Rep Jim Jordan Discusses Revelations Within Bruce Ohr Testimony…

Posted on August 29, 2018 by

Jim Jordan appears with Martha MacCallum for a discussion about DOJ official Bruce Ohr testifying to a joint session of congress:

(link)

Presiding FISA Court Judge Rosemary Collyer

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, Election 2018, FBI, IG Report FISA Abuse, media bias, Notorious Liars, NSA, President Trump, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, TowerGate, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

44 Responses to Rep Jim Jordan Discusses Revelations Within Bruce Ohr Testimony…

  1. iconoclast says:
    August 30, 2018 at 12:00 am

    Let’s roll. It’s way past time.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
      August 30, 2018 at 12:03 am

      “DAMMIT JIM !!! I’m a TRAITOR. Not a public servant”

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      August 30, 2018 at 12:38 am

      No, it really isn’t.

      PDJT has demonstrated again and again and again ad nauseum that he has preternatural timing. And he is in full control of everything. GLOBALLY. His most recent victory has effectively made Twinkle Socks-Wandering Eyebrow and Madam Canukle-head Wideload his personal biotches up in Canada.

      That’s nothing compared to the humiliation and defeat coming to the Democrats, Mueller, and the rest of the Big Ugly cabal.

      You can take out a 2nd mortgage and bet the farm with it.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  2. ForGodandCountry says:
    August 30, 2018 at 12:02 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    August 30, 2018 at 12:04 am

    No time to add the “Come Out, It Will” meme this evening?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. SR says:
    August 30, 2018 at 12:05 am

    PTrump mentioned SOTUS to look fisa. I hope it’s all set to go. PTrump generally never open cards until it’s good to go.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      August 30, 2018 at 12:14 am

      He certainly “knows when to hold em, fold em, walk away and run”,..

      He ain’t runnin, seems like he’s calling.

      With what’s slow rolled out, over the last year and half (the big ugly) vs. Nothingburger after nothingburger Mueller holding, pretty easy to see who’s holding all the cards.

      Looks like he MAY be getting involved,…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • ForGodandCountry says:
        August 30, 2018 at 12:27 am

        Labor Day weekend coming up….about 9 weeks to the Nov. election.

        Safe to say it’s time to move into the bunkers and put your goggles on. POTUS MOABs incoming!!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  5. G. Alistar says:
    August 30, 2018 at 12:11 am

    Wonder what Comey has to say about a higher loyalty now? Hillary? Obama and a plethora of other “dirty cops?” Just when you think I cannot get more corrupt. Appaling to say the least is the B.S. comments by Cummings and other dem congressmen. Are they really ignorant of this outrageous corruption or perhaps blinded by their hatred of the POTUS? Either way….complicit in the corruption, like CNN.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Ken says:
    August 30, 2018 at 12:12 am

    I can’t believe that Judge Collyer or whatever judge was lied to hasn’t pulled all those characters back into court and thrown them in jail for contempt or something.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Craig from Scotland says:
      August 30, 2018 at 12:49 am

      Judge Rosemary Collyer is the problem and the most complicit. Did she just sit there with the rubber stamp and not even ask even one question?
      VSG Trump is subtle in this instance but in my view he is really highlighting Collyer’s unlawful actions.

      Like

      Reply
    • skifflegirl says:
      August 30, 2018 at 1:07 am

      An attorney on Fox yesterday commented that she had looked at the numbers and out of 40,000 petitions to the FISC for warrants, 99.9% were granted. I don’t think Collyer is going to be any more forthcoming about institutional corruption in the secret court system than Jeff Sessions has been about the DOJ.

      Like

      Reply
  7. PaulM says:
    August 30, 2018 at 12:12 am

    “The Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court is in charge of the FISA court.”
    I’ve never been comfortable with Roberts. He facilitated obamacare and he sits like a girly boy, just like Justin.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • wendy forward says:
      August 30, 2018 at 12:21 am

      It was outrageous that Blubberin’ George W. (stolen from Thomas Wictor) made him Chief instead of Scalia.

      I got very uncomfortable when I read a couple of his opinions from the DC Circuit. Well written blarney,

      Like

      Reply
    • JasonD says:
      August 30, 2018 at 12:25 am

      And he was appointed by “W”, which is ever more relevant as we discover more and more about that clan’s true agenda.

      Like

      Reply
  8. fleporeblog says:
    August 30, 2018 at 12:12 am

    I absolutely LOVE Rep. Jim Jordan! Bruce Ohr looked like Death 💀. If you think he is laying around and enjoying his life, his hair, weight loss and fear on his face tells you the truth. The man’s body is being eaten alive from the inside. He isn’t eating or sleeping much. Ole Bruce is about ready to spill all the beans so that he can spend the rest of his miserable life in prison. Right now his prison is in his mind!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      August 30, 2018 at 12:21 am

      Prison is not the worst of it. Imagination can be a TERRIBLE thing, at a time like this.
      At some point “Oh, my God, they could charge us with TREASON. I could HANG for this!” occurs to each of them.

      Then, start the DREAMS, if being led up the 13 steps, they feel the itchyness of the hemp, hear the snap of the trap door, feeling themselves choking,….

      And wake up screaming!

      That’s why I am patient and not bothered that they are all still ‘walking around’,….cause they gotta try and sleep at nite, …

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • JasonD says:
        August 30, 2018 at 12:28 am

        Yeah, we were talking about this just the other day, and now we see evidence in Ohr’s appearance that we were “on the money”. Sucks to be a “coupist” these days. So far removed from those heady days when they were sneering at us “Deplorables”.

        Like

        Reply
    • Rodney Short says:
      August 30, 2018 at 12:51 am

      The answer Ohr is lookin for could be on the night stand.

      Like

      Reply
  9. Mark McQueen says:
    August 30, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Just how much “fruit of the poisoned tree” are we looking at here? Any intelligence gathered on anyone as a result of the FISA warrant and any action taken as a result is null and void.

    Like

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      August 30, 2018 at 12:27 am

      6 ways from Sunday, EVERYTHING from the S.C. investigation is forbidden fruit. Everything
      There are multiple ways that it is unconstitutional, and multiple felonies, with an additional charge of “conspiracy to” in each one.

      Even without treason and the rope, someone like our is looking at 100’s of years. He’s toast, and he knows it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • JasonD says:
        August 30, 2018 at 12:33 am

        Irony galore! Whilst plotting to charge DJT with “collusion” they were in fact making that very case against themselves. This truly showcases that Biblical warning – “Judge not lest ye be so Judged”

        As I said before, archetypal times indeed. Orwell is smiling quietly to himself somewhere “out there”

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  10. JX says:
    August 30, 2018 at 12:20 am

    I’m supposed to care what Maddow thinks or says? You shred your own credibility with that garbage, McCallum.

    Like

    Reply
    • steph_gray says:
      August 30, 2018 at 12:26 am

      What really struck me about Maddow is that she was taking pretty much exactly the tack that Dan Bongino predicted a couple of days ago would be the next page of the yellowstream playbook: screeching that the DOJ can’t afford to lose these corruptocrats because it would somehow degrade the quality of our intelligence. Ha ha!

      IMHO cleaning out all these scum can only improve everything.

      And Dan certainly read the crystal ball pretty well on that one.

      Like

      Reply
  11. Mightymustardseed says:
    August 30, 2018 at 12:24 am

    The hearings, the strategic witnesses, the part they played, all chosen in perfect timing. VSG PDJT’s outraged responses… Watching the ‘artist’ revealing the whole rotten ‘deal’. We’re getting to the good part!

    Like

    Reply
  12. ForGodandCountry says:
    August 30, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Can someone please tell my why in the good Lord’s name would Jim Jordan care a single iota what Screaching Maddow thinks about anything??

    It’s like this woman was trying to audition for a job with BSNBC. Geez.

    Like

    Reply
  13. SR says:
    August 30, 2018 at 12:33 am

    I am hoping some moab after new SOTUS vote.it seems Mueller is not finishing his report around Labor Day as Rudy was hoping.

    Like

    Reply
    • JasonD says:
      August 30, 2018 at 12:39 am

      I don’t think Mueller’s gonna finish anything until its finished FOR him. They have no choice but to play this out to the very end. The will weasel away until POTUS delivers the coup de grace.

      Like

      Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      August 30, 2018 at 12:43 am

      I took Rudy’s statements more like “no later than mid-September”. Oh, and also: “there is a lot that the American people don’t know.”

      Like

      Reply
      • gda says:
        August 30, 2018 at 12:56 am

        And “it’s going to take a year or two to clean this up”. (Paraphrasing)

        In regard to the emphasis being placed on the “fact” that “Ohr hasn’t talked to Huber”:

        – did Ohr actually say that in the transcript?
        – If Ohr has talked to a Grand Jury would he be able to talk about that to the Committee?
        – If Ohr had talked to Joe Blow, who is working for Huber, then he never talked to Huber, but………so what?
        – If Ohr HAD talked to Huber and/or Joe Blow AND the Grand Jury what answer might he give to the question “have you talked to Huber?”

        BTW. Why is a big deal being made about the fact that Mueller never talked to Ohr? Why on earth would he want to do that?

        Like

        Reply
  14. Rock Knutne says:
    August 30, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Ok judge…
    Whatcha gonna do?

    Like

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      August 30, 2018 at 12:44 am

      “The Judiciary will not be influenced by political pressure blah blah blah”. Yawn.

      Like

      Reply
      • Mark McQueen says:
        August 30, 2018 at 1:04 am

        The FISC will have to consider how much of the sh.. end of the stick they want to be left holding. Their best “out” would be to call the FBI in on the carpet.

        Like

        Reply
  15. Summer says:
    August 30, 2018 at 12:59 am

    “We don’t know yet what Mueller has.”

    And that is why this “investigation” will never end voluntarily. Innuendo, perpetual shadow over Trump’s head, talking points, narratives, everlasting oppo research etc., etc….. No way Mueller will just close his shop and go home.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s