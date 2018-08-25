Bongino on Mueller Inc…

Posted on August 25, 2018 by

Dan Bongino discusses the DC law firm of Mueller, Sessions and Rosenstein; with some advice to President Trump…. ‘fire them all’.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Dept Of Justice, FBI, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

231 Responses to Bongino on Mueller Inc…

  1. DanO64 says:
    August 25, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Hmmmm?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. theresanne says:
    August 25, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    Well firing Mueller would certainly get to the heart of the matter. Why not replace him with Alan Dershowitz.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. lastinillinois says:
    August 25, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    I like the way this “law firm of Mueller, sessions and rosenstein” is packaged.

    Reminiscent of the old “Deery, Cheatham, and Howe” from the old Stooges episodes.

    Perfect !

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. Jane Smith says:
    August 25, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    When Brennan says “spill over into the streets”, he means revolt.
    We don’t need that.
    We don’t need Brennan.
    All we need is an Attorney General who will apply one law for all.
    Not two justice systems.
    One law for all…One Justice applied to All……
    One Attorney General who will apply One Law For All Americans.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      August 25, 2018 at 6:31 pm

      These obama “folks” – these Brennan/Lynch/Obama “folks” – sure do enjoy calling for their “folks” to uprise, dont they?

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
    • SalixVeridi says:
      August 25, 2018 at 6:32 pm

      Simple and eloquent. And sorely what’s needed.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • MM says:
      August 25, 2018 at 6:33 pm

      I guess taking away his clearance didn’t silence him after all….
      What an evil B*****d ……

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Jeff Webb says:
      August 25, 2018 at 6:36 pm

      If anything “spills over into the streets”, it will be Brennan’s people

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • jnearen says:
      August 25, 2018 at 6:38 pm

      Sessions clearly believes that commission of a crime in furtherance of a political position is a valid and un-defeatable defense. Hence, Hillary and the Clinton Foundation and the dossier cabal all getting a free walk away. I’m really surprised that Sessions has not recused himself from all immigration issues. I understand he once ate in a Mexican restaurant.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • jmclever says:
      August 25, 2018 at 6:46 pm

      Brennan was projecting what his future plans are and that he is responsible for what has already been in the streets. I watched live coverage of the riots that caused the Trump rally to be cancel (Chicago?) It was unreal the violence and vandalism these people unleashed!

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • PaulM says:
      August 25, 2018 at 7:12 pm

      “When Brennan says “spill over into the streets”, he means revolt.”
      No, I think this is the same ploy that has been used for years to scare the people who spend their time shivering like a little nervous poodle.
      It’s meant to get the people who are only borderline Trump supporters to think “Oh, maybe if we’re risking bloodshed, Trump should back off a little so we don’t make them mad”
      This has been used by the Russians since forever.
      Everytime the US talks about putting troops somewhere or building a new submarine, the Russian media does stories about how “this could provoke a major conflict”.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • singular says:
        August 25, 2018 at 7:46 pm

        Very apt observation, Paul M. However, I do remember all the riots and unruly protests of the 60’s, and some of those dangerous commie revolutionaries, nihilists, are still around. Think they need to be rounded up if there is a legal way.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • PaulM says:
          August 25, 2018 at 8:18 pm

          Yeah, I remember the 60’s well myself. I remember going to LA in August ’65 just as the Watts riots were winding down and all the 105mm howitzers were returning to N. Calif but if you recall, the neighborhoods that they burned were for the most part, their own. Their own housing, grocery stores, hardware, etc.
          That type of “warfare” is going to be self limiting as at some point they’re going to want food, shelter, medical and not having it will take away a lot of their motivation. If they spread out too far to get these things, the group thins and their “bravery” drops quickly. As I recall, every riot I’ve ever seen didn’t end when they got their way, it ended when they were tired and lost interest.

          Like

          Reply
        • Curry Worsham says:
          August 25, 2018 at 9:12 pm

          “some of those dangerous commie revolutionaries, nihilists, are still around”

          Like

          Reply
      • Liberty Forge says:
        August 25, 2018 at 9:13 pm

        I think you’re incorrect.

        Brennan is a dangerous man. He would thrill to actual violence.

        He really does want “blood in the streets” and actual violence — a REVOLUTION!

        It is really unfortunate that Brennan is still given a voice.

        (“Unfortunate” is a calm word. The word should really be “tragic”.)

        Like

        Reply
    • Alicia Chavetz says:
      August 25, 2018 at 7:35 pm

      Brennan will not be anywhere near the streets. And he will not feel sorry one bit for the people that get injured that are triggered by him.

      Like

      Reply
    • JMC says:
      August 25, 2018 at 7:44 pm

      Brennan spied on Congress and then lied about it under oath. There’s nothing more to discuss.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Kris Langley says:
      August 25, 2018 at 7:52 pm

      What’s amusing is that the members of the political ideology that he is closest to is the only one that I see – recurringly – taking to the streets and behaving violently.

      Like

      Reply
    • RobInPA says:
      August 25, 2018 at 8:03 pm

      You are correct, “We don’t need that.”, but clean your rifle anyway.

      Like

      Reply
      • Daniel M. Camac says:
        August 25, 2018 at 8:30 pm

        Rob, I just bought another five cans of Ballistol….just in case. You know you can never be TOO prepared and I wasn’t even a BoyScout.

        Like

        Reply
    • RICHARD CANARY says:
      August 25, 2018 at 8:52 pm

      Brennan was not issuing a warning that violence could happen if Trump and others don’t stop accusing people of crimes, etc. He was blowing a dog whistle to alert hoodlums and commie activists to get ready for some street violence.

      Violence is exactly what Brennan wants to happen.

      Like

      Reply
  5. D says:
    August 25, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    Thing is the swamp is crazy enough to impeach Trump. There is enough republicans that would vote yes no matter what just because they hate trump. I heard a theory that if Trump is impeached then Pence could install Trump as VP then step down making Trump POTUS again lol. Thatd be hilarious.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. jnearen says:
    August 25, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    I thought Mark Levin had an interesting take. First, Mueller is not investigating a suspected crime–collusion is not a crime–and such is required for a valid appointment. Next, he cannot indict a sitting President per Justice Dept. rulings. Finally, he is utilizing the full weight of the Justice Department to prepare a report for the POLITICAL purpose of impeachment, which is not authorized under the Special Counsel statute. Finally, he is acting as a principal officer of the US in contravention of the Constitution. All of these seem like sound arguments and I wish that Giuliani or someone (House Intelligence Committee?) would seek a declaratory judgment.

    Brennan has engaged in sedition and, possibly, treason (he has aided and abetted Russia in their efforts to disrupt the US system of government). Convene a grand jury and indict him then let’s see what he has to say.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Ditch Mitch says:
      August 25, 2018 at 9:07 pm

      Mark also says, maybe not in the segment you discuss, that Special Counsel is unconstitutional as it usurps the power of the presidency.

      Remember also that the use of impeachment in is totally political. Wether removal is successful or not the political ramifications can be damaging to the impeached and their party.

      Like

      Reply
  7. Merle Underwood says:
    August 25, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    Dan Bongino is right. President Trump will fire them when he thinks that it should happen. ‘not before or not after’. President Trumps has been tweeting about how in depth this is, so I would bet it will be done when it has the most effective value for the midterms. Have a good day people…:}}

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. tinamina49blog says:
    August 25, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    All the TV pundits are saying that if President Trump fires AG Sessions he will be stuck with Rosenstein. Why? Why not fire Rosenstein first ? Who is behind Rosenstein to step up? Isn’t there one good man in leadership at Justice? One is all we need to be acting AG. Fire the rest.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. Ausonius says:
    August 25, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    Brennan is in crisis, the whole Coup d’etat Contre Trump is in crisis, and the MSM is missing out on the story of the last two centuries because they are blinded by their own Leftist delusions.

    The Story of an Attempted Coup by the Deep State Democrats: what sort of journalist would not want to be the one exposing that to the world?

    But the story continues to languish: agreed, it is complex, but is hardly a Gordian knot. The pen of the press is supposed to be the sword cutting the Gordian knots of deceit, treachery, and treason.

    As it is, websites like this must piece things together to a tiny elite. The delusional Left wing controls the presses, and the presses of Leftist Fantasy will not be stopped for anything, not even the truth.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      August 25, 2018 at 6:42 pm

      They are missing out because they are ignoring – trying to bury the story.

      Because they are criminally complicit.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
    • Dee says:
      August 25, 2018 at 7:01 pm

      They don’t because they are part of the coup. They are calling for impeachment every day they lie about everything else, they should lose protections and go to jail with the rest and if no one get prosecuted I hope god is ready to make them pay and if not god a patriot with nothing to lose.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • newamericandeplorable says:
      August 25, 2018 at 7:10 pm

      Ausonius,
      I am guessing you did not read previous article from Sundance today.
      MSM is not missing out, they are one of the co-conspirators. I am in agreement with Sundance’s analysis. Not that anybody cares, but I would be surprised if I am not the only one who agrees with Sundance’s analysis and conclusion.
      Bottom line, come November, it is on us now to ensure MAGA victory or else all the slings and arrows our Lion is enduring for past more than two years will be for nothing.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Ausonius says:
        August 25, 2018 at 7:28 pm

        In fact I did read it, which is what I have found so incredible now for months! They stick with the delusion, when one of them could become the Horace Greeley or the William Lloyd Garrison of the 21st century by cogently exposing the coup d’etat in a major newspaper or television network.

        Fantasy and Leftist lunacy conquer the Truth in their case.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • RedBallExpress says:
        August 25, 2018 at 8:45 pm

        The MSM has been the co-conspirator for many years as Sundance has pointed out for years. Almost anyone should see it now.

        Like

        Reply
    • Paco Loco says:
      August 25, 2018 at 7:46 pm

      Sundance has already written the story of the Coup. It’s all revealed right here at the CTH.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • singular says:
      August 25, 2018 at 8:27 pm

      Ausonius,it Is amazing that some journalist Doesn’t step up and expose it, if for no other reason than a self-interested one–to go down in history as The One Who Dared–but the cabal is so controlled and complicit and wicked–afraid I don’t see it happening.

      Like

      Reply
  10. thedoc00 says:
    August 25, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    Every time one of these wind-up idiots like Brennan state, “the President is dividing the country”, they never say how or cite anything he has said. That is always my first question when that statement is made in the course of a discussion or argument. The answer is the same as always, a blank stare.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Blind no longer says:
      August 25, 2018 at 7:36 pm

      Notice how he is sending out his S.O.S to members of the Republican Party…hahaha!
      Why would he ask them to stop PT..because it’s always worked so well for the Dems in the past, that’s why!

      The good old GOP has always been there for their light minded travelers when they needed them to get rid of someone or something in the past.

      We shall see if any answer the call now, then we know who to target in the primaries. Brennan may be all alone on that little “I’m goin down” island.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Alicia Chavetz says:
      August 25, 2018 at 7:41 pm

      They know Trump is not dividing the country. They say that for the idiots that are easily swayed. They know exactly what they are doing. Staging a coup. And Sundance is correct the media is complicit. As guilty as Brennen.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      August 25, 2018 at 8:51 pm

      The President IS dividing the country

      On the one side we have lucid and sensible patriots
      On the other side we have irrational, histrionic, Lefty traitors and anarchists

      If PresTrump is not doing the “dividing”, he’s at very least doing the “revealing”

      Like

      Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      August 25, 2018 at 7:56 pm

      Strongly recommend reading this!

      This is an excellent in-your-face argument against inaction, and for immediate action against the felonious cabal who have and are still committing treason against this country.

      That you John Doe for posting this!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • got243kids says:
      August 25, 2018 at 8:52 pm

      Read that article this morning – excellent piece.

      Like

      Reply
  12. Greg says:
    August 25, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    STATE OF N.Y. GOAL; Destroy PDJT Business Empire and Imprison his family.
    (allegedly planned by Clinton’s, globalist, elitist and criminals)

    Trump Business Empire wrote off an approximate 1-Billion dollars business expense 10 years ago legally. Trump Business Enterprise (almost all of 500 entities) went through IRS audits for the past 15 years and it was not reversed or challenged because the write-off was according to tax accounting law. Now they want to go back and find a technical argument and reverse the 1-Billion-dollar write-off. The interest on the reversal would be enough to wipe out the Trump Business Enterprise.

    They are now trying to press charges on PDJT family members and many who has worked for the Trump Organization in the State of New York. This is Prearranged so PDJT would not have the power to pardon.

    The Globalist/Elitist doesn’t just want PDJT not to be President, they want to destroy him; they want to set an example to ensure no one challenges the New World Order again.

    Do “NOT WORRY” about PDJT and Family.

    If you were skydiving from an airplane; you will always pull the ripcord to open the parachute to save yourself (automatic).
    PDJT will not allow himself or his family to be destroyed; he will press Nuclear Criminal Code Button and destroy them all (automatic).

    And save the Constitution and the United States

    Have faith and believe in PDJT

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. visage13 says:
    August 25, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Brennan just made a threat as far as I am concerned. I am so tired of organized professional protesting. it is disingenuous, tied and boring. Just like the boy who cried wolf. They have cried wolf so many times, that people are starting to wake up and truly walk away.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  14. trumpismine says:
    August 25, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    Why is this going on in a nation of somewhat sensible people? It is not hard to see the insanity that is gripping the People.
    Mulehead is a test of us to fight evil in the world. pray for our President.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Alicia Chavetz says:
      August 25, 2018 at 7:43 pm

      The U.S. is in a state of Anarchy at this moment. There is no law and order. To show you how powerful they are they have silenced Assange. They have the power to influence other countries. The odds are stacked against the White House. They need a miracle and I am having a tough time figuring out where that will be coming from.

      Like

      Reply
    • margarite1 says:
      August 25, 2018 at 8:35 pm

      The globalist big donors, the leaders of the rat party, and the MSM are responsible for this. They are the ones guilty of trying to overturn an election by criminal means.

      Like

      Reply
  15. covfefe999 says:
    August 25, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    The only people in crisis are the histrionic libs like Brennan.. Dude needs to take some Xanax or something. Maybe the problem is low T.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  16. Greg says:
    August 25, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    Loretta Lynch we need more blood in the streets video
    (She was already scared in June 2017)

    The criminals needs a physical civil war…they think their only hope of not going to prison. Good luck with that!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. milktrader says:
    August 25, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    Please treepers stop conflating impeachment with removal from office.

    It is odious, ill-informed and more than a little annoying

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Dazza says:
    August 25, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    POTUS is playing a long game letting everything drip slowly but at some point he has to pull the trigger.
    It is frustrating waiting, but, “never distract an enemy when he is destroying himself”.
    Nevertheless a call will have to be made on this and I believe it should be sooner rather than later.
    Who knows what the flow of revelations and actions will be but I think he needs to:

    Fully declassify all FISA and other relevant info.
    Fire Mueller, Rosenstein and Sessions (unless Sessions really is a white hat and up to something constructive behind the scenes)
    Appoint a Second Special Counsel to fully investigate Obama, Hillary, etc.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • pmdea says:
      August 25, 2018 at 7:20 pm

      I don’t know or really understand how it all works, so just asking. Has there been a timing in waiting to get someone of choice into 3rd place at DOJ, before removing or impeaching RR. Also Ohr’s testimony timed to beginning of Sept to act as trigger for RR oust??

      Rachel brand was 3rd in charge at DOJ – resigned about mid Feb 2018. Brand’s temporary successor as the “acting” associate attorney general was her principal deputy, Jesse Panuccio. Does the below have anything to do with who can firstly be placed into DOJ 3rd position i.e. to move into RRs position if he is removed around mid Sept? (i.e. 210 days after Rand resigned.)

      The Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998 is a United States law that requires the executive branch departments and agencies to report to Congress and Government Accountability Office (GAO) information about the temporary filling of vacant executive agency positions that require presidential appointment with Senate confirmation. The act requires the Comptroller General report to specified congressional committees, the president, and the Office of Personnel Management if an acting officer is determined to be serving longer than the 210 days (including applicable exceptions established by the act).[1]
      Criticism of Act: The act encroaches on the president’s ability to nominate and control subordinate executive officers. It obligates each agency head to report any vacancy, temporary appointment, or official nomination directly and immediately to Congress, without clearance from the President. (Thus PDJT had to wait out the 210days??)

      Who would take 3rd position – to take over after RR and oversee witch hunt. Is Ezra Cohen – Watnick qualified or someone else? PDJT already has a plan, of that we can be sure.

      Like

      Reply
  19. cbjoasurf says:
    August 25, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Rosenstein, Mueller, et al. will soon find themselves residing in Guantanamo, Cuba hosted by the U.S. Military awaiting a military tribunal.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • RobInPA says:
      August 25, 2018 at 8:37 pm

      Gitmo is too nice a place for those rat-bastard God Damned Commies! Drop their traitorous asses into Alcatraz with some date-expired mre’s and 100 grit sandpaper for their, uh, sanitary needs.

      Like

      Reply
  20. StanH says:
    August 25, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    The Big Guy’s got this. He knows what he can do and when the time is right he will ensnare the criminals. His powers are immense, and he knows this as well as the swamp. It’s gonna get wild.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. letty bromenschenkel says:
    August 25, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    my advice
    fire Mueller and Rod Rosenstein the day after the mid terms.
    let all hell break.

    Like

    Reply
  22. letty bromenschenkel says:
    August 25, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    more of MY advice
    unredact every FBI criminal document
    the day after Kavanaugh is confirmed and Manafort’s 2nd trial is concluded
    Pardon Manafort the day before Thanksgiving

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. MagaKathryn says:
    August 25, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    I commented about this on another Sundance post, but all my comments are awaiting moderation (WordPress is a nightmare – 5 days now with this problem – same will happen with this comment – ugh).

    Who only speaks Russian? From what I’ve read, Natalia Veselnitskaya only speaks Russian and/or is not fluent in English. Doubt that Glenn Simpson speaks Russian, yet he met with her before and after the Trump Tower meeting. I saw reports that there were two (2) interpreters at the Trump Tower meeting (by mistake). No way Don Jr., Manafort or Kushner, etc., could actually and honestly testify to anything Natalia or any other Russian said, as they DON’T SPEAK RUSSIAN.

    Who are the interpreters? Does Christopher Steele speak Russian? We know Nellie Ohr speaks Russian. Do the Russians in Hillary’s dossier speak English? LANGUAGE IS KEY to unlocking and exposing some of this!!!

    Like

    Reply
  24. letty bromenschenkel says:
    August 25, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    Reliable resources know
    cannot impeach a POTUS for anything before being in office and has to be HIGH CRIME.

    Clinton and Nixon were in office when they lied

    Removal requires 2/3 of Senate and will Never NEVER never happen.
    Pence is next in line that makes them really angry.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    August 25, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Fire Jeff Sessions ???
    Really ?
    Former agent Bongino must not be aware of the secret cabal that exists between the Trump administration & Attorney General Sessions.
    Both he & Senator Graham are going to be really surprised when the trap is sprung… sometime.

    Like

    Reply
  26. James Street says:
    August 25, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    I thought Dan Bongino’s response in the video to Brennan’s “spill into the streets” statement was so level-headed and brilliant I had to transcribe it:

    “You know Ed what really bothers me about that, I have to tell you I think that sound there is even worse than his treason talk. Spill into the streets? Are you serious? This is a constitutional republic, OK? We do our damage in the voting booth. We don’t spill it into the streets and start attacking our neighbors. This is not a violent country. We don’t do that. Why would you even say something like that?”
    – Dan Bongino

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. gerkenstein says:
    August 25, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    The real crisis they are concerned about….. is black support of Trump hitting and staying above 25%. They are truly scared.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
      August 25, 2018 at 7:56 pm

      I agree gerk. i think it would be cool of the President to hold a rally in a predominately black district in some large city. The fake news has called him on that during the campaign.
      He’s excellent at being spontaneous. I don’t think if he had a Q & A with the audience he would have any trouble at all.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Blind no longer says:
      August 25, 2018 at 7:57 pm

      Amen..their scared that blue wave is no where in sight. They’ve lost the message!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  28. Daniel M. Camac says:
    August 25, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    I’ve asked this question over a month ago and I’ll ask it again. As a preface I should say I found this gem site just before the election and I have the highest regard for Sundance and many of the “older’ contributors who were posting here back then. My question is, ” WHERE IS BILL PRIESTAP?” Sundance told us he was Head of Counter-Intelligence and would have known pretty much everything that was going on within the Clinton investigation. He was supposedly on Nunes list to be questioned but it never happened. Please help me understand why he is an ANAMOLY!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • True Treeper says:
      August 25, 2018 at 7:58 pm

      Thought he was questioned. In closed door meeting.

      Like

      Reply
      • Daniel M. Camac says:
        August 25, 2018 at 8:10 pm

        TT, You are correct. I went back and searched here and saw SD’s article on it and it was indeed closed door. Early July 2108. So……..why hasn’t anything leaked out about that meeting? It must have been very interesting. I don’t think SD has posted anything else since then regarding E.W. Bill P. Oh how I wish I was a little fly….on that wall. I guess it will all come out sometime and I think sometime is getting close. At least I pray that it is. #MAGA

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      August 25, 2018 at 8:25 pm

      I asked that earlier. Saw no responses to it.

      Like

      Reply
  29. Burnt Toast says:
    August 25, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    No Reason to fire any of them.
    Bring Mueller, Rosenstein, and Sessions to the White House.
    Rosenstein and Sessions show up. Mueller may think he doesn’t have to.

    When they get there tell them that the meeting is top secret. Failure to be forthright in answering questions will be voluntary resignation , leaving before being dismissed will be resignation. And leaking will result in 3:00am no-knock raids on you, your friends, and entire family to ‘two hops’.

    If Mueller is a no-show US Marshalls will be securing the SC offices and escourting them all out at this time the first order of business will be directing Sessions tell Rosenstein to terminate Mueller for insubordination. (this would obviously have to wait until the meeting is over)

    Then start grilling them on EVERYTHING.

    When the meeting is over hand Rosenstein a phone with Mueller on hold to fire him.

    Then pause in front of breaking news, CNN –
    “Just in – Mueller, Rosenstein, and Sessions have resigned today. The are expected to leave the WH any moment now. The only statement by the WH is that they were meeting to discuss fiscal inconsistencies in the DoJ and alleged false statements from the DoJ regarding expenditures of tens of millions of dollars and that the three have taken direct personal responsibility.

    Because, they will lie.

    .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Unknownsailor says:
    August 25, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    He was talking about firing Muller, Sessions, and Rosenstein in his podcast. He is saying that impeachment is baked into the cake, and better to fire everyone involved now than allow this witch hunt to continue hurting even more people who had the temerity to work with Trump, either in his campaign, or as part of his administration.

    I think he’s right, too. I’d have fired everyone involved last year.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      August 25, 2018 at 8:21 pm

      Hindsight is usually 20/20, but not always.

      Even Sundance was looking down a different track last year. He was sure Sessions was a white hat and that, at one time, even Rosenstein and Wray were possibly working covertly for the good side. And that Strzok, Page and Preistap were singing and cooperating. And he and we had strong faith the OIG Horowitz would uncover all the crimes and recommend multiple people for criminal prosecution.

      A lot has been learned & revealed since last year.

      IMHO, to suggest the President have “fired everyone last year” is to reveal a reactionary approach that would have resulted in major political fallout and cost the President huge political capital. It would quite probably have precluded any further cooperation from Congress such as the tax cut bill.

      Again, a lot has been learned & revealed since last year. What are hard justifications for firings now were mostly unknown or unverified last year.

      IMO, PDJT has an action plan in place and is executing it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • WSB says:
        August 25, 2018 at 8:28 pm

        Counter Puncher-in-Chief.

        Like

        Reply
      • Firefly says:
        August 25, 2018 at 9:05 pm

        Just when the Depth and breadth of this mess became nearly obvious and tweets about Sessions- we had the Q anon trust the plan pop up along with trolls everywhere pushing to trust Sessions. That’s when many including Sundance stick with trusting Sessions and paralysis due to the dissonance. It took a lot of organization and understanding IG the conservative mindset to pull off the Q anon disinformation campaigner the point PTrumps tweets complaining about Sessions were interpreted at 3D chess maneuver. We’re being played by professionals who know how to do disinformation – intended to confuse and induce paralysis.

        Like

        Reply
        • GB Bari says:
          August 25, 2018 at 9:34 pm

          I would argue that Sundance did his own investigations and analyses based on the high volumes of background, quotes, links, and rationally, logically explained conclusions that SD presented in every one of his articles. I did not see evidence that he incorporated any Q quotes to form his conclusions.

          Like

          Reply
    • quintrillion says:
      August 25, 2018 at 8:42 pm

      Yes, because according to the union rules it takes over a year to fire someone because of all the appeals they can do. So most never end up fired but demoted or moved to a different job.

      Like

      Reply
  31. Scott J. Brooks says:
    August 25, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    Some have been crying for months now for the President to declassify the documents. There is a reason why they have not yet done so. In a democracy you must build public support. The Trump Administration has been allowing time for more and more voters to get up to speed on what has happened and what is now happening. The traditional time to drop a bomb like this would be just before Labor Day so that people can discuss what is revealed in the backyard over the grill. Sizzle.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Brant says:
    August 25, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    We give him November 6th and he will do what needs to be done on November 7. And for the glass half full folks (I kinda sorta am one hoping for the best and our VSG knows everything, really nothing we can do other than vote), maybe Dan is helping put more space between POTUS and Sessions for optics.

    Like

    Reply
  33. missilemom says:
    August 25, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Dan Bongino is saying what many of us feel; fire them all; shut it down. However, there has to be a reason POTUS has not declassified all of the information so far. I don’t know the reason. I would bring in the cleaner, Mick Mulvaney to head the DOJ if I could.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      August 25, 2018 at 8:58 pm

      missilemom – I imagine that PDJT is into some contingency action planning and is making sure of all possible outcomes and unintended consequences of any actions he authorizes. I don’t see him as someone who would ever shoot from the hip on matters of such extensive importance and impact. And remember, he reportedly always solicits a range of opinion on his ideas from trusted advisors, both pro and con.

      Like

      Reply
  34. Skippy says:
    August 25, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    BREAKING: John McCain, American statesman and POW survivor, has died at age 81.

    http://NBCNews.com

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  35. The Gipper Lives says:
    August 25, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    “Brennan Warns America Is ‘In Crisis'”
    America thinks Brennan is in crisis. Kinda’ permanently.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. James F says:
    August 25, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    President Trump should do any DOJ firing and open investigations on September 6. It will be 60 days before the election and all DOJ employees will be banned from talking about it until after the election,

    Like

    Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      August 25, 2018 at 9:09 pm

      In a normally functioning government/political atmosphere I can agree.
      But now I’m not so sure they’d honor that 60 day rule, nor would the eneMedia.

      Like

      Reply
  37. Darren says:
    August 25, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    Brannon didn’t see it coming. His “deep state sources” either didn’t pass on the information (cut him loose) or were blind to it. I notice that few of you see the importance of “his blindness” to this. Something very big has quitely happened behind the veil. For an ex CIA director to not get wind of something that big is the story. Something has shifted that we can’t see. When you add the fake plea deal days later… I bet Bigly it’s Huge.

    Like

    Reply
  38. True Treeper says:
    August 25, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Mark Levin just said on Fox that a President CAN’T be impeached for anything done PRIOR to becoming President…

    If true, then all of this Cohen/Pecker stuff is nothing more than: (1) a /Deep State/Media ruse to impact opinion polls and the Midterm elections and (2) perhaps also an effort to get PDJT to fire these jackals prematurely…something that could also impact the Midterms and later be used as a basis for impeachment.

    So it’s all about the Midterms.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. Brant says:
    August 25, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    When Trump does pick up the phone and says, it’s on, I trust he will have marshalls and other friendlies everywhere for the inevitable. That right there is a huge task to do on the secret too. Getting all the trusted people in place. Maybe Adm Rogers is helping behind the scenes get things organized.

    Like

    Reply
  40. rsmith1776 says:
    August 25, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    Dan Bongino . . . an Eeyore, a troll, somebody who shows no trust in the President.

    Next, please!

    Like

    Reply
  41. Archie says:
    August 25, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    Treason, Mueller, Sessions, FBI, and on and on are sideshows and distractions compared to the UniParty, the globalists, the deep state, the administrative state, and an ignorant electorate fed by CNN and Limbaugh.

    Trump either understands this or he doesn’t or he gave up.

    Like

    Reply
  42. Avi says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    Soon the Sessionistas will call Sundance a troll

    Like

    Reply
  43. America First says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    John McCain died, per the WP

    Like

    Reply
    • Blind no longer says:
      August 25, 2018 at 9:23 pm

      I saw that. Maybe now the documents can be released unredacted. Maybe they have been holding em cause McCain’s name is in there, and they wanted to wait til he passed.

      Like

      Reply
  44. PaulM says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Just when you believe things couldn’t get any stanger, the ACLU (who hate the 2nd amendment) files an amicus brief on behalf of the NRA (who the ACLU also hates) against Andrew Cuomo who has tried to destroy the NRA in NY by leaning on banks and insurance that do business with them.

    Like

    Reply
  45. KittyKat says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    I’ve been dismissing the idea that the president and his AG are secretly working together.

    But this afternoon I watched Operation Mincemeat on youtube. Operation Mincemeat was a WWII deception manufactured by the Brits to fool the nazis. It really happened.

    Maybe now I’ll allow for at least the possibility that the president and AG might be secretly working together

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s