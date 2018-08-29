Rep Jim Jordan Discusses Revelations Within Bruce Ohr Testimony…

Jim Jordan appears with Martha MacCallum for a discussion about DOJ official Bruce Ohr testifying to a joint session of congress:
Presiding FISA Court Judge Rosemary Collyer
Let’s roll. It’s way past time.
“DAMMIT JIM !!! I’m a TRAITOR. Not a public servant”
No, it really isn’t.
PDJT has demonstrated again and again and again ad nauseum that he has preternatural timing. And he is in full control of everything. GLOBALLY. His most recent victory has effectively made Twinkle Socks-Wandering Eyebrow and Madam Canukle-head Wideload his personal biotches up in Canada.
That’s nothing compared to the humiliation and defeat coming to the Democrats, Mueller, and the rest of the Big Ugly cabal.
You can take out a 2nd mortgage and bet the farm with it.
The President should endorse Jordan for speaker and start taking him to some rallies.
In fact,the way Jim Jordan is building up steam in the media he should maybe start doing his own rallies. That would fire up even more voters in his own state.
No time to add the “Come Out, It Will” meme this evening?
Time to shift to;
“Come out, it IS!”, methinks,..
It depends upon what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.
I sure this isn’t it.
I sure hope this isn’t all there is ( to bringing down these rats)
The FISA warrant IS the foundation. Take it out and it all crumbles.
PTrump mentioned SOTUS to look fisa. I hope it’s all set to go. PTrump generally never open cards until it’s good to go.
He certainly “knows when to hold em, fold em, walk away and run”,..
He ain’t runnin, seems like he’s calling.
With what’s slow rolled out, over the last year and half (the big ugly) vs. Nothingburger after nothingburger Mueller holding, pretty easy to see who’s holding all the cards.
Looks like he MAY be getting involved,…
Labor Day weekend coming up….about 9 weeks to the Nov. election.
Safe to say it’s time to move into the bunkers and put your goggles on. POTUS MOABs incoming!!
Wonder what Comey has to say about a higher loyalty now? Hillary? Obama and a plethora of other “dirty cops?” Just when you think I cannot get more corrupt. Appaling to say the least is the B.S. comments by Cummings and other dem congressmen. Are they really ignorant of this outrageous corruption or perhaps blinded by their hatred of the POTUS? Either way….complicit in the corruption, like CNN.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t believe that Judge Collyer or whatever judge was lied to hasn’t pulled all those characters back into court and thrown them in jail for contempt or something.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Judge Rosemary Collyer is the problem and the most complicit. Did she just sit there with the rubber stamp and not even ask even one question?
VSG Trump is subtle in this instance but in my view he is really highlighting Collyer’s unlawful actions.
An attorney on Fox yesterday commented that she had looked at the numbers and out of 40,000 petitions to the FISC for warrants, 99.9% were granted. I don’t think Collyer is going to be any more forthcoming about institutional corruption in the secret court system than Jeff Sessions has been about the DOJ.
“The Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court is in charge of the FISA court.”
I’ve never been comfortable with Roberts. He facilitated obamacare and he sits like a girly boy, just like Justin.
It was outrageous that Blubberin’ George W. (stolen from Thomas Wictor) made him Chief instead of Scalia.
I got very uncomfortable when I read a couple of his opinions from the DC Circuit. Well written blarney,
However, by defining the individual mandate as a tax, he did leave a loophole that Trump and enough Congressmen and Senators drove a truck through in the tax bill.
Roberts is mentally deformed. He should have been impeached by sundown.
And he was appointed by “W”, which is ever more relevant as we discover more and more about that clan’s true agenda.
I absolutely LOVE Rep. Jim Jordan! Bruce Ohr looked like Death 💀. If you think he is laying around and enjoying his life, his hair, weight loss and fear on his face tells you the truth. The man’s body is being eaten alive from the inside. He isn’t eating or sleeping much. Ole Bruce is about ready to spill all the beans so that he can spend the rest of his miserable life in prison. Right now his prison is in his mind!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Prison is not the worst of it. Imagination can be a TERRIBLE thing, at a time like this.
At some point “Oh, my God, they could charge us with TREASON. I could HANG for this!” occurs to each of them.
Then, start the DREAMS, if being led up the 13 steps, they feel the itchyness of the hemp, hear the snap of the trap door, feeling themselves choking,….
And wake up screaming!
That’s why I am patient and not bothered that they are all still ‘walking around’,….cause they gotta try and sleep at nite, …
Yeah, we were talking about this just the other day, and now we see evidence in Ohr’s appearance that we were “on the money”. Sucks to be a “coupist” these days. So far removed from those heady days when they were sneering at us “Deplorables”.
The answer Ohr is lookin for could be on the night stand.
Just how much “fruit of the poisoned tree” are we looking at here? Any intelligence gathered on anyone as a result of the FISA warrant and any action taken as a result is null and void.
6 ways from Sunday, EVERYTHING from the S.C. investigation is forbidden fruit. Everything
There are multiple ways that it is unconstitutional, and multiple felonies, with an additional charge of “conspiracy to” in each one.
Even without treason and the rope, someone like our is looking at 100’s of years. He’s toast, and he knows it.
Irony galore! Whilst plotting to charge DJT with “collusion” they were in fact making that very case against themselves. This truly showcases that Biblical warning – “Judge not lest ye be so Judged”
As I said before, archetypal times indeed. Orwell is smiling quietly to himself somewhere “out there”
I’m supposed to care what Maddow thinks or says? You shred your own credibility with that garbage, McCallum.
What really struck me about Maddow is that she was taking pretty much exactly the tack that Dan Bongino predicted a couple of days ago would be the next page of the yellowstream playbook: screeching that the DOJ can’t afford to lose these corruptocrats because it would somehow degrade the quality of our intelligence. Ha ha!
IMHO cleaning out all these scum can only improve everything.
And Dan certainly read the crystal ball pretty well on that one.
C’mon Seth, of course Maddow was correct. It is precisely because they degrade our intelligence that we HAVE to remove them!
Sorry, just having some fun. 🙂
Sorry, “Steph” – duh
The hearings, the strategic witnesses, the part they played, all chosen in perfect timing. VSG PDJT’s outraged responses… Watching the ‘artist’ revealing the whole rotten ‘deal’. We’re getting to the good part!
Can someone please tell my why in the good Lord’s name would Jim Jordan care a single iota what Screaching Maddow thinks about anything??
It’s like this woman was trying to audition for a job with BSNBC. Geez.
I am hoping some moab after new SOTUS vote.it seems Mueller is not finishing his report around Labor Day as Rudy was hoping.
I don’t think Mueller’s gonna finish anything until its finished FOR him. They have no choice but to play this out to the very end. The will weasel away until POTUS delivers the coup de grace.
I took Rudy’s statements more like “no later than mid-September”. Oh, and also: “there is a lot that the American people don’t know.”
And “it’s going to take a year or two to clean this up”. (Paraphrasing)
In regard to the emphasis being placed on the “fact” that “Ohr hasn’t talked to Huber”:
– did Ohr actually say that in the transcript?
– If Ohr has talked to a Grand Jury would he be able to talk about that to the Committee?
– If Ohr had talked to Joe Blow, who is working for Huber, then he never talked to Huber, but………so what?
– If Ohr HAD talked to Huber and/or Joe Blow AND the Grand Jury what answer might he give to the question “have you talked to Huber?”
BTW. Why is a big deal being made about the fact that Mueller never talked to Ohr? Why on earth would he want to do that?
Ok judge…
Whatcha gonna do?
“The Judiciary will not be influenced by political pressure blah blah blah”. Yawn.
The FISC will have to consider how much of the sh.. end of the stick they want to be left holding. Their best “out” would be to call the FBI in on the carpet.
“We don’t know yet what Mueller has.”
And that is why this “investigation” will never end voluntarily. Innuendo, perpetual shadow over Trump’s head, talking points, narratives, everlasting oppo research etc., etc….. No way Mueller will just close his shop and go home.
