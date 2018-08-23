President Trump Interview With Ainsley Earhardt…

Yesterday President Trump sat down with Fox News morning host Ainsley Earhardt for an extensive interview surrounding current events.

During the interview President Trump expressed his frustration with current Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray, and the lack of focus on cleaning up the corruption within both organizations. Additionally, President Trump talks about wanting to stay uninvolved with the agencies, but will likely declassify documents so the American people can better understand the scale and scope of the corruption.

In response to the criticism that AG Jeff Sessions “never took control” of the DOJ, the Attorney General put out a statement:

Obviously there are multiple segments to the interview. Another segment is below:

