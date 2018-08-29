Judge Dismisses all Charges Against 3 Extremists From New Mexico Terror Training Compound…

The sketchy story of the jihadist training compound in New Mexico takes yet another weird turn today. A New Mexico judge dismissed all charges against three suspects tied to a compound where alleged Muslim extremists reportedly trained children to be school shooters.
New Mexico – District Judge Emilio Chavez on Wednesday dismissed charges against three of the five defendants, ruling that authorities violated the state’s “10-day rule.”
Child abuse charges against Lucas Morton, Subhannah Wahhaj and Hujrah Wahhaj were dropped because prosecutors missed the 10-day limit for an evidentiary hearing to establish probable cause.
The charges against fellow defendants, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and Jany Leveille, remained. The suspects are accused of holding nearly a dozen children at the compound. The remains of a twelfth child were found on the compound.
The suspects were arrested by authorities after an early August raid following a monthslong search investigating the disappearance of Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, a 3-year-boy with severe medical issues who went missing from Georgia in December. Days later, a child’s remains were found on the property.
Health officials confirmed earlier this month that the discovered remains were positively identified as the 3-year-old’s. (read more)
They can still be re-charged, but the prosecutors have to get their act together.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Act together? They should be hung for allowing this to happen! I love and adore my country but the FBI and DOJ are so disgusting and are putting a stain on our entire country.
Our President is literally pouring every ounce of blood in his body for our country. He is MAGA put as long as the DOJ and FBI continue to operate this way, it will never be as great as it should be!
LikeLiked by 7 people
The PC rules of engagement imposed by the Obama termites in our Federal Bureaucracies are eating away at the foundation of America … the rule of … LAW
This. has. got. to. stop.
Sessions!?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Meanwhile, Manafort sits in solitary confinement, Mueller continues his attack on anything Trump with no limits to his power and Hillary and her emails are shared with the Chinese and the Weiner laptop goes unexamined. The liars and leakers run free to wreak more havoc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The FBI just said that Hillary’s email WASN’T hacked by Chinese…
Whew…
You believe them, right?
Right?????
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely sickening!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, it’s a many headed hydra. We are in a looong war for America’s soul. We are winning. We will win. The judiciary and bureaucracy must be swept clean. Per Churchill, never give up, never give up, never give up. MAGA!!!
LikeLike
LikeLike
The place was very likely an FBI asset. I for one do not believe what we are being told about the mass shootings. Note that the FBI was notified by concerned individuals who pointed out the Parkland shooter in Florida as being a threat and they did nothing.
We know that the FBI has been working for the deep state and the democrats who want to ban guns. We now know that they interfered with a presidential election. We now know that they followed this up by trying to remove a duly elected president from office.
With what we now know, would anyone be surprised to find out that they have been behind many of these shootings? How about the obvious cover up in Las Vegas ???
LikeLiked by 3 people
Heard alleged Vegas shooter girlfriend put on mtge app that she worked for FBI. Heard FBI said ya we paid her. Anybody else hear that?
LikeLike
Obviously, they have no intention of doing so. There is no reason they would have done even one of these things — let them go on low bail, destroyed the camp, or dropped charges unless they were involved with some very important people. The fact that they did all three seems proof that there are people in the government or involved with it, doing horrendous things. So what else is new? But if we had a damn AG, it would be his job to protect us by investigating this! Without an AG, we are helpless on so many fronts. It is taxation without representation — worse, it is using our tax money against us — and we should be able to file some sort of class action suit, shouldn’t we? Is there a group — Judiicial Watch, Landmark Legal — anything like that, that gets involved with helping the citizens when something this dangerous happens?
LikeLike
Wow! That’s just FUBAR.
LikeLiked by 5 people
… with EXTREME PC predjudice
LikeLike
Is the judge trying to encourage vigilantism???
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes, he or she or it is.
And in a just world, that vigilantism would be directed at the judge and the prosecutors first.
Then the perpetrators of the crime.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The judge looks like a he but then Michelle Obama resembles a woman – sort of.
LikeLike
Yes, and its not just this case. They are attempting to provoke reaction. The left has fetishized the nationalist terrorist. And if they dont exist, the left will attempt to will them into existence through actions like this.
LikeLike
Excellent point….
LikeLike
This is so crazy—Out nation is bat shit crazy to let this type of injustice
LikeLiked by 5 people
Especially when you read and digest this from the article:
The juveniles were taught how to use firearms, as well as tactical techniques, in order to kill teachers, law enforcement and other institutions they found corrupt.
Do you think the older kids are going to see the light and become good law abiding citizens. I pray they do but my gut tells me we will be hearing from them in the years to come. Justice for the mother and father against the infidels!
LikeLike
Never…
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Sharia” Judge. I am surprise she does not wear hijab.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If the judge is actually islamic, she should be stripped of her hijab and whipped with it. Then stripped of her law license, and whipped with that too.
Then stripped of her citizenship, dragged to the beach, and thrown into the ocean.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hang her from her hijab … plenty of material for a good old fashioned … you know.
LikeLike
Stealth hijab.
Her robe is her hijab in order to taqqiya the infidels
LikeLiked by 2 people
What is truly SICK … is that I have learned all those repulsive terms. Sad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed.
LikeLike
You don’t think that the judge did it with permission or orders from higher up? You could be right, but the first thing I thought was not that it was a rogue judge, but that there were very important, highly- placed people involved.
LikeLike
That judicial decision provides a measurement of what we can do with children, including holding other adults hostage to help us do it. And a dead child in the mix is not a problem.
Of course, we would never get by with that but then, we’re not Moslem so there should be no expectation of getting by with it.
Lawlessness is now our official status: it’s what’s for dinner.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If this were me or you they would have thrown away the key
LikeLike
FEDERAL CHARGES cannot be dismissed by state judges….
Where is Sissy Sessions and the SES sedition team ?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Child abuse charges against Lucas Morton, Subhannah Wahhaj and Hujrah Wahhaj were dropped because prosecutors missed the 10-day limit for an evidentiary hearing to establish probable cause.”
______________________
So with a large group of very young children, out in the desert, without adequate shelter, food or supervision, being trained to mass-murder, wasn’t enough to establish ‘probable cause’ for child abuse?
I guess that depends on what the definition of ‘child abuse’ is now.
We should prosecute the prosecutors for abuse of the Republic.
That’s a ‘chop you up in little pieces and feed you to the alligators’ offense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In another minute … some Federal Workers UNIONISTA will step up to the microphone and claim to not have enough personnel to handle the workload.
LikeLike
Is this American Justice people??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Muzzies sure dont seem to get prosecuted very often here in the states.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or in any other Western nation.
Because the same political-class who brought them here want them to keep doing their job, which is to undermine and subvert the host nations.
And the political-class which has done this should be burned alive, drawn and quartered, keel-hauled, waterboarded and put through a wood-chipper.
The only question is choosing the order to do them in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nope, it’s an IN YOUR FACE, raised middle finger, SCREW YOU America.
From your ‘just us’ system.
Maximum prosecution for white or Christian law abiding citizens who commit even a ‘thought crime’, and no punishment AT ALL for any minority or especially islamic lunatics.
These people cannot be punished severely enough, or fast enough.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, the leftist Obamaites will say! “justice” for all those years that American Christians were riding on their “high horse” … to quote our former Islamist President.
LikeLike
Boy this STINKS! Something rotten is hiding in the wings and we may never know what it is.
(Kind of like the Las Vegas shooting.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
We will know about both eventually, maybe sooner than we expect, because of one reason only.
DJT.
LikeLike
I have little interest in the Kennedy Assaination files … as I do these and other contemporary clusterfkcus
LikeLike
Somethings strange here. If they’re prosecutors they should know full well about any 10 day limit on hearings to establish probable cause. Were they told to screw it up or they just incredibly incompetent?
LikeLiked by 4 people
There is no ‘incompetence’ at this level, it is all malice aforethought and premeditated criminal negligence.
LikeLike
These nuts will be back. The people who plan mass happenings are not going to lose their opportunity to create a happening by throwing them in jail.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s almost time to start planning our own ‘mass happening’.
The targets certainly won’t be random innocent Americans though.
LikeLike
Civilization is dead
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not dead, just under constant attack by what amounts to a tiny fraction of the world population who have a ludicrously disproportionate amount of money obtained by criminal activity.
And they are using it to achieve their own criminal objectives.
Until these bad actors are identified by the proper authorities and made Public Enemy #1 with “Wanted: Dead or Alive” with bounties on their heads, it will continue.
If the above solution is applied, it will stop, all over the world, in about a week.
That is the basic difference between the last 30+ years of global chaos and world peace.
LikeLike
Stinks.
My guess?
Trump hasn’t OK’d false flags.
Intelligence assets are twisting in the wind.
“Hey hey, ho ho, Trump has got to go!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another nail.
Secession? Rebellion? Vigilantes?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep.
Real close.
LikeLike
Curious… Why did the original Judge Backus recuse herself?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because she had an already planned trip to Mecca for the Hajj?
LikeLike
Democrat State.
LikeLike
I am so angry I have no words.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait. What? How can a prosecutor screw up the 10 day rule? They live by it! This smells really bad. Something else is going on here.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That rotten stench you smell isn’t coming from Denmark, either.
LikeLike
“The Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of New Mexico has determined that incoming District Judge Emilio Chavez and Eighth Judicial District Attorney Donald Gallegos abused their subpoena power by issuing subpoenas without judicial or grand jury authority.” Aug 4 2015 http://krtnradio.com/2015/08/04/disciplinary-action-for-incoming-judge/
LikeLike
Just when you thought Trump’s voter base couldn’t get more fired up to vote in the midterms…
LikeLike
Remember Democrats hate America and vote GOP in November!
LikeLike
The only thing that makes sense, IMO, is one or more of these perps is/are tied to Saudi Arabia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Leftists hate America and support its enemies.
LikeLike
Refusing to enter and forcingvthe hand of local law agencies, bulldozing the compound before evidence was collected, allowing anyone to stomp all over the crime scene, not holding for bail, and now dismissing charges. Theyve said its ok to kidnap, kill, neglect, and hold hostage kids for violent purposes kinda like the khmer rouge in the USA. Maybe an extreme example but it is where they would end up.
No wonder these people were smiling.
LikeLike
Meanwhile, it’s just come out that Andrew Cuomo halted the 2015 NYC investigation into Harvey Weinstein sexual assaults after getting a $25,000 donation from Weinstein’s lawyer.
https://splinternews.com/cuomo-suspended-investigation-just-days-after-harvey-we-1828691493
LikeLiked by 1 person