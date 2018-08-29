President Trump Announces Grant For Drug-Free Community and Holds Impromptu Presser…

Earlier this afternoon President Trump announced an initiative to provide federal grants to assist communities with drug abuse and prevention.  Marking the 20 year anniversary of the Office of National Drug Control Policy’s (ONDCP) Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program grant awards, today President Trump announced $90.9 million in grants to 731 local drug prevention coalitions.

Continuing the tradition of transparency in government; during the media availability for the round-table President Trump answered numerous questions. The round-table discussion begins the video below.  The impromptu presser begins around 14:40 of the video:

*Asked about Don McGahn* – President Trump called him a really good guy, added that he has a lot of affection for Don; said McGahn is likely headed to the private sector. Asked if he was concerned about McGahn’s cooperation with Mueller. POTUS replied: No, adding that he had approved of McGahn speaking to the special counsel.

*Asked about trade negotiations with Canada* – President Trump said negotiations were going really well. Noted that White House and Canadian officials “negotiated late into the evening” last night. A lot of trade deals are working out well.

*Asked about Ron DeSantis remarks today* – President Trump said he didn’t hear DeSantis remarks, but continued to praise him, calling him extraordinary. Hes an extreme talent.

*Asked about the governments response to Puerto Rico following last years hurricanes* – I think we did a fantastic job in Puerto Rico. We’ve put a lot of money and a lot of effort into Puerto Rico. Said Puerto Rico had previously been grappling with electric plant issues before last Hurricane season.

*Asked if he wants to further regulate Google* – We just want fairness. You know what we want? Not regulation…fairness. Reiterated that he thinks Google and Facebook treat conservatives unfairly.

  1. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    If the Republicans supported the President, a Democrat could not get elected in this country for 25 years.

  2. Nigella says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    They actually asked about DeSantis remarks… How completely predictable…

  3. MS Idaho says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    I really appreciate the young people VSG PDJT is involving in programs like this. I also like the feedback from Treepers that they post about more & more young people who are becoming Trumpers (MAGA) yea team!

  4. Bogeyfree says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    Every action this man has done so far is for the sole benefit and good of ALL Americans first and foremost and yet the Dems and the left hate him for helping and putting Americans first.

    How very strange.

  5. MattyIce says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    “DeSantis’ remarks? His remarks? You mean when he used a common saying used throughout the US by a variety of people and the Fake News turned it into a racist cat call? Yeah, I think the Fake News is a bunch of lowlife and the American people can clearly see through your lies.” That’s what I wish he’d have said.

  6. ystathosgmailcom says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    My favorite movie is Monkey Business. Guess I’m a racist.

  7. RM says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    I wish that I knew who that loud mouth screeching female biotch was. What an embarrassing imbecile……She should / could have her lips sewn shut…..

  8. White Apple says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    People who bring up what DiSantis said in its context and take umbrage are racist.

  9. theresanne says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    Actually, people who don’t associate “monkey” with “Black” are the good guys.
    Anyone who hears “monkey” and thinks “Black” is the one with the problem.

  10. L. E. Joiner says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    “Too Much Monkey Business”

