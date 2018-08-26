Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Interviews Darrell Issa on Multiple Subjects…

The overwhelming majority of Sunday political talk-show discussion focuses around the death of UniParty Senator John McCain, etc. There is little value there, and grandma’s rule always applies.
However, Representative Darrell Issa appeared on Sunday Morning with Maria Bartiromo for a discussion on multiple subjects including the DOJ, Robert Mueller, North Korea and ongoing trade reset initiatives with China.
The bad guys already know about “sources and methods” so who exactly are they protecting? Redactions are done solely to CYA.
“Redactions are done solely to CYA”
Yes, I really liked the quip about “the most highly classified thing in D.C. is embarrassment”.
Good line from Issa – the most highly classified thing in Washington is embarrassment.
Embarrassment??????? try corruption.
No, Rep. Issa, Rod Rosenstein does not have to give SC Mueller special instructions dealing with FISC/FISA. Robert Mueller needs to wrap things up and go away. All he is proven is that he and his team are political hacks lacking the responsibility of using their vast prosecutorial powers ethically.
Love Maria during the week and Sunday morning…WWG1WGA
Agreed she is much smarter than she used to come off as when she was on CNBC.
Probably told what to report on. Always well prepared no matter what the topic. As a result Maria challenges and asks the right questions.
Rosenstein already have Mueller license to follow any threads wherever they lead. It is obvious that Mueller is indifferent to any threads that do not lead to Trump, no matter how contrived.
Apologies for poor sentence.
Rep. Issa seems to have a clear perspective on the collusion / corruption scandal, as well as the trade situation.
Maria is zeroing in on Cankles $Million payment for the Dossier as an unreported campaign expense. That’s a real problem for Mueller and Sessions until they bring charges against the perps.
“That’s a real problem for Mueller and Sessions until they bring charges against the perps.”
The wording that Rod Rosenstein’s mandate and instructions was to SC Robert Mueller EXCLUDES Mueller looking at the democratic side for ANYTHING. AG Sessions “recused” himself from anything to do with the 2016 election, or the people involved in it on the democratic side.
“The wording that Rod Rosenstein’s mandate and instructions was to SC Robert Mueller EXCLUDES Mueller looking at the democratic side for ANYTHING. AG Sessions “recused” himself from anything to do with the 2016 election, or the people involved in it on the democratic side.”
If you would like to back this up with a link to a primary document, I’d love to see it.
You can’t though because it’s false. Stop whatever you are doing, acting hysterical, trolling, making things up.
Whatever it it is, just stop. I’m tired of FUD from my team when there is enough already from the other side.
Leave it to Maria to know which topics are worth discussing and which aren’t. McCain’s passing will take care of itself and won’t mean a damn thing soon enough, while DOJ, Robert Mueller, North Korea and ongoing trade reset initiatives with China are topics that must be fixed to make America great again. I’m not a fan of Issa, but at least the discussion was held.
Imo the mueller probe lost credibility more than a year ago by not going after clinton et al for KNOWN crimes by hrc’s own admission and instead going after POTUS and his campaign members on a fishing expedition looking for a crime, ANY crime, to bring down this administration while it ignores the long list of crimes committed by the previous administration.
The end result is a bill to US taxpayers to the tune of $25 MILLION and climbing at a rate of $1.5 MILLION PER MONTH for previously exonerated tax issues that are more than a decade old against a short term campaign manager, a plea deal for an attorney that is about to be disbarred, a ‘hookers on parade’ issue for nuisance payments to women with beyond questionable character who might have allegedly had affairs with POTUS several years before any announcement he would run for office, a dozen indictments against college aged kids in another country that have no way to afford to defend themselves and not subject to extradition, three companies one of whom did not even exist at the time the alleged offenses took place, and some foreign intel officers from another country that will never appear in court.
The entire scenario is beyond ludicrous. It’s a waste of time, waste of money, and a waste of air as well as being perpetrated by individuals that have become completely unhinged in pursuit of their political agenda.
Rachel,
The more unhinged they act, the more their scheme is exposed.
I urge them to go stark raving mad dog; come on lefties do it up right for your hero’s Che, Stalin, Adolf, and Barack.
Come on, you can do it!!
My way of looking at it is that bringing down Trump is a side benefit to the actual mission which is to ensure that Hillary remains free of any responsibility for wrongdoing. The reason for this is simply to keep Obama out of the fray. Any serious investigation will implicate the Obama White House as the actual center of the illegal efforts to eliminate the possibility of Clinton losing the election.
The President is going to have to fire the whole nest of them. Watch the film of Sessions while Issa talks about him. Totally in over his head. Nervous, eyes darting around, I’ve seen so many people like that in my life who just bit off more than they can chew. Sessions did fine as a member of the Senate. He’s not an alpha. He’s not comfortable leading. He doesn’t recognize the rats and weasels around him as rats and weasels. Rosenstein is running rings around him. He should be fired the same day. Chris Wray should be fired that same day. Easy to fix. All the AG would have to do is say anybody redacting non-essential information, instant demotion. 48 hours to produce documents. Failure to comply, instant demotion. Somebody’s got to get tough. Mueller’s operation is totally rogue and has been from the beginning. It needs to end. By whatever mechanism does the job. American can never be great when the DOJ and FBI are this corrupt. Everybody was worried about a trade war? This is just as big. We the People have to go to war with the embeds in the Department of Justice. Yank them out by the roots. I think our President knows this. He find it distasteful, but he.’s man enough for the job.
Forget about demotion. At the level of the people who are stonewalling, why should they be allowed to be demoted for insubordination. That still allows them to receive a government paycheck and ultimately receive a pension. Not a bad deal for someone who isn’t doing their job.
Fire their butts, take away their pensions, and if warranted, carry out an appropriate judicial proceeding. If found guilty, give them a YUGE amount of prison time or a 10 foot drop on a rope snapped taut at the other end.
Mueller and Rosenstein are just stalling to try to get to the mid term elections. They think the dems will take the house and all of this IG stuff and congressional inquiries will go away. What we need to do is motivate the voting base and keep the house. I hope The President goes on a barnstorming tour like he did at the end of the ’16 election to all the states that have rep races that are in play and can motivate the “unseen voters” that he did in the last election.
Why not do just what you said immediately? Trump is going to face Impeachment anyway. At least he could get a DOJ that will show the real corruption and pursue.
“the death of UniParty Senator John McCain”
Disrupted my usual Saturday evening entertainment lineup on FNC (Greg Gutfeld show pre-empted, etc., hence leading to my somewhat controversial post.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/08/25/senator-john-mccain-dies/comment-page-1/#comment-5848386
So that was a perfect opportunity to do other things.
=====================================
“a discussion on multiple subjects”
Unfortunately, other than discussing AG Sessions in some detail , the other subjects were barely touched upon. I noticed that as soon as the subject of the conflicted DAG (Rod Rosenstein’s signing of the one FISA document as well as overseeing the SC), the subject quickly changed to something else.
Can PDT fire Rosenstein?
IMO PDT should give Rosie 48 hours to add to Mueller Probe a new order To investigate Clintons connections to Russians or else it will expose the whole Muellers probe as a ONE sided and a sham
That was the point Issa was trying to make!
Mueller should not be within a thousand miles of any Clinton investigation nor FISA abuse anything. His conflicts of interest are massive even with what he is supposedly working on currently. No more old crooked “righteous” men like Mueller swamp creatures either. Maybe an active federal judge (not old!) on leave of absence who was appointed by a Republican president.
Of course but we need to smoke them out for the fraud they (Mueller) are perpetuating on the nation
what I wish congress or probably more likely Judicial Watch to do is to go to court request access to the 694,000 emails from Wiener laptop.
As well as drag Comey etc before a grand jury to ask about bogus investigation
Judicial Watch is worth more to the American people than a whole train load of Congress
