Sunday Talks: John Ratcliffe Very Interesting Interview With Maria Bartiromo…

Representative John Ratcliffe (R-TX) is a member of the House Judiciary Committee and likely will be selected by Chairman Bob Goodlatte as one of the team, from a joint committee assembly, to question Bruce Ohr at the upcoming August 28th testimony.

It is important to note the particular point being made by Mr. Ratcliffe around the relationship between Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr. Also remember that DOJ Deputy Attorney General Mary McCord was a participant when she replaced Deputy Attorney General John Carlin in October 2016.

