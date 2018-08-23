President Trump Interview With Ainsley Earhardt…

Yesterday President Trump sat down with Fox News morning host Ainsley Earhardt for an extensive interview surrounding current events.
During the interview President Trump expressed his frustration with current Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray, and the lack of focus on cleaning up the corruption within both organizations. Additionally, President Trump talks about wanting to stay uninvolved with the agencies, but will likely declassify documents so the American people can better understand the scale and scope of the corruption.
In response to the criticism that AG Jeff Sessions “never took control” of the DOJ, the Attorney General put out a statement:
Obviously there are multiple segments to the interview. Another segment is below:
If you proclaim that Sessions is committing treason or is a Benedict Arnold or blubbering fool conducting a fluster-cluck, what can you possibly think of President Donald J. Trump? Is he too stupid to understand his executive powers? Is he afraid? Is he too deep in the swamp and won’t act out of caution to protect the swamp?
Here is what a smart President Donald J. Trump would be doing: He would have two degrees of separation between his POTUS hat and what Sessions and Wray are doing. However, loyal and savvy friends and close relatives of POTUS and a V-P can, if they so desire, be on top of extensive off-the-record nuances from those in the know at DOJ and FBI concerning items of extreme interest to POTUS and to highly competent friends of POTUS and the V-P.
If that is NOT taking place, President Donald J. Trump has totally changed the way he built his empire and reputation and has become a blithering idiot.
The DemonizingRats are lurking about in every nook and cranny trying to catch President Donald J. Trump colluding or conspiring with the DOJ and the FBI. They would love nothing more than for POTUS to fire someone so they could roll out their campaign blitz tearing into a thousand impeachable offenses they have compiled against him.
Have you never set eyes on incompetent people before? Sorry buddy, we’re way past that
Those three idiots, Sessions, Rosenstein, and Wray have had plenty of open testimony in front of Congress for us to watch and judge. If you think they’ree anything less than incompetent I would think you would be sadly mistaken. Not evil necessarily, with the possible exception of Rosenstein, but just blithering idiots. Timid little cowards who have no idea what accountability really means. They’re all gone, and soon. Watch
Hard to see where Wray is a value-add, unless you count ‘Bias Training 101’.
The three amigos… a real comedy, but the joke is on us.
You are so right , I have been hearing from CTH pundits for over a year how, ‘ you just wait , old Jeff is going to get them deep state creatures ‘ it’s all BS, Rat nose Sessions has proven he can’t be trusted and is as dirty as ANY democrat on the dirty list. If readers here can’t see it then it’s because you don’t or can’t see the truth. May God Almighty remove his sorry hide from office or from the earth , I don’t care which and may POTUS learn from his very bad mistake in judgment when he makes his next pick. I hope he gets a bull dog with a mean streak. Sessions is not worth a pinch of monkey sh-t
Yep if Sessions is swamp and Rosenstein the devil then President Trump is grossly negligent to his sworn duties in allowing them to run the DOJ.
If all that was true he would hurt America allowing this DOJ for 2 years to run Justice.
I dont believe that. Something else is going on.
Yes, something else is going on, it’s called RINOs and Dems circling, watching his actions. POTUS is treading carefully as he should, but I think he should start declassifying soon.
Something Machiavellian this Way comes?
Lactanius, you’re right. As much as I like our marvelous President, DJT sometimes comes off like a blithering idiot especially when he says..”it’s a beautiful thihg.” 3 or more times in interviews.
I love it when President Trump refers to something as “a beautiful thing”.
To me, just hearing that is a beautiful thing.
So lets consider the facts…PDJT is known worldwide as an architect, philanthropist, Business, and you are ? He did not get to be a Billionaire by listening to “armchair quarterbacks”…who think they know better than him. Are you even a Millionaire?
Do you own over 200 Business’s. Then you have a right to an opinion….but to refer to PDJT as “someone who is too stupid to know his executive Powers”…..is not only sad….but silly and pathetic at the same time.
I think you missed the whole point Ben.
Not every business that Trump owns or owned was a success. Not every pick that Trump made was a success. That’s what he was trying to say , and I must agree with that truth. Sessions was a poor choice and Trump is paying for that, and that can’t be denied. If Trump is kicked out of office , it will be because of deep state Sessions.
The problem between Trump and Sessions is that Sessions recused himself for no reason and is unwilling to unrecuse himself and actually take charge of the DOJ/FBI.
Sessions is allowing his ‘honor’ to stop him from the lawfare lynching that is the Panda Mask of a soft coup d’etat.
The solution to the problem of the Sessions/Trump dispute is for Sessions to (a) declare himself innocent of any wrong-doing, (b) unrecuse himself from his self-imposed recusal. That that moment I dare anyone to take on both Session and POTUS at the same time.
There will be a firestorm of controversy and more howling from Demonrats and their media cohorts, but the toothpaste will be out of the tube and it will never be put back in.
Sessions can take charge of the Mueller investigation and demand a final report of their findings and shut down all active investigations that are not directly related to Russian collusion.
There will be talk of impeaching Sessions. POTUS will stand with Sessions and God help anyone who tried to impeach Sessions once POTUS has his back.
Sadly, I don’t think Sessions will do this. He just doesn’t have stomach for that kind of a fight.
And that, really, is why POTUS is done with him despite the fact that Sessions was one of his mentors on immigration.
anytime someone posts a “what he should do if he was smart” comment it makes my day … I get a good laugh … you wasted good internet space … please stop …
I still suspect this is Trump/Sessions theater.
The real swamp creature to fire after the elections is Rod Rosenstein. This man has so many conflicts of interest with the Comey/Mueller tag team. He should have recused himself. Instead he started an investigation in search of any crime that can be tied to the President. I believe he is part of the insurance policy.
His attorney wife represented various higher-order swamp creatures, some of whom should be under investigation for criminal activity.. The Rosensteins are part of the ruling class club.
I agree, there is a Q summary of her role in this cabal; they are a rough bunch
When weak appear strong, when strong appear weak. -Art of War
As for me, I think Trump and Sessions are having a lot of fun trying to pretend how much they loathe each other. If I’m right, it’s a brilliant manuever. If I’m wrong, President Trump doesn’t deserve another term.
I won’t go that far. We’ll just have to see how it all pans out.
You are wrong, and Trump deserves a second term. You’re that wrong.
he doesn’t deserve another term because he’s not doing something the way you would do it ??? seriously ??? do you even listen to yourself ??? if thats your method of determining whom to vote for then you should stop voting …
Keep in mind Jeff Sessions is the original deep state establishment republican MOLE in the Trump Campaign. His job was to endorse DJT and get close to him and gain trust. He positioned himself to become the Attorney General of the United States. His role in doing so would be to recuse himself from all things Russia to ensure the DOJ/FBI/Mueller insurance policy to take DJT out could unfold unfettered. Sessions deep state connection will come to light as the full truth comes to light.
Captain, My Captain what have you been smoking? Whatever it is, share it with the rest of us. Your post is really trippy.
Beginning to look like Sessions is part of Strzok’s insurance plan.
Who was that CIA official who said we have xx number of ways to get to you? Maybe he or one of his crones said the same to Sessions.
It was Chuck Schumer who said it to Rachel Maddow on her show about Intel Officials “..having six ways from Sunday” at getting back at you.
as a warning to Trump of course.
It was Alex Castellanos who said “Get close and shiv him in the ribs.”
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2015/08/22/gop-consultant-lays-out-new-genius-plan-to-take-down-trump-how-brutus-killed-caesar-get-close-then-shiv-him-in-the-ribs/
POTUS is in a bit of a pickle as far as the viewing public is concerned and after everything that has gone on, including back and forth with AG Sessions were supposed to believe they are – at this very moment – discussing ‘prison reform’.
Right.
😦
Look at this picture SD. This is what a swamp creature looks like while being called a republican. What part of that do you not understand? He is a real turd.
I think what’s laying out is a high stakes, slow motion Mexican standoff. Muller doesn’t have the “goods”, obviously, but he has multiple levers to pull, and is timing them to do the bidding of the swamp relative to midterms. The swamp knows PDJT knows how bad it is, but they have been and are using Sessions to hold off damage or impact in advance of the midterms. They keep holding these guns on him, along with the co-conspiratorial RINO’s, playing for time to damage him and the R’s ahead of elections. At this point it is ALL about the elections.
However, our President must know when the time to strike has come. He can not afford to lay back forever. Frankly, he would have liked to move at Trump speed on all this stuff, but he’s playing the game too. The latest moves by the Mule are designed to gain upper ground in their final assault. I expect the President and our R allies are holding for just a bit longer…waiting for Ohr testimony, then Labor Day, then CHARGE! Sessions is not part of the plan. He is a weak feckless man who plays at several things important to him, leaving the rest to those telling him to stay out of the “politics”. He didn’t just recuse from Russia, he refused from EVERYTHING Trump. Needs to be fired very soon. It would set up the hard decisions coming in September when the crap is exposed.
My biggest question is Huber. Huge staff, supposed thousands of sealed indictments, and nothing.
Asked if he would release the documents the President said,”Yep. At the right time…”
At the right time. Many of us here have been talking about TIMING since day one. Timing.
There is something up. I am not pretending to know what it is…but why not now. What is the right time?
‘It takes time to properly cook a delicious turkey like my mom always did’… to paraphrase President Trump.
Timing… is everything. If you’re not good with waiting on President Trump’s timing, how about trusting in Almighty God’s Timing? He put this man in that Oval Office at THIS time in world and America’s history. He allowed or ordained it. TRUST in the timing. 🙏🏼🇺🇸🙏🏼🇺🇸🙏🏼
You know it, sister!!
Glory And Praise To Our God indeed!!
Then He also put Obama in the WH.
Ooh they got real quite on that one didn’t they?
Explain this video.
I clicked on Fox Business to check the market, they had 2 articles on if the market would crash if Trump was impeached, https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/would-the-market-crash-if-trump-were-impeached “The market isn’t sentimental,” Art Hogan, chief market strategist for B. Riley FBR and Wunderlich Securities, told FOX Business. “[Vice] President [Mike] Pence is probably in favor of lower taxes and less regulation, and not a midnight tweeter, nor a trade war hawk. Markets care about economic growth, corporate earnings and good policies.” So they are cheering for Pence to get rid of a trade war.
First of all. Do not recognize most of the posters on this thread….
Secondly, for those that supported Sessions, they …..most…of them stated verbatim…..if we do not support Sessions, we do not support our President. Heard it a hundred times…
Now listen to …alot of them…….saying….”If the President appointed Sessions and this is true now the President is “incompetent”
Give me a break……..
I as well as most of the one’s against Sessions stated: “We hope it is not true”
What ever the President has decided or will decide, I am with him….we are not and were not standing in his shoes.
The best thing we can do for our President now is stand by him and pray for him and his family.
If you are now off the train….well….stop complaining and get off….
We have a country to save..
Absolutely. Pray for the President, his family, is Vice President, his cabinet… Pray for our country, and our constitution. Pray that Good triumphs over Evil.
Good always triumphs over evil 🙏
No, not always. History proves that. Just ask the the Russian Christians in 1918, very sad. Or ask the Chinese people in 1949 , and also the millions of Jews and Christians killed by Islam between 612/1924 ,also sad. Many more if you think about it. At the end of this age it will be as you say, but not now.
A whole lot of people that Trump chose to work for him are now no longer working for Trump. What about them ? That did not make Trump incompetent, it means he chose the wrong person for the job. Trump was told by Sen. Mitch McConnell that if he fired Sessions he would NOT help him get another AG approved. Trump is between a rock and a hard place. Trump could say to Sessions you’re fired,,, but he ain’t got the balls to take the blow back. Sucks don’t it? Check mate! You might not like it but the decision is Trumps, not ours.
President Trump does not hire like an idiot politician. He hires because he needs a problem solved. A job done. And you get to stay on if you are loyal and excellent. Only then.
Think of all of his world as project teams. They come and they go according to the need for successful completion. That is all. Scaramucci as the hatchet man to asist in the removal of the Swamp PT needed to get through the transition. Tillerson as the host to ME oil producers. Or Omarosa, as a thank you for her help in the campaign. She screwed up, and now she should watch her back.
On and on.
Gunny66 Amen! Thank you for saying that, I have noticed the same. God Bless PDJT. I am a neighbor and praying for him to succeed.
Yes, Gunny, YES!!
There’s Trump, or the usual. I’ll stick with and keep praying for his success to MAGA. The usual we all can live without. The usual would absolutely lead to the demise of our great, big, beautiful country. We need the UNusual. We need Donald J Trump. God love him.
Lord God, You brought our current president to this highest office in our land. Please, Lord, bless him and protect him as he works tirelessly to put our country back on the tracks that will save her from going over the abyss.
Lord, please continue to hear the prayers of Your people and bring all who live and connive and operate in darkness to hide their evil actions and intentions out into the Lught, that ALL may see their true, UGLY, nature.
May Your Justice prevail as You have Mercy on those who dedicate our country to You. Thank You, God! Thank You, Jesus! 🙏🏼
In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen 🙏
Praying unceasingly 🙏
And as we pray for our president, and may The Almighty richly bless him and give him wisdom, may you Almighty God , strike down those in his cabinet that do not have his back and will not lift a finger to help him by not doing their appointed jobs. Protect our president and withdraw your hand from those that appose him even if they are republicans. In the name of Messiah.
The lightning fast recusal of Sessions and the equally speedy appointment of Mueller the Deep State Thug by Rosenstein never sat well with me. It looked and smelled like a setup (and clearly these people know how to engineer setups), and I have always struggled to believe it part of some bigger plan. However, can there really be any doubt at this point that Mueller is a bad guy? And if so, that puts Rosenstein in the Bad Hat class too. Right? So where does that leave us. Trust Sessions? OK, Q, but it is really, really hard. And as you are staring at the Silent Sessions abyss, it then all boils down to Huber: where is he? Punctuating the vowels and crossing the consonants? It seems to me enough time has passed. Are we waiting for a mythical hero to show up? I have complete faith in DJT, but those around him? Not so much.
Yes!
Sundance!
a great article by Paul Sperry! https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2018/08/22/despite_comey_assurance_vast_bulk_of_weiner_laptop_emails_never_examined.html
Where he has a lengthy account of the non investigations to 700,000 emails found on AW laptop
* comey lied under oath about “wizadry to de duplicate files”
* they only inspected 3,000 from 700,000 less than 0.5% of total 3 agents , ONLY 12 HOURS!
* Comey lied that no new classified but they found 17 chains classified including 2 TOP SECRET
disscussions with Bibi about Hamas
* did not check with classifying agencies
* Narrow warrant not to include the 3 months of missing emails at the critical time of setup
* warrant was not to include her post cabinet period, where you would be able to make a determination of obstruction of justice
* never did a required National security Assessment , NEVER checked for foreign hacking
* The FBI did not interview either Weiner or Huma Abedin before closing the case again
* The FBI was drafting a statement about the emails before it had reviewed them.
* Attorney General Loretta Lynch tried to limit public leaks about the existence of the emails. Once their existence was exposed, she pushed the FBI to review them as quickly as possible.
The emails found on the Anthony Weiner laptop were not in any way the same emails from Hillary’s private server.
The laptop confiscated by the NYPD was formerly Huma’s laptop, that she used for her job. She gave it to her Husband Anthony Weiner when she got a new laptop. He used it to sext with a teenager.
The emails on the laptop were not forwarded there from anywhere else. They were old emails all from or to Huma.
Many were from or to Hillary, but not all. Just as many of the emails on Hillary’s server were from or to Huma but not all by any means.
So, while many of the emails might have been the same conversation, it’s not correct to say that they are “duplicate” emails.
This is why this is so crucial to understanding the complete absurdity of the claim by Strzok and Comey that they were able to determine in a weekend that the emails on the laptop were all duplicates.
They were nothing of the sort. They were emails between Huma and Hillary going back a decade. They included all kinds of work and non-work related emails. They likely included many conversations Hillary refused to turn out over.
Lord knows how much more classified information is included. Lord knows what else is in there.
Except for the emails forwarded to to be printed out by the maid. some ambassadors schedule i think.
“No nation has a more talented and dedicated group of law enforcement investigators and prosecutors”? This world must really be corrupt!!!
I always liked Sessions as a Senator, but not everyone is cut out to be the nations AG. That he recused himself under the wrong statute right from the get go is something I’ll never understand.
Mark Levin for AG.
All Democrats go scott-free. Every false accusation against President Trump and friends is investigated Ad infinitum. President Trump frequently expresses his opinion regarding Sessions/DOJ and the Mueller witchhunt and we’re supposed to think he’s bluffing?
Funny you mention that. He brought it up at a rally two weeks ago, apparently nobody was listening.
Two observations:
1) Sessions can say the best things at a podium, but he can’t execute policy. Not his fault, although Trump should have considered the risk of hiring a life-long legislator into the Executive branch. He didn’t. Sessions, like Omorossa, is a Trump blindspot that Trump will never live down.
2) If this doesn’t get people to drop Q, nothing will. Q has been ‘advising’ his sheeple that “it is all coming together” and “you’ll see, they are getting the swamp ready to drain” and more “blah blah blah.” Insider my ass. Sessions has wasted two years at DOJ and Q has strung his/her followers along for too long.
It appears you have 20/20vision. That’s a very good thing on this blog.
Sessions was an AG in Alabama.
I wish he would take his sorry butt back there or go check into a old folks home and drink his warm milk and leave the AG office to a real prosecutor that’s a bull dog.
I like the way Ainsley interviewed Trump. She’s very calm and she asks questions AND SHE LETS TRUMP ANSWER without interrupting him! Some of the questions she asks are not easy questions, so it’s not like she’s tossing softballs at him like the media used to do to Obama.
That’s the secret sauce most interviewers don’t have. Barbara WaWa, no matter what you think, used to have it.
You don’t have to shy away from asking tough questions, you just have to be decent about it. Nothing wrong with saying
“Mr. President, you have been strongly pushing tariffs, but people on the conservative side for years have said Tariffs are a bad idea. Why do you feel they’re not a bad idea?’
Most reporters say
“Mr. President, Lindsey Grhamnesty said today that you’re an idiot for pushing tariffs. Are you an idiot?”
Right on, Covfefe999. She asked the questions that WE would ask. Maybe we didn’t get the answers we wanted to hear but that’s not her fault. The mid-terms can not come soon enough for me as it appears it we be Armageddon Day one way or the other.
Somebody said it best upthread…. “The lightning fast recusal of Sessions and the equally speedy appointment of Mueller the Deep State Thug by Rosenstein never sat well with me. It looked and smelled like a setup (and clearly these people know how to engineer setups), and I have always struggled to believe it part of some bigger plan.”
This. I said from day 1 when Rosey trotted out and announced appointment of SC Mueller that this was a complete and unjust calamity. Rosey looked like a fool in that announcement, even gulped when doing it. These are sick sick people. The whole thing….. muh Russia ‘investigation’ …. oh so serious BS from Richard Burr… this whole thing was a setup to launch a SC and then turn him loose to find ‘something’.
You pay very careful attention to timing, wording and subsequent media theatre and you can tell what these sick people are doing.
I’m beyond disgusted with Jeff Sessions. His statement today was that of a coward. Basically, he threw it all back at PDJT with his little I don’t play ‘politics’ routine. Hello, Jeff. NO ONE mentioned politics, you sniveling coward. You bet, this is NOT ABOUT POLITICS it is about JUSTICE. And your department is a clown show farce on this front. Despicable for you to hide behind some almighty no-politics thing. A total coward!
“I said from day 1 when Rosey trotted out and announced appointment of SC Mueller that this was a complete and unjust calamity. Rosey looked like a fool in that announcement, even gulped when doing it. ”
Then he turned around 3 months later, hurriedly signed off on FISA #4 one month early, and handed a secret memo to Mueller and His Team of 13 (Now 17) Angry Democrats. Other than that, nothing to see here. All “by the book,” it would seem.
Thank you Jeff Sessions for making a total jackass out of the president we all voted for. You have done more harm to him and his plans to make America great again than all the deep state democrats that have mustered against him. If Trump is impeached and thrown out of office it will be by your hand and your failing to do your job. You are a sorry phony corupt swamp creature. And that’s on a very good day.
funny how we never heard of sessions being cleared, or attempted to be cleared after the recusal.
If you believe trump holds the power under threat of declassifying everything, timing for him may mean 2020….
I dont understand why the heck they dont blow the WHOLE THING out of the water. Its as it the investigation to find leakers depends on the russia hoax, and until WTF happens… SCREW IT.
IM DONE.
SICK OF IT ALL. The loudest trump haters are the lowest IQ.
like seriously WTF is sessions supposed to remain recused and they never clear him…. ever? They never even try to clear him? WTF crap show is this?
You know when you freeze a bottle of water and the ice makes it break in the freezer?
THAT IS MY COLD ANGER RIGHT NOW!
Bottomline this whole affair is in the hands of MAGA voters. If Trump voters in 2016 come out and vote in 2018 and give Trump the reinforcements he needs in the House and especially in the Senate, where the GOP can realistically win 10 seats (MO, MI, OH, WI, ND, MT, FL, WV, PA, IN) or more (if you see NJ and the MN special election), Trump will have the wherewithal to MAGA and drain the Swamp.
I believe if the GOP prevails in Nov, Trump will immediately get involved as he says and pardon Manafort, Flynn, Papadapoulus, and even believe it or not, Cohen. He will then fire Sessions, Rosenstein, and Wray. He will strip the security clearances of all former Obama officials of the intelligence community and Justice Department. He will not fire Mueller but will select an attorney general who will immediately investigate the Justice Department and Intelligence agency activities in the 2016 campaign. We will finally have justice. The revenge will be so sweet (who knows, a new Justice department will break those tech Giants too!)!
But for now, Trump is biding his time and will campaign his ass off, but it’s incumbent upon all of us to GOTV! Especially if you are in the 10 states plus NJ and MN where the GOP can make pickups in the Senate. Get your asses out of bed and vote like it’s 2020! If you want the Swamp Drained, if you what to “Lock her up!”, if you want to see better trade deals, if you actually want to see the Wall put up, then get out and vote!!! Meaning don’t just bring yourself to the poll, bring at least one other person! MAGA!!
Pardons can wait. We need disclosure and transparency to restore the public’s trust in what are, let’s face it, two pretty important pieces of the executive. The longer this goes on, the more the trust fritters away.
As civil war history goes, and as history tends to repeat itself, we are now in the year equivalent of 1861, a year after Republican Abraham Lincoln was elected President of the United States. That election was deemed illegitimate by the southern democrats who proceeded to declare succession from the Union.
As the song goes, “Why can’t we be friends?….”
Hmm. Interesting parallel. Quick, somebody send a memo to Sessions, Rosenstein, and Wray that history does indeed repeat itself. History itself… er… has shown that to be true.
It is amazing that AG Sessions has responded to President’s criticism the way he did.
On what grounds can he claim that he has taken charge of DOJ when the
1) likes of Awan, Podesta, that FBI guy who openly committed a crime and is walking away scott-free
2) the Berkely Antifa riots, the “college professor” clubbing President’s supporter and getting away with it.
3) The ICE stand-off
4) Maxnie Waters openly calling for violence against President’s supporters and getting away with it ….
5) Criminal Comey leaking (I believe the crime of leaking is irrelevant to whether it is related to Russia investigation) and still walking free.
6) His DOJ approving knock-down-the-door raid on Michael Cohen and violating attorney-client privileges.
7) There is verifiable and documented proof that treason has occurred by the DOJ/FBI/CIA/SOS, etc. to affect the outcome of Presidential election and to overthrow a sitting President and yet AG Sessions will not take even one token action against these people.
8) ….
9) ….
the list is probably longer than President Trump’s mind-blowing accomplishments.
I would rather put it as .. his list of doing nothing against open and known criminal activity is more mind-blowing than President Trump’s accomplishment – simply because President Trump has made his accomplishments seemed like walk-in-a-park against all odds and Mr. Sessions is making his “accomplishments” like he has to climb a mountain to put this known criminals where they should belong when in reality it is probably open-and-shut case.
Sorry fellow treepers for the rant and venting.
I normally keep my cool but when AG puts out a statement contradicting with the reality and trying to suggest that President Trump doesn’t know what he is talking about…. one can say that I get triggered.
While DOJ and FBI are thinking “politics”, U.S. citizens are thinking “corruption” and “jack-booted thugs” (‘member that little doozy?). Seems to be a disconnect. Sessions, Rosenstein, and Wray better watch out what they don’t ask for.
I agree with you. But we are told here that Sessions is just setting his trap for all the swamp creatures. That he really has Trumps back. That he supports president Trump. Really . I can’t tell. It go’s on and on. But any day now we will see the fruit of Sessions work. Bla, bla, bla.
