Sunday Talks: John Ratcliffe Very Interesting Interview With Maria Bartiromo…

Representative John Ratcliffe (R-TX) is a member of the House Judiciary Committee and likely will be selected by Chairman Bob Goodlatte as one of the team, from a joint committee assembly, to question Bruce Ohr at the upcoming August 28th testimony.
@02:09
It is important to note the particular point being made by Mr. Ratcliffe around the relationship between Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr. Also remember that DOJ Deputy Attorney General Mary McCord was a participant when she replaced Deputy Attorney General John Carlin in October 2016.
Come out it is.
I like Ratcliffe. Seems like a no BS guy who knows how to flush out the rats.
he is one of the only ones approaching this as a whodunit case…he wants the truth to come out and hes having fun facing off against these crooked idiots..
My favorite Congressman since Ratcliffe’s torching of Strozk during his sham testimony last month. Go get ’em, Mr. Ratcliffe…light the seditious roaches up!
Mustang Sally and WHOA Nellie/KINGPINS.
Hahahaha!!
WHOA NELLIE……YOU’RE SHOWING YOUR AGE. ONLY WE OLDIES UNDERSTAND THAT.
I definitely miss him on Saturdays in the fall!!
At the Aug 18th event, Matt Gaetz said he and Ron DeSantis were going to be asking Ohr questions on the 28th. He mentioned it in relation to the Aug. 28th primary here in FL about being gone part of the day.
I am so happy to hear that! I hope Rep. Jordan, Gohmert and Ratcliffe are included as well. Ole Bruce is in a heap of trouble. Does he throw the POS Yates under the bus or does he fall on the sword. The fact that his wife is such a key player in all of this, I think he does everything in his power to protect himself and good Ole Nellie.
I love it when these creatures are put in a position to eat their own. Every minute of everyday leading up to August 28th must be excruciating for the Ohrs. There is no one that is going to save them.
flepore , You Always Say It Like It Is !
Respect !
Respict. FIFY 😁
D’oh me , Lisa 😎
I think you meant to say he’ll protect himself and his beautiful wife, Nelly.
Yes
Frightening to think what happens should the House flip.
Not only frightening to think what will happen if the rats do win…but also the mindset and the methods use to accomplish it. This is quite dangerous….they’ve already shown they’ll stop at nothing.
Our side must have the same mindset that the demorats do—That EVERYTHING is at stake.
79 days for this to take hold.
You two always work together?
Just two ships..
Bookends…from under the bridge…
(HI, Gyorgi)
Dirty pool by the Deep State in the Manafort trial, the FCC turnaround against Sinclair, and many other Deep State criminal acts (including the murder of JFK) get covered in today’s post JURY FIXING, THREATENING OFFICIALS, AND OTHER DEEP STATE CRIMES (Also America and Europe vs. Islamists, and Smashing Child Molesters)
on the website howtobeyourowndetective.com.
A supplement to the Treehouse from a diffrert perspective. His takes on trying to get a contract requiring a securtty clearance and on Sinclair’s exact structure as a prosepective ventor to SInclair are eye-opening. Sinclair stations let their stations run ohter affiliates’ national news and programming!
Hence the Dems/Deep state are running out the clock.
Disappointing to see “stick to the plan” types also suggesting the go slow/ patience grasshopper approach.
I agree–the go slow approach only breeds complacency.
rumpole, another way to look at it might be-if-we lose the House, all hell could break loose between Election Day in November and when the new House is sworn in in January.
Trump DoJ and lame duck Rep Congress indicting a bunch of high ranking deep State Dems?
I think that would trigger the shooting war,
Maybe…certainly something to think about.
The lame-duck legislators won’t be looking to fight any wars as they prepare for their new careers; only boot Marines would do such a thing.
Whatever it takes. There are no good reasons to hand our children a country in decline.
ummm, OK.
Ballot box has been shown to not be good enough for UniParty so it very likely will come to that sooner or later anyway (assuming the former admin people did and are still trying to frame Trump).
About the only plan I’ve ever prescribed to is to hang on until PDT makes things happen.
should say subscribed to…
Yep… just hang on…. that’s the same as the Dems.
Is there something else YOU can do, beside b**** on a blog?
Bitching on a blog… is what you are doing LOL
Right, Eeyore…
With that strategy, we would still be fighting WWII or speaking German. WAR and “hang on” don’t sync.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What strategy is that? Having confidence in the top leadership? During WWII such confidence was well placed. Do you people really imagine yourselves as having some kind of influence on strategic planning in this case?
Seriously, aren’t we all just sitting around the pot bellied stove at the General Store, whittlin’ sticks and telling the Generals how to fight the War?
UNLESS THE LIBERALS ARE VOTED OUT AND STAY OUT FOR TWO OR THREE TERMS, THIS COUNTRY WILL BE ON FIRE. PEOPLE IN THIS COUNTRY HAVE LOST FRIENDS AND FAMILY MEMBERS OVER DISAGREEMENTS IN AND ABOUT THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.
In reply to Mark McQueen : No ! The battle in the spiritual realm , and it always has been , and it ever will be . Psalm 35 :26 Let them be ashamed and brought to mutual confusion Who rejoice at my hurt: Let them be clothed with shame and dishonor Who exalt themselves against me . ” This section of the psalms is replete with these types of prayers for vindication and righteous turnabout .
To my two respondents…there is a certain context to that post. Let’s not get too carried away.
The UniParty has gotten us to this point. Flip the house and let the next phase begin. Either the states will step up, or the electorate will stop electing tools, or the country is officially gone. But, it is clear that only a couple of GOP elected officials are interested in protecting the people from the government.
This. R control of the House means little, although I actually believe the RINO Establishment would prefer that occurs. It would allow them to trumpet the “failure” of Trump. All bullshit obviously, as the coming R Senate pickups would tell the opposite story, but the Establishment will tell the false story.
The good news is that Trump could open fire on a D controlled House. And I mean, he could OPEN FIRE. Declassifying documents, spending priorities, blaming them for the inevitable shutdown… a D House would be quite festive and I think we here would actually enjoy it somewhat. Can you imagine Pelosi out front again, and what that would bring on? Trump would wreck her. And if Trump threatens to attach her to McConnell, he gets Mitch’s attention as well, as he’s running in 2020.
There is no way we lose the House unless it is a total large scale fraud. I haven’t talked to one voter who voted for Trump who would not vote Trump again. I have talked to plenty who voted for Democrat Hillary but would not vote Democrat Hillary again. It is going to be Republican candidate landslide come November.
With many of the jurymander districts in play come November, many with +plus 1200 – 3500 votes between victor and second place. Have you been seeing new faces in the grocery store.
I have.
The DNC, spends about 500 million per election. We have all read stories the DNC is broke. Could 500 million spent by moving voters in these districts instead of 503 (c) contributions sway an election the MSM is sure to peddle as a rebuke to MAGA.
@Flep…correct as usual. hardly anyone is making the ‘economy rules’ point.
Some folks here are the ‘jeff isn’t doing anything, he is DS, etc.’ crowd. Now, they have to explain Huber, and the Wolfe indictment (aimed at the SSCI chairs) to make that work. Neither Huber, nor all the resignations (in truth, they were fired) from the Doj & FBI nor the Wolfe indictment would have happened without the prosecutorial force Sessions is employing. It is the fact that there are no leaks coming from that investigative force that affects some folks.They think nothing is happening. SY, JC, Andy and the rest know better.
And I will add to your ‘economy’ observation: in the Summer, Americans focus on relaxation, easyread books, leisure activities, getting away. If the entire storm happened in August, by election time most people wouldn’t be able to recall anything. They need to hear this when they are back in school, back to work, and focused. And it needs to build over time, because many good people will still be in denial. The weight of the evidence will be needed to convince them.
Great post!
Never, ever discount the Lefts Voter Fraud Scheme(s) and the Soros voting machines. All of the Non-Left absolutely MUST get out and vote, en masse.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Flip? Not going to happen.
About time that broad, Yates, gets her smart a@@ in the wringer.
LikeLiked by 11 people
smug b*tch
Yates is a true believer. Not sure what exactly she believes in, but she’s fully committed to it. Reminds me of a certain “light bringing” POTUS we were blighted with.
She’s a hope and changer. she’d be all in on an obama coup.
“light bringing” reminds me of “a thousand points of light”. What did that mean, anyway?
It’s an occult term denoting “illumination”, something a Skull and Bones member would understand. All of the Bushies are SB, as is Kerry… two sides of the same diabolical coin…
Ol Sally ain’t tweeting much these days.
If you look at her account, she only tweets once or twice a month (delete space below to see):
https: //twitter.com/SallyQYates
I could not being myself to read her 55 page memo explaining her directive that the national security section was beyond the purview of the DO J Inspector General. If someone would distill her argument to its essence I would be grateful. Was it, as I imagine, entirely obfuscations, strained readings, and smoke and mirrors?
I was thinkg a pair on the other side of her anatomy. You wouldn’t need anywhere as strong a wringer.
Yates will be investigated next. Maybe McCord and Baker. Page may be the only one that gets “off the hook.” because she cut a deal.
And Lor-Etta
SHE’S the one I want to see drawn and quartered. I’ve detested that smug little troll since the first time I laid eyes on her and heard her oh-so-professional and cultured way of speaking. Weebles wobble, and here’s hoping THAT one falls down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
In interview Ratcliffe said Congress at some point would like Yates, Comey & Lynch to come in for questioning either voluntarily or involuntarily.
I’m still hoping to see the ZIPPO, soon……🤔
Here ya go!
https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/1295/7985/products/1935.25_PT02_d4a58645-a697-4d15-941c-2ef88cd54a90_1024x1024.jpg?v=1491422962
Actually slow burn for a bit longer.
I’m afraid you’re right.
Lets hope so. Gonna have to blow up soon.
RR’s name gets a full suspicious cat from Maria!
Can Bartiromo replace Wallace on Fox News Sunday, already? She seems to get the thread of the story instead of the Inside the Beltway spin.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Maria’s da bomb. She gets it. Wallace is a swamp kid. He’s a red diaper swamp baby who is wilfully blind to swamp-centered scandal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
She is one of the most prepared and best interviewers I have seen. And actually her Sunday morning show “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo” is on the same time as Chrissy. 7am PDT.
I wonder how the ratings compare.
Is it written in the constitution somewhere that when you are going to question government employees regarding possible illegal / treasonous activities, you are required to release those questions weeks in advance so that everyone will know their lines when the questioning does start?
Kind of like a high school play.
So the foolish citizens won’t be angry when nothing changes…. Because everyone knew what to say.
Asking for a friend.
No but it is overwhelmingly tempting to assert self-importance on teevee whith a gorgeous woman asking questions.
I noticed that too! Here’s the email. here’s my question and the possible answers to give me that I will accept.
(Sigh)
LikeLike
He’s revealing obvious questions that Ohr KNOWS he’ll be asked. I’m sure they’re holding back the good stuff for when the show starts.
Never understand the references to being careful about pulling Security Clearances. Even John Ratcliffe….
Is it the worry that our enemies will pay them to say what they know if the American taxpayer doesn’t keep them in the money game? Don’t get what our incentive is to keep taking care of these former employees….they all blab, and write books as fast as they can.
I get that Security firms and Lobbyist Bohemiths are big money-makers for ex bureaucrats, political appointees and ex-politicians. I get it, but Foreign countries buy them anyway, look at Washington-based attorney named Adam Waldman, a registered lobbyist for Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska working with Senators Burr and Warner, Johnny Depp and Christopher Steele MI6 Spy…. WTF?
Essentially, our safety (the American people) is the currency, right?
Some arsonists are firemen…….So if we remove their access to us, I think it means we are safer. We should make that business decision for ourselves.
If the upper echelon of the DOJ-FBI is any indication, of the thousands of former officials with live Security clearances, there’s no telling HOW MANY SECRETS ARE BEING SOLD!
EVERYTHING HAS BEEN SOLD. VERY SAD/
POTUS REMINDS US EACH/EVERY DAY.
Explains the BIZARRE pushback on POTUS.
It’s always, ALWAYS about the money/TRILLIONS.
The swamp creatures are monetizing their security clearances at our expense. Glenn Reynolds @instapundit.com has a tax plan that for 5 years after a swamp creature leverages a govt job for a hefty raise on K street, etc. would tax at 100% any income that exceeds his or her former govt salary.
The swamp creatures are monetizing their security clearances at our expense. Glenn Reynolds @instapundit.com has a tax plan that for 5 years after a swamp creature leverages a govt job for a hefty raise on K street, etc. would tax at 100% any income that exceeds his or her former govt salary.
Donna: Without their ongoing security clearances, just think how many former government officials would have to sell their nice DC-area homes, terminate their country club memberships, pull their kids out of the best private schools, and move to the United States of America.
Yep, Bill. That is what’s at stake for them.
I prefer to look at for us.
Pull their Security Clearances before the ink is dry on the separation papers…..
DiO, see my longish comment on a previous post for details (IIRC, the first concerning the Brennan sec clear pull). Ratcliffe is right given current circumstances. Quick summary:
Long swamp tradition of doing nothing to pull security clearances after folks leave gov. So Trump doing Brennan is a swamp SHOCK, and swamp counters with bogus ‘Politicsl retribution, 1A attack’ despite WH presser with carefully articulated reasons. Plus list of 8 others under consideration. That list is key to Trump’s strategy on this battlefront. Easy peasy when time is right for max PR (IMO after Labor day).
Pull McCabe, presser reason criminal referral for lying. Who can reasonably argue?
Then keep Rice’s—presser reason, merely being vocal against PDJT has nothing to do with security clearance trustworthiness.
Then pull Comey, presser reason leaked FBI confidential stuff on purpose and admitted it.
By that time, whole swamp has got the message, issue disappears from MSM, and Trump can then with impunity pull a bunch of other clearances using the ‘rules’ he has set by public example. Another feature of the current swamp is fully destroyed by VSGPDJT. In just two months, and before the midterms. Brilliant, and even more brilliant to start with Brennan test case during dog days of August.
I think the most important lesson to come out of the Brennan Security Clearance debacle is that there needs to be a LOT more consideration given to..
WHO IS GIVEN A SECURITY CLEARANCE IN THE FIRST PLACE
Brennan should never have had one… never had a job where it’s required. The same applies for a bunch of people.
Yes sir. After looking at SD crooks chart above, I was thinking after the next clearance(s) revoke (Ohr, Yates?) PDJT may change the clearance policy. All clearances will be Terminated upon termination of government service. Reapply with usual investigation and sponsership of need to know.
Brennan’s past almost disqualifies him for a clearance. He was allowed a clearance because he was owned by Obama.
In this game, we are starting to see the opportunity for a number of bombs developing as the Deep State is revealed. What if ,Steele is an active agent for GCHQ. We already know, that Steele was working for Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. We know, that much of the money for constructing the Dossier ended up in the million dollar bank account of two civil servants, the Ora’s and that this money came from Hillary Clinton.
How many more of our civil servants were paid for their efforts to overturn the election of President Trump? Did Yates, receive money too and from whom? What if, the majority of these people were being driven by the promise of wealth?
One of the best interviews to date, and fairly easy to follow. TY SD.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent interview! Maria and Rep. Ratcliffe are clear and succinct. This video should be emailed around to all we know.
Paging Jeff Sessions…cleanup in every aisle…
In High Tech…whether you are fired or quit…
On your last day…
You are escorted by security to your desk to empty the contents into boxes.
Your access to the computer system is terminated.
All of your passwords are terminated.
You are walked to the door and your badge to the premises is confiscated.
What the Hell is wrong with our Government?
Is the Crescendo Growing?
In the summer of 2016, Robert Hannigan, head of Britain’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) traveled to Washington D.C. to meet with then-CIA Head John Brennan regarding alleged communications between the Trump Campaign and Moscow.
That summer, GCHQ’s then head, Robert Hannigan, flew to the US to personally brief CIA chief John Brennan. The matter was deemed so important that it was handled at “director level”, face-to-face between the two agency chiefs.
Hannigan’s U.S. counterpart was not CIA Director Brennan.
Hannigan’s U.S. counterpart was NSA Director Mike Rogers.
https://themarketswork.com/2018/04/09/john-brennans-role-in-the-fbis-trump-russia-investigation/
Each of these strands of UK-tied elements of the Russiagate narrative can be substantially dismantled on close inspection. This untangling process leads to the surprising conclusion that UK intelligence services fabricated evidence of collusion in order to create the appearance of a Trump-Russia connection.
https://disobedientmedia.com/2018/04/all-russiagate-roads-lead-to-london-as-evidence-emerges-of-joseph-mifsuds-links-to-uk-intelligence/
I hate to prejudge but suspect you are right. The Brits have some really good liars, especially people that want to be misled.
And a history of communist sympathisers and traitors in their elites and so called intelligence agencies.
I must have a very different life from a lot of people.
For me, at any time in my life, getting fired from a job would have been a very significant life altering event, but especially so later in life when my job represented a huge investment of time and dedication.
True, I am not an entrepreneur (I wish I had those gifts), so marking out a steady course was the most sensible way to go, and to be driven from that course would have been a huge punishment.
Similarly, I have never spent a day incarcerated, and do not want to. Nor do I want to spend time answering to a government agent for months or years.
I realize a lot of leftists are wealthy people, trust-funders, nepotistics, connected, 501(c)(3)ers, protected by fellow leftists or by other bizarre considerations.
But not every leftist is Buffett or Bezos, and even though leftists have the whole spousal-government- 501(c)(3)- “education” – etc etc connections, firing and demoting (to me) are significant actions.
Having known people who were fired or incarcerated, it is often not possible for me to have a reaction that firing or incarceration are no big deal.
Both firing and Incarceration are very Big Deals…why would you claim otherwise?
I was not claiming otherwise.
What a masterful move by PDJT to have revoked Brennan’s Sec Clearance first.
The entire MSM have been losing their minds over it.
Next on the block……..Bruce Ohr.
What is the MSM gonna have to say about that?
“Next on the block……..Bruce Ohr. What is the MSM gonna have to say about that?”
They are denying he exists. Literally, he’s been officially labeled “little-known”. And people are laughing at the NYT et al for their transparency.
Although the FBI claims that Papadopoulos’ emails were recovered via a lawfully obtained search warrant, there is no doubt that the information was already in the hands of the U.K. and the U.S. intelligence community. The documents leaked by Edward Snowden in 2013 show definitively that such conversations were intercepted and retained by both the GCHQ and the NSA. Obtaining material for prosecution from intelligence sources that will be allowed into a court proceeding is known as parallel construction.
“What Ray McGovern and I were thinking is that the whole conspiracy about the Russian narrative was concocted by Brennan and then most likely approved by Obama. This is what I told Pompeo when I was in with him. It requires the NSA, CIA, FBI, DNI, DNC and the DOJ to be coordinating — especially for things like the Steele dossier. The only one place they all come together and can be ordered to coordinate and cooperate is the president — which was Obama. The DOJ doesn’t fall under the DNI or anybody else — only the president,” Binney told The Gateway Pundit.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/06/tgp-exclusive-former-intelligence-officers-find-indisputable-evidence-u-s-intel-leaders-were-linked-to-british-in-spygate-scandal/
Good stuff, Sure wish Binney was back over at NSA helping reform it.
Or even make him the ODNI.
It requires the NSA, CIA, FBI, DNI, DNC and the DOJ to be coordinating —
Don’t forget DoD (Farkas) and DoS (Rice and unnamed Hillary leftovers).
“It requires the NSA, CIA, FBI, DNI, DNC and the DOJ to be coordinating — especially for things like the Steele dossier.”
Not necessarily. The fruits of the “upstream collection” were wide open to all takers. FBI want some data? We got dat! FBI contractors want some data? We got dat too! See the Apr 2017 FISC ruling.
Don’t need much coordination when everything is wide open. Then the cherry on that intelligence sundae was Obama THEN saying “everything collected (by anyone) and analyzed (by anyone) can be disseminated to everyone else who wants it”. It’s an (M x N)^2 Grade A Cluster F*ck.
This comes back to mind…”The CIA’s London Chief of Station (COS) or their senior intelligence analyst posted to the London embassy would attend weekly JIC meetings, according to one of the sources. At time, the COS was Gina Haspel, who is now the director of the CIA.”
Good Point! Gina Haspel would never say anything to President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Well, it’s a pretty good bet Gina earned her promotion by filling in some of the blanks.
And Sessions continues to ignore it all(as Rudy points out.) That guy Huber, who I think was a smoke screen appointed by Sessions, is in a witness protection program somewhere. He sure isn’t earning his pay here–
Paging Jeff Sessions…cleanup in every aisle…
Brennan’s tweet directed at PDJT: “When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history.”
And with that tweet Mr. Brennan demonstrated that he still does not get it. Even if his assessment of Mr. Trump’s character was 100% accurate, it would still not spell the end for President Trump because we don’t care. We have never cared.
Donald Trump was the only candidate of ANY party who argued in defense and furtherance of the interests of American citizens against all others. Withdraw from TPP and NAFTA, secure the southern border, deport illegal aliens, reduce taxes on America’s middle class, bring manufacturing jobs back to America, reduce business-stifling regulations, challenge China’s trade cheating, demand more responsibility for European defense be shouldered by European countries themselves, put an end to wars of regime change and nation building, and pursue a foreign policy that puts the interests of American citizens first.
In all this Trump is the complete package on policy, domestic and foreign. Nothing else matters.
Trapper, not a thing left out of the list. Yes for all of them.
a point that may have been made elsewhere but needs to be reiterated:
the latest revealed text mentioning their worry of exposure bc comey firing…
the implication can be that
1)with a comey firing the russia russia probe would end.
2) if the russia probe would end then they would be exposed somehow
leading to
3) by somehow getting a SC Mueller appointed, their possibility of exposure would be eliminated.
this interpretation may just give enough cover to allow Sessions to compel RR to fire Mueller and or end the probe right now.
I’d like to see all those 302’s. I have a hunch…
I find it interesting that the new piece of information being planted into the narrative is that Bruce Ohr profited from his efforts in this whole scandal. Rather than saying that his wife was employed by Fusion GPS. Ratcliffe and Giuliani both said it. Just how much did Nellie get paid for her laundry services?
this may go back to what ive been pointing out since texts got revealed…if you read between the lines, it seems that nellie may have never actually done any work for Fusion..or at least had some sort of no show job…otherwise she would have been a conduit between bruce and steele or bruce and simpson.
instead the men speak to each other directly– without her.
which may indicate that beside all the other chicanery, bruce was being bribed directly by Fusion (Fiction) GPS
look at their tax returns… there will be a crime
Please allow me to post just a little “background noise” here. Two links which may or may not be interesting to the TreeHouse. Mea Culpa if you’re offended. Something’s afoot this fall …
NATIONAL EMERGENCY. January 1, 2019
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2018-amendments-manual-courts-martial-united-states/
When it Comes to Guantanamo, Trump is Truly the Builder in Chief
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2018/03/28/when-it-comes-guantanamo-trump-truly-builder-chief.html
Jan 1st 2019 is key … What day will the new congress be sworn in?
Well, this tidbit is a bit concerning…who selected this group?
” — Construction will continue throughout the year on the base’s new $66 million K-12 school — being built by the same Miami firm whose pedestrian bridge collapsed March 15 at Florida International University — past a November completion date. At the time of the collapse that killed six people, the school for up to 275 students was 35 percent finished and scheduled for completion in March 2019, said spokeswoman Sue Brink of the Navy Facilities Southeast headquarters in Jacksonville.”
OMG came in from a long day in the yard, kind a cranky its hot. And that side eyed cat next to my favorite Maria cracked me up.. Love Maria and her side eye and of course love the cat too
NOT CRANKY ANYMORE ! Hee
This is why Yates made herself a martyr regarding the Muslim ban. She wanted political protection from likely prosecution. This is all they have left, to become the public nemesis of POTUS (Yates, Comey, Brennan etc) or to run or say they are going to run for elected office. Meanwhile, Obama thinks he is 100% insulated because he is black.
He can always go back to Kenya.
he’s half white commie trash so maybe he’s thinking he’s only half protected
Why would Putin want to see Hillary Clinton in the White House.
He knew, Hillary would sell him anything he wanted.
And, that based on President Trump’s speeches, he would not.
So, Putin’s interest was to keep a friendly president in the White House, in 2016 and that was not Trump.
So you can bet that the following “influence path” is pretty close to accurate
(Russian)Putin—>(Russian)Deripaska —>British spy Christopher Steele(U.K.)—>Bruce Ohr
So why does the Senate Intel Committee want to keep Deripaska from testifying. Perhaps, because the above becomes visible, no. But, because the following is closer to the target.
Russian)Putin—>(Russian)Deripaska —>British spy Christopher Steele(U.K.)—>Bruce Ohr—> Obama White House.
Was Andrew Napolitano right: Did Obama spy on Trump through GCHQ?
Does Steele continue to work for GCHQ?
Once in the mob/gang/CIA/FBI always in…
Did they give Obama what he wanted? The only one place they all come together and can be ordered to coordinate and cooperate is the president — which was Obama.
That’s my tigger nice picture
This is my foot
https://proxy.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Ftse4.mm.bing.net%2Fth%3Fid%3DOIP.zoFSNoFQVfwDbnEIxubo0AHaHb%26pid%3D15.1&f=1
I wonder, if they were the couriers to Obama’s White House?
I’ll Bet You A Donut…
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2018/01/ohr-jacoby-farkas.jpg?w=768&h=269
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/01/01/ill-bet-you-a-donut/
Lock them up! They are a disgrace to law enforcement everywhere.
Former prosecutor.
Maria is the cat’s meow.
