Judge Dismisses all Charges Against 3 Extremists From New Mexico Terror Training Compound…

The sketchy story of the jihadist training compound in New Mexico takes yet another weird turn today. A New Mexico judge dismissed all charges against three suspects tied to a compound where alleged Muslim extremists reportedly trained children to be school shooters.

New Mexico – District Judge Emilio Chavez on Wednesday dismissed charges against three of the five defendants, ruling that authorities violated the state’s “10-day rule.” Child abuse charges against Lucas Morton, Subhannah Wahhaj and Hujrah Wahhaj were dropped because prosecutors missed the 10-day limit for an evidentiary hearing to establish probable cause.

The charges against fellow defendants, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and Jany Leveille, remained. The suspects are accused of holding nearly a dozen children at the compound. The remains of a twelfth child were found on the compound. The suspects were arrested by authorities after an early August raid following a monthslong search investigating the disappearance of Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, a 3-year-boy with severe medical issues who went missing from Georgia in December. Days later, a child’s remains were found on the property. Health officials confirmed earlier this month that the discovered remains were positively identified as the 3-year-old’s. (read more)

