Bongino on Mueller Inc…

Dan Bongino discusses the DC law firm of Mueller, Sessions and Rosenstein; with some advice to President Trump…. ‘fire them all’.
Advertisements
Dan Bongino discusses the DC law firm of Mueller, Sessions and Rosenstein; with some advice to President Trump…. ‘fire them all’.
Hmmmm?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well firing Mueller would certainly get to the heart of the matter. Why not replace him with Alan Dershowitz.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And Bongino for FBI Director
LikeLiked by 9 people
Sheriff Clark would make an excellent FBI, DOJ director.
LikeLiked by 2 people
yes, Bongino for Gen. Kelly’s position if Kelly want’s to leave.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do admire Sheriff Clark a whole lot. Respect him very much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Put Clark in charge of Civil Rights Division and have him go gonzo on civil rights violations by crooked cops. The conventional boys in blue getting out of control a few times a year. That, and violation of privacy rights for ‘unmasking’ hundreds if not thousands of citizens. And domestic spying. And false affidavits for search warrants. And so on…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not going to happen. Here’s why:
https://www.understandingthethreat.com/islamic-operatives-target-conservatives/
LikeLike
As for educating many regarding the Muslim threat to our country, much stronger & wider voices need to be given to both Brigitte Gabriel & Pamela Geller.
Both of these women are phenomenal! And they need to be heard far & wide.
If the Trump administration is not communicating with these two women — they need to be.
LikeLike
I’ll second that, with Joe DiGenova for Attorney General and Sidney Powell Deputy AG.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I like that blind
LikeLiked by 1 person
TY, me too!
LikeLike
BlindNoLonger, like those picks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
TY
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMHO hell no I would never want to see anyone in that position who is a TV whore, It would be a train wreck.
LikeLike
Alan D. would be a bad choice because his discussions always end with nobody or every is to blame.
I say fire Mueller and end Russia-Russia period and then move on to the real crimes against the Republic that were committed.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Mueller would just be replaced with somebody else and the investigation would go on longer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The new Deputy Attorney General would appoint the new Special Counsel. In theory, it could be a very anti-Dem, anti-Clinton person, who would fire all of Mueller’s lawyers and hire a new set…. who could bust down doors at 3 am of various Dems.
LikeLike
What they need to do Is reclassify the origins of the investigation and that should hopefully dismantle everything. It seems to me the entire thing is based off the dossier which is false which means its all fruit of the poisonous tree. That is criminology 101. But I guess the FBI doesn’t have to follow common law.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Declassify**^^
LikeLiked by 1 person
D., I agree about fruit of the poisonous tree.
LikeLike
I guess that is what is being investigated by the OIG now. But we all know how the last report ended. At least publicly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Poisoned fruit from a tree with no roots. There never should have been a special counsel to look into Trump collusion because there never was a crime… Meanwhile Hillary, DWS, Imran Awan, James Comey, Peter Strzok all committed actual crimes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yup. It’s truly astonishing and breaks my heart seeing America reduces to that. But this country has survived worse times. But also I can’t believe there is nobody in the DOJ and FBI coming out and blowing the whistle. I guess the chain of command is strong but the rule of law isnt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also fruit of poison tree because it merges a counter intel investigation with a criminal investigation. THIS is why they HAD to have the spurious muh russia accusations. In order to be able to include material (poisonous) gathered by counter intel investigative methods which are NOT allowed in criminal investigatiins.
So, fruit from 2poisonous trees, or poisonous with 2 different poisons.
“Doubley -poisonous”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s way too old.
LikeLike
Alan Dershowitz was one of the main reasons OJ Simpson got off. If I need some one to show me where a loophole is than he is the guy. He went along with Johnny Cocrans race card tactic. Interesting that OJ’s best friend and attorney Kardashian refused to defend OJ.
Alan has been good media for President Trump, but he will jump ship to glorify his career in a second.
I say let Trump be Trump! Can any of you get past Local, county, state and federal build restrictions and codes like this man does?
Have faith…
Does our president look stressed?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Umm…….. because Dershowitz is a left winger pretending to be non-partisan?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I mean, I agree, Paul M., he is a left winger, and his whole aims is really to protect B.O. and HRC. and their friends.
LikeLike
I’m not so sure about that. I think his aim is to defend the law as he sees it. He has paid a price for speaking out about this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wasn’t dershowitz a frequent flyer on the LolitaExpress?
http://gawker.com/flight-logs-put-clinton-dershowitz-on-pedophile-billio-1681039971
LikeLike
No. He would never go after Hillary or Obama. Sorry, Theresa, forget that idea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beside don’t they have to pick from the office which appoints the Special Counsel? I remember I was shocked they could only pick from that list, and even more shocked that John McCain’s best buddy was appointed to head that office position!
LikeLike
Well, Blind, the AG needs to clean out that office and start from scratch.
LikeLike
Yeah I guess PDJT needs to fire him to while he’s at it.
LikeLike
I like Dershowitz, and consider him the most honest democrat lawyer, but that’s kind of like saying someone is the most chaste girl in the whorehouse.
I’ve noticed his honesty lessens when it gets closer to actually hurting a democrat. And he voted for Hillary.
IMO he wouldn’t be a good replacement for Mueller.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can’t replace Mueller with Alan Dershowitz. Dershowitz does not want to prosecute any Democrats either.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I like the way this “law firm of Mueller, sessions and rosenstein” is packaged.
Reminiscent of the old “Deery, Cheatham, and Howe” from the old Stooges episodes.
Perfect !
LikeLiked by 11 people
Step #1 in some forthcoming branding?
LikeLike
Spellcheck!!!
“DEWEY, Cheatham, and Howe……”
LikeLiked by 8 people
Nyuk nyuk nyuk!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thought it was Dewey, Cheatham, and Howe (Do we cheat ’em? And how!)
LikeLiked by 7 people
LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
Opposition firm to Bender, Badger and Cajole
LikeLiked by 5 people
Someone once handed me a gag business card that read:
Ben Dover and C. Howitt Fields
Attorneys
LikeLiked by 9 people
LOL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
hahahah LMAO. Good one nim.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I thought it was “Didhe, Cheatham and Howe”?
How about former SCOTUS Justice Kennedy? Not saying I’m FOR, just throwing it out there?
LikeLike
When Brennan says “spill over into the streets”, he means revolt.
We don’t need that.
We don’t need Brennan.
All we need is an Attorney General who will apply one law for all.
Not two justice systems.
One law for all…One Justice applied to All……
One Attorney General who will apply One Law For All Americans.
LikeLiked by 18 people
These obama “folks” – these Brennan/Lynch/Obama “folks” – sure do enjoy calling for their “folks” to uprise, dont they?
LikeLiked by 12 people
They do…ignore them…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, Jane, but make note of them and purge them from our midst, otherwise the infection will spread.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Too trusting that – keep an eye on them just in case
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sessions needs to clean out the Justice Department Ruthlessly. Fast.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Simple and eloquent. And sorely what’s needed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I guess taking away his clearance didn’t silence him after all….
What an evil B*****d ……
LikeLiked by 2 people
If anything “spills over into the streets”, it will be Brennan’s people
LikeLiked by 6 people
They already have – what is Antifa but the paramilitary wing of the Democrat party?
LikeLiked by 10 people
And the Corporate Media is ever there to promote the Progressive Violent behavior and practically cheer them on – then profit off it too. It’s wretched and cruel.
LikeLike
Sessions clearly believes that commission of a crime in furtherance of a political position is a valid and un-defeatable defense. Hence, Hillary and the Clinton Foundation and the dossier cabal all getting a free walk away. I’m really surprised that Sessions has not recused himself from all immigration issues. I understand he once ate in a Mexican restaurant.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brennan was projecting what his future plans are and that he is responsible for what has already been in the streets. I watched live coverage of the riots that caused the Trump rally to be cancel (Chicago?) It was unreal the violence and vandalism these people unleashed!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Seattle’s Resist Collective is openly validated by establishment Dems. It has been that way since the election. Did the Justice Dept delete that part, something about the transfer of power?
Seems that way here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
i think we all, or most of here did…….We watched it here, live.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“When Brennan says “spill over into the streets”, he means revolt.”
No, I think this is the same ploy that has been used for years to scare the people who spend their time shivering like a little nervous poodle.
It’s meant to get the people who are only borderline Trump supporters to think “Oh, maybe if we’re risking bloodshed, Trump should back off a little so we don’t make them mad”
This has been used by the Russians since forever.
Everytime the US talks about putting troops somewhere or building a new submarine, the Russian media does stories about how “this could provoke a major conflict”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very apt observation, Paul M. However, I do remember all the riots and unruly protests of the 60’s, and some of those dangerous commie revolutionaries, nihilists, are still around. Think they need to be rounded up if there is a legal way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, I remember the 60’s well myself. I remember going to LA in August ’65 just as the Watts riots were winding down and all the 105mm howitzers were returning to N. Calif but if you recall, the neighborhoods that they burned were for the most part, their own. Their own housing, grocery stores, hardware, etc.
That type of “warfare” is going to be self limiting as at some point they’re going to want food, shelter, medical and not having it will take away a lot of their motivation. If they spread out too far to get these things, the group thins and their “bravery” drops quickly. As I recall, every riot I’ve ever seen didn’t end when they got their way, it ended when they were tired and lost interest.
LikeLike
“some of those dangerous commie revolutionaries, nihilists, are still around”
LikeLike
I think you’re incorrect.
Brennan is a dangerous man. He would thrill to actual violence.
He really does want “blood in the streets” and actual violence — a REVOLUTION!
It is really unfortunate that Brennan is still given a voice.
(“Unfortunate” is a calm word. The word should really be “tragic”.)
LikeLike
Brennan will not be anywhere near the streets. And he will not feel sorry one bit for the people that get injured that are triggered by him.
LikeLike
Okay Brennan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cool. I didn’t realize there were other videos made of that KO from other angles!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I live in Portland…I wonder who that guy is? Maybe the Portland police will put an end to this now that people are fighting back against the antifa fools.
LikeLike
Don’t know about the overall but in this video it looks like AntiAmerican took a beating in Portland which is suppose to be a AntiAmerican stronghold.
Not that I am for any kind of violance, but they need to be unmasked, disarmed and locked up.
LikeLike
Brennan spied on Congress and then lied about it under oath. There’s nothing more to discuss.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brennan is not a leader- he’s someone’s henchman. Brennan probably Obama’s henchman when he was president and also for Hillary when he though she was going to be president. Hillary also has a penchant for spying:
Wikileaks: Hillary Clinton Ordered Diplomats to Spy on UN re: Guantanamo, HIV, & More
https://bigthink.com/focal-point/wikileaks-hillary-clinton-ordered-diplomats-to-spy-on-un-re-guantanamo-hiv-more
LikeLike
What’s amusing is that the members of the political ideology that he is closest to is the only one that I see – recurringly – taking to the streets and behaving violently.
LikeLike
You are correct, “We don’t need that.”, but clean your rifle anyway.
LikeLike
Rob, I just bought another five cans of Ballistol….just in case. You know you can never be TOO prepared and I wasn’t even a BoyScout.
LikeLike
Brennan was not issuing a warning that violence could happen if Trump and others don’t stop accusing people of crimes, etc. He was blowing a dog whistle to alert hoodlums and commie activists to get ready for some street violence.
Violence is exactly what Brennan wants to happen.
LikeLike
Thing is the swamp is crazy enough to impeach Trump. There is enough republicans that would vote yes no matter what just because they hate trump. I heard a theory that if Trump is impeached then Pence could install Trump as VP then step down making Trump POTUS again lol. Thatd be hilarious.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Do you even know what happens after impeachment?
LikeLike
The exact process? No. But I have a good idea.
LikeLike
Your comment that Pence would become president suggests otherwise
LikeLiked by 1 person
And how so? Enlighten me.
LikeLike
Bill Clinton was impeached. Have you ever heard of President Gore?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He wasn’t convicted tough guy. Obviously im talking about if Trump is convicted. But your need to try to correct someone shows a lot about you.
LikeLike
It’s not obvious – you said impeachment
” if Trump were impeached then Pence …”
LikeLike
The answer is one Google search away.
LikeLike
Yeah right like Snopes so the arbiter of truth
LikeLike
O.K. BOTH of YOU…..milktrader and D…..STOP IT NOW! Take it over the the Presidential Thread, and STAY ON TOPIC OF THIS THREAD!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Stop shouting please. The Rosenstein Mueller lazy Sessions club has everything to do with impeachment.
LikeLike
I don’t know who the hell came up with this childish concept that caps are shouting, but it is infantile, stupid, and uncalled for, but I guarantee you it was snowflake-type of liberal. They are just letters on a page, and if you get the idea that the person is emotionally involved with the subject from the use of caps, that’s just fine.
Typing doesn’t really allow much for expressing different emotions, but the caps at least fill in some of the gaps in communication.
LikeLike
You tell ’em, Big Mama! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder who Mike Pence would pick? Who is he close to? Paul Ryan? I really doubt he would be able or willing to choose Trump.
LikeLike
Yeah I doubt he would pick Trump but in theory it would be awesome if it came to that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What would it take for Pence to become president apart from Trump dying? Hint: impeachment isn’t it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President resigns
LikeLike
Yes, I don’t see that happening but there is something that could happen that is outside his control… And the likelihood of it occurring is close to Nil.
LikeLike
If the House votes by a simple majority to impeach, it is sent to the Senate for trial.
The Senate selects a panel with a prosecutor and puts the President on trial. After the trial the Senate votes. If a 2/3 majority find him guilty, he is removed from office.
Otherwise, there are specific procedures (25th Amendment) for removing a president who is found to be “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office”.
This strategy has been the subject of frequenty published “wet dream” musings of the Leftwing (MSM) media punditry and Academia. That’s all it will continue to be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for some sanity!
LikeLike
Your intellectual superiority has me hanging on the edge here please tell me!
LikeLike
Donald Trump is not wired to be second in command.
LikeLike
If Trump is impeached, he stays right where he’s at. Unless…………. (go look it up)
If Trump is removed from office (which is a whole ‘nother story) Pence does not get to choose all by himself who becomes veep.
Did you know that Bill Clinton was impeached?
And so many people still think we live in a democracy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why wouldn’t pence get to pick his VP? And let me be clear I’m talking about if Trump is convicted after he is impeached by the house. So nobody else needs to heroicly come in and try to correct me.
LikeLike
https://constitution.findlaw.com/amendment25.html
https://www.factcheck.org/2008/04/replacing-the-vice-president/
When the position of vice president becomes vacant, the 25th Amendment states:
25th Amendment: Whenever there is a vacancy in the office of the Vice President, the President shall nominate a Vice President who shall take office upon confirmation by a majority vote of both Houses of Congress.
LikeLike
Case in point, when Gerald Ford became the President upon the resignation of Richard Nixon…. itself, after the resignation of Spiro Agnew.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Chief Justice of the Supreme Court is the presiding judge in the Senate I think. All 3 branches get in on the act.
LikeLike
That’s when we spill into the streets, to use a common refrain from the dummycrats. The difference being we are the doers not the takers. We’ll get up before the sun, not around noonish, we’ll catch them before they get their little black outfits and bandannas on. I would recon that there are enough politicians who would rather not tempt fate, but they’ve proven to be quite stupid, we’ll see.
LikeLike
Brennan has just called for action! Sending up the Hail Mary to Val Jar and Hussein to assist. He can’t do it any other way because he knows he’s being monitored probably, so what better way to call out the dawgs, than during his appearance on Maher’s show.
I have no idea what’s about to happen, but I hope whatever President Trump does..He let’s hell rain down on these POS!!!
Never in my life would I have dreamed that a former CIA director would go on National TV and act this way. Thanks Obama.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brennen should have been arrested long ago. But, Sessions has allowed this cancer to spread to where it has become uncontrollable at this point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brennan spied on Congress and then lied about it under oath. Game over.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I didn’t say it but, until proven otherwise, this pretty well sums up my thoughts on Sessions:
Jeff Sessions couldn’t even get jail time for Imran Awan in the largest espionage, racketeering, money laundering, conspiracy, and theft ring ever to hit Congress. He’s a total joke. He’s the Jimmy Carter of attorney generals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/exclusive-james-comeys-leaker-friend-guess-who-his-neighbor-is/ This is “impeachment for dummies” posted over at pj media
LikeLike
What a small world!
LikeLike
For those of you worried about the improbable, the 25th Amendment to the Constitution covers it:
https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/amendmentxxv
VP becomes P immediately. New President nominates new VP which needs both Houses of Congress to confirm. Nominating a removed President for VP is unclear. At a minumum the removed President would have to be pardoned first.
Ok enough of the academic exercise. With the need for 67 votes in the Senate it is “not gonna happen, folks”
LikeLike
The call by the Democrats for impeachment is just a means (whistle call) to rile up their base. Nothing more.
Their base — clueless as they are — really have NO idea what impeachment really means, let alone how it actually works.
Case in point. President William Jefferson Clinton WAS impeached. Ding, ding, ding.
Yet, he still continued to be the President of the USA afterwards.
Imagine that.
(Honestly, no Democrat will tell them the truth — that this is all hogwash.)
LikeLike
I thought Mark Levin had an interesting take. First, Mueller is not investigating a suspected crime–collusion is not a crime–and such is required for a valid appointment. Next, he cannot indict a sitting President per Justice Dept. rulings. Finally, he is utilizing the full weight of the Justice Department to prepare a report for the POLITICAL purpose of impeachment, which is not authorized under the Special Counsel statute. Finally, he is acting as a principal officer of the US in contravention of the Constitution. All of these seem like sound arguments and I wish that Giuliani or someone (House Intelligence Committee?) would seek a declaratory judgment.
Brennan has engaged in sedition and, possibly, treason (he has aided and abetted Russia in their efforts to disrupt the US system of government). Convene a grand jury and indict him then let’s see what he has to say.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mark also says, maybe not in the segment you discuss, that Special Counsel is unconstitutional as it usurps the power of the presidency.
Remember also that the use of impeachment in is totally political. Wether removal is successful or not the political ramifications can be damaging to the impeached and their party.
LikeLike
Dan Bongino is right. President Trump will fire them when he thinks that it should happen. ‘not before or not after’. President Trumps has been tweeting about how in depth this is, so I would bet it will be done when it has the most effective value for the midterms. Have a good day people…:}}
LikeLiked by 1 person
All the TV pundits are saying that if President Trump fires AG Sessions he will be stuck with Rosenstein. Why? Why not fire Rosenstein first ? Who is behind Rosenstein to step up? Isn’t there one good man in leadership at Justice? One is all we need to be acting AG. Fire the rest.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just keep firing.
That’s why we hired him: keep firing and hiring until we’ve got responsibilty, accountability and legality.
I’m up for the circus – I bet most other Americans are as well.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Definitely up for it. Gimme a solid month of 7-day-a-week heads rolling and at the end of that month, I’ll still be thirsty.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes. It’s time. Make it big, spectacular. Explain to the people why you’re doing it. Enough of playing the piñata.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly, clean house.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m down with that illinois.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yea just demote him to an office in the middle of nowhere first and move up from outside the swamp.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good idea. Transfer Rosenstein to Boise and see what happens.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hey……transfer him to YOUR state!
LikeLike
How about Wyoming…then have Dick Cheney take him on a hunting trip……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol. not Florida! Maybe Nome AK would be more to his liking.
LikeLike
Great idea. Bring in Mulvaney for temporary Deputy AG. He is already confirmed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is there? At Justice. One good man?
LikeLiked by 2 people
One would hope, but you’re right, it seems unlikely at this point.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Super Elite, DoJ’s institutional culture is pathological. Good people would be tagged and run out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s going to either take the Military to step in or citizens to rise up and take back the country. Baring that, the odds are stacked against Trump.
LikeLike
Alicia…i don’t believe the odds are ever stacked against Trump.
I don’t think he’s Superman, but, y’know, he always manages to come out on top.
LikeLike
Brennan is in crisis, the whole Coup d’etat Contre Trump is in crisis, and the MSM is missing out on the story of the last two centuries because they are blinded by their own Leftist delusions.
The Story of an Attempted Coup by the Deep State Democrats: what sort of journalist would not want to be the one exposing that to the world?
But the story continues to languish: agreed, it is complex, but is hardly a Gordian knot. The pen of the press is supposed to be the sword cutting the Gordian knots of deceit, treachery, and treason.
As it is, websites like this must piece things together to a tiny elite. The delusional Left wing controls the presses, and the presses of Leftist Fantasy will not be stopped for anything, not even the truth.
LikeLiked by 10 people
They are missing out because they are ignoring – trying to bury the story.
Because they are criminally complicit.
LikeLiked by 10 people
They are the story.
LikeLiked by 5 people
👍👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
They don’t because they are part of the coup. They are calling for impeachment every day they lie about everything else, they should lose protections and go to jail with the rest and if no one get prosecuted I hope god is ready to make them pay and if not god a patriot with nothing to lose.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ausonius,
I am guessing you did not read previous article from Sundance today.
MSM is not missing out, they are one of the co-conspirators. I am in agreement with Sundance’s analysis. Not that anybody cares, but I would be surprised if I am not the only one who agrees with Sundance’s analysis and conclusion.
Bottom line, come November, it is on us now to ensure MAGA victory or else all the slings and arrows our Lion is enduring for past more than two years will be for nothing.
LikeLiked by 4 people
In fact I did read it, which is what I have found so incredible now for months! They stick with the delusion, when one of them could become the Horace Greeley or the William Lloyd Garrison of the 21st century by cogently exposing the coup d’etat in a major newspaper or television network.
Fantasy and Leftist lunacy conquer the Truth in their case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The MSM has been the co-conspirator for many years as Sundance has pointed out for years. Almost anyone should see it now.
LikeLike
Sundance has already written the story of the Coup. It’s all revealed right here at the CTH.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ausonius,it Is amazing that some journalist Doesn’t step up and expose it, if for no other reason than a self-interested one–to go down in history as The One Who Dared–but the cabal is so controlled and complicit and wicked–afraid I don’t see it happening.
LikeLike
Every time one of these wind-up idiots like Brennan state, “the President is dividing the country”, they never say how or cite anything he has said. That is always my first question when that statement is made in the course of a discussion or argument. The answer is the same as always, a blank stare.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Notice how he is sending out his S.O.S to members of the Republican Party…hahaha!
Why would he ask them to stop PT..because it’s always worked so well for the Dems in the past, that’s why!
The good old GOP has always been there for their light minded travelers when they needed them to get rid of someone or something in the past.
We shall see if any answer the call now, then we know who to target in the primaries. Brennan may be all alone on that little “I’m goin down” island.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They know Trump is not dividing the country. They say that for the idiots that are easily swayed. They know exactly what they are doing. Staging a coup. And Sundance is correct the media is complicit. As guilty as Brennen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The President IS dividing the country
On the one side we have lucid and sensible patriots
On the other side we have irrational, histrionic, Lefty traitors and anarchists
If PresTrump is not doing the “dividing”, he’s at very least doing the “revealing”
LikeLike
Amen and Amen Nim!!! Preach on.
LikeLike
Good article here….https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/08/americas_two_parties_traitors_and_patriots_comments.html#disqus_thread
LikeLiked by 3 people
Strongly recommend reading this!
This is an excellent in-your-face argument against inaction, and for immediate action against the felonious cabal who have and are still committing treason against this country.
That you John Doe for posting this!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Read that article this morning – excellent piece.
LikeLike
STATE OF N.Y. GOAL; Destroy PDJT Business Empire and Imprison his family.
(allegedly planned by Clinton’s, globalist, elitist and criminals)
Trump Business Empire wrote off an approximate 1-Billion dollars business expense 10 years ago legally. Trump Business Enterprise (almost all of 500 entities) went through IRS audits for the past 15 years and it was not reversed or challenged because the write-off was according to tax accounting law. Now they want to go back and find a technical argument and reverse the 1-Billion-dollar write-off. The interest on the reversal would be enough to wipe out the Trump Business Enterprise.
They are now trying to press charges on PDJT family members and many who has worked for the Trump Organization in the State of New York. This is Prearranged so PDJT would not have the power to pardon.
The Globalist/Elitist doesn’t just want PDJT not to be President, they want to destroy him; they want to set an example to ensure no one challenges the New World Order again.
Do “NOT WORRY” about PDJT and Family.
If you were skydiving from an airplane; you will always pull the ripcord to open the parachute to save yourself (automatic).
PDJT will not allow himself or his family to be destroyed; he will press Nuclear Criminal Code Button and destroy them all (automatic).
And save the Constitution and the United States
Have faith and believe in PDJT
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have a very big house, they can ALL move in with the JoDs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Appreciated by PDJT…doesn’t need a 2nd insurance policy since the Criminal Code is 100% guaranteed to destroy all of them. You surely must have a BIG HOUSE!
LikeLike
Brennan just made a threat as far as I am concerned. I am so tired of organized professional protesting. it is disingenuous, tied and boring. Just like the boy who cried wolf. They have cried wolf so many times, that people are starting to wake up and truly walk away.
LikeLiked by 8 people
he’s a bolshevik, that’s what they do. I’d say our AG has grounds to arrest this guy for instigating a riot. Jeff?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brennan spied on Congress and then lied about it under oath. He’s a traitor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why is this going on in a nation of somewhat sensible people? It is not hard to see the insanity that is gripping the People.
Mulehead is a test of us to fight evil in the world. pray for our President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The U.S. is in a state of Anarchy at this moment. There is no law and order. To show you how powerful they are they have silenced Assange. They have the power to influence other countries. The odds are stacked against the White House. They need a miracle and I am having a tough time figuring out where that will be coming from.
LikeLike
The good thing is Alicia, that PDJT always has a plan! He is smart, slick as owl sh*t, and can out maneuver the Left at any given moment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The globalist big donors, the leaders of the rat party, and the MSM are responsible for this. They are the ones guilty of trying to overturn an election by criminal means.
LikeLike
The only people in crisis are the histrionic libs like Brennan.. Dude needs to take some Xanax or something. Maybe the problem is low T.
LikeLiked by 8 people
snicker, covfefe9999!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Loretta Lynch we need more blood in the streets video
(She was already scared in June 2017)
The criminals needs a physical civil war…they think their only hope of not going to prison. Good luck with that!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s one fugly woman. The question arises again: Are liberal women ugly because they’re liberals. or liberals because they’re ugly???
LikeLiked by 3 people
When watching the video in June 2017, I was in shocked that a retired Attorney General would want an actual physical civil war…IMO- there is much Lynch did and she is really scared…the look on her face shows this.
I realized at that moment a physical civil war is like their insurance policy to hopefully save themselves…smoke and mirrors.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Time to scramble the Obamaphones.
LikeLike
Yes! It is time for everything to happen…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Demon infestation makes you physically repulsive. Look at most Dem talking heads/politicians and draw your own conclusions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
See #24 of Rush Limbaugh’s “First 35 Undeniable Truths Of Life”.
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/americas-anchorman/35undeniabletruthsoflife/
LikeLike
Excellent List! Never seen this list before…Thank You!
LikeLike
Glad you enjoy! I bought both of his books in hardback when they were first published, and read them many times through.
LikeLike
Please treepers stop conflating impeachment with removal from office.
It is odious, ill-informed and more than a little annoying
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whatever happens Trump finishes 2 terms.
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS is playing a long game letting everything drip slowly but at some point he has to pull the trigger.
It is frustrating waiting, but, “never distract an enemy when he is destroying himself”.
Nevertheless a call will have to be made on this and I believe it should be sooner rather than later.
Who knows what the flow of revelations and actions will be but I think he needs to:
Fully declassify all FISA and other relevant info.
Fire Mueller, Rosenstein and Sessions (unless Sessions really is a white hat and up to something constructive behind the scenes)
Appoint a Second Special Counsel to fully investigate Obama, Hillary, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know or really understand how it all works, so just asking. Has there been a timing in waiting to get someone of choice into 3rd place at DOJ, before removing or impeaching RR. Also Ohr’s testimony timed to beginning of Sept to act as trigger for RR oust??
Rachel brand was 3rd in charge at DOJ – resigned about mid Feb 2018. Brand’s temporary successor as the “acting” associate attorney general was her principal deputy, Jesse Panuccio. Does the below have anything to do with who can firstly be placed into DOJ 3rd position i.e. to move into RRs position if he is removed around mid Sept? (i.e. 210 days after Rand resigned.)
The Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998 is a United States law that requires the executive branch departments and agencies to report to Congress and Government Accountability Office (GAO) information about the temporary filling of vacant executive agency positions that require presidential appointment with Senate confirmation. The act requires the Comptroller General report to specified congressional committees, the president, and the Office of Personnel Management if an acting officer is determined to be serving longer than the 210 days (including applicable exceptions established by the act).[1]
Criticism of Act: The act encroaches on the president’s ability to nominate and control subordinate executive officers. It obligates each agency head to report any vacancy, temporary appointment, or official nomination directly and immediately to Congress, without clearance from the President. (Thus PDJT had to wait out the 210days??)
Who would take 3rd position – to take over after RR and oversee witch hunt. Is Ezra Cohen – Watnick qualified or someone else? PDJT already has a plan, of that we can be sure.
LikeLike
Rosenstein, Mueller, et al. will soon find themselves residing in Guantanamo, Cuba hosted by the U.S. Military awaiting a military tribunal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gitmo is too nice a place for those rat-bastard God Damned Commies! Drop their traitorous asses into Alcatraz with some date-expired mre’s and 100 grit sandpaper for their, uh, sanitary needs.
LikeLike
The Big Guy’s got this. He knows what he can do and when the time is right he will ensnare the criminals. His powers are immense, and he knows this as well as the swamp. It’s gonna get wild.
LikeLiked by 1 person
my advice
fire Mueller and Rod Rosenstein the day after the mid terms.
let all hell break.
LikeLike
more of MY advice
unredact every FBI criminal document
the day after Kavanaugh is confirmed and Manafort’s 2nd trial is concluded
Pardon Manafort the day before Thanksgiving
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed. Ditto for the Manafort Federal trial. He should also have the NY case dropped since Mueller was not properly installed.
LikeLike
I commented about this on another Sundance post, but all my comments are awaiting moderation (WordPress is a nightmare – 5 days now with this problem – same will happen with this comment – ugh).
Who only speaks Russian? From what I’ve read, Natalia Veselnitskaya only speaks Russian and/or is not fluent in English. Doubt that Glenn Simpson speaks Russian, yet he met with her before and after the Trump Tower meeting. I saw reports that there were two (2) interpreters at the Trump Tower meeting (by mistake). No way Don Jr., Manafort or Kushner, etc., could actually and honestly testify to anything Natalia or any other Russian said, as they DON’T SPEAK RUSSIAN.
Who are the interpreters? Does Christopher Steele speak Russian? We know Nellie Ohr speaks Russian. Do the Russians in Hillary’s dossier speak English? LANGUAGE IS KEY to unlocking and exposing some of this!!!
LikeLike
Rinat Akhemisian (misspelled last name, did not misspell first name is your key.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
akhmetshin I was pretty close 🙂
LikeLike
https://www.theepochtimes.com/is-rinat-akhmetshin-the-former-russian-intelligence-officer-who-was-a-source-for-the-steele-dossier_2627738.html
Good place to start reading up on this guy.
LikeLike
Reliable resources know
cannot impeach a POTUS for anything before being in office and has to be HIGH CRIME.
Clinton and Nixon were in office when they lied
Removal requires 2/3 of Senate and will Never NEVER never happen.
Pence is next in line that makes them really angry.
LikeLike
Fire Jeff Sessions ???
Really ?
Former agent Bongino must not be aware of the secret cabal that exists between the Trump administration & Attorney General Sessions.
Both he & Senator Graham are going to be really surprised when the trap is sprung… sometime.
LikeLike
stop that nonsense already
LikeLike
I thought Dan Bongino’s response in the video to Brennan’s “spill into the streets” statement was so level-headed and brilliant I had to transcribe it:
“You know Ed what really bothers me about that, I have to tell you I think that sound there is even worse than his treason talk. Spill into the streets? Are you serious? This is a constitutional republic, OK? We do our damage in the voting booth. We don’t spill it into the streets and start attacking our neighbors. This is not a violent country. We don’t do that. Why would you even say something like that?”
– Dan Bongino
LikeLiked by 3 people
The real crisis they are concerned about….. is black support of Trump hitting and staying above 25%. They are truly scared.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree gerk. i think it would be cool of the President to hold a rally in a predominately black district in some large city. The fake news has called him on that during the campaign.
He’s excellent at being spontaneous. I don’t think if he had a Q & A with the audience he would have any trouble at all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen..their scared that blue wave is no where in sight. They’ve lost the message!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve asked this question over a month ago and I’ll ask it again. As a preface I should say I found this gem site just before the election and I have the highest regard for Sundance and many of the “older’ contributors who were posting here back then. My question is, ” WHERE IS BILL PRIESTAP?” Sundance told us he was Head of Counter-Intelligence and would have known pretty much everything that was going on within the Clinton investigation. He was supposedly on Nunes list to be questioned but it never happened. Please help me understand why he is an ANAMOLY!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thought he was questioned. In closed door meeting.
LikeLike
TT, You are correct. I went back and searched here and saw SD’s article on it and it was indeed closed door. Early July 2108. So……..why hasn’t anything leaked out about that meeting? It must have been very interesting. I don’t think SD has posted anything else since then regarding E.W. Bill P. Oh how I wish I was a little fly….on that wall. I guess it will all come out sometime and I think sometime is getting close. At least I pray that it is. #MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
I asked that earlier. Saw no responses to it.
LikeLike
No Reason to fire any of them.
Bring Mueller, Rosenstein, and Sessions to the White House.
Rosenstein and Sessions show up. Mueller may think he doesn’t have to.
When they get there tell them that the meeting is top secret. Failure to be forthright in answering questions will be voluntary resignation , leaving before being dismissed will be resignation. And leaking will result in 3:00am no-knock raids on you, your friends, and entire family to ‘two hops’.
If Mueller is a no-show US Marshalls will be securing the SC offices and escourting them all out at this time the first order of business will be directing Sessions tell Rosenstein to terminate Mueller for insubordination. (this would obviously have to wait until the meeting is over)
Then start grilling them on EVERYTHING.
When the meeting is over hand Rosenstein a phone with Mueller on hold to fire him.
Then pause in front of breaking news, CNN –
“Just in – Mueller, Rosenstein, and Sessions have resigned today. The are expected to leave the WH any moment now. The only statement by the WH is that they were meeting to discuss fiscal inconsistencies in the DoJ and alleged false statements from the DoJ regarding expenditures of tens of millions of dollars and that the three have taken direct personal responsibility.
Because, they will lie.
.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was talking about firing Muller, Sessions, and Rosenstein in his podcast. He is saying that impeachment is baked into the cake, and better to fire everyone involved now than allow this witch hunt to continue hurting even more people who had the temerity to work with Trump, either in his campaign, or as part of his administration.
I think he’s right, too. I’d have fired everyone involved last year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hindsight is usually 20/20, but not always.
Even Sundance was looking down a different track last year. He was sure Sessions was a white hat and that, at one time, even Rosenstein and Wray were possibly working covertly for the good side. And that Strzok, Page and Preistap were singing and cooperating. And he and we had strong faith the OIG Horowitz would uncover all the crimes and recommend multiple people for criminal prosecution.
A lot has been learned & revealed since last year.
IMHO, to suggest the President have “fired everyone last year” is to reveal a reactionary approach that would have resulted in major political fallout and cost the President huge political capital. It would quite probably have precluded any further cooperation from Congress such as the tax cut bill.
Again, a lot has been learned & revealed since last year. What are hard justifications for firings now were mostly unknown or unverified last year.
IMO, PDJT has an action plan in place and is executing it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Counter Puncher-in-Chief.
LikeLike
Just when the Depth and breadth of this mess became nearly obvious and tweets about Sessions- we had the Q anon trust the plan pop up along with trolls everywhere pushing to trust Sessions. That’s when many including Sundance stick with trusting Sessions and paralysis due to the dissonance. It took a lot of organization and understanding IG the conservative mindset to pull off the Q anon disinformation campaigner the point PTrumps tweets complaining about Sessions were interpreted at 3D chess maneuver. We’re being played by professionals who know how to do disinformation – intended to confuse and induce paralysis.
LikeLike
I would argue that Sundance did his own investigations and analyses based on the high volumes of background, quotes, links, and rationally, logically explained conclusions that SD presented in every one of his articles. I did not see evidence that he incorporated any Q quotes to form his conclusions.
LikeLike
Yes, because according to the union rules it takes over a year to fire someone because of all the appeals they can do. So most never end up fired but demoted or moved to a different job.
LikeLike
Some have been crying for months now for the President to declassify the documents. There is a reason why they have not yet done so. In a democracy you must build public support. The Trump Administration has been allowing time for more and more voters to get up to speed on what has happened and what is now happening. The traditional time to drop a bomb like this would be just before Labor Day so that people can discuss what is revealed in the backyard over the grill. Sizzle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We give him November 6th and he will do what needs to be done on November 7. And for the glass half full folks (I kinda sorta am one hoping for the best and our VSG knows everything, really nothing we can do other than vote), maybe Dan is helping put more space between POTUS and Sessions for optics.
LikeLike
Dan Bongino is saying what many of us feel; fire them all; shut it down. However, there has to be a reason POTUS has not declassified all of the information so far. I don’t know the reason. I would bring in the cleaner, Mick Mulvaney to head the DOJ if I could.
LikeLiked by 1 person
missilemom – I imagine that PDJT is into some contingency action planning and is making sure of all possible outcomes and unintended consequences of any actions he authorizes. I don’t see him as someone who would ever shoot from the hip on matters of such extensive importance and impact. And remember, he reportedly always solicits a range of opinion on his ideas from trusted advisors, both pro and con.
LikeLike
BREAKING: John McCain, American statesman and POW survivor, has died at age 81.
http://NBCNews.com
LikeLiked by 3 people
Now he can join his buddy Ted. Bye!
LikeLike
. . . his legacy just as shitty as his petty character.
LikeLike
R.I.P.
Our peace, too.
LikeLike
“Brennan Warns America Is ‘In Crisis'”
America thinks Brennan is in crisis. Kinda’ permanently.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump should do any DOJ firing and open investigations on September 6. It will be 60 days before the election and all DOJ employees will be banned from talking about it until after the election,
LikeLike
In a normally functioning government/political atmosphere I can agree.
But now I’m not so sure they’d honor that 60 day rule, nor would the eneMedia.
LikeLike
Brannon didn’t see it coming. His “deep state sources” either didn’t pass on the information (cut him loose) or were blind to it. I notice that few of you see the importance of “his blindness” to this. Something very big has quitely happened behind the veil. For an ex CIA director to not get wind of something that big is the story. Something has shifted that we can’t see. When you add the fake plea deal days later… I bet Bigly it’s Huge.
LikeLike
You could be correct Darren!
LikeLike
Mark Levin just said on Fox that a President CAN’T be impeached for anything done PRIOR to becoming President…
If true, then all of this Cohen/Pecker stuff is nothing more than: (1) a /Deep State/Media ruse to impact opinion polls and the Midterm elections and (2) perhaps also an effort to get PDJT to fire these jackals prematurely…something that could also impact the Midterms and later be used as a basis for impeachment.
So it’s all about the Midterms.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When Trump does pick up the phone and says, it’s on, I trust he will have marshalls and other friendlies everywhere for the inevitable. That right there is a huge task to do on the secret too. Getting all the trusted people in place. Maybe Adm Rogers is helping behind the scenes get things organized.
LikeLike
Dan Bongino . . . an Eeyore, a troll, somebody who shows no trust in the President.
Next, please!
LikeLike
Treason, Mueller, Sessions, FBI, and on and on are sideshows and distractions compared to the UniParty, the globalists, the deep state, the administrative state, and an ignorant electorate fed by CNN and Limbaugh.
Trump either understands this or he doesn’t or he gave up.
LikeLike
Soon the Sessionistas will call Sundance a troll
LikeLike
Sundance has this annoying, pesky habit of going where the facts take him, rather than engaging in Waco-like fanaticism, replete with blind emotionalism and infected by wishful thinking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
John McCain died, per the WP
LikeLike
I saw that. Maybe now the documents can be released unredacted. Maybe they have been holding em cause McCain’s name is in there, and they wanted to wait til he passed.
LikeLike
Just when you believe things couldn’t get any stanger, the ACLU (who hate the 2nd amendment) files an amicus brief on behalf of the NRA (who the ACLU also hates) against Andrew Cuomo who has tried to destroy the NRA in NY by leaning on banks and insurance that do business with them.
LikeLike
I’ve been dismissing the idea that the president and his AG are secretly working together.
But this afternoon I watched Operation Mincemeat on youtube. Operation Mincemeat was a WWII deception manufactured by the Brits to fool the nazis. It really happened.
Maybe now I’ll allow for at least the possibility that the president and AG might be secretly working together
LikeLike