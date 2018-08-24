Death Imminent – Senator Discontinues Cancer Treatment…

If his palliative care lasts 17 more days…
(Via NBC) Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, who has been fighting an aggressive form of brain cancer for more than a year, will discontinue treatment for the disease, his family announced Friday. That decision suggests the 81-year-old McCain could be nearing death. (more)
Advertisements
Aren’t we still in the Dog Days of Summer?
So…let’s see…17 Dog Days x 1 Human Day/ 7 Dog Days = 2.43 Human Days.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Senator McCain was beloved by Democrats, because they could always depend on him, Republicans not so much!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thats OK, McCain will still be voting democrat with everyone else in the graveyard.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Not only the Democrats, the UniParty Republicans loved McCain too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are inviting Pence instead of the president.
Why should Pence go?
What makes McCain so special that the POTUS or VP should go to his funeral.
Do they go to every senators funerals?
They should send nobody from the government to this liar’s funeral.
Why honour this man with ceremony and gravitas…..is the BS going to continue up until he is in the ground???
If Pence goes then they are playing McStains game and he wins another point from beyond the grave.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I was thinking McCain made a huge public spectacle saying he did not want President Trump to be at his funeral. Trump should go just to tick off the old man (dead or alive) but he will respect the family instead.
LikeLike
Sorry everyone this cancer story is a, get out of jail pass for Johnny Boy!
You all might think I’m crazy but from the very beginning I have thought, he is just laying the groundwork to disappear.
Think about it! Really!
He was thinking ahead, knowing is corruption would get uncovered.
Faking your death is easy way to not answer for his crimes.
I’m happy we will never see his face again. Since he’ll be secluded to his multimillion-dollar home for the rest of his life. (His poor wife..lol)
The problem is he’ll still be giving orders to his corrupt partners in the government.
LikeLike
Re “You all might think I’m crazy…”
Well… I can only speak for myself; but, yep!
LikeLike
17 more days… he would expire on the anniversary of Amb Chris Stevens murder.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is discouraging to see how many on this site are acting as cruelly and as inappropriately as our mutual political enemies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Try telling that to the families of all the sailors he killed on that aircraft carrier.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You don’t think the criticism of Sen. McCain is well deserved? I do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry if this was posted earlier – but I think Sundance’s reference to 17 days was in lieu of the fact that Chris Stevens was killed on 9/11 in Benghazi – would be fitting for McCain to pass on the same day (17 days from now) since he had so much to do with Amb. Stevens passing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
His last vote in the senate was in December of last year. Someone with a sense of honor would have relinquished the seat when he realized that he could no longer do the job. Just saying.
LikeLiked by 8 people
WWE, wife tag team, in time for Kavanaugh nomination
LikeLike
This past May I got an emailed obit from my mom – it was that of a younger female friend I’d been quite close to in high school and college. Married to a pastor, and mom to a college age son, she was only 52 when she died.
I found her husband’s facebook page and looked for some information on what happened. There were no details, only a couple of mentions of “no more pain.” I presume it was something like cancer, as I’ve yet to reach out to her family.
Her husband posted a beautiful remembrance of her – clearly she’d only grown more awesome as her years passed.
Knowing how she lived, and contrasting it with my more “spotty” performance in the last few decades, I can’t help but wonder why someone like her, a noonday supernova in an otherwise dark universe populated with barely flickering candles, was given only 52 years to shine on me and others she touched along the way. Why am I still here and she’s not?
I won’t know the actual reasons until the day when I see Him face to face and know even as I am known. Life here is like that, and I’ve lived long enough to be ok with waiting. When memories of her pop into my mind (as they have frequently over the last several weeks), I smile…. tear up on occasion… and surmise that she was living her life so well that she earned an early promotion.
Life is replete with unanswered questions. Many of them are probably the same as yours. I’ve been blessed with a full life at 55; disappointments, yes, but enough good things (as I in my limited vision see them) that I’m glad I’m still here. I stand a good chance of seeing my kids marry; meeting my grandkids; retiring to something useful and pleasing to Him.
But, like my old friend, I believe nothing can possibly compare to the arrival of that final moment, when the light fades to black, awareness ceases…. but only for the briefest of moments…. and then awareness returns, the Light comes, and I am transported into His Presence, where I will see His Face, and all my questions, accumulated over a lifetime, will be answered in seeing Him.
I have no idea why John McCain has been permitted to live 80+ years. He’s disappointed and angered me more times than I could possibly recall. But when I remember how it required genuine humility of heart when I came to Him at age 16, knowing that it took the destruction of my arrogant pride to get to that point……. if, when my time comes, one of the people I see there is old McCain, I’ll be ok with it, because it’ll mean that the nasty old man we’ve known will have, at some private moment, came to honest terms before God, admitting to Him what we’ve all known about the man. And more than anything else, I want him to admit to himself that he’s been…. well, you can fill in the blank.
I think I’ll still feel the need to give him a piece of my mind about how he shafted Sarah…. and for that Obamacare vote….. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is not possible for us to second guess God’s plans. Maybe he took your friend early as a reward for her being such a beautiful person. Surely she is now in a better place than we are. As to McCain, my human weakness makes me dislike him intensely even though I understand that Vengeance belongs to God and he will be judged
LikeLike
Only the good die young, McCain will probably hang on until October.
Meanwhile, we’re going to have to listen to all the propaganda the Swamp has prepared for us about McCain and his ‘legacy’. Barf.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Only if you turn on the TV.
LikeLike
So, are his records in the Enquirer “Democrat” safe or the Enquirer “Republican” safe? Or are ALL the swamp secrets and drain plug in one big Enquirer safe?
LikeLiked by 1 person
When his death is announced I for one will stand, face towards Az. & give the shithead a big fat thumbs up with a giant grin on my face…..
LikeLike
Thinking of this diabolically evil man on his deathbed, I can not help but think of my favorite line from this magnificent movie…
LikeLike
On his death bed, medications stopped…..
…..and then he miraculously recovers, wins reelection and runs against President Trump in 2020.
I will dance a jig when I am sure mcstain is dead.
LikeLike
He must meet his maker, and I doubt the Lord’s judgement of him will be kind or merciful. I hope he reaps the same pain he sowed.
LikeLike
Prayers for him and his family. I would not wish the pain of terminal illness on any family having gone through it myself years ago. I hope McCain finds peace (and his family finds comfort) in God’s arms.
LikeLike
Nothing personal, but he really did a lot of political damage to our Country and he obviously wants to continue right up to his death bed.
Quite clearly McCain had all the signs of serious brain damage during the last several years. He should never have been allowed to stay on in the Senate, let alone participate in any meaningful discussions or votes, once it became clear that he was mentally impaired due to his disease and probably some kine of Alzheimer’s or dementia. I will never understand why they didn’t force this guy out of office at some point.
Likewise that other freak Pelosi who acts like she’s had at several strokes or whatever other medical conditions that would cause her to speak and behave the way she does. Another one that’s in power long past her expiration date.
Not only do we need TERM LIMITS, but how about AGE LIMITS? Take away their keys.
LikeLike
Not reluctantly enough, I have decided to comment on John McCain from a painful place. McCain was brutally tortured in Hanoi. Very few know and even fewer will choose to understand that the torturers set McCain up as a real and present threat to all the POWs. The dominant propagandistic psychology was that if McCain would sing, others would be spared. If McCain defied, others would be brutally tortured in revenge. When McCain went off to “interrogation” the POW “telegraph” sent out the word, but the guards made it louder and clearer that everyone should be aware that what came next for POWs was in the hands of John McCain and how he chose to cooperate. Some POWs completely lost it when tortured. Often enough, those people were caused to emotionally explode until they passed out and then were chemically awakened and set to screaming and screeching until they collapsed again. This went on for years. It was particularly damaging for the many who were held in solitary with open torture wounds and only rats as company and the sounds of torture in the solitary ears. Each POW had at least one unique form of torture so that everyone was aware of the buffet of dementia which was possible.
McCain bore the weight of the cost of his presence on the fates of shipmates. The fact is that if McCain had never been imprisoned the crap that was business as usual for the POWs at the Hanoi Hilton would have been the same.
People really should not know about that place and what happened there to human bodies and minds. Nothing in this life can prepare anyone for demonic torture.
As a politician, McCain was always a man I would not and could not admire. But I will always understand and empathize with what he went through and how he bore his special place in Hell.
Let the man rest in peace.
LikeLike