No Further Evidence Needed: Hate-Filled McCain Family Does Not Invite Sarah Palin to Attend Funeral…

Despite having numerous opportunities over the past several years to criticize her former back-stabbing, war-mongering, decepticon and former running mate, Sarah Palin always refused to be critical of the pontificating pus goblin known as Senator John McCain.

To highlight the severity of the self-interest, elitist superiority and bitter hatred carried in the heart of the entire McCain clan, Sarah Palin was not invited to attend his funeral service.

Barack Obama, Joe Biden and George Bush will deliver remarks.

WASHINGTON DC – Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) has reportedly not been invited to attend funeral services for Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), her onetime running mate.

NBC News reported Wednesday that Palin had not been invited. A source within the Palin family told NBC News that “out of respect to Senator McCain and his family we have nothing to add at this point.”  (read more)

Will Rogers never met John McCain! ~SD

 

47 Responses to No Further Evidence Needed: Hate-Filled McCain Family Does Not Invite Sarah Palin to Attend Funeral…

  1. mcclainra says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    Maybe now that the POS is dead, she will speak out, but probably too classy to do so. Hate filled describes him to a tee.

  2. Non=combative. says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    There is a special place in hell………

  3. James F says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    Just more proof he was really a democrat.

  4. stg58animalmother says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    By their fruits ye shall know them

  5. pnj01 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    As his obsession with dictating the details of his funeral shows, McCain was a bitter guy, who had blown the 2000 Primaries, and then the 2008 Elections. He needed to blame somebody else for his own losses. So, Palin gets the blame for McCain’s loss in 2008. That is all this is

  6. snarkybeach says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    what a classless, bitter old fool. Sarah saved his bacon. if he had gone with Liberman or Romney (like he claims in his recent book), he would’ve ended up with a McGovern-like defeat.

  7. White Apple says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    John McCain was one no good S.O.B.

    • Super Elite says:
      August 29, 2018 at 7:40 pm

      The POW’s who were in the Hanoi Hilton with John McCain hated his guts because of his perfidious, backstabbing of American military.

  8. margarite1 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    It’s really indecent of them especially with Sarah being so gracious. I voted for Sarah, not McCain.

  9. Summer says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    “…back-stabbing, war-mongering, decepticon… the pontificating pus goblin known as Senator John McCain.”

    Finally, Sundance could not hold it any longer.

    I am Summer and I approve of this message. Well-said, sir.

  10. recoverydotgod says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    I have to assume that was McCain’s wish. Bitter about losing to Pres. Obama, blames his running mate. All people will see when Pres. Obama talks is that Gov. Palin is not there. McCain did not think this through. But then, what is new?

  11. booger71 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    If not for Sarah…I would have never voted for him

    • Angry Dumbo says:
      August 29, 2018 at 7:39 pm

      So true. I remember the moment I heard Sarah was announced as his running mate. I decided that moment that I would vote for her, not him in 2008.

  12. MIKE says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    You are still admired by many here @CTH, Governor. Myself included. Drop us a comment sometime. Stay safe.

  13. Elric VIII says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    One. Class. Act.

    Considering who WAS invited to the funeral, Sarah Palin should probably take it as a favor from the McCain family that she wasn’t invited.

  14. missilemom says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    Sarah Palin should not say one word about this. John McCain and his families actions speak loudly enough. God is in control. I don’t ever want to hear this man’s name mentioned ever again. I will be praying for Sarah tonight that any hurt she feels by this slight is covered by those of us who would have never supported that man without her.

    • madeline says:
      August 29, 2018 at 7:36 pm

      We should adopt Q,s way of addressing him, even if you don’t follow Q it is a great idea anyway. One who shall not be named. Kinda takes his personhood away.

  15. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    I wish I were surprised.
    OTOH, Sarah can spend her time more productively!

  16. MAGAbear says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    Please Gov. Ducey, do not appoint anyone with the last name McCain to fill the last years of this Senate seat. Let that family carry out their bitterness in the private sector.

  17. nccosmiccurmudgeon says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    For whatever some folks will want to fault Sarah Palin with, courtesy will not be one of them.
    Thank you Sarah Palin for your considered restraint even though you would be more than justified in publicly expressing your true opinions.

  18. TwoLaine says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    F them. No one is watching this UNIParty farce.

    Johnny Singbird is everything this country does not, did not and has never needed. CongressCritters who don’t know when to go home. We did not need him in Congress for whatever unGodly amount of time he was there. We needed new ideas, new faces and fresh takes, instead we got crap, year after year, after year. Arizona should be ashamed for hiring this guy repeatedly and having him suck the lifeblood out out our country.

    #DrainTheSWamp

  19. Bullseye says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    The fake adulation is sickening…vomit spit !!

  20. rf121 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Sarah visits here so I will keep this respectfull to her. Many of us voted in 2008 because of her. Not him. She gave us a glimpse of what we really wanted in our candidate. How she was treated after the election by him and his posse was unforgivable.

    She is a better person than me at this point in how she has handled this. But I will be more than understanding if she lets loose in a couple of weeks after a respectful period of silence.

  21. iconoclast says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    The deification of McCain is phony and self-serving. He was an angry and vindictive man.

  22. BillRiser says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    The only reason I voted for McStain was Sara. Is this why McStain went after the Tea-Party using the IRS because Sara was involved in its beginning?

  23. JRD says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    “They say you shouldn’t say nothing about the dead unless you can say something good.
    He’s dead. GOOD ! ” – Moms Mabley

  24. joeknuckles says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    Let’s organize a simultaneous flush to celebrate the passing of this vile SOB. At noon eastern time on the day of internment, we need to give every toilet in our vicinity a flush to honor Rat Bastard McCain.

    Give him the send off he deserves.

  25. James F says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    He has a habit of using women and then dumping them at the drop of hat, like his first wife.

  26. 4sure says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    It goes w/o saying that McStain is a POS, but it also extends to his whole family. The sorry POS never accomplished anything on his own. He got into the Naval Academy strictly on his Father’s and Grandfather’s accomplishments. He then proceeded to finish near the bottom in his class and proceeded to destroy millions of dollars of aircraft. He rode his miserable fake war hero status to a congressional seat. And lied his way through every election and dumped his first wife for the millionaire heiress.

    He is a complete POS and Trump was spot on when he said he was no war hero. And the reason it grated on McStain so much is because he knew that he was a complete fraud and someone finally had the balz to tell him and the nation.

    And Sarah Palin is the only reason I voted for the POS.

  27. JohnMcStain says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    McStain was raised as a spoiled brat, he lived as a spoiled brat, and he died as a spoiled brat. Good riddance.

  28. Tiffthis says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    She’s a lady- that’s unquestionable.

  29. Jack Dempsey says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    A *real* maverick would have invited her, then have a Fusion GPS-paid british operative shoot out her tires and blame the rental car agency.

  30. bosscook says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    What do you know? Dead McCain is as despicable as live McCain.

  32. LKA in LA says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    The McCain family should have invited her once he was over. No one would have ever known he did not invite her. It doesn’t look like Mrs. John McCain or Meagan are any better than he was. DM has video showing Meagan in high drama over casket. These people are in fantasy land pretending he was king. Someone needs to show them the pics of Daddy with ISIS.

  33. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    Pallbearers, speakers announced for McCain’s DC memorial service and Capitol ceremony

    “The pallbearers, who will help carry his coffin at the Washington National Cathedral memorial service on Saturday, include actor Warren Beatty, former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former Secretary of Defense William Cohen, former Sen. Russ Feingold (D-Wis.), former Sen. Gary Hart (D-Colo.), former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge (R), McCain’s former chief of staff Mark Salter, founder and president of FedEx Fred Smith, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Vice Chairman of Open Russia Vladimir Kara-Murza, longtime fundraiser Carla Eudy, businessman Stephen Dart and former McCain presidential campaign manager Richard Davis.”

    http://thehill.com/homenews/senate/403893-pallbearers-speakers-announced-for-mccains-dc-memorial-service-and-capitol

