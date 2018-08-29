President Trump Announces Grant For Drug-Free Community and Holds Impromptu Presser…

Earlier this afternoon President Trump announced an initiative to provide federal grants to assist communities with drug abuse and prevention. Marking the 20 year anniversary of the Office of National Drug Control Policy’s (ONDCP) Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program grant awards, today President Trump announced $90.9 million in grants to 731 local drug prevention coalitions.
Continuing the tradition of transparency in government; during the media availability for the round-table President Trump answered numerous questions. The round-table discussion begins the video below. The impromptu presser begins around 14:40 of the video:
.
*Asked about Don McGahn* – President Trump called him a really good guy, added that he has a lot of affection for Don; said McGahn is likely headed to the private sector. Asked if he was concerned about McGahn’s cooperation with Mueller. POTUS replied: No, adding that he had approved of McGahn speaking to the special counsel.
*Asked about trade negotiations with Canada* – President Trump said negotiations were going really well. Noted that White House and Canadian officials “negotiated late into the evening” last night. A lot of trade deals are working out well.
*Asked about Ron DeSantis remarks today* – President Trump said he didn’t hear DeSantis remarks, but continued to praise him, calling him extraordinary. Hes an extreme talent.
*Asked about the governments response to Puerto Rico following last years hurricanes* – I think we did a fantastic job in Puerto Rico. We’ve put a lot of money and a lot of effort into Puerto Rico. Said Puerto Rico had previously been grappling with electric plant issues before last Hurricane season.
*Asked if he wants to further regulate Google* – We just want fairness. You know what we want? Not regulation…fairness. Reiterated that he thinks Google and Facebook treat conservatives unfairly.
If the Republicans supported the President, a Democrat could not get elected in this country for 25 years.
I am a Republican.
He’s talking about RINO’s!
I call those Flakes what they are! FAKE REPUBLICANS!
Flakepubs 😉
LOL!!! LIKE!!!
Flakepublicans 🤣🤣🤣there, I fixed it for ya.
250 years, seems like you dropped a digit. Fixed it for ya👍
They actually asked about DeSantis remarks… How completely predictable…
The “they” was Jim Acosta, CNN. Enough said.
THEY LIVE!
Jim Acosta survived numerous abortion attempts. His scalp is pockmarked with coathanger wounds.
Even a mother couldn’t love him.
So what did DeSantis say? I am not going to CNN to find out.
Never mind, read comment below.
I really appreciate the young people VSG PDJT is involving in programs like this. I also like the feedback from Treepers that they post about more & more young people who are becoming Trumpers (MAGA) yea team!
Every action this man has done so far is for the sole benefit and good of ALL Americans first and foremost and yet the Dems and the left hate him for helping and putting Americans first.
How very strange.
Not strange at all when you realize that the end goal for leftist and globalists is a one world government that is paid for by the US tax payers.
“DeSantis’ remarks? His remarks? You mean when he used a common saying used throughout the US by a variety of people and the Fake News turned it into a racist cat call? Yeah, I think the Fake News is a bunch of lowlife and the American people can clearly see through your lies.” That’s what I wish he’d have said.
Obviously, the Fake News believes that black people are on par with monkeys. So WHO is the racist? Not DeSantis using a common term of monkey business. The D-Rats and their enablers are the most racist people in the USA and obviously think of blacks as monkeys. Normal people do NOT. I think CNN hosts need to start wearing white sheets with hoods when they give their reports because they are the racists; they might as well emulate their hero, Sheets Byrd.
I think we and DeSantis shouldn’t let this go. This is outrageous on so many levels.
This needs to be a meme of mockery against the Fake News Pretend Media.
I would like to see some old pics of Klan cross burnings with the captions:
CNN Job Fair
CNN Management
CNN Press Pool
The combinations are endless, LOL!
Footage of racist president using the term “monkey” as a verb found!
Maybe we should all start saying that democrats monkey with elections.
By showing this video of Obama using the phrase “monkeying around” that sort of spoils their racist attack. In other words , “you’ve thrown a ‘monkey wrench’ into it”.
I was just monkeying around.
My favorite movie is Monkey Business. Guess I’m a racist.
The racists are the ones that assume with their first reaction that saying monkey is automatically related to black people.
That said.. we all know it’s faux outrage.
I ought to join a club and beat you over the head with it! I miss Groucho.
I wish that I knew who that loud mouth screeching female biotch was. What an embarrassing imbecile……She should / could have her lips sewn shut…..
People who bring up what DiSantis said in its context and take umbrage are racist.
Actually, people who don’t associate “monkey” with “Black” are the good guys.
Anyone who hears “monkey” and thinks “Black” is the one with the problem.
AMEN, Ther…! Since when do Blacks own the word “monkey?” Says more about them and their views…
“Too Much Monkey Business”
“More Fun Than A ‘Barrel O Monkeys'”
