Michael Cohen Plea Agreement – Six Counts Valid, One Count Possibly Invalid, One Count Ridiculous – Guess Where The Media Focus…

The Michael Cohen plea agreement (full pdf here) is a total of eight counts claimed by the SDNY as unlawful activity. However, one count is entirely political and not supported by the Federal Election Commission. Guess which one the media focus on?
Yeah, let’s review.
Within the plea agreement the first five charges relate to tax avoidance, or tax evasion. Each count relates to a specific tax year: 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016. The sixth charge, a bank fraud charge, relates to lying on a credit application. These six charges appear valid, documented and agreed in the plea. The seventh charge, relates to structuring financial transactions through the use of a corporation. This charge is tenuous, but arguable.
However, the eighth charge is the one the media are focused on. The charge of an illegal campaign contribution:
This Count Eight transaction surrounds a payment to Stephanie Clifford (Stormy Daniels) of $130,000 for a nuisance claim. Who says it is a campaign contribution? The SDNY does, no-one else. Not even the FEC considers this a campaign contribution.
Count eight is a political charge/plea specifically included for the purpose of pulling Donald Trump into the SDNY Cohen case. There is no FEC violation here. *Note it is not the Federal Election Commission making the claim, only the SDNY prosecutors.
Despite the media hype it is not a campaign contribution for a candidate to instruct his attorney to pay-off a nuisance claim to avoid any issues or embarrassment. It is not a campaign donation for Donald Trump to reimburse his attorney for paying the claim.
♦The issue of the Cohen payment being an “in kind” campaign contribution is the bottom line question which underpins the charge.
There is no FEC rule or law that says a candidate cannot pay-off an accuser to avoid further issues, a nuisance claim. Paying an accuser to avoid controversy or embarrassment, is no different than a candidate buying an American made car -with personal funds- to gain the beneficial public optics of not driving a foreign car. Neither expense example makes the payment an aspect of am “in kind” campaign contribution.
There is no connected claim that President Trump used campaign funds to repay his attorney for eliminating the nuisance claim. President Trump, a businessman, used his own business income to repay his attorney; an attorney on a monthly retainer.
The entire charge of Cohen making a campaign contribution, or campaign finance violation, is a manufactured claim, made only by the SDNY, for political benefit.
Former FEC Chairman Bradley Smith explains the details of the non-issue to radio host Mark Levin. Watch/Listen:
.
Here is the plea agreement:
.
I was MANY times annoyed with Mark Levin.
However, he was at his most patriotic best tonight.
He gave me back some optimism (aside our always reliable Sundance, of course).
Listen to this – starting minute 30 to 39, approximately.
WORTH IT.
AND tying in with Sundance’s post.
Mark, you’ve redeemed many of your past annoyances, today.
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 26 people
Here I try to prompt the video at the right time.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Agreed rsmith1776. The few minutes I was able to catch with Levin, he had stellar praise for PT.
.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m back listening to him after a hiatus, but he’s been going to bat for POTUS here over the past six months.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I left him when he was in his CruzLove stage
LikeLiked by 3 people
Levin is always advertising his tv show, I guess they all hawk something, but if he knows the law and sticks it to Mueller or would actually help Trump. I’ll forgive him that. I think Mark likes winning. at the end of the day, Lately, I noticed he admits Trump is actually delivering on important issues, like judges and the promises he made during the campaign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
(Sorry, touched the send before my post was finished.)
I left him when he was in his Cruz love stage and sneaked back a little at a time after PT won the nomination. I then realized he was going to support PT vigorously against HC.
Listening to him again when opportunity arises. He really is gung ho on the Trump Train, with reservations re some tariffs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Levin really doesn’t know much about business tactics.
He also needs to be deprogrammed from years of listening to globalist-owned economists.
I am really glad to see him on the Trump Train though.
He’s great when he sticks to the Law, which is his forte.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Agree on all 3 points Wheatietoo. When it comes to the tariff thing, one of his advertisers is an outfit that rails against tariffs. So even if he changes his mind, until his advertiser is out of the picture, he’s stuck between a rock….
He softened a tad today saying it’s fine to lay tariffs on Chinese goods but doesn’t like them on Canada and Mexico and I think he said something about bargaining tool, but I’m not sure about the bargaining tool part. (I often hear too many talkers throughout the day.) I think he’ll come around on tariffs though.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Success is addictive. He was a Cruzbot thinking Cruz was the purist conservative. Never truely admited he was wrong but has realized PDJT was right.
Levin knows law and the Constitution and I learn a lot from his discussions; however, when he rants or goes off his expertse I go off to something else.
BTW, many hate the tarriffs. Business people and economists for their global interests. All others because they don’t understand or are told to.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I turned on Levin to get the low down on Cohen and the campaign finance baloney.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read today Melania is going to visit Africa, without Donald! Hope she sticks with him through all of this.
LikeLike
I really have no fear. Just pray for them.
LikeLike
There is a difference between people who were wrong and people who are enemies. They are pretty darn easy to tell apart, IMO. I tend to not post here because of the hate towards people that were wrong in some ways, but with good intentions and are doing their best to help. (*cough Rand Paul*) It just rubs me the wrong way.
LikeLiked by 16 people
I came to agree with you.
We cannot afford the luxury of fanatic purity – people like Hannity, Tucker, Rush, Levin . . . we need them.
Truth needs them.
The country needs them.
LikeLiked by 21 people
So true!
LikeLiked by 1 person
TRUE DAT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent segment! I think I have the gist of it:
LikeLiked by 26 people
Excellent Tweet Parteagirl !!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
partegirl, and Cohen has proven he is one illiterate lawyer to even buy into this. He could have researched and saved this from being pleaded. He deserves whatever the judge throws at him for being a liar/cheat/non-friend and ignorant of the law he studied.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Do you think part of the shortened sentence had to have him plead guilty to something that wasnt a crime to make Trump look bad?
65 years to 4 years. Lanny Davis just court-pretended Michael Cohen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The seventh charge, relates to structuring financial transactions through the use of a corporation. This charge is tenuous, but arguable.”
This is ridiculous! This is not a crime to do this, in fact many do this all the time. The only aspect of this that would make it questionable is the payment itself ie: Paying for non related items not associated with the Corporations industry. But even if that is the case is highly questionable!
I have a corporation set up in a different country, and pay myself through that corporation as an employee of that Corporation. I pay taxes on the income that the Corporation pays me as earned income. If the Corporation is originated within US jurisdiction then the Corporation is subject to paying corporate taxes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One thing Jarad mentioned. Others too but I heard Jarad first. The campaign contribution was count #8 burried at the bottom, If the campaign contribution charge was so serious it should have been count #1.
LikeLike
RS: Mark is not a favorite of mine but he knows the law big time! But the democrats and their friends know many will believe their lies. Cohen was given money to pay for things, but maybe not to any prostitute. As Mark said if not from campaign funds, no law broken. Impeachment sounds good to the democrat slaves but it can’t and won’t ever happen. So they will keep crying and whining and hoping and all in vain.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is about treason. These are thinly veiled attacks on the POTUS, the traditional american people, and the Constitution of the United States, with some genocidal aspects attached. At some point either they are stopped and called to account, or it means Uncivil War where the Deep Staters should take a good hard look at the French Revolution’s unleashing the population’s wrath on a venal, parasitic aristocracy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The chances of DJT being thrown out of office are 0. The only people that want the Demos back in power are government workers. They don’t care if the economy goes back to 1.9 GDP, they still get their annual pay raises, 30 day vacations, and 30 day sick leave. The greatest perk they have is the inability of someone to fire their lazy a-ses.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Even without uncivil war the traitors should be executed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…..careful…..
LikeLike
Did anyone see Ed Henry on FOX today? Talk about annoying. He must be a never Trump man. He was all over Cohen implicating Trump in Campaign finance violations. Jerk!
LikeLike
Lanny Davis! Lanny Davis! How could Cohen pick Lanny Davis to be his lawyer?
LikeLike
I say we take off and nuke the entire site from orbit. It’s the only way to be sure.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Site?
LikeLiked by 2 people
D.C. …. when POTUS is out of town. 🙂
LikeLike
Quote from the Movie Aliens (1986) uttered by the character Ripley (Sigourney Weaver).
The entire scene
LikeLiked by 3 people
F’ing-A.
It’d make more sense to have a Capital in Denver, anyway.
LikeLike
It’s amazing how many people are unfamiliar with that quote.
It’s a classic!
They were facing a humongous infestation of alien creatures who can breed quickly and wipe out all human life.
…For those who don’t understand what they were talking about in that clip.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is just insane being a fairly intelligent person in this world and watching everyone freak out about this non-issue (among others).
I don’t get people on the left. Is it just pure emotion that drives them?
LikeLiked by 10 people
pure emotion, hatred of DJT, that drives them. That, and they are so arrogant that they think we confuse their hysterical lying with truth
LikeLiked by 7 people
It seems to me that a lot of leftists use magical thinking like children think. I can’t decide if they are as stupid as they seem or if their thought processes have not (and likely never will) matured.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bastiat, and greed and power hungry as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Extreme insecurities turned to malignant narcissism; extreme “daddy issues” aka arrested adolescence ( notice how unbelievably vulgar and crude they are on social media? It’s how teenagers rebel against strict dads and impress each other); utopianism; extreme intolerance of different viewpoints unless they are being expressed by some race, ethnicity, religion etc that is sufficiently backward and oppressed, allowing the malignant narcissist to feel very nobel and superior for “allowing” those ideas or beliefs to be expressed. That about covers it. 😁
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pure emotion, yes, combined with years of carefully cultivated misinformation from living, being mal-educated, and operating entirely inside the Leftwing bubble.
In other words, they’re totally insane.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Eating Tide Pods will make you talk to the patio furniture.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Harry Lime! HAHAHAHA
LikeLike
I read today Melania is going to visit Africa, without Donald! Hope she sticks with him through all of this.
LikeLike
The more interesting play is Lanny Davis’s 💩 after the fact!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does this claim from Davis surprise anyone?
I figured this would happen when Davis became involved with Cohen…
Complete scumbag……..
LikeLiked by 11 people
Lanny Davis is highly connected to Crooked Hillary. Why would Cohen hire that scumbag?
LikeLiked by 12 people
Because of the corrupt legal system in NY………
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Total scumbag lying lawyer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Prior knowledge of Trump Tower meeting is no crime! The crime is with the FBI, DOJ, CIA, State Department, Fusion GPS, CS, etc etc!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where are the life terms for Hillary, Huma and A Weiner ?
Until then, NY DAs have zero standing on anything, much less politically created attacks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I doubt he’s paying him. Probably Davis is working pro bono.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lanny is probably still on the clintonista payroll.
That hildabeast is VERY vindictive.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You’ve got it ezpz2………
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perkins Coie
LikeLiked by 3 people
And hildabitch is going to need lanny soon when Trump declassifies documents. Never stomp on a yellow jacket nest…the swarm will get you. (experience talking here)
LikeLiked by 1 person
And that Fu^$^%g POS mueller will need his 17 angry lawyers for His own defense, when Trump fires Sessions and a real AG indicts him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OOps…sorry..I had better tone it down.
LikeLike
Davidb, your keyboard to His ears🙏
LikeLike
Maybe because it was a sting to rope HRC and her crew into more charges? A warrant for all comms between Lanny and his home crew would be very entertaining.
LikeLike
I doubt he hired him. I’ll bet Lanny was more, bestowed on Cohen. It’s a swamp thing!!
LikeLike
They threw in the bogus campaign charge while the tax evasion was probably some Michael Cohen did and said if you don’t plea and agree with the narrative then we will put you in jail for up to 20 year like manafort. Taxes are how the get everyone it seems. Not to mention they have been auditing the Donald for Lord knows how long. It’s truly amazing how they get away with it. The has to be a Red Wave 2018, or else we dont deserve to reform the Intel community and other corrupt insititions.
LikeLiked by 6 people
D, our president has always filed his tax returns and always get reviewed and all is as it should. Hillary calls him out about his tax return while the Clintons are using the same points on their own. Hypocrites in DC and in many parts of our country but they are now so confounded but still keep looking for some hole in Trump and what he has done or not done. They just keep going around in circles and haven’t a clue!
LikeLiked by 1 person
so sad and obvious attempt to deflect: Believe Murderer was known yesterday and Special Counsel moved this up to today! Kate’s Law and Mollie’s Wall!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 17 people
They got him this time…../s
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s over now! #Bluto’s list
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lanny Davis got Cohen an one of the most absurd sweetheart deals in exchange for loosely linking The President to the most bullshit (and minor if even real) of his charges in his plea.
Cohen was potentially looking at a life sentence with his (and wife’s) assets taken, instead he’ll walk out of prison in a couple of years a multi-millionaire with none of his family assets taken. This deal is everything that’s wrong with the swamp – EVERYTHING is about political leverage.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I wonder why Cohen didn’t fight this.
LikeLike
He would lose the tax fraud cases…..that’s 15 years minimum alone.
LikeLiked by 10 people
He was afraid of solitary confinement while waiting for his trial?
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree with ClockUponTheWall’s assessment above you. I think they had him dead-to-rights on the other charges, but they get the optics for the ridiculous one. A great deal for Cohen, and he also has the possibility of getting pardoned.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump will not pardon Cohen, this deal is his pardon. When he ran to Clintonite Lanny Davis to represent him a presidential pardon was tossed in the fire.
I think there’s a lot more to Cohen’s office being raided, Cohen secretly paying Daniels $130k etc etc than we’ll ever know now that he’s taken a plea.
LikeLiked by 5 people
In accepting that deal, Cohen royally screwed his longtime friend and boss.
(Unless he is part of a VERY elaborate deception.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Curry – delete the word “unless”
LikeLike
Who is screwed? A TRIAL would be showing you are trying to screw Trump.
Now if Cohen goes back yapping to the SC after this very generous plea deal from DOJ (remarkably light punishment for millions upon millions in tax fraud) then yes Cohen is trying to screw Trump, if he vanishes into the shadows then Cohen has played his role and got himself one hell of a deal in playing it.
Let’s see what Cohen does from here.
LikeLike
Its time for Huber to release his report.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Huber?
Hu?
LikeLiked by 2 people
A gentle reminder (re: your Levin comments above):
Perceptions about people can change dramatically with new information.
LikeLike
id love to share your fantasy, but for Magoo to have allowed all these shenanigans to go on, I think Huber will accomplish Shiite just like Horowitz. meanwhile good people on our side get bankrupted and go to jail.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Would you love to share VSG PDJT’s fantasy too?
😀
Negative nellies and pearl-clutching concern trolls abound anymore, right here among the best branches in the Tree House.
And yet, it’s ya’ll who like to ask others about “eating crow”. That reminds me of krooked killery grilling Donald J. Trump about whether or not he would “honor the results of the election”!
Bwahahahahahahaha trolling is fun! When you’re on the right side of it. 😀
LikeLiked by 6 people
Avi can’t get Sessions off your mind yet?
LikeLike
Sessions is evil. He won’t even prosecute those whom Congress referred for lying to Congress and obstructing Congress. He doesn’t require his DAG issue a competent authorization memo and as a result we have a marauding SC. The DOJ is dysfunctional.
LikeLike
What report?
LikeLike
Horowitz???
LikeLiked by 1 person
How on earth can the Court get away with this nonsense?
Can’t appeal a plea.
Is it all a set up?
That hammer will drop soon enough on the REAL perpetrators of collusion and corruption.
In the meantime, future Presidential Pardons?
Is that even possible with a “plea”???
Flynn?
Papadop, Manafort, Cohen?
Heck, even Awan avoided conviction?
Perhaps he turned?
Can’t make this sh^* up.
Apologies, long day and I’m frustrated but felt good to get it out.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think I’ll rob a bank but first I’ll become a democrat and donate to them so I can get away with the robbery.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 10 people
JoD was definitely NOT a fan of Mark Levin during the campaign. Last year, when he laid out his case in support of President Trump’s accusation of surveillance, I gave Mr. Levin a second chance. He has become a fair-minded supporter of the President and I confess that I am a regular listener. We do not always agree, but Mr. Levin has massaged my temples (figuratively) on more than a few occasions. Thanks, Mark.
The opposing forces are legion. All true patriots need to link arms and hold fast.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hear, hear!
LikeLike
I know what you mean. And wasn’t there some bad blood between him and Sundance? I think I saw Sundance tweet him a while back due to his audience reach. All hands on deck in this fight.
I’m glad he is standing up for what is right, regardless of politics. Not unlike Dershowitz’s contributions.
LikeLike
“He has become a fair-minded supporter of the President ”
Mr. Levin is now solidly in PDJT’s corner and not just because of his audience. He had about a 20 minute conversation in person with PDT at an event in the White House that VP Pence invited him to.
His testimony of this is 1:08:00 – 1:12:00 of his radio show on Wednesday March 21, 2018.
“I like Donald Trump, I like him a lot…” ” I can identify with his defense of his enemies”
“The more he is attacked, the more I like him”
LikeLike
And Flynn confessed to lies he didn’t tell. Apparently, this is standard operating procedure.
LikeLike
Trump stands alone but still has his enemy surrounded!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
I don’t understand why Trymps company paying $420k is an issue, so he gave him a bonus with his own money, not from campaign funds. Where’s the illegality?
LikeLiked by 2 people
He won the f**kin election, that ‘s the ‘illegality’.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ding ding ding!
Winnah winnah, chicken dinnah!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Let me build on Levin’s examples. Imagine Trump paid a settlement for the Trump University lawsuit before the election. Nobody would consider that a campaign contribution. It’s the same thing.
LikeLiked by 10 people
meadowlandsview, but the Clintons ripping off students at Laurette and nothing every happened. Odd that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Apparently, it’s illegal for a candidate to monetarily “influence” his own election.
So every candidate who donated a large amount of money to his own campaign was in violation of federal law.
LikeLike
That law only applies to Republicans.
LikeLike
Sundance said it. The purpose is to pull the President into this case. The next step will get the President to sit for an interview on the record. It’s the perjury trap. It’s all Mueller has left. The Russia angle to get POTUS went nowhere.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Bingo.
That’s the game plan they have.
LikeLike
they already have the President on record…it was a specific question on Air Force One… after that answer they raided Cohen…
Question is where’s the tape if true? like Omarosa, Cohen recorded his interactions.
LikeLike
Publius, there is law that tapes can be kept out and especially if there consent from the person(s) being taped.
LikeLike
In this matter statements made at press gaggles or via Twitter don’t generally count as “on the record.”
Mueller wants the President under oath. Since we don’t know the details of all the documents already handed over to Mueller, it’s possible information about these payments has already been turned over to Mueller’s team.
LikeLike
its on the record…our Favorite President levels with the American People. there is no action that can be taken without report to Congress, Congressional finding, and then Senate action…Wild Bill defeated Impeachment Vote…everything they have on President Trump are lies and more lies…no one believes any of it except for snowflakes…
LikeLike
If they already have the financial records for the payoff, why would they need to question the President?
This charge shouldn’t go anywhere, “shouldn’t”. Perhaps, it was used then as a political smear. Get the question out there for the brain dead resisters, even though no campaign money was used.
I still have a hard time believing he had anything to do with these women, way too skanky considering his fears of germs and STDs plus I can’t see him lowering himself, so I don’t understand it at all.
Still waiting for indictments of the real criminals.
LikeLike
I call what these women are trying to do to PDJT Blackmail!
LikeLiked by 2 people
there will be no deposition…President answers questions everyday! they real have nothing but remember Congress is 90% RINOs Nevertrumpers Dems so evidence is not needed. what they need is to fool the American People but as long as our “Promises Made Promises Kept” President continues his magic, they cant move “forward”…America First! is more than a slogan, its REALITY!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is an 9nteresting angle…
LikeLiked by 21 people
Yes!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was thinking tonight about Omarosa and Cohen. President Trump obviously did a lot for Omarosa from Apprentice to the WH, with a free wedding for her in between. Look at how she repaid him and Lara Trump. Cohen, long-time lawyer and a typical ‘fixer’ was a trusted ally. I remember 2 years ago watching a periscope of Pastor Lance Wallnau who had met Michael Cohen. Cohen told Lance Wallnau the reason why he was so loyal to Donald Trump (at the time) was because Donald Trump had driven 3 hours in a raging snowstorm to turn up at Michael Cohen’s father’s funeral! Now Cohen has turned into another Judas. Such evil and weak people! God will judge.
LikeLiked by 5 people
No Good Deed Goes unpunished……
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whore (hor)
Noun
A person considered as having compromised principles for personal gain.
HTH
LikeLike
Yeah, I know, I thought both of them were not only loyal but a believer. Sickening.
LikeLike
Cohen and Trump talked about this matter, and this result was agreed before it happened. That’s the way things are done.
LikeLike
That’s why I leave open the possibility of a VERY elaborate deception involving both of them.
Everything is just so “over the top”.
LikeLike
Pingback: Michael Cohen Plea Agreement – Six Counts Valid, One Count Possibly Invalid, One Count Ridiculous – Guess Where The Media Focus – IOTW Report
Thanks SD. I am no longer confused about what exactly the charges are.
LikeLike
My question for fellow treepers: Where does this all end. It has long been standing policy of the justice department not to indict an acting president and instead leave that process to the den of thieves in congress. Based on this kangaroo court in New York, it is clear that Mueller has Trump as his sole target. So what is the end game? What is Mueller’s play if his goal is to remove the president? Will he try to indict or subpoena Trump in front of a grand jury? Present the evidence in a big press conference and demand congress impeach?
LikeLike
Mueller is preparing an “impeachment report”. Impeachment does not require criminal conduct. All it takes are the votes required in both Houses of Congress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Mueller, as a specially charged criminal prosecutor, has no business preparing a report intended to be used for a political process.
LikeLike
Indict for what????
LikeLiked by 1 person
It all comes down to one thing and one thing only IMO… the midterm elections… which will begin the process of sinking back (if we lose) or blowing this thing to smithereens (if we win) … as they say … this one’s for all the marbles
LikeLike
I think we will have to work hard for every election thereafter. The Dems will always be a threat to this country, and if they achieve power again, it will be curtains, as they are that extreme now with a socialistic, globalist base.
LikeLike
Yes.
As far as today’s legal happenings, they will move the needle not a whit, except perhaps that PT’s approval ratings will tick up another notch (to the absolute despair of the left).
As far as today’s dreadful news, on another beautiful girl killed by an illegal alien, this may be the very thing that dampens the blue wave, and unleashes the red one.
It all comes down to the mid-terms, and the Immigration issue is where the Dems meet their Waterloo.
Watch the master at work.
LikeLike
gda I was surprised to learn tonight that many of my friends did not have a clue about Mollie being found today and that she was killed by an illegal alien….
I’ve printed up Mollies story to give to the men to pass out tomorrow when the go to lunch at the local diner…..
This will impact voters in my area because we have been over run by illegal aliens….
I took the time to remind them that this could very well happen to their daughters!
LikeLike
They’re going all in apparently.
Smh
Have no idea what this is supposed to mean.
LikeLike
It’s from Omarosa, another lying hack out for a pot of gold…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
These events are being choreographed
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep.
How long has Omarosa been on the take?????
LikeLiked by 3 people
Since her bank account had a zero balance. She and her husband are in bad shape financially – very bad shape.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This might be related to the claim that Trump knew about the hacked emails in advance. Apparently Lanny Davis just said that and Omarosa said the same thing previously.
Who knows what that’s about?
LikeLike
This video is so stupid and pointless, it makes me wonder what’s really going on here?
Who’s side is she on?
LikeLike
.Gov isn’t supposed to be in the business of trying to “dirty up” a political candidate in the first place…..
Thirld-World Politics American Style.
The whole Prostitute scam is about affecting the upcoming election(s), no?
The funny part is no one cares about the Prostitute. LOL! That’s all they’ve got and it won’t work!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was laughing about that with my girlfriends tonight…….
They don’t understand that we don’t care!!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly!
Just reverse the whole thing.
Every skank that came forward to accuse Trump in October 2016, had the sole purpose of “influencing the election”.
And a lot of money changed hands, too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So ALL October surprises are illegal?
LikeLike
You got it! You can’t use the “Justice” system to influence the outcome of an election. But the rogue “Justice” system is trying to do just that!
The Prostitute showed up just to tell the cameras she was there “for The Cause” at Cohen’s first court appearance. It was plain from that where this was headed.
LikeLike
Gimme a N-gimme an O-gimme a T-gimme a H-gimme an I-gimme a N-gimme a G
Gimme a B-gimme a U-gimme a R-gimme a G-gimme an E-gimme a R
What’s that spell?
NOTHING BURGER
I personally DO NOT care if our VSGPDJT paid off (100) hookers AND peed on a bed somewhere.
LikeLiked by 6 people
More Fake News…. They realize they have to do something big before the mandatory black out period before the election and this is it…. The only way this works is if people are dumb enough to let it affect their vote in the midterm election… My guess is it will have the opposite effect, and people will see it for what it is… A canary composition… And for Trump, I hope he takes this as an affront and goes on the offensive… Declassify everything!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who’s to say these corrupt POS will follow the mandatory blackout period? They keep breaking laws with no consequences so why would they stop now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I guess we will see… but it will come across badly for them if they do extend into period prior to election… they are already viewed as political which is why no one trusts them.. it would only weaken their credibility in the eyes of the only ones that matter now… the voters
LikeLike
Mandatory black-out period? What’s that? Oh, the blackout period for criticism of Democrats running for office!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Considering Candidate Trump used his own damn money to run the campaign, I think he could do whatever he wanted to with it. These clowns are a bunch of morons. No other candidate has self-funded like President Trump. His money, his rules IMHO.
LikeLiked by 8 people
FL_Guy have a quick question for you…..
My friends are coming over to pick up a list of who to vote for in the primary here in Fl. Need your input on Fl. Agricultural commish….
LikeLike
Howdy. The NRA is backing Matt Caldwell so that’s who I’m going for since the Ag dept administers ccw.
LikeLike
Good to know………
I just put him on my list for my crew…..
Guys want to go vote at lunch time tomorrow.
Thanks so much!
LikeLike
That’s an interesting point about his own money. Hmmmm
LikeLike
But then he turned around and used that money to “INFLUENCE THE ELECTION”!!!
LikeLike
I think I hear the sound of a falling MOAB nearing terminal velocity…..
Everyone grab hold of something – the entire earth’s crust is going to shift….(note the “f” you’all)
Can we get a pool going on how many pages will be released un-redacted midnight Friday?
This “nothing-burger” being served is going nowhere…ie: “on the record interview” never happen GI
Wonder where this case would have gone with that search and invasion of client privacy??
As Bruce would say: Badda’ bing — Badda’ Boom — MF. The gloves have come off!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Unleashing the 5th element???😝
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mel: and I will love all the splody heads screaming…”but but but he’s just using this to deflect from Cohen pleading out to the non election law violation!!!!”
LikeLike
Just wondering…when is a Corruptocrat going to get indicted?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did Michael Cohen therefore only get 3-5 years for agreeing to this non-crime so that it could be used in Mueller’s report, therefore bypassing any court process? A plea deal wouldn’t reduce 65 years worth down to 3-5 years alone? That would then leave it to the court of public opinion in terms of what this was always about, i.e. attempted mid-term election tampering.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, yes. And there’s even speculation that the SD of NY could send this back to Mueller.
President Trump was easy on them today but, mark my words, the big ugly just got uglier. I hope he’s mad enough to declassify everything now. He certainly has cause.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mueller is in a bad position actually… He doesn’t have enough to move the needle this far away from the election… He will have to shut er’ down and then Trump will have two more months to hammer away!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have been suspicious of Cohen since he hired Lanny Davis. Of all the great attorneys in NYC, why a guy who has been a major shill for the Clintons for DECADES?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your comment was mistakenly routed to the spam bin…. 😦
LikeLike
this is gonna boomerang against the black hats again
lanny davis violated numerous legal ethical standards. He also obstructed justice and defrauded his client (whether he did this pro bono or not). there may also be RICO violations.
the SDNY and assumedly Mueller and Rosenstein have the following coming to them:
obstruction, abuse of power, RICO, and more and more.
This is as bad as the stuff Comey, Brennan, Strzok et al did. this is a continuing coup.
there is enough here for sessions to wake up tomorrow and raid DOJ, SC, SDNY, Lawfare, Obama House, and all the conspirators. This is an organized coup.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lol. Sessions……that guy who is supposed to be the AG. Hahahahahahahaha.
LikeLike
i know its laughable that sessions would do something…my point is from a legal perspective:
Sessions is not recused from coup attempts. A line has to be drawn. He is recused from Russia probe, from investigation connected to campaign…
But this is sufficiently attenuated…this is a level away from campaign. This is criminal activity pertaining to the investigators themselves.
LikeLike
I agree with all the points you made except one: the law doesn’t apply to these people. They could murder someone on national TV and still get away with it. These POS do not fear us at all. At some point the good people of this country are going to have to make a stand and I don’t mean through violence, but A huge march on DC to send a warning shot across their bow. But nobody seems to be willing to do it. So we all sit by and watch our justice system go down the toilet. (Please don’t think I’m directing this at you zimbalist and I include myself in those who are sitting around).
LikeLike
i agree that a march would be nice…
but i hold out hope for this country. that there are honest people in the government, honest people in the justice system.
Speaking as a detached observer with a bit of knowledge of history, this Mueller probe/continuation of insurance policy/coup is the biggest scandal in American history. This is worse than Tammany Hall, worse than Watergate, worse than land frauds. In a way, it is even worse than the various crimes against minorities. Because this goes against the first principles, this goes against the franchise, the right to elect a government.
There has never been a coup in this country. For that matter, has there been one in a Western democracy? Today, we see blinding evidence of a continuous attempted coup. Not resistance, not opposition, not even lawfare. No national security excuse or exception.
During the campaign, the Deep State and its denizens could have credibly claimed, hey we cant take a chance on this new guy. National security demands we take action, illegal action yes, but hey, we gotta play safe blah blah..
It’s been over a year and a half. The President is running the country magnificently. He is obviously steering the country in a safe and secure manner. Even the most jaundice-eyed opponent would not consider him as a threat to national security. There is no excuse. This is a clear-eyed, intentional attempted overthrow.
LikeLike
Crickets from the MSM on Awan walking Scott free and Mollie Tidbitts today but Cohen, Manafort nonstop. SMH.
LikeLike
Shut it off. Shut your TV down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had no politics or news for over two days. Then my husband comes home and tells me about Cohen, Manafort, and the Iowa student. So I’m catching up. It doesn’t matter whether we watch TV or not, we will vote and vote R and MAGA when we can. It’s the uninformed that don’t get important news pieces.
LikeLike
No. Cancel your cable. You’re paying them to destroy your president.
LikeLike
Tibbetts*
LikeLike
Two sleazy lawyers nailed by other sleazy lawyers pretending to wear white hats. They should nail the NYT for all the favorable coverage they gave HRC with intent to influence the outcome of the election. Put an economic value on it and require them to report it to the FCC, and send them to prison for not reporting it. And every other editorial board that ever endorsed a candidate. That would make as much sense.
LikeLiked by 2 people
From my pov .Gov is trying to affect upcoming election(s). That is what the whole Prostitute nonsense was/is about.
LikeLike
after RAIDing Lawyer’s Office, procuring Presidential Transition documents, and years of 21st Century Surveillance on President, wife, and family, Special Counsel has taken down Flynn, Manafort, Cohen, Papadoupoulous, and Wynn…Wynn lost his company ($2billion payout) while Flynn, Manafort, Cohen, and Papadoupoulous await the final verdicts…think about it! Flynn and Manafort should receive Presidential Pardons and will not be surprised to see everyone get one!! the Witchhunt must end!!!
LikeLike
Omarosa was taping and filmingthe whole time, no doubt on ? Clinton or Soros or the DNC payroll from the get-go, part of the plot to help Mueller and the Swamp. Remember– she worked for the Clinton’s before. What a nest of vipers?
Mueller’s final hail Mary will be to use Cohen as a pretense to interview Trump and perjury trap him. Wow. And they do this stuff in broad daylight with impunity.
LikeLike
Her husband is a big BO fan………..
LikeLike
Comment guidelines please (try not to get too far away from established facts).
LikeLike
At the end of June of 2018, Michael Cohen’s legal team announces it will no longer represent Cohen. Two seconds later (actually about a week later) in sashays Hillary’s most ardent supporter to offer his services. Davis claims he was “persuaded” to represent Cohen. Persuaded by whom, I wonder?
Coincidence? Nah.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Persuaded” because arkancide was a less desirable alternative.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t be fooled. Davis was champing at the bit to exact revenge.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No doubt. He’s as vindictive as the beast. Maybe even more.
He also knows where the bodies are buried – so to speak.
Might have buried a couple himself….
Not wanting to join them can enhance his incentive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lanny Davis wouldn’t know an ethic or moral if it bit him on the behind. The guy is the definition of sleaze. I believe he offered his services to Cohen, and Hillary, or one of her waterboys, is paying the bill.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is why The Prostitute showed up for the cameras Cohen’s first court appearance and told everyone she was there “for The Cause”. This is about upcoming election(s), no?
LikeLike
…for the cameras at Cohen’s first….
LikeLike
I wonder if this is a last ditch attempt to hit Trump with everything they’ve got before something big in the other direction drops.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All these, Rudy’s confidence and 30 hrs PTrump lawyer with Mueller makes me think that Mueller shop is closing soon with respect with a report. PTrump would bring MOAB after SCOTUS vote and Mueller report.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What is their strategy to weaponize this plea against Trump? Is it just to embarrass him or is there something else?
LikeLike
All of the usual suspects are already licking their chops at the prospect of impeaching the President over this. That’s not a surprise.
I think it’s more important to watch the reaction of the Congressional Republicans over the next few days. If they don’t immediately denounce this supposed campaign finance law violation as pure nonsense, and if they call for investigations about it, then it may be time to worry.
This will be a good test for POTUS to determine who in Congress he can really trust. It’s like taking the canary into the coal mine.
LikeLike
Republicans are either cowards or want to sell us out to the Red Commie Chinese, how patriotic. I did see a soundbite from Lindsay Graham acknowledging it’s not about Russia, I think that was about Manafort, though.
LikeLike
What kind of lawyer for a client just talked into a plea with a multi-year prison sentence tweets out a comment focused on the impact that he thinks this will have on the president? Why, longtime Clinton pal Lanny Davis! How surreal can this get that such obvious conflicts and agendas get next to no attention or traction?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lanny Davis prostituting what his client apparently has to offer on national TV is good news more for Trump than it is for libs. If there was clear value in what Cohen supposedly had to offer the prostitution would not be required.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t have the info that President Trump has access to so I would never presume to tell him what he should do but man, I would love to see him unredact everything on these pieces of garbage. Let the chips fall where they may.
LikeLike
“President Trump, a businessman, used his own business income to repay his attorney; an attorney on a monthly retainer.”
_____
Sundance, the Dems would love to get their hands on PTrump’s tax returns.
I’ve been wondering all along, if this prosecution of Cohen is a backhanded way for them to get PDJT’s tax returns.
Think about it…they’ve been focusing on ‘payments’.
They’ve made a charge of ‘campaign finance violation’.
Next, they will probably demand to see proof of how PDJT treated those payments to Cohen on his tax returns.
They want to have a justification to subpoena PTrump’s tax returns…so they have invented one!
LikeLiked by 2 people
But they also want to compel him to sit down with Mueller. This is an attempt to do just that. Their biggest obstacle has been that Mueller’s questions could be answered by someone else. They’re going to claim that questions pertaining to Cohen can only be answered by the president.
Will it work? Nah. lol
LikeLiked by 3 people
As soon as it went down hubby said, “Trump will never sit down with Mueller now “
Doubt he would have anyway.
I saw a tweet about Lanny on Madcow. “Mr. Cohen RELISHES the opportunity to tell all he knows about the President”
I gotta say, when this all started who would have thought Manafort would be the one to hang tough vs Cohen?
LikeLiked by 2 people
You know they’re all slapping each other on the back tonight, thinking they’ve finally “got him”. It couldn’t be further from the truth.
I’m not even worried about it. To be honest, my thoughts are with Mollie Tibbetts tonight. Cohen, Davis, Mueller, and Sessions can all go to hell for all I care..
LikeLike
It’s never ending Wheatie……….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Evil never sleeps.
Which is probably why PDJT manages to operate on so little of it.
God Bless him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree@ Wheatie.
That is what they want, his tax returns.
We will continue to pray for him and his family.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, his tax returns are a ‘big deal’ to the Trump-haters.
We may have forgotten about them…but they haven’t.
The haters are holding up signs with “TAX RETURNS” on them, outside of the White House.
Their troll army spams the comment section of his videos, with comments about his “tax returns”.
And the vile tweeters who reply to his tweets, are always bringing up his ‘tax returns’.
It’s like the friggin Holy Grail for the Dems.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wheatie, call it a hunch, but something tells me his tax history has been scrutinized many times over, and wouldn’t be surprised if mueller has been privy to them.
They’re likely squeaky clean or we’d have heard about it if they weren’t.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, I agree, ezpz2.
I’m sure he’s clean.
But they can dive into his tax returns and ‘leak’ things out of context…things they can point to as “bad”.
And they know that the lo-info leftists out there will believe whatever they’re told.
The Dems have fabricated falsehoods to try to frame PDJT.
They view his tax returns as a way to fabricate even more falsehoods.
Except…right now, they have no justification for officially ‘seeing’ his tax returns.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, but so far, nothing has stuck. Nothing.
In fact, most, if not all of it, has backfired.
The Trump Boomerang is still operational and very effective.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gee, the MudSlingingMedia sure did drop the whole Tapes From The Cohen Raid episode after it turned out there was nothing to get PT45 with on them! LOLOL! Except on one hand it isn’t funny b/c .Gov is so far out of bounds, and has been, that it’s scary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cohen is a slime and Davis is slimier…
LikeLiked by 2 people
SD – you posted the pic of VSGPDJT saying “Relax, I’ve got this.” Methinks that renders most of the comments (including mine:)) rather superfluous donchathink? I. am, not. worried.
LikeLike
This is part of the “six ways from Sunday” to try to get Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if down the road Cohen can speak out on why he agreed to plea guilty to a non crime (who forced it and why); or, if they will put a gag order on him about the plea deal?
LikeLike
This not a legal crime but rather a crime of the soul. The Democrats are trying to dirty up the President so that he maybe a liability for the midterm. Use this as democrats always do to drag their enemy threw the dirt so their dirt is not visible. These liberals are discussing. Look who cohens lawyer is this Clinton’s and the democrats revenge. Tie the president up fighting evil enemies (MSM), RINO’S and the dems. You must ask who are the true sinners. I would say the democrats, msm and rinos. The democrats are raping the country and every American by trying to destroy the president and hence destroying our country. We must see the truth and fight the evil band of low life’s. We can win this fight we must out vote the democrats. But this will not be easy the dems base of the dead, illegals and prisoner are formible and vast. They are the true robbers of elections. They are the true sinners. The president may have been a sinner in his past but maybe just maybe he truly wants to be a historical president and maybe just maybe wants to exercise his past sins. The dems have no soul and see anyone who loves the country are repulsive. And last one has to ask who’s is the true prostitute (cohen) and who’s the pimp muller the DoJ, and FBI and the democratic party. Defeat the sick to make our country well again.
LikeLike
Manafort guilty verdicts raise chances of pardon by Trump
By Jonathan Turley, opinion contributor — 08/21/18 06:00 PM EDT
The prosecutors from the Justice Department office of the special counsel left the courthouse in Alexandria on Tuesday with their first major conviction, given the eight guilty verdicts against Paul Manafort for bank and tax fraud out of the 18 counts he faced. For many observers, however, a reasonable question can be raised as to what all of this means.
This obviously is not the set of crimes that special counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to pursue. As noted by the openly skeptical trial judge in this case, Mueller clearly was pursuing President Trump and not these particular crimes. The question now is whether these convictions will further concentrate Manafort on flipping against Trump. If not, Mueller could be left looking like the guy who showed up at a bass fishing competition with a trophy deer head. It may be an impressive eight count buck of a defendant, but still is not the game he was supposed to catch.
Just as Manafort has some evaluations to make, so does Mueller, who has spent millions of dollars in pursuit of crimes outside the original mandate of misconduct related to the 2016 election and its aftermath. The question here is not why Manafort was prosecuted. He deserved to be prosecuted, and he now is rightfully labeled a felon. The question rather is who should have prosecuted Manafort and why.
There is an incoherent element to the case brought by the special counsel. Mueller transferred the investigation of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to the Southern District of New York despite those alleged crimes being related in part to the 2016 election and, in a surprise deal with prosecutors, Cohen pleaded guilty earlier in the day to eight counts of bank fraud, tax fraud and campaign finance violations. Yet, Mueller retained an array of financial crimes by Manafort that are far removed from the election. The only reason for this was to obtain leverage.
Mueller now has that leverage, however, he cannot offer what Manafort most wants, which is a walkaway. The benefit of the convictions is that Manafort is looking at a practical life sentence if sent to jail for a decade or more. However, Mueller is already under fire by a cooperating witness, George Papadopoulos, and his wife for what they view as unfair dealing, including a recent signal from the special counsel to the court that a six month sentence would be appropriate. Notably, attorney Alex van der Zwaan pleaded guilty to making false statements without cooperating with Mueller and received a 60 day sentence. The “deal” for Papadopoulos seems less than a bargain when compared to uncooperating witnesses, even with the differences in the context of their false statements.
It is highly unlikely that cooperation from Manafort would spare him from prison time in light of the sentences meted out to other defendants. Trump, however, could give Manafort precisely that benefit with a presidential pardon. Indeed, unlike Cohen, who could easily face state charges, the legal jeopardy for Manafort is more solidly based in federal claims that can be fully addressed in a pardon. Manafort thus far has been “all in” on that strategy. He has remained silent and loyal to Trump.
In contrast, Trump has been hit by a number of former close aides like Omarosa Manigault Newman and Cohen, who have actively sought to use their inside information against him. In a strange way, Omarosa and Cohen have improved the chances of a pardon for Manafort. Not only would such a pardon remove the leverage by Mueller from these convictions, it also would punish people like Cohen and former national security adviser Michael Flynn in seeking protection under Mueller.
While Manafort has openly preserved his position for a pardon, Trump has laid the foundation for it. As the likelihood of a conviction grew in Alexandria, Trump stepped up his public comments denouncing the prosecution and affirming the good character of Manafort, declaring, “I think it’s a sad day for our country.” He added, “He happens to be a very good person. I think it’s very sad what they have done to Paul Manafort.”
The “happy day” sought by Manafort is unlikely to be found in court or the office of the special counsel. He knows it only can come from the man who could brush aside all of these charges with the stroke of a pen. As for Trump, he could use a pardon to highlight the disconnect between the original mandate and the actual prosecutions that Mueller is pursuing. Trump could pardon Manafort for all crimes unrelated to the campaign or its aftermath, allowing Mueller to prosecute Manafort and anyone else for crimes tied to Russian interference with the 2016 election. Trump could then claim that he is not obstructing justice but rather doing what he has long demanded from Attorney General Jeff Sessions, which is to keep the special counsel focused on the primary purpose of the investigation and to finish that work without continued delays or more distractions.
Such a pardon by Trump would be a mistake. Indeed, these were not the crimes that Mueller was supposed to pursue, but that does not change the fact that Manafort remains a criminal. The Alexandria trial showcased how Manafort was becoming increasingly desperate over his declining income and opulent lifestyle. The Trump campaign may have been viewed as a way out of his financial and legal problems. A pardon would reward Manafort for such a calculated strategy. He could walk away from an array of financial crimes simply by using his personal connection to Trump.
Conventional wisdom holds that this prosecution was a clever play for leverage over a key potential witness. In the end, however, this move on Manafort could prove to be a serious miscalculation. By not transferring the financial crimes to the local district attorney, Mueller gave Manafort a better chance for a pardon by making himself part of the calculation.
If Mueller had transferred the case, he still would have had the leverage from any conviction but would not have given Trump the rationale for issuing a pardon as a way of confirming what Trump portrays as a runaway federal investigation. In such a scenario, Manafort ultimately would emerge as the only true winner, not because of his innocence, but because of his associations. If that windfall scenario plays out for Manafort, the man he may want to thank is not Trump but Mueller.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
http://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/402922-manafort-guilty-verdicts-raise-chances-of-pardon-by-trump
LikeLike