Canada: ‘When it comes to negotiating “Robert Lighthizer is a vicious son of a bitch”…

Well, there’s yet another promise kept. Candidate/President Trump always said he would deploy the “killers” to renegotiate trade deals:
…‘When it comes to negotiating, “Robert Lighthizer is a vicious son of a bitch.”…
~Gordon Ritchie
Somehow I think this type of criticism will only elevate U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in the eyes of President Trump.
Sounds like:
‘He won’t let us take advantage of them anymore! He’s a big fat meanie!’
Haaaa.
Miss Free has to pay…best to charge 25% tariffs on Canandians cars and call it a day! with TPP, Canada sold out its people…they may choke on all the dumping now.
thats the Emoji! nice har!
Lighthizer looks likes he’s had enough soy-boy nonsense to last a lifetime…I don’t blame him…children belong in schools not politics
