President Trump Announces Grant For Drug-Free Community and Holds Impromptu Presser…

Earlier this afternoon President Trump announced an initiative to provide federal grants to assist communities with drug abuse and prevention. Marking the 20 year anniversary of the Office of National Drug Control Policy’s (ONDCP) Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program grant awards, today President Trump announced $90.9 million in grants to 731 local drug prevention coalitions.

Continuing the tradition of transparency in government; during the media availability for the round-table President Trump answered numerous questions. The round-table discussion begins the video below. The impromptu presser begins around 14:40 of the video:

*Asked about Don McGahn* – President Trump called him a really good guy, added that he has a lot of affection for Don; said McGahn is likely headed to the private sector. Asked if he was concerned about McGahn’s cooperation with Mueller. POTUS replied: No, adding that he had approved of McGahn speaking to the special counsel.

*Asked about trade negotiations with Canada* – President Trump said negotiations were going really well. Noted that White House and Canadian officials “negotiated late into the evening” last night. A lot of trade deals are working out well.

*Asked about Ron DeSantis remarks today* – President Trump said he didn’t hear DeSantis remarks, but continued to praise him, calling him extraordinary. Hes an extreme talent.

*Asked about the governments response to Puerto Rico following last years hurricanes* – I think we did a fantastic job in Puerto Rico. We’ve put a lot of money and a lot of effort into Puerto Rico. Said Puerto Rico had previously been grappling with electric plant issues before last Hurricane season.

*Asked if he wants to further regulate Google* – We just want fairness. You know what we want? Not regulation…fairness. Reiterated that he thinks Google and Facebook treat conservatives unfairly.

