa.

    • Publius2016 says:
      August 31, 2018 at 5:08 am

      Miss Free has to pay…best to charge 25% tariffs on Canandians cars and call it a day! with TPP, Canada sold out its people…they may choke on all the dumping now.

  2. Publius2016 says:
    August 31, 2018 at 5:06 am

    thats the Emoji! nice har!

  3. Pat Frederick says:
    August 31, 2018 at 5:15 am

    Lighthizer looks likes he’s had enough soy-boy nonsense to last a lifetime…I don’t blame him…children belong in schools not politics

