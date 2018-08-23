Real Clear Investigations: James Comey Lied – Weiner Laptop Emails Never Reviewed…

Paul Sperry at Real Clear Politics has an extensive article highlighting step-by-step how the FBI did not review the Hillary Clinton emails on the laptop belonging to Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner.

“When then-FBI Director James Comey announced he was closing the Hillary Clinton email investigation for a second time just days before the 2016 election, he certified to Congress that his agency had “reviewed all of the communications” discovered on a personal laptop used by Clinton’s closest aide, Huma Abedin, and her husband, Anthony Weiner.”

He Lied – SEE HERE

Paul Sperry confirms our prior research:

Advertisements